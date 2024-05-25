There’s one thing everyone should focus on when choosing which casino to use – its safety.

That’s why we did extensive research to find the best safe online casinos out there! In the end, we ended up with a list of the top 10 safest casino sites, which are reputable and well-known online.

Our top pick today is Slots of Vegas, but there are so many other casinos for secure gambling. We ranked them by games, bonuses, and safety measures adopted.

Let’s get started.

Safe Online Casinos – May, 2024

Important: The sites listed in this guide are targeting English speakers around the world. Please remember to check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal where you live.

Want to know how we ranked these safe online casinos? Read on! We’ve prepared a detailed guide for you, with individual reviews of the safest casinos you can find online.

1. Slots of Vegas – Safest Online Casino Overall

Pros $2,500 welcome bonus 50 free spins for new players 300+ games VIP program Massive daily jackpots 24/7 customer support Cons Website design could be better No reload bonus

Slots of Vegas lays on a legit Vegas-style experience with its amazing selection of online slots, jackpots and other casino games. It’s safe and secure and offers reliable payouts.

Customer Support & Safety:

5/5

Slots of Vegas makes it easy for you to contact their customer support team 24/7 via live chat. You’ll be speaking directly to a professional agent ready to answer any queries.

If you feel you haven’t got the answer you’re looking for, you can take things further with their Central Dispute System.

Security, meanwhile, is provided by SSL encryption. At the same time, this secure online casino has also run its website through extensive McAfee and Norton anti-virus programs to ensure there is no malware on the site.

Online Casino Games:

5/5

There are almost 300 games to choose from in total. And while a greater percentage of these are slots, there are also many table games. These include roulette and blackjack variants.

There’s a selection of video poker games here, as well as specialty games like scratch cards. In short, there’s something for everyone. All games can be played for free in demo mode or for real money.

Online Casino Welcome Bonus:

4.8/5

Sign up to Slots of Vegas today to redeem a $2,500 welcome bonus as a new player. The bonus code for this is “WILD250” and you’ll also unlock 50 spins as part of the deal.

Wagering requirements are set at an extremely reasonable 10x, while the minimum deposit is $20. As much as 50% cashback is available each week for regular players, while you’ll receive more benefits by becoming a VIP.

2. Raging Bull Slots – Best Bonuses of All Safe Online Casinos

Pros 250% up to $2,500 welcome bonus 50 free spins 200+ games Fantastic VIP rewards 24/7 customer service Fast payouts Cons No live casino games Lacks a reload bonus

Raging Bull Slots is a secure online casino site stacked with generous casino bonuses, including a 250% welcome offer. It also features an exciting line-up of casino games and eases its way into second place in our list.

Customer Support & Safety:

4.8/5

Customer support is on hand 24/7. You can access it via live chat and telephone whenever you’ve got a question, and the team is helpful and well-trained. Email support is also available for less urgent questions.

This fully licensed casino site uses 265-bit SSL encryption to keep your details safe.

We also found Raging Bull to have a very transparent FAQ page and are committed to responsible gambling.

Online Casino Games:

4.75/5

This trusted online casino lets you choose from over 200 games. These include a good mix of slots, table games, and video poker titles like Sevens Wild and Deuces Wild.

All games are fully optimized for mobile and desktop play, so you can access the same games wherever you choose.

Live dealer games are absent, though, with Raging Bull Slots only providing RNG games.

Welcome Bonus:

5/5

Raging Bull Slots welcomes new players with a 250% matched deposit up to $2,500. You’ll also get 50 free spins as part of this offer, and you need to enter the bonus code “SMART250” when prompted.

Then, you can play for a slice of the $500,000 daily jackpot prize pool, as well as enter the VIP program to key into exclusive bonuses.

3. Ignition – Safest Online Casino for Poker Players

Pros Dual welcome bonus for casino and poker Low wagering requirements on casino bonus Anonymous poker tables Great variety of poker tournaments Solid selection of slots and table games Cons Higher fees on fiat banking Not the best design

If you’re looking for a safe and secure online casino for poker games and tournaments, you’re not going to do better than Ignition. Let’s have a closer look at everything it has in store for you.

Customer Support and Safety:

4.9/5

Ignition Casino does everything right. Solid customer support, SSL encryption, properly licensed and regulated, and games from trusted providers like Genesis, Rival, and RTG.

The poker section here is very well-known in the industry, and there are many players who use Ignition specifically for its exciting poker tournaments.

Online Casino Games:

4.8/5

There is a great variety of table games available at Ignition Casino, starting with a seriously fantastic live dealer experience. While there are only a couple of baccarat, super 6, and roulette tables available, the croupiers are all well-trained and make the experience a fantastic one.

The live dealer blackjack is a little more robust, with over 25 tables available, including two early payout tables and a huge range of table limits, making it an inviting experience no matter your bankroll’s size.

We really like the knockout tournament available at Ignition, where you claim the bounty of any player you knock out, getting that money added directly to your account and letting you win a little something even if you don’t make it to the end.

Welcome Bonus:

4.8/5

Due to Ignition’s high credit card fees, we recommend you play online casino games with crypto.

New players can get two 150% crypto match bonuses up to $1,500 each for a grand total of $3,000 split between Ignition’s exciting poker and casino games. The poker portion is unlocked over time by playing real money games in the poker app, while the casino bonus comes with a very nice 25x wagering requirement – this is one of the best Bitcoin casino bonuses we’ve found!

In the event you want to pay by credit card instead, you’ll get two 100% bonuses up to $1,000 each with the same wagering requirements outlined above.

4. Lucky Red Casino – Fastest Payouts of All Safe Online Casinos

Pros 400% up to $4,000 welcome bonus Crypto-boosted offers $1,000,000+ jackpot games 24/7 telephone support Daily reload bonuses Cons No live dealer games Lacks a loyalty program

Lucky Red Casino is home to nearly 200 games. Payouts are fast, creating an account is easy, and new players can get a 400% welcome bonus.

Customer Support & Safety:

4.7/5

Lucky Red Casino offers telephone support around the clock. Live chat is also available 24/7, which means this online casino is easy to reach whenever you’ve got a question about your account, bonuses, withdrawals – or anything else.

The site is SSL-encrypted and comes with a 100% secure guaranteed certificate. It’s also owned by Club World Group, which has a successful iGaming track record.

Online Casino Games:

4.3/5

With just under 200 casino games, Lucky Red Casino doesn’t have the largest selection. However, it makes up for this with high RTP titles like Aztecs Millions, which has a current jackpot of over $1,400,000.

You can play a range of other online slots here, as well as table games like craps, video poker and online blackjack. Live dealer games are missing, but you can access the games via the instant play casino or download the software onto your mobile device.

Welcome Bonus:

4.5/5

All new customers get a 400% welcome bonus up to $4,000. If you deposit with crypto, you’ll get an extra $75 free chip on top of whatever you deposit. You need to enter the code “LUCKYRED400” to claim this deal.

Daily reload bonuses are available for regular customers, including a 65% deposit bonus each Monday.

5. Super Slots – Best Safe Online Casino Site for Daily Tournaments

Pros $6,000 welcome package 100 free spins each week Daily cash races Live chat 24/7 50+ live dealer games Cons Lacks telephone support No VIP program

Not only is Super Slots home to a stupendous collection of online slot games, but it also hosts daily slot tournaments, where you can compete against other bettors for cash prizes and free spins.

Customer Support & Safety:

4.5/5

If you need help with anything at this trusted online casino, you can head to the Help Centre, where you’ll find a detailed FAQ page. Categories include cashier, your account, and the various games.

For additional support, you can contact the live chat team, which is available 24/7, or email Super Slots. Telephone support isn’t currently offered.

Super Slots protects your details via SSL encryption.

Online Casino Games:

4.3/5

It’s no surprise that Super Slots has more than 650 slot games in its library, with titles including bonus games like Vegas Aces and Golden Hippo and exclusive titles like Pho Sho.

There’s much to this casino site, which offers a comprehensive selection of more than 50 live dealers and table games. You can also play game shows here.

As mentioned, daily tournaments are available, including slots, blackjack, and cash races.

Welcome Bonus:

4.35/5

Super Slots gives new players a $6,000 welcome bonus. This is split across your first five deposits, meaning you’ll need to opt in six times to maximize it.

However, even if you opt-in once, you’ll still be entitled to a 250% first deposit bonus of up to $1,000. You must use the code “SS250” the first time and “SS100” the next five times. It’s worth noting that you can’t use your bonus funds on live dealer games.

Other offers include 10% weekly rebates and 100 free spins every Wednesday.

How We Ranked These Safe Online Casinos

Customer Support

Online security is no joke – so this should be your #1 concern when looking for new online casinos. Every casino on this list has been tested and vetted to ensure that not only do they offer a safe experience but that their customer support is quick to respond and aims to help resolve any issues that crop up.

Safety and Security

Naturally, our team considered the safety and security of these online gambling sites. We found that secure online casino sites are licensed by the best-known regulatory agencies in the world, they use modern technology to safely store user data, including SSL encryption, and have a good reputation among real money online casino players.

Banking and Money

All the best online casinos for safety listed above offer users a variety of banking options. Not only do our top picks support fiat banking, but they also accept a variety of cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, LTC, and others.

We also checked the safety of the banking processes and picked casinos that guarantee safety of your funds at all times.

Game Selection

There is a diverse array of games available for safer online gambling, and we only picked safe online casino sites that host games from trusted online software providers known for providing fair – and fun – gambling experience.

Welcome Bonus

There are few things as exciting as playing with the house’s own money. We rounded up 10 casinos with robust welcome bonuses and ranked them based on the bonus size and fairness of wagering requirements.

Can Online Casinos Be Trusted?

Online casino and gambling sites can be trusted, provided they are licensed and regulated by reputable gaming authorities. It’s crucial to do your homework before you deposit money or share personal information.

Safe online casino sites use SSL encryption for transactions and have clear policies on data privacy. Check out reviews and ratings from other users to gauge their experience.

What Makes an Online Casino Safe and Secure?

Licensing

A legit real money online casino will be licensed by a reputable gaming authority. This license guarantees that the casino is operating fairly and is subject to the regulations and rules set by the licensing body. Some of the best-known licensing bodies are the UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, and Gibraltar Regulatory Authority.

Regular Audits

Secure online casinos should undergo regular audits by independent third-party auditors. These audits ensure that the casino is adhering to the rules set by their licensing body, including fairness of games, protection of player funds, and responsible gaming practices.

Technical Security

Technical security refers to the measures taken by a secure online casino to protect its website and players from cyber threats. These measures can include firewalls, SSL (Secure Socket Layer) encryption to protect data transmission, and Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS) to detect and prevent security breaches. Always go with gambling sites that follow strict safety guidelines!

Games Fairness

Secure online casino sites use Random Number Generators (RNGs) to ensure that all game outcomes are random and not rigged. RNGs are regularly tested by independent bodies to verify their fairness. In addition, many trusted online casinos also use Provably Fair technology, which allows players to verify the fairness of each game’s outcome themselves.

SHA-3 Hash Algorithm

The SHA-3 (Secure Hash Algorithm 3) is a cryptographic hash function that provides a higher level of security. It’s used to encrypt data and ensure that it hasn’t been tampered with. Secure online casinos that use the SHA-3 algorithm are taking extra steps to protect their players’ information.

Secure Deposits and Withdrawals

Secure online banking options are essential for safe online gambling sites. Look for casinos that offer trusted payment methods like credit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets. Also, check whether they use encryption technology to protect your financial information during transactions.

Ownership

The ownership of casinos online can give an indication of their trustworthiness. A reputable and transparent operator will have no problem providing information about the company, including its history, location, and leaders. If this information isn’t readily available at online gambling sites, it could be a red flag.

Why is Slots of Vegas the Most Secure Online Casino?

When looking for the most trusted online casino, you’ll come across many options. However, Slots of Vegas manages to outshine all the others for the following reasons:

Customer Support: Not only does Slots of Vegas have a detailed Help Center that will easily handle most questions you have, but this legit online casino also offers 24/7 support in the form of live chat. There’s also a Central Dispute System that allows you to take things further.

Mobile Compatibility: Slots of Vegas is one of those online gambling sites that somehow looks even better on mobile than desktop devices. This is due to their sheer effort into their instant-play in-browser mobile software, letting you enjoy everything from jackpot slots to live casino blackjack on any device you choose.

Massive Welcome Package: However you play, you’ll be entitled to a $2,500 welcome bonus at Slots of Vegas. It comes with low 10x wagering requirements and it also delivers 50 free spins straight to your account.

Uses Modern Technology: Real money online casinos are using the newest technology to ensure your safety and security – and Slots of Vegas is the best in this regard. Taking advantage of SSL encryption, for example, this casino ensures that your data is always stored safely.

Licensed by Reputable Regulator: Slots of Vegas is owned by the Virtual Casino Group and is a RealTime Gaming casino site trusted by thousands of satisfied players.

What Makes Playing Online Casino Games Safe?

With more and more gamblers choosing to play at secure online casinos instead of the old-school brick-and-mortar, you might be asking yourself, “why?” While we certainly can’t speak for everyone, here are a few reasons we prefer online gambling:

Safety: Between the truly random number generation that the best online casino sites use to calculate wins to the secure SSL encryption that guards every transaction, trustworthy online casinos offer a super secure online gambling experience.

Convenience: There’s no need to do your hair, comb your beard, or even brush your teeth before going out. All casino games are enjoyed right from the comfort of your desk, armchair, or tub if you’re the sort to relax in a bubble bath enjoying exciting slot games.

Bonuses: The ability to claim a welcome bonus that doubles or even triples your initial deposit is an exciting treat that puts online casinos well above land-based casinos in our esteem.

What are the Safest Online Casino Games to Play?

Blackjack

Blackjack is one of the safest games a player can enjoy, thanks to the extremely small house edge of just about 1%.

This means that with each deal, the player has nearly a 50% chance of winning – odds you’d be hard-pressed to find in any other game. That being said, it’s worth knowing that in order to enjoy the 1% house edge in online blackjack, you will need to use the basic blackjack strategy.

French Roulette

French Roulette is the best roulette game that you can play because it comes with a single zero and the unique La-Partage rule – which gives you half of your stake back on even-money bets when the ball lands on zero.

This game has a very low 1.35% edge on even-money bets like red/black, odds/even, etc.

Baccarat

Baccarat’s house edge is among the lowest out there – with just a 1.06% edge when you play the banker bet. This means that nearly 50% of all hands you play will result in a win.

Since this is a game based on pure luck (unlike blackjack, where you can make decisions), the only strategy you can apply to increase your winning chances is a money-management system.

Note that other bets in Baccarat, like the player bet and the tie bet, have a lower house edge of 1.24% and 14.36%, respectively.

Safe Online Casinos – FAQs

Are Online Casinos Safe to Play at? Yes, online casinos are safe to play at as long as you join licensed casinos that are regulated by a reputable authority.



Don’t forget to also use secure payment methods, and employ high-level encryption to protect user data. As usual, always remember that responsible gaming is crucial whether you are playing slots, blackjack, live casino games, or anything else. What is the Most Secure Online Casino? The most secure online casino is Slots of Vegas. This casino site stands out for its commitment to player safety and game fairness.



Slots of Vegas is licensed and regulated, ensuring that it adheres to strict standards set by the gaming authority. The online casino undergoes regular audits from independent third-party auditors who verify its adherence to regulations and fairness of games.



What sets Slots of Vegas apart is its top-notch technical security. The platform uses advanced SSL encryption to protect all transactions and player data from potential cyber threats. This ensures that your personal and financial information remains confidential and safe from potential breaches. Are there Legit Online Casinos That Pay Real money? Absolutely, there are numerous legitimate online casinos that pay real money.



Reputable gaming authorities regulate these casino sites and adhere to the highest standards of fairness and transparency.



Here are a few examples: Slots of Vegas

Raging Bull Slots

Ignition

Lucky Red Casino

Super Slots How do I Make Safe Deposits and Withdrawals? Making safe deposits and withdrawals at online casinos involves careful selection of the platform, understanding their payment methods, and ensuring the security of your personal and financial information.



Here's a detailed guide: Choose a Trusted Online Casino: The first step is choosing a trustworthy online casino like Slots of Vegas. Check the Security Measures: Ensure that the online casino uses high-level encryption (like SSL encryption) to protect your data during transactions. Verify Your Account: For security reasons, casinos often require players to verify their identity before making a withdrawal. This usually involves providing a copy of your ID or other documents. Monitor Your Transactions: Keep track of all your transactions. This will help you manage your gambling budget, and also allow you to quickly identify any unauthorized activity on your account.

How Do I Choose the Most Trusted Online Casino?

Finding the right online casino for you is as simple as making sure they tick all the right boxes for you.

Do they offer the sort of betting you want (sports betting, online slots, card games, live casino games, etc.)? Are their welcome bonus terms fair? What do other players say about the casino? These are all great questions to ask yourself when signing up at your next online casino site.

Top 5 Most Trusted Online Casinos – Quick Comparison

Casino Games License Founded Bonus Code 300+ Licensed in Curacao 2004 Up to ​$2,500 WILD250 200+ Licensed in Curacao 2014 $2,500+ 50 free spins SMART250 300+ Licensed in Curacao 2016 $3,000 Not needed 150+ Licensed in Curacao 2009 $4,000 LUCKYRED400 700+ Panama Gaming Commission 2020 $6,000 SS250

How to Stay Safe While Playing at Online Casinos – Expert Tips

Never Save Banking Details (on a shared computer)

This tip may seem basic, but it’s an important one. If you’re using a shared computer, never save your banking details or login information. Doing so can expose your sensitive data to others who use the same device – so keep this in mind when looking for the safest gambling sites online.

Don’t Share Your Information

Online casinos will require certain personal information to set up and verify your account. While this is standard practice, it’s important to be careful about who else you share this information with.

Never give out your casino account details, password, or other sensitive information to anyone.

Only Choose Regulated Casinos

One of the best ways to ensure your safety while playing online is to choose a regulated casino. These platforms are licensed and monitored by governing bodies that enforce strict standards related to security, fairness, and responsible gaming.

Look for casinos that are regulated by reputable organizations such as the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC) or the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

Double Check That Games Are Provably Fair

“Provably fair” is a concept that originated with Bitcoin gambling but is now more broadly used in the online gambling industry. It refers to a system where the fairness of each game outcome can be verified by the player.

This is done through cryptographic hash functions that prevent the casino from manipulating the results. Before you start playing, check if the casino offers provably fair games. This can usually be found in the site’s “About” or “FAQ” section.

Stick to Reviewed Trusted Casinos

Stick with secure online casinos that have been reviewed and recommended by trusted sources. These reviews can give you insight into a casino’s reputation, game selection, customer service, fastest casino payouts, and more. Remember, even if a casino looks professional and polished, it doesn’t mean it’s trustworthy.

How to Sign Up at a Trusted Casino Online – Beginner’s Guide If you’re ready for a safe and secure online casino experience but aren’t sure how to make the first step, you can rest easy. We’ve put together a guide to signing up at our top safe online casino site: Slots of Vegas. Step 1: Getting Started at Legit Casino Online Make your way to Slots of Vegas’s homepage

Click “Play Now” to start the secure signup process Step 2: Create Your Legit Online Casino Account Fill it out with your personal and contact information

Create a unique password

Submit the form by clicking “Register” at the bottom Step 3: Activate Your Bonus Click on your profile at the top of the window

Select “Deposit,” and then choose your preferred payment method

Choose a welcome bonus

Activate the offer Step 4: Start Playing At Safe Casinos Online Open the game library

Look for your favorite real money casino games

Start gambling online

So, What Are the Most Legit Online Casino Sites?

After an extensive overview of the legit online casinos for safe gambling, we concluded that Slots of Vegas is the best online casino overall.

It offers users a great variety of real money casino games, amazing bonuses, and is safe to use for all players. Over the years, it has managed to gain a reputation as one of the leading sites for online gambling – but there are many other secure casinos that we listed above.

Take one more look at our top picks, and always remember to gamble responsibly.

