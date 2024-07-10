Mirror, mirror on the wall, what’s the newest online casino in Australia of them all?

Well, luckily for you, we’ve got a list of the best new Australian casino sites here! They don’t require a VPN – and they all offer modern features like crypto support, the latest games, and blazing-fast payouts.

New Online Casinos in Australia (July 2024)

Not only do these new casinos offer hefty welcome bonuses, but they also do their best to retain players with exciting reload bonuses and loyalty perks.

Our top pick was Neospin, but our list will introduce you to 9 other brand-new casino sites for Aussies that are worth checking out.

Let’s review them together, shall we?

Table of Contents

1. NeoSpin — Best New Online Casino Australia Overall

Pros 4,000+ brand-new games $10,000 bonus + 100 FS Get 20% in daily cashback Accepts 7+ forms of crypto Downloadable Android app 24/7 chat and email support Cons No mobile app for iOS devices (instant-play only) No phone support available

NeoSpin is Australia’s best online casino for new sign-ups! They check all the boxes with 4,000 pokies, tables & specialties. They’re also giving away up to $10,000 and 20% in daily cashback.

It was a hard-fought battle, but we believe NeoSpin offers the most perks for Australian players.

Selection of Games:

4.9 / 5.0

With so many games at your fingertips, it’s hard to know where you should begin.

Our experts found 4,000+ pokies, hundreds more progressive jackpots with six-figure payout potential, and countless classic table games. You could win up to $203,460 on any machine in their collection!

You’ll find 33+ variants of blackjack, baccarat, poker, roulette, and TV game shows in their live dealer casino. Play your favourite games with a professional dealer at the helm and wager on all the real-time action from home! Finally, they host specialties like Aviator, Plinko, Goal & Crash.

To make a long story short, NeoSpin’s vast game collection is borderline unbeatable.

Promos & Bonuses:

4.8 / 5.0

NeoSpin rolls out the red carpet for new sign-ups with a staggering welcome package!

Claim up to $10,000 in bonus funds, 100 free spins, and 20% in daily cashback on your losses. We’ve got all the details right here: use the code “NEO100” and score a 100% initial bonus up to $10,000!

Daily cashback is credited to every player starting from 5%, but high rollers will get more juice for the squeeze. At the top end of the spectrum, players who deposit & spend $15,000 or more at NeoSpin will qualify for 15% – 20% in cashback. Your cashback funds have a 3x playthrough!

Banking:

4.7 / 5.0

The best new AUS online casino features a flexible banking menu for Australian players – they accept a broad variety of cryptocurrencies, e-wallets, and traditional fiat payment options. You can make deposits using a VISA/MasterCard, NeoSurf, Sofort, Skrill, Neteller, PaySafeCard, MuchBetter, Flexepin & more!

Crypto bettors can make deposits with Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, DOGE, and Ripple. Fiat players must fund their account with $30 to get started and claim online casino bonuses, but crypto users only have to deposit 0.0008 BTC and/or 0.13 BCH to explore NeoSpin’s collection.

With the exception of bank wire transfers, all transactions are fee-free and delivered in minutes.

Mobile Compatibility:

4.9 / 5.0

Surprisingly enough, NeoSpin features a downloadable app for desktop computers and Android devices. They don’t have a proper application for iPhones or other iOS devices, but their mobile website goes the extra mile with instant loading speeds and fluid animations all the way through.

Customer Support:

4.8 / 5.0

You can get in touch with a real person at NeoSpin using their 24/7 chat portal or email hotline. While they don’t have a phone number for players to call, our team enjoyed quick replies. They also have a dedicated FAQ section for players who’d rather do it themselves.

2. SkyCrown — Best New AUS Online Casino for Pokies

Pros A$4,000 + 400 free spins welcome bonus Games categorised by theme Exciting casino tournaments Awesome loyalty perks Become an instant VIP 12 Minutes average payout time via crypto Cons No sports betting Must wager your deposit 3 times before withdrawals can be made

SkyCrown came in guns blazing in the Australian gambling market as a new online casino with over 7000 games by some of the biggest providers in the world. Right off the bat – you know they are here to stay and dominate.

If you’re looking for the best Australian online casino where it pays to be loyal as you play diverse games, this one’s for you. Here’s why.

Selection of Games:

4.9 / 5.0

Over 40 casino software providers showcase their games at SkyCrown, generating an exceptional game library filled with over 7000 different games.

Whether you’re a fan of classic games and live dealer games or prefer the thrill of spinning the reels on pokies, this casino has got you covered.

All of the games are neatly categorised between New, Hot, Instant, Live Casino, Jackpots, Table Games, and Collections. The addition of Collections is a really nice touch, allowing you to filter the pokies by specific themes you’re interested in.

All in all, this new Aussie real money online casino features an unbeatable selection of games.

Promos & Bonuses:

5 / 5.0

Australian players can expect to be showered with exciting rewards, and for an awesome start, you can get a welcome bonus of up to A$4,000 plus 400 free spins.

Here’s how that works:

First Deposit (Promo code “ KNG1” ): 100% match bonus up to A$300 + 100 free spins

): 100% match bonus up to A$300 + 100 free spins Second Deposit (“ WLF2 ”): 75% deposit bonus up to A$500 + 75 free spins

”): 75% deposit bonus up to A$500 + 75 free spins Third Deposit (“ 3DRG ”): 50% deposit bonus up to A$700 + 75 free spins

”): 50% deposit bonus up to A$700 + 75 free spins Fourth Deposit (“ VGS4 ”): 50% match bonus up to A$1,000 + 75 free spins

”): 50% match bonus up to A$1,000 + 75 free spins Fifth Deposit (“5PWR”): 25% bonus up to $1,500 + 75 free spins

The free spins you’ll get for every deposit can be used on different slot games, and the maximum bet amount you can place per wager is A$1.5.

Let’s not forget the awesome loyalty perks.

Play more and earn points to get more rewards. If that’s not enough, you can deposit at least A$1,500 and become an instant VIP for more perks and better casino bonuses.

Banking:

5 / 5.0

SkyCrown understands the need for hassle-free banking.

AUD and cryptocurrencies are accepted here. You can make deposits with your credit and debit cards, MiFinity, and Neosurf.

If you’re playing with crypto, SkyCrown accepts plenty of coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Binance Coin, Cardano, Ripple, Tron, and Tether.

All deposits are processed instantly, and the minimum deposit amount is A$30. The same options apply for payouts; the minimum withdrawal amount is also A$30, with near instant payout times!

Mobile Compatibility:

5 / 5.0

The SkyCrown Casino website is made with mobile casino players in mind. It looks great on a small screen and works smoothly—no need to download a casino app.

Customer Support:

5 / 5.0

Get the support and fix you need by reaching out to the casino’s help team, available 24/7. You’ll need to log in to access chat support. If not, feel free to send them an email.

3. A Big Candy — Best New Australian Online Casino for Bonuses

Pros 320% matched deposit plus 55 FS Generous VIP program Big progressive jackpot slots Responsive customer support (24/7) Top-tier VIP program Cons Must be logged in to see full game selection Dated design

New Australian online casinos are known for offering generous bonuses to gain the players’ attention – and nobody does bonuses quite as good as A Big Candy.

Selection of Games:

4.6 / 5.0

A Big Candy offers a great selection of games, with a focus on RTG slots and big progressive jackpots. Some of the hottest games on the site are Icy Hot Multi-Game and Mighty Drums.

There are also classic games like blackjack and online roulette available, alongside live dealer options that you can only see once you create an account and log in.

You can try most games for free as well, but again, you will need to sign up to do that.

Promos & Bonuses:

5 / 5.0

A Big Candy is offering a very large 320% matched deposit bonus to all new players. That’s one of the largest bonus percentages down under.

You’ll also get 55 free spins thrown in for a game of your choice: Masks of Atlantis, Great Temple or Bonus Wheel Jungle. They’re all fantastic titles, so just go with whichever looks best to you!

There isn’t a reload bonus here but A Big Candy does offer a pretty impressive VIP program. It has six tiers to rise through as you play on the site, and as you do so, you’ll get all kinds of extra perks, including faster payouts, better bonuses, and even a dedicated VIP host.

So, overall, when it comes to the best online gambling sites in Australia for bonuses, A Big Candy is your best bet.

Banking:

4.7 / 5.0

A Big Candy users can pay with Mastercard, VISA, Neosurf, and Bitcoin. It’s not the highest number of options, but the basics are still covered.

Payouts are fairly quick, but they might take up to seven days if you decide to request a payout via a bank transfer. To avoid this, use crypto.

Mobile Compatibility:

4.7 / 5.0

Most of the A Big Candy games are available on mobile, which is always good to see. The mobile site is somewhat basic, but that doesn’t mean it’s confusing to use – it’s just not the most attractive we’ve ever seen.

Customer Support:

5 / 5.0

This new Australian online casino has been highly praised for its customer support, and we can see why. They’re available 24/7 through the live chat and we never had to wait any more than a couple of minutes when we tried the chat out for ourselves.

4. Heaps O’ Wins — Best New Aussie Online Casino for Beginner Players

Pros Beginner-friendly interface 200+ slots and table games 330% bonus + 50 free spins Fee-free deposits & payouts Chat, email + phone support Cons No downloadable mobile app Bitcoin is the only accepted crypto

Heaps O’ Wins caters their site towards casual players and beginners. They fill an undervalued niche with 200+ beginner-friendly titles, fee-free transactions & comprehensive phone support!

Dip your toes in the water and enjoy Australia’s finest introduction to the online gambling world.

Selection of Games:

4.6 / 5.0

Heaps O’ Wins might not have quite as many games as the competition (ahem, Neospin).

Still, they prioritize quality over quantity with 200+ hand-picked real money online pokies and table games from Realtime Gaming. They’re adding more exclusive titles to their growing collection every month.

Online pokies enthusiasts will have the most fun here, and their largest progressive jackpot slots break the seven-figure mark. With a $1.5 million bounty, Aztec’s Millions is their largest jackpot. You can also play smash hits like Megasaur and Shopping Spree II for $915,000 and $720,000.

Promos & Bonuses:

4.7 / 5.0

Use the promo code “330TREX” and claim a roaring (no pun intended) 330% bonus up to $3,300 with your initial deposit.

You’ll also get 50 free spins to use on the brand-new T-Rex Wild Attack slot machine. Dominate your prey and hunt down big prizes as you chase a maximum of $10,000 in winnings.

Enjoy expedited withdrawal speeds, IRL gifts, exclusive VIP bonuses, access to a 24/7 account manager, daily free spins, up to 40% in weekly insurance, and up to 35% cashback each month.

Banking:

4.5 / 5.0

Heaps O’ Wins has a succinct banking menu, but they’ve covered all the basics.

You can make deposits with a VISA/MasterCard, NeoSurf, eZeeWallet, and Bitcoin. You must deposit at least $30 (or the equivalent in Bitcoin) to play new games and qualify for their 330% welcome bonus.

Mobile Compatibility:

4.6 / 5.0

Heaps O’ Wins doesn’t have a downloadable app, but their well-designed website and fluid mobile interface lends itself to beginners.

You’ll have access to intuitive search filters, making it easy to find your favourite games with a single tap. All their best games can be found on their homepage!

Customer Support:

5 / 5.0

Heaps O’ Wins might be the new kid on the block, but they take their customer support options very seriously. They’re one of the few online casinos in Australia to deliver 24/7 phone support alongside live chat and email contact options. You’ll never struggle to get in touch with an agent.

Although we only waited in their queue for 10 minutes before speaking with somebody over the phone, players who need urgent assistance should go through live chat for an even faster reply.

5. Ricky Casino – Best New Online Casino in Australia for Table Games

Pros 10-tiered welcome bonus Over 3,000 casino games Lottery and scratch cards available 60+ table games Weekly reload bonuses User-friendly betting app Cons Limited live casino game selection Cluttered homepage

Modern, professional, and locked and loaded with great games and bonuses, Ricky Casino is our top Australian casino site for table games.

Selection of Games:

4.95 / 5.0

When we said this online casino in Australia is locked and loaded with games – we meant it.

This highly-rated casino online site offers over 3,000 games, including thousands of online pokies, blackjack games, and roulette variants. It has the best table game selection on our list. You can play scratch cards here, as well as numerous poker variants.

This new online casino Australia divides its games into numerous categories, making it extremely convenient for players to scroll through the thousands of games on the site.

Promos & Bonuses:

4.6 / 5.0

The welcome bonus covers your first ten deposits, making it a fantastic way to extend your bankroll as long as possible.

Overall, this offer is worth as much as AU$7,500, with your first deposit worth AU$500 alone.

Once you’ve used up the welcome bonus, you can claim a 100% reload bonus every Tuesday, as well as a 50% reload bonus every Friday.

There’s also an exciting Daily Rush Race tournament that has an AU$1,000 prize pool.

Banking:

4.4 / 5.0

Ricky Casino is a modern-day Australian online casino site that accepts cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. It’s one of the best Bitcoin casinos Australia has to offer right now!

It also accepts Australian dollars, and regular payment methods include instant bank transfer, debit and credit cards, and eWallets like Skrill and Neteller.

The minimum withdrawal is AU$20, while the most you can withdraw in one go is AU$4,000.

Mobile Compatibility:

4.7 / 5.0

Want to play casino games on the go? No worries – Ricky Casino’s got you covered with an excellent, mobile-friendly website. There’s also a user-friendly mobile app, which has the same games as the desktop version.

Customer Support:

4.75 / 5.0

As one of the best online casinos in Australia, Ricky Casino features excellent customer support. Live chat is available whenever you need a quick answer to your query.

6. JustCasino — Best Free Spins Offers of All the Newest Aussie Casinos

Pros $5,000 welcome bonus + 400 free spins Modern interface Convenient banking methods Over 9,000 casino games Big jackpot slots Cons No loyalty perks Not enough categories to filter out the games

JustCasino aims to provide players with a cutting-edge online gambling platform that is as stylish as it is entertaining. Only launched in 2022, this new online casino is licensed in Curacao and offers the biggest welcome bonus alongside the widest array of casino games.

Selection of Games:

4.7 / 5.0

JustCasino boasts an impressive collection of games that cater to every taste and preference. This is where you can play over 9,000 casino games.

That’s an insane number right there, with every pokie theme and table game variant imaginable available to play.

That being said, you might find it a little bit hard to sift through that many games, considering there are not enough filtering categories to help you out.

Promos & Bonuses:

4.7 / 5.0

A supernova welcome bonus of up to $5,000 is waiting for new players at JustCasino – and you can also get 500 free spins with this package! Here’s how it works:

First deposit: 100% match bonus up to $500 + 100 free spins (no code needed)

Second deposit (bonus code “JUST2”): 100% bonus up to $500 + 50 free spins

Third deposit (“JUST3”): 50% casino bonus up to $1,000 + 50 free spins

Fourth deposit (“JUST4”): 25% deposit bonus up to $2,000 + 100 free spins

Fifth deposit (“JUST5”): Use this promo code and activate a 20% bonus of up to $1,000 + 100 FS

The minimum deposit to qualify for each of these bonuses is A$30. Once done with the welcome bonus, you can get 33 free spins with each deposit on Thursday and 50 free spins with each deposit on Saturday.

Banking:

4.7 / 5.0

JustCasino accepts the most secure and convenient payment methods for Australian players. You can use credit and debit cards, cryptocurrencies, Astropay, MiFinity, and Neosurf.

For payouts, you can request them through bank transfers and cryptocurrencies, with most payouts being processed within minutes.

The minimum deposit amount at this new Australian online casino is A$30, while the lowest amount you can withdraw is $A20.

Mobile Compatibility:

4.8 / 5.0

This is one of the most modern Australian online casinos you’ll find online.

That said, it’s optimised for mobile casino players, looks great, and is organised even on a small screen—no casino app is needed. Just open your mobile browser, and you’re good to go.

Customer Support:

4.5 / 5.0

JustCasino’s support team is available 24/7. However, you can only connect to a live chat rep if you already have a casino account.

If you’re not ready to sign up yet but have questions in mind, you’ll need to send them an email or use the casino’s chatbot.

How We Selected the Best New Australian Online Casinos

Here are the factors we considered when ranking the best new gambling sites in Australia:

Selection of Games

We dove headfirst into gaming options, seeking new online casinos Australia with a wide variety of games. Our top Australian casino sites are partnered with top-notch software providers, ensuring a captivating and diverse gaming experience.

Banking

A crucial aspect of good new Australian casinos online is a seamless and secure banking system. We went for the ones that offer a range of reliable payment options, allowing you to deposit and withdraw your winnings with ease. This includes popular Australian options like PayID, ensuring smooth and hassle-free transactions.

Security

Whether we’re reviewing top sportsbooks in Australia or the latest online casinos, security and fairness are at the heart of our criteria. We thoroughly check each site for strong security measures, focusing on their use of advanced encryption technologies to safeguard your personal and financial details.

Promos & Bonuses

Who doesn’t love online casino bonuses with fair terms? All the best new Australian casinos featured here have generous casino bonuses for new and existing casino players.

Mobile Compatibility

Mobile is the future, and the future is now. We want to ensure you can play your favourite real money casino games on the go without any hassle. That’s why all the top new Aussie online casinos on this list offer a mobile app or a website optimised for a smaller screen.

Customer Support

Every adventurer needs a helping hand along the way, and we sought out Australian online casino sites that understand the value of customer support. We looked for trusted Australian casinos that offered multiple channels of support, be it live chat, email, or even carrier pigeons.

What? Some of us are old-school.

Which is the Best New Casino Online in Australia in 2024?

It was a hard-fought battle, but Neospin emerged as the victor in this year’s first casino review.

They check all the boxes with 4,000+ new casino games, up to $10,000 welcome bonus + 100 free spins, and a stunning VIP program that players can join instantly.

Aside from their excellent game collection and industry-leading welcome package, Neospin goes the extra mile with countless ways to pay (including a whole lot of cryptocurrencies) and instant payout speeds.

Why is NeoSpin the Best New Australian Online Casino?

Plenty of new online casinos in Australia are gunning for the #1 spot, but NeoSpin outshines the competition with premium games & fantastic bonuses. Here’s why they deserve your attention!

Endless Pokies and Tables: NeoSpin comes prepared with 6,000+ brand-new casino games, and they’re adding more exclusive titles to their collection every week. Aside from sports odds, there’s nothing you won’t find here. From new pokies to blackjack & baccarat, they have it all!

Industry-Leading Bonuses: NeoSpin is turning heads with their industry-leading welcome bonus – use the code “NEO100” and see your initial bankroll doubled up to $10,000. You’ll also receive 100 free spins to use on your favourite non-jackpot pokies. Get the ball rolling with your first deposit!

Daily Cashback + VIP Perks: As if their $10,000 welcome package wasn’t generous enough, NeoSpin promises daily cashback and other VIP perks for loyal players. Every player qualifies for 5% in cashback, but high rollers can get up to 20% (alongside special, VIP-only bonuses).

Using New Casinos Australia: Pros & Cons

We’re not saying you should avoid old and established online casinos altogether.

They’re unbeatable when it comes to years of reputation, alright, but that doesn’t mean that a new online casino AU can’t offer you the same.

Here are some good reasons why you should give the new online Australian online casinos a shot:

✅ A Breath of Fresh Air: Tired of the same old, same old? New online casinos are here to breathe new life into your gaming routine. They’re usually the ones that offer unique gameplay and new modern online casino games worth trying out.

✅ Irresistible Bonuses and Promotions: The best new casino sites know how to make a grand entrance, and they do it with a bang. They often offer generous deposit bonuses to lure in players and make a splash in the competitive market. Just take a look at SkyCrown’s $4000 welcome bonus.

✅ Community and Social Interaction: The best online casinos understand that online gambling shouldn’t feel isolating. They provide features that encourage interaction and community building, such as chat rooms, forums, and live casino games.

❌ Unknown Providers: On top of having games from trusted names in the business, new online casinos offer titles from less-known providers – and these titles are sometimes not as good as you’d expect them to be. So, always stick to games powered by famous providers.

Popular Games at New Real Money Online Casinos in Australia

New casino sites in Australia feature a diverse collection of popular games for your enjoyment! We’ve outlined five of the most common game types you’ll find with new online casinos in Australia.

Online Pokies & Jackpots

Australian online casinos are well-known for their exciting range of online pokies and progressive jackpots. You’ll find everything from classic three-reel machines to flashy jackpot games with seven-figure prizes.

Blackjack

Beat the dealer to a perfect twenty-one as you play virtual blackjack with new Australian casino sites. Most tables offer flexible betting limits, but high rollers can join VIP tables and bet $10,000 per hand! Finally, live dealer blackjack games add another layer of realism to your experience.

Baccarat

Bet the banker or the player in this casino classic – most Australian casinos only have a handful of baccarat games available, but our top picks bring all the excitement of in-person wagering to your computer screen. Live baccarat games utilize physical equipment and feature pro dealers.

Poker

Whether you prefer tournaments or casino-style poker games, there are plenty of top Poker sites in Australia that will suit your needs. Best of all, these online gambling sites are frequented by beginners, so if you’re good at your game – you can really turn some profit playing poker cash games.

Roulette

Bet your lucky numbers or put it all on black as you watch the little silver ball spin its way into a jaw-dropping payday. The best Australian online casinos feature American roulette, European roulette, French roulette, and specialties like XXX Lightning Roulette with a 500x win multiplier.

Live Dealer Games

Live casino games film professional dealers in real time as they make use of physical equipment to deliver a realistic betting experience. Unlike virtual table games, live dealer games don’t use a random number generator. Instead, the final outcome is determined with every hand & shuffle.

You can play live blackjack, baccarat, roulette, poker & TV-inspired game shows like Monopoly.

Safe Payment Methods at the Newest Online Casinos Australia

Choosing the right payment method is key for a secure and smooth experience at new Australian online casinos. Players have several options, each offering different benefits in terms of safety and ease of use.

Here’s a look at some of the safest banking methods available:

Credit & Debit Cards: Widely used and trusted credit and debit cards such as Visa and MasterCard are a common choice for casino players. They offer strong security features, including fraud detection and encryption, to protect your financial information.

Crypto: Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are gaining popularity in the online casino world. They offer anonymity and high levels of security, as transactions are decentralized and encrypted. Plus, using these methods guarantees fast payouts at online casinos.

Bank Transfers: For those who prefer a more traditional method, bank transfers are a reliable option when using new casinos online in Australia. They’re secure and allow for larger transactions, which can be ideal for high rollers. While they might take longer to process, their reliability make them a preferred choice for many.

E-Wallets: Most of the safe online casinos accept e-wallets such as PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller. These options ensure a fast and secure way to manage casino funds. They act as a middleman between your bank and the casino, adding an extra layer of security.

Things to Avoid When Choosing New Casinos

Countless new online casinos in Australia are vying for your attention and loyalty, but not every online gambling site is made equal. In this section, we’ve explained 3 red flags to watch out for!

No Operating License: Any reputable new online casino Australia has to offer is licensed to operate by the Curacao Gaming Authority. By proxy, licensed online gambling sites are obligated to host fair games & deliver timely payouts. Unlicensed Australia online casinos have been known to endlessly delay withdrawals.

Lack of Real Reviews: Social proof is the best proof, and any casino that lacks a substantial number of verified player reviews should be avoided. Check Trustpilot, Casino Guru, Reddit, Ask Gamblers, and other third-party review sites to learn from other players’ costly mistakes.

High Bonus Rollover: Every casino implements wagering requirements, but online casinos that flaunt massive bonuses with impossible terms are becoming more and more common. Avoid new online casinos that feature promotions with 50x wagering requirements or higher.

Best New Online Casinos in Australia – FAQs

How Do I Choose the Best New Online Casino in Australia?

Choosing the best new online casino in Australia for yourself requires some research, the most important of which is to make sure the casino is safe.

Start by checking the casino’s licensing and regulation, ensuring it is trustworthy and operates above board. Other factors, like gaming options and banking methods, should also be considered.

Top 5 Best New Casinos Online in Australia – Quick Comparison

Phew, that’s quite a lot of info, for sure. We don’t want you to feel way too overwhelmed when shopping for a new online casino for Australian players.

Here’s a quick look at what these new online casino sites are all about:

NeoSpin: NeoSpin is Australia’s best new online casino! They come prepared with 6,000+ titles and the industry’s largest bonuses. Use the promo code “NEO100” and score a 100% bonus up to $10,000 + 100 free spins on your first deposit. Stick around for up to 20% in daily cashback!

SkyCrown: Looking to play the best online pokies? You will find a great and more at SkyCrown. Join this new Australian online casino today to get a welcome bonus of up to A$4,000 and 400 free spins.

A Big Candy: The best new online casino in Australia for bonuses – A Big Candy offers a 320% match deposit bonus and 55 free spins to all new players. Those who stick around will get to enjoy a top-tier VIP program with 6 levels and various perks like cashback, instant payouts, etc.

Heaps O’ Wins: Heaps O’ Wins might not be in the spotlight very often, but they made this list as Australia’s best introduction to the world of gambling online. To that end, they feature 200+ beginner-friendly games and fee-free transactions. Claim their 330% bonus and 50 free spins!

Ricky Casino: Fan of table games? Then this is the best new Australian casino online. Don’t forget to activate your welcome bonus of up to AU$7,500 as a new user!

How to Sign Up at New Online Casinos in Australia

Signing up at new AU online casinos is a fast process that only takes a few minutes. To help you out, here’s how you can join our top pick for the best new online casino, Neospin:

Choose a New Online Casino to Use

Take a look at our top picks

Choose your favourite

We recommend Neospin, our No. 1 pick

Sign Up for a New Account

Click on the Sign Up button

Enter your details and select your preferred online casino currency

Tick the Terms and Conditions checkbox and click Sign Up

Complete your account details and hit Save

Make Your First Deposit

Once logged in, click the deposit button at the top of your screen

Select your preferred payment method on the left and enter your deposit details

Enter a bonus code or choose from the available bonuses you’re eligible to redeem

Complete your transaction by clicking Deposit

Activate Your Bonus & Play Online Casino Games

Make sure to activate your welcome bonus when making the deposit

Go to the online casino games section

Play casino games online

Newest Online Casino Sites in Australia — Expert Tips & Tricks

Before you start spinning the reels at these new online casinos, here are a few great tips you’ll want to keep in mind:

Seize the Bonuses: Take advantage of the attractive bonuses and promotions offered by new online casino sites. They can extend your gaming sessions!

Read the Fine Print: Before diving headfirst into the gaming action, take a moment to carefully read the terms and conditions of the new online casino. Pay attention to details such as wagering requirements and withdrawal limits. That’s to ensure that you clearly understand the rules and can make informed decisions while playing.

Explore the Latest Games: When diving into the world of new online casinos, you can explore a wide variety of new games. New casinos Australia offer a fresh gaming landscape just waiting to be discovered.

So, What Are the Best New Casino Sites in Australia?

We hope our in-depth reviews of the best new online casinos in Australia have provided you with enough information and insight into what they’re all about and what they have to offer.

Our team selected NeoSpin as the best new casino site for Aussies because of their epic selection of games and an unbeatable A$4,000 welcome bonus alongside 12-minute payouts.

If you don’t think it’s for you, other new online casinos we listed here are also great alternatives.

Wherever you end up playing, have fun and gamble responsibly!

The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Playing online casino games should always be about fun. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1800 858 858. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: