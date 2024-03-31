Online casinos are typically associated with one thing – slots. We’re here to change the narrative: The best live casinos go the extra mile to add a touch of real world action to other games!

And, more than any other site, Ignition delivers the best experience for live dealer games.

You can play live blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, and TV game shows with a pro dealer at the helm. That said, there are plenty of other top live casinos we’ve prepared for you as well.

Let’s get started, shall we?

Best Live Online Casinos

Want to find out more about what these sites have in store? Take a look at our individual reviews of the best live online casinos.

1. Ignition – Best Site to Play Live Dealer Casino Games Online

Pros 34+ live dealer games 24/7 online poker room $3,000 welcome bonus Accepts 5 cryptocurrencies Low 25x rollover on the welcome bonus Chat, email + Forum support Cons Not the largest selection of online slots Could use a better design

Ignition is the best online gambling site for live dealer games. Enjoy a premium betting experience with industry-leading live casino bonuses, cutting-edge tables, and helpful customer support!

Game Variety:

4.8/5

It’s easy to see why Ignition is so popular among skill bettors. They feature 34+ live dealer variants of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and Super 6! Early Payout blackjack is their most popular variant, and you can start playing live dealer games with as little as $5 to spare.

Still, high rollers with money to burn should check out Ignition’s VIP rooms.

In between live casino rounds, take a peek inside their 24/7 poker room. They boast amateur cash competition with no HUDs permitted, plus tournaments with up to $1,000,000 in prize pools.

8+ virtual sports betting options and 250+ regular casino games round out their selection.

Deposit Bonus:

4.6/5

Use the promo code “IGWPCB100” with your first-ever cash deposit at Ignition Casino. This will girant you a 200% casino + poker bonus up to $2,000.

Half your bonus is allocated towards Ignition’s casino collection, but the other half is reserved exclusively for online poker.

If you’re looking for an even sweeter welcome package, be sure to deposit with Bitcoin. Then, use the promo code “IGWPCB150” and claim their 300% casino + poker bonus up to $3,000!

Payment Methods:

4.8/5

You can use all major debit card brands and 5 forms of cryptocurrency to make deposits with Ignition. They accept payments made through Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, ETH, and USDT.

Cash players must deposit $25 to get started, but this minimum drops to $20 for crypto bettors.

If you get lucky enough to win real money playing live games, you can withdraw as little as $10 through a voucher payment or BTC.

High rollers can request a maximum of $9,500 per transaction via BTC and bank wire, but crypto payouts can be issued in just 15 minutes — a speed that tops plenty of other live online casinos.

Customer Support:

4.7/5

Ignition makes it easy to get in touch with helpful, competent support agents around the clock. We’d suggest using their 24/7 chat feature if you require immediate assistance. If you have a real problem on your hands, we’d suggest using their email hotline or free player forums.

Their email hotline is fairly self-explanatory, but Ignition’s free forums connect you with thousands of real players and staff. You can browse through previously asked questions, upload your own inquiries, and find helpful information in a hurry!

2. Slots.lv – Best Live Casino for Roulette

Pros Offers live European roulette $3,000 crypto welcome bonus 6+ live dealer games available 24/7 chat + email support Accept bets up to $10,000 Cons Higher fees on fiat banking Mobile experience is not the best

If you’re looking for a comprehensive online gaming experience, Slots.lv is your home away from home. They feature live European roulette with flexible minimums and high-limit prizes!

Game Variety:

4.7/5

Slots.lv works closely with Evolution Gaming to host 6+ live games. You can play live blackjack, baccarat, American/European roulette, Early Payout Blackjack, and Super 6!

This might not sound like much, but unlimited “bet behind” ensures that you’ll always have a seat at the table.

When you play live European roulette, you can wager as little as $1 or as much as $500 per spin. Slots.lv gets the party started with jaw-dropping multipliers and one-click side bets. View the action from multiple camera angles and use their chat function to banter with other players!

In between roulette games, be sure to explore 195+ classic reels and 50+ progressive jackpots.

Deposit Bonus:

4.5/5

Slots.lv is giving away up to $2,000 in casino cash with your first deposit. The way this works is that your initial deposit will be doubled up to $2,000, and you will also get 20 free spins.

