Ever wondered what you’d do with a million dollars? Well, how about $145 Million?

That’s the current Powerball jackpot. And when you buy Powerball online tickets, you’re one step closer to being the lucky winner.

We know where you can find the best deals for those tickets – and we’re not just talking about Powerball.

Where to Buy Powerball Online

🥇 Best overall Powerball at the Lotterl 🎁 Up to $90,000 lottery prize Lucky99 🚀 Ideal for cryptocurrency players BetAnySports 🤑 Biggest jackpot prizes Mega Millions

Want to know more about how to buy Powerball tickets and other lotteries? We have the details you need to do exactly that only on the best Powerball sites, so keep reading.

1. Powerball at The Lotter – Best Site to Buy Powerball Tickets Overall

Pros Wide variety of Powerball tickets

Convenient banking options available

Win commission-free prizes

$20 million starting Powerball jackpot

Join exciting raffles Cons Geo-restrictions

Low max withdrawal amount

First on our list of the best sites to buy Powerball online is The Lotter.

This online platform is a leading lottery ticket-purchasing service that opens the doors to a world of international lotteries. It is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority, so you know you’re buying Powerball tickets from a legit site.

In addition, The Lotter charges a service fee whenever you buy Powerball tickets. That means you can win commission-free prizes.

Lottery Ticket Options:

5 / 5.0

The Lotter gives you access to the hottest lotteries, including the legendary Powerball. If you want to buy Powerball tickets in other countries, such as New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia, this platform is also a great place to start.

Powerball players can purchase standard Powerball tickets or play in a syndicate. If you like a mix of both, you can go for bundles with up to 265 lines plus personal entry.

Payment Options:

4.9 / 5.0

This website offers a bunch of convenient payment options. Some international payment methods accepted include Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, and Paysafecard.

There could also be other alternative options you can choose from, depending on your location. Sofort, EPS, Bancontact, and Rapid Transfer may also be available.

The same options apply for withdrawals plus bank transfers.

Payouts are processed in 1 to 5 business days, and the max amount you can withdraw depends on your preferred payment method. The most you can withdraw is $50,000 via bank transfer.

Promos & Bonuses:

4.9 / 5.0

The Lotter also has special offers for its customers. You can save up to 25% if you get a multi-draw package. In addition, you can also get 20% off on two or more shares when joining raffle promos.

The best deal is that if you get a Powerball subscription, every 7th Powerball ticket you purchase is free.

Now, there are times when you can also get other discounts, cashback, and multiplier options. They come in randomly, so always check the site’s promotions page for their latest deals.

Mobile Compatibility:

4.9 / 5.0

You don’t have to be glued to your computer to get in on the Powerball action. This site’s mobile-friendly website and app are like your Powerball buddies on the move.

Whether you’re chilling at the park or stuck in a never-ending queue, you can grab your ticket and check the results on your phone.

Overall, the Lotter’s website and app are both easy to navigate. You can download the mobile app from the Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Customer Support:

5 / 5.0

We love how you can reach out to the site’s support team via email and live chat 24/7, even without creating an account. This way, you can get all your questions out of the way before you purchase your Powerball tickets.

Up to 25% discount on Powerball multi-draws (the Lotter)

2. Lucky99 – Best Mobile Powerball Lottery Site

Pros Ability to request a bonus

Versatile gambling platform

Easily find won and lost tickets

Has phone support

Accepts Cryptocurrencies

Smooth mobile performance Cons No international lottery tickets available

The top 2 on our list is Lucky99.

If you’re a lottery aficionado, you’ll have a great time at the Lucky99 sportsbook and casino. Yup, it’s one of the most well-rounded new online casinos, so while waiting for the Lotto Pro winning ticket, you can have a great time playing real money games and betting on sports.

Lottery Ticket Options:

4.8 / 5.0

You can play Lotto Pro at Lucky99, which gives you access to several betting options. In this lottery game, you can choose from Pick 2 to Pick 5.

The difference between these lottery tickets lies in the potential winnings and odds. Pick 5 gives you a chance to win $90,000 if you match all five numbers. In contrast, Pick 2 offers better odds but a lower prize of $90.

Since this is a sportsbook and casino, you can also enjoy other real money games like Blackjack and online poker on the site while waiting for the draws. The sportsbook also has a wide range of sports betting markets.

Payment Options:

4.9 / 5.0

Cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies are accepted at Lucky99. You can add funds to your account with credit cards, electronic checks, and fund transfers without an additional fee. For cryptocurrencies, you can play with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

Note that the lowest amount you can deposit is $25 in cryptocurrencies.

For withdrawals, your options include Bitcoin, Wire Transfer, Check by Mail, and ACH Transfer. The minimum amount you can withdraw is $50 with Bitcoin for no additional fees. However, other payout methods have a 4% fee.

Promos & Bonuses:

4.8 / 5.0

The promos available at Lucky99 may seem confusing at first. The site has no promo page you can check on. Instead, it’ll give you the ability to request a bonus.

Now, the bonus isn’t random.

Lucky99 has three bonus programs you might be eligible for a 25% deposit bonus and up to a 25% rebate on your daily, weekly, or monthly losses.

There’s also the House Money Program, which gives you your 7th deposit free if you lose the full amount of your prior six deposits.

Note that for the 25% deposit bonus, 6x wagering requirements apply. Meanwhile, the rebates you’ll get have no rollover requirements.

Mobile Compatibility:

4.95 / 5.0

Lucky99 may not have a dedicated mobile app you can download for your tablet or smartphone. But don’t worry, you can still buy lottery tickets and easily check won and lost tickets on your phone with a mobile web browser like Chrome or Safari.

Customer Support:

5 / 5.0

For any lottery-related queries, Lucky99.eu’s customer support team is available to assist you. Live chat is the fastest option to reach them, but if you prefer to call them, you can do so at their hotline, +1-800-986-1154.

Get a 25% match deposit bonus (Lucky99)

3. BetAnySports – Best to Buy Powerball Online with Crypto

Pros Up to $90,000 jackpot prize

Supports 8 cryptocurrencies

Great referral program

1 free pay every 30 days Cons 4% payout fee for fiat currencies

Another website where you can dip your toes into the world of online lotteries is BetAnySports. It’s an online gambling site with lotteries that give you a chance to win up to $90,000. Aside from that, it also offers thrilling online slots and sports betting opportunities.

Lottery Ticket Options:

4.8 / 5.0

BetAnySports brings the excitement of Lotto Pro to your fingertips, offering a range of options from Pick 2 to Pick 5. So yes, it’s a lot like what Lucky99 offers.

The same differences apply. Pick 2 offers better odds but lower wins, while Pick 5 gives you a chance to win up to $90,000.

It’s also a sportsbook and casino, so you can play real money games and bet on sports while waiting for the lottery draw.

Payment Options:

4.8 / 5.0

Feel free to buy lottery tickets on BetAnySports, which is known for its fast payouts. For deposits, you can use credit and debit cards and electronic checks. Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Lotecoin are also accepted here.

The minimum deposit amount is $25 for crypto, $50 for credit cards, and $100 for electronic checks. When it comes to payouts, Bitcoin is the way to go since no additional fees will be charged.

Other options, such as wire transfer, check, and ACH transfers will incur a 4% fee. The maximum amount you can withdraw per week depends on your chosen method. While there’s a 4% fee, BetAnySports will let you withdraw for free once every 30 days.

Promos & Bonuses:

4.8 / 5.0

BetAnySports is generous with its promotions. You’ll also find similarities with Lucky99 in terms of this. You can enjoy a 25% cash bonus when you add funds to your account. There’s also the

25% rebate program that you can claim once every 30 days.

The House Money Program will also give you your 7th deposit free.

But wait, there’s more. BetAnySports goes the extra mile with its Less Juice Package, which gives you betting options for half the price when big sports events are on, like the NFL, NBA, etc.

Mobile Compatibility:

4.9 / 5.0

BetAnySports takes your gaming on the go with its impressive mobile compatibility. Whether you’re using a smartphone or tablet, the platform ensures a seamless and user-friendly experience. There is no need to download a lottery app to buy tickets.

Customer Support:

4.9 / 5.0

24/7 live support is available to BetAnySports customers for queries and concerns. You can reach out to their team via live chat or give them a call at +1-800-604-5922. They are quick to respond, which is good since you’ll need to contact them to check if you’re eligible for a bonus.

25% deposit bonus available (BetAnySports)

4. Mega Millions – Biggest Jackpots on Online Lotteries Like Powerball

Pros Win commission-free prizes

50% of ticket revenue goes to charity

Over $1.5 Billion Jackpot

Get winning notifications via SMS Cons You need to claim bigger prizes yourself

Limited promos and bonuses

Are you looking to buy Mega Millions tickets? You’ll want to give this website a try. Mega Millions lottery is a popular option if you want to win big, as prizes can exceed $100 million. Who knows? You might be the next biggest Powerball jackpot winner on this site.

Lottery Ticket Options:

4.8 / 5.0

The Lotter is an online lottery platform where you can buy Mega Millions and Powerball tickets without any hassle. Basically, you order your Mega Millions tickets online, and they’ll purchase the official lottery tickets on your behalf.

The best part? Whatever you win is all yours.

But how do they earn funds, then? Additional charges will apply for the lottery or Mega Millions tickets you purchase. The charges could vary, so check the amount breakdown before completing a transaction.

Payment Options:

4.8 / 5.0

For payment methods, you can use Visa, MasterCard, and Discover. Alternative payment options like PayPal and ACH bank transfer are also accepted. The maximum amount you can withdraw is $50,000 by bank transfer.

Note that a single lottery ticket win that goes above $600 should be claimed by you. They’ll only credit winnings below $600 to your website account.

Payouts are processed in 1 to 5 business days, and you can withdraw funds as low as $1. If your Powerball ticket wins, you’ll be notified by SMS or email.

Promos & Bonuses:

4.5 / 5.0

We have to say that there aren’t a lot of promotions and bonuses available on this site. However, you can get up to a 10% discount if you purchase multi-draw Powerball tickets.

If you subscribe to Powerball or other lotteries on the site, every 7th ticket purchase is free.

The option to subscribe to Powerball online will be available once you select your numbers on a ticket. You’re free to pause or cancel, and reactivate your subscriptions, or change your subscription numbers anytime you wish.

Mobile Compatibility:

4.8 / 5.0

This website gives you an enjoyable way to buy Powerball tickets online or join the Mega Millions lottery anytime and anywhere. There’s no need to install a mobile app. All you have to do is log in to your account using a mobile web browser, and you’re good to go.

Customer Support:

4.8 / 5.0

If you have questions or concerns about the tickets you bought or your account, feel free to ask away on the site’s live chat feature, available 24/7. They also have a phone number you can call, which is +1-888-786-3072.

Get a 10% discount on multi-draws (Mega Millions)

Ranking the Best Sites to Buy Powerball Online

Powerball Ticket Options

Having a wide range of Powerball ticket options is essential for players seeking flexibility and control over their lottery experience.

The best sites offer various ticket types and lottery options. It’s also great if they have features such as playing in a syndicate, quick pick, or power play. These features allow you to choose the approach that suits you best.

The more options, the better, is the general rule on this one. Even if they don’t offer numerous lottery tickets, it’d still be nice to browse through Powerball tickets with different jackpot prizes.

Payment Options

A diverse array of secure and convenient payment options is a key factor in evaluating online Powerball ticket sites. We want you to enjoy the flexibility to choose from various payment methods, such as credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies.

We also looked into how easy it will be to claim your top prize if you hit those winning numbers.

Promos & Bonuses

Promotions and bonuses can significantly enhance your ticket-buying experience. The best sites offer enticing bonuses, such as discounted tickets, cashback rewards, and even subscription discounts.

The better the discount, the more you can maximize your budget. It could even allow you to purchase more Powerball tickets to improve your chances of getting the winning ticket.

Mobile Compatibility

In an increasingly mobile-centric world, mobile compatibility is a crucial aspect of online Powerball ticket sites. We made sure you could easily buy Powerball tickets using your smartphone or tablet.

Customer Support

Customer support plays a vital role in ensuring you get a smooth experience when buying Powerball tickets online.

We went for sites that offer responsive and knowledgeable customer support through channels, such as live chat, email, or phone. They even have 24/7 customer support, so you can get help no matter what time of day it is or wherever you are.

Why Should You Buy Powerball Tickets Online?

Why go through the hassle of heading to a physical retailer to buy Powerball tickets when you can do it all online from the comfort of your home? Buying Powerball tickets online offers convenience and exciting benefits that make the entire lottery experience even more enjoyable.

Here are five fantastic reasons why you should hop online to buy Powerball tickets:

Easy Access: Online lottery platforms allow you to purchase Powerball tickets anytime and anywhere. There’s no need to wait in long lines or rush to the store before closing time. With just a few clicks, you can participate in the next Powerball draw at your convenience.

Online lottery platforms allow you to purchase Powerball tickets anytime and anywhere. There’s no need to wait in long lines or rush to the store before closing time. With just a few clicks, you can participate in the next Powerball draw at your convenience. Global Participation: Online ticket purchasing opens up the world of Powerball to players from around the globe. No matter where you are located, you can join the excitement and try your luck at winning the impressive jackpot prizes.

Online ticket purchasing opens up the world of Powerball to players from around the globe. No matter where you are located, you can join the excitement and try your luck at winning the impressive jackpot prizes. More Ticket Options: Many online platforms offer many ticket options. You can vary the tickets you purchase, so you can also enjoy other lotteries like Mega Millions for a chance to win bigger prizes.

Many online platforms offer many ticket options. You can vary the tickets you purchase, so you can also enjoy other lotteries like Mega Millions for a chance to win bigger prizes. Secure and Reliable: Reputable online lottery sites, like The Lotter, ensure a safe and secure transaction environment. With encrypted connections and trusted payment methods, you can buy Powerball tickets with peace of mind.

Reputable online lottery sites, like The Lotter, ensure a safe and secure transaction environment. With encrypted connections and trusted payment methods, you can buy Powerball tickets with peace of mind. Never Miss a Draw: Forget about missing a draw. You can easily track the winning numbers and access the recent ones. They also often allow you to set up recurring ticket purchases, ensuring you never miss a Powerball draw and know if you’re a Powerball jackpot winner right away.

What is the Best Site to Buy Powerball Tickets Online?

When it comes to buying Powerball tickets online, The Lotter stands out as the best site for an exceptional online lottery experience. We have a few great reasons why we think this is the case, and here they are:

Extensive Ticket Options : The Lotter offers a diverse selection of ticket options for Powerball and even Mega Millions, and other lotteries. This way, you can experience what it’s like to join lotteries around the world and possibly win different jackpots.

: The Lotter offers a diverse selection of ticket options for Powerball and even Mega Millions, and other lotteries. This way, you can experience what it’s like to join lotteries around the world and possibly win different jackpots. Secure Payment Methods and Prizes: The Lotter ensures that you can purchase tickets with confidence using a variety of secure payment methods, including debit and credit cards and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller.

The Lotter ensures that you can purchase tickets with confidence using a variety of secure payment methods, including debit and credit cards and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller. Unparalleled Customer Support: The website has a team of friendly and knowledgeable experts available 24/7. You can get timely assistance whenever you need it via live chat and email.

Is Playing Powerball Online Safe?

Of course! Playing Powerball online can be safe as long as you stick to regulated platforms like The Lotter, Lucky99, and BetAnySports. These websites implement robust security measures to protect your personal and financial information.

Most importantly, they only buy Powerball tickets from licensed establishments. This way, if you do win, you’re actually getting real money. They are safe Powerball sites that won’t scam you or run away with your funds.

In addition, many would agree that playing Powerball online eliminates the risk of losing or misplacing tickets with winning numbers. Digital tickets are stored securely in your account, so theft surely won’t be a problem.

Can You Win Real Money Playing the Lottery Online?

Yes, you can absolutely win real money when playing the lottery online. When you buy a lottery ticket from a legitimate online platform, you have the same chance of winning as if you had purchased a ticket from a physical retailer.

The process is simple and straightforward. All you’ve got to do is pick your lucky numbers, and you’re in the running for real cash prizes.

What’s the Best Strategy for Trying to Hit a Powerball Jackpot?

When it comes to hitting a Powerball jackpot, no surefire strategy guarantees success.

After all, the lottery is a game of chance, and the numbers drawn are entirely random. However, there are some tips and tactics you can consider to improve your odds and make the most of your lottery experience. Here are some of the great ones you should know:

Play Powerball Regularly : One way to increase your chances is by playing Powerball regularly. The more tickets you purchase and the more draws you participate in, the higher your chances of hitting the winning numbers.

: One way to increase your chances is by playing Powerball regularly. The more tickets you purchase and the more draws you participate in, the higher your chances of hitting the winning numbers. Join a Lottery Pool: Consider joining a lottery pool with friends, family, or colleagues. By pooling your funds together, you can buy more tickets and increase your collective chances of winning. Just remember to establish clear agreements on how to split the winnings.

Consider joining a lottery pool with friends, family, or colleagues. By pooling your funds together, you can buy more tickets and increase your collective chances of winning. Just remember to establish clear agreements on how to split the winnings. Choose Less Popular Numbers: While there’s no magic formula for picking winning numbers, opting for less popular number combinations might increase your prize if you do win. Common numbers often result in more winners, leading to shared jackpot prizes.

While there’s no magic formula for picking winning numbers, opting for less popular number combinations might increase your prize if you do win. Common numbers often result in more winners, leading to shared jackpot prizes. Play the Second Prize: Don’t solely focus on the top prize when you Play Powerball. Playing for the second prize (matching five numbers without the Powerball) offers better odds and significant winnings. It’s a great way to still get a substantial payout even if you miss the top prize.

Don’t solely focus on the top prize when you Play Powerball. Playing for the second prize (matching five numbers without the Powerball) offers better odds and significant winnings. It’s a great way to still get a substantial payout even if you miss the top prize. Set a Budget: You should always Play Powerbal l within your budget. Avoid spending more than you can afford, and treat it as entertainment rather than an investment.

You should always Play Powerbal within your budget. Avoid spending more than you can afford, and treat it as entertainment rather than an investment. Avoid Scams and Stay Legitimate: Only play Powerball through licensed and reputable platforms like The Lotter and Lucky99. Be cautious of scams and never pay upfront fees to claim lottery winnings.

How Do I Get My Winnings Off an Online Powerball Lotto Site?

Getting your winnings off an online lotto site is a straightforward process. Once you win a prize, the amount is typically credited directly to your account on the platform.

From there, you have a few options to access your winnings and withdraw them. Here are more things to consider when getting your prize:

Withdrawal Methods : The majority of online Powerball sites offer various withdrawal methods for your convenience. Some of the most common options include bank transfers, credit or debit cards, e-wallets (such as PayPal or Skrill), and cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin). Choose the method that works best for you to get paid.

: The majority of online Powerball sites offer various withdrawal methods for your convenience. Some of the most common options include bank transfers, credit or debit cards, e-wallets (such as PayPal or Skrill), and cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin). Choose the method that works best for you to get paid. Verification: Before making a withdrawal, you may need to go through a verification process to ensure your identity and compliance with any legal requirements. This is a standard security measure to protect both you and the platform from potential fraud.

Before making a withdrawal, you may need to go through a verification process to ensure your identity and compliance with any legal requirements. This is a standard security measure to protect both you and the platform from potential fraud. Withdrawal Limits: Some Powerball sites may impose minimum and maximum withdrawal limits. Ensure that your winnings fall within these limits to avoid any hassle. You should also check the maximum amount you can withdraw because some sites may require you to redeem the top prize yourself if it’s a huge amount.

Some Powerball sites may impose minimum and maximum withdrawal limits. Ensure that your winnings fall within these limits to avoid any hassle. You should also check the maximum amount you can withdraw because some sites may require you to redeem the top prize yourself if it’s a huge amount. Processing Time: Keep in mind that withdrawal processing times may vary depending on your chosen payment method and the lotto site’s policies. While some withdrawals may be processed quickly, others may take a few business days to complete.

Keep in mind that withdrawal processing times may vary depending on your chosen payment method and the lotto site’s policies. While some withdrawals may be processed quickly, others may take a few business days to complete. Fees: Check if there are any withdrawal fees associated with your chosen payment method. Some Powerball sites may charge a small fee for certain withdrawal options. Consider this so you know how much they’ll take from your prize.

Comparing the Best Powerball Online Lottery Sites

The Lotter: Get access to Powerball and lottery tickets worldwide on one website. If you win, the whole prize is yours to keep. Buy Powerball tickets for multi-draws and get up to a 25% discount, or get a subscription for free Powerball tickets.

Lucky99: Enjoy Lotto Pro at Lucky99 for options to buy tickets based on risks. Win up to $90,000 on Pick 5 tickets, or get better odds on Pick 2 tickets. Make a deposit and get 25% bonus money.

BetAnySports: Get a chance to win up to $90,000 on Lotto Pro while you enjoy playing casino games and betting on sports at this Bitcoin casino. Sign up now for a 25% deposit bonus and a once-a-month rebate.

Mega Millions: Buy Mega Millions tickets for a chance to win mindblowing jackpots of over $100 million. Join this lottery site now to get up to a 10% discount on multi-draw tickets online.

How to Join a Lottery Site and Buy Powerball Tickets Online

Buying Powerball tickets online is pretty easy. There’s no need to go through a long registration process. It could be as quick as purchasing Powerball tickets at your local retailer.

Here’s how to do that if you get Powerball tickets on our number 1 pick, The Lotter:

step 01 Create an Account Go to The Lotter’s official website and click “Log in/ Sign up.”

At the bottom of the pop-up message, click “Create a FREE account.”

Enter your email address and create a password.

Select your country, tick the check box for terms of use, then click “Sign up.” step 02 Making Your First Deposit Once you’re logged in, click “Deposit” on top of your screen.

Complete your profile information, set a deposit limit if needed, and click “Next.”

Select a payment method and enter your deposit details.

Complete your deposit by clicking “Submit” and buy your Powerball tickets.

Buy Powerball Tickets Online Now!

Online lottery sites make everything easier. The Lotter undoubtedly stands out as the top choice. With its extensive ticket options, secure payment methods, and unparalleled customer support, The Lotter provides a safe and enjoyable environment for Powerball and lottery enthusiasts.

If you’re seeking more variety and all-around entertainment, Lucky99 and BetAnySports are also excellent alternatives. Both platforms offer lottery prizes up to $90,000 and more online gambling options.

You can always try them all out so you know which one suits you the most.

Just remember to set a budget, check the rules, and enjoy!

DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: