Getting hooked on crypto casinos is easy – they’re faster, cheaper, and more secure. So, it’s not surprising that Bitcoin casinos in NZ are so popular, especially with the latest crypto games and exciting bonuses they offer.

Skycrown dominates the market as the best Bitcoin casino in NZ with up to $3,000 worth of welcome bonuses, over 7,000 games, and a modern website design.

But that’s not all crypto players in New Zealand can get. We’ll feature other top NZ Bitcoin casinos in this guide.

Ready? Let’s go.

Best Bitcoin Casinos in NZ

🥇 Best overall Skycrown 💸 Highest payouts Stake 🎁 5 BTC bonus + 180 free spins BitStarz 💎 Best for slots Metaspins 🃏 130+ live casino games empire.io 🔝 Over 90 top-notch software providers MyStake 🎲 Over 7,000 casino games 7Bit 🚀 Best for altcoins Bitvegas 🤑 1,110% new player bonus Dreams Casino 🎰 Free demo play Vave

Table of Contents

1. Skycrown – Best Bitcoin Casino NZ Overall

Pros NZ$3,000 welcome bonus + 350 free spins

Average cash out of 12 minutes

Over 7,000 games

Supports 10 cryptocurrencies

Up to NZ$7,500,000 live casino tournaments

Excellent user interface Cons No separate mobile application

Some geo-restrictions

Skycrown Casino was first launched in 2022 which makes it a relatively new addition to the NZ online gambling industry. However, the site already managed to win the hearts of players with its amazing selection of games, payment options, and promotions.

Casino Games:

5 / 5.0

This Bitcoin casino is home to more than 7,000 crypto games, so it is impossible for players to get bored. You will discover all categories, including slots, live casino, jackpot games, table games, and many more.

If you enjoy spinning the reels, check out the “Collections” section. The titles here are filtered by themes and bonus features. So, if you have a specific taste and want to find slot machines with great sound effects, visit the Music Collection and try Twerk, Retro Play, and DJ Wild.

We also loved exploring the live casino section. Most games here are provided by Evolution which is the leading software company. Titles like Crazy Time, Teen Patti, and Super Sic Bo are guaranteed to offer you an unforgettable gambling experience.

And what if you get tired of playing traditional online casino games? No worries. You can visit the Instant Win category and play Aviator, JetX, and Long Ball.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.9 / 5.0

New players at this New Zealand Bitcoin casino can score up to a generous NZ$3,000 welcome bonus with 350 free spins.

To unlock the first offer, you must use the bonus code SKY100 and deposit at least NZ$30. Then, you will be awarded a 100% match bonus up to NZ$300 and 100 free spins on the Bonanza Billion slot by BGaming.

For the following four deposits, you will get:

75% bonus up to NZ$500 and 75 free spins (code: SKY5 )

) 50% bonus up to NZ$700 and 50 free spins (code: SKY7 )

) NZ$1,000 plus 50 free spins (code: SKY10 )

) NZ$500 plus 75 free spins (code: SKY50)

Keep in mind that these promotions are valid for 5 days. That’s the exact timeframe in which you will need to meet the wagering requirements.

Banking:

4.9 / 5.0

The best Bitcoin casino NZ offers all popular and convenient payment options for your safe gambling journey.

You can make deposits and withdrawals using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple. The minimum deposit for Bitcoin is 0.0001 BTC.

Cryptocurrencies here come with zero transaction fees. And the best part is that you can get your money in an average of 12 minutes. There are minimum cashout limits for digital coins, and they differ from one option to another. However, there is no restriction on how much you can withdraw.

Other Features:

4.9 / 5.0

Skycrown’s high-quality gambling platform comes with modern looks, and it’s super easy to navigate through different sections and find essential information.

You can visit an extensive FAQ page to find answers to your questions. Players can also check out detailed crypto guides for deposits and withdrawals. This Bitcoin casino also lets you contact the support team using an email form.

