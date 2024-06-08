The old-school casino is dead. Everything about it is outdated — heck, even the payment methods you can use have changed. We’ve done away with bulky cash. What’s taken their place? The best Bitcoin casinos in Australia, of course.

Cryptocurrency casinos are better across the board, as they’re safer, more convenient, offer more exciting games, and have a ton of player-friendly bonuses attached.

Currently, BitStarz is the best crypto casino in Australia, as it has thousands of great games for you to play, plus a whopping 5 BTC welcome pack.

It’s far from the only choice for Australian players, though. Read on to find out what other fantastic crypto casinos made the list.

Let’s begin!

Best Bitcoin Casinos in Australia

🥇 Best overall BitStarz 🎲 6,000+ casino games Mystake 🚀 Up to $20,000 welcome bonus BC.Game 🔝 Top pick for table games GoldenBet 💸 Superb bonuses and rewards Cloudbet 🃏 Best jackpot pokies Flush Casino 💎 Top VIP program BitDreams Casino

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.

If you’re looking to discover what makes these online gambling sites the best Bitcoin casinos Australia has to offer, read on to learn what each site brings to the table.

Table of Contents Expand

1. BitStarz – Best Bitcoin Casino Australia Overall

Pros 125% up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins 4,400+ casino games Easy navigation makes it easy to find games Demo mode is available Award-winning customer support Regular promos allow you to win prizes like Teslas Crypto exclusive titles Cons Geo-restrictions on few live dealer games Lacks sports betting

The first thing you’ll notice when you visit BitStarz’s homepage is the slew of online casino awards it’s won over the last few years — and now it can add top honours here to the list as well.

Simply put, nobody does Bitcoin gambling better than BitStarz.

While other sites accept cryptocurrency, this crypto casino has made it the forefront of their business, and it shows in everything from the game selection to the deposit options.

Game Selection:

5/5

Most crypto casinos in Australia are stacked in terms of game selection, and BitStarz is no exception — you’ll find over 4,000 different titles here.

What sets them apart, though, is how easy they’ve made it to navigate those thousands of titles.

While many games get lost in the shuffle at other online crypto casinos, BitStarz has carefully-curated categories that allow you to find titles from your favourite studios quickly or to simply figure out which Bitcoin pokies have been hot over the last 24 hours.

You’ll find quite a few games that are exclusive to the site as well, including progressive jackpot pokies like “Gold Rush Frog” or fun cartoon titles like “Candy Starz.”

There’s more here than just pokies, however. They have an assortment of classic casino games on offer, including over a half-dozen varieties of blackjack all the way to more exotic games like “Sic Bo: Dragons” and “Slicer.”

Perhaps our favourite aspect of this Bitcoin casino is how deftly they incorporate a social aspect to their gaming.

There’s a section that allows you to bet along with some of your favourite influencers as they play, or you can head over to the live dealer section to chat with some real people for a change.

BitStarz may not have the most games in the world (or even on this list), but this Bitcoin online casino strikes the exact right notes in terms of mixing things up and giving players plenty of fun choices.

Bonuses & Rewards:

4.95/5

It’s not just the excellent game selection that earned BitStarz the top spot on this list — their top-notch welcome bonus helped, too.

You can get a deposit match of 125% (up to 1 BTC) plus an additional 180 free spins when you make your first deposit at this Australian crypto casino. 20 of those spins will be credited to your account instantly, and then you’ll get another 20 each day for the next eight days.

This is the first offer from their welcome package that’s spread across your first four deposits, where you can get up to 5 BTC in bonuses + 180 free spins.

Beyond that, the site offers weekly pokie and table game tournaments where players can win up to €3000 if they get lucky.

There’s also a “win a Tesla” raffle where one lucky player can walk away with the iconic car; the more you play, the more tickets you’ll receive. Not many online casinos offer bonuses like these!

Banking:

4.9/5

BitStarz is a Bitcoin-centric crypto gambling website, but they also offer a few fiat currency options. In total, they accept the following:

Credit and debit cards

Digital payment companies like Neteller, Skrill, Neosurf, MuchBetter, EcoPayz, and MiFinity

Cryptos such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin and Ripple

You may get hit with credit card fees if you choose that payment option, but Bitcoin and the like are usually fee-free.

