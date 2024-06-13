Betting sites not on Gamstop let you keep placing bets even if you’ve accidentally self-excluded yourself. They’re safe, they’ve got great odds – and are generally more fun.

Of all the bookies we tested, MyStake delivers a true Rolls Royce sports betting experience to UK bettors. And with its high bet limits, competitive betting markets, and £500 welcome bonus, it’s the best non-Gamstop bookmaker UK players can join.

We put this non Gamstop betting site under the microscope, along with nine others, and analysed them based on their odds, markets, promotions, and easy payouts.

Let’s check out the top 10.

Best Betting Sites Not on Gamstop UK

Ready to get right into things? Let’s dive deeper into the best betting sites not on Gamstop.

1. MyStake – Best Non Gamstop Betting Site in the UK Overall

Pros 100% up to £500 sign-up bonus 20+ sports betting markets Bet builder tool Early cashout Reverse withdrawals 24/7 support available Cons No weekend withdrawals Complicated loyalty program

MyStake is the top sports betting site you can join today that’s not on GamStop. It offers markets on over 20 sports, unlimited bonus bets, as well as the chance to cashout your bets whenever you want.

Sports Betting Markets & Odds:

4.95/5

MyStake’s coverage is comprehensive. Whether you want to bet on in-play ATP tennis, pre-game German football or place a snooker futures bet, you can do it all here.

All the top sporting events are stacked with markets, including alternative handicaps and props bets. And because MyStake releases their odds super early, you’ve got plenty of time to weigh your options.

Bet limits are generous to accommodate all kinds of bettors.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.8/5

You only need to deposit £20 (or more if you wish) as a new player to trigger the 100% matched deposit bonus worth up to £500.

MyStake then promotes seasonal specials, such as Euro 2024 predictors. You’ll also be entitled to a bonus bet anytime you consecutively place three bets at qualifying odds. This offer is unlimited.

Loyalty programs, 35% reload bonuses, and 10% crypto cashback are more examples of MyStake’s frequent bonuses.

Payment Methods:

4.8/5

Debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, PaySafeCard, and AstroPay, are among the many banking options at MyStake, although PayPal is a glaring omission.

The minimum deposit is just £20, while maximum deposit and withdrawal limits are high depending on the specific payment method.

Weekend withdrawals are unavailable, and payout times can lag. However, you can reverse a withdrawal.

User Experience:

4.95/5

The key to MyStake’s UX is their Telegram and Discord groups, where you can chat with other bettors and share your bets.

The overall user interface is perfect. Whenever you click on a sport, all the day’s events, markets, and odds are brought up in the middle of the screen. This makes for easy viewing and fast access.

2. Seven Casino – Best Bonuses of all UK Betting Sites Not on Gamstop

Pros £7,500 welcome bonus 10% cashback for new players Weekly reload bonuses 24/7 customer service Low wagering requirements Cons No PayPal payments High minimum withdrawal

Cashback is the best way of staying in the sports betting game – and Seven Casino is offering new customers 10% cashback alongside a £7,500 welcome bonus.

There are also three weekly reload bonuses up for grabs here, which is our top pick for promos.

Sports Betting Markets & Odds:

4.8/5

Seven Casino is a slick, modern-day betting site that covers practically every base possible, from footy leagues from all over the world to a huge range of eSports. There’s even a separate section for Cyber Sports.

Betting markets are endless, too, with Seven Casino letting you bet on double chance on football games, as well as a ton of NFL, NHL, and tennis props.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.75/5

To claim the entirety of Seven Casino’s £7,500 welcome bonus, you’ll need to opt-in four times. You could, however, just claim the first deposit bonus, which is a 200% matched deposit bonus worth up to £250.

But most sports bettors will be interested in the 100% up to £5,000 fourth deposit bonus.

You’ll also be entitled to 10% cashback. Weekly offers include a 100% up to £500 Monday reload bonus and a 200% up to £500 Friday reload bonus.

Payment Methods:

4.75/5

Credit cards, Skrill, Neteller, direct bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies are among the deposit and withdrawal methods at Seven Casino.

The minimum deposit is a reasonable £25, and you can deposit as much as £50,000 per transaction. A £50 minimum withdrawal is a tad steep, though.

A £10,000 monthly payout limit is in place, as is a £1,000 daily payout limit.

User Experience:

4.8/5

Seven Casino offers a clean interface. Site navigation is easy and you should run into no issues on desktop or mobile.

Betting tools include a Bet Builder and an early cashout tool. 24/7 customer service is provided by live chat and email.

3. FreshBet – Best Live Betting Website Not on Gamstop UK

Pros 100% up to £500 welcome bonus Solid VIP program Bet on 20+ sports £10 minimum deposit High withdrawal limits 24/7 live chat Cons Lacks telephone support No dedicated mobile app

FreshBet comes in at third overall in our list but rates highest for live betting. You can bet in play on all your favourite sports and take advantage of FreshBet’s rapidly updated odds.

Sports Betting Markets & Odds:

4.75/5

FreshBet’s live betting experience caters to all kinds of bettors. Whether you want to bet on the moneyline, the totals, or the handicaps in play, or whether you want to bet on specific halves, quarters, sets, or props bets, FreshBet has it all.

Pre-game bets are also available, with FreshBet offering markets on more than 20 sports altogether. Alongside popular sports like football, tennis, and the NHL, you can also bet on handball, Formula E, and volleyball.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.8/5

The current FreshBet welcome offer is a 100% matched deposit bonus worth £500. The minimum deposit is £20.

Once you become a VIP here, you’ll get access to a series of exclusive bonuses and cashback.

Regular bettors, though, get access to a 10% loyalty bonus, as well as regular bonus bets, with FreshBet treating everyone generously.

Payment Methods:

4.65/5

FreshBet accepts a solid mixture of regular payment methods and cryptocurrencies. Most players should find their preferred way of banking here, with your options including VISA, MasterCard, AstroPay, Skrill, and Bitcoin.

A £10 minimum deposit will suit those just looking for some casual fun, while a £2,000 maximum deposit limit seems fair.

£7,500 weekly and £15,000 monthly withdrawal limits are in place, but VIPs can raise these.

User Experience:

4.75/5

The basic user experience at FreshBet is excellent, thanks to a slick website design that’s intuitive and easy to get to grips with.

VIPs naturally have a better time of it, thanks to faster payouts and other perks, but non-VIPs can enjoy the early cashout tool as well.

Telephone support isn’t offered, but live chat is available 24/7.

4. Prive Casino – Fastest Payouts of all UK Betting Sites that are Not on Gamstop

Pros 200% up to £500 sports welcome bonus Same day payouts Weekly reload bonuses Good coverage of global sports Live chat is available Cons Need to sign in to access sportsbook No loyalty program

Prive Casino won’t leave you hanging around whenever you make a withdrawal. It offers same-day payouts – and even instant payouts in some cases.

Sports Betting Markets & Odds:

4.7/5

Prive Casino is highly rated for its competitive odds on sports that are popular worldwide, including the NBA, the NFL, and football. However, British bettors will be able to find markets for popular UK sports like rugby league and darts here, too.

Pre-game betting is available alongside in-play betting, with Prive Casino letting you bet on various markets, including the moneyline and the handicap.

We’d like to see more variety, such as Asian handicaps, but most bettors will be satisfied with what’s on offer here.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.65/5

A 200% up to £500 welcome bonus is available if you deposit at least £20 as a new player.

Second, third, fourth, and fifth deposit bonuses are also available. The fifth deposit bonus is a 150% up to £2,888 matched deposit offer.

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays are for reload bonuses.

Payment Methods:

4.8/5

Credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfers are the fastest withdrawal options at Prive Casino, which aims to complete all withdrawals on the same day. Some are completed instantly.

You can also play with cryptocurrencies, which also come with instant withdrawals.

Bank transfer deposit limits are higher than credit and debit card deposit limits, while a £25,000 weekly withdrawal limit means high rollers are welcome here.

User Experience:

4.65/5

Prive Casino is an online casino and an online sportsbook. Your accounts are linked so that you can switch between the two without having to transfer your funds. You can place a bet or enjoy slots not on Gamstop.

Signing up takes just a few seconds, which sets the tone for the overall UX. It’s slick, it’s professional and it lets you get straight into things.

Live chat and email support are available but there’s no option for telephone support.

5. Gxmble – Best Mobile Betting Site Not Registered with Gamstop UK

Pros £2,500 welcome package Low wagering requirements Superb mobile betting experience Alternative handicaps Alternative handicaps Cons No loyalty program No loyalty program

Gxmble is the top sports betting site in the UK for mobile betting. You can access the site via your mobile browser, which offers all the same markets as the desktop version.

Join today, and you can claim a £2,500 welcome package that essentially consists of three different welcome bonuses.

Sports Betting Markets & Odds:

4.6/5

Gxmble superbly covers all the most popular sports in the UK, including football, rugby union and league, snooker, and darts. Global sports like the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL are also covered well, as are eSports.

The betting markets offer plenty of variety, with Gxmble offering alternative handicaps and totals alongside the moneyline and a range of props for the top sporting events.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.6/5

Gxmble’s £2,500 welcome package is split across your first three deposits.

The first deposit bonus is a 200% up to £500 offer, the second is a 100% up to £750 offer, and the third is a 100% up to £1,250 offer. It’s up to you how many you claim.

Reload bonuses are available throughout the week, right up to Saturday. We’d also like to have seen a loyalty program here.

Payment Methods:

4.55/5

As a global online sportsbook, Gxmble accepts payment methods that UK players will recognise, as well as some that you might not. These include credit and debit cards, GiroPay, instant banking, Skrill, Neteller, and PaySafeCard.

The minimum deposit is £25, while the minimum withdrawal is £25 for most options. Payout times vary, but we found that most withdrawals are completed within 1-3 working days.

User Experience:

4.8/5

Gxmble offers an exceptional mobile betting experience and should those who prefer to bet on the move. The interface is clean, the menus are perfectly located, and picking your bets and placing them is a simple process.

Gxmble’s customer service is limited to 24/7 live chat and email, with live chat by far the best and fastest way of contacting the team.

How We Chose the Best Non Gamstop Betting Sites

There are plenty of casinos not on Gamstop that UK players can join. Some are great, some are decent and some are worth avoiding. To ensure we brought you the absolute best non Gamstop betting sites, we applied four strict ranking criteria:

Sports Betting Markets & Odds

Non Gamstop betting sites offer just as good betting odds as “regular” betting sites. Each betting site in this list stands out for its value-driven odds, as well as its huge range of betting markets.

Bonuses and Promotions

Before you start betting at a non Gamstop bookies, you can claim a sports welcome bonus. We added online bookmakers that treat their customers to regular promos that come with fair terms and conditions, including reasonable wagering requirements.

Payment Methods

Funding your account at non Gamstop sites is the same as it is anywhere else. To ensure we chose only non Gamstop bookies you can trust, we added those that support tried and trusted banking options that UK bettors will be familiar with.

User Experience

Each non Gamstop sportsbook in this list is easy to join and easy to use. Site navigation is a piece of cake, customer support is 24/7, and they’re all mobile compatible.

Why Is MyStake the Best Betting Site Not on Gamstop in the UK?

There are many amazing non Gamstop bookmakers for you to choose from. After we’d scored the top 10, MyStake came out as the top pick. Here’s why:

Best Odds . Whether you want to bet on football, darts, snooker, or horse racing, MyStake consistently offers the best prices.

. Whether you want to bet on football, darts, snooker, or horse racing, MyStake consistently offers the best prices. Regular Bonus Bets . MyStake has a “3+1” promo that rewards you with a bonus bet each time you place 3 bets on the spin at qualifying odds.

. MyStake has a “3+1” promo that rewards you with a bonus bet each time you place 3 bets on the spin at qualifying odds. Sophisticated Suite of Betting Tools. MyStake is packed to the rafters with betting tools, including a Bet Builder and an early cashout.

MyStake is packed to the rafters with betting tools, including a Bet Builder and an early cashout. Brilliant Customer Support. The customer support team is on hand 24/7 at MyStake to help with any queries you might have. You can also visit the Telegram and Discord forums for help from the community.

Why Bet at Non GamStop Sports Betting Sites for UK Players?

You’re probably wondering what advantages non Gamstop bookies have for you. Here are four standout reasons to join non Gamstop gambling sites:

They’re Safe & Secure

Non Gamstop bookies are just as safe as regular British betting sites. They’re licensed and they’ve got watertight security measures like SSL encryption that keep your details safe.

Higher Bet Limits

The best betting sites not on Gamstop typically have higher betting limits, thereby allowing you to bet with more freedom.

You Can Bet Whenever You Want

While other online gambling sites permanently ban you if you’ve self-excluded, non Gamstop bookies let you continue betting. They also come with responsible gambling tools that are designed to help you stay in control.

Sports Betting Sites Not on Gamstop – FAQs

What are Bookies Not on Gamstop? Betting websites not on Gamstop are the same as regular gambling sites. They let you bet on sports, claim bonuses, and play casino games, too.



The difference is that you can continue playing at an online gambling site not on Gamstop if you've self-excluded in the UK. Are UK Betting Sites Not on Gamstop Safe? UK betting sites not registered with Gamstop are perfectly safe as long as they're licensed and support payment methods you recognise.



You should also read existing customer reviews to gauge how safe a UK betting site not on Gamstop is before you create an account. Can I Play With Real Money at Non Gamstop Sportsbooks UK? Yes, you can play with real money at gambling websites not on Gamstop. Just like you would at any other UK bookies, you just need to create an account, make a deposit, and place a bet. Once the bet is on, you're playing for the chance to win real money.

Comparison of UK’s Top 5 Betting Sites Not on Gamstop

MyStake: As the best online betting site not on GamStop overall, MyStake offers the best odds, regular bonus bets, and a stellar loyalty program that rewards regular bettors.

Seven Casino: This top online betting site for bonuses provides regular offers, including three different reload bonuses every week, as well as 10% cashback for everyone.

FreshBet: This is a recommended betting platform not on GamStop for live betting. You can bet in play on over 20 sports and enjoy competitive live odds that are updated by the second.

Prive Casino: Instant payouts available, as well as same day withdrawals. A 200% welcome bonus is also up for grabs, which essentially doubles your first deposit.

Gxmble: Best choice for UK punters looking to bet on their mobile device. Enjoy a streamlined interface, easy sign-up process, and fast payouts are all part of the deal.

Getting Started with Betting Sites Not on Gamstop UK Signing up to any non Gamstop betting site takes a minute. We’ll walk you through the process at MyStake, which is pretty much the same wherever you go: Step 1: Start Your Registration Head to MyStake’s homepage.

Click the red ‘REGISTER” button at the top right of the homepage. Step 2: Enter Your Details A sign-up form should pop up.

It comes with 7 mandatory fields, including your full name, email address, and password.

Click “REGISTER” Step 3: Check Your Emails Check your inbox for a message from MyStake.

Click the link to verify your account. Step 4: Make a Deposit and Claim the Bonus Enter the cashier section of your new MyStake account.

Make a deposit of at least £20 to trigger the welcome bonus.

Start betting on sports.

Tips & Tricks for Betting on Sports at Non Gamstop Bookmakers

Whether you bet at non Gamstop sports bookmakers or elsewhere, there are plenty of ways you can improve your chances of winning.

In this section, our team of expert bettors share their curated sports gambling tricks.

Join Multiple Betting Sites that are Not on Gamstop

If you’ve self excluded and you’re looking for bookmakers not on Gamstop, why stick to just one? A smarter idea is to create multiple betting accounts not on Gamstop.

Doing so will give you a chance to claim more daily and weekly deals, as well as find the best odds that are available on any given day.

Claim the Welcome Bonuses

All UK betting sites not on Gamstop offer new customers a welcome bonus for starters. It’s often a matched deposit, which therefore gives you a chance to top up your betting funds right away.

Use Responsible Gambling Tools

Many betting sites not on Gamstop have safer gambling tools that let you set your own deposit, loss and wagering limits. If you’re worried about gambling more than you should, make sure to use these tools.

Find the Odds Boosts

A quick trick is to grab the odds boosts that are frequently available at betting websites not on Gamstop. These centre around the days or weeks biggest events – such as Man City to beat Liverpool at enhanced odds – and they give you a great chance to maximise your profits.

Place Futures Accas

Think you can predict the outcome of a major sporting event like the Premier League and the Euro’s?

Why not bunch your predictions into one futures/outright betting acca? By doing this, you’ll give yourself more skin in the game over the course of the next several months. What’s more, the payoff can be huge – and you can also cashout your bet if the first couple of legs land.

Ready to Place Your Bets at the Top UK Betting Sites Not on Gamstop?

Non Gamstop betting lets you continue playing after you’ve self-excluded. There are at least 10 legit and reputable betting sites not on Gamstop that you can join, and we’ve rated them all according to their odds and bonuses.

MyStake is the best non Gamstop bookie overall, and new players can get started today with a £500 welcome bonus.

Whatever you decide to do, it’s important to remember that online gambling should always be fun. Therefore, we remind you to bet safely and to use the responsible gambling tools that are available at non Gamstop gambling sites.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Gaming Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer.

Underage gambling is an offense. All gambling sites in this guide are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: