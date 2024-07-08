The Australian betting market is heavily regulated, reaching the point where serious bettors can sometimes be restricted.
If you are ready to free yourself of the shackles and bet on your own terms, joining betting sites not on BetStop in Australia with expansive markets and huge bonuses is the best idea.
This guide lists the most trusted AU non-BetStop sites, with MyStake on top where the stakes are high, and the odds are even higher.
Of course, we wouldn’t limit you to just one option, so let’s check out the rest together.
|🥇 Best overall
|MyStake
|🎁 AU$500 bonus
|FreshBet
|💸Near-instant payouts
|Playzilla
|📱Best mobile bookie
|GreatWin
|⚽️ Premium live betting experience
|GoldenBet
|🤓 Easiest to use for newbies
|ExciteWin
|🏇 No. 1 horse racing betting site
|Rabona
|🏈 Top pick for football wagers
|PowBet
|🏏 Solid cricket odds
|Sportaza
|📞 Highly responsive support
|JackBit
Want to dive deeper into the features of the top Australian betting sites not on BetStop? Keep reading as we review each of them using our strict ranking criteria.
MyStake is our top pick for today. It’s the best non-BetStop online bookmaker when it comes to a generous welcome bonus of AU$500, great live betting options, and a user-friendly interface.
Betting Markets + Odds:
MyStake is a hit with bettors who love a bit of everything – there are over 3,000 betting markets at any given moment. If you’re into sports, this Aus online gambling site lets you bet on football, tennis, or dog racing.
More into gaming? Check out Dota 2 and League Of Legends in the eSports betting section. Horse racing fans, you’re in for a treat too. MyStake has races from all over the world, covering both big-name events and lesser-known ones.
And if you ever feel like mixing it up, you can always play casino games like online pokies and blackjack. It’s all about having fun and finding your favourite way to play.
Promos + Free Bets:
MyStake doubles your money up to AU$500 when you join. You just have to deposit AU$20 and meet the standard 10x rollover.
As a regular, you can take your pick from cashback and reload bonuses. A dedicated e-sports betting bonus is also available.
Stick around, and after your first three bets, they will throw in a free bet too. It’s goodies like these that make MyStake stand out from the crowd.
Banking Experience:
All you need to get going at this non BetStop betting site is AU$10. They’ve got a bunch of ways to pay, from your usual credit cards and e-wallets to Bitcoin for the crypto fans, making it one of the top Australian betting sites for payment variety.
We greatly appreciate the addition of Monero (XMR) to the list of banking methods for privacy-centric crypto fans. The list of less-traditional fiat banking methods includes MiFinity and WebMoney.
The best part? They’re quick on the draw with payouts, usually getting your cash to you within 24 hours via cryptos and e-wallets.
FreshBet offers some of the best promotional deals we’ve seen at non-BetStop betting sites, starting with the AU$500 boost on your initial deposit. It’s also one of the best real money online casinos for those who enjoy diversity.
Betting Markets + Odds:
The first thing we noticed when testing FreshBet is the range of niche markets. eSports, darts, and snooker are not something you’ll find at many AU betting sites.
FreshBet also delivers when it comes to big betting markets. If tennis is your thing, this bookie might be a perfect fit for you. The site covers all the big tournaments like ATP, WTA, and ITF.
They offer loads of bet types, too, from picking the winner to guessing the total games, and even set handicaps.
Promos + Free Bets:
If you’re just getting started here, FreshBet hooks you up with a 100% match bonus worth up to AU$500 right off the bat. To trigger it, you must make a qualifying payment of AU$20 or more.
And hey, if you’re sticking around, this non BetStop betting site has got a Loyalty Bonus that boosts your deposits by 10%, all the way up to $500. Speaking of which, there’s also an excellent VIP program, something even our top pick MyStake lacks.
After your first three wagers, they’ll toss you a free bet. It’s all part of their sweet 3+1 Free Bet deal. It truly tops other Australia online betting sites when it comes to offering generous promos!
Banking Experience:
This non BetStop betting site makes paying easy with lots of options. You can use Skrill, Interac, AstroPay, PayOp, and classic options like Visa and Mastercard. You can also make payments via Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a few more. Visa and Mastercard are also available.
Withdrawals with e-wallets or crypto? They’re super quick. But if you’re using other ways to pay, it might take a day or two.
With about 15 payment methods to pick from, Playzilla just might be the best non-BetStop crypto bookie for comfortable payments. And yes, the withdrawals here are processed super quickly, making your betting experience as smooth as possible.
Unsurprisingly, it also secured a spot on the list of the 10 fastest-payout Australian online casinos.
Betting Markets + Odds:
Whether you’re into big sports, small leagues, or even guessing the outcomes of politics and award shows, Playzilla has got you covered.
The real gem for Aussie bettors? Cricket. The site is all over cricket, keeping things fresh with updates on every kind of match you can think of.
And if live bets are your thing, they’ve got some of the best odds going for cricket matches.
Promos + Free Bets:
When you first drop some cash into your Playzilla account, they’ll match it up to AU$150. It’s not the top bonus out there, but hey, it’s a nice little extra.
And the goodies don’t stop with the welcome pack. Playzilla keeps things interesting with stuff like money back on soccer games that end 0-0, a 10% cashback deal on some deposits up to AU$500, and juicier odds when you bet on a bunch of matches at once.
Also, don’t miss your shot at the AU$23,000 Sports Jackpot or pumping up your wins with up to 100% more on accumulator bets.
Banking Experience:
Playzilla lets you put money into your account super easily, with about 15 different ways to pay. You’ve got e-wallets, crypto options, and credit/debit cards.
But what about cashing out your winnings? If you use cryptocurrency, you can expect the cash in your crypto wallet in an hour, sometimes even faster than that.
GreatWin is up next as one of the top AU betting sites not on BetStop for mobile users. The range of promos is not too shabby, either. Plus, competitive players can join frequent sports tournaments and elevate their experience to a whole new level.
Betting Markets + Odds:
The range of betting options at this non BetStop betting site is decent, but nothing to write home about for the most part. The variety of Aussie Rules markets is above-average but soccer still takes centre stage.
The bets you can make at GreatWin are all over the place – in a good way, though. Fancy picking who’ll score the first goal in a soccer match or how much a basketball team will win by? They’ve got those.
And if cricket’s your thing, you can bet on who’ll be the top batter or bowler.
Promos + Free Bets:
GreatWin’s got a few deals to get you started. First up, they’ll match your first deposit up to AU$150, so you’ve got more to play with right from the start.
And they haven’t forgotten about the regulars either – every week, you can snag a 50% reload bonus that can go as high as AU$750.
If you’re into making combo bets, the more picks you add, the bigger your winnings could get, thanks to their Accumulator Boost. Feeling extra lucky? Try your hand at the Sports Jackpot. Get all your predictions right, and you could be sharing AU$23,000.
Banking Experience:
This non BetStop betting site keeps it simple for Aussie players to deal with their dough, offering all major payment methods. You’ve got your basic credit cards, easy-to-use e-wallets, and even some crypto options.
Taking your money out is no sweat, either. You can pretty much use the same ways you put money in. If you’re a fan of the classics, Visa and Mastercard are there for you.
Live wagering limitations are one of the top complaints Australian players have about local sports betting sites. GoldenBet emerges as the top alternative for that crowd.
Betting Markets + Odds:
The range of live wagering markets and the quality of the in-play betting interface make GoldenBet stand out instantly.
Soccer buffs are all set with the big leagues like England’s Premier League and Spain’s La Liga covered like nowhere else. Whether you’re into guessing scores, if both teams will score, or who’s going to win, there are plenty of options for you to choose from.
And for casino lovers, GoldenBet also has some of the best online pokies available, so feel free to check them out whenever you feel bored.
Promos + Free Bets:
Goldenbet has a cool welcome deal for new folks: they’ll match your first deposit 100% up to AU$500. Just kick off with at least AU$20 and remember, you’ve got 30 days to play through that 10x wagering requirement.
And check out their 3+1 Free Bet offer. Place three bets that fit the bill, and bam, you get a free bet that matches the average of those three.
Make sure each of those bets is at least $10, includes three choices, and the odds are -250 or better.
Banking Experience:
Goldenbet lets you put money in and take it out using lots of different ways. You can use Visa, Mastercard, bank transfers, and e-wallets. Bitcoin and Ethereum are also available.
When you want to pull out your cash, using Skrill, Neteller, MiFinity, or crypto means you get your money within 24 hours.
If you’re using a card, you’ll have to wait a bit – usually 2 to 3 days. The smallest amount you can cash out is AU$20. As for the maximum, you’ll be limited to AU$7,500 per week and AU$15,000 per month.
This one is simple. We check the best online betting sites not on BetStop for the variety of betting markets by seeing how many sports are covered, the depth of leagues available for each sport, and the types of wagers you can place.
Then, we look for competitive odds by comparing the platform to other betting sites in Australia. When you have all of these features in one place, there’s no need to constantly switch to other sites.
Some of our recommended non BetStop betting sites are online casinos as well, giving you the option to switch to casino games whenever you get bored.
Since this guide is for Australia, we make sure that each promotion offered by our recommended sites is available to Australian players.
Then, we look at the welcome bonuses, checking whether the terms and conditions are fair. Our team of experts gives extra points to sites that have offers for loyal players through daily bonuses or VIP rewards.
For the smoothest experience, you should be able to use a diverse range of payment methods, ranging from bank transfers to PayID and crypto transactions.
The fees should be low (something common for cryptos and e-wallets), and cashout times should be reasonable – all our recommended betting sites not on BetStop guarantee these. On some platforms, you can even make instant withdrawals.
While we reviewed a lot of exciting and impressive online betting sites not on BetStop today, MyStake managed to beat all the competitors for the following reasons:
Interestingly enough, MyStake also ranks as one of the best non-Gamstop gambling sites for UK players, which speaks wonders about the quality of this online bookmaker.
If you’re on the fence about using bookmakers not on BetStop, let’s highlight a few benefits they offer:
After testing several options, MyStake turns out to be the best non-BetStop betting site. It covers over 40 sports, has the most competitive odds, and supports anonymous crypto gambling. The welcome bonus is worth up to AU$500 on your initial deposit.
Yes, sports betting not on BetStop is safe, as long as you join reputable and legit betting sites.
Our list of all Australian betting sites not on BetStop highlights these legit online bookies – sites like MyStake, FreshBet, and Playzilla are all risk-free, along with all the other options recommended by us.
Yes, one of the key benefits of non-BetStop bookies is that you can place unrestricted live wagers on sports betting events. GoldenBet is our top pick if live wagering is something you are interested in.
FreshBet has the best bonus of all the non-BetStop bookies. They greet all new players with a AU$500 welcome boost and even have a dedicated e-Sports welcome bonus. The party continues with regular cashback deals and free bet promos.
Absolutely. All the top betting sites Australia featured on our list allow players to make real money wagers. To do so, all you have to do is pick your favourite platform, make a deposit, craft your betting slip, and accurately predict the results.
MyStake: This is the best betting site not on BetStop in Australia. MyStake covers thousands of sports events daily, supports crypto wagering, and gives new players up to AU$500 bonus.
FreshBet: You’ll find the best bonus deals of all Aussie betting sites not on BetStop at Freshbet. You can take advantage of reload bonuses, and free bets or claim a solid AU$500 sign-up pack.
Playzilla: This betting site is the best option for Australian players prioritizing fast cashouts. Playzilla is 100% crypto-oriented and offers new folks a bonus worth up to AU$150.
GreatWin: If you’re a mobile user, consider GreatWin the king of Australian betting sites not on BetStop. The platform is stacked with the widest range of soccer markets and has AU$150 sign-up bonus.
GoldenBet: For those who are interested in live betting options, GoldenBet is a must-try. Make your experience more thrilling and don’t forget to check out the AU$500 bonus for new players.
Fun Fact: MyStake is also one of the top betting sites not on Gamstop for UK players.
The main goal of this article was to separate legitimate and trusted betting sites from less-favourable options. But we must also take a moment to highlight a few important tips you need to apply when joining online betting sites not on BetStop.
Try Several Non Betstop Bookies: We recommend joining several Australian online sports betting sites, claiming their welcome bonuses, and seeing which suits you best. The promos offered at the top AU online gambling sites allow you to boost your bankroll with no added risk, and the hands-on experience with multiple bookies goes a long way in your online gambling journey.
Consider the Rising Markets: Non-BetStop AU betting sites allow you to delve into more niche markets. Esports betting is a popular option, and a lot of them also offer games like online poker. We never recommend spreading yourself too thin and covering too many markets, but you should still have a look at all the options to find your ideal fit.
Bet Responsibility: Joining a non-BetStop gambling site means taking personal responsibility for your sports betting behaviour. This demands discipline and a proactive stance on gambling habits. Think about that for a second, and only approach the sports betting section when ready.
As you can see, non-BetStop betting sites in Australia can be perfectly safe to use, if not better than the regular ones.
Now that you are armed with all the necessary knowledge, the decision is yours to make.
If you’re looking for a quick fix, we can confidently say that MyStake is the best non-BetStop online betting site for Aussie gamblers. If you want more options, don’t hesitate to check other sites on our list.
Either way, don’t forget to stick to responsible gambling habits and have fun!
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffers from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1800 858 858 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check your local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:
