Established casinos have long since abandoned their heyday, and new online casinos are quickly taking their place throughout the industry.
At these sites, you’ll find thousands of modern games, exclusive bonuses, native mobile compatibility, and excellent customer service.
|🥇 Best overall
|Ignition
|💸 Biggest jackpots
|Slots.lv
|🎁 500% welcome bonus
|Casino Extreme
|🎲 30+ live casino games
|Wild Casino
|🎰 200+ exclusive slots
|BoVegas
|🔝 Top choice for daily promotions
|Buzzluck
|💎 Excellent customer support
|Lucky Red
|🚀 Best for crypto players
|Ducky Luck
|🃏 Best for specialty games
|Slot Madness
|📱 Newest online casino site
|Cryptoloko
Important: The sites listed in this guide are targeting English speakers around the world. Please remember to check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal where you live. Also Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues with our links.
Though founded in 2016, Ignition has completely rebranded its platform to accommodate a new generation of players.
They’ve claimed a seat on the throne this time around, but we’ve also got 9 runner-ups to discuss!
Let’s check them out!
Ignition launched in 2016, but they’ve fully rebranded their betting site to accommodate a modern audience.
With many top features, it’s easy to see why Ignition is the best choice for new players!
Game Variety:
Ignition covers all ends of the betting spectrum with 250+ casino titles, their 24/7 live poker room, and 8+ virtual sports categories.
You can spin through online slots to your heart’s content, test your mettle with 34+ live casino games, or enjoy fast-paced action with their virtual sportsbook!
Still, Ignition’s 24/7 poker room skyrocketed its popularity through the stratosphere.
You’ll compete against thousands of real players for real money prizes. Bet the small blind for just $5, or participate in their “Monthly Milly” tournament for your slice of $1 million every month!
Deposit Bonus:
Use the promo code “IGWPCB100” with your first two credit card deposits at Ignition to score up to a $2,000 poker + casino welcome bonus.
Crypto users should enter the promo code “IGWPCB150” for an even sweeter deal.
You’ll receive a 150% casino match up to $1,500, followed immediately by a 150% poker match up to $1,500, giving you a $3,000 welcome bonus in total.
Payment Methods:
You can use a debit card, voucher payment, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, or USDT to deposit funds with Ignition.
They accept 5 forms of crypto, and you can withdraw as little as $10 per crypto or MatchPay transaction.
High rollers should use BTC to stake their bets — only BTC and bank transfer payouts go up to $9,500 per transaction.
All other gamblers are limited to withdrawing a maximum of $3,000 or $2,500.
Customer Support:
Ignition prioritizes your satisfaction with triple-tiered support. You can use their 24/7 chat feature, email hotline, or free “Player Forums” to get in touch with a real representative!
Still, their chat team promises the quickest replies — our experts heard back from a live agent in seconds.
Should you have any further questions, their Player Forums offer a library of useful information. From account setup and gameplay rules to deposits and withdrawals, they’ve got you covered!
If you’re a high roller on the hunt for worthy progressive jackpots, look no further than Slots.lv. Like a carrot on a stick, they dangle six-figure prize pools in front of their hungriest players.
Game Variety:
Slots.lv hosts 195+ classic three-reel slots, but they’re known for their collection of high-limit jackpot games.
We found 36+ progressives in their library, and many of them boast prize pools in excess of $300,000! Play Shopping Spree or Reels & Wheels XL for a true adrenaline rush.
Better still, they host 14+ “Hot Drop” jackpot games — unlike progressive reels, Hot Drop Jackpots are guaranteed to “drop” five-figure sums every single day.
Check out multiple live dealer games, 14+ video poker variants, and 7+ bingo rooms whenever you need a change of pace!
Deposit Bonus:
As a new player at Slots.lv, you are eligible for a $3,000 welcome bonus + 30 FS on your first crypto deposit.
This offer makes Slots.lv one of the top crypto casino sites for bonuses. On the other hand, if you use fiat, you can get an up to $2,000 sign-up package and 20 free spins.
And that’s just the beginning! Slots.lv features many other generous bonuses and promotions for existing users and hosts some of the most exciting tournaments online.
Payment Methods:
Slots.lv accepts VISA/MasterCard/AMEX, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, ETH, and USDT from their players.
However, given their regular credit card deposit fees, it’s recommended that you use crypto to gamble here instead. All BTC deposits and withdrawals are 100% fee-free!
Depending on your chosen payment method, you can withdraw between $10 and $15,000 per transaction!
Notably, cryptos like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Bitcoin SV come with no withdrawal limits.
Customer Support:
If you need to get in touch with a real person at Slots.lv, you can use their 24/7 chat feature or email them.
Our experts got a quick reply on both fronts, but there’s no phone number for players to call. If you’d rather connect with more people, check out their free Player Forums!
You’ll find previously answered FAQs, gameplay guides, and more. Plus, you can easily post your own questions if you have a unique issue. Their community is always happy to help!
Coming at #3, we have Casino Extreme, an excellent newly-established online casino with a generous welcome bonus – it offers a 500% deposit match for new users!
Game Variety:
While it might not have the largest game library, Casino Extreme guarantees the highest quality at all times. We found that the game library here is powered by RTG, a very well-known game provider.
There are over 150 casino games available right now. Among them, we found well-known titles such as Sweet 16 Blast, Cash Bandits 3, Plentiful Treasures, and many others. If you are after jackpot games, make sure to take a look at Aztec’s Millions, Cleopatra’s Gold, or Megasaur.
Casino Extreme also features table games in its library. You can play Blackjack, Baccarat, and video poker here. Sadly, there are no live games available here.
Deposit Bonus:
Where Casino Extreme shines the most is the excellent bonuses and promotions it has to offer. For new users, we found that Casino Extreme offers a 500% deposit match bonus. Use the promo code BESTONE to activate this bonus.
And that’s just the beginning – there are so many other generous bonuses and promotions available for the users of Casino Extreme. Some of the other bonuses we found here use a 200% no-rules deposit bonus, a 225% low-wagering promo, and many more.
Payment Methods:
Casino Extreme accepts a variety of banking methods, including cryptocurrencies and fiat options. You can use everything from Bitcoin, to credit/debit cards, as well as popular e-Wallets, including Neteller and Skrill.
There are no fees attached to the withdrawals, and Casino Extreme ensures to process your payouts in no time. Keep in mind that the minimum withdrawal is $50.
Customer Support:
There’s an excellent customer support team available 24/7 at Casino Extreme. They also feature a dedicated blog, where you can find the latest updates about the casino. You can also follow them on different social media channels to keep in touch.
Wild Casino offers an “in-person” betting experience from home with 18+ live dealer games of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette. You’ll feel like you’re inside the online casino site with this powerhouse!
Game Variety:
Most players at Wild Casino stick around for their high-powered collection of live games.
We found 10+ blackjack games, 2+ live roulette wheels, a pair of live baccarat tables, and a singular game of Super 6 in their “Live Casino Red” section alone.
Their “Black” section hosts 10+ more live games with even higher betting limits. Although you can reserve your seat at the table for just $5, there’s ample room to play for six-figure prizes.
In between rounds, you can explore 378+ online slots and virtual table games!
Deposit Bonus:
Cash players should use the promo code “WILD250” with their first-ever deposit.
You’ll claim a 250% bonus up to $1,000! If you’re still not satisfied, use the code “WILD100” with your next four cash transactions.
For each, you’ll receive a 100% match bonus worth up to $1,000. In total, you can get up to $5,000 from this welcome package.
Crypto bettors can double the stakes by using promo code “CRYPTO300” with their first transaction.
They’ll receive a 300% crypto match up to $1,500! Then, use the code “CRYPTO150” with your next four crypto deposits. For each, you’ll snag a 150% bonus worth up to $1,500, which totals to a $9,000 crypto welcome package.
Payment Methods:
You can use a debit or credit card, P2P transfer, money order, bank transfer, cashier’s check, and 18 forms of cryptocurrency to deposit funds at Wild Casino.
Card users must deposit $25 or more to get started, but this minimum drops to just $20 for crypto gamblers.
Although high rollers won’t have any issue using cash here, you must withdraw at least $50 – $500 per fiat payout.
Comparatively, crypto bettors can request as little as $20 or as much as $100,000 per transaction. Better still, all crypto payouts at Wild Casino are fee-free and instant!
Customer Support:
Wild Casino’s customer support team aligns with online casino industry standards. You can contact a real person around-the-clock via email or live chat!
Players with basic questions are encouraged to use their live chat feature, but gamblers with a real problem on their hands might have better luck with their email hotline.
Regardless of how you choose to get in touch, our experts enjoyed lightning-fast responses across the board.
BoVegas brings Ceasar’s Palace to your computer screen with 300+ slots, table games, and unique specialty titles. If you’re looking for a lineup you’ve never seen before, stick around!
Game Variety:
From their black-on-red user interface to their exclusive game library, BoVegas steals a page from Las Vegas in more ways than one.
In recent years, they’ve skyrocketed to mainstream popularity for their unique collection of specialty titles!
You can play keno, bingo, and other arcade titles here. Check out Fish Catch, Banana Jones, or Magic 7’s whenever you get the itch to play something light-hearted! Of course, BoVegas has a great deal of betting options in store for casino traditionalists.
Although we only found 20+ virtual table games here, 200+ exclusive slot reels and 7+ live casino games round out BoVegas’ selection.
Deposit Bonus:
Looking for some generous bonuses? BoVegas’s got you covered!
We found a very exciting offer here – it features a welcome bonus of up to $6,000, and that’s just a small part of what you’ll find here.
As an existing user, you can enjoy various reload promos here, including exciting tournaments and much more.
Payment Methods:
You can deposit funds with all major debit card brands alongside 4 cryptocurrencies. BoVegas accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and USDT payments of $25 or more.
On that note, debit and credit card users must deposit at least $25 before claiming any bonuses here.
However, regardless of your chosen payment method, you must withdraw $100 or more per transaction.
As a new player, you’re limited to requesting a maximum of $2,000 at once. Even though all transactions are free of charge, you’ll wait 3-7 days to see your winnings delivered.
Customer Support:
This new online casino offers phone, live chat, and email support around the clock! It’s rare to find a new casino with dedicated phone support, so we have to give them credit where it’s due.
However, if you require immediate assistance, we’d recommend consulting their 24/7 live chat team. Every agent we spoke to at BoVegas was professional, courteous, and quick to respond!
We prioritized new casinos with the largest selection of video slots, table games, live games, and specialty titles!
No matter how you like to gamble online, you’ll have thousands of betting options at your fingertips. Additionally, we prioritized new casinos with a dedicated sportsbook.
Our top new online casino sites give away free spins and valuable offers like candy on Halloween!
We prioritized new casinos with the most generous bonuses. Our team also gave a higher ranking to new casinos with the lowest wagering requirements and most accessible deposit minimums.
The best brand-new online casinos are compatible with various modern, popular payment methods.
Our team paid attention to new casinos that accept e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and regular banking options! Finally, we prioritized new casino sites with the fastest payout speeds.
Most new online casino sites fall short in the “customer service” department, but all our top gambling sites offer 24/7 chat and email support.
Our team gave a higher ranking to new casino sites with a dedicated phone line and/or presence on popular social media platforms!
We focused on the newest online casinos that offer an enjoyable mobile experience. This includes intuitive interfaces, full game access, and stable performance on various devices.
We gave higher rankings to new casino sites with dedicated mobile apps alongside their web platforms.
A great casino online isn’t just about the casino games – it’s about the overall experience. We looked for new online casinos with user-friendly designs, easy navigation, and a pleasant aesthetic.
Casinos that provide clear information and smooth gameplay scored higher in our assessment.
We’ve reviewed many online casinos over the past few years, but Ignition stands out from the competition time and time again.
Here’s why they’re the best real money casino available right now!
Many online casinos are more than happy to accommodate your next wager, but only new casinos offer the degree of convenience and entertainment you deserve.
Here’s why new online casinos offer more than their traditional counterparts:
The best tip is to choose safe online casinos that are licensed and regulated.
First, verify the casino’s licensing with a reputable authority, which ensures fairness and security. Next, evaluate the variety of games on offer, prioritizing online casinos that feature a wide range from top software providers.
Additionally, consider the value of welcome bonuses and promotions, but be mindful of their terms and conditions. Finally, assess the casino’s user experience, including website navigation, mobile compatibility, and the quality of customer support.
By carefully examining these elements, you can confidently choose the newest online casinos that align with your preferences and security needs.
So long as you’re playing real money games with a licensed online casino, you won’t have to worry about facing unfair odds.
All the games from licensed casinos are independently tested for a random outcome before they’re approved, which means you’re guaranteed a fair shake!
On that note, our experts only review licensed and regulated online casinos. You can expect timely payouts, legitimate deposit bonuses, fair casino games, and helpful customer support from all our top picks!
If you choose to deviate from our list, be careful to avoid unlicensed sites.
New online casinos are here to stay, and they’re quickly replacing established online casinos across the industry.
New online casinos set the standard in terms of betting variety, deposit bonuses, modern-day graphics, and mobile compatibility!
Absolutely! Depositing at a new online casino site is as safe as at any established casino online, provided you choose a licensed and reputable platform.
New online casino sites must adhere to strict regulatory standards to ensure player safety, just like long-established casinos. They use advanced encryption technology to protect your personal and financial information.
We’ve used similar benchmarks to track down the best Inclave login casinos available right now.
We found that Casino Extreme is the best option for generous bonuses. It has a 500% welcome bonus for new users.
Here’s a reminder of what you can expect from the best online casinos that are new to the online gambling scene:
Getting started at new online casinos is straightforward. Let’s use Ignition as an example to guide you through the process.
Our team wants you to have the best possible experience with new casinos. That’s why we created a simple list of tips for you to follow! Read this section before diving in headfirst.
The best brand new online casinos offer cutting-edge games, mega-generous bonuses, and an unparalleled user experience.
You can explore thousands of online slots, tables, and sports betting options from your smartphone, tablet, or computer!
We’d recommend Ignition to players on the fence. 250+ casino games, a 24/7 poker room, 8+ virtual sports betting options, a downloadable poker app, and up to $3,000 in bonuses earned them a seat on our proverbial throne!
Still, we’d encourage you to get started with any of our runner-ups.
No matter where you decide to gamble online, be sure to have fun and play responsibly!