2. Stake – Best NZ Bitcoin Online Casino with Highest Payouts

Pros Over 3,200 games

Up to NZ$100,000 daily races

Supports 20 cryptocurrencies

24/7 live chat

A good selection of enhanced RTP games Cons Does not have a standard welcome package

The table games section can be improved

Stake.com is another high-quality Bitcoin casino for players in New Zealand. Since 2017, the site has been known to be a great place for crypto payments, high RTP games, and an easy-to-use interface.

Casino Games:

4.9 / 5.0

At this Bitcoin casino, you will explore around 3,200 games. The list is dominated by slot machines, so it will be most suitable for slot lovers.

Some of our favorite titles include Trojan Kingdom, Pile Em Up, and Break da Bank Again. They all come with great visuals and features.

There is a separate section for those who are after games with high RTPs. Sugar Twist, Jewel Bonanza, and Gates of Heavens all come with over the industry’s average return-to-player percentages for increased winning probability.

Alternatively, players can also try keno, bingo, video poker, and other table games. Live dealer games are also available.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.8 / 5.0

Currently, Stake.com does not have a welcome package available for its players. Alternatively, you can go for daily races, weekly giveaways, and special challenges.

Every time you make a bet, you will climb up the Daily Race Leaderboard. If you are lucky enough to be in the top 5,000 racers, you will receive exclusive prizes.

To join Stake’s weekly giveaways, players have to wager NZ$1,000 and secure one ticket. There are no limits on how many tickets you get – the more you have, the better the chances of getting the award. The total prize pool is up to NZ$75,000 split between 15 players.

Banking:

4.85 / 5.0

You can make deposits and withdrawals at Stake.com with 20 different cryptocurrencies. The list covers all the popular digital coins including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Litecoin.

There are less popular options as well such as Tron, Dai, and Shiba Inu. That way, this crypto casino makes sure that everyone can find something to their liking.

The minimum you can cash out with Bitcoin is 0.0002 BTC and there are no maximum withdrawal limits. However, you might have to pay some transaction fees, so make sure you check these details beforehand.

Other Features:

4.8 / 5.0

If you ever need help with anything at Stake BTC casino, feel free to contact its 24/7 customer support service. We have tried it ourselves and got prompt answers from helpful representatives.

Another exciting thing about this crypto casino is that it has a blog for company news and updates. You can also visit the forum and engage with other players by sharing your experience and knowledge.

3. BitStarz – Best Bitcoin Casino Bonuses in New Zealand

Pros Over 4,500 Bitcoin casino games

Up to 5 BTC welcome bonus + 180 free spins

Award-winning customer support service

Instant withdrawals

Crypto-exclusive titles Cons Geo-restrictions on some games

Overloaded homepage

BitStarz is one of the first NZ online casinos that started accepting Bitcoin as one of its payment options. It has transformed the way crypto gambling sites operate with its lightning-fast withdrawals, high-quality crypto titles, and amazing customer support service.

Casino Games:

4.85 / 5.0

BitStarz can be a good starting point for both – new and experienced gamblers. With over 4,500 titles at your disposal, there is something new to play each time.

One of the main advantages of playing at this Bitcoin site is its provably fair games selection. With this technology, you can check the fairness of each game manually and make sure the results are not manipulated by anyone.

And, if you want to feel special and play titles that are not available anywhere else on the internet, you should not miss out on the Exclusive Games section. BitStarz Element, BitStarz Billion, and Candy Starz are all waiting for you with their one-of-a-kind features.

If you still are not sure where to start, you can play some games for fun without the need to make a single deposit until you are ready to do so.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.8 / 5.0

BitStarz is one of the most generous Bitcoin online casinos when it comes to bonuses. That’s why it offers a 5 BTC welcome package with additional 180 free spins.

Players will get 20 free spins instantly upon verifying their account. To unlock the rest of the spins, you have to make a minimum deposit of 0.0008 BTC.

For the second qualifying deposit, you will claim a 50% match up to 1 BTC. The third bonus is a 50% up to 2 BTC followed by a 100% match up to 1 BTC. You don’t need to use any promo codes – simply visit the Cashier and activate the promotion from there.

Loyal customers can enroll in an exciting Level Up Adventure which offers NZ$50,000 in individual prizes. Each time you make a bet on games, you get the chance to climb up VIP levels and get better prizes.

Banking:

4.8 / 5.0

This Bitcoin online casino supports a total of 8 banking options. You can choose from Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, XRP, Cardano, and Tron.

Unlike Stake, BitStarz does not impose transaction fees on deposits or withdrawals. You can get your money almost instantly – the maximum you might have to wait is up to 8 minutes.

If you don’t own any cryptocurrency, it’s not an issue at BitStarz. The site gives you the chance to buy digital coins directly from the website.

Other Features:

4.75 / 5.0

Did you know that BitStarz is an award-winning Bitcoin casino? Over the years, it has received multiple prizes for having the best customer support.

Besides that, you can check thousands of verified reviews from users that indicate how helpful, fast, and responsive the 24/7 live chat is.

This online gambling site also has a very good social media presence. You can follow its Twitter, Telegram, and Vimeo channels for updates, news, and video guides.

4. Metaspins – Best Crypto Casino in New Zealand for Slots

Pros Top casino games from Wazdan and Betsoft

Up to 1 BTC welcome bonus

Up to 60% rakeback

Excellent mobile compatibility

Supports sports betting Cons The website can be more informative

7 days to claim the bonus

Metaspins is one of the few new crypto casinos that has caught our attention. It was established in 2022 and is licensed by Curacao Gambling Authority, so you can rest assured that you are dealing with a safe casino site.

Casino Games:

4.7 / 5.0

In the slot games section of Metaspins, players can discover a captivating selection of top casino games from leading providers worldwide. From classic favorites to innovative releases, the collection promises an exhilarating gaming experience.

This is the best crypto casino when it comes to innovation. Beyond traditional offerings, it also incorporates the hottest top crypto games from Spribe. Players can venture into trending titles like Aviator, Mini Roulette, Plinko, Hilo, Goal, Mines, and Dice.

Metaspins also recognizes the importance of social interaction in the casino experience, It has recently introduced Livespins, a cutting-edge feature that elevates the online casino adventure.

With Livespins, players can engage with their favorite streamers and join a community of fellow players in the gaming action.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.7 / 5.0

When you sign up at this new crypto casino, don’t forget to check out its 100% match bonus that goes up to 1 BTC in total. For instance, if you deposit 0.2 BTC, you will get an additional 0.2 BTC to play with.

Besides this Bitcoin casino bonus, you can also get guaranteed crypto rewards with their Level Up program, claim up to 60% rakeback, and redeem special offers if you follow Metaspin’s social media channels.

Banking:

4.6 / 5.0

Like all the top Bitcoin casinos, Metaspins also embraces a diverse range of cryptocurrencies as part of its payment options, catering to both traditional cryptos and stablecoins.

Among the accepted cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tron, Cardano, USD Coin, and Tether.

The casino site takes pride in its seamless financial services by offering instant withdrawals, swift payouts, and a fee-free policy. The minimum deposit stands at 0.0001 BTC, while the minimum withdrawal is set at 0.001 BTC.

Other Features:

4.7 / 5.0

Metaspins is one of the best crypto casino NZ sites when it comes to excellent mobile compatibility. You can launch it anytime from your smartphone’s browser and enjoy the same quality experience as on the desktop version.

The site also has a separate window for a chat where you can message other players. Feel free to contact live support as well if you need help with payments, games, or something else.

5. Empire.io – Best BTC Casino in New Zealand for Live Dealer Games

Pros 100% welcome package up to 1 BTC

Weekly 1,500 USDT tournaments

Great variety of jackpot slots

Near to instant withdrawals Cons Could have more deposit bonuses

Visually busy homepage

And another amazing casino site that is worth your time and attention is Empire.io. Compared to other online Bitcoin casinos, this one does not offer a huge number of games, however, it still has other high-quality features that we will review now.

Casino Games:

4.5 / 5.0

Empire.io’s portfolio includes Bitcoin slots, crash games, online roulette, and live dealer games. We mostly enjoyed titles like Instant Roulette, Golden Wealth Baccarat, and Infinite Blackjack.

The online casino is home to some of the best jackpot slots to help you enhance your gaming journey. If you want more action, make sure you play Divine Fortune, Legend of the Nile, and Jackpot Quest.

We were also happy to discover that Empire.io hosts some specialty games like Banana Bingo, Keno Halloween, and Match Day. You can even start playing in the demo mode without the need to create a new account.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.55 / 5.0

With its 100% match bonus of up to 1 BTC, you can double your first deposit at Empire.io. To unlock it you have to make a payment of 0.0017 BTC or equivalent in other cryptocurrencies.

Besides a welcome package, players can also enroll in special slot tournaments, compete with other players, and win big prizes.

Banking:

4.5 / 5.0

Since we are talking about sites that accept Bitcoin, at Empire.io you can start playing online casino games with the following cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tron, Ripple, Tether, and Ethereum.

The minimum withdrawal is 0.0002 BTC. There are no fees associated with payments, and in most cases, the winnings will be transferred to your Bitcoin wallet in an average of 1 hour.

Keep in mind that you can also buy cryptos directly from the site, so don’t let not owning them discourage you from playing here.

Other Features:

4.6 / 5.0

Empire.io comes with a modern-looking website that is super easy to use. In case you are looking for a specific title, you can enter the name in the search bar and find your favorite game in a few seconds.

The live chat is available 24 hours a day. However, you might not even need to use it since the site comes with a very detailed help center, providing answers to the most frequently asked questions.

How We Ranked the Best Bitcoin Casino Sites in New Zealand

Casino Games

A diverse selection of games is important for Bitcoin casinos in New Zealand to keep players engaged. We ensure our recommended NZ crypto sites not only offer variety but also maintain high quality. Popular games include online blackjack, slots, poker, and many more.

Security

While crypto casinos accepting BTC and other digital coins are generally considered safe, you should still be careful when it comes to spending your money.

Each NZ Bitcoin casino on our list is tested for safety and we’ve successfully made payments and withdrawn our winnings without facing any security issues.

Bonuses and Promotions

The first thing most people look for when gambling online is what bonuses NZ Bitcoin casino sites offer. That’s because they add extra value to their original bankroll.

At the best Bitcoin casino sites, you will find generous welcome bonuses, free spins, cashback offers, and more with fair and reasonable terms and conditions.

Banking

Our guide was specifically created for Bitcoin casinos in New Zealand, so it won’t be a surprise that all sites on our list offer Bitcoin in their payment options.

The good news is that you can also make deposits and withdrawals with other popular digital coins at top Bitcoin casinos. We made sure that they all come with fast withdrawals and no additional fees.

Other Features

In addition to the features we mentioned above, the best Bitcoin casino sites in New Zealand should have a modern-looking website, 24/7 customer support, and a good social media presence.

We evaluated each of these, so you never be left in the dark when you need assistance while playing Bitcoin games online.

Want to expand your gambling horizons? Then have a look at the best NZ sportsbooks online.

Why is Skycrown the Best BTC Casino in New Zealand?

Are you still wondering why we ranked Skycrown as the best crypto casino NZ has to offer? Here’s why:

Over 7,000 Bitcoin Casino Games: Skycrown is all about diversity, that’s why you can explore more than thousands of titles at its site provided by the industry’s leading companies like Pragmatic Play, Spinomenal, and many more.

Skycrown is all about diversity, that’s why you can explore more than thousands of titles at its site provided by the industry’s leading companies like Pragmatic Play, Spinomenal, and many more. NZ$3,000 Welcome Package + 350 FS: This Bitcoin casino is very generous when it comes to Bitcoin casino bonuses. It does not only offer extra money but additional free spins as well, so you can play the best NZ online pokies without breaking the bank.