Still, crypto gamblers will take advantage of more generous incentives from the get-go. If you make your first deposit with BTC, LTC, USDT, ETH, or BCH, you’ll score up to a $3,000 welcome package and 30 free spins!

So, if you are after the best BTC casinos for bonuses, Slots.lv is a perfect site to check out.

Payment Methods:

4.7/5

Slots.lv accepts debit card deposits and 5 forms of cryptocurrency. New sign-ups can make payments with Bitcoin, Litecoin, ETH, USDT, or Bitcoin Cash. Crypto gamblers only have to deposit $20 to play games and claim bonuses, but this figure jumps to $25 for credit card users.

Their 15.9% credit card deposit fee is unavoidable, so we’ll let you read between the lines.

Once you’re ready to withdraw your winnings, you can request between $10 and $2,500 per transaction. All crypto payouts are fee-free and delivered within 24 hours, but regular fiat payouts take 3-5 days to reach your bank.

Customer Support:

4.6/5

This online live dealer casino stops at nothing to ensure your satisfaction – they offer white-glove support via live chat and email.

They also address player inquiries around the clock, so there’s never a bad time to reach out.

Even though we didn’t see a phone number listed on their site, our experts received immediate live chat feedback from a real person. You’re in good hands with Slots.lv.

3. BetOnline – Best Live Dealer Casino Site for High Rollers

Pros 50+ live dealer options $3,000 welcome bonus Accepts bets up to $20,000 Accepts Bitcoin deposits Phone, chat + email support Cons Higher minimum withdrawal Cluttered homepage

Coming up next, we have BetOnline, a very famous online casino with a lot to offer. With a $3,000 welcome bonus and over 50 live dealer game options, it is a perfect destination for high rollers.

Game Variety:

4.85/5

BetOnline has teamed up with the leading providers in the industry, delivering a perfect live gaming experience. The live dealer games here are powered by Fresh Deck and Visionary iGaming, very famous live game providers.

In total, we found over 50 live dealer games!

Beginners will take advantage of flexible betting minimums, multiple camera angles, and easy-to-use casino software that’s more entertaining than confusing. On the other hand, high rollers will have the chance to enjoy an excellent gaming experience.

Deposit Bonus:

4.5/5

BetOnline opens the floodgates with their latest welcome package!

Once you sign up for a new account and make your first deposit, you can get up to a $3,000 welcome package – and there’s so much more waiting for you down the line.

Whether you are looking for dedicated sports betting bonuses or reload bonuses for casino games, you’ll be able to enjoy an excellent gambling experience at BetOnline.

Payment Methods:

4.8/5

You can use your Visa/MasterCard and a variety of cryptos to make deposits at BetOnline.

Players can also use Discover, American Express, MoneyGram, and many other options. Make sure to check out their website for more information about the banking section of BetOnline.

And if you are after the fastest payout casinos, then the fact that most crypto payouts are processed within 1 hour here will be music to your ears.

Customer Support:

4.7/5

Unlike many online casinos, BetOnline breaks the mold with dedicated phone support.

Our experts waited on hold for less than 3 minutes before speaking with a real person! If you’re looking for an even quicker response, we’d highly recommend using their 24/7 chat feature.

4. Super Slots – Best Online Live Casino Site for Blackjack

Pros 240+ Vegas-style games $6,000 bonus + 100 free spins Tons of cryptos accepted Fee-free deposits + payouts Great list of live games Cons $500 fiat withdrawal requirement Cluttered homepage

Super Slots is a fairly new online casino, but they’ve upended their competition with a unique game collection and jaw-dropping bonus package. Explore the best of Las Vegas from home!

Game Variety:

4.3/5

Super Slots stirs the pot with 400+ Vegas-style games, and you’ll feel like you’re standing on the casino floor as you play 30+ live dealer tables. They feature live blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and even live lottery games. And if you are a fan of online slots, Super Slots also features a great library of slot machines.

Even better? They’ve got an ‘other games’ section in their live dealer casino that offers everything from casino poker to War of Bets to Football Grid.

Betting minimums start low and climb high, accommodating low-budget players and high rollers just the same. If you ever get tired of bantering with players and beating the dealer to blackjack, Super Slots also hosts a great video poker section.

Deposit Bonus:

4.4/5

New sign-ups can get their first six qualifying deposits matched at Super Slots. On their first deposit, they’ll redeem up to a $6,000 welcome package plus 100 free spins.

Crypto bettors on the other hand get a 400% welcome bonus up to $4,000 on their first deposit.

Payment Methods:

4.3/5

This live dealer online casino accepts Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Amex, Discover, bank wire transfers, money orders, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Not enough? They’ll even slot in a dozen or so altcoins like Cardano, Solana, and Ripple.

While they offer fee-free deposits and low payout minimums for crypto gamblers, Super Slots’ $500 withdrawal requirement for fiat players is a bit high – and a good reason not to award them full marks.

Like with most live dealer casinos, crypto is still your safest bet.

Customer Support:

4.4/5

When you’re gambling with Super Slots, top-tier customer service comes standard. You can send their team an email or use their 24/7 instant chat feature to get in touch.

Regardless of your contact method, you’ll receive quick and helpful replies from real people.

It’d be handy to see a phone line as well, though we can’t really complain.

5. Cafe Casino – Top Baccarat Games of All Live Online Casinos

Pros Play live dealer baccarat 5+ other live table games Maximum 350% bonus up to $2,500 Accepts 5 forms of crypto 24/7 chat + email support Cons No phone support available Larger bonus is crypto-only

The Cafe is cooking up new and exciting games, and live baccarat is quickly gaining traction!

Game Variety:

4.6/5

You can play 6+ live dealer variants of online blackjack, baccarat, Super 6, and American/European roulette with Cafe Casino. They share a nearly identical game collection with Slots.lv; so don’t expect a whole bunch of variety.

If you’re here for the classics, baccarat is a good starting point.

Players can reserve their seat at the table with just $5 or $10 to spare; but high rollers can up the stakes with up to $500 wagers. Banker bets are paid even-money (1:1) minus a 5% commission, and player bets are paid 1:1 with no extra vig. Tie bets are paid 8:1 as usual.

Throw a chip on the Cafe’s Dragon Bonus side bet and win up to 30x your wager!

Deposit Bonus:

4.4/5

New sign-ups can take advantage of a generous cash match at the Cafe! They’ll match your initial deposit by 250% up to $1,500; allowing you to play hundreds of casino games with a bit of extra padding. Crypto bettors stand to earn a more generous 350% match up to $2,500.

It’s rare to find online casinos with high-percentage and high-limit incentives.

Even if you deposit the minimum of $20 to qualify, you won’t play casino games with less than $70 in your account!

Payment Methods:

4.6/5

Like Slots.lv, this live dealer casino site accepts Visa/MasterCard deposits and 5 forms of cryptocurrency to play live dealer casino games.

New sign-ups can use BTC, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Ethereum, and Litecoin to make payments of $20 or more. If you’re using a debit card, you must fund your account with $25 to claim bonuses.

You can withdraw between $10 and $2,500 at once; and Bitcoin payouts come with the most flexible transaction limits. Still, every crypto payout is fee-free and instant. It’s one of the best Bitcoin casinos we could find!

Check and debit card payouts can take 5-7 days for delivery.

Customer Support:

4.5/5

You won’t have to suffer through frustrating wait times at the Cafe. They offer 24/7 chat and email support, and we enjoyed quick replies on both fronts. Cafe Casino’s dedicated team responds to live chat inquiries in seconds, and email replies are issued within 12-24 hours.

Unfortunately, they don’t have a phone number to call. On the bright side, if you don’t mind written correspondence, you can expect helpful and professional feedback around the clock.

Ranking the Best Live Dealer Casinos Online — Our Criteria

Live Dealers & Online Casino Game Options

We prioritized gambling sites with the largest selection of live dealer casino games. As you play blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker; a professional dealer shuffles the cards and calls the shots! Beyond this, we gave a higher ranking to live casinos with endless slots and specialties.

Welcome Bonuses & Promo

The best live online casinos make it worth your while to get started with high-limit match bonuses; and the fun doesn’t have to stop after your first transaction! Our team prioritized sites with generous live casino bonuses, accessible deposit minimums, and low wagering requirements.

Besides the usual live dealers and their generous bonuses, sweepstakes casinos are also gaining popularity. They have a unique way of operating with virtual currencies and special promotions. For players in places where regular online casinos aren’t allowed, sweepstakes casinos are a great alternative.

Secure Payment Methods

Reputable live casino sites accept multiple forms of cryptocurrency, countless e-wallets, and traditional fiat banking options. You’ll find it easy and convenient to bank your funds and request withdrawals on your terms! We gave a higher ranking to casino sites with the quickest payouts.

Customer Support Options

Although you’d hope never to need customer support at live dealer casinos, having something solid to fall back on is reassuring. The best live dealer casinos offer 24/7 assistance through live chat, email, and even social media. However, our team prioritized live casino sites with a phone support hotline.

Why is Ignition the Best Live Dealer Online Casino?

We’ve reviewed countless live dealer casinos, but Ignition keeps their name in the headlines with innovative games and tempting bonuses.

Here’s why they deserve your undivided attention as a top online casino:

Unmatched Reputation: When Ignition opened their doors in 2016, they were little more than an underground poker platform. Seven years later, they’ve reached the pinnacle of mainstream success – as the best live dealer casino online, they set the bar high for competing platforms!

Cutting-Edge Game Library: Alongside 250+ slots and table games, Ignition features 34+ live casino games and 8+ virtual sports betting options. If you don’t feel like playing blackjack, baccarat, or online roulette; you can win real money as you play games in their 24/7 poker room.

Fantastic Welcome Bonus: Ignition rolls out the red carpet for new sign-ups. Fiat players will score a 200% casino and poker match up to $2,000, but crypto gamblers will claim an even sweeter deal. Use the code “IGWPCB150” and get a 300% crypto match worth up to $3,000.

Read our Ignition Casino review for more information.

Why Should I Play Live Dealer Games Online in 2024?

If you’re accustomed to playing table games in-person, live online casino games won’t feel that much different. In this section, we’ve discussed a few compelling reasons to make the switch.

Realistic Betting Experience: Just like any brick-and-mortar casino, live casino games make use of physical equipment and professional dealers to mimic an “in-person” betting experience. As you play blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker, you’ll feel like you’re on the casino floor!

Play Live Games From Home: Nothing beats a night on the town, but live online casino games promise unmatched accessibility. When you play at a live dealer casino, you can watch the action unfold on video stream. Our top picks work flawlessly on desktop and mobile devices. Many of the new online casinos, as well as established sites, offer live dealer games.

Enjoy Dedicated Incentives: It’s hard to find a land-based casino with dedicated incentives for new players, but the best live casino sites have no qualms about giving away bonus cash. As soon as you make your first qualifying deposit, you’ll have a little bit extra to spend at the tables.

Guide to the Best Live Casinos Online: FAQs

What is the Best Live Casino Game to Win? Live casino games come in many shapes and sizes, but you’ll have the best odds of winning if you play live dealer blackjack. This popular card game requires equal amounts of luck and skill, making it the perfect choice for every player. It also boasts the lowest house edge available, which makes it better than most of the other games you’ll find at live online casinos. New sign-ups can potentially win $99.50 back for every $100 spent playing Early Payout blackjack – in other words, this blackjack variant comes with a 99.5% RTP. Across the board, classic live dealer blackjack games offer an RTP percentage range between 98.5% - 99%. Are Live Casino Games Rigged? So long as you’re betting with a licensed online casino, you won’t encounter any rigged live dealer tables. For your protection, our experts only review licensed and regulated live casinos. Our top picks are supervised by the Curacao Gaming Authority and/or Malta Gaming Authority. These regulatory bodies test every live casino game before it’s approved, ensuring a fair and random outcome for each player. Although big paydays are never guaranteed when you’re playing online, land-based casinos and licensed gambling sites offer the same winning odds. Which Live Casino Has the Best Bonuses? It’s a close call, but Ignition offers the best welcome package for new sign-ups. When you use the promo code “IGWPCB100” with your first deposit of $25 or more; you’ll claim a 200% casino and poker bonus up to $2,000. Play live games and online poker with some extra padding. Crypto bettors should use the code “IGWPCB150” instead. Ignition is offering an enhanced 300% casino + poker bonus worth up to $3,000 for Bitcoin gamblers. 150% of your bonus can be used to play live casino games, and the other 150% is reserved exclusively for online poker.

Top 5 Best Online Live Casinos — Quick Comparison

Ignition: Ignition is the best live casino in 2024. They work closely with Evolution Gaming to host 34+ live dealer games of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette! You can also play online poker against thousands of real people. Get the ball rolling with their 300% crypto bonus up to $3,000.

Slots.lv: Slots.lv offers flexible betting limits and realistic live casino software for roulette enthusiasts. You can play European roulette for as little as $1 per spin, but there’s plenty of room for high rollers to up the stakes! Claim up to a $3,000 welcome package once you sign up.

BetOnline: BetOnline features the latest and greatest live tables from Fresh Deck Studios, and the banking system here is excellent. Make sure to enjoy your $3,000 welcome bonus once you sign up!

Super Slots: Super Slots built a reputation around their Vegas-style slots and tables. In addition to 300+ slot machines you can also find 13 versions of online blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and even online lottery + 12 other live games. Take advantage of their $1,000 bonus now.

Cafe Casino: Cafe Casino narrows down their audience with 6+ live dealer games, but live baccarat is their most popular offering. There’s always room for one more player, and betting limits range from $1 to $500 per game. Score their 350% BTC welcome bonus up to $2,500.

How to Sign Up & Start Playing Live Dealer Games If you want to play the best live casino games online, we’ve got you covered. Using Ignition as our example, we’ve created a step-by-step guide for beginners. Step 1: Create a New Online Casino Account Visit the website of Ignition Casino

Click the orange “Play Now” button

Enter any required personal details

Tick the age certification checkbox

Click on “Register” to continue Step 2: Verify Your Account Check your SMS text messages

Look for a new code from Ignition

Enter your code on their website

Verify your mobile phone number Step 3: Deposit & Claim Casino Bonuses Go back to Ignition’s homepage

Click on “Deposit” at the upper-right corner of your screen

Toggle the switch to activate your welcome bonus

Choose your preferred payment method

Deposit $20 using crypto or $25 in cash Step 4: Play Live Dealer Casino Games for Real Money Open your account

Go to the game library

Look for live games

Play live dealer games online

Expert Tips & Tricks for Playing Live Casino Games

If you’re new to betting with online live casinos, we’ve compiled some helpful tips and tricks. Our experts want you to have the best experience possible – be sure to read this section thoroughly!

Develop A Winning Strategy: Depending on the live dealer game you’re playing; you should adopt a flexible winning strategy. For starters, we’d suggest Googling the Martingale strategy for roulette, the 1-3-2-4 system for baccarat, and the Manhattan (2-1-2) strategy for blackjack.

Practice Bankroll Management: Bankroll management can make or break your gaming experience! Even if you’re on a lucky streak, be sure to keep your bets low. This can improve your chances of winning real money over the long haul. You can also use online casino bonuses to boost your bankroll and of course, when the bets don’t go your way, know when to pack it in.

Interact With Your Live Dealer: If you’re having any problems or concerns, you can use the built-in chat feature of any online casino to interact with other players or the dealer in charge. If you plan on sticking around, it’s a good idea to make small talk and get acquainted with regular players.

So, What Are the Best Live Dealer Online Casinos?

Live dealer games are a step up from regular casino games and classic virtual tables. Instead of relying on a random number generator to dictate the outcome of each round, live dealer games utilize real people and real equipment to mimic an in-person betting experience.

Ignition is the best live casino online. They come equipped with 34+ live dealer games, a 24/7 online poker room, 8+ virtual sports betting options, and 250+ slot machine games.

Before you get started, use the code “IGWPCB150” and claim up to $3,000 in bonus cash!

Still, no matter where you gamble online, be sure to have fun and play responsibly.

