Pros Over 400 high-quality games

Highly competitive odds across 30 sports

Dedicated BetOnline Poker app

$3,000 casino welcome bonus

$1,000 sports betting bonus

Over 20 promotions for all categories

100% mobile-optimized

Accepts over 20 payment methods Cons Credit card deposit fees

Casino bonus only available for Betsoft games

It’s easy to see why BetOnline is so popular: It offers an all-in-one gambling experience with high-quality games, an online sportsbook, and poker tournaments.

But is BetOnline legit – and even more importantly – how does it stand against all the other top online casinos and betting sites out there?

Continue reading our complete BetOnline review to find out more.

BetOnline Exclusive Bonus Codes

FREE250 : Enter this promo code to get up to $250 in free bets and 100 free spins on your first deposit. Make a deposit of at least $50 to activate.

: Enter this promo code to get up to $250 in free bets and 100 free spins on your first deposit. Make a deposit of at least $50 to activate. 100 Free Spins Bonus : Score 100 free spins over your first 10 deposits! No bonus code is needed; just make a successful deposit, and you’ll get 100 FS on a mystery game every day.

: Score 100 free spins over your first 10 deposits! No bonus code is needed; just make a successful deposit, and you’ll get 100 FS on a mystery game every day. POKER1000: Use this bonus code and deposit a minimum of $50 to claim BetOnline’s 100% up to $1,000 poker bonus. Once activated, the casino will release $5 every time you earn $50 in rake until the full bonus is yours.

Is BetOnline Legit?

BetOnline is a trustworthy and legitimate online gambling platform that has been active for almost two full decades – with thousands of players frequenting the site on a daily basis.

The company launched in 2004 and has since been awarded a spot among the top online sportsbooks and casinos globally as a result of its outstanding offerings.

BetOnline provides online gambling enthusiasts with a finely-curated range of games, including slots, video poker, table games, live dealer games, and more.

These games are powered by popular game studios like BetSoft and Fresh Deck Studios, ensuring high quality across the board.

To ensure secure transactions and maximum protection of users’ data, BetOnline employs advanced encryption technology.

Additionally, the platform offers a comprehensive FAQ section that covers every aspect of gaming on their platform, as well as a 24/7 live chat feature that players can utilize to raise urgent inquiries and resolve disputes.

How to Sign Up and Claim a Bonus at BetOnline?

To become a member and take full advantage of the BetOnline promo codes, just follow these 3 simple steps.

step 01 Register Visit BetOnline

Click the sign-up button

Fill out the registration form

Accept the T&C and create your account step 02 Verify Check your phone for an SMS from BetOnline

Copy the verification code from the message and enter it at the site

Log in to your new casino account step 03 First Deposit + Welcome Bonus Open the BetOnline cashier and select a payment method

Fund your account ($50 minimum deposit)

Claim the welcome bonus ($250 in free bets + 100 FS)

Play games or bet on sports!

In-Depth BetOnline Review: Should You Play Games or Bet On Sports Here?

The following section is the summary of multiple days spent testing, researching, and checking BetOnline in-depth.

As noted, this is a safe, SSL-encrypted, and fully licensed online gambling site that’s been around since 2004. We’ve ranked it based on the strict benchmarks that apply to every online casino review we work on. Here’s how it did.

Quality of Games

4.7 / 5.0

BetOnline offers a decent collection of about 400 online casino games. Real money online slots make up the majority of the catalog, and they’re sourced from established studios like BetSoft Games, Magma, and Nucleus.

The selection of table games is pretty good as well, including over 20 blackjack variants, about a dozen roulette options, baccarat, tri-card poker, keno, bingo, and more. You’ll find live variants of most of these games in BetOnline’s two live casinos as well – Black and Red.

On top of all that, you can also play poker tournaments and cash games at BetOnline. Granted, the traffic at the ring games is not as high as some other top poker sites, but the tournaments themselves are pretty competitive.

Bonuses and Promotions

4.9 / 5.0

We will list all of BetOnline’s online casino bonuses and promotions in one of the sections below. For now, we’ll only talk about the ones you can get as a new player.

First of all, sports bettors at BetOnline can get started with a very generous offer – simply use the promo code FREE250 to get up to $250 in free bets and an additional 100 free spins.

For the poker room, use the code POKER1000 for up to a $1,000 poker bonus, unlockable in increments of $5 each time you earn $50 in rake.

Take a look at their promotions page for the latest bonuses and tournaments!

Payment Methods and Payout Speed

4.7 / 5.0

BetOnline offers players about 20 banking options, including over a dozen cryptos. Traditional payment methods include credit cards, eChecks, MoneyGram, and more.

In the crypto section, you have the option to use Bitcoin, Stellar, Bitcoin Cash, and even less-known altcoins like ApeCoin.

The minimum cash-out amount is $50 for Bitcoin (zero fees involved) and goes up to $100,000 per transaction. Credit card deposits carry a fee, so we recommend going with another payment method if you want to avoid it.

If you opt to use crypto as a withdrawal method, transactions are processed within 24 hours, while wire transfers can take up to a week.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support

4.8 / 5.0

After its latest design update, BetOnline’s mobile site has been upgraded to the pro level.

You can use a separate app for online poker games on Android and iOS, but the great news is that you can use all the features of the BetOnline sportsbook and access the majority of games in instant-play mode, straight from your mobile device, with no additional downloads required.

If you need any help, BetOnline offers excellent customer service via live chat, email, and even over the phone. The customer support lines are open 24/7, and you can use them for general inquiries or simply ask them to help you set betting limits.

In our experience, every query we submitted received a reply in a matter of minutes. Still, it’s recommended to check the FAQ library before reaching out – it can save you time.

BetOnline Sportsbook Review

If you didn’t know, let us enlighten you – BetOnline is a sports betting site first, casino second. This means that if you thought the casino was good here, wait until you learn about BetOnline’s sports betting platform.

In total, players can access about 3 dozen different sports and can take their pick from thousands of daily betting lines. The betting odds are competitive, and the variety of bet types includes moneylines, straight bets, in-game props, live betting, and more.

BetOnline offers some of the best options for NFL betting, which explains the popularity of this site among bettors.

You will also find odds for horse racing, niche sports betting markets like the surf league, and some of the most competitive odds online when it comes to soccer wagering. eSports are available as well, with every game getting its own live stream directly at BetOnline.

BetOnline Casino Review Overall Rating

4.8 / 5.0

The fact that BetOnline is an elite gambling site is undeniable. After averaging out the scores, BetOnline scored an impressive total score of 4.8 out of 5 – this rating shows that BetOnline is one of the safest online casinos we could find.

The only area where it can improve is with its casino bonus that you can only use on Betsoft games and the rather steep minimum deposit required to qualify for the sports betting bonus.

Other than that – BetOnline is as good as sportsbooks and casinos come.

What to Consider Before You Start Sports Betting at BetOnline

Before signing up with the BetOnline website, it is important to be aware of some crucial details in their T&Cs.

Rollover Requirements for Free Play

All Free Plays are subject to Rollover requirements according to the rules of a specific promotion. In essence, this means that you must place wagers totaling a specific amount before being eligible to withdraw any bonus winnings from your account.

One Account Per Individual

Every individual, family, home, and IP address is only allowed to have one account.

Free Play Duration

All free plays come with a 30-day expiry – unless otherwise noted. After this time period, any remaining bonus funds are automatically removed from your account.

Minimum Age

You must be at least 18 years of age to create an account at BetOnline. If the minimum legal age for gambling is higher in your jurisdiction, then that number will apply.

All BetOnline Online Casino and Sportsbook Bonuses

Bonus Terms & Conditions Claim Bonus Up to $250 in Free Bets + 100 Free Spins 50% match on the first deposit, up to $250

Deposit at least $50

Expires in 30 days ▶️ Use the FREE250 promo code to activate this bonus 100 Free Spins Welcome Bonus Receive 10 free spins for 10 days

Max amount from free spins is $100

Free spins will expire the same day ▶️ Make your deposit & claim this bonus 100% Poker Welcome Bonus Minimum deposit is $50

Every time you earn $50 in rake, the casino will release $5 ▶️ Use promo code POKER1000 to activate this bonus

Other Amazing Online Casinos Like BetOnline

We’ve established that BetOnline is a legit, high-quality online gambling site. However – there are plenty of other top online casinos you can take your internet wagers to.

Check out the top 3 BetOnline alternatives below.

Ignition — Best Alternative for Poker

$10m GTD monthly poker tournaments

High RTP slot machines

$3,000 welcome bonus

Poker bonuses

Ignition Casino is a popular online gaming destination that boasts a fantastic selection of slot machines and live dealer games from various providers. This platform also offers some of the highest Return to Player rates in the industry.

That being said, Ignition is our top pick if you are looking to join a poker room. The site boasts around $10,000,000 GTD in monthly poker tournaments, equally spread between low-stakes tournaments and high-roller events like the Monthly Milly.

As we found during our Ignition casino review, it features some of the best reload and welcome bonuses right now – including a sign-up offer of up to $3,000, spread 50-50 across poker games and other gaming categories. To qualify for this bonus, just make a minimum deposit of $20. The wagering requirements are extremely fair at 25x.

You’ll also receive Miles Reward Points regardless of the games you play on the site. And taking that poker experience even further, the Bad Beat Bonus grants you up to $1,000 if your Aces Full Of Kings is smashed by a stronger hand, while the Royal Flush Bonus grants you $400 for scoring the iconic hand.

Fun fact: Ignition is also one of the best new online casinos out there.

In terms of deposit and withdrawal methods, Ignition is incredibly flexible. Traditional payment options such as credit and debit cards are available, and so are cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Litecoin. Even bank transfers and checks via courier can be used for withdrawals.

The platform is optimized for mobile devices, and no additional software or apps are needed on your device. However, 24/7 customer service is only available via live chat or email, and you need to go through the FAQ section before contacting support reps directly.

BetUS — Best Alternative for Live Betting

Excellent live betting section

Up to $5,000 welcome package

Over 25 sports covered

BetUS is an excellent gambling site that has it all – online slots, video poker, roulette, blackjack, and live dealer games. But what makes it stand out from the competition is the excellent sports betting section, covering over 25 options.

As an online casino, BetUS is similar to BetOnline, but as a sports betting site, BetUS excels by an excellent live betting section – it usually features hundreds of daily live betting markets.

In addition, it offers some of the best deposit bonuses we could find, including dedicated offers for sports betting and casino titles. The casino welcome bonus can go up to $5,000 for beginners!

Players can make deposits with both fiat and cryptocurrencies. Available banking methods include Visa and MasterCard, as well as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and many others.

BetUS provides a convenient mobile gaming site, although the platform could use some updates. Players can also reach out to customer service via email or chat for any platform-related inquiries.

Slots.lv — Best Alternative for Progressive Jackpot Slots

$5,000,000 in monthly Hot Drop Jackpots

$3,000 casino welcome bonus

50+ jackpot slot games

On-site forum for added transparency

Slots.lv is the go-to destination for gamers looking for an extensive range of captivating games. The site offers progressive jackpots, with prizes stepping into the 7-figure mark.

So if you want bigger jackpots than what’s available at BetOnline, this is the one. We are looking at $5,000,000 in monthly Hot Drop Jackpots distributed between 10 slots, with over 40 other slots available with a regular jackpot attached to them.

As soon as you sign up and deposit, you can get a generous welcome bonus of up to $3,000 – plus an additional 30 free spins.

There are several payment methods available at Slots.lv, from credit and debit card deposits to withdrawals that take not more than 48 hours, you can be assured of hassle-free transactions.

Accessing the site is incredibly easy as it has been optimized for iOS and Android devices. There is no need to download additional software or programs.

Plus, customer service is available round the clock through live chat or email if you experience any issues while gaming.

And as the cherry on top, you can access the community forum at any moment and talk with the site’s representatives – or check some of the past customer support inquiries and how they were handled, which might be even better.

BetOnline Reviews by Other Players

We never review real money online gambling sites without feeling the pulse of the online community. This means checking for BetOnline reviews written by other players like us.

We took a screenshot of what other players think about BetOnline so that you don’t have to research yourself.

BetOnline Sportsbook & Casino Review: FAQs

BetOnline Review Summary: Ready to Bet On Sports & Play Casino Games?

With a total rating of 4.8 out of 5, we highly recommend this gambling platform to anyone looking to place a sports bet or play some high-quality games.

Whatever gambling options you prefer, you can get started with a $250 free bet bonus at BetOnline using the FREE250 – and then further benefit from tons of reload promotions.

If BetOnline doesn’t offer what you were looking for, we’re sure that some of the casinos in the alternatives section above will.

Good luck, wager responsibly, and have fun!