This Bitcoin casino is very generous when it comes to Bitcoin casino bonuses. It does not only offer extra money but additional free spins as well, so you can play the best NZ online pokies without breaking the bank. Withdrawals in 12 Minutes: Crypto transactions at Skycrown are processed instantly which is a huge advantage for those who are not very patient with their winnings. The maximum you might have to wait is an average of 12 minutes.

Crypto transactions at Skycrown are processed instantly which is a huge advantage for those who are not very patient with their winnings. The maximum you might have to wait is an average of 12 minutes. User-friendly Interface: We loved using the website of Skycrown because it is beautiful and simple. Players can access all the essential information in just a few seconds – talk about a comfortable gambling environment!

Types of BTC Bonuses Available at NZ Crypto Casinos

Welcome Bonuses

Welcome bonuses are the most common type of bonus at top Bitcoin casinos in New Zealand.

They typically include match deposit bonuses, where the casino matches a percentage of the player’s initial deposit, often 100% or more. These bonuses frequently include free spins, allowing players to try out popular slot games without using their own funds.

Reload Bonuses

Reload bonuses are designed to keep players at NZ Bitcoin casinos engaged by offering additional bonuses on subsequent deposits. These can be ongoing deposit matches similar to welcome bonuses or regularly scheduled offers, such as weekly or monthly bonuses.

Cashback Bonuses

Cashback bonuses provide players with a percentage of their losses back, either daily, weekly, or monthly. This type of bonus helps mitigate the risk of losses and offers a form of insurance.

The cashback offered by the best Bitcoin casinos in New Zealand can often be used for further gameplay or withdrawn.

Loyalty Bonuses

Loyalty bonuses at NZ online crypto casinos reward frequent players and high rollers through VIP programs and tiered reward systems. These programs often provide additional perks such as higher withdrawal limits, exclusive bonuses, and personalized support.

No Deposit Bonuses

While popular, no deposit bonuses are very rare and often quite small. They frequently come with high wagering requirements that make it challenging to withdraw any winnings.

These bonuses, usually in the form of free Bitcoin or free spins upon registration, are still attractive to new players as they provide a risk-free introduction to the casino.

Why Should I Play Games at New Zealand Bitcoin Casinos?

New Zealand Bitcoin casinos offer a host of benefits that you won’t find at traditional gambling sites. Let’s take a look at some of them:

Enhanced Privacy and Anonymity: Unlike traditional online casinos that require extensive personal information for registration, Bitcoin casinos allow players to engage in gambling activities without revealing their identities.

Unlike traditional online casinos that require extensive personal information for registration, Bitcoin casinos allow players to engage in gambling activities without revealing their identities. Provably Fair Games: The best Bitcoin gambling sites use provably fair technology to ensure transparency and fairness in their games. Players can verify the outcome of each bet, assuring them that the results are not rigged.

The best Bitcoin gambling sites use provably fair technology to ensure transparency and fairness in their games. Players can verify the outcome of each bet, assuring them that the results are not rigged. Access to Innovative Crypto Games: New Zealand Bitcoin casinos often feature a wide array of innovative crypto games. These games may include unique and trending titles, offering players a fresh and exciting gaming experience.

You can check out this guide to see how real money online casinos in NZ operate.

Bitcoin Casino NZ – FAQs

What is the Best Bitcoin Casino in New Zealand? Our rankings show that Skycrown is the top choice of all the best Bitcoin casinos in New Zealand. You can start playing over 7,000 games here with 10 cryptocurrencies, receive your winnings instantly, and get help from customer support anytime. Are Bitcoin Casinos in New Zealand Safe? Yes, the best Bitcoin casinos in New Zealand are safe. But, if you choose an online crypto casino that is not on our list, make sure it has a license from a reputable gambling agency. It’s also advised to read other people’s reviews online to make sure everything works properly. Can I Play In New Zealand Bitcoin Casinos with My Smartphone? All the best crypto casinos in New Zealand are optimized for smartphones. Even if you can’t find a separate application, you will launch the site from your mobile browser and play without any technical issues. How Do I Choose a NZ Bitcoin Casino for Me? To choose a NZ Bitcoin casino, you need to define your preferences first. Do you prefer a site that comes with generous bonuses, or do you prefer the one with the highest RTP games? Once you know what you’re looking for, choosing your favorite will become super easy.

Top Bitcoin Casinos in NZ – Quick Comparison

Here’s a brief recap of the top features you can expect at the top 5 Bitcoin casinos on our list:

Skycrown: This is the best Bitcoin casino NZ players can join. It offers over 7,000 games including crypto-exclusive titles and 10 digital coins to choose from. All new players here can grab NZ$3,000 in bonus cash accompanied by 350 free spins.

Stake: Are you looking for high-RTP games? Look no further than Stake Casino. Join its daily races of up to NZ$100,000 prize or join weekly giveaways for a share of NZ$75,000.

BitStarz: You could start your online gambling journey at BitStarz with up to a 5 BTC welcome package plus 180 free spins and play crypto-exclusive titles not available elsewhere on the internet.

Metaspins: This is one of the most innovative Bitcoin casino sites in New Zealand. Start betting with cryptos, engage with your favorite streamers, and get a bonus of up to 1 BTC once you create an account.

Empire.io: The best crypto casino for live dealer games – the experience is simply unmatched. Start claiming up to 1 BTC welcome package and join daily slot tournaments to compete with others.

How to Get Started at the Best Crypto Casinos for NZ Players Are you ready to start your journey at one of our recommended casinos? Check a step-by-step guide we have prepared for our top pick – Skycrown. Create an Account Visit the official Skycrown website

Find the blue “Sign Up” button

Fill in your personal information and accept the terms and conditions Verify Your Email Check your email inbox for the message from Skycrown Casino

Open it and follow the link inside it, so your account gets verified Claim Your Welcome Bonus & Start Playing Once you’ve successfully logged into your account, visit the Cashier section

Choose your favorite banking option

Make a minimum deposit of NZ$30 to claim a welcome bonus

Congrats! You are now ready to start exploring your favorite BTC games.

Suggestions for Playing at Bitcoin Casinos in New Zealand

There is no strategy that can help you get guaranteed wins. But, you can use some tips and tricks to make yourself more comfortable and happy with your gambling experience:

Research and Choose Reputable Bitcoin Casinos: Before playing at NZ online gambling sites, conduct thorough research to identify reputable and trustworthy platforms. Look for casinos with positive reviews, valid licenses, and a track record of fair gaming practices.

Before playing at NZ online gambling sites, conduct thorough research to identify reputable and trustworthy platforms. Look for casinos with positive reviews, valid licenses, and a track record of fair gaming practices. Check Bonus Terms and Conditions: Bitcoin casinos often offer attractive bonuses to players, but it’s crucial to review the terms and conditions associated with these offers. Look for fair wagering requirements and expiration dates to ensure you can make the most of the promotions.

Bitcoin casinos often offer attractive bonuses to players, but it’s crucial to review the terms and conditions associated with these offers. Look for fair wagering requirements and expiration dates to ensure you can make the most of the promotions. Practice Responsible Gambling: Avoid chasing losses and know when to take a break. Set time and money limits to prevent excessive gambling and maintain a healthy balance between gaming and other aspects of life.

Here’s our guide with more expert tips for new NZ online casinos.

So, What Are the Best Bitcoin Online Casinos in New Zealand?

With all the essential information at your disposal, it’s time to make the final decision and select your favorite Bitcoin casino.

Start by checking Skycrown which offers 12-minute payouts, the chance to claim an NZ$3,000 bonus with 350 free spins, and over 7,000 games at your disposal.

If it is not your cup of tea, you can move on to the next options, experiment with them, and choose the one that suits your preferences the best.

Don’t forget to have fun and gamble responsibly!

