Not a beach person? That’s fine. Besides, the real action in Queensland is happening online.

The best Queensland online pokies are taking the state by storm, offering a world of excitement and big win potential right at your fingertips — and you rarely see a snake or a croc hanging out anywhere near them.

Our top recommendation? That would be Book of the Fallen at Casino Infinity.

But hey, we’re not here to limit your choices. We have a list of more top online casinos in Queensland lined up for you, along with a rundown of the hottest online pokies you should be playing.

Let’s check them out.

Best Queensland Online Pokies

Table of Contents

1. Book of the Fallen at Casino Infinity – Best QLD Online Pokie Overall

RTP: 96.5%

Theme: Book of Ancient Egypt

Maximum Win: 5,000x your stake

Where To Play: Casino Infinity

Bonus: A$10,000 bonus + 200 free spins

2. Elvis Frog in Vegas at Neospin – Best Hold and Win Pokie Game

RTP: 96%

Theme: Vegas-style, rock and roll

Maximum Win: 2,500x your bet

Where To Play: Neospin

Bonus: A$10,000 bonus + 100 free spins

Elvis Frog in Vegas is a mid-high volatility online pokie. The game has a free spins bonus round but a Hold and Win feature triggered by landing at least 6 coin symbols. This could give you a chance to win jackpots or 2,500x your bet.

3. Gemhalla at 50 Crowns – Highest RTP Online Pokie in Queensland

RTP: 97.17%

Theme: Gems,

Maximum Win: 5,000x your bet

Where To Play: 50 Crowns

Bonus: 100% bonus up to A$700 + 100 free spins

Gemhalla by BGaming is a cluster-pay slot game that replaces traditional paylines. Winning clusters are formed by landing 5 or more matching symbols horizontally or vertically adjacent. The game features cascading reels and is highly volatile.

4. Wolf Treasure at Skycrown – Best Medium Volatility Pokie in QLD

RTP: 96%

Theme: Wildlife

Maximum Win: 2,000x your bet

Where To Play: Skycrown

Bonus: A$4,000 bonus + 400 free spins

Wolf Treasure by IGT is a medium volatility slot game with a Native American theme. It features Money Respin bonuses, where collecting moon symbols can trigger mini or major jackpots. Landing 3 scatters activates free spins with giant symbols for bigger wins.

5. Cash of Gods at Kingmaker – Best Online Pokie with Bonus Rounds

RTP: 96%

Theme: Mythology

Maximum Win: 5,000x your bet

Where To Play: Kingmaker

Bonus: $2,000 bonus + 25 free spins

Cash of Gods by Ela Games is a high-volatility slot game with a 5×4 grid and 1024 ways to win. If you trigger the free spins round, each reel will be assigned a unique modifier, including Wild Reels, Expanding Reels, and Multipliers.

Best Queensland Online Pokies Sites

It’s now time to review the best online casinos in Queensland with the hottest online pokies. Shall we?

1. Casino Infinity – Best Queensland Online Pokies Site Overall

Pros 100% bonus up to A$10,000

Get 200 free spins on first deposit

60+ software providers on board

Play exclusive titles

Mobile-friendly casino site Cons Could add more ways to filter games

Most payout options are crypto

Even though Casino Infinity just launched last year, they are quickly becoming a favourite among Australian players.

They’ve partnered with over 60 top-notch casino software providers, including big names like Pragmatic Play and Mr. Slotty, so you know you’re in for a ripper of a time.

Pokies Selection:

5 / 5.0

Casino Infinity has a massive library of over 4,000 of the best online pokies, so variety wouldn’t be an issue here. Aside from the Book of the Fallen pokie game, we recommend you give it a spin. Other popular titles like Wolf Gold, Spinanga, and Money Train 3 are worth checking out.

If pokies aren’t your thing, don’t worry; you’ll find your other favourite casino games online, including live dealer games, dice games, and sports betting.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.9 / 5.0

New players are greeted with a 100% bonus up to A$10,000 plus 200 free spins. To claim this deal, simply deposit at least A$30. You can activate the deposit bonus and free spins together or separately.

Payment Methods:

4.9 / 5.0

Aussie players can choose from various convenient payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, MiFinity, and Neosurf. If you’re into crypto, they also accept Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, USD Coin, BNB, and more. The minimum deposit is A$30.

