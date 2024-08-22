Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

The best betting sites in Australia come packed with the most competitive odds, comprehensive markets, and an enjoyable live betting experience.

For your convenience, we’ve ranked the top 8 Australian bookmakers to narrow down your search and help you get started with a reliable bookie right away.

MyStake receives the highest rating in all categories, making it the absolute best sports betting app in the Australian betting industry.

Let’s dive in and review all of them, shall we?

Best Betting Sites Australia

🥇 Best overall MyStake ⚽️ Top live betting experience Freshbet 🥎 Superb variety of sports betting markets Rabona 🎁 $500 welcome offer Goldenbet 🏇 Fastest payouts Playzilla 🏈 Top choice for football betting Excitewin 💎 Most competitive odds Winstler 💰 Lowest wagering requirements Gxmble 📱 Best mobile sports betting site Sportaza 🤓 Ideal for beginners Wazamba

Below, we have reviewed each of the top 5 Australian bookmakers based on their odds and markets, bonus bets and other promotions, payment options, and overall user experience.

Table of Contents

1. MyStake — Best Australian Betting Site Overall

Pros 30+ sports covered

3+1 Free Bet offer

$500 welcome bonus

Comprehensive soccer and horse racing markets

Great eSports coverage Cons No loyalty program

Website loads slowly when overcrowded

Sports betting enthusiasts should look no further than MyStake – it’s the best betting site in Australia today and a reputable gambling platform that welcomes all new Aussie bettors with a $500 bonus.

Betting Markets & Odds:

4.8 / 5.0

As expected from one of the best sports betting agencies Australia offers online, MyStake features a variety of virtual betting options, from sports like football and greyhound racing to tennis.

If you’re more inclined towards eSports, you’ll be pleased with the selection on offer, including popular games such as Counter-Strike, League of Legends, and Dota 2.

Turning to horse racing, MyStake presents a global assortment of markets. Whether you’re looking to wager on famous races such as the Melbourne Cup and Everest or delve into lesser-known races around the world, you can do so here.

Bonus Bets & Promotions:

4.9 / 5.0

In the realm of online betting sites in Australia, MyStake is noted for its generosity – it offers a stellar 100% bonus of up to AU$500 for new bettors.

Existing users aren’t left out in the cold, either. They can enjoy a 30% cashback offer and a 35% sports wager reload bonus. Both of these promotions come with a 10x rollover requirement and require a minimum deposit of AU$10 to activate.

Furthermore, you will also get 1 free bet after you place 3 qualifying bets, making this one of the top Australian sportsbooks online for bonus bets. How cool is that?

Payment Options & Payout Speed:

4.7 / 5.0

At MyStake, the minimum amount you can deposit into your account is AU$10. You have the flexibility to do so using several methods, including credit cards, digital wallets, and even cryptocurrency.

When you’re ready to withdraw your earnings, MyStake offers a variety of payment methods like Bitcoin, WebMoney, MiFinity, and more. One of the highlights of their service is the speed of their withdrawal process, with most requests being completed within a 24-hour period.

2. Freshbet — Best Live Betting Experience of All Betting Sites AUS

Pros Loads of sports live streams available

Impressive mobile site

3 + 1 free bet offer

Up to $500 matched deposit

Excellent eSports betting coverage Cons Visually busy homepage

$15,000 monthly withdrawal limit

You won’t find a mobile sports betting site as easy to use and as highly functional as the Freshbet one. It’s the ultimate place to be for Aussie mobile sports bettors.

Betting Markets & Odds:

4.85 / 5.0

Freshbet gets just about everything right when it comes to betting markets. It covers dozens of real-world sports and many leagues and tournaments within each of them.

Another sign of the attention to detail that Freshbet has shown is with its eSports. Instead of just showcasing major sports like League of Legends, they offer odds on more niche eSports games like Arena of Valor and Starcraft Broodwar.

Bonus Bets & Promotions:

4.9 / 5.0

If you don’t have a Freshbet account yet, you could grab a generous 100% deposit match up to $500 when you sign up.

A lot is going on after this welcome bonus here. Freshbet customers will be able to take part in a wealth of promotions all the time, like an ongoing 3 + 1 free bet offer, a 10% loyalty bonus and occasional boosted odds.

Payment Options & Payout Speed:

4.7 / 5.0

Payouts are generally processed in around 24 hours at Freshbet, which we’re more than happy with. And there are a fair few banking options that you can get paid out to, including PayOp and Astropay, plus a bunch of cryptocurrencies like Litecoin and XRP.

The monthly payout limit is $15,000. It won’t be a problem for most players, but it may not be your best bet if you consider yourself somewhat of a high roller.

3. Rabona — Best Australian Online Sportsbook for Market Variety

Pros Over 40 sports betting categories

$150 sign-up bonus

Great eSports betting coverage

Live betting + virtual sports

Super easy to use Cons No horse or greyhound races in Australia

Must wager your deposit before getting the welcome bonus

Rabona has more betting options than most gambling sites in Australia. We’re looking at a huge range of markets for all the popular sports, plus a sweet $150 welcome offer.

Betting Markets & Odds:

4.9 / 5.0

Whether you’re a fan of cricket, tennis, kabaddi or even more niche sports like floorball, Rabona’s sports platform caters to your interests with an extensive array of over 40 sports you can bet on daily.

As an AFL match commences, the betting market comes alive with countless opportunities. From wagering on quarter-by-quarter outcomes to predicting the top scorer or betting on over/under, the options are plentiful.

Rabona also takes pride in its comprehensive coverage of Australia’s favourite sports, offering a wide variety of betting types.

Whether you prefer accumulators, parlays, handicaps, or moneyline bets, there’s something for every betting enthusiast. What adds to the excitement are Rabona’s game and player propositions.

Bonus Bets & Promotions:

4.8 / 5.0

Available promotions at Rabona include a Daily 50% Match VIP Free Bet, a Midweek 50% Match Free Bet up to AU$75, and an MLB 100% Free Bet up to AU$150.

The platform also provides an enticing introductory offer. By depositing AU$30 or more, punters can receive a 100% match bonus up to AU$150. To claim this bonus, they must stake their deposit once on odds of 1.50 or higher. It’s one of the best betting sites when it comes to bonuses!

Payment Options & Payout Speed:

4.7 / 5.0

At Rabona, the processing times for transactions depend on the method of payment used.

Cryptocurrency transactions, including Bitcoin and XRP, allow almost instant payouts for gamblers. If you’re using e-wallets like Jeton or Sticpay, withdrawals are typically complete within 48 hours.

However, for more traditional methods such as bank transfers or credit card withdrawals with Visa or MasterCard, the process may take between 3-5 business days.

4. Goldenbet — Best Betting Site Australia for Bonuses

Pros $500 bonus

Low rollover

High withdrawal limits

Plenty of sports promotions

Detailed eSports section Cons Visually busy homepage

Not as many special bets

Bonuses can make or break an Australian betting site. In the case of Goldenbet, though, they set it apart from the competition.

Betting Markets & Odds:

4.7 / 5.0

Even on a weekday, you’ll find well over 1,000 sports events to bet on at Goldenbet. They’ve diversified their sportsbook to include events from various sports, not just the most popular ones like football and rugby.

The eSports section is remarkably detailed here, as many matches from different games, including Valorant and Call of Duty, are covered. You’ll even be able to live stream most of these, which adds to the immersive betting experience.

A handful of non-sports specials bets are to be made here, but not as many as some of the other Australian betting sites from our top picks.

Bonus Bets & Promotions:

4.9 / 5.0

Goldenbet offers some of the juiciest bonuses online, and that’s why we ranked it above all other Australian betting sites with regard to promos.

The first bonus to take part in at Goldenbet is a solid 100% up to $500 welcome bonus with a reasonable rollover of 10x. In terms of high value and fair terms, this is easily one of the best welcome bonuses in Australia today.

This welcome bonus is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Once you’ve finished playing through it, you can participate in a 3 + 1 free bet offer, enhanced cash-out odds, bet boosters, and more.

We also really like the new Bet Builder tool. It lets you choose different markets from the same event, giving you more control over your bets. The more markets you select, the better your odds can get.

Payment Options & Payout Speed:

4.7 / 5.0

Goldenbet customers can cash out their winnings to plenty of eWallets like AstroPay and Interac as an alternative to the other fiat currency methods like Mastercard and VISA.

There are even a few cryptocurrencies accepted at this Aussie non Betstop betting site, like Bitcoin and Litecoin, for faster cashouts.

Withdrawals generally take up to 48 hours to be approved but have been reported to be a lot quicker than this. Sometimes, you might see the payouts accepted on the same day as requested.

5. Playzilla — Fastest Payouts of all New Betting Sites Australia

Pros Extensive eSports and special market coverage

Excellent betting site design

Fantastic detail for horse racing markets

10% up to $500 cashback

16 payment methods Cons Unclear withdrawal processing times

Live chat support can take a while to respond

Rounding off our top five is Playzilla, founded in 2021, which ranks as one of the top new sports betting sites in Australia. It’s got some of the most detailed markets, especially when it comes to horse racing, and some pretty exciting bonuses as well.

Betting Markets & Odds:

4.8 / 5.0

We’re impressed with the variety of sports markets at Playzilla. They offer thousands of daily options, covering real-world sports, eSports, and even unique bets like political elections and global award ceremonies.

The sport that Playzilla gets the best is horse racing. It covers horse racing events from around the world week in and week out, and that’s why we’ve been able to name the site as the best Aussie betting site for horse racing overall.

Bonus Bets & Promotions:

4.4 / 5.0

New Playzilla customers can get a matched deposit welcome bonus worth up to $150 when they make their first payments on the site. It’s not the largest amount of cash, but it’s still a pretty neat way to get started.

Beyond this, there are more opportunities to earn bonuses. These include a 100% refund on goalless soccer matches in major leagues, 10% cashback on eligible deposits up to $500, and increased odds for accumulator bets.

Payment Options & Payout Speed:

4.5 / 5.0

There’s a wide range of payment methods available at Playzilla. We found about 16 options, including several eWallets, cryptocurrencies, and the usual debit and credit cards.

It’s always great to see new Australian online casinos and sportsbooks that embrace different payment options, and this variety has earned them some extra points in this category.

Best Sports Betting Sites Australia — Our Ranking Criteria

Sports Betting Markets & Betting Odds

We prioritised Australian betting sites with a broad range of betting markets. A diverse selection allows bettors to place wagers on their favourite sports or events, enhancing their betting experience.

In addition, we looked at the odds each sports betting site offered. Competitive odds can mean the difference between a modest win and a substantial payout.

Free Bet Deals & Promotions

We also considered the deals and promotions that these Australian online casinos provide. Free bets can significantly enhance a bettor’s bankroll, allowing them to place more or larger bets. Regular promotions and a good loyalty program will make Aussies stick around for more.

Payment Options & Payout Speed

The variety of payment options and the speed of payouts were other important factors in our rankings — the best sports betting sites need to guarantee smooth and hassle-free banking options.

Betting sites that offer multiple payment options make it easy for bettors to deposit and withdraw funds. Additionally, fast payout speeds ensure that winners can enjoy their winnings as soon as possible.

User Experience

We also evaluated the user experience of each site. A well-designed, intuitive betting site can make the betting process much smoother and more enjoyable. We favoured betting sites that were easy to navigate, had clear information, and provided excellent customer service. In addition to general usability, we considered the availability of real money casino games for players who enjoy engaging in slots or skill-based games like poker.

We’ve used similar criteria to rank the best online casinos in Australia – read more to see which casino sites made our list.

Why Is MyStake the Best of All Safe Betting Sites in Australia?

MyStake topped our list of recommended Australian betting agencies by delivering a rock-solid betting experience with highly competitive betting odds and plenty of markets for sports and racing events.

Excellent Coverage of Popular Aussie Sports: MyStake stands out for its coverage of popular Australian sports. Whether you’re a fan of AFL, NRL, or cricket, MyStake has you covered. The betting site offers a wide range of betting options for each sport, making it easy for bettors to find the perfect wager for their favourite games.

Welcome Bonus: MyStake offers an enticing 100% bonus of up to AU$500 for new bettors, which ensures that you can get started with a boosted bankroll.

Maximum Safety: Safety is a top priority at MyStake. The betting site uses advanced security measures to protect users’ personal and financial information. This commitment to safety gives bettors peace of mind, knowing that their data is secure while they enjoy their betting experience.

Competitive Odds: MyStake also excels in offering competitive odds. These favourable odds can result in higher returns on winning bets. With MyStake, bettors have the opportunity to maximise their winnings, making each wager even more exciting.

Did you know? MyStake also features various casino games, including online poker, pokies, blackjack, roulette, and much more.

Bonuses & Promos At the Best Australian Betting Sites

There are tons of promotions offered at the best betting sites in Australia, and these target both new and registered players.

Below, we’ve reviewed the most popular that you’ll find:

Sign Up Bonuses

Sign-up bonuses, also known as welcome bonuses, are given to new players when they register at an Aussie betting site.

These offers can range from deposit bonuses — which are the most common — to things like no-deposit bonuses or risk-free wagers.

Free Bets

A free bet is s distinct type of bonus where you’re rewarded with betting credit of a certain amount that you’re supposed to use to place a wager. So you can place a wager using a free bet, and the funds from your account balance will remain untouched.

Typically at the best betting sites in Australia, free bets can’t be broken down into smaller denominations, so the bonus you get must be used all at once. Also, you’ll only get the winnings, as the initial free bet stake won’t be included in your final payout.

Deposit Bonuses

This is the most common type of bonus that you’ll find at sports betting sites in Australia. Here, you’re supposed to make a deposit, and the sportsbook will match your deposit by giving you a bonus of a specified percentage.

For example, if a betting site is offering a 100% bonus on your first deposit and you fund your account with $100, you’ll get a $100 bonus.

Refunds

Bonuses involving refunds come in various forms.

You can get refunds from risk-free bets when your wager loses, while cashback offers reward you with refunds that are issued in the form of withdrawable funds.

Early Payouts

As the name of this betting agency promo suggests, the main focus here is on early payouts.

With such an offer, you’ll win your bet early if a specific outcome happens.

For instance, an Australian sportsbook may advertise a 2-goal lead early payout promotion, where you’ll win your bet if the team you backed gets a 2-goal lead. Regardless of whatever happens later on in the game, your wager will be settled as a winner.

These days, most of the best online sports betting sites also have a cash-out feature that lets you settle your wager in advance instead of waiting till the end of the game.

Boosted Odds

With a boosted odds promo, the odds of your wager will be increased, guaranteeing you a more substantial payout if you predict correctly.

For instance, Melbourne City may have odds of 1.80 to win an upcoming matchup. A betting agency may place a boosted odds promo on this wager if you risk a certain amount, bumping City’s odds up to 2.0. As you can see, you’ll get an increased payout for the same bet.

Why Should I Use the Best Online Betting Sites Australia?

Seasoned punters are always seeking more than just the bare minimum. While the convenience and accessibility of online platforms are evident, let’s delve deeper into the benefits old and new Australian betting sites offer.

Better Odds and Market Variety:

The best betting sites in Australia operate in a fiercely competitive digital environment, which pushes them to offer better odds than retail bookmakers.

But why does this happen?

Because online platforms don’t have the physical overheads that brick-and-mortar outlets do, they can afford to pass on those savings to customers in the form of better odds.

Generous Bonuses & Promotions:

While retail bookmakers do offer promotions, the sheer scale and diversity of bonuses online are unmatched.

From risk-free bets and enhanced odds to deposit bonuses and loyalty rewards, these offers can significantly boost your betting value.

It’s not just about quantity, though; online bonuses often come with more favourable terms, making them genuinely beneficial rather than mere gimmicks.

Dynamic Pricing:

Online bookmakers have the technology to adjust odds in real time based on the flow of bets, a feature known as dynamic pricing. This can create value opportunities if you’re skilled in tracking line movements and timing your bets accordingly.

Cryptocurrency Betting:

The integration of blockchain technology in sports betting brings about transparency and reduces the chances of fraud. It also allows you to gamble with crypto, offering an alternative to traditional currencies and potentially reducing transaction costs. Usually, new bookies Australia allow betting with various cryptos.

Best Betting Sites in Australia — FAQ

Let’s Compare the Top Sports Betting Sites Australia Has to Offer

Here is a brief recap of the highlights you can expect from the 5 best betting agencies in Australia:

MyStake: MyStake ranks top among the best sports betting sites in Australia as it offers some of the best odds and betting bonuses, including a $500 welcome bonus and a generous 3+1 free bet offer.

Freshbet: Mobile players are going to love what Freshbet has to offer. Their mobile betting site is the best to use and is packed with awesome betting tools to get the most out of your game. You can also use it to trigger the 100% up to $500 welcome bonus!

Rabona: Rabona stands out by offering 5000+ daily sports betting markets across 40 different sports and non-sports categories. As a new bettor, you can claim up to a $150 bonus on your first deposit.

Goldenbet: You’ll find the best selection of bonuses for sports betting in Australia at Goldenbet. The first of these is the pick of the bunch, though, it’s a welcome bonus of 100% up to $500.

Playzilla: There aren’t many sports betting sites with a wider range of markets in the world than Playzilla, which ranks as one of the top new Australian bookmakers online. It particularly excels in horse racing. Try it out for yourself with up to $150 when you sign up.

Steps to Get Started at the Top Betting Sites Australia

Joining the best betting sites in Australia is a 5-minute process. Here’s how it’s done at MyStake, although you can use the same steps to sign up with most online betting agencies in the country.

step 01 Choose a Trusted Australian Betting Site Select the best online betting site in Australia for your needs

For our guide, we’ll use MyStake

Feel free to sign up for several betting sites step 02 Create a New Account Visit MyStake’s official website

Look for and click the “Sign Up” button

Fill in the registration form with your details

Read and agree to the T&Cs

Complete your registration step 03 Verify Your Account Most betting sites require email verification

Check your inbox for a verification link from MyStake

Click the link to confirm and activate your betting account step 04 Deposit Funds into Your Account Navigate to the cashier or deposit section of the site

Choose your preferred payment method from the available options

Enter the amount you wish to deposit

Make sure to meet any minimum deposit requirements for bonuses

Complete the deposit process step 05 Dive into Betting With your account funded, head to the Sports Betting section

Explore the various sports markets available and select your preferred event

Create your betting slip by choosing your bets and placing your wager

Have fun!

Betting Sites AU — Expert Tips & Tricks

Once you find reliable online betting sites to use, it’s important that you’re making informed bets and that you manage your bankroll properly.

Check our tips below to make the most of your online betting experience.

Exploit Market Inefficiencies:

Betting markets are not always perfectly efficient. Public sentiment, recent performances, and other factors can lead to over or underpricing of certain events. By spotting these inefficiencies, you can place value bets with higher potential returns.

For example, a team might be undervalued because they’ve had a few recent losses, but if these losses were due to extenuating circumstances like key player injuries or tough competition, their true odds of winning might be better than what the online betting sites are offering.

Take Advantage of Advanced Metrics:

Traditional stats only tell part of the story. Advanced metrics provide a better perspective on team and player performance.

For instance, in football, Expected Goals (xG) provide insight into the quality of chances created and conceded, going beyond basic goal counts. Similarly, in basketball, Player Efficiency Rating (PER) takes into account various aspects of a player’s performance.

By understanding these metrics, you can gain insights that aren’t obvious to the average punter or even some bookmakers.

Master the Art of Bet Hedging:

Hedging is a risk management strategy where you place a new bet to offset potential losses from an existing bet. It’s particularly useful in live betting when the dynamics of a game change unexpectedly.

For example, if you’ve bet on a team to win and they score early but then lose a key player to injury, you might hedge by placing a live bet on the other team to limit your potential losses.

Explore Prop Betting Markets:

Proposition bets, or prop bets, involve wagering on specific events within a game rather than the outcome itself and they are quite popular at betting sites in Australia.

These markets are often overlooked by casual punters, but with thorough knowledge and research, they can offer excellent value. For instance, you might bet on a particular player to score a goal or on the number of yellow cards in a soccer match.

So, What Is the Best Betting Site in Australia?

Now that you know what the best Australian betting sites are – it’s time to join one!

Based on our research, there’s no better bookmaker to join than MyStake if value is what you seek, but based on the sports you wish to bet on or the types of bonuses you are looking for, any of the other Australian sports betting sites might be a better fit.

Whichever sporting events you end up betting on and whichever of the popular betting sites you join, just remember to have fun and wager responsibly.

The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Playing online casino games should always be about fun. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1800 858 858. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: