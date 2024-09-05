Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

Imagine going to a casino and getting the high roller treatment — top games, faster cashouts, bigger bonuses… the whole lot.

It’s a pipe dream for most gamblers who go to Vegas, but you can get that treatment anytime you want online by simply visiting the best Bitcoin gambling sites.

Don’t know where to start? No worries, we’ve got you covered!

Our top pick for online crypto gaming overall is Ignition, thanks to its impressive double welcome bonus, wide range of games, and fast payouts, but there are some big names right on its tail.

So load up your crypto wallet and check out what we’ve got in store for you!

Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites

Important: The sites listed in this guide are targeting English speakers around the world. Please remember to check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal where you live. Also Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues with our links.

So, which of these crypto online gambling sites are you checking out first? Here’s a look at a few of them to help you make that decision.

Table of Contents

1. Ignition – Best Bitcoin Gambling Site Overall

Pros $3,000 welcome bonus

Lower wagering requirements

Immersive live poker experience

Instant payouts to 6 cryptocurrencies

Hold & Win and Hot Drop Jackpots

Withdraw up to $180,000 a week Cons No sports betting

Fewer crash games

Topping our list of the best crypto gambling sites is the impeccable Ignition. This incredible online casino has the best poker games in the world, a stunning welcome bonus, and many more great benefits.

Crypto Gambling Options:

4.95 / 5.0

Ignition is widely considered to offer one of the best live poker experiences amongst all crypto gambling platforms, and we can see why. The graphics are attractive, the dealers are engaging, and there are plenty of tournaments to create a real buzz.

For players who aren’t into poker, there’s still a lot of content. Ignition offers a little over 400 slots, including some exciting Hold & Win and Hot Drop jackpots.

There are just five crash games to play, which is a little less than some other top Bitcoin gambling sites, but users can still enjoy JetX, Thundercrash, and some more classics.

In fact, the only thing that’s really ‘missing’ here is a sportsbook, although they do offer virtual sports betting.

Crypto Bonuses:

5 / 5.0

The crypto casino welcome bonus at Ignition right now is a 300% up to $3,000 matched deposit bonus. Half of this bonus is for Ignition’s poker rooms, whereas the other can be used on the casino side.

It’s a strong offer on its own, but it’s made even better by the low wagering requirements of 25x. It’ll be a lot quicker to cash out your bonus winnings here than at many other crypto casinos.

There are plenty of other bonuses up for grabs for all players as well. These include a poker freeroll of up to $2,500, a $125 friend referral offer, and the ‘Ignition Rewards’ program, which gives more consistent players extra perks and promos.

Crypto Payment Methods & Payout Speed:

5 / 5.0

There are six cryptocurrencies to deposit with at Ignition: Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, and Tether.

Payouts are processed instantly and can be very high indeed, with a limit of $9,500 available every 15 minutes for most cryptocurrencies. Plus, you can cash out up to $180,000 a week using LTC or $90,000 via BTC.

Overall Score:

4.95 / 5.0

It really is nearly a perfect score for our number one overall Bitcoin online gambling site, Ignition. It’s going to be hard work for any other contenders to topple it any time soon.

2. Bovada – Best Crypto Gambling Site for Sports Betting

Pros Up to $3,750 welcome offer

99.5% RTP blackjack available

40+ live dealer games

Tons of poker tournaments

1,000s of sports betting markets

Stellar online gambling reputation Cons Fewer casino reload offers

Could offer more slots

Those looking for online sports betting will love what’s in store at Bovada — but that’s hardly the only piece of entertainment available at one of the best gambling sites for crypto players.

Crypto Gambling Options:

4.95 / 5.0

Bovada is home to over 40 live casino games, including some of the best poker, blackjack, roulette, and baccarat out there. The live dealers themselves are super fun to play with, and the graphics are detailed, leading to an immersive experience.

And the potential payouts are solid, too, for the most part. In fact, there are a couple of live blackjack games with RTPs as high as 99.5%. That’s about as high as it gets in the online casino world, period.

Outside of this, Bovada has a bunch of other types of casino games to try out. There are 100s of slots from top developers like Rival Gaming and RealTime Gaming, as well as several crash games, including Triple Cash or Crash and TowerX.

There are even five video poker games available to play, including Jacks or Better 3 Hands and Joker Poker 10 Hands. Want to test your skills against real people? You can also do that here, with regular cash games and big-money MTTs running around the clock.

Moreover, Bovada is widely considered one of the best sports betting sites, thanks to the fact that it offers some of the most competitive odds in the industry.

So, if you fancy a punt on football or hockey in between your live casino game sessions, this crypto gambling site is a great place to be.

Crypto Bonuses:

4.9 / 5.0

Bovada’s new customer offer for casino players is a $3,750 welcome bonus, an impressive amount indeed. Just use the bonus code BTCCWB1250 to get a 125% up to $1250 matched deposit, and then BTC2NDCWB to get two more lots of the same.

The first of these deposits is subject to very low wagering requirements of 25x, although you will have to play through the second and third a bit more.

There aren’t quite as many ongoing promotions here as there are at the likes of Ignition, but one or two should be noted, especially for sports bettors.

The Bovada Rewards program is also worth checking out if you’ll be playing here a lot, as it rewards loyal players, and there are chances to grab free casino spins.

Crypto Payment Methods & Payout Speed:

4.9 / 5.0

The same six cryptocurrencies available at Ignition are the lineup for Bovada deposits as well: Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, and Tether. Once again, limits are generally high for deposits and withdrawals.

This crypto gambling site does, however, impose a slightly longer pending period for crypto withdrawals.

It’s not as long as many crypto gambling sites, but the more impatient players may want to consider this.

Overall Score:

4.9 / 5.0

A large bonus combined with all those great casino games and competitive crypto sports betting odds makes Bovada easily one of the top Bitcoin gambling platforms out there.

3. BitStarz – Fastest Payouts of All BTC Gambling Sites Online

Pros Up to 5 BTC bonus package

180 free spins also included

Award-winning customer support

Crypto payouts in minutes

Tons of provably fair games

Over 5,000 casino games Cons Some games missing on mobile

Live casino games depend on location

The modern crypto casino experience is in full swing at the award-winning site BitStarz, which is highly regarded by many as the original Bitcoin casino site.

Its provably fair game collection is the best out there, and it’s also the fastest-paying casino online.

Crypto Gambling Options:

4.9 / 5.0

BitStarz is home to a wide assortment of games, but this cryptocurrency gambling site’s standout factor is the provably fair options. There are plenty of them, and the list includes all the classics like Space XY, Plinko, and Mines.

If you need to know more about the provably fair games, you can check out the handy guide named ‘Provability Explained’ in the menu bar. Plus, you can play them for free in demo mode even if you don’t have an account yet.

There are actually over 5,500 games in total on this site, and the rest of the selection consists of slots (including many Megaways and ‘Book of’ titles), video poker and more.

You’ll find a few live casino games as well, but only if you’re based in specific countries.

Furthermore, you may find that a few of the games are missing from mobile devices, but the overall selection should still be alright for mobile players.

Crypto Bonuses:

4.9 / 5.0

New BitStarz players will get 25 no deposit free spins just for registering an account. It’s pretty rare to see a no deposit bonus in the crypto casino world, so this goes a long way for us.

Then, there’s up to a 5 BTC welcome bonus up for grabs across your first four deposits, plus 155 more free spins (divided evenly in doses of 20 per day from the point of your first deposit).

The first matched deposit is worth 100% up to 1; then you’ll get 50% up to 1 BTC, followed by 50% up to 2 BTC, and then a final 100% up to 1 BTC.

Players can also enjoy a 50% Monday reload offer, free spins on Wednesday, and a pretty lucrative VIP program. So, there’s plenty of opportunity to stretch your bankroll further.

Crypto Payment Methods & Payout Speed:

4.9 / 5.0

Crypto withdrawal requests will be processed in a matter of minutes at BitStarz. As such, it’s one of the fastest payout online casino sites available.

You can deposit with multiple cryptocurrencies here, including mainstays like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Tether, Ethereum, and Litecoin, just to name a few.

Overall Score:

4.9 / 5.0

It’s pretty apparent to us why BitStarz has won so many awards. Its provably fair games, stellar customer support, fast payouts, and massive welcome bonus have definitely contributed towards those honors.

4. Wild.io – Largest Bonuses of Any Cryptocurrency Gambling Site

Pros 400% up to $10,000 and 300 FS bonus

5,000+ total games

9 cryptocurrencies supported

Stellar mobile compatibility

200 free spins on Mondays

Daily cashback available Cons Few games from less-known providers

Desktop site is quite packed

The most generous welcome bonus among all safe gambling sites can be found at Wild.io. Let’s check it out and the site’s other top features!

