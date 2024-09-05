Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

Looking for a high-speed, high-stakes pastime? The best online roulette NZ sites won’t disappoint.

For our money, PlayOJO is the undisputed champion when it comes to online roulette games. There are definitely more than a few worthy challengers, though.

We’ll introduce you to the world of online roulette games in NZ. This guide will explore the best roulette games from top sites and give tips for boosting your winning chances.

So, get ready to spin the wheel and let the games begin!

Best Online Roulette NZ Sites

Want to know how these sites stand out from the rest? Check out our individual reviews of the best online roulette NZ sites to find out more!

1. PlayOJO – Best Online Roulette Site in NZ Overall

Pros No wagering requirements

80 free spins welcome offer

Player-centric and transparent

3000+ casino games

French, European, video roulette Cons Can’t play free roulette games without registering

Geo-restrictive

PlayOJO’s massive game library features some of the best roulette games you can play online. You can enjoy your favourite game with unique bonuses, a seamless mobile experience, and reliable support.

Roulette Library:

4.95 / 5.0

PlayOJO stands out as an exceptional online roulette casino in New Zealand for its extensive roulette library that caters to all – from classics like European and American Roulette to live dealer options.

But what really sets PlayOJO apart is its transparent rewards system, offering all winnings from free spins and bonuses as real money, thus allowing unrestricted withdrawals. We’ll go more into that below.

Bonuses & Promotions:

4.85 / 5.0

This NZ roulette site’s bonus system is quite unique. Upon registering, you’ll be given 80 free spins from which you can keep all winnings, no strings attached. Going forward, you get cashback on all your activity within the casino, including money back on every spin with PlayOJO live roulette games.

Every time you choose to top up your account, you’ll be given the option to use a ‘kicker’, which gives you free spins or other perks and bonuses. Guess what? There’s zero wagering requirement on those as well.

Customer Service:

4.95 / 5.0

PlayOJO typically offers a variety of contact methods for players, including live chat and e-mail. The live chat is particularly useful for immediate assistance, although if you are contacting outside of normal business hours be prepared to wait a little for a response.

2. Casinonic – Best Online Roulette New Zealand Casino for Tournaments

Pros Up to NZ$ 5,000 welcome bonus

100+ roulette variants

Regular tournaments

Great live roulette games

Supports crypto transactions Cons Needs login to access games

No sports betting features

If you’re looking for a little more than the usual roulette games, you can check out the regular tournaments at Casinonic. There are over 100 variants of this game at this NZ online casino.

Roulette Library:

4.95 / 5.0

Casinonic is another excellent choice for New Zealanders passionate about roulette. The site offers a secure and reliable gaming experience powered by its robust library of online roulette games.

Whether you’re a fan of traditional European, French, or American roulette or just looking to explore modern licensing twists like Terminator 2 roulette, Casinonic has something for everyone.

Bonuses & Promotions:

4.85 / 5.0

Casionic offers a variety of attractive bonuses, including the welcome bonus worth up to NZ$ 5,000 and split over 10 initial deposits.

Moreover, this online roulette NZ site offers a VIP program designed to reward loyal players, enhancing the gaming experience further.

Customer Service:

4.75 / 5.0

Casinonic solidifies itself as a top pick for New Zealand roulette players because of its commitment to customer service. It offers 24/7 customer support via multiple channels, including live chat and email, ensuring that help is available whenever you need it. The casino also offers a range of payment options that cater specifically to New Zealand players.

3. Jackpot City – Best Online Roulette Casino NZ for Mobile Players

Pros NZ$ 1600 deposit bonus

Dedicated mobile app

Around 40 online roulette games

Tips for roulette strategies Cons Needs more creative promotions

Limited payment options

You deserve a glitch-free mobile roulette experience and Jackpot City built for that. Kick off your journey with a nice welcome bonus of up to NZ$ 1,600.

Roulette Library:

4.75 / 5.0

Jackpot City has long been a staple in the NZ online casino world, and it’s easy to see why it’s a favorite among roulette players in New Zealand. There are over 40 online and live dealer roulette variants to get stuck into here, including the likes of Turbo Multifire Roulette, Auto Roulette, Roulette with Rachael, Mini Roulette Gold, and many more.

Its dedicated mobile apps for both iPhone and Android promote an exceptional roulette gaming experience on the go, with minimal compromise to the more powerful desktop versions.

In addition to roulette, you can play many other casino games here – it’s also one of the best sites to play blackjack in New Zealand.

Bonuses & Promotions:

4.85 / 5.0

The bonuses and promotions at Jackpot City are another draw. New players are welcomed with an impressive signup bonus worth up to $1600 that can be used to play online roulette games. This is split over four initial deposits with 100% match rate of up to NZ$400 each. Register with at least NZ$10 to be eligible for this welcome bonus.

Customer Service:

4.75 / 5.0

Customer service at Jackpot City is top-notch. Their support team is available 24/7 and can be reached via live chat, email, or a dedicated phone line. They’re quick to resolve issues and answer any questions you might have, making for a smooth gaming experience.

Plus, if you’re really in a pinch and need answers quickly – they have an exceptional FAQ section available as well.

4. Ricky Casino – Best Roulette Casino Online in NZ for Crypto Players

Pros Up to NZ$ 7,500 welcome bonus

550 free spins included

Stellar live roulette choices

Browse by software developer

Crypto friendly roulette site Cons Basic website design

Intermittent loading issues

There are quite a few crypto New Zealand online casinos for roulette but only a few deliver the same quality that Ricky Casino has.

Roulette Library

4.75 / 5.0

Ricky Casino is a rising star among New Zealand online gambling sites and offers a roulette library that’s particularly impressive for its early age. It features a wide range of online roulette variations from traditional European and American versions to innovative live dealer roulette experiences, ensuring that all types of players find something to enjoy.

Bonuses & Promotions:

4.5 / 5.0

One of the highlights of Ricky Casino is its juicy welcome bonus, offering users the chance to get NZ$ 7,500 in bonus funds, as well as 550 bonus spins for the slot game ‘All Lucky Clover 5’. This occurs over 10 deposits and we’ve broken it down below for your convenience

Not only does it offer a competitive welcome bonus, but it also has a range of ongoing promotions and a rewarding loyalty program, which can be particularly beneficial for roulette players.

Customer Service:

4.5 / 5.0

When it comes to customer service, Ricky Casino manages to keep up with the competition well. They offer round-the-clock player support via live chat, email, and a dedicated phone line for more immediate assistance. The staff is well-trained, courteous, and quick to resolve any issues or answer questions.

5. NeoSpin – Best Live Roulette Casino in New Zealand

Pros NZ$ 10,000 max welcome offer

Daily cashback promos

Exciting tournaments

100+ live roulette games Cons No dedicated mobile app

Lacks phone support

Want some options for live dealer roulette? How about a hundred?

Yup. That’s exactly what you’ll get at NeoSpin. There are over a hundred options for live dealer roulette available in this casino.

Roulette Library:

4.65 / 5.0

Neospin is quickly becoming a go-to destination for roulette aficionados in New Zealand, providing a fresh new gaming experience that offers crypto-exclusive games, awesome, live dealers, the best NZ online pokies, and a raft of interesting bonuses, which we’ll go into further detail below.

You won’t find a better selection of live dealer variants of roulette than what Neospin offers. Play European, French, American, Auto, Macau, Russian, and more variants of this classic game.

We loved the fact that Neospin lets you play free roulette online, even if you don’t own an account – this is something you can rarely find at other online roulette NZ sites.

Bonuses & Promotions:

4.5 / 5.0

This online roulette gambling site is no slouch when it comes to bonuses and promotions. In fact, they offer up some of the best bonuses of all the websites we’ve reviewed in this article. The welcome bonus offers NZ$ 10,000 to new players, while you can also enjoy a consistent offer of 20% cashback on all deposits.

If you’re hungry for more, there are free spins on Wednesday, a reload bonus on Friday, and a loyalty program that comes with 16 tiers.

Customer Service:

4.5 / 5.0

NeoSpin’s customer service is pretty well-rounded. If you ever have trouble playing online roulette games or something else, there’s a 24/7 live chat service, a form to submit queries, and an e-mail address. Before you even reach that level, a comprehensive FAQ aims to answer most questions appropriately.

Choosing the Best Roulette Casinos New Zealand Has to Offer

Selecting the top roulette online casinos isn’t a task we take lightly, folks. After all, your online casino gaming experience hangs in the balance here. With so many platforms, each promising a dizzying array of features and benefits, the decision can feel overwhelming.

That’s why we’ve done the legwork for you, using a rigorous evaluation process focusing on three key areas: Roulette Library, Bonuses and Promotions, and Customer Service. Here’s a closer look at our methodology:

Roulette Library

The first thing we scrutinize is the selection of roulette games available at each NZ online casino. We’re not just looking for quantity but also for quality

What variants are on offer? Do they have the classics like French, American, and European Roulette? What about innovative options like Multi-Wheel Roulette or live casino games? A top online casino should have a broad selection that caters to all types of players, from novices to seasoned pros.

At some of our recommended sites, you can even enjoy free online roulette games, giving you the chance to test the game without spending real money until you are ready to do so.

Bonuses and Promotions

Online roulette bonuses can make or break your online gaming experience. They provide you with extra funds to play with, giving you more opportunities to place bets and, by extension, more chances to win.

However, not all bonuses are created equal. We examine the terms and conditions closely, looking out for wagering requirements, time limitations, and any game restrictions.

Customer Service

Last but not least, we look into the level of customer service. In a world where almost everything is automated, a little human touch goes a long way.

We expect prompt, helpful, and courteous customer support accessible through multiple channels, including live chat, email, and phone. The availability of 24/7 support is a big plus, as is the presence of a comprehensive FAQ section for quick self-help.

Our team used similar criteria when ranking the best new online casinos in NZ.

Why is PlayOJO the Best Site to Play Roulette in NZ?

PlayOJO has quickly emerged as the go-to online casino for those looking to play roulette for real money in New Zealand, and it’s easy to see why.

First and foremost, PlayOJO is fully licensed and regulated, ensuring a safe and fair gaming environment. Their transparent approach to gaming, complete with no hidden terms or wagering requirements, has been a breath of fresh air in the industry.

Top Game Selection

The game selection is another strong point. PlayOJO offers various Roulette variants, from the classics like European, American, and French Roulette to innovative live dealer options. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned player, you’ll find a game that suits your level and interest.

Unique Rewards System

Perhaps the most compelling reason is their unique and generous rewards system. Unlike many other NZ online casinos, PlayOJO offers all winnings from free spins and bonuses as real money, which means there are no withdrawal restrictions. Plus, their ‘OJOplus’ feature returns money on every bet, win or lose, providing an extra layer of value to your play.

Diverse Payment Methods

This online roulette NZ site also supports a variety of payment methods, catering to the preferences of New Zealand players. With responsive customer support and an intuitive, user-friendly interface, PlayOJO ticks all the boxes for being the best online casino for Roulette enthusiasts in New Zealand.

How to Sign Up at a Top Online Roulette Site in New Zealand

Whether you’re new and need a little guidance or a returning customer who needs a reminder, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to register as a new player at our top pick, PlayOJO.

step 01 Register at Roulette Online Casino Head to PlayOJO’s official website

Hit the yellow ‘Join Now’ button

Wait for a registration form to appear step 02 Provide the Required Information Enter your phone number and DOB

Make sure to enter your first and last name

Enter your email address

Enter your physical address

Create a username and password

Set a deposit limit step 03 Verify Your Email Open your email inbox

Check for an email from the casino you’ve registered at

Open it, and click or paste the link to verify your account step 04 Play Online Roulette in New Zealand Click on the deposit button

Choose your preferred payment method

Make sure to click the opt-in button for bonuses if there is one

Follow any instructions on screen

Use your bonus and play online casino games!

Online Roulette Casinos in NZ – FAQs

Comparison of the Best Online Roulette Sites in New Zealand

PlayOJO: This roulette site’s player-centric policies and incredible bonus system make it our number-one choice for roulette players in New Zealand. Don’t miss out on your 80 free spins.

Casinonic: The site is another excellent choice for New Zealand players. With regular tournaments and an extensive welcome bonus up for grabs, it’s a no-brainer.

Jackpot City: Experience an incredible mobile app that makes roulette on the go a breeze. Not to mention it’s got an amazing welcome bonus of NZ$ 1,600 well worth your time.

Ricky Casino: This casino is a rising star in the online gambling industry, known as one of the best Bitcoin casinos in NZ with an excellent NZ$ 7,500 welcome bonus. Make sure you sign up today.

NeoSpin: Neospin’s amazing selection of promotions makes it a fantastic roulette casino worth considering. Register today to claim your NZ$ 10,000 welcome bonus.

Tips and Strategies for Playing Online Roulette for Real Money

Roulette, like many other online casino games, has strategies you can employ to gain a short-term advantage. However, no strategies are foolproof. That said, here’s a list of some of the most popular ones:

Column Betting: This involves betting on either of the three vertical columns of numbers on the roulette table. It’s a near 50/50 bet (remembering the 0 or 00).

Red/Black, Even/Odd, 1-18/19-36: These are all even money bets. You’ll win often, but the payouts are smaller.

The D’Alembert Strategy: This is a safer betting system wherein players increase or decrease their bet by a single unit after a loss or win, respectively.

The Labouchère System: Players set a goal of how much they want to win, break that number down into smaller numbers that add up to their goal, and then bet the sum of the first and last number on the list with each bet. It’s more complicated than others and requires keeping track of numbers and bets.

Neighbor Bets: In this strategy, players bet on a number and its neighbors (based on the real physical distance on the roulette wheel). For instance, “zero and the neighbors” is a five-piece bet wherein a player bets one piece on 3, 26, 0, 32, and 15.

Remember, no strategy can alter the inherent house edge in the game. It’s crucial to approach roulette and other online casino games as entertainment rather than surefire ways to make money. Always play responsibly and understand the odds before placing a bet.

Ready to Play Online Roulette in NZ?

We hope this guide has illuminated the many options and strategies available to you, whether you’re a newbie getting your feet wet or a seasoned pro looking to optimize your game of the big spinny wheel.

Remember, while Roulette is a game of chance, knowing where to play, what variants to choose, and how to bet can significantly impact your experience—and your potential winnings.

Whether you decide to play at PlayOJO or another roulette casino – always remember the golden rules: Have fun, but gamble responsibly.

