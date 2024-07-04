Unless you live near a tribal casino, gambling in Minnesota can be quite the challenge.

Fortunately, there’s a solution: Minnesota online casinos. But then arises another question – which one should you sign up for?

It’s a good thing that we’ve already taken care of the hard work for you.

Currently, the best of the bunch is a site called Slots of Vegas, which offers hundreds of fun games, a sizable deposit bonus, and lightning-fast payouts.

However, there are nine other MN gambling sites worth considering. Read on to find out which casinos made our rankings this year.

Best Minnesota Online Casinos

We’ll now discuss how these Minnesota online casinos performed during our tests, covering the quality of casino games, deposit bonuses, payout speed, and more.

1. Slots of Vegas – Best Minnesota Casino Online Overall

Pros $2,500 bonus with 50 free spins 300+ slots from leading studios Near-instant crypto payouts Regular casino bonus codes Helpful casino guides Up to 35% cashback for VIP users Cons Could use a few more banking options Looks a bit too old-school

Slots of Vegas is the best Minnesota online casino right now. It gets to open our list because it delivers high payout rates, fast transactions, and regular promo deals. Let’s find out more together.

Quality of Casino Games: 5/5

5 / 5.0

Slots of Vegas brings a great mix of games, including classic slots, keno, and your favorite table games like European roulette.

With a few hundred titles from Real Time Gaming (RTG), there’s plenty to keep you entertained. Plus, you can try most of them without even signing up, which is super handy.

Voodoo Magic stands out with its exciting bonus rounds and rewards across 40 paylines on a 5×4 grid. You can bet anywhere from 20 cents to $100, and landing Scatter Bonus symbols on the middle three reels unlocks special features.

Bonuses + Free Spins:

4.9 / 5.0

If you’re new to Slots of Vegas, you can score up to $2,500 in bonus cash and 50 extra spins with the code WILD250. Simply make a $30 deposit to kick things off.

After you clear the welcome offer, there are even more bonuses waiting for you. Players could also grab a 190% match sign-up promo that can be used on more casino games.

If you stay loyal, you can even join the VIP program and get up to 35% monthly cashback. Surprisingly, it’s also possible to unlock the VIP levels manually if you pay enough money.

Online Banking Experience:

4.9 / 5.0

Slots of Vegas lets you pay with Bitcoin, credit cards, checks, and bank transfers. Bitcoin transactions are especially fast – just enter your wallet info, and you’ll get your funds almost instantly.

We like that the site covers all the popular methods players are looking for, plus it delivers fast transactions with minimal to zero fees.

2. Super Slots – Best Minnesota Online Casino for Fast Payouts

Pros $6,000 bonus and 100 spins Near-instant withdrawals Support 15+ cryptos Up to $500,000 BTC deposits Around 70 live dealer games Cons Support team takes a bit to reply Lacks loyalty program

Super Slots is the best option for Minnesota online gamblers seeking fast payout casinos. With over 15 crypto banking methods, you’ve got plenty of options when it comes time to cash out — some of which are processed almost instantly.

Quality of Casino Games:

4.9 / 5.0

Super Slots is a great pick for slot fans, but don’t miss out on their live games either – they have around 70 live tables to choose from! You can start betting with as little as $1 and go all the way up to $25,000, so there’s something for everyone.

If you’re a fan of slots, we recommend trying La Fiesta De Muertos from Mascot. Featuring a straightforward 3×5 setup, it offers big wins with the potential to multiply your bet by up to 18,500 times and a solid 95.22% RTP.

Bonuses + Free Spins:

4.85 / 5.0

When you make your first deposit at Super Slots, remember to use the codes SS250 and SS100.

These will give you up to $6,000 in welcome bonuses over your first six deposits. Start with a big 250% bonus on your initial deposit with SS250, then get a 100% bonus on the next deposits using SS100. Plus, if your first payment exceeds $100, you can get 100 free spins.

If you’re using crypto, you can enjoy a 400% match on your first deposit, adding up to $4,000 in bonus cash. Their promo page usually has about 10 other great offers as well.

Online Banking Experience:

4.9 / 5.0

Super Slots is a great option for crypto fans, offering coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana with just a $20 minimum deposit. If you’re into Bitcoin, you can pay up to $500,000 at once.

For those using traditional bank transfers, keep in mind that there’s a $500 minimum for withdrawals and a $45 fee, but payouts are processed almost instantly.

3. Lucky Red Casino – Best MN Online Casino for Bonuses

Pros 400% welcome bonus up to $4,000 Great progressive jackpots Plenty of regular deals $75 free chip if you use cryptocurrency Instant-play available on all devices Cons Average game count Looks slightly outdated

In case you’re looking to grab a juicy bonus to start your online gambling journey, Lucky Red Casino is the obvious choice with its 400% match deposit bonus.

Quality of Casino Games:

4.8 / 5.0

Lucky Red boasts a fantastic range of casino games. If you’re dreaming of big wins, you can try your luck on slots like Aztec’s Millions.

For massive jackpots, Megasaur packs around $1,000,000 in prize pools, while Jackpot Piñatas has over $200,000 up for grabs.

Table games along with live dealers are also available but slots definitely steal the spotlight here.

Bonuses + Free Spins:

5 / 5.0

New players at Lucky Red Casino are greeted with a 400% match up to $4,000 – one of the best match rates in the industry.

And if you use crypto, you’ll get an extra $75 free chip.

Regular players can also look forward to weekly specials, seasonal promos, and daily deals to keep things interesting. You can read more about them in this Lucky Red review guide.

Online Banking Experience:

4.7 / 5.0

This MN online casino gives you several deposit options including credit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and several altcoins.

Withdrawing your winnings is easy too. You can use Bitcoin, bank account transfers, or checks. Most crypto withdrawals are processed within a day, while checks naturally take a bit longer.

4. Slots.lv – Best Minnesota Online Casino for Jackpots

Pros $3,000 bonus with 30 spins $3,000 bonus with 30 spins Up to 1-hour crypto payouts Over 10 years in the industry Over 10 years in the industry Cons Could add more bonuses Mainly focused on slot machines

For anyone on the lookout for the best Minnesota online casinos for jackpot slots, Slots.lv is one of the top contenders in our book.

Quality of Casino Games:

4.8 / 5.0

Slots.lv has about 300 games from big names like Betsoft and RTG. Although the selection isn’t huge, the quality is excellent.

Slot lovers will find plenty to enjoy, with over 30 progressive jackpots to win. The hot drop jackpots are impressive, too, dishing out more than $1,500,000 in monthly prizes.

You can enjoy hourly, daily, and Epic Jackpots, along with classics like A Night With Cleo, or specialty games such as online bingo.

Bonuses + Free Spins:

4.7 / 5.0

Slots.lv treats newcomers to a generous sign-up bonus. You can grab up to $3,000 and 30 free spins on the Golden Buffalo slot game.

If you’d rather not use crypto, there’s still a solid $2,000 bonus and 20 free spins waiting for you.

Even though regular promos aren’t everywhere, you’ll earn loyalty points just by playing. These points can be traded for additional bonuses and rewards.

Online Banking Experience:

4.65 / 5.0

Managing your money at Slots.lv is easy. You can use traditional credit or debit cards or opt for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

A big plus is the fast payout process. With Bitcoin, you can get your winnings within 24 hours, while some other digital coins like Ethereum and Litecoin are processed in just an hour. Additionally, there are no hidden fees.

This MN online casino also supports MatchPay through which you can use popular e-wallets like PayPal or Venmo.

If you want to know more details about this online casino, check out our Slots.lv review.

5. Ignition – Best Minnesota Online Casino Site for Poker

Pros 40+ live dealer games High-quality blackjack tables $10M+ GTD poker tourneys $3,000 sign-up bonus $3,000 sign-up bonus Cons No free spins in the welcome bonus A bit tricky to contact support

If you want to play table games – especially poker – Ignition is where it’s at! You can join regular poker tournaments, grab a dedicated poker bonus, and enjoy fast crypto payouts.

And, it’s not just Minnesota where Ignition is popular. It’s also the best online casino in Ohio and California.

Quality of Casino Games:

4.9 / 5.0

With regular $10M+ GTD tournaments, Ignition is the best online poker real money Minnesota site on the market right now.

One standout poker feature players can find at this Minnesota online casino is its anonymous tables. It ensures a level playing field by concealing player identities, allowing everyone to focus solely on strategy and gameplay without the influence of reputations or player histories.

With 250 slot games to choose from, you won’t run out of excitement. Even though it’s not the biggest selection, each game has its own unique appeal.

Bonuses + Free Spins:

4.6 / 5.0

Crypto users at Ignition Casino can enjoy a 300% match bonus up to $3,000, usable for both poker rooms and slots.

If you prefer using cards or bank transfers, you’ll get a 200% welcome bonus up to $2,000.

Regular perks include the Weekly Boost, chances to win $2,500 in a Poker Freeroll, and special poker bonuses. The more you play, the more rewarding it gets with the loyalty program called Ignition Miles.

Online Banking Experience:

4.7 / 5.0

You can use popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether for payments, along with traditional credit cards and bank wires. More crypto options would be great, but the available choices are solid.

Crypto deposits start at $10 ($5 for Tether) with no maximum limit. The minimum withdrawal is $10 for crypto. Bitcoin users can withdraw up to $180,500 a week.

How We Ranked the Best Minnesota Online Casinos

Quality of Online Casino Games

The best real money online casinos in Minnesota offer high payout rates of 96% and above for online slots, alongside partnerships with reputable software providers. Additionally, they come packed with incredible table games and live gaming options.

Bonuses and Free Spins

We review the best casino bonuses and promos for regular players, ensuring they are actually usable in the world of Minnesota online gambling. We also conduct thorough inspections of wagering requirements and other bonus terms.

Online Banking Experience

We thoroughly check all Minnesota casinos for their banking options, examining both the variety of methods offered and the associated fees. Additionally, we pay attention to withdrawal times for processing online gambling winnings.

Why Is Slots of Vegas the Best Online Casino in Minnesota?

Wondering what makes Slots of Vegas a standout among Minnesota online gambling sites? Here’s why it’s our top pick:

Massive Jackpot Opportunities: It’s not just about standard payouts here. Games like Rudolph’s Revenge offer progressive jackpots that can go up to $650,000, giving you a real shot at winning big.

Generous Bonuses: You can grab one of the best welcome packages around – a $2,500 bonus plus 50 free spins with just a 10x wagering requirement. Make sure to enter the promo code WILD250.

Variety of Gaming Options: Slots of Vegas has a huge library of games. Whether you like classic slot machines, video poker, or specialty games like Keno and scratch cards, there’s something for everyone.

Secure and Fast Banking: With secure transactions and quick payouts, Slots of Vegas offers flexible banking options, including Bitcoin and traditional methods like VISA and MasterCard.

Did you know? Slots of Vegas also got the top position in our guide to safe online casinos.

Why Should I Play at Minnesota Online Casino Sites?

Compared to traditional tribal casinos and land-based joints, online casino gaming in Minnesota comes with heaps of benefits, such as:

Fast Payouts: Many Minnesota online casinos support cryptocurrency transactions, allowing for faster payouts compared to traditional banking methods. At the best Bitcoin casinos, players can enjoy quicker access to their winnings using some of the most popular digital coins.

More Payment Options: Most real money online casinos in Minnesota accept a wide range of payment options, from credit cards to cryptocurrencies. Good luck finding a tribal casino that will accept Ethereum.

Bigger Bonuses and Promotions: Online casinos often offer larger bonuses and promotions than land-based casinos. These can include generous welcome packs, deposit matches, and special offers tailored to Minnesota gambling events or seasons.

Best Minnesota Online Casinos – FAQs

Comparing the Top 5 Minnesota Casino Sites

Slots of Vegas: This is the best online casino in Minnesota overall. The site offers over 300 high-paying games with $500K+ in jackpot prizes. Use the bonus code WILD250 to activate a $2,500 welcome promo with 50 free spins.

Super Slots: This online casino offers near-instant payouts with over 15 different crypto-banking methods. As a new customer, you are eligible to claim up to $6,000 in welcome bonus cash over 6 deposits.

Lucky Red Casino: Lucky Red features the best promotions of all the online gambling sites in Minnesota. We are looking at a 400% match deposit bonus worth up to $4,000. And if you use crypto, you are eligible to claim a $75 free casino chip.

Slots.lv: The king of MN online casinos for progressive jackpot slots, with prize pools worth $1,500,000. As a new player, you can claim up to $3,000 in bonus cash plus 30 free spins.

Ignition: The best MN online casino if you’re looking to play poker or other table classics. You can dive into 40+ live games, check out $10M+ poker events, and even do some virtual sports betting. The welcome promo is worth up to $3,000.

Many of these are considered to be some of the top Colorado online gambling sites, making them a great choice across most states.

How to Join a MN Online Casino and Gamble Online

Joining online casinos in Minnesota is very easy. This is how to dive into online casino play in a matter of minutes.

Register Your Casino Account

Visit your preferred online casino (we recommend Slots of Vegas).

Click the sign-up button to open the registration form.

Provide the required info.

Accept the T&Cs.

Verify Your Identity

The casino site will send you a verification link via email.

Open the message and click the link.

Log in to your new account if not auto-redirected.

Make the First Deposit

Open the Cashier section of your casino profile.

Select your preferred payment method.

Make the first deposit, so the bonus gets activated

Start Playing

Go through casino games

Pick your favorite title.

Adjust your bet.

Enjoy!

Expert Tips and Tricks for Online Gambling in Minnesota

Now that you know which Minnesota online casinos to check out, we would like to offer you a few tips and strategies for your upcoming gambling journey.

Join Minnesota Online Gambling Forums: Look for online forums or social media groups specifically for Minnesota gamblers. These communities can provide local insights, share experiences with legal nuances, and recommend trustworthy online casinos.

Watch for Regional Online Casino Events: Some online casinos host regional events or competitions. Participating in events specifically targeted at the Midwest or Minnesota players can provide opportunities for localized prizes and networking with fellow Minnesotans.

Don’t Join Just One Casino: You shouldn’t force yourself to join many online casinos but do sign up at more than one. This way, you will claim several sign-up bonuses and explore the gambling options with no risk involved.

Understand the T&Cs: Bonuses often come with terms and conditions you need to be familiar with. It could be anything from the minimum deposit to wagering requirements, deadlines, max cashouts, and more. Knowing the details will help you claim your winnings faster.

Are You Ready to Play at the Top Minnesota Online Casinos?

And that’s a wrap for the best online casinos in Minnesota, folks!

Let’s say it once again – Slots of Vegas is the No. 1 site for online gambling in Minnesota. It offers high-RTP casino games and a generous $2,500 sign-up bonus.

Still, if it doesn’t sound like you, take your time, go through our list of the best online casino sites, and have a look at the FAQs.

No matter where you end up playing, don’t forget to gamble responsibly!

