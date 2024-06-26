Safe to say, the best online casinos in Europe have caught up with the latest tech advancements — thousands of games, rapid payouts, exciting bonuses, and thrilling graphics; all just a tap away.

If you don’t know which sites we’re talking about, no worries! We’ve featured the top 10 right here for your convenience.

Top of the European charts is MyStake, which features player-friendly bonuses and boasts one of the largest game libraries online. There’s more to explore, though, so we’d recommend checking our full list.

Let’s dive in!

Best Online Casinos Europe

🥇 Best overall MyStake 🎲 Best for slots Gxmble 🎁 €7500 welcome bonus Seven Casino 💸 Fastest payouts Skycrown 🃏 300+ live dealer tables SG Casino 💰 Exciting tournaments with prizes Quickwin 🎰 30,000 free spins each month Tonybet 🤑 10% loyalty bonus Freshbet ♣ Best for blackjack PlayZilla 💎 Spin exciting jackpot games PlatinCasino

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.

All of these online European casinos offer incredible games, juicy bonuses, and top-notch customer support. Check out our reviews to discover which ones are worth giving a go.

Table of Contents :

1. MyStake – Best Online Casino in Europe Overall

Pros Casino welcome bonus up to £1000 70% slots reload bonus More than 6,000 total games Vast country availability Sportsbook & virtual sports betting available Discord chat for all players Cons No VIP program Welcome bonus less suitable for high rollers

It’s available in most European countries, is packed with amazing games, and offers a stunning selection of bonuses, so of course, we had to pick MyStake as the best online casino Europe offers.

Accepted European Countries:

4.85 / 5.0

There aren’t a lot of restrictions to the European country list for MyStake at all. Check out some examples of where you’ll be able to get involved from:

The UK

Portugal

Germany

Belgium

Luxembourg

Croatia

+ Many others

Casino Games:

4.9 / 5.0

There are over 6,000 total online gambling games to choose from once again at MyStake, part of the reason why it’s ranked as one of the best UK crypto casinos.

It’s a hugely impressive number that will keep even the busiest of players content for a long, long time.

The majority of these are slots, and in fact, pretty much all the best titles from throughout the past 10+ years are there. That’s why we’ve picked out MyStake as the best place to be for European slots fans!

MyStake does encounter a similar minor issue to Skycrown of having some of its games developed by unknown providers. That’s not to say they’re definitely going to be bad, but they’re unlikely to be of as high a quality as those of the established suppliers.

Bonus Offers:

4.7 / 5.0

We recommend depositing with crypto on your first MyStake payment as this will unlock the best welcome bonus, a 170% matched deposit of up to €1,000.

If you prefer, you can opt for the fiat currency offer, but you won’t get as much out of it. This is either a 150% matched deposit of up to €300 or 100% up to €1000, depending on how much you want to spend.

Another quality bonus that’s available at MyStake is the 70% slots reload. Just deposit over €20, and you’ll be able to get 70% on top of that every time you want to play slot games.

Misc:

4.8 / 5.0

The site layout for MyStake is very minimal, which is aesthetically pleasing even if you might find it hard to navigate on smaller smartphones.

They’ve certainly got the banking side of things down there, with an impressive 18 payment methods, including tons of eWallets and crypto.

We’re also big fans of the customer support, which you can get 24/7 through a 1-to-1 live chat or through the Discord chat that’s also open to all other players.

Overall Score:

4.8 / 5.0

European online casino players who love their slots will feel right at home at MyStake, which has all the favorites available on an elegant site.

2. Gxmble – Best Online Casino EU Site for Slots

Pros Most European countries supported €2,500 welcome bonus with only 5x wagering Over 4,000 casino games 150% up to €1,500 every Friday 10% cashback for VIPs Cons Still relatively new Demo mode not available for unregistered users

We have no doubt that the finest online casino in Europe for slots is Gxmble. It has all the best games and is constantly adding to them to make sure that its customers get to spin all the newest titles.

Accepted European Countries:

4.95 / 5.0

Players will be able to sign up for a Gxmble account in the majority of European countries. If you’re based in any of the following, for example, you’re good to go.

Sweden

The UK

Germany

Hungary

Malta

Estonia

+ Many others

Casino Games:

5 / 5.0

The total number of casino games at Gxmble is over 4000, and that figure is constantly growing as top providers like NetEnt and Habanero Gaming continually add their latest hit slots and more to the selection.

Interestingly, there aren’t as many providers as you’d think, but that’s good news as they’re all very well established.

Another top example is Evolution Gaming, the company in charge of the live dealer section. They’ve supplied tons of live blackjack, roulette, and more to Gxmble players.

If you’re from the UK, it’s worth noting that Gxmble is also one of the best non-Gamstop betting sites with tons of sportsbook options and bonuses.

Bonus Offers:

5 / 5.0

If you sign up for Gxmble today, you’ll be able to grab up to €2500 in matched deposits across your first, second, and third payments. A neat package indeed.

What’s most impressive about this bonus is the fact that you’ll only need to play through it 5 times before you’re able to withdraw your winnings. Wagering requirements don’t get any lower than that.

Once you’ve finished with these matched deposits, you can come back for more bonus action in the form of four weekly offers. We particularly recommend the Friday bonus as it’s a brilliant 150% up to €1500 matched deposit.

Misc:

4.95 / 5.0

Using the Gxmble site is pretty easy on both the desktop and mobile sites versions, and the vast majority of the games are available on the latter. The layout is minimal and sensible, and we’re big fans.

A minor downside is the low monthly withdrawal of €10,000. That might not be so well suited for the higher roller players out there. On the bright side, those withdrawals are pretty quick (generally no longer than 24 hours), and there are plenty of payment methods to choose from.

Overall Score:

4.95 / 5.0

With that many games and a generous welcome bonus, we think it’s pretty clear to see that Gxmble deserves its place at the top of our list of the finest European online casino sites.

3. Seven Casino – Best Welcome Bonus of Any Online European Casino

Pros Up to €7,500 for new players Only 10x welcome bonus wagering Monday, Wednesday, and Friday reload bonuses Score 10% cashback Classic slots from Pragmatic Play Available in most European countries Cons No categories to search through games Fewer live casino games

The best place to top up your deposits with massive bonuses is Seven Casino. They’re offering a huge welcome offer for new players, and then the bonuses keep coming with all sorts of ongoing offers.

Accepted European Countries:

4.9 / 5.0

You’ll be able to play at Seven Casino throughout most of Europe. Here are just a few of the countries where the site is available.

Norway

Germany

Finland

Sweden

The UK

Cyprus

Poland

+ Many others

Casino Games:

4.95 / 5.0

The best part of the Seven Casino game selection has to be the slots, as they’ve managed to pick out all the classics from some top developers like Pragmatic Play.

Seven Casino is also home to around 20 live games. It’s not the most impressive figure, but it’s the quality that counts, and the fact that all of those games come from Evolution Gaming shows us that there’s plenty of that.

It’s not particularly easy to search through the games at Seven Casino, however. There aren’t any categories to split them up into, although there is a search bar that you can use to look for particular games or providers.

Bonus Offers:

5 / 5.0

Incredibly, Seven Casino is offering all new players up to €7500 in welcome bonuses across their first four deposits. It’s a staggering offer!

You’d probably think that a welcome bonus package of this size would come with enormous wagering requirements, but that’s not the case, as they’re only 10x. This is going to make it a lot easier to cash out any winnings you make.

And that’s not all. Seven Casino offers a ton of ongoing promotions, such as 10% cashback for all qualifying deposits and a bunch of reload bonuses throughout the week. The most impressive of these is a massive 200% matched deposit of up to €500 on Fridays.

Misc:

4.9 / 5.0

Most of Seven Casino can be played through the mobile site, which is pretty easy to use, too, other than the issue with the game categories.

When it’s time to cash out, you should find that your request is processed in under 24 hours every time, and there are plenty of eWallets, cryptocurrencies, and other methods to do this with, too.

Overall Score:

4.9 / 5.0

Despite only being formed in early 2023, Seven Casino has made a real name for itself in the European online casino scene, and the stunning welcome offer is a big part of the reason.

4. SkyCrown – Best European Casino Online for Fast Payouts

Pros Over 6,000 casino games 225 free spins and €500 welcome bonus 12-minute average payout time Aviator and Plinko XY available Strong mobile compatibility Cons Not available in some EU countries A few unknown game providers

The top European online casino for fast payouts is Skycrown, which has an incredible average processing time of just 12 minutes.

Accepted European Countries:

4.85 / 5.0

You won’t find Skycrown in quite as many countries as our top two, but it is still available throughout most of the continent. Here are a few of the countries you’ll be able to sign up from:

Norway

Germany

Spain

Luxembourg

Cyprus

Switzerland

+ Many others

Casino Games:

4.9 / 5.0

Staggeringly, there are over 6000 casino games to play at Skycrown in most countries. This means it’s one of the most packed European online casinos in the whole continent.

Many of these come from the likes of BGaming and Pragmatic Play as well so there’s no stress about finding quality titles within.

We particularly like all the modern specialty games like Aviator and Plinko XY. You won’t get those at many online casinos still, but they’re a lot of fun and offer the potential of paying out very well.

However, we can’t validate for all of the software providers so you may have to avoid a few below-average games below average before you find the best ones.

Bonus Offers:

4.7 / 5.0

You’ll be able to grab up to €500 as a matched deposit + 225 free spins as a new Skycrown player in Europe right now.

So, there’s not a large bonus on offer as our overall top two casino picks, but the 225 free spins really make this a fantastic welcome bonus, especially if you’re a fan of slots.

Misc:

4.9 / 5.0

The speed of the Skycrown payouts is easily one of the most impressive factors of the site as a whole, with an average processing time of only 12 minutes.

There are a lot of banking options to deposit with in the first place, too. The list includes Neosurf, Apple Pay, Mastercard, and plenty of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Tether.

If you use the latter to withdraw, you should see the money bank in your coin wallet in no more than 20 minutes, even in the busiest of times.

Overall Score:

4.85 / 5.0

Skycrown offers something a little different from our top two so far, and we know that many players will prefer what’s in store here instead — a very worthy bronze medallist.

5. SG Casino – Largest Live Dealer Variety of All EU Online Casinos

Pros 100% up to €500 welcome bonus 200 free spins included Around 300 live dealer games Live casino cashback Loads of live game show options Cons Relatively smaller welcome bonus Some games not available on mobile

You could enjoy all the fun of a real-world casino from the comfort of your own home with SG Casino’s impressive collection of live dealers.

Accepted European Countries:

4.8 / 5.0

You won’t be able to play at SG Casino if you’re based in the UK or one or two other European countries, but most of them are still accepted, including these ones:

Spain

Poland

Germany

Czechia

Hungary

Norway

+ Many others

Casino Games:

4.8 / 5.0

You’ll find over approximately 300 live dealer games at SG Casino. No wonder we picked it as the best place to be for those types of games!

As we know, it’s not just about quantity, but that’s not an issue at SG Casino, as the majority of the options are of a very high quality as well. There are tons of fantastic blackjack and roulette games and some unique options like Funky Time Live and Sweet Bonanza Candyland.

It’s not just live casino games that SG Casino does well, though. You’ll still find a wide range of slots and non-live table games as well.

Bonus Offers:

4.75 / 5.0

There’s a 100% matched deposit of up to €500 plus 200 free spins waiting for all new casino game fans at SG Casino. Again, it’s not a massive amount, but we love how many free spins are on offer!

For live casino fans, there’s an extra bonus opportunity in the form of 20% cashback for gameplay of this type, although there isn’t too much else going on in the way of reload offers.

Misc:

4.75 / 5.0

There are around 12 payment methods to bank with at SG Casino, including credit/debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets like Skrill, and cryptocurrencies. We also found out that payouts were processed quickly most of the time, and that’s the most important thing.

A small downside is that a few games are missing on the mobile site, although it and the desktop version are enjoyable to use thanks to some modern and attractive design features.

Overall Score:

4.75 / 5.0

SG Casino is an incredible place to play online casino games, and it’s only the quality of the rest of the online European casino sites that we picked out that held it back from landing higher up in our top picks.

Best European Online Casinos – Our Ranking Criteria

Accepted European Countries

For a site to be the best online casino, Europe is a tough territory to cover as there are a ton of countries, each with different rules.

Yet the best European online casinos will make sure they cover as many countries as possible, and that’s what this category stands for.

European Casino Games

The top European online casinos will offer plenty of high-quality online casino games and a wide range of styles to suit all types of players.

We want to see hit slots, classic table games, specialty options, and more.

Bonus Offers

All the best online casinos, Europe-based or elsewhere, must have bonus offers for new players and existing customers.

We’ve picked out some incredible European online casino bonuses today that offer tons of cash with very fair terms and conditions.

To find even more bonuses, check out our reviews of the best Non Gamstop casinos as they are available in most European countries.

Miscellaneous

To round things off, we’ve also been looking at various other online casino factors, such as the speed of the payouts, the range of payment methods, the site’s quality, mobile compatibility, customer support, and more.

The best EU online casinos don’t just excel in one area but offer an all-rounded experience instead.

We used similar criteria to rank the best betting sites in Europe.

Why Is MyStake the Best European Online Casino?

For us, there’s no doubt that MyStake is the top European online casino, and it’s these key factors that helped us to come to that decision:

Huge Game Selection: MyStake sets itself apart with more than 6,000 games to choose from. There’s always something fresh and exciting waiting for you, including tons of slots from both up-and-coming and well-known developers.

Exceptional Bonus Offers: MyStake welcomes new players with a substantial bonus, offering a 170% match on initial deposits up to €1,000 for crypto users. Additionally, the casino features a 70% reload bonus for slots, providing lots of incentives for both new and returning players.

Optimized for Mobile Users: MyStake’s sleek, minimalist website design is not only visually appealing but also optimized for mobile use. This ensures that players can enjoy their favorite games on any device without compromise.

Broad Accessibility Across Europe: MyStake is available in a wide range of European countries, making it a top choice for players across the continent. From the UK to Portugal and beyond, MyStake’s broad accessibility ensures that it is a go-to casino for a diverse group of players.

Strong Support and Community: MyStake shines with top-notch customer service, offering 24/7 live chat and a lively Discord community for instant help and player chat – something you won’t see at many European online casinos. It also offers diverse payment methods, including crypto and eWallets, and is both reliable and easy to use.

Why Should I Play at the Best European Online Casinos?

What’s so great about online casinos compared to land-based ones? Well, a few things, actually — that’s why they are taking over the European online gambling industry.

Here’s a look at what you can take advantage of when playing casino games in the online domain.

24/7 Access: No top EU online casinos have closing times, of course. So, if you’re a late-night casino fan, you’ll never have to compromise when you want to play.

More Generous Bonuses: Pretty much all EU online casinos offer a welcome bonus of some variety, so there are all sorts of matched deposits and free spins up for grabs online. You’re simply not going to get offers like that in a brick-and-mortar casino.

Wider Range Of Games: Many European online casinos offer thousands of games to players. These numbers pale those of land-based casinos into insignificance.

Higher Payout Games: Not only will you be able to play more games online, but the payouts of the games will be a lot higher, too. The RTP of online slots, for example, is typically around 96%, but it can be as low as 70% for a physical slot machine.

Best Online Casinos in Europe – FAQ Guide

Is it Legal to Play Casino Games in Europe? It’s legal to play casino games in most European countries, but not all of them.



There are a few other rules to consider such as the legal gambling age, and remember that not all European casinos online are available in each country as some have specific country restrictions.



To be on the side, check out your local laws and always stick to the best online casino sites in Europe that are licensed by reputable bodies, such as the Malta Gaming Authority. Which Online Casino in Europe Pays Out the Fastest? You’ll get the fastest payouts of any online gambling site at Skycrown. They process all payouts in an average of 12 minutes, which is lightning speed! What’s the Best Online Casino in Europe Overall? The best online casino in Europe has to be MyStake. It ticks all the boxes, including amazing bonuses, top games, and quick payouts.

Top 5 Best Online Casinos EU – Quick Comparison

Let’s take a quick look back at the best European online casinos one last time as we wrap up and recap the bonuses you can score at each:

MyStake: We’re very confident that this is the best European casino online. It gets everything right with thousands of games and top-notch service. Grab the 170% up to €1000 when you sign up and deposit with crypto, too!

Gxmble: Players who love slots (and, let’s be honest, who doesn’t) should check out the amazing range of reeled action at MyStake. There are thousands of games and a stunning welcome bonus worth up to €2,500.

Seven Casino: There are a lot of amazing bonuses in our top picks today, but the finest overall has to be the massive €7,500 package on offer for everyone who signs up at Seven Casino.

Skycrown: If you’re looking for fast payouts, the top European casino online site for that has to be Skycrown, with an average processing time of just 12 minutes. If you like the sound of that, make sure also to grab the welcome bonus of €500 and 225 free spins.

SG Casino: Perhaps it’s live casino games you prefer to play? If that’s you, you can eat your heart out with around 300 options at SG Casino, and there’s a €500 matched deposit with 200 free spins waiting for you there as well.

How to Sign Up and Create a European Casino Site Account Here’s a look at the steps you’ll be taking if you choose to sign up with MyStake, the best online casino in Europe, or any of the other EU casinos we’ve mentioned: 1. Create an Account Make your way to the MyStake homepage.

Hit the Register button on the left-hand side.

Fill out your details and create a log in. 2. Confirm Your Email Address Head into your email inbox.

Click the link from MyStake.

Proceed with any other required verification. 3. Grab Your Welcome Bonus Read the bonus terms and conditions.

Head to the cashier.

Follow the instructions to place a qualifying deposit. 4. Play Online Casino Games Go to the game catalog.

Start playing online casino games with your bonus.

Come back for reload bonuses when you’re done.

Tips & Tricks for Playing at European Casino Sites Online

Always Look for High RTP Game Options

It’s worth looking for European online casino games with RTPs of 96% or more, as these will be more likely to win you real money than low percentages, especially in the long haul.

Read the Terms and Conditions for Every Bonus

You’re probably going to have to play through wagering requirements on bonuses and free spins before you’re able to withdraw any winnings, and you might have to meet other terms like game and time limits, so always read about these before you get started.

Play Games in Demo Mode for Free

If you feel like you need some practice before you start playing a game, or if you just want to find out if a game is worth spending money on, you can play many titles for free in demo mode with a quick search online.

Take Part in Multiple Welcome Bonus Offers

Players at online casinos in Europe are lucky enough to have access to some of the finest welcome bonuses in the world, and there’s nothing stopping you from taking part in a lot of these.

Just make sure you do so methodically so that you can play through any wagering requirements in time.

Have a Strong Internet for Live Dealer Games

It’s advisable to have at least 5 Mbps of reliable internet to play live games. Realistically, you could probably get away with it at 1 Mbps, but at that point, you’re more likely to run into lag or even a dropped connection that could cause you to lose money.

Always Practice Responsible Gambling

We implore all of our readers to make the most of responsible gambling tools all the time.

You might not consider them to be essential right now but they do act as a safety net to ensure that you stay in control of your gambling behavior.

Ready to Play at the Best European Casinos Online?

The beauty of the best European online casinos is that they’re up there with the top games, generous bonuses, and fast payouts, amongst several other important factors.

Leading the rankings of EU online casinos overall is MyStake, but all our other featured sites aren’t too far behind.

We recommend trying out a handful of our top picks and grabbing some excellent deposit bonuses when you sign up for them. So now it’s over to you! Have fun, good luck, and gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer a better gambling experience.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, visit Gamblers Anonymous for info on gambling addiction.