Crypto Gambling Options:

4.75 / 5.0

The total number of games at Wild.io stands at over 5000 right now. By the time you check it out, that figure could be way higher, as the team is currently adding the latest games from the best developers to the site.

However, there are contributions from a few lesser-known developers, so we can’t guarantee that every game will be elite.

The bulk of the Wild.io game selection is the slots, and there are some fantastic ones like Gates of Olympus 1000 and Aztec Clusters available.

You’ll also find hundreds of live games, many of which come from Evolution Gaming, arguably the best provider in the world.

Wild.io is also going to be a particularly good option for mobile players. The site scales down well for the smaller screen, and the mobile version features most games.

Crypto Bonuses:

5 / 5.0

New Wild.io players can get their hands on the best crypto casino bonus available at the moment.

The sign up package here is worth up to an impressive total of $10,000 in bonuses and 300 free spins, and this will be broken down across your first three deposits.

Just make sure to use the bonus code WILD when you place your first deposit to trigger the bonus.

There are a couple of weekly reload offers up for grabs as well here: a 50% matched deposit every Wednesday and up to 200 free spins every Monday. Plus, Wild.io offers its VIP Club, which can give players extra cashback as well as other perks.

Crypto Payment Methods & Payout Speed:

4.9 / 5.0

Deposits and withdrawals at Wild.io can be made with 9 different accepted cryptocurrencies, ranging from Bitcoin to Cardano. That’s a lot of choices.

And on the subject of withdrawals, you should find that most requests you make are processed in just a few minutes.

Overall Score:

4.85 / 5.0

A $10,000 welcome bonus and 300 free spins is a very serious welcome offer. Considering you’ll have over 5,000 games to play as well, it’s no wonder that Wild.io is in our top five.

5. Mystake – Best Bitcoin Online Gambling Site for Slot Games

Pros Over 6,000 slot games

10% cashback on crypto deposits

170% matched deposit bonus

10 cryptocurrencies supported

Sportsbook covers over 40 sports Cons Layout might take time to get used to

Relatively smaller welcome bonus

Closing off our top 5 list of the best real money casinos for crypto gambling enthusiasts is Mystake.

There are lots of great slots selections throughout our top 10 picks, but the best of the best can be found right here.

Crypto Gambling Options:

4.9 / 5.0

The total number of slots at Mystake is around 6,000, a pretty immense figure. Hacksaw Gaming, Play ‘n GO, Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and Red Tiger have all contributed to this as well, so you’ll get some of the best slot games ever produced.

Within that total, you’ll find plenty of progressive jackpot slots. Mystake offers games from the Hold and Win network as well as a bunch of other great individual jackpots.

There aren’t quite as many crash games here, though. Still, Mystake does offer a handful of options.

Sports betting fans may also want to check out the impressive Mystake crypto sportsbook. There are over 40 sports to bet on here, and the odds are competitive for most.

Finding the games and sports betting markets in the first place is pretty easy on a desktop computer, although the scaling for the mobile site isn’t great, so it’s a little cluttered there.

Crypto Bonuses:

4.75 / 5.0

Mystake is currently offering all new crypto players a 170% bonus of up to $1,000 on their first payment. It’s not the largest bonus in terms of the max deposit, but that’s only really going to affect the high roller type players out there.

The bonus can be triggered from a small minimum deposit of $20.

Once you’re finished with the welcome bonus, Mystake also offers 10% cashback on all crypto deposits and a pretty neat VIP club. There are 10 tiers to rise through as you play games on the site, and each of these unlocks extra perks like free spins and rakeback.

Crypto Payment Methods & Payout Speed:

4.8 / 5.0

There are 10 accepted cryptocurrencies available to deposit with at Mystake, including a bunch of altcoins like Ripple and USD Coin.

The payout speed is typically around a few hours. Even in the busiest times, your withdrawals won’t take any longer than 24 hours to process.

Overall Score:

4.8 / 5.0

There’s a lot to like about Mystake. The slots are immense, the payout setup is very flexible, and there are a bunch of great bonuses, making it one of the 5 best Bitcoin gambling sites online.

How We Ranked the Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites

BTC Online Gambling Options

The best crypto gambling sites will feature tons of online slots, crash games, live dealer games, competitive sports betting odds, and more.

Quantity is just as important as diversity when it comes to games, and quality is even more important still!

Bitcoin Bonuses and Promotions

One of the best things about crypto is that it often unlocks bigger and better deposit bonuses.

So, we’ve been on the lookout for large matched deposits, free spins and more. These Bitcoin casino bonuses come in the form of new customer offers, reload bonuses, loyalty programs, etc.

Payment Methods & Payout Speed

The more cryptocurrencies supported by each site, the easier life is going to be for more players.

But perhaps more important still is the speed at which each site processes payouts. We never want withdrawal processing to take more than a day or so.

Security and Trustworthiness

The reputation and reliability of the best Bitcoin gambling sites are paramount. The best crypto casino should not only have robust security measures such as SSL encryption and two-factor authentication but also maintain a positive track record.

User Experience and Interface

The best crypto gambling sites should offer a user-friendly interface that can boost the overall player experience. This includes seamless navigation, high-quality graphics, and a responsive design compatible with various devices, including desktops, tablets, and smartphones.

For BTC gambling sites, the integration of blockchain technology should not complicate the user experience but rather make transactions and gameplay smoother.

Anonymous Gaming

One of the stand-out features of crypto casinos is the potential for increased anonymity. The best Bitcoin gambling site should provide clear information about its licensing and regulatory compliance, offering peace of mind to users about the platform’s legality.

Using similar criteria, we’ve also ranked the top 10 Mastercard online casinos – make sure to check them out if you’re also using debit or credit cards for deposits.

Why Is Ignition the Best Online Bitcoin Gambling Site?

What is it about Ignition that makes it so great?

After diving head first into our Ignition casino review, these are the four factors that caused us to hand the crown to this awesome crypto casino site.

Elite Poker Rooms: Ignition’s live poker rooms are considered to be among the best in the world. The gaming experience is super immersive thanks to great dealers and graphics, and the tournaments make for an engaging social aspect.

Ignition’s live poker rooms are considered to be among the best in the world. The gaming experience is super immersive thanks to great dealers and graphics, and the tournaments make for an engaging social aspect. Instant Crypto Payouts: Players can get paid out instantly to six cryptocurrencies. That’s super convenient on two levels.

Players can get paid out instantly to six cryptocurrencies. That’s super convenient on two levels. Generous Welcome Bonus: New crypto players can get up to $3,000 in matched deposits, a strong offer. And, the bonus only comes with reasonable 25x wagering requirements, so you’ll be able to cash out more quickly than at most sites.

New crypto players can get up to $3,000 in matched deposits, a strong offer. And, the bonus only comes with reasonable 25x wagering requirements, so you’ll be able to cash out more quickly than at most sites. High Withdrawal Limits: The max weekly withdrawal limit at Ignition is way higher than average. Win the jackpot on a slot game, and you won’t have to break it down into a bunch of smaller payouts over several months like at many Bitcoin gambling sites.

Why Should I Use the Best Crypto Gambling Sites?

Online gambling with crypto represents a few key perks that beat the standard form of casino gaming in a land-based casino. Check out these benefits.

Top Welcome Bonuses: Crypto online casino bonuses are even better than regular online gambling promotions, let alone anything you’re going to get your hands on in a land-based casino.

Crypto online casino bonuses are even better than regular online gambling promotions, let alone anything you’re going to get your hands on in a land-based casino. Fast Payouts: Crypto payouts are carried out in just a few minutes most of the time, so the process of getting your winnings is less complicated than it is in a brick-and-mortar casino.

Crypto payouts are carried out in just a few minutes most of the time, so the process of getting your winnings is less complicated than it is in a brick-and-mortar casino. Potential for Anonymity: The blockchain doesn’t require any personal details, which is excellent for player security in that users can often stay fairly anonymous.

The blockchain doesn’t require any personal details, which is excellent for player security in that users can often stay fairly anonymous. Crypto Exclusive Games: There are tons of casino games that can only be played with crypto, like provably fair titles. And even if you don’t play those, the choice of crypto casino games online is much better than it is in a land-based casino anyway.

Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites – FAQ

Which Cryptocurrencies Can I Use at Crypto Gambling Sites? Most crypto gambling sites will allow you to pay with Bitcoin, and others also allow the likes of Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. What Is the Best Bitcoin Gambling Site Online? The best Bitcoin gambling site overall is Ignition. It’s home to some of the best casino games and bonuses in the world. Are Online Crypto Gambling Sites Safe? Yes, most crypto gambling sites are safe to use as long as they are licensed, like our featured picks. So, it’s still worth being vigilant and checking licensing, encryption, and customer reviews.

Comparing the 5 Best Crypto and Bitcoin Gambling Sites

Here’s a final look at the 5 best crypto Bitcoin gambling sites to help you decide where to go first.

Ignition: The number one Bitcoin betting website is, undoubtedly, Ignition. Part of the reason for that is the welcome offer, which is two 150% bonuses up to $1,500 each.

Bovada: Those looking for competitive betting odds should head to Bovada, which offers many major and niche sports. New BTC casino players can get up to $3,750 in bonuses by using the promo codes BTCCWB1250 and BTC2NDCWB, respectively.

BitStarz: With 36 impressive, high payout provably fair titles, it’s no wonder BitStarz has been capturing a lot of attention in the world of Bitcoin casinos. The fast payouts and welcome bonus, worth up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins, might have something to do with that as well.

Wild.io: You can use the bonus code WILD at Wild.io to trigger the best crypto welcome bonus in the business. It’s a package of up to $10,000 in matched deposits plus 300 free spins.

Mystake: Our top pick for slots has to be Mystake, with its choice of around 6,000 titles. New crypto players can also grab a decent welcome bonus: a 170% matched deposit of up to $1,000.

If you’re connecting from the UK and looking to gamble with crypto online, some of these sites won’t be available to you. So, we’ve put together this Gamstop casino guide where you can explore top casinos that accept UK players and allow you to deposit using crypto.

How to Join a Bitcoin Online Gambling Website

Take a look below to find out the process you’ll need to carry out to get up and running at a brand new crypto casino site.

Pick a Bitcoin Casino Site Choose one of our top 10 picks (we recommend Ignition).

Fill out the form on the registration page.

Create a password to log in with. Confirm Your Login Details Check your email for a link.

Follow the link to confirm your email address.

Carry out any other verification steps. Trigger the Welcome Bonus Go to the cashier section.

Enter an amount to trigger the welcome offer.

Pick a payment method and follow the instructions. Play Online Casino Games Read the terms and conditions for the offer.

Pick out some casino games to use your bonus on.

Play through the wagering requirements.

Tips, Tricks, and Strategies for Cryptocurrency Gambling Online

Try Out Free Crypto Games

Free play demo mode slots, crash games, video poker, and more can be found with a quick search online most of the time. This is a great way to practice a type of game you haven’t played before or just to check out a game to see if you like it before you spend real money.

Read the Terms and Conditions

Make sure to check out the terms and conditions for every bonus you claim and every site you sign up for.

You’re going to need to know what you’re signing up for and what you have to do to claim any winnings.

Grab Several Welcome Bonuses

There are 10 brilliant bonus offers amongst our 10 top crypto gambling sites, and many top new online casinos are constantly being launched.

So there’s really nothing stopping you from signing up at the sites you like the look of the most. Be sure to take your time with this, though, so that you can meet the wagering requirements.

Use Responsible Gambling Tools Whenever You Can

BTC gambling is supposed to be all about fun, and if that ever feels like that fun is running out, then it could be time to stop.

It’s best to set up deposit limits to help you control your gameplay. Also, consider self-exclusion periods if you ever feel like things are getting out of hand.

Play High RTP Games

High RTPs mean higher payouts on average, so it’s always good to look for high percentages if you’re not sure which casino game to play.

Live blackjack and live roulette are the best options for this, but you can also find plenty of high RTP slots and crash games.

Consider a More Stable Cryptocurrency

If you’re new to the world of crypto gambling, then we recommend starting with a less volatile cryptocurrency such as Tether or Bitcoin. This way, you’re going to be at less of a risk of losing cash.

Ready to Join the Best Bitcoin Gambling Site?

Bitcoin gambling unlocks a wealth of perks: fast payouts, provably fair games, and strong bonuses, to name a few. If you like the sound of those benefits, our top 10 crypto gambling platform options are a great place to enjoy them.

The best overall is Ignition. You won’t find a better selection of poker and slots, and its bonuses and payout speeds are also up there with the best.

But if you’re looking for a larger deposit bonus, more provably fair games, or better live casino games, then one of our other top picks may work out better for you.

Whichever crypto gambling site you choose to join, just remember to gamble responsibly!