2. Neospin – Best Bonuses to Play Pokies Online Queensland

Pros $10,000 welcome bonus + 100 free spins

3,5000+ online pokies

Has a downloadable casino app

Regular tournaments

Wide variety of payment options Cons Bank transfer payouts can take a few days

Need better game categorisation

Looking for a Queensland online casino that showers you with rewards from the get-go? Look no further than Neospin. They’ll give you a cashback reward for every deposit you make. It’s worth it if you’re hoping to maximise your budget for playing at the best Australian online casinos for real money.

Pokies Selection:

4.9 / 5.0

Neospin offers over 3,500 online pokies for real money from over 50 different software providers.

If you’re into fun, rock-and-roll-themed games, Elvis Frog in Vegas is our top pick. But there’s plenty more to choose from, including Leprechaun’s Coins, Book of Egypt, and Wolf Treasure.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.9 / 5.0

What really sets Neospin apart is their cashback offer—every deposit you make gets you a cashback of up to 20% (max A$15,000 for VIP players).

So, what about the welcome bonus? For new players, use bonus code “NEO100” on your first deposit to get a 100% bonus up to A$10,000 plus 100 free spins.

Payment Methods:

4.9 / 5.0

Aussie players can expect fast payouts with options like Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, and MiFinity. They also support cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. The lowest amount you can deposit and withdraw is A$30.

3. 50 Crowns – Best QLD Pokies Site for High Rollers

Pros A$700 welcome bonus + 100 free spins

Up to A$2,000 high-roller bonus

50+ casino software providers

High RTP game of up to 97%+

Fee-free instant payout options Cons 7-day bonus expiration

If you’re a high roller looking to make a splash in online pokies, 50 Crowns Casino might be your new favourite with their dedicated high roller bonuses.

Pokies Selection:

4.9 / 5.0

50 Crowns Casino partners with over 50 software providers, including top names like Nucleus Gaming, BGaming, and 4ThePlayer, to bring you a diverse and high-quality selection of online pokies games.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.9 / 5.0

Use the bonus code “CROWNS” on your first deposit to get a 100% bonus of up to A$700 plus 100 free spins. This bonus has a 7-day duration, making it ideal for high rollers who like to play often and big.

For the truly high-stakes players, use the bonus code “HIGHROLLER” to claim a 100% deposit bonus of up to A$2,000.

Payment Methods:

4.8 / 5.0

50 Crowns Casino offers a variety of payment options for Australian players, including Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Skrill, and Bitcoin. The minimum deposit and withdrawal amount is A$30.

4. Skycrown – Top Queensland Online Pokies Real Money Site for Fast Payouts

Pros A$4,000 bonus + 400 free spins

Bonuses on the first 5 deposits

5,500 online pokies

Fast and secure payouts

Accepts Apple Pay Cons Cluttered casino homepage

BNB payouts take up to 3 days

No more long waits to celebrate your online gambling winnings at Skycrown Casino. The average payout speed here is 10 minutes for most payment options.

Pokies Selection:

4.8 / 5.0

They have over 5,500 online pokies from over 50 software providers, like Pragmatic Play and Amatic. You’ll find diverse themes and gameplay styles to suit your preferences, from the wild adventures of Wolf Treasure to the ancient riches of the Sun of Egypt.

And if you want to take a break from spinning reels, you’ll find a great collection of online blackjack and other table games at Skycrown.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.8 / 5.0

Upon signing up, you’ll be eligible for a A$4,000 welcome package on your first five deposits and 400 free spins. Each set of free spins is dedicated to a different pokie game, including Wolf Treasure, allowing you to explore various titles and discover new favourites.

Payment Methods:

4.8 / 5.0

They offer convenient banking methods, including Apple Pay, PayID, Visa, Mastercard, and Neosurf. The minimum deposit and withdrawal amount is A$30.

5. Kingmaker – Exclusive Online Pokies in Queensland

Pros 100% bonus + 25 free spins

Fun pokie tournaments

Lots of exclusive casino games

Get free spins weekly Cons Not the biggest welcome bonus

Heavy focus on crypto payments

If you’re looking for an online casino that offers a unique and rewarding experience, look no further than Kingmaker Casino. This online platform stands out from the crowd with its impressive collection of exclusive pokie titles

Pokies Selection:

4.8 / 5.0

Kingmaker Casino partners with top software providers like Pragmatic Play and Spinomenal to offer a diverse game selection of over 1,500 pokies. But what truly sets them apart is their extensive range of exclusive titles like Cash of Gods and Spinanga.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.8 / 5.0

As a new player, you’ll be welcomed with a 100% bonus on your first deposit, plus 25 free spins credited daily, giving you a chance to win A$3 million. Kingmaker Casino also offers weekly casino bonuses with free spins and other perks to keep the excitement going.

Payment Methods:

4.7 / 5.0

Mastercard, Neosurf, Paysafecard, Jeton, and various cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are accepted here. The minimum deposit and withdrawal amount is only A$15, depending on your chosen banking method.

How We Chose the Best Queensland Online Pokies Sites

Variety of Pokies

Only the best online casinos in Queensland can offer a massive selection of online pokies for real money. Go for online gambling sites that partner up with multiple software providers to ensure a diverse range of themes, gameplay styles, and betting options.

Bonuses and Promotions

Top Queensland online casinos offer generous welcome bonuses, free spins, and ongoing promotions to keep the excitement going. But be sure to pay attention to the bonus wagering requirements. You wouldn’t want to have a hard time cashing out your bonus winnings.

Banking Options

Convenient banking is a must, and the good news is that the best online gambling sites offer a variety of secure banking methods. Many of them, including our top picks, support deposit methods like credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and even cryptocurrencies.

Customer Support

Reliable customer support is essential for a smooth online gaming experience. The best Queensland online pokies sites should offer 24/7 support via live chat, email, or phone, ensuring players can resolve issues quickly.

Look for online casinos with responsive and knowledgeable support teams.

Licensing & Security

Only online casinos that are licensed and regulated by reputable authorities should be considered. Licensing ensures fair gameplay and player protection, while advanced security measures (such as SSL encryption) safeguard players’ personal and financial data.

We used similar criteria when ranking the best online pokies in Australia.

Bonuses To Play the Best Queensland Online Pokies

Casino Infinity: A$10,000 welcome bonus + 200 free spins

A$10,000 welcome bonus + 200 free spins Neospin: Deposit bonus up to A$10,000 + 100 free spins

Deposit bonus up to A$10,000 + 100 free spins 50 Crowns: 100% bonus up to A$700 + 100 free spins

100% bonus up to A$700 + 100 free spins SkyCrown: A$4,000 welcome bonuses + 400 free spins

A$4,000 welcome bonuses + 400 free spins Kingmaker: A$2,000 match bonus + 25 free spins

How To Play the Best Queensland Online Pokies for Real Money

Do you think signing up at the best online pokies QLD real money sites requires a lot? Don’t worry. Most share a similar quick sign-up process. Here’s how you can register at our top pick, Casino Infinity:

Choose the Best Queensland Pokies Site Take a look at our top online casino sites

Choose the site that fits your needs the best

We recommend Casino Infinity, our #1 pick Sign Up at a QLD Pokie Site Go to Casino Infinity’s website and click “Register”

Select a welcome bonus you’d like to get, then click “Choose”

Enter your email, create a username and password, and click “Next Step”

Fill out the required details and click “Create Account” Make Your First Deposit After signing up, select a deposit method in the pop-up window

Enter your deposit amount and click “Deposit”

Follow the instructions to complete your first deposit Play Online Pokies QLD Real Money Once the funds are already in your online casino account, go back to the casino lobby

Choose a game you’d like to play

Start gambling in Queensland!

Types of Real Money Best Online Pokies QLD

If you’re not sure which type of online pokie tickles your fancy, let’s go over the ones you’ll find at the safest online casinos in Australia so you know which suits your preferences.

Three-Reel Pokies

These are the classic, no-fuss pokies reminiscent of old-school slot machines. With just three reels and a limited number of paylines, they offer a simple yet nostalgic gambling experience.

Five-Reel Pokies

These are the most common types of pokies today. They often come packed with bonus features, free spins, and interactive gameplay, making them a favourite among both new and seasoned online casino pokies players.

Multi-Payline and Multi-Reel Pokies

Instead of the usual single payline, these games boast multiple paylines that zigzag across the reels. This means more chances to hit winning combinations with each spin. Play them if you don’t mind getting a chance at small but frequent payouts.

Video Pokies

These pokies replace traditional slot machines with dynamic video displays, showcasing vibrant animations, stunning graphics, and immersive sound effects.

3D Pokies

Take your gaming experience to the next level with 3D pokies at the best Queensland casinos. If you want something that looks like a video or console game, go for these.

Progressive Jackpot Pokies

These pokies offer the chance to win life-changing sums of money. A small portion of each bet is added to a growing jackpot, which can be won randomly or through a specific combination of symbols. Unlike brick-and-mortar casinos, online casino sites feature many of these games.

Branded Pokies

Branded casino pokies are based on popular movies, TV shows, or other brands, bringing your favourite characters and stories to life on the reels.

Tips for Playing Online Pokies for Real Money in Queensland

Ready to take on the reels and gamble online? Before that, here are a few tips to help ensure a great online gambling experience:

Consider High Volatility Games: Don’t shy away from high volatility pokies. While they may offer less frequent wins, those wins can be massive. If you’re a risk-taker with a healthy bankroll, high-volatility games could be your ticket to a life-changing payout.

Hunt for Bonus Buys: Some pokies offer a “Bonus Buy” feature, allowing you to directly access the bonus round for a set price. While this can be a bit pricier, it eliminates the need to chase scatters and gives you an instant shot at big wins within the bonus game.

Play for Fun, Not Just Fortune: Remember, online pokies are ultimately a form of entertainment. Focus on having a good time. Set a budget, stick to it, and don’t chase losses. If the fun stops, stop playing.

It’s also a good idea to check the overall RTP rate of the casino itself. If you’re not sure where to start, these casinos offer some of the highest payout rates in Australia, so you can be sure that you’re going to get increased winning chances when playing there.

Best Online Pokies Queensland – FAQs

Are Online Pokies in Queensland Rigged? No, online pokies aren’t rigged if you choose reputable online casinos in Queensland. They use Random Number Generators (RNGs) to ensure fair and unbiased outcomes for every spin. Can I Win Real Money by Playing Pokies Online in QLD? Yes, you can win real money if you play online pokies. Of course, you should place real money bets to also have a shot at winning real money cash prizes. What is the Best Pokie Game to Play in Queensland? The best online pokie game right now, according to our research, is Book of the Fallen at Casino Infinity. It’s got everything you can expect from an online pokie – generous bonus rounds, high multipliers, and smooth gameplay. How to Play Online Pokies from Queensland? To play online pokies from Queensland, simply sign up at a licensed online casino that accepts Queensland players, make a deposit, and choose your favorite pokie game. Once you're set, spin the reels and enjoy! Just remember to play responsibly and have fun.

Last Look at the 5 Best Pokies Sites in Queensland

Still unsure which QLD casino is right for you? Let’s sum them up so you can decide.

Casino Infinity: Play over 4,000 pokies on Casino Infinity’s mobile-friendly website anytime, anywhere. Get up to A$10,000 bonus + 200 free spins on your first deposit.

Neospin: Get rewarded for every deposit you make with Neospin’s cashback bonus of up to 20%. Use code “NEOSPIN” to get up to A$10,000 bonus + 100 free spins.

50 Crowns: If you take gambling online seriously, you’ll appreciate 50 Crowns’ highroller bonuses. Deposit now and get up to A$700 welcome bonus + 100 free spins.

SkyCrown: Skip the wait to celebrate your wins at Skycrown with their fast payouts. Aussie players get a welcome bonus of $4,000 + 400 free spins on their first five deposits.

Kingmaker: Experience games you won’t find elsewhere at Kingmaker. Sign up and get up to A$2,000 deposit bonus + 25 free spins for a chance to win A$3 million.

So, What Are the Best Sites in Queensland for Online Pokies?

We reckon your first stop should be Casino Infinity. Their game selection of over 4,000 pokies and the best casino bonuses and mobile-friendly gambling services, make them a top contender for the crown.

But don’t discount other fantastic Queensland online casinos like Neospin, with its enticing cashback offers, or 50 Crowns Casino, which caters specifically to high rollers. Each casino brings its unique flair to the table, so it’s worth exploring them.

May your wins be plentiful as you play your favourite games at the best Queensland online casinos.

Good luck!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling is risky and there’s no guarantee of financial gain.

Needless to say, gambling can be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffers from a gambling addiction problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1800 858 858 to speak with a professional who can help. All gambling sites listed are only for people who are 18+. Check your local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: