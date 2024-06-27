So you think you’ve got what it takes to beat the dealer to 21? Then you’ve come to the right place! We’ve prepared a complete guide of the top sites to play online blackjack in Australia right now.

Leading our list is Casinonic with over 20 blackjack games, up to $5,000 welcome bonus, and so much more. But it’s far from being the only one you should consider! We’ve listed 10 best Australian blackjack sites.

Want to find out more? Keep on reading.

Best Online Blackjack Sites in Australia

Want to find out more about these sites? Keep reading for our individual reviews of the best online blackjack sites in Australia.

Table of Contents :

1. Casinonic – Best Online Blackjack Site in Australia Overall

Pros Excellent blackjack library with 50+ options Up to $5,000 welcome bonus Supports a variety of cryptos Reputable Australian online casino Rich game library with a variety of options Excellent bonuses and rewards Cons Could use a better design Live dealer game library could be better

Casinonic is a relatively new casino, having opened its doors in 2019. Since then, it has been winning fans all over the world for its simple yet sophisticated online gambling offering.

Let’s have a closer look at what Casinonic has in store for blackjack fans.

Game Selection:

4.9 / 5.0

CasinoNic has over 1,500 different online casino games in its library, including 23 single-player and live dealer blackjack titles. Finding them is easy, considering there is an entire category dedicated to real money online blackjack games right in the middle of CasinoNic’s homepage.

Some games we enjoyed playing are Blackjack VIP and Pontoon Blackjack, but there are a lot of different variants you can explore here, too.

The live dealer blackjack games are powered by Fresh Deck Studis, which means you can expect high-quality and uninterrupted gaming regardless of the game you want to play.

Bonuses & Rewards:

4.9 / 5.0

Casinonic knows how to look after their new and existing players alike with some fantastic bonuses. They currently offer a welcome bonus of up to $5,000.

You will be glad to know that you can use the welcome bonus to play any single-player, non-live blackjack game. There are a few exceptions, though, for Super 7 and Single-Deck Blackjack. Also, keep in mind that blackjack only contributes 5% to meeting the wagering requirement.

When it comes to the ongoing promotions for their existing players, they offer a Tuesday 100% deposit bonus, A Wednesday Free Spins day where they give you 200 free spins on a Wednesday and a Friday Bonus where they offer you 50% up to AU$300. It also hosts various online blackjack tournaments!

Banking:

4.9 / 5.0

The banking options at Casinonic are suitable for all players – they even support a variety of cryptocurrencies! They offer banking via credit and debit cards as well as Netller, Skrill, Neosurf, Paysafecard, EcoPayz, Bank Transfer, Virtual Credit Cards, and Bitcoin.

There are no fees charged on any of the transactions, which is super cool, considering some casino fees can go quite high. The other great news is that you do not have to wait very long for your payouts to be processed; they usually arrive within 1 to 3 business days.

Overall:

4.9 / 5.0

Casinonic is a brilliant all-around casino and deserving of our top spot for best online blackjack casino in Australia. For such a young casino, they have done an amazing job of tailoring their features to everyone’s interests.

They also have a great customer support service. They are efficient, friendly and very knowledgeable. Should you need to contact their support, you can use a variety of channels, including live chat and email.

2. Joe Fortune – Best Blackjack Casino in Australia for Mobile

Pros Excellent mobile compatibility $5,000 welcome bonus 30 bonus spins for slots High-quality live blackjack games Cons Could use better bonuses for existing users Cluttered homepage

Joe Fortune is an Australian online casino that excels at looking after its players with a range of blackjack games and amazing mobile compatibility. Let’s find out more about what Joe Fortune has in store for you.

Game Selection:

4.8 / 5.0

With just over 500 online casino games available, Joe Fortune has a great selection of games that will ensure players never feel bored. They have a fantastic selection of online blackjack games which includes 8 different variations.

They also have an exciting live dealer blackjack selection where players can choose a seat at any one of their standard 7-seater tables. The Blackjack table betting starts at AUS$10 and can go up to AUS$2500 per hand.

Bonuses & Rewards:

4.9 / 5.0

Joe Fortune is very generous with its casino bonuses and rewards – and you can use most of them to play RNG blackjack games. As a new player, you can get a $5,000 welcome bonus plus 30 free spins.

The good news is s that you can use this bonus for playing real money online blackjack without any exceptions – apart from the live dealer games, which cannot be played with the welcome bonus.

They also offer a Weekly Deposit Bonus and a great Refer-a-Friend bonus, as well as a Live Blackjack Redesign bonus.

Banking:

4.9 / 5.0

Joe Fortune likes to keep things simple when it comes to their banking options. They offer banking via credit and debit cards as well as Neosurf, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, tether, Litecoin and Flexepin. It’s one of the best Bitcoin casinos in Australia!

The only fees you will have to deal with are when you make more than one withdrawal via credit card per month. You will be charged $50 per withdrawal in this case. All other banking methods are free of all fees and are usually processed within a few business days.

Overall:

4.85 / 5.0

Joe Fortune is a fantastic Australian online casino that has so much to offer, especially if you like playing blackjack online.

Their customer support is quite good. The agents are friendly, efficient and very knowledgeable. Should you need to contact their support team, you can do so via email, live chat and a toll-free telephone number.

Our favourite thing about this online casino, however, is the dedicated downloadable app. We love the simple layout and design and find everything from the navigation and display to the responsiveness and layout to be sensational.

3. Ignition – Best Live Dealer Blackjack Site in Australia

Pros Dedicated live dealer section Amazing VIP program Excellent selection of different blackjack games Fantastic user interface Cons Higher fees for fiat banking options Could use a better customer support

Ignition Casino is a fantastic online casino for playing blackjack games online. Their game selection is a little smaller than other casinos on this list, but they have the best quality games we found online!

Game Selection:

4.8 / 5.0

We found that Ignition Casino only has about 150 different casino games, making it a much smaller casino than the others on this list. That being said, what they lack in quantity, they make up for in quality, as their games are of excellent.

They offer traditional single and double-deck blackjack as well as our classic favourite Perfect Pairs. There are 8 online blackjack games in total, but that is not all the blackjack excitement to be had at Ignition Casino. They also have 34 live dealer blackjack games where you can join tables for as little as $10 per hand.

Also, if you’re looking to play poker in Australia, Ignition is one of the highest traffic sites.

Bonuses & Rewards:

4.8 / 5.0

Ignition Casino offers a decent fiat currency welcome bonus of up to $2,000 split between the casino and poker sections. You will earn 100% up to $1,000 for the casino section and 100% up to $1,000 for the poker section.

The cryptocurrency welcome bonus is an even better $3,000 split between the casino and poker sections. You can earn 150% up to $1,500 for the casino section and 150% up to $1,500 for the poker section.

Banking:

4.8 / 5.0

Ignition Casino’s banking options are excellent for Australian players, but there are a few hefty fees you need to be aware of. They offer banking via credit and debit cards as well as MatchPay, Direct Bank Transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, Litecoin and Tether.

There are some fees attached to the banking options, which are mostly reasonable, but be aware that the credit card fees are a bit higher. That’s a bit extreme, in our opinion. That being said, they have fast payout times, and you can expect your funds within 1 to 3 banking days, depending on your withdrawal method.

Overall:

4.8 / 5.0

Ignition Casinos opened its doors in 2016, and since its inception, it has won over fans for its simple, uncomplicated design and excellent features. Their live dealer casino is very impressive, and the casino hosts are some of the most trained hosts out there. They have a relaxed yet professional approach.

The customer support at Ignition Casino is very impressive. We found them to be super helpful and very professional. Should you need to contact their support team, you can do so via live chat and email.

4. BitStarz – Best Online Blackjack Australia Site for Crypto Users

Pros 4,500+ casino games in total Excellent banking options Up to 5 BTC welcome package 24/7 customer support Cons Not the best design Could use a better mobile experience

BitStarz is an incredible online casino, especially if you are after the most varied game library. They have over 4,500 casino games in the library from some of the best software providers in the industry.

Game Selection:

5 / 5.0

BitStarz has over 4,500 different online casino games in the library, which includes a large selection of fantastic blackjack games. There are 8 variations which include multi-hand blackjack and Lucky Sevens. We also highly recommend their American blackjack, as the gameplay is smooth.

We were very glad to see that BitStarz also has an award-winning live dealer casino where you are spoilt for choice when it comes to playing live dealer blackjack games.

BitStarz also features one of the biggest libraries of online pokies in Australia.

Bonuses & Rewards:

4.8 / 5.0

BitStarz likes to look after their new and existing players alike when it comes to their bonuses and rewards. They offer a fantastic 125% welcome bonus of up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins. Then, over the next three deposits, the total you can get is 5 BTC in bonus funds.

They also have great ongoing promotions for their existing players, such as Slot Wars and Table Wars promotions, with some of the best prizes.

Banking:

4.9 / 5.0

BitStarz has great banking options, but it depends on where in the world you are banking from. Luckily, in Australia, the banking options are efficient and easy to use. They offer banking via credit and debit cards as well as Neteller, Skrill, Qiwi, iDebit, Neosurf, MiFinity, MuchBetter, and a variety of cryptos.

There are a few minimal fees along the way, but they really are low, unlike some other casinos on this list. Their payout times are sensational, and you can expect your cash, in most instances, in as little as an hour. That being said, credit and debit cards will take about 3 to 5 banking days.

Overall:

4.8 / 5.0

BitStarz remains one of the best gambling sites in Australia for blackjack because it does a fantastic job of looking after its players, especially when it comes to its amazing game variety and fantastic banking options.

They also do a superb job on their customer support, and we think their agents are the best-trained ones in the industry. Should you need to contact their amazing team, you can do so via live chat and email, or you can request a callback from one of their agents.

5. Ricky Casino – Best Bonuses of All Australian Online Blackjack Casinos

Pros Up to $7,500 welcome package 550 bonus spins with the welcome bonus Great selection of over 2,000 casino games Fantastic live blackjack games Outstanding customer support Cons Bonuses and free spins expire after 3 days Could use a better design

Ricky Casino is one of the most generous online casinos when it comes to their bonuses and rewards. They also offer a great selection of fantastic online casino games and have a host of great features, making it one of the best real money online casinos in Australia for blackjack online.

Game Selection:

4.9 / 5.0

We found that Ricky Casino has a fabulous 2,000 online casino games in its library. Their selection of real money online blackjack games is sensational, and they offer many different variations, such as multi-hand Pro, American, European, and so many other blackjack games.

Their live dealer has some of the best blackjack games and hosts that are very professional and slightly more formal than some other live dealer casinos we have played at. You have to give their live blackjack online games a try – they are sensational, and we love the different variations of single and double-deck games.

Bonuses & Rewards:

4.9 / 5.0

Ricky Casino likes to roll out the red carpet and bring out the dancing girls when it comes to the amazing bonuses and rewards they have in store for you. They offer a sensational welcome bonus of up to $7,500 plus an additional 550 bonus spins.

You can play blackjack games using the welcome bonus, and the contribution is 5%. Additionally, you do need to be aware that the welcome bonuses and rewards expire within 3 days, though.

Banking:

4.9 / 5.0

Ricky Casino has a great set of banking options. They offer banking via credit and debit cards as well as Neteller, Skrill, Neosurf, EcoPayz, Paysafecard and Bitcoin. We especially love how easy the payments section is to use!

They have decent maximum deposits and withdrawal limits, too, and while you can expect a few minimal fees along the way, the withdrawal times are excellent. You can expect your cash within 3 to 5 banking days.

Overall:

4.8 / 5.0

Whether you like to play live blackjack or the more traditional blackjack, Ricky Casino and its fantastic online casino bonuses and rewards guarantee you an excellent gaming experience. It is a beautifully designed online casino with so much to offer.

They also have a fair customer support department. We tried to find out a little more info on their fee structure without too much luck, but all of our other questions were answered easily and professionally.

How We Ranked the Best Blackjack Sites in Australia

Game Selection

During our research for the best online blackjack sites in Australia, our team focused on several important factors – starting with game selection. Our top picks offer players a variety of blackjack games, as well as many other casino games.

Bonuses and Rewards

The best Australian online casinos like to give out bonuses and rewards to welcome new players and build up customer loyalty with their existing players. All of our top picks offer users generous bonuses with fair terms and conditions. In addition, the sites listed here offer users different types of real money online blackjack tournaments with excellent prizes.

Banking

Finally, we took a look at the banking options available at online casinos. We checked for a good variety of payment methods, low fees, and fast payouts.

Speaking of fast payouts, check our guide to the best instant withdrawal casinos in Australia to find out which sites pay out the quickest.

Why is Casinonic the Best Blackjack Site in Australia?

With over 1,500 games in its library, fantastic mobile functionality, excellent bonuses and rewards and great banking options, Casinonic is the best blackjack online casino in Australia. Here are some of the reasons why it ranked #1 today:

Wide Selection of Blackjack Games: If you are a blackjack enthusiast who loves exploring different versions, Casinonic is the perfect place for you. With over 20 games to choose from, including single-hand blackjack and Super 7, or even taking on high stakes at the VIP tables, Casinonic caters to every player’s style and preference.

Generous Welcome Package: Casinonic rolls out the red carpet for new players with an enticing $5,000 welcome bonus that can be claimed across your initial 10 deposits.

Unparalleled Mobile Experience: Enjoy playing blackjack wherever you are, thanks to CasinoNic’s mobile-optimized platform. Simply open CasinoNic through your mobile browser and indulge in your favourite blackjack game.

Round-the-Clock Customer Support: CasinoNic stands out for its exceptional customer service. They provide 24/7 support, ensuring that all your queries and concerns are addressed promptly and efficiently.

Because of all these factors, Casinonic also ranks high as one of the best roulette sites in Australia.

Why Should I Play Blackjack Online in Australia?

Online blackjack is such a popular online casino game because it is so easy to learn, and even a beginner can master the blackjack strategy involved. It is a fast-paced game that offers you the chance to win some fantastic real money.

You can play traditional blackjack online, or you can play live dealer blackjack, where you will have a live casino host to narrate your live game session. You can also easily monitor your spending at the blackjack tables so you do not run the risk of overspending if you do not want to.

There are also many different variations of blackjack to enjoy, so you are never likely to get bored of the game.

Best Online Blackjack Sites Australia – FAQ

What Are the Best Blackjack Casinos in Australia? The best blackjack casino for Australian players right now is Casinonic. These casinos can be considered the best Australian blackjack casinos because their selection of blackjack games is superior to any other online casino out there. They also have a host of excellent support features, such as good banking options, excellent mobile functionality, great bonuses and rewards and superb customer support. What Types of Online Blackjack Games are Available in Australia? There are many different kinds of blackjack, but they all follow similar principles in that your aim is to reach a hand of cards totalling 21. Different blackjack variations include the most popular Vegas Strip blackjack as well as Atlantic City Blackjack, European Blackjack, Double ExposureBblackjack, Blackjack Switch, Progressive Blackjack, Spanish 21, Multihand Blackjack and Bonus Blackjack. Can I Play Blackjack Online for Real Money? Yes, you can play online blackjack in Australia for real money. If you are not sure which casinos to use, take one more look at our top picks and choose the best ones.

Let’s Compare the Best Sites to Play Online Blackjack in Australia

Casinonic: Casinonic is a sensational online blackjack casino and our top pick for the best site because it has a superior selection of great blackjack games and a host of other features that makes the casino a dream to play at. They also offer a great welcome bonus of up to $5,000.

Joe Fortune: We found Joe Fortune to be the best mobile online casino of all the blackjack sites in Australia. The mobile functionality is sensational, and they stack up well in other benchmark categories as well. They also offer a $5,000 welcome bonus plus an additional 30 free spins.

Ignition: Ignition Casino is a simple yet sophisticated online casino that offers the best live dealer blackjack action the internet has to offer. They also offer a decent fiat welcome bonus of up to $2,000 split between the casino and poker sections. The crypto welcome bonus is a smashing up to $3,000, also split between the casino and poker sections.

BitStarz: BitStarz remains one of the most popular online casinos in Australia because they have a seemingly endless list of over 4,500 casino games. They also offer a decent welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC plus an additional 180 free spins.

Ricky Casino: Ricky Casino is a generous online casino that likes to bring out the bells and whistles when it comes to bonuses and rewards. They offer a sensational welcome bonus of up to $7,500 plus an additional 550 free spins.

How to Get Started at the Best Online Blackjack Sites in Australia Follow these steps to get started at the best online blackjack casinos available for Australian players. We used Casinonic as an example. Step 1: Sign Up for a New Account Visit Casinonic website

Click “Create Account” in the top right-hand corner

Enter your email, choose a password, select your currency, & other details Step 2: Check Your Email Go to your inbox to find your welcome email

Remember to check your spam or junk folder if you do not find the mail in your inbox

Click “verify” to activate your account Step 3: Deposit Your Funds & Activate the Welcome Bonus Go to the cashier’s section

Follow the prompts to deposit your funds

Make sure to activate your welcome bonus Step 4: Play Online Blackjack Real Money Games Open the casino games section

Go to Blackjack

Pay blackjack online

Our Tips for Playing Online Blackjack in Australia

Understand the Basics: Before you start playing, familiarise yourself with the basic rules of the game. Know the value of each card and how to hit, stand, double down, and split. Understanding these can significantly improve your chances and come up with a winning blackjack strategy.

Choose Your Casino Wisely: Opt for online casinos, like Casinonic, that have a good reputation, a wide variety of blackjack games, and secure payment methods. Check the license and read reviews to ensure that the casino is reliable and trustworthy.

Make Use of Bonuses: Most online casinos offer bonuses to attract and retain players. Don’t shy away from using these bonuses, but remember to read the terms and conditions attached to them. Casinonic, for instance, offers a generous $5,000 welcome bonus which can be used on the best online blackjack games – many other new online casinos in Australia offer users great bonuses.

Practice with Free Games: Before you start betting real money, take advantage of the free blackjack games available online to hone your skills and strategies. This will give you a feel of the game and help you understand it better without risking your money.

Manage Your Bankroll: Set a budget for your gaming session and stick to it. Don’t chase losses; it’s better to walk away and play another day.

Ready to Play Online Blackjack in Australia?

After detailed research and analysis, we found Casinonic to be the best overall option for playing blackjack in Australia.

It has an excellent variety of blackjack games, a generous welcome package of up to $5,000, and so much more that helps it stand out from the competition.

However, there are other amazing options that we listed above. So, if you are still not sure which one to use, take one more look at our top picks and don’t forget to have fun and gamble responsibly.