They’re also much faster, as payouts are issued in as little as 15 minutes with most cryptocurrencies, as you’d expect from one of the top Bitcoin gambling sites.

2. Mystake – Best Crypto Casino in Australia for BTC Pokies

Pros 170% Bitcoin bonus up to $1,000 Over 6,000 online crypto casino games Sportsbook features competitive odds in major sports User-friendly platform 8+ different cryptocurrencies accepted Cons Lacks phone support Slightly cluttered homepage

If you’re looking for the most comprehensive gaming experience possible, you’ll find it at Mystake.

They offer everything that Vegas does — except you’ll never have to leave your house, and you’ll get a lot more bang for your (crypto) buck.

Game Selection:

5/5

There are over 6,000 crypto casino games to enjoy here, making Mystake one of the largest Bitcoin casinos out there. You’re not going to run out of fresh games to play anytime soon.

Those games are a mix of wildly popular titles like the “Book of Dead” pokie and exclusive titles like “Mystake Candy Dreams.” The originals are largely knockoffs, though (they have a title called “Book of Mystake,” for example), so we’d stick to the big names.

When perusing the Bitcoin pokies, you’ll see that they’re sorted according to feature, so you can quickly find new progressive jackpot options, fresh drop & win pokies, and more.

This allows you to easily find new titles you’ll love based on the features you already enjoy.

Safe to say, with so much variety on offer, players can look forward to the best online pokies in Australia.

You’ll find more than just one-armed bandits here. They also have an incredible sportsbook, one that takes bets on all sorts of events across the globe. If people compete at it, you can likely bet on it at Mystake. You can even build your own bets if you don’t like what they have to offer.

The live casino is largely limited to basic games like roulette, blackjack, and certain game shows, and the graphics won’t please every player.

However, the casino ambience is very sophisticated, and the dealers are both attractive and engaging, so you’ll likely forgive the graphics as you get sucked into a marathon blackjack session or two.

Most live casino games feature unlimited bet-behind as well, ensuring you’ll never have to sit and watch while waiting for a seat to open up.

Bonuses & Rewards:

4.8/5

For joining Mystake, you’ll get a 150% match on any deposit between $20 and $200, but that percentage dips to 100% for deposits between $200 and $1,000.

If you deposit with Bitcoin (and why wouldn’t you?), the numbers are much better, however. Crypto users can get a 170% match bonus of up to $1,000 on deposits between $20 and $600.

The sportsbook also has an assortment of bonuses and promotions, including odds boosts, crypto cashback offers, and free bets.

Banking:

4.85/5

You can fund your account in a variety of ways, such as credit cards (including Discover) or third-party wallets like Neteller.

They also accept around 8 cryptocurrencies, ranging from Bitcoin to Monero and even Stellar, so you’ll almost certainly find your altcoin of choice supported here.

The minimum withdrawal at this crypto casino Australia is $20. But this largely depends on the method that you choose.

3. BC.Game – Best Bonuses of all Australian Crypto Casinos

Pros Welcome bonus up to $20,000 40+ provably fair games 8,000+ casino games to play Speen the Wheel exclusive bonus High RTP slots from leading providers Cons Homepage is a bit cluttered Could use better customer support

BC.Game offers a fresh take on the online casino Bitcoin scene, starting with a hefty five-figure welcome bonus – it can go up to $20,000!

Game Selection:

4.85/5

Like many other Australian crypto gambling sites, BC.Game goes the extra mile to make sure you have enough games to play – with over 8,000 titles, you’ll find everything here.

The game sections are dedicated to everything from high roller games to provably fair titles, and you can find exactly what you’re looking for – and maybe a few things you didn’t know you needed – in seconds.

You can even sort by theme. Fancy a spin on a space-based pokie? They have that. Rather travel to ancient Egypt or bring Vegas into your living room? You can do that as well.

Their sportsbook is one of the better betting sites Australia offers, as it boasts a robust live betting platform in addition to all the regular sports you’d expect.

Bonuses & Rewards:

5/5

The welcome bonus at this Aussie crypto casino is one of the most generous around, as you can get a whopping $20,000 if you complete the offer.

In addition, there are many other promotions to find here. Want some exclusive bonuses? Then spin the wheel, and you’ll be able to enjoy some of the most exciting promos out there.

What we liked the most about BC.Game is that they are constantly coming up with new offers. Make sure to take a look at their promotions page – there’s always something exciting happening for existing users.

Banking:

4.85/5

For the purposes of a list like this, BC.Game has one of the best banking pages you’ll find anywhere. They accept over 15 different cryptocurrencies, including some obscure options like Polygon and Avalanche.

If you’re looking for traditional banking options, this banking page won’t be helpful. It’s a crypto-only casino, so put your Mastercard back in your wallet.

Crypto deposits are processed instantly, while most withdrawals are processed within the hour.

4. GoldenBet – Best Crypto Casino Australia for Table Games

Pros $1,500 in welcome bonuses 15+ payment methods Comfortable banking limits Unlimited 10% cashback Excellent live sports betting feature Cons Lacks phone support No special crypto bonus offers

GoldenBet is definitely not an old-school casino. This is clear in everything from the fact that they’re all-in on cryptocurrency to their offering of fresh daily bonuses on their Telegram channel.

This Australian crypto casino will feel like home if you pride yourself on staying up-to-date on the hottest social media trends.

Game Selection:

5/5

While the selection here is impressive — over 5000 titles in all — what we like best is the fact that the games actually look different.

So many online crypto casinos in Australia have row after row of the same cartoonish-looking games, which is fine.

However, if you truly want some variety in your life, it’s great to be able to see the cutesy “Sweet Bonanza” lined up in the same row as the Greek-themed “Rise of Olympus” and the scary-looking “It’s a Joker” pokies.

Here you’ll actually find 5000 different games — not just the same game 5000 different times.

The table games are just as varied. Sure, you can play blackjack or roulette if you like, but you can do that at any online casino. Where else will you find games like “Indian Cash Catcher” or “Thimbles” but at GoldenBet?

So whether you’re into online poker or online roulette for Australian players, you’re guaranteed a few intriguing variants here.

Not all of these titles are winners, of course. Still, it’s nice to see an Aussie crypto casino that actually takes some risks rather than recycling the same tried-and-true titles over and over again.

The sportsbook may be even better than the casino. It has a separate live betting section that lets you easily bet on games as they happen, and they take action on so many sports that it’s honestly a bit overwhelming.

Still, the odds are highly competitive, the bet slip is intuitive, and they often provide dozens of markets for each match.

If all of that doesn’t satisfy you, the site also offers mini-games, virtual sports, and even a racebook complete with live streaming.

Bonuses & Rewards:

4.6/5

How much will GoldenBet give you on your first deposit? Well, that depends on how you count it.

Your actual first deposit will be eligible for a 100% match up to $500, which is good but not great. However, you can get that same deal on your next two deposits as well, so it’s actually a 100% match up to $1500, which is much better.

One thing we’d like to see is the implementation of a crypto-only bonus, which they do not offer as of this writing.

Banking:

4.7/5

While GoldenBet is nominally a multi-currency casino, they make it extremely difficult to deposit using anything other than cryptocurrency. You’ll really have to dig (and possibly contact customer support) if you want to deposit with something like AstroPay.

The good news is that they accept a wide assortment of cryptocurrencies. You’ll find mainstays like Litecoin as well as more obscure options like Monero here.

You only need $20 to get started. There are no fees, and as is usually the case with cryptocurrency, withdrawals usually happen rapidly.

5. HellSpin – Fastest Payouts of Any Aussie Crypto Casino

Pros $5,200 welcome package + 150 free spins Can play most games in demo mode Easy signup procedure Instant crypto payouts Regular tournaments with exciting prizes Close to 15 different payment methods Cons Smaller welcome bonus Long cashout times for non-Bitcoin users

We respect a crypto casino that knows how to really lean into a gimmick, and that’s exactly what HellSpin does. Flames, imps, and demons abound on their pages, and even the copy gets in on the joke (do you want “hellishly attractive” live casino games or “burning” VIP awards, for example?).

It doesn’t necessarily add to the gameplay, but it gives the site an identity — and that’s surprisingly rare for online crypto gambling sites these days.

Game Selection:

4.7/5

The demonic aesthetic doesn’t extend to the game selection, as most of the titles here are what you’d expect to find at any online casino. However, they have quite a few choices, with well over 3000 titles at your disposal.

Our favourites are the “Fast Games,” which includes titles like “Plinko,” “Save the Hamster,” and “Goblin Run.”

They’re a welcome break from an endless sea of real money pokies, and you can still get a healthy amount of action from them.

Better still, all games (outside the live casino) have demo modes, so you can get the hang of them before you risk actual money on them.

The live casino games section is fairly generic, and unfortunately, the hell theme doesn’t extend here, either.

We’d sell our soul to play blackjack with a dealer dressed up as Lucifer himself. You’ll have to settle for an attractive young professional, however.

There are regular tournaments as well, each of which offers the chance to win hundreds of dollars and valuable free spins.

If you do well enough, you may even get your name in their “Hall of Flame” (see, we told you they leaned into the hell stuff).

Bonuses & Rewards:

4.6/5

Like GoldenBet, HellSpin divides its welcome bonus into multiple parts.

For new users, it features a generous welcome package of up to $5,200 – plus, you can get an additional 150 free spins! And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

HellSpin also features exciting reload bonuses, such as the Wednesday Reload Bonus, Sunday Free Spins, and so much more.

Banking:

5/5

HellSpin strikes the right balance between traditional deposit options and cryptocurrencies, and you’ll undoubtedly find a banking method that works for you here.

They offer banking via credit and debit cards as well as Neteller, Skrill, EcoPayz, Jeton, Perfect Money, Interac, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

If you’re not able to find a suitable option out of that list, you’re going to have a devil of a time playing at any online casino Bitcoin players enjoy, much less HellSpin.

Cashout times can vary wildly. Bitcoin and e-wallet users should get their money in a matter of hours, while credit or debit card withdrawals often take up to 7 business days.

Best Bitcoin Casinos Australia – Our Ranking Criteria

When trying to find the top online crypto casino for Australian players, we took several factors into account, including:

Game Selection

No one wants to play the same few pokies over and over again at online crypto casinos.

Each of the crypto casinos in Australia on this list has thousands of gaming options for players to choose from, ensuring there’s always something new and exciting to try every time you log on.

Bonuses and Rewards

Every Bitcoin casino offers some sort of reward to try to lure new players to the site, and they’re not all the same.

We focused only on Australian crypto casinos that listed extremely generous welcome and reload bonuses to users. Most of the sites that made the cut offer 100% deposit matches at the very minimum. There are new online casinos in Australia being established left and right, and bonuses are one of the most popular ways of attracting more players.

Banking

The days of Bitcoin being the only crypto game in town are long over.

To earn a spot on this list, each Aussie crypto casino had to accept several different types of cryptocurrency — and the more they offered, the higher they scored.

Customer Support Quality

We evaluated the quality of customer support in Australian Bitcoin casinos by checking their response times, availability, and service channels. Top-ranking Australian crypto casinos offer 24/7 support, often via live chat, email, and phone, and are known for their helpful and efficient service teams.

Security and Fairness Measures

We only featured the safest online casinos in Australia. Sites with advanced security features like SSL encryption and fairness certifications, such as RNG validation, ranked higher. This ensures the safety of your data and game integrity.

Ease of Use and Design

The overall design and usability of the Aussie BTC casino websites were important factors. Sites with user-friendly interfaces, clean design, and mobile compatibility scored well, offering players a better gaming experience.

Why Is BitStarz the Best Bitcoin Casino Australia Has to Offer?

We feel that BitStarz is the best Bitcoin casino for Australian players because of its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer service.

Here are just a few ways they take care of their customers:

Generous Deposit Bonus

New players at this Bitcoin casino can get a 125% match on their initial deposit, along with 180 free spins on one of the casino’s top pokies. The offer then extends to your next 3 deposits, allowing you to score a welcome pack that goes up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins.

Innovative Features

Not content with being just another internet casino, BitStarz is constantly coming up with new ways to entertain its players.

Whether that means adding new games (over 4,400 at last count) or creating a feature that allows you to bet alongside your favourite influencers, there’s always something new to try here.

Incredibly Secure

As one of the best online casinos out there, BitStarz relies on the latest in two-factor authentication technology to protect your account and identity.

When you log in, you’ll be sent a unique code via text to ensure it’s really you — something thieves can’t fake.

Great Mobile Experience

The site plays as well on your phone or tablet as it does on your PC, and you’ll have access to their entire library of games on the go.

If you like to kill time by playing your favourite pokies while out and about, BitStarz is the place to do it.

We’re not the only ones who feel that BitStarz is the best Bitcoin casino in Australia. The casino has won several major BTC casino awards, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see them take home even more in the near future.

Advantages of Using Bitcoin Casinos in Australia

There are many reasons why you should play at the best online casinos in Australia that support cryptocurrencies.

If you’re new to crypto casinos in Australia, you may not realise the advantages that playing with Bitcoin and similar currencies can provide you.

Some of the biggest reasons to use crypto instead of fiat currency include the following:

Complete Anonymity

When you make a deposit using Bitcoin, all you’ll have to provide is the information for your digital wallet.

You won’t have to link to your bank account or anything like that, so no one needs to know your name — including potential thieves.

Blazing Fast Withdrawal Times

When withdrawing to your bank or credit card company, you have to wait for them to process the transaction — which can take weeks in some cases. However, the fastest payout online casinos in Australia use Bitcoin. They simply send your winnings to your digital wallet…instantly!

No Fees

Your bank might assess certain fees on internet transactions like casino transfers, and these can be quite hefty — we’ve seen some that are well over 15%.

That’s not the case with Bitcoin — at the best crypto casino sites, you get all that you’re owed without any skimmed off the top. This is one of the biggest advantages of using crypto casinos in Australia.

Special Bonuses

Online crypto casinos love Bitcoin customers, and many will pull out all the stops to attract them.

This often means special bonuses that aren’t available to other players — and these bonuses are usually quite generous.

One casino on this list, Mystake, gives crypto depositors a 170% deposit match, which can be up to 70% more than other players get.

Best Bitcoin Casinos in Australia – FAQ

Can I Win Real Money Playing at Bitcoin Casino Sites in Australia? Yes, you can win real money playing at Bitcoin casino sites in Australia.



They operate the same way as regular online casinos — you’re just using a different form of currency to play. What Games Can I Play at Australian Bitcoin Casinos? You can play most of the same casino games at Australian Bitcoin casinos, and you’ll also be able to play a few exciting alternatives.



You’ll find reliable mainstays like pokies, blackjack, and roulette, as well as sports betting and exotic games like Sic Bo and Plinko.



Some top Bitcoin casino sites even have their own crypto-exclusive casino games. Do I Have to Download an App to Play at Bitcoin Casinos in Australia? No, you don’t have to download an app to play at Bitcoin casinos in Australia.



Most Australian real money casinos have flash-based games that operate just fine in your browser.



That being said, some have dedicated apps that are specifically designed to work on phones and tablets, so you might have a better experience if you use those. Which Aussie Bitcoin Casino Has the Fastest Cashouts? Pretty much every Aussie Bitcoin casino will have incredibly fast cashouts — usually in less than an hour.



Our top-rated casino, BitStarz, claims an average withdrawal time of 10 minutes.



As long as you’re using crypto and not fiat currency and playing at reliable crypto casinos, you should get your winnings in your crypto wallet almost instantly. What Are the Best Bitcoin Casino Sites in Australia? According to our research, the best Bitcoin casino in Australia is BitStarz, as it’s safe, fun, and offers some of the most generous bonuses in Australia.



However, all of the best BTC gambling sites featured are excellent in their own right, and we’d encourage you to try them all to find the one that works best for you.

Top 5 Sites for Bitcoin Gambling in Australia – Quick Comparison

Here’s a brief reminder of the top 5 Australian crypto casinos as well as their standout features:

BitStarz : The top crypto gambling site on our list, BitStarz offers over 4,400 casino games and award winning customer support to go along with a 5 BTC + 180 free spins welcome package.

The top crypto gambling site on our list, BitStarz offers over 4,400 casino games and award winning customer support to go along with a 5 BTC + 180 free spins welcome package. Mystake : You won’t find another Bitcoin casino with more games than Mystake, which has over 6,000 casino games on tap. New users also receive a welcome bonus featuring a 150% match up to $200 or 100% up to $1000. There’s also a 170% crypto bonus for cryptocurrency users.

You won’t find another Bitcoin casino with more games than Mystake, which has over 6,000 casino games on tap. New users also receive a welcome bonus featuring a 150% match up to $200 or 100% up to $1000. There’s also a 170% crypto bonus for cryptocurrency users. BC.Game : Want the most generous bonuses available today? Then you should have a look at what BC.Game has in store – with an up to $20,000 welcome package, 40+ provably fair games, and 8,000+ casino games, BC.Game checks all the right boxes.

: Want the most generous bonuses available today? Then you should have a look at what BC.Game has in store – with an up to $20,000 welcome package, 40+ provably fair games, and 8,000+ casino games, BC.Game checks all the right boxes. GoldenBet : If you’re looking to bet on sports with Bitcoin, GoldenBet should be your first destination. They also boast over 5,000 casino games and a 100% match bonus up to $500 on each of your first three deposits.

If you’re looking to bet on sports with Bitcoin, GoldenBet should be your first destination. They also boast over 5,000 casino games and a 100% match bonus up to $500 on each of your first three deposits. HellSpin: Both Bitcoin and fiat players alike will fit in at HellSpin, as they have the most balanced banking options of any site we’ve reviewed. The site offers a welcome package of up to $5,200 with an additional 150 free spins.

How to Get Started at the Best Crypto Casinos Australia Has to Offer If you’ve never made an account at a BTC casino before, the process can be a bit intimidating. Below, we’ll walk you through the steps, using our top pick BitStarz as an example. However, most of the steps should be the same for the other best crypto casinos listed here. Step 1: Sign Up for a New Account Go to BitStarz and click “Sign Up” in the top right-hand corner.

Enter all your personal information and click “Continue” until you get to the “Register Account” page. Step 2: Check Your Email Go to your inbox to find your welcome email. Remember to check your spam or junk folder if you do not find the mail in your inbox.

Click “verify” to activate your account. Step 3: Deposit and Score Your Bonus Go to the cashier’s section and follow the prompts to make a deposit.

You’ll also be able to claim the welcome package here.

Once your deposit reflects, you can play Bitcoin games online! Step 4: Play Bitcoin Casino Games Open the casino games library

Look for your favourite casino games

Start playing Bitcoin games online

Tips and Tricks for Playing at BTC Casino AUS Sites

Before you start playing at the best Bitcoin casinos in Australia, keep the following tips and tricks in mind:

Always check if the Bitcoin casino bonuses and rewards are measured in fiat currency or cryptocurrency. When it comes to online gambling, cryptocurrency bonuses are usually more lucrative, so be sure to choose the options that offer you the most value when signing up at online crypto casinos.

Be sure to read the fine print when it comes to the bonus terms and conditions. You may find things like expiration dates, limitations on the types of casino games you can play, and more.

Take advantage of “provably fair” games. These titles — often available only to crypto users — have transparent algorithms that allow you to ensure that there’s no funny business going on. It’s the ultimate player safety tool.

Prioritize Australian instant withdrawal casinos because that’s one of the main advantages of using cryptocurrencies in online gambling. Getting your winnings that quickly is something you don’t want to miss out on.

So, What Are the Best Bitcoin Casinos in Australia?

Online casinos are the wave of the future, and the currency of the future is Bitcoin.

Many smart gamblers in Australia are already enjoying generous deposit bonuses, speedy transactions, and super-secure sports betting, all from the privacy of their own homes.

If you’d like to experience all the thrills that Bitcoin gambling has to offer, we’d recommend getting started with BitStarz. Besides being one of the most established and trustworthy online casinos in the world, it’s also newbie-friendly, so you should feel right at home almost immediately.

Regardless of which Australian crypto casino you choose, the important thing is to have fun — and always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.