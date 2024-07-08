The Australian betting market is heavily regulated, reaching the point where serious bettors can sometimes be restricted.

If you are ready to free yourself of the shackles and bet on your own terms, joining betting sites not on BetStop in Australia with expansive markets and huge bonuses is the best idea.

This guide lists the most trusted AU non-BetStop sites, with MyStake on top where the stakes are high, and the odds are even higher.

Of course, we wouldn’t limit you to just one option, so let’s check out the rest together.

Best Australian Betting Sites Not on BetStop

🥇 Best overall MyStake 🎁 AU$500 bonus FreshBet 💸Near-instant payouts Playzilla 📱Best mobile bookie GreatWin ⚽️ Premium live betting experience GoldenBet 🤓 Easiest to use for newbies ExciteWin 🏇 No. 1 horse racing betting site Rabona 🏈 Top pick for football wagers PowBet 🏏 Solid cricket odds Sportaza 📞 Highly responsive support JackBit

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.

Want to dive deeper into the features of the top Australian betting sites not on BetStop? Keep reading as we review each of them using our strict ranking criteria.

Table of Contents

1. MyStake – Best Betting Site Not on Betstop Australia Overall

Pros $AU500 welcome bonus Monero banking for privacy-focused bettors Around 40 sports to bet on 3,000+ markets at any given time Great eSports options Cons Web design could be improved Needs a VIP program for regulars

MyStake is our top pick for today. It’s the best non-BetStop online bookmaker when it comes to a generous welcome bonus of AU$500, great live betting options, and a user-friendly interface.

Betting Markets + Odds:

5 / 5.0

MyStake is a hit with bettors who love a bit of everything – there are over 3,000 betting markets at any given moment. If you’re into sports, this Aus online gambling site lets you bet on football, tennis, or dog racing.

More into gaming? Check out Dota 2 and League Of Legends in the eSports betting section. Horse racing fans, you’re in for a treat too. MyStake has races from all over the world, covering both big-name events and lesser-known ones.

And if you ever feel like mixing it up, you can always play casino games like online pokies and blackjack. It’s all about having fun and finding your favourite way to play.

Promos + Free Bets:

4.9 / 5.0

MyStake doubles your money up to AU$500 when you join. You just have to deposit AU$20 and meet the standard 10x rollover.

As a regular, you can take your pick from cashback and reload bonuses. A dedicated e-sports betting bonus is also available.

Stick around, and after your first three bets, they will throw in a free bet too. It’s goodies like these that make MyStake stand out from the crowd.

Banking Experience:

4.95 / 5.0

All you need to get going at this non BetStop betting site is AU$10. They’ve got a bunch of ways to pay, from your usual credit cards and e-wallets to Bitcoin for the crypto fans, making it one of the top Australian betting sites for payment variety.

We greatly appreciate the addition of Monero (XMR) to the list of banking methods for privacy-centric crypto fans. The list of less-traditional fiat banking methods includes MiFinity and WebMoney.

The best part? They’re quick on the draw with payouts, usually getting your cash to you within 24 hours via cryptos and e-wallets.

2. FreshBet – Best Bonuses of All Australian Betting Sites Without BetStop

Pros AU$500 sign-up bonus 3+1 Free Bet Excellent VIP club Supports less-known cryptos like Dash Several virtual sports markets Cons Dark design can cause eye strain The mobile experience has room to improve

FreshBet offers some of the best promotional deals we’ve seen at non-BetStop betting sites, starting with the AU$500 boost on your initial deposit. It’s also one of the best real money online casinos for those who enjoy diversity.

Betting Markets + Odds:

4.8 / 5.0

The first thing we noticed when testing FreshBet is the range of niche markets. eSports, darts, and snooker are not something you’ll find at many AU betting sites.

FreshBet also delivers when it comes to big betting markets. If tennis is your thing, this bookie might be a perfect fit for you. The site covers all the big tournaments like ATP, WTA, and ITF.

They offer loads of bet types, too, from picking the winner to guessing the total games, and even set handicaps.

Promos + Free Bets:

4.95 / 5.0

If you’re just getting started here, FreshBet hooks you up with a 100% match bonus worth up to AU$500 right off the bat. To trigger it, you must make a qualifying payment of AU$20 or more.

And hey, if you’re sticking around, this non BetStop betting site has got a Loyalty Bonus that boosts your deposits by 10%, all the way up to $500. Speaking of which, there’s also an excellent VIP program, something even our top pick MyStake lacks.

After your first three wagers, they’ll toss you a free bet. It’s all part of their sweet 3+1 Free Bet deal. It truly tops other Australia online betting sites when it comes to offering generous promos!

Banking Experience:

4.75 / 5.0

This non BetStop betting site makes paying easy with lots of options. You can use Skrill, Interac, AstroPay, PayOp, and classic options like Visa and Mastercard. You can also make payments via Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a few more. Visa and Mastercard are also available.

Withdrawals with e-wallets or crypto? They’re super quick. But if you’re using other ways to pay, it might take a day or two.

3. Playzilla – Fastest-Paying Australian Sports Betting Site Not on BetStop

Pros AU$150 sign-up promotion Near-instant crypto payouts Over a dozen banking methods Weekly AU$750 cashback Highly competitive odds for cricket Cons No phone support Website can be slow during peak hours

With about 15 payment methods to pick from, Playzilla just might be the best non-BetStop crypto bookie for comfortable payments. And yes, the withdrawals here are processed super quickly, making your betting experience as smooth as possible.

Unsurprisingly, it also secured a spot on the list of the 10 fastest-payout Australian online casinos.

Betting Markets + Odds:

4.5 / 5.0

Whether you’re into big sports, small leagues, or even guessing the outcomes of politics and award shows, Playzilla has got you covered.

The real gem for Aussie bettors? Cricket. The site is all over cricket, keeping things fresh with updates on every kind of match you can think of.

And if live bets are your thing, they’ve got some of the best odds going for cricket matches.

Promos + Free Bets:

4.7 / 5.0

When you first drop some cash into your Playzilla account, they’ll match it up to AU$150. It’s not the top bonus out there, but hey, it’s a nice little extra.

And the goodies don’t stop with the welcome pack. Playzilla keeps things interesting with stuff like money back on soccer games that end 0-0, a 10% cashback deal on some deposits up to AU$500, and juicier odds when you bet on a bunch of matches at once.

Also, don’t miss your shot at the AU$23,000 Sports Jackpot or pumping up your wins with up to 100% more on accumulator bets.

Banking Experience:

4.95 / 5.0

Playzilla lets you put money into your account super easily, with about 15 different ways to pay. You’ve got e-wallets, crypto options, and credit/debit cards.

But what about cashing out your winnings? If you use cryptocurrency, you can expect the cash in your crypto wallet in an hour, sometimes even faster than that.

4. GreatWin – Best Mobile Betting Site Not on BetStop in Australia

Pros AU$150 welcome bonus Excellent mobile compatibility Wide range of Aussie Rules markets Frequent sports tournaments Cons A bit stricter bonus terms No phone support

GreatWin is up next as one of the top AU betting sites not on BetStop for mobile users. The range of promos is not too shabby, either. Plus, competitive players can join frequent sports tournaments and elevate their experience to a whole new level.

Betting Markets + Odds:

4.45 / 5.0

The range of betting options at this non BetStop betting site is decent, but nothing to write home about for the most part. The variety of Aussie Rules markets is above-average but soccer still takes centre stage.

The bets you can make at GreatWin are all over the place – in a good way, though. Fancy picking who’ll score the first goal in a soccer match or how much a basketball team will win by? They’ve got those.

And if cricket’s your thing, you can bet on who’ll be the top batter or bowler.

Promos + Free Bets:

4.6 / 5.0

GreatWin’s got a few deals to get you started. First up, they’ll match your first deposit up to AU$150, so you’ve got more to play with right from the start.

And they haven’t forgotten about the regulars either – every week, you can snag a 50% reload bonus that can go as high as AU$750.

If you’re into making combo bets, the more picks you add, the bigger your winnings could get, thanks to their Accumulator Boost. Feeling extra lucky? Try your hand at the Sports Jackpot. Get all your predictions right, and you could be sharing AU$23,000.

Banking Experience:

4.75 / 5.0

This non BetStop betting site keeps it simple for Aussie players to deal with their dough, offering all major payment methods. You’ve got your basic credit cards, easy-to-use e-wallets, and even some crypto options.

Taking your money out is no sweat, either. You can pretty much use the same ways you put money in. If you’re a fan of the classics, Visa and Mastercard are there for you.

5. GoldenBet – Best for Live Betting of All Australian Non-BetStop Bookies

Pros AU$500 sign-up boost Premium live wagering interface Thousands of soccer markets at any moment Advanced bet builder Tens of thousands of live events each month Cons Slower payouts with traditional methods Could use a visual revamp

Live wagering limitations are one of the top complaints Australian players have about local sports betting sites. GoldenBet emerges as the top alternative for that crowd.

Betting Markets + Odds:

4.85 / 5.0

The range of live wagering markets and the quality of the in-play betting interface make GoldenBet stand out instantly.

Soccer buffs are all set with the big leagues like England’s Premier League and Spain’s La Liga covered like nowhere else. Whether you’re into guessing scores, if both teams will score, or who’s going to win, there are plenty of options for you to choose from.

And for casino lovers, GoldenBet also has some of the best online pokies available, so feel free to check them out whenever you feel bored.

Promos + Free Bets:

4.5 / 5.0

Goldenbet has a cool welcome deal for new folks: they’ll match your first deposit 100% up to AU$500. Just kick off with at least AU$20 and remember, you’ve got 30 days to play through that 10x wagering requirement.

And check out their 3+1 Free Bet offer. Place three bets that fit the bill, and bam, you get a free bet that matches the average of those three.

Make sure each of those bets is at least $10, includes three choices, and the odds are -250 or better.

Banking Experience:

4.45 / 5.0

Goldenbet lets you put money in and take it out using lots of different ways. You can use Visa, Mastercard, bank transfers, and e-wallets. Bitcoin and Ethereum are also available.

When you want to pull out your cash, using Skrill, Neteller, MiFinity, or crypto means you get your money within 24 hours.

If you’re using a card, you’ll have to wait a bit – usually 2 to 3 days. The smallest amount you can cash out is AU$20. As for the maximum, you’ll be limited to AU$7,500 per week and AU$15,000 per month.

How We Ranked Aussie Online Betting Sites Not on BetStop

Sports Betting Markets and Odds

This one is simple. We check the best online betting sites not on BetStop for the variety of betting markets by seeing how many sports are covered, the depth of leagues available for each sport, and the types of wagers you can place.

Then, we look for competitive odds by comparing the platform to other betting sites in Australia. When you have all of these features in one place, there’s no need to constantly switch to other sites.

Some of our recommended non BetStop betting sites are online casinos as well, giving you the option to switch to casino games whenever you get bored.

Promos and Free Bets

Since this guide is for Australia, we make sure that each promotion offered by our recommended sites is available to Australian players.

Then, we look at the welcome bonuses, checking whether the terms and conditions are fair. Our team of experts gives extra points to sites that have offers for loyal players through daily bonuses or VIP rewards.

Banking Experience

For the smoothest experience, you should be able to use a diverse range of payment methods, ranging from bank transfers to PayID and crypto transactions.

The fees should be low (something common for cryptos and e-wallets), and cashout times should be reasonable – all our recommended betting sites not on BetStop guarantee these. On some platforms, you can even make instant withdrawals.

Why is MyStake the Best Non-BetStop Betting Site in Australia?

While we reviewed a lot of exciting and impressive online betting sites not on BetStop today, MyStake managed to beat all the competitors for the following reasons:

Great Range of Sports Betting Markets: Whether you are into popular sports like tennis, soccer, or football, modern e-sports such as League of Legends and Dota 2, or horse racing, you’ll find more than enough markets for you to bet on at MyStake.





Generous Bonuses: All new users at MyStake are eligible to claim AU$500 welcome bonus along with a 3 + 1 free bet. There are many ongoing offers for regular players as well.





Secure Platform: MyStake uses all the security measures available to protect your personal and financial information. Therefore, you can bet without worrying about safety issues.

Interestingly enough, MyStake also ranks as one of the best non-Gamstop gambling sites for UK players, which speaks wonders about the quality of this online bookmaker.

Why Should I Wager at Australian Non Betstop Bookmakers?

If you’re on the fence about using bookmakers not on BetStop, let’s highlight a few benefits they offer:

You Bet on Your Own Terms: The best Australian betting sites not on BetStop offer a more diverse betting landscape. For sports bettors eager to explore beyond the AFL, NRL, and Cricket Australia, these sites become gateways to the world.

Exciting Bonuses and Promos: Betting in Australia is even more fun with promos and bonuses. The best betting sites make sure to offer free bets and reload offers once the welcome bonus funds stop flowing. At some sites, you can even take advantage of online casino bonuses to spin the top Australian online pokies.

Multi-Currency Platforms: Online betting sites not on BetStop allow you to use crypto and reap all the benefits it brings. This means same-day payouts, no extra transaction fees, and bigger deposit bonuses. Fiat options are not left behind and you can opt for credit cards or e-wallets.

Unrestricted Live Betting: Australia’s Interactive Gambling Act puts strict regulations on live sports betting, requiring such bets to be placed via phone. Non-BetStop betting sites allow you to delve into in-play betting directly through their sites.

Best Betting Sites Not On BetStop in Australia – FAQs

Top 5 Australian Bookies Not on BetStop – Quick Comparison

MyStake: This is the best betting site not on BetStop in Australia. MyStake covers thousands of sports events daily, supports crypto wagering, and gives new players up to AU$500 bonus.

FreshBet: You’ll find the best bonus deals of all Aussie betting sites not on BetStop at Freshbet. You can take advantage of reload bonuses, and free bets or claim a solid AU$500 sign-up pack.

Playzilla: This betting site is the best option for Australian players prioritizing fast cashouts. Playzilla is 100% crypto-oriented and offers new folks a bonus worth up to AU$150.

GreatWin: If you’re a mobile user, consider GreatWin the king of Australian betting sites not on BetStop. The platform is stacked with the widest range of soccer markets and has AU$150 sign-up bonus.

GoldenBet: For those who are interested in live betting options, GoldenBet is a must-try. Make your experience more thrilling and don’t forget to check out the AU$500 bonus for new players.

Fun Fact: MyStake is also one of the top betting sites not on Gamstop for UK players.

[SIGN_UP]

How to Join Australian Sports Betting Sites Not on BetStop

Joining non-BetStop bookmakers is just as easy as signing up at regular online gambling sites, maybe even easier. For more details, follow this guide.

Choose an Australian Non-BetStop Betting Site

Visit MyStake or another bookie from our list

Click the Sign-Up button

Fill out the required fields in the registration form

Accept the T&Cs and click Register to proceed

Verify Your Registration

Check your email inbox for a message from the betting site

Open it and follow the verification link

Make the First Payment

Log in to your new online gambling account

Visit the Cashier section

Select your preferred payment method

Make the minimum deposit to trigger the welcome bonus

Start Betting!

Check the available online betting markets

Craft your betting slip

Enjoy!

[/SIGN_UP]

Tips for Choosing the Best AUS Bookmakers Not on Betstop

The main goal of this article was to separate legitimate and trusted betting sites from less-favourable options. But we must also take a moment to highlight a few important tips you need to apply when joining online betting sites not on BetStop.

Try Several Non Betstop Bookies: We recommend joining several Australian online sports betting sites, claiming their welcome bonuses, and seeing which suits you best. The promos offered at the top AU online gambling sites allow you to boost your bankroll with no added risk, and the hands-on experience with multiple bookies goes a long way in your online gambling journey.

Consider the Rising Markets: Non-BetStop AU betting sites allow you to delve into more niche markets. Esports betting is a popular option, and a lot of them also offer games like online poker. We never recommend spreading yourself too thin and covering too many markets, but you should still have a look at all the options to find your ideal fit.

Bet Responsibility: Joining a non-BetStop gambling site means taking personal responsibility for your sports betting behaviour. This demands discipline and a proactive stance on gambling habits. Think about that for a second, and only approach the sports betting section when ready.

So, What Are the Best Australian Non-BetStop Gambling Sites?

As you can see, non-BetStop betting sites in Australia can be perfectly safe to use, if not better than the regular ones.

Now that you are armed with all the necessary knowledge, the decision is yours to make.

If you’re looking for a quick fix, we can confidently say that MyStake is the best non-BetStop online betting site for Aussie gamblers. If you want more options, don’t hesitate to check other sites on our list.

Either way, don’t forget to stick to responsible gambling habits and have fun!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffers from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1800 858 858 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check your local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: