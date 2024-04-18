Some think that joining non-GamStop casinos is a slippery slope. But contrary to what most online gamblers think, there are UK casinos not registered with GamStop that are fully licensed and offer self-exclusion tools.

If you choose casinos like MyStake, you can still enjoy your favourite online casino games with fewer restrictions without worrying about going down the rabbit hole.

You’ll find more options in this guide, so let’s get started!

Best Casinos Not on GamStop UK

🥇 Best non-GamStop casino overall MyStake 🤑 Best non-Gamstop features for UK players GoldenBet 💰 High withdrawal limits Gxmble 🎲 200+ live dealer games FreshBet 🎁 €7,500 welcome bonus + 10% cashback Seven.Casino 🎮 4,000+ casino games Winstler 💸 Fast payouts DonBet 💎 Excellent customer support Palm.Casino 🃏 Easy KYC casino Rich Palms 🎰 Daily tourneys Lucky Tiger

Wondering what makes these casinos stand out from the rest? Take a look at our individual reviews of the best casinos not on GamStop to find out!

1. MyStake – Best Online Casino Not on GamStop UK

Pros Casino welcome bonus up to £1000 Over 5,000 total casino games Exciting casino and sports promotions Unique mini-games & speciality games Sportsbook & virtual sports betting 24/7 live support Cons Cluttered website layout Mobile experience is not the best

MyStake is the clear frontrunner of the best non GamStop casino sites. With more than 5,000 total games, there is something for everybody here. They also have many welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, and fast customer support available at any time of the day.

Slots & Progressives:

4.95/5

MyStake is the top non-GamStop casino because it offers thousands of the best online slots and progressive jackpots. In total, there are about 5000 online slots at MyStake. Our favourite high RTP slots include James Frost & Lost City, Book of Anubis, and Cygnus.

Plenty of jackpots are ready to be won at just about any time for players of this non-GamStop casino. At writing, we found over 50 great high jackpot titles like Mighty Africa, Big Bucks Megaways, and Buffalo Power Megaways.

Full Casino Library:

5/5

Outside of the slot section, there is still plenty of gambling fun at MyStake. The sportsbook and live casino sections are very popular. Some of our favourite live games include roulette, blackjack, and baccarat.

One area that stands out here at MyStake is the Mini-Games section, which offers a unique and more random gambling experience that many online casinos don’t have. You can check out Aquarings, Armada, and Icefield.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions:

4.9/5

As a new player, there are various welcome bonus packages to check out here at MyStake. The standard casino welcome offer will give you a 100% bonus and up to about £1000 in bonus funds.

In addition, there are special welcome bonuses for sports betting, mini-games, crypto deposits, cashback offers, and reload bonuses to check out here. Players always have a promotion or two worth looking into while being a member at MyStake.

Customer Support:

4.85/5

Finally, whenever you need help at MyStake, you can easily click the chat button at the bottom right corner of any page on the site. From there, you will get instant assistance with any problem.

2. GoldenBet – Best Non GamStop Casino Features – Made for UK Players

Pros Over 3,000 slots All kinds of casino products also available High withdrawal limits UK-friendly deposit options £500 welcome bonus + 10% cashback Evolution-powered live games Cons Design could be better Support sometimes takes longer to respond

At number two we have GoldenBet – a non GamStop powerhouse that was tailor-made for UK players from A to Z.

Slots & Progressives:

4.9/5

GoldenBet comes with an excellent library of casino games that will satisfy even the most experienced players.

Our personal favourite were their slots.

From classic themes to innovative game mechanics, their selection is a hit with players of all kinds. Standout titles? Think Big Bass Bonanza, Razor Shark, and the Gonzo’s Quest Megaways.

Prefer progressive slots? Then take a look at unique games like Magic Spins by Wazdan, Spirit of Egypt: Hold and Win by Playson, Forge of Gods by PariPlay, and many others.

Full Casino Library:

4.9/5

If you are Looking for variety in your gaming, you’ll be glad to know that GoldenBet has it all – and then some.

Beyond slots, their world-class gambling library includes everything from table games to sports betting and live dealers.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions:

4.85/5

We were impressed to find that GoldenBet features lots of excellent bonuses. Whether you are just getting started or a returning user, this casino’s got you covered.

Once you sign up for a new account, you can score a huge welcome bonus of up to £500.

And the fun doesn’t stop there!

Stick around for weekly tournaments, special sports betting bonuses, cashback offers, free spins, and loads of other exclusive deals.

Customer Support:

4.85/5

GoldenBet’s customer support is top-notch and always on standby, 24/7. We contacted their team and got quick, professional responses every time.

We were also impressed by the high withdrawal limits and various banking options available here. Whether you are a fan of crypto gambling or prefer to stick to your GBP payment methods, GoldenBet’s got you covered.

3. Gxmble – Non GamStop Casino UK with High Withdrawal Limits

Pros High withdrawal limits Up to £2500 in bonuses Lowest 5x bonus wagering Diverse game library Sportsbook & live dealer casino Cons Poor filtering features Cluttered sportsbook

High rollers will love what Gxmble has in store – with comfortable withdrawal limits, Gxmble allows you to take out all your wins in one go! Keep reading to find out what else it has in store for you.

Slots & Progressives:

4.8/5

There are around 1000 slots to check out here. These games are powered by top-tier game providers like Pragmatic, NetEnt, Microgaming, and more. Some of the titles we recommend immediately include Starburst, Cleopatra, and Wolf Gold.

Our only complaint is that there is no dedicated section for jackpot slots. If you search for them, you will also not be given clear access to the active pots for each game before you click and load it.

Full Casino Library:

4.8/5

There are thousands of great games to check out here, from table games to video poker. We recommend playing variants like American Poker and Joker Card Poker.

However, there is one big problem here: all the single-player casino games are thrown onto the same page. There are also limited filtering criteria. If you don’t want to face this issue, stick to the live dealer casino or sportsbook. Our favourite live games include blackjack, roulette, and Monopoly Big Baller.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions:

5/5

After making your first five qualifying deposits on the platform, you will get £2500 in bonuses here at Gxmble. The best part about this deal is that it comes with low 5x wagering requirements – lower than any other offer from the UK casinos on this page.

This is hands-down the best welcome bonus package right now. That is if you are after a reasonably high value alongside the lowest possible wagering requirements.

Customer Support:

4.9/5

Compared to most gambling sites, customer support is fast here. After clicking the chat button and testing the response time, we got a human response within a few minutes.

4. FreshBet – Best Live Games of All UK Non GamStop Casinos

Pros 200+ live dealer games 5,000 games, 40+ software studios £1,500 sign-up bonus Instant crypto banking Friendly user-interface Cons Sign-up required to test games Could use more reload promos

If you want to experience the thrills of a land-based casino from your home, visit FreshBet and check out its 200+ live casino games.

Slots & Progressives:

4.75/5

The platform has partnered with over 40 top-tier game providers, offering players the newest and most popular slot games. Some of the software studios include NetEnt, Play ‘N Go, BetSoft, Pragmatic Play, and Ezugi.

Among our favourite classics are Gates Of Olympus by Pragmatic Play and the ever-loving Book of Dead from Play N’ Go.

The jackpot section of this non GamStop casino site includes over 170 titles. Wolf Gold is always a pleasure to play, but you can also discover exciting lesser-known jackpot slots like Pirate Gold Deluxe and Gamomat’s Divine Fire!

Full Casino Library:

4.8/5

Freshbet stands out from the others with an extensive collection of more than 5,000 games.

The site presents UK players with over 200 live casino games. These include popular games like live blackjack as well as lesser-known game shows, dice games, and even sic bo.

When it comes to the live games, most are courtesy of Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play. However, you’ll also find tables from other developers like Authentic Gaming, EGT, and Ezugi.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions:

4.85/5

FreshBet has a welcome package totalling £1,500, which is distributed over your first three deposits. Your first and third deposits are doubled, while the second one is boosted at 50%. The minimum deposit is £20 to activate the bonus.

And if you’re a fan of cryptocurrencies, the casino offers a unique opportunity to boost your stakes with a 155% crypto welcome bonus that can go up to £500.

Customer Support:

4.9/5

Help is always available via live chat at FreshBet – you can find it at the bottom-right corner. Note that sign-up is required to talk to the team.

You can also opt for email, but note that there’s no dedicated phone number to call customer support.

5. Seven.Casino – Best Bonuses of all UK Non GamStop Casinos Online

Pros €7,500 welcome package 10% cash-back offer 3,500+ casino games 30-second sign-up Instant crypto payouts Cons Mostly geared toward slots Sign-up required to see the full game library

Next up, let’s talk about Seven.Casino – our top pick for bonuses. The fun starts with a generous €7,500 welcome package at Seven.Casino – and that’s just the beginning; there’s much more waiting for you here. Let’s find out.

Slots & Progressives:

4.95/5

Seven.Casino truly shines when it comes to offering non GamStop online slots. As soon as you start playing, you’re greeted with legendary titles like ‘Book Of Dead’ and ‘Gates Of Olympus.’

These are some legendary games, and it’s fantastic to see them featured here. But we’re even more glad that you can find hidden gems like Volatile Slot by Golden Rock Studios.

If you’re looking for intense gameplay, though, check out Temple Stacks Splitz by Yggdrasil, which has higher volatility and 25,000x max winnings.

Full Casino Library:

4.8/5

The game library at Seven Casino spans over 3,500 casino gaming titles.

You’ll find this is one of the best spots to look for the latest games from industry-leading software providers such as NetEnt and Microgaming.

You can even find a dedicated sports betting section here! All in all, no matter what you are after, Seven.Casino’s got you covered.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions:

4.8/5

This online casino really knows how to treat its players. Once you sign up, you are greeted with a generous welcome package of up to €7,500 – plus a 10% cashback bonus!

Here’s how the welcome package works:

1st Deposit : 200% bonus up to €250

: 200% bonus up to €250 2nd Deposit : 100% boost up to €1,000

: 100% boost up to €1,000 3rd Deposit : 50% deposit match of up to €1,250

: 50% deposit match of up to €1,250 4th Deposit: 100% match of up to €5,000

But the bonuses don’t stop there!

The more you play, the more you’ll earn loyalty points and work your way toward VIP Club, where you’ll get to enjoy a 10% cashback on your losses and other unique prizes.

Customer Support:

4.9/5

Seven Casino doesn’t have a dedicated phone number for UK gamers to reach out to. However, the casino has ensured round-the-clock assistance through their live chat and email.

For those who need immediate responses, the live chat team is your go-to, as they’re known for their prompt replies. But if you’re dealing with a more complicated issue, you’re encouraged to send an email to one of their three dedicated addresses for more in-depth assistance.

6. Winstler – Best Non-GamStop UK Casino for Game Variety

Pros Over 4,000 casino games £9,500 welcome bonus Evolution-powered live games Progressive jackpot slots Features dedicated sportsbook Cons Could use more banking methods Design is not the best

Not sure what games you want to play? Take a look at Winstler – it’s got the largest game library waiting for you. With over 4,000 casino games, there’s something for everyone here.

Slots & Progressives:

4.8/5

The slot games library at Winstler is particularly impressive, with titles like Wolf Gold, Sweet Bonanza, and the iconic Book of Dead being featured.

Several jackpot titles are also up and running, and there’s one thing we really liked – all slot games at Winstler have third-party verified RTP ratings.

Full Casino Library:

4.9/5

Winstler delivers an enjoyable gaming experience with a comprehensive library of more than 4,000 games from over 2 dozen high-tier suppliers such as NetEnt, Play N Go, Microgaming, and Yggdrasil.

Live casino games from Evolution are also available. Make sure to take a look at their full game library – it’s conveniently divided into different categories, so you can easily find your favorite games.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions:

4.7/5

Just getting started? You are in luck – Winstler has prepared some of the best bonuses for its users.

Once you make your first deposit, you are eligible to activate the welcome package – it’s a bonus of up to £9,500 for new users. Here’s how it works:

1st Deposit : 300% match bonus up to £500

: 300% match bonus up to £500 2nd Deposit : 100% match up to £1,000

: 100% match up to £1,000 3rd Deposit : 100% deposit match up to £2,000

: 100% deposit match up to £2,000 4th Deposit : 50% boost up to £2,500

: 50% boost up to £2,500 5th Deposit: 50% match up to £3,500

And this is just the beginning!

There are a number of other exciting bonuses available for the existing users at Winstler. Among them are the weekly reload bonuses, cashbacks, and so much more.

Customer Support:

4.65/5

Winstler sports a clean and straightforward design, focusing on delivering a smooth experience.

Moreover, Winstler Casino offers round-the-clock customer support. You can contact them via the live chat function at the bottom-right corner or reach out by email.

How We Ranked the Best Casinos That Are Not on GamStop

Selection of Online Slots

The slots & progressive section is the first thing you should look at before you go to any of the top non-GamStop casinos on this list. Ensure that there are high RTP slots & volatile ones with high jackpots. Each of the casinos above has a great slot section.

Other Casino Games

Next, you should play more casino games than online slots when signing up at a non-GamStop casino. This is why each UK online casino featured above has a complete gambling catalog, including sports betting, table games, live games, specialty games, and more.

Customer Support Speed

Another one of the top features that you need to consider at each of the casinos not on GamStop before you sign up is their customer support speed. Make sure you can get responses from human support agents right away. This will be a big deal when you run into technical problems in the middle of a heated game!

Welcome Bonus & Other Promotions

Finally, you should always feel entitled to a new player bonus when you sign up at any online casino – whether it is a non-GamStop casino or not! This is why each GamStop free casino featured on this page also has solid welcome bonus packages for new players.

Transaction Limits

A good non-GamStop casino should offer flexible limits that cater to both low and high rollers.

This means having low minimum deposits and high maximum withdrawals. All the casinos listed above provide players with a wide range of limits, ensuring a smooth experience for everyone.

Payout Times

Payout times are very important when using online gambling sites. The last thing any player wants is to be left waiting for their winnings for days.

The best casino sites not on GamStop prioritize quick and smooth payouts. Many of our top picks even support instant payouts via crypto!

Why is MyStake the Best UK Casino Not on GamStop?

If you are still not sure why we picked MyStake as the best non-GamStop UK casino, here are some additional reasons to consider:

Game Selection: There is an enormous catalog of over 5,000 online casino games to check out here. MyStake’s game selection is much more extensive than your usual online casino.

Bonus Packages: There are various welcome bonus packages to check out here – more than a typical non-GamStop casino. You can get a special new player package for slots, mini-games, sports betting, and more.

Fast Support: Finally, even having access to more than 5,000 casino games will not be enough if you cannot get great support. At MyStake, we ranked it the best non-GamStop casino, partly because you can get fast customer support from a live agent within seconds.

Types of Non GamStop Casino Websites in the UK

As noted, non-GamStop online casinos offer an alternative to traditional online casinos registered with the UK’s self-exclusion scheme, GamStop.

Here are different types of non GamStop casino sites online:

Crypto Non Gamstop Casinos

Cryptocurrency has revolutionized the world, and it’s reshaping the gambling world, too.

Crypto non-Gamstop casinos such as MyStake allow players to make deposits and withdrawals using different cryptocurrencies in no time!

Using digital coins like Bitcoin or Ethereum eliminates the need for third-party payment processors, speeding up the payout times and reducing fees to near zero. That’s why the best casinos not on GamStop UK let you pick from a variety of cryptocurrencies.

New Casinos Not on Gamstop

New platforms are launching almost every day in the industry. These fresh sites bring innovative features, bigger bonuses, and a unique gaming experience.

For example, Winstler is somewhat of a new non GamStop casino that stands out with its user-friendly interface and diverse game selection.

European Casinos Not on Gamstop

Several European casinos operate outside the influence of GamStop, offering their services to UK players. These platforms typically hold licenses from reputable regulatory bodies like the Malta Gaming Authority or the Curacao Gaming Control Board.

Live Casinos Not on Gamstop

Live casinos offer an immersive and interactive gambling experience, bringing the thrill of a physical casino to your screen.

Non-Gamstop live casinos like FreshBet and MyStake offer a variety of live casino games, including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

Why Should UK Players Sign Up at Non-GamStop Casinos?

If you are still not set on using casinos not on GamStop over traditional UK online casinos, here are some of the top reasons people have to gamble at a non-GamStop casino.

Urgent Need: Imagine your buddies wanting to play poker online instead of at your friend’s house. If you have a GamStop ban, consider that your friends sign up at one of the best non-GamStop casinos to help accommodate your needs this time.

Accidental Ban: One of the most common reasons that we see people signing up at casinos not on GamStop, is that they didn’t mean to get a GamStop ban in the first place. You shouldn’t feel too bad about playing at non-GamStop casinos in this circumstance.

Safe and Secure: Unlike what most people think, not all non-GamStop casinos are sketchy. There are casinos not registered with GamStop that have a proper license and offer self-exclusion tools, like the ones listed in this guide.

Best Online Casinos Not on GamStop: FAQ

Which Online Casinos Aren’t on Gamstop UK? After in-depth research, we can say that the five best non GamStop casinos are: MyStake

GoldenBet

Gxmble

FreshBet

Seven.Casino MyStake is the best non-GamStop UK casino overall, boasting a massive collection of over 5,000 games, 24/7 support, crypto banking options, and a £1,000 welcome bonus Do I Need to Use a VPN When Playing at Non-GamStop Online Casinos? No. Casinos not in the UK GamStop system will not go through elaborate steps to ensure you are eligible to play on their online casino. Do Casinos That Aren’t Registered with Gamstop Accept UK Players? Yes, all casinos that aren’t listed on Gamstop that we mentioned here will accept UK players and provide timely payouts and fair gameplay. Are Non Gamstop Casinos Safe? Casinos not on GamStop can indeed be safe as long as you join sites like MyStake or Winstler, both of which are licensed and regulated by reputable gaming authorities. It's crucial to remember that while these platforms operate outside of the UKGC, many hold licenses from respected authorities like the Malta Gaming Authority, ensuring fair play and secure transactions. How Do I Choose the Best UK Online Casinos Not on Gamstop? Tthe first thing that you need to do to find the best UK online casinos not registered with GamStop is check out the full game library. Look for slots, progressives, table games, live dealer games, sports betting, and whatever other gambling activity tickles your fancy. Then, ensure they have fast customer support and a generous welcome bonus. What Is the Best Casino Not on GamStop in the UK? Without a doubt, MyStake beats all the other non GamStop casinos UK players can join, thanks to its impressive collection of features. You’ll find a horde of live dealers available at any time of the day, hundreds of exclusive games, fast payouts, and even UK sports betting options. Before you spin some of the best slots not on GamStop at MyStake, boost your bankroll by claiming one of the available welcome bonuses.

List of Casinos Not on Gamstop – Quick Comparison of the Top 5

MyStake: This should be the first place you go if you want to play at the best casino not on GamStop. Make your first deposit as a new player to get a 100% bonus and up to £1000 in bonuses.

GoldenBet: Looking for the best Non GamStop casino built for UK players? Make sure to check out GoldenBet – it features over 3,000 high RTP slot titles and some of the highest withdrawal limits. Don’t forget to activate your £500 welcome bonus.

Gxmble: If you hate wagering requirements, the loose bonus terms here will be fresh air. Grab the generous £2500 welcome bonus package with a low 5x wagering requirement.

FreshBet: The leading non-GamStop gambling site for live casino games, boasting a selection of over 200 live channels with pro-tier croupiers. As a new player, you are welcome to claim up to £1,500 in sign-up bonus funds.

Seven.Casino: Looking for the most generous bonuses? Then, make sure to check out Seven.Casino. As a new customer, you are eligible to claim up to €7,500 in welcome bonus money.

How to Sign Up at UK Casinos Not on GamStop If you are new to playing at a casino not registered with GamStop, the onboarding process isn’t much different than at any of the best online casinos. Here is how to sign up and activate a bonus at MyStake. 1. Start Registration Visit MyStake or choose another non-Gamstop casino

Hit “Sign Up”

Fill out the Sign-up Form 2. Log Into Your Account Accept the terms & conditions

Confirm your email

Log in for the first time 3. Activate Your Bonus Head to “Promotions”

Select your bonus

Hit “Deposit” 4. Deposit & Activate Your Bonus Select your payment method

Finish your deposit

Receive your bonus

Play casino games!

Tips for Playing at Top Casinos Not on GamStop

Finally, here are some tricks you should remember when you sign up at the best non GamStop online gambling sites for the first time. This way, you can have the best shot at success.

Sign up at a site you can consistently use

Take advantage of the welcome bonus for free gambling

Make sure that the site has plenty of great online slots

Only play at online gambling sites with many game provider

Check third-party reviews for each non-GamStop casino

Never gamble with money that you need

Are There Any Casinos Not on GamStop Worth a Try? Final Verdict

If you want to get started at the best casino not on GamStop, while waiting for your ban to play out, we recommend signing up at MyStake first. If you want the best live games, then take a look at FreshBet, or go with Gxmble for the highest withdrawal limits.

Wherever you decide to gamble and wait out your GamStop ban, please gamble responsibly. Please avoid gambling if you have a problem, and seek professional assistance.

