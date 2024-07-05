Table of Contents

Lucky Red Casino has been established since 2009, with a fair share of ups and downs during its time in the online gambling market.

So, should you consider playing at Lucky Red right now among so many other online casinos?

While saying a simple “yes” is easy – we recommend you stick until the end of our in-depth Lucky Red Casino review to find out everything about this online casino and decide for yourself whether it’s the right choice for you.

Pros Licensed in Curacao + approved by iTechLabs 150+ games Beginner-friendly layout Countless reload bonuses Fee-free deposits and payouts Phone, chat + email support Cons No live dealer games available Higher withdrawal minimum

Lucky Red Bonuses

LUCKYRED400 – Claim a 400% sign-up bonus worth up to $4,000 with your deposit. Crypto gamblers will receive an extra $75 casino chip.

Claim a 400% sign-up bonus worth up to $4,000 with your deposit. Crypto gamblers will receive an extra $75 casino chip. LUCKYRED100 – Get a 100% signup bonus up to any amount with your first qualifying deposit. This bonus is designed for specialty and table games.

RED65 – Every Monday, use the Lucky Red Casino bonus code RED65. You'll get an unlimited 65% online slots bonus up to any amount (70% for crypto).

SUPER5 – It’s a Super Tuesday at Lucky Red Casino, and you can use the bonus code SUPER5 with five deposits. You’ll get a 70% bonus, and crypto players get an extra 5%.

TOPUP – Every Wednesday, you’ll get an unlimited 66% deposit match using the code TOPUP. Crypto gamblers will score an extra 5% in reload bonuses up to any amount.

MAX200 – High rollers should use the code MAX200 – any deposits up to $200 receive a 65% bonus, and Lucky Red will match deposits of $200+ by 75%.

CLUB77 – You can use promo code CLUB77 to get the weekend party started early. Take advantage of Lucky Red’s unlimited 77% slots deposit match.

TWIST5 – Get in the Saturday spirit with bonus code TWIST5 – you’ll claim five 65% deposit match offers up to any amount, along with 5 free spins on Triple Twister.

NONSTOP – Claim this reload bonus every Sunday for an unlimited 70% match bonus.

Claim this reload bonus every Sunday for an unlimited 70% match bonus. CRYPTO80 – Use the promo code CRYPTO80 with any BTC transaction. You’ll score an 80% deposit bonus up to $1,000. Plus, if you redeem this deposit bonus seven times in seven days, you’ll claim an extra $70 free chip.

We outlined all the best bonuses and promotions available at Lucky Red Casino. Then, we dug deeper into their licensing and background information before conducting a thorough review of Lucky Red’s games, bonuses, mobile interface, software, and fair play practices.

Even if Lucky Red Casino isn’t your cup of tea, we’ve discussed three alternative casinos that are sure to grab your attention.

Best Lucky Red Casino Alternatives

Is Lucky Red Casino Legit?

Before you sign up with Lucky Red or any online casino, you should consider their reputation.

Our experts did the research, and we can confirm that Lucky Red is a legit and trustworthy online casino. It’s licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Authority and further approved by iTechLabs for fairness, with a respectable 95.38% RTP across its game selection.

Licensed online gambling sites are held to a higher operating standard – each game you play is tested independently by a random number generator, so you’ll enjoy the same winning odds you’d find with your preferred in-person casino.

You’ll also enjoy timely payouts, helpful customer support, and legitimate welcome bonuses. After launching in 2009 under the Club World Casino Group, Lucky Red built a reputation for its game selection, reload bonuses, and reliable support.

Lucky Red also offers fee-free deposits and payouts for every gambler, so you’ll get to keep more of your money.

How to Sign Up & Claim a Bonus at Lucky Red Casino

In this section of our Lucky Red Casino review, we’ve put together a step-by-step guide that you can follow to create an account and claim a bonus at this online casino.

step 01 Create A New Lucky Red Casino Login Use our link to access Lucky Red Casino

Click the yellow Sign Up button

Enter your email address

Create a username and password

Enter any required personal information

Finalize your new account to proceed step 02 Verify Your Personal Data With Lucky Red Check your primary and secondary email folders

Look for a new message from Lucky Red Casino

Click the confirmation link to verify your email address step 03 Deposit Funds & Claim Your Welcome Bonus Next, go back to Lucky Red Casino’s homepage

Enter the code LUCKYRED400 or LUCKYRED100

Choose your payment method in the Deposit section

Fund your account with $35 or more to activate your bonus

Start playing 150+ slots, table games, and specialties!

How Does Lucky Red Casino Treat Its Players?

Reviews tend to gloss over the most important parts of playing with any casino. For this article, our experts went in-depth to research how Lucky Red Casino actually treats its players.

For starters, they offer helpful customer support by phone, chat, and email – you can get in touch with someone 24/7.

It’s rare to find online casinos with a dedicated phone line, but it’s even more uncommon to stumble across an online casino with immediate response times. Our experts received instant feedback via live chat, and it’s hard to complain about their 5-minute phone queues.

While we’re on the subject, Lucky Red’s KYC process is easy as well – most of the time completed within 2-3 business days if the documents you sent are correct.

As far as responsible gambling goes, Lucky Red allows you to set deposit limits, as well as self-exclusive yourself by talking to a support member.

Expert Lucky Red Casino Review: Why Should You Play Online Casino Games Here?

In this part of our review, we’ll go in-depth with information about Lucky Red’s games, payment methods, customer support, mobile compatibility, and more.

Game Variety: [RATING_BUBBLE rate=”4.4″]

Lucky Red Casino features 150+ slot games, classic table games like online blackjack, and unique specialties.

High rollers can get a piece of the action with Aztec’s Millions, which features a $1.3+ million jackpot at the time of writing. Even if you’re not here to chase big jackpots, you can play 100+ classic reels and wager as little as $0.50 per spin.

Their selection appeals to casual players, but we didn’t find any live games here. On the bright side, they feature 17+ video poker games alongside Perfect Pairs and Jacks or Better. Finally, arcade-style titles like Banana Jones and Fish Catch accompany Bonus Bingo, keno, and Dice.

There’s something for everyone at Lucky Red Casino (except those looking to play live games, duh).

Deposit Bonuses:

4.8 / 5.0

Lucky Red features a seemingly endless array of welcome bonuses, reload matches, and unlimited promo codes. If you stick around long enough, they reward loyal players with comp points and exclusive deposit match offers.

For starters, you can claim a 400% match worth up to $4,000. When you use the code LUCKYRED400 with your first crypto deposit, you’ll also receive a $75 free casino chip.

Once you’ve played through your initial bonus, take advantage of special offers from Monday through Sunday. We will take a look at each bonus in detail a bit later.

Banking Methods:

4.5 / 5.0

You can use a VISA/MasterCard debit card and 6 forms of crypto to make deposits with Lucky Red Casino. They accept BTC, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, ETH, USDT, USDC, and Binance Coin. Across the board, you must deposit $35+ to play casino games and claim welcome bonuses.

Payouts begin from $50 through Bitcoin, but you must withdraw at least $200 if you’re withdrawing via bank transfer or a courier check.

On the bright side, high rollers can withdraw up to $5,000 per transaction via bank wire or check by courier or up to $6,000 via Bitcoin. Additionally, all cash and crypto transactions are fee-free.

Mobile Compatibility:

4.7 / 5.0

Lucky Red doesn’t have a downloadable app for iOS and Android devices, but you can use your phone’s native web browser to access 150+ online slots and table games from wherever you go. Their games are fully optimized for mobile devices, and we enjoyed instant loading speeds.

Additionally, it’s easy to navigate their beginner-friendly user interface. Use their menu buttons and intuitive search filters to pinpoint your favorite titles by category, recency, and popularity.

Customer Support:

5 / 5.0

You can get in touch with a real person 24 hours a day at Lucky Red Casino. Send them an email, use their instant chat feature, or call them over the phone. Regardless, you’ll enjoy quick and helpful responses from real people.

It’s rare to see top online casinos with a dedicated phone line, so we have to give Lucky Red Casino the credit they deserve. They also have a comprehensive FAQ section to read.

Software Providers:

4.6 / 5.0

Lucky Red works exclusively with Realtime Gaming, a cutting-edge software company that’s built a reputation for hosting fair and exciting casino titles. You’ll enjoy top-of-the-line graphics, detailed animations, and randomly generated outcomes every time.

However, they don’t feature any live dealer games through Lucky Red Casino.

Security & Fair Play:

5 / 5.0

Lucky Red is owned and operated by BeSoftware N.V., which is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority. They’re dedicated to fair gaming practices, and you can expect timely payouts if you happen to get lucky. Finally, their support team is nothing short of excellent.

All your personal details are protected by top-level encryption, and users have the option to place their bets with Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency wagers come with an extra layer of anonymity.

As the icing on the cake, Lucky Red is also tested and approved by iTechLabs.

Lucky Red Review Overall Score: 4.6 / 5.0

After averaging out Lucky Red’s scores across all of our benchmarks, we gave it a 4.6 out of 5-star rating. Our team was most impressed with their daily bonuses and helpful customer support.

Still, we’d like to see them add live dealer games to their collection and bring down their high cash withdrawal requirements. As soon as they fix these minor shortcomings, we’ll be back to update our final score for Lucky Red Casino.

>> 400% bonus up to $4,000 + $75 free chip [Lucky Red]

What Should You Consider Before Getting Started at Lucky Red?

Before you get started with Lucky Red, you should consider your country of residence. They don’t accept players from Costa Rica, Northern Ireland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and more. Check Lucky Red’s T&Cs for more information.

You should also consider Lucky Red’s available currencies. You can use VISA, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, USDC, BNB, ETH, and USDT to make deposits. Payouts are issued via wire transfer, courier check, and Bitcoin.

Finally, be sure to check your local laws. We’d hate to sound like a broken record, but it’s your responsibility to learn whether gambling is legal in your area.

Before you get started with Lucky Red Casino, you should understand the consequences of disobeying their terms and conditions, too. Trying to redeem more than one welcome bonus at a time per IP address or account is known as bonus abuse.

All Lucky Red Casino Bonuses & Promotions

You’ve reached the good part at long last. Below, we will dive into all of Lucky Red’s bonuses for new and existing players alike.

LUCKYRED400

Take advantage of Lucky Red’s premier signup bonus using the promo code LUCKYRED400. They’ll match your first deposit of $35+ by 400% up to $4,000, so you can play online slots with a nice boost on your initial deposit.

Crypto bettors will claim an extra $75 free casino chip on top. New sign-ups can play slots, keno, and scratch cards with their additional funds.

You’ll have to meet the wagering requirements before requesting a withdrawal, and you can wager a maximum of $10 per spin.

Lucky Red’s welcome bonus doesn’t have any cashout restrictions, but you’re only allowed to withdraw $750 of your no-deposit bonus winnings (the free chip).

LUCKYRED100

If you’d rather play video poker than spin through 150+ slots, use the code LUCKYRED100. You’ll score a 100% deposit bonus up to any amount. New sign-ups can play all of Lucky Red’s games except for baccarat, craps, roulette, and Sic-Bo with this bonus.

The same wagering requirement and $10 max betting restriction apply. On the bright side, this promotion doesn’t come with any payout limitations and is only redeemable once.

RED65

Use the promo code RED65 every Monday. You’ll get an unlimited 65% slots deposit bonus, and crypto gamblers will claim an extra 5% in bonuses. Players will only need to meet 25x wagering requirements, and there’s no maximum cashout restriction to discuss here.

You can also claim 25% cash-back on your losses by contacting their customer support team.

SUPER5

It’s a Super Tuesday at Lucky Red Casino, and players can take advantage of five separate 70% slots bonuses up to any amount. Crypto bettors will score a 75% bonus. This promotion comes with 25x wagering requirements and a $10 maximum betting restriction.

You can play non-progressive slots, keno, and scratch cards with your extra bonus funds.

TOPUP

Celebrate Hump Day with an unlimited 66% deposit match – just use the promo code TOPUP with any qualifying deposit on Wednesdays. Crypto bettors will score a 71% slots bonus just because they’re extra special. The same 25x wagering requirements and $10 max bet apply.

Better still, there’s no maximum cashout restriction imposed here.

MAX200

Use the promo code MAX200 up to 3 times every single Thursday.

Low-stakes gamblers will claim a 65% deposit match up to $200, and high rollers will score a 75% bonus when they deposit more than $200. Regardless, crypto gamblers get the better end of the deal with an extra 5% in bonuses.

There’s no maximum cashout limit to discuss, and you’ll have to meet 25x rollover requirements before requesting a withdrawal. You can bet a maximum of $10 per spin.

CLUB77

Get a head-start on the weekend at Lucky Red Casino. Use the code CLUB77 every Friday and take advantage of an unlimited 77% deposit bonus. As we’d expect, Bitcoin bettors will receive an extra 5% in bonus cash. There are no cashout restrictions attached.

You’ll have to satisfy Lucky Red’s 25x wagering requirements as you play slots, keno, and scratch cards. New sign-ups can bet a maximum of $10 with an active bonus.

TWIST5

Every Saturday, use the promo code TWIST5 with up to five qualifying deposits. For each, you’ll receive a 65% deposit match and 5 free spins on the popular Triple Twister slot game. As the cherry on top, crypto gamblers will receive a higher 70% bonus with each BTC deposit.

Each free spin is valued at $2.50, and you’ll have to meet 25x wagering requirements across the board. As you play slots, keno, and scratch cards, you can bet a max of $10 per round.

NONSTOP

The workweek is almost here, but don’t let that ruin your fun. Instead, use the code NONSTOP every Sunday and score an unlimited 70% deposit match. Crypto gamblers will qualify for a generous 75% bonus, and you can play every game in Lucky Red’s collection.

Plus, there are no maximum cashout limits to discuss. After you meet Lucky Red’s 25x wagering requirements, you’ll keep every penny you’ve won.

CRYPTO80

We’re here to introduce Lucky Red’s magnum opus – use the promo code CRYPTO80 with any BTC deposit made after your first-ever transaction. You’ll receive a high-limit 80% bonus up to $1,000, and you can redeem this promo code as many times as you want.

If you claim this code seven times in seven days, you’ll score a $70 free casino chip to boot.

This promotion is only valid for non-progressive slots, and you’ll need to satisfy 35x wagering requirements before requesting a payout. There are no withdrawal limits, either.

Other Amazing Online Casinos Similar to Lucky Red

Didn’t find Lucky Red to your liking? Read on to learn more about Lucky Red’s top three competitors.

Ignition — Best Alternative Online Casino for Poker

Lucky Red and Ignition boast a similar selection of high-powered slots and table games, but Ignition is better when it comes to live dealer games and poker.

We found a 24/7 poker room complete with daily tournaments, 34+ live dealer games, and 8+ virtual sports betting options in their library. One could argue that Ignition is the best live casino online.

Even though Ignition Casino promises a full-fledged gaming experience for casino traditionalists with 250+ online slots and tables, live poker is their main attraction. On your first deposit, you can claim a 300% bonus up to $3,000.

>> 300% casino + poker bonus up to $3,000 [Ignition]

MyBookie — Best for Sports Betting

Best for Jackpot Slots

MyBookie is home to 250+ online casino games, but they primarily attract sports bettors with 1,000+ markets spread across 30+ international categories. More specifically, MyBookie hosts up-to-the-minute coverage for greyhound, thoroughbred, and harness races in 10+ countries.

They feature competitive odds for big-name tournaments like the Kentucky Derby and Breeder’s Cup, but you’ll stumble across moneyline bets for smaller events in Japan, Sweden, and South Africa. In between races, you can wager on everything from basketball and MMA to US politics.

>> 150% casino match up to $750 [MyBookie]

Slots.lv — Best for Jackpot Slots

Slots.lv and Lucky Red share a number of software providers, including Realtime Gaming. Still, the former caters to high rollers with 41 progressive games and 14 Hot Drop Jackpots. Shopping Spree is their largest jackpot game, and the luckiest players can win $1.21 million.

If you’re looking for something even more exciting, Slots.lv’s Hot Drop Jackpots shower lucky players with jackpots on a daily basis. They’re giving away hundreds of dollars every hour, and somebody has to win. You can also play 195+ classic slots and table games in between spins.

Get the ball rolling with a special, nine-tiered crypto welcome package.

>> Claim up to $7,500 in bonuses [Slots.lv]

Other Lucky Red Casino Reviews Online

Before we endorse any online casino, we subject them to our public verification test, as we also want to see what other players like us have to say. Below, you can check a few Lucky Red reviews by other players.

Lucky Red Casino Review Verdict: Should You Gamble With This Online Casino?

The bottom line is that Lucky Red Casino has a lot going for it, including a great selection of daily bonuses, top-quality online slots and table games, as well as fee-free transactions.

It could certainly improve by lowering the minimum USD payouts and adding a few live dealer games, but if these two don’t sound like dealbreakers for you – then you’d be hard-pressed to find a better online casino to play at.

Use the code LUCKYRED400 and lock in that 400% match bonus up to $4,000 to start playing with a big boost on your initial deposit.

Thanks for reading, and always remember to have fun and gamble responsibly!

Lucky Red Casino – FAQs

