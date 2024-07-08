If you don’t feel like taking a road trip every now and then, the best online casinos in NZ are here to save the day!

With our top picks, you’ll have access to thousands of pokies, jackpots, specialty titles, and immersive live dealer games. As the cherry on top, NZ online casino players can claim superb bonuses with their first-ever deposit.

After testing out hundreds of sites, our top pick has to be Jonny Jackpot, where new players can claim up to NZ$1,000 welcome bonus and thousands of games from top developers.

Still, even if Jonny Jackpot isn’t your cup of tea, we’ve got many other top-notch NZ casinos to discuss.

Let’s get started!

Best Online Casinos NZ

🥇 Best overall Jonny Jackpot 🎰 Biggest progressive jackpots Jackpot City 💸 No-wager bonuses PlayOJO 🎲 Over 5,800 casino games NeoSpin 📱 Top-notch mobile casino TonyBet 🌟 3,000+ pokies from leading providers Casinonic 💎 Best for high rollers Lucky7even 👍 Excellent UI PlayZilla 💰 Largest live casino games library SG Casino 🔝 Exciting VIP program with elite rewards Playfina 🤑 Fast payouts Hellspin 🃏 Dedicated table game bonuses Spinyoo

All of our top picks have something unique to offer. Want to find out what exactly they have in store? Keep reading for our individual reviews of the best online casinos NZ has to offer.

Table of Contents

1. Jonny Jackpot – Best Online Casino in New Zealand Overall

Pros Thousands of games 100+ live games Top-tier software providers Up to NZ$1,000 welcome offer 100 bonus spins Daily rewards and promotions Secure payment methods 24/7 customer support Cons Dark website theme might not appeal to everyone Doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies

Jonny Jackpot launched in 2018 and quickly became a favourite among NZ online casino players. With a generous welcome offer of up to NZ$1,000 and thousands of awesome games, it has earned a top spot on our list.

Game Variety:

4.9 / 5.0

The best online casino NZ partners with top-tier software providers like NetEnt, MicroGaming, Evolution Gaming, and Play’n GO to deliver a diverse game selection.

Their library includes thousands of slot games. Some of our favourites include Gold Blitz Extreme, Amazing Link Zeus, Gold Blitz, and many others.

For fans of table games, Jonny Jackpot doesn’t disappoint, offering a comprehensive selection including poker, baccarat, roulette, and blackjack, with several variants of each.

Additionally, the best NZ casino site offers over 100 live dealer games powered by Evolution Gaming, providing an authentic casino experience with professional croupiers.

Welcome Bonus:

5 / 5.0

The best online casino in New Zealand offers an awesome welcome package for new players, which includes up to NZ$1,000 and 100 bonus spins.

The welcome bonus is structured across the first three deposits: 100% match up to NZ$400 plus 50 bonus spins on the first deposit, 125% match up to NZ$200 plus 20 bonus spins on the second, and 200% match up to NZ$400 plus 30 bonus spins on the third.

In addition to the welcome bonus, Jonny Jackpot offers daily rewards like 20 bonus spins on Moolah Mondays. Each day features new bonuses, including cashbacks, free spins, and other exciting offers, keeping players engaged and rewarded throughout the week.

Payment Methods:

4.8 / 5.0

The top NZ online casino offers a smooth and secure banking experience with over 15 trusted payment methods, including Mastercard, Visa, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, and Apple Pay. These options provide convenience and peace of mind for all financial transactions.

Customer Support:

5 / 5.0

Jonny Jackpot’s customer support team is prompt and professional, available 24/7 via email or live chat to assist with any inquiries. Their dedication to first-class service ensures that any issues or questions are addressed swiftly and effectively.

2. Jackpot City – Best Casino Online NZ for Progressive Jackpot Pokies

Pros $1,600 welcome bonus 10+ eight-figure jackpots Impressive 25-year track record Flexible banking menu 24/7 chat + email support Cons Must register to access free games Doesn’t offer many reload bonuses

Jackpot City earned a reputation for — you guessed it — their collection of eight-figure jackpot games!

The luckiest winners at Jackpot City can potentially win over $39.5 million in prize money.

Game Variety:

4.85 / 5.0

For the past quarter-century, Jackpot City has made headlines with their unrivaled selection of progressive jackpots.

High rollers can play 10+ eight-figure reels, and over $39.5 million is up for grabs at one of the top NZ casinos for real money.

Check out Thunderstruck II, three variants of the original Mega Moolah, and more!

Our favourite jackpot here is undoubtedly the famed Wheel of Wishes. Although it has a shaky 93% RTP, this high-volatility reel boasts a maximum payout of $24 million.

Even if you’re not here for life-changing payouts, you can play 999+ classic pokies and high-quality table games!

We found 800+ low-stakes reels and 107+ live casino games in their collection. It has an excellent online casino real money NZ game library overall!

Welcome Bonus:

4.8 / 5.0

Jackpot City’s latest welcome package covers your first four deposits with a hefty 100% match up to $400 on each of these deposits.

If you’re feeling frisky, you can secure up to $1,600 in casino bonuses!

We’d suggest playing non-jackpot slots exclusively if you’re up to the challenge, as online pokies contribute dollar-for-dollar towards Jackpot City’s rollover requirements.

Table games and specialty titles contribute a mere 5% or 10% of each wager towards helping you cash out, so opting for online pokies is the safer play.

Payment Methods:

4.8 / 5.0

Jackpot City accepts VISA/MasterCard debit cards, MuchBetter, PaySafeCard, Skrill, Flexepin, NeoSurf, and Neteller deposits.

No matter which payment method you choose, you must deposit $10 or more to claim each portion of Jackpot City’s four-tiered welcome bonus.

After winning real money at this online casino NZ, you can withdraw up to $10,000 per transaction.

E-wallet payouts are fee-free and delivered within 24 hours, but most cash withdrawals take a minimum of 3 days to be processed.

Customer Support:

4.7 / 5.0

Jackpot City takes customer support very seriously; their dedicated team stops at nothing to ensure your satisfaction.

You can get in touch with a live agent around the clock! Even during peak hours, their international 24/7 chat team fires back immediate responses.

If you have a real problem on your hands, we’d sooner suggest reaching out via email.

Finally, players with lingering concerns are encouraged to browse Jackpot City’s comprehensive FAQ section.

They’ve gone the extra mile to explain bonus terms and gameplay rules thoroughly.

3. PlayOJO – Best NZ Casino Online for No-Wager Bonuses

Pros 80 free spins bonus No wagering requirements on bonuses 5,000+ real money casino games Fee-free transactions No minimum withdrawal 50+ software providers Cons No traditional deposit bonus Website elements can break

PlayOJO is the best online casino offering no-wagering bonus for NZ players. You can explore 5,000+ pokies and table games, and every transaction above $5 is free of charge! Claim 80 wager-free spins today.

Game Variety:

4.95 / 5.0

Aside from real money sports betting, there’s nothing you can’t find at PlayOJO. They feature 4,000+ real money online pokies and 100+ progressive jackpots from 50+ innovative software providers!

Our experts found a plethora of classic tables and specialty titles in PlayOJO’s collection!

299+ live dealer games, 3+ online poker rooms, and 50+ virtual table games offer a change of pace in between spins.

Play online blackjack, baccarat, roulette, poker, and 10+ realistic TV game shows!

Finally, plenty of bingo rooms and 15+ video poker variants round out their selection.

Welcome Bonus:

4.85 / 5.0

There’s no promo code required to get a piece of the action with PlayOJO.

As soon as you make your first deposit of $10 or more, you’ll claim 80 free spins on the Book of Dead slot.

Each spin is worth just $0.10, but this popular machine can “hit” for up to 5,000x your line bet!

Because this casino online NZ doesn’t believe in wagering requirements, you can withdraw your free spins winnings immediately. There are no cashout restrictions or payout minimums to mention.

Although we’d like to see PlayOJO promote a traditional deposit bonus, their unique approach is well-received by NZ online casino players.

Payment Methods:

4.9 / 5.0

You can use a VISA/MasterCard debit card, Skrill, PaySafeCard, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, Jeton, and Neteller to bank your funds with PlayOJO.

New sign-ups must deposit $10 or more to play games and score bonuses.

On the flip side, PlayOJO doesn’t implement any payout minimums. You can withdraw as little as $1 to your bank account or e-wallet. However, all transactions above $5 are fee-free.

Payouts are generally processed within 1-2 working days for most withdrawal methods!

Customer Support:

4.9 / 5.0

As New Zealand’s best online casino, PlayOJO offers white-glove customer support.

Get in touch with a real person through live chat and email! Across the board, we enjoyed quick and helpful responses.

Our team received an instant chat reply, and you can expect a return email from PlayOJO within a few hours at most. However, we didn’t see a phone number on their site.

Finally, if you have any further questions, be sure to consult PlayOJO’s “Help Center”. They’ve written extensively about gameplay rules, account management, payout terms, and more!

4. NeoSpin – Top NZ Online Casino for Game Variety

Pros Supports instant payouts Up to $10,000 welcome bonus Downloadable desktop app 66% Friday reload bonus Over 5,800 casino games Cons Mobile experience could be better Some withdrawal fees

Imagine being able to get up to $10,000 in bonus funds when you sign up for a new online casino. Well, actually, you don’t have to if you opt to play at NeoSpin – there are over 5,800 casino games to check out here!

Game Variety:

4.9 / 5.0

There are around 6,000 games to play at this NZ casino online, which is more than enough! Among them, we found table games such as online blackjack and roulette as well as thousands of popular online pokies.

A glance at the list of software providers is enough to know that all these games are of the highest quality. We found some of the best names in the world, like NetEnt and BGaming.

Among many, a couple of games in particular that we recommend are Gamebeat’s iconic slot Buffalo Trail and many brilliant live casino games, like Blackjack Party from Evolution Gaming.

We recommend playing these games through the downloadable desktop app. It’s super smooth and loads a little more quickly than the desktop site.

Welcome Bonus:

5 / 5.0

As mentioned, NeoSpin’s current welcome bonus is worth up to $10,000, which is pretty exciting. And with this, you’ll get 100 free slot game spins as well!

All you need to do to claim this bonus is enter the bonus code NEO100 when you make your first payment at this New Zealand casino, and the welcome package is yours.

There are a few extra exciting offers to check out after this as well. These include a 66% matched deposit reload bonus on future payments that you can use whenever you want. Make sure to also have a look at their promotions page – there’s something new added here quite often.

Thanks to these generous bonuses, NeoSpin easily stands out from the other NZ online casinos available right now.

Payment Methods:

4.7 / 5.0

NeoSpin players will be able to bank with plenty of eWallets and cryptocurrencies on top of the standard debit and credit cards. And when it comes to payouts, we were impressed to see most crypto withdrawals are processed instantly.

However, if you go with fiat options, please keep in mind that there are some fees you might need to deal with.

Customer Support:

4.8 / 5.0

The NeoSpin customer support team is available 24 hours a day, so you’ll never have to worry about not being able to get help when you need it. All you need to do is hit the button in the corner of any page to reach out to them.

We like that help is quite fast. Even during the busiest periods, you won’t have to wait more than a few minutes to get hold of someone, and most of the time, it’s instant.

5. TonyBet – Best Online Casino NZ Site for Mobile

Pros 100% up to $1,500 bonus Monthly slots tournaments Accepts numerous e-wallets 8,000+ casino games 24/7 live chat & email support Cons No phone support available Bonus cashout limits apply

From 2,500+ sports betting markets to 8,000+ crisp casino games, TonyBet offers a plethora of real money gaming options for New Zealand casino players.

Game Variety:

4.6 / 5.0

Quite frankly, there’s almost nothing you can’t wager on at TonyBet. There are over 8,000 casino games available, including everything from slots to popular crash gambling titles.

For sports fans, they host 2,500+ betting markets across 37+ sports categories, and you can make in-play bets for 13+ kinds of sports. Their most popular sports markets include rugby, cricket, soccer, basketball, eSoccer, tennis, table tennis, ice hockey, and Formula 1 Racing.

We were impressed with the selection of slots this online casino New Zealand offers. Some of the most popular titles include Buffalo King Megaways, Golden Dragon Inferno, and Wolf Gold, among others.

If you’d like to try out the bonus rounds without the hassle of waiting for the right combination, you can use the bonus buy feature offered at many games, including Sweet Rush Megaways, Alchemist Bonana, Panda’s Wealth, Deepsea Riches, and many others.

Welcome Bonus:

4.7 / 5.0

TonyBet offers different bonuses for casino and sports fans.

If you want to play at the best online casino in New Zealand, you can take advantage of the welcome bonus, which will double your first deposit up to $1,500 and credit your account with 120 free spins on Cowboys Gold.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Next, use the promo code “SECONDDEP” with your second deposit. You’ll get a 50% match up to $500 & claim 50 spins.

New Zealand punters will receive a 100% match worth up to $350 in free bets with their first deposit, and their sports VIP program can score you a maximum of $8,000 per month.

They promote boosted odds that double your wins, and frequent tournaments promise free bets. All in all, it’s one of the best online casino destinations out there!

Payment Methods:

4.8 / 5.0

You can use a VISA/MasterCard debit card, PaySafeCard, Skrill, Neteller, NeoSurf, AstroPay, Jeton, CashtoCode, or a rapid banking transfer to deposit funds with TonyBet.

You’ll claim a bonus with your first deposit of $35 or more, and lucky bettors can withdraw just $10 at once.

High rollers can request a maximum of $15,000 per week and $50,000 per month in real money winnings, which is very flexible considering their competition.

Additionally, you won’t pay fees to get what you’re owed! Most payouts reach your bank account and/or e-wallet in 24 – 48 hours.

Customer Support:

4.6 / 5.0

It’s easy and simple to get in touch with a real person at Tonybet. They offer comprehensive and quick-responding support through live chat, email, and their dedicated FAQ section. Our team received an instant reply from a real person via chat, and we got a return email within 12 hours.

Although we’d like to see them implement phone support, we can live with their current setup. If you have any remaining questions or concerns, be sure to visit their FAQ for more information. They’ve covered general inquiries about casino games, sports betting, deposits, payouts & account management.

6. Casinonic – Top Online Casino NZ Site for Pokies

Pros $5,000 welcome bonus package Tuesday reload bonuses Free spins every Wednesday Great list of bonus buy games 24/7 chat + email support Cons Table games can take longer to find Jackpots not listed on thumbnails

Casinonic stands out from competing NZ casino sites with its accessible first deposit bonus. They also host 3,800+ exclusive real money pokies, table games, and live casino games!

Come see what all the fuss is about.

Game Variety:

4.7 / 5.0

There’s never a shortage of casino games to play at Casinonic.

Broaden your horizons and play 3,800+ titles from dozens of reputable software providers like No Limit City and Netent! Our experts found 3,000+ classic pokies interspersed with 200+ progressive jackpots with up to seven-figure prizes.

Even though Casinonic primarily caters towards pokies enthusiasts, there’s plenty of room for skill gamers to showcase their prowess in between spins.

You can explore 100+ live dealer variants of blackjack, baccarat, and online roulette NZ games!

Welcome Bonus:

4.7 / 5.0

Casinonic rolls out the red carpet with their leading welcome package! They’ll match your first deposit by 100% up to $500.

Even better? They’ll match your next 9 deposits by 50% up to $500 for a total potential bonus of $5,000.

In order to cash out your bonuses you’ll have to meet wagering requirements that are a little bit higher but by no means impossible.

You can also take advantage of reload bonuses on Tuesday and Friday, as well as free spins offers and even a birthday bonus of up to NZ$130.

Payment Methods:

4.6 / 5.0

You can use Visa, Mastercard, iDebit, Interac, Skrill, bank transfer, MuchBetter and Neosurf. There’s also the option to deposit via crypto.

New players must fund their accounts with $30 to redeem the $5,000 first deposit bonus.

Once you’re ready to initiate a withdrawal, you can rest easy with fee-free transactions. It’s one of the best NZ Bitcoin casinos we could find right now.

Payouts are typically processed and delivered within 1-2 business days.

Customer Support:

4.6 / 5.0

Casinonic has an excellent rating across various review sites.

As you might expect, their customer support agents are knowledgeable, helpful, and quick-responding. Their 24/7 live chat team responds to inquiries within minutes!

You can also use their email hotline to get in touch if you have any complex questions or concerns.

Finally, if you’re the kind of player who prefers to solve their own problems, Casinonic’s FAQ section goes in-depth to discuss payouts, bonuses, deposits, and account management.

Top Online Casino New Zealand Sites – Our Ranking Criteria

Casino Games

We prioritised New Zealand online casinos with the largest collection of online slots, classic tables, live dealer casino games, and specialty options.

Most online casinos NZ continually update their libraries with the latest and greatest titles!

Finally, we also gave a higher ranking to NZ casinos with sports betting options.

Deposit Bonuses & Promotions

The best NZ casinos online incentivise new sign-ups with generous welcome packages.

All New Zealand casino players will score large deposit bonuses and free spins upon making their first deposit with our top picks.

While looking at the bonuses, we prioritised online gambling sites with low wagering requirements and accessible betting minimums.

Secure Payment Methods

Reputable online gambling sites in New Zealand typically accept a broad range of personal e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, credit and debit cards, and bank transfer payment methods.

You’ll find it easy and convenient to bank your funds! We paid special attention to casinos with the quickest payouts.

Customer Support Options

Top online casino sites in New Zealand won’t make you jump through hoops to get the help you deserve. You’ll get in touch with a real person through 24/7 chat, email, and social media.

Our experts gave a higher ranking to online casino NZ sites with a dedicated phone support line!

Security and Licensing

The top real money online casinos in New Zealand that we ranked hold valid gambling licenses from reputable regulators, ensuring the safety and security of their users.

Apart from licensing, these sites use advanced encryption technology and independent audits to ensure fair gameplay and protect your personal and financial data. No matter whether you use new NZ casinos or already established ones, always focus on security.

Ease of Use

The top NZ online casinos make playing your favorite casino games easy and intuitive. User-friendly website design with simple navigation allows you to find your favorite casino games in just a click or two.

Mobile compatibility allows seamless online gaming on your smartphone or tablet. Whether you opt for iOS or Android mobile devices, our top picks have got you covered.

We used similar benchmarks when ranking the best gambling sites in Australia and other countries.

What Are the Most Reputable Online Casinos in New Zealand?

The top 5 most reputable New Zealand online casinos are:

Jonny Jackpot stands out as the most secure and reputable NZ casino overall – it is known for always delivering the highest quality services to its users!

Why Is Jonny Jackpot the Best New Zealand Casino Online?

After evaluating numerous online casinos in New Zealand, Jonny Jackpot has clearly established itself as a frontrunner. Here’s why this casino is worthy of your attention.

Diverse Gaming Portfolio : The best NZ online casino offers thousands of games, including over 100 live dealer tables. With top providers like NetEnt and Evolution Gaming, players have access to high-quality and diverse gaming options.

: The best NZ online casino offers thousands of games, including over 100 live dealer tables. With top providers like NetEnt and Evolution Gaming, players have access to high-quality and diverse gaming options. Generous Bonuses : The casino excels in rewarding players with a comprehensive welcome package of up to NZ$1,000 and 100 bonus spins, plus daily promotions that keep the gaming experience fresh and exciting.

: The casino excels in rewarding players with a comprehensive welcome package of up to NZ$1,000 and 100 bonus spins, plus daily promotions that keep the gaming experience fresh and exciting. Flexible Payment Solutions : The best NZ online casino supports a wide range of secure payment methods, ensuring easy deposits and withdrawals for all players.

: The best NZ online casino supports a wide range of secure payment methods, ensuring easy deposits and withdrawals for all players. Reliable Customer Support: Available 24/7, their customer service team is responsive and dedicated, making sure all player inquiries are addressed quickly and effectively.

Why Should I Play At NZ Online Casino Sites?

If you’re used to playing real money games with brick-and-mortar betting venues, you might be wondering how NZ casino sites compare. Here, we’ve explained everything you need to know.

Play Games From Home: Land-based casinos in New Zealand keep their doors open 24/7, but online casinos promise one-click accessibility. So long as you have a working device and stable Internet access, you can play casino games from wherever your schedule demands!

Land-based casinos in New Zealand keep their doors open 24/7, but online casinos promise one-click accessibility. So long as you have a working device and stable Internet access, you can play casino games from wherever your schedule demands! Claim Generous Incentives: The best NZ casino sites make it worth your while to get started. You can redeem online casino bonuses with your first, second, and sometimes even your ninth deposit! As you claim deposit bonuses and free spins, you’ll have a padded bankroll to help you play your favourite games.

The best NZ casino sites make it worth your while to get started. You can redeem online casino bonuses with your first, second, and sometimes even your ninth deposit! As you claim deposit bonuses and free spins, you’ll have a padded bankroll to help you play your favourite games. Enjoy a Larger Collection: You can only cram so much equipment into a land-based betting venue. The best NZ online casino sites aren’t held back by physical space restrictions. Our NZ casino sites feature thousands more popular real money casino games than your favourite brick-and-mortar casino!

Are New Zealand Online Casinos Legal?

Yes, the online casinos that we are listed above are available for players in New Zealand. The key considerations are licensing, fair gameplay, data protection, and responsible gambling.

Below, we’ve prepared a quick overview of everything you need to know before you start gambling at New Zealand casinos online:

Online Casino Licensing

Legitimate online casino sites hold licenses from respected regulators like the Malta Gaming Authority, UK Gambling Commission and Curacao Gaming Control Board.

These authorities regularly audit their licensees to ensure compliance with regulations on game fairness, financial practices, and player safety.

Fairness of Gameplay

Reputable online casino sites like TonyBet use Random Number Generators certified by third parties like eCOGRA to ensure game outcomes are random and payout percentages are fairly advertised.

Players can review audit reports of these online casino sites for assurance. Rogue operators use rigged games to increase their edge.

Personal Data Protection

Top online casino websites encrypt all connections and transactions to safeguard players’ personal and financial information. Independent audits evaluate security protocols.

Responsible Gambling

Legit NZ online casinos promote responsible play by letting players set deposit limits, take time-outs, and permanently close accounts. They also refer customers to problem gambling resources.

Complaints and License Enforcement

Regulators hold the power to penalize and revoke licenses of New Zealand casinos violating rules. Players can file complaints directly or through third-party dispute resolution services. Unlicensed casinos ignore complaints and operate with impunity outside the authorities’ jurisdiction.

Banking at the Best New Zealand Online Casino Sites

The top online casinos in New Zealand offer quick, convenient, and secure ways to manage your bankroll:

E-Wallets : Options like Skrill and Neteller allow near-instant deposits and fast withdrawals for top New Zealand online casino players. Funds are transferred between your e-wallet and casino account.

: Options like Skrill and Neteller allow near-instant deposits and fast withdrawals for top New Zealand online casino players. Funds are transferred between your e-wallet and casino account. Credit/Debit Cards : Major cards like Visa and Mastercard process deposits instantly in most cases. Withdrawals take 1-3 days but are very reliable.

: Major cards like Visa and Mastercard process deposits instantly in most cases. Withdrawals take 1-3 days but are very reliable. Bank Transfer : Direct bank transfers offer deposit/withdrawal times of 1-5 days. High maximums but added fees from some banks.

: Direct bank transfers offer deposit/withdrawal times of 1-5 days. High maximums but added fees from some banks. Cryptocurrency: Digital coins like Bitcoin enable same-day deposits and withdrawals – – including when you use the online casino websites we listed above. Fees also tend to be lower.

Best NZ Online Casinos – FAQ

Top 5 Best NZ Online Casino Sites – Quick Comparison

Here’s a brief reminder of the top features that the 6 best online casino sites in New Zealand have to offer:

Jonny Jackpot (Up to NZ$1,000 + 100 spins) : Jonny Jackpot is the best online casino in New Zealand. It offers thousands of games from industry-leading providers like NetEnt and Evolution Gaming.

: Jonny Jackpot is the best online casino in New Zealand. It offers thousands of games from industry-leading providers like NetEnt and Evolution Gaming. Jackpot City ($1,600 welcome bonus): As the name suggests, Jackpot City Casino is the best online gambling site for jackpot fans. You can splurge with 10+ eight-figure progressives, and the luckiest players will take home a slice of $39.4 million.

As the name suggests, Jackpot City Casino is the best online gambling site for jackpot fans. You can splurge with 10+ eight-figure progressives, and the luckiest players will take home a slice of $39.4 million. PlayOJO (80 Spins): PlayOJO comes equipped with 5,000+ exciting online casino games, and they’re giving away spins on Book of Dead with no wagering!

PlayOJO comes equipped with 5,000+ exciting online casino games, and they’re giving away spins on with no wagering! NeoSpin ($6,000 and 100 spins): What’s better than getting the $10,000 matched deposit welcome bonus? Not much – make your way to NeoSpin and enjoy your welcome package.

What’s better than getting the $10,000 matched deposit welcome bonus? Not much – make your way to NeoSpin and enjoy your welcome package. TonyBet ($1,500 + 120 spins bonus): TonyBet is the top online casino in New Zealand for mobile users. They feature 8,000+ classic games.

TonyBet is the top online casino in New Zealand for mobile users. They feature 8,000+ classic games. Casinonic ($5,000 welcome bonus): Casinonic is home to 3,000+ exclusive NZ online pokies and table games, but their first deposit bonus is the main attraction for NZ online casino players.

How To Join Casino NZ Online Sites and Play Games

If you’ve never gambled with real money online casinos in New Zealand, you might not know where to start.

Using Jonny Jackpot as our example, we’ve compiled a simple, step-by-step guide for beginners.

Create a New Online Casino Account

Go to the Jonny Jackpot website

Click the “SIGN-UP” button

Select your country of residence

Enter your preferred email address

Create a new and secure password

Fill out any required personal details

Register your new account to proceed!

Verify Your Personal Data

Take a picture of your ID card and/or utility bill

Click on the “Documents” tab under “My Account”

Upload any required documents using their portal

Wait 1-2 days for a team member to verify your identity

Deposit & Claim Your Casino Bonus

Go back to Jonny Jackpot’s homepage

Navigate to their “Cashier” section

Choose a payment method from the list

Flip the switch to activate your bonuses

Start Playing at the Top Paying Online Casino NZ Sites

Open the game library

Look for your favourite games

Gamble at the top online casinos in NZ!

Tips & Tricks for Playing Online Casino Games in NZ

Before you dive into the action with New Zealand’s top online casinos, you should check out some of our suggested tips and tricks.

This will help you Improve your chances of winning and guarantee the best possible experience!

Shop Around for Games: First, we’d encourage you to “shop around” for games at the top NZ online casinos. You can play free “demo” games without the added pressure of winning (or losing) money, which will help you get some practice under your belt.

First, we’d encourage you to “shop around” for games at the top NZ online casinos. You can play free “demo” games without the added pressure of winning (or losing) money, which will help you get some practice under your belt. Check RTP Percentages: Every game you play has a specific RTP (return-to-player) percentage. To improve your winning odds, we’d suggest playing slots and table games with a 96% RTP or higher. On that note, you should avoid online casino games with an RTP of 94% or lower.

Every game you play has a specific RTP (return-to-player) percentage. To improve your winning odds, we’d suggest playing slots and table games with a 96% RTP or higher. On that note, you should avoid online casino games with an RTP of 94% or lower. Claim Deposit Bonuses: Gambling is always more fun when playing games on the casino’s dime, and deposit bonuses can come in handy by beefing up your bankroll!

So, What Are the Best NZ Online Casinos?

You can say goodbye to long entry lines, overpriced drinks, and expensive hotel accommodations with the best New Zealand casinos online.

Our top picks feature thousands of exclusive casino games, and it’s easy to get a head-start on the competition with jaw-dropping welcome bonuses.

We’d suggest Jonny Jackpot for any NZ players on the fence – it’s the best online casino in New Zealand! At the same time, we’d encourage you to get started with any NZ casino site on our list that catches your eye.

No matter where you decide to gamble, be sure to have fun and play responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 0800 654 655.

The following free gambling addiction resources may be helpful as well: