Established casinos have long since abandoned their heyday, and new online casinos are quickly taking their place throughout the industry.

At these sites, you’ll find thousands of modern games, exclusive bonuses, native mobile compatibility, and excellent customer service.

Best New Online Casinos – June, 2024

Important: The sites listed in this guide are targeting English speakers around the world. Please remember to check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal where you live.

Though founded in 2016, Ignition has completely rebranded its platform to accommodate a new generation of players.

They’ve claimed a seat on the throne this time around, but we’ve also got 9 runner-ups to discuss!

Let’s check them out!

1. Ignition – Best New Online Casino Overall

Pros 250+ casino games 24/7 online poker room 8+ virtual sports betting categories Up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses Accepts multiple cryptos Chat, email + Forum support Cons No e-wallet options Simple website design

Ignition launched in 2016, but they’ve fully rebranded their betting site to accommodate a modern audience.

With many top features, it’s easy to see why Ignition is the best choice for new players!

Game Variety:

4.8 / 5.0

Ignition covers all ends of the betting spectrum with 250+ casino titles, their 24/7 live poker room, and 8+ virtual sports categories.

You can spin through online slots to your heart’s content, test your mettle with 34+ live casino games, or enjoy fast-paced action with their virtual sportsbook!

Still, Ignition’s 24/7 poker room skyrocketed its popularity through the stratosphere.

You’ll compete against thousands of real players for real money prizes. Bet the small blind for just $5, or participate in their “Monthly Milly” tournament for your slice of $1 million every month!

Deposit Bonus:

4.9 / 5.0

Use the promo code “IGWPCB100” with your first two credit card deposits at Ignition to score up to a $2,000 poker + casino welcome bonus.

Crypto users should enter the promo code “IGWPCB150” for an even sweeter deal.

You’ll receive a 150% casino match up to $1,500, followed immediately by a 150% poker match up to $1,500, giving you a $3,000 welcome bonus in total.

Payment Methods:

4.8 / 5.0

You can use a debit card, voucher payment, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, or USDT to deposit funds with Ignition.

They accept 5 forms of crypto, and you can withdraw as little as $10 per crypto or MatchPay transaction.

High rollers should use BTC to stake their bets — only BTC and bank transfer payouts go up to $9,500 per transaction.

All other gamblers are limited to withdrawing a maximum of $3,000 or $2,500.

Customer Support:

4.9 / 5.0

Ignition prioritizes your satisfaction with triple-tiered support. You can use their 24/7 chat feature, email hotline, or free “Player Forums” to get in touch with a real representative!

Still, their chat team promises the quickest replies — our experts heard back from a live agent in seconds.

Should you have any further questions, their Player Forums offer a library of useful information. From account setup and gameplay rules to deposits and withdrawals, they’ve got you covered!

2. Slots.lv – Best New Online Casino Real Money Site for Jackpots

Pros 36+ high-limit progressives 14+ “Hot Drop” jackpot games $3,000 welcome bonus Accepts 5 forms of cryptocurrency No maximum withdrawal limit with BTC Up to $225 bonus for referrals Cons Some games need to be downloaded Jackpot amounts not visible on game thumbnails

If you’re a high roller on the hunt for worthy progressive jackpots, look no further than Slots.lv. Like a carrot on a stick, they dangle six-figure prize pools in front of their hungriest players.

Game Variety:

4.85 / 5.0

Slots.lv hosts 195+ classic three-reel slots, but they’re known for their collection of high-limit jackpot games.

We found 36+ progressives in their library, and many of them boast prize pools in excess of $300,000! Play Shopping Spree or Reels & Wheels XL for a true adrenaline rush.

Better still, they host 14+ “Hot Drop” jackpot games — unlike progressive reels, Hot Drop Jackpots are guaranteed to “drop” five-figure sums every single day.

Check out multiple live dealer games, 14+ video poker variants, and 7+ bingo rooms whenever you need a change of pace!

Deposit Bonus:

4.9 / 5.0

As a new player at Slots.lv, you are eligible for a $3,000 welcome bonus + 30 FS on your first crypto deposit.

This offer makes Slots.lv one of the top crypto casino sites for bonuses. On the other hand, if you use fiat, you can get an up to $2,000 sign-up package and 20 free spins.

And that’s just the beginning! Slots.lv features many other generous bonuses and promotions for existing users and hosts some of the most exciting tournaments online.

Payment Methods:

4.8 / 5.0

Slots.lv accepts VISA/MasterCard/AMEX, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, ETH, and USDT from their players.

However, given their regular credit card deposit fees, it’s recommended that you use crypto to gamble here instead. All BTC deposits and withdrawals are 100% fee-free!

Depending on your chosen payment method, you can withdraw between $10 and $15,000 per transaction!

Notably, cryptos like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Bitcoin SV come with no withdrawal limits.

Customer Support:

4.85 / 5.0

If you need to get in touch with a real person at Slots.lv, you can use their 24/7 chat feature or email them.

Our experts got a quick reply on both fronts, but there’s no phone number for players to call. If you’d rather connect with more people, check out their free Player Forums!

You’ll find previously answered FAQs, gameplay guides, and more. Plus, you can easily post your own questions if you have a unique issue. Their community is always happy to help!

3. Casino Extreme – Best Bonuses of All New Online Casinos

Pros 500% welcome bonus Game library powered by RTG Excellent mobile compatibility 225% no limit bonus Dedicated blog with frequent updates Active on social media Cons Cluttered homepage No live dealer games

Coming at #3, we have Casino Extreme, an excellent newly-established online casino with a generous welcome bonus – it offers a 500% deposit match for new users!

Game Variety:

4.7 / 5.0

While it might not have the largest game library, Casino Extreme guarantees the highest quality at all times. We found that the game library here is powered by RTG, a very well-known game provider.

There are over 150 casino games available right now. Among them, we found well-known titles such as Sweet 16 Blast, Cash Bandits 3, Plentiful Treasures, and many others. If you are after jackpot games, make sure to take a look at Aztec’s Millions, Cleopatra’s Gold, or Megasaur.

Casino Extreme also features table games in its library. You can play Blackjack, Baccarat, and video poker here. Sadly, there are no live games available here.

Deposit Bonus:

4.95 / 5.0

Where Casino Extreme shines the most is the excellent bonuses and promotions it has to offer. For new users, we found that Casino Extreme offers a 500% deposit match bonus. Use the promo code BESTONE to activate this bonus.

And that’s just the beginning – there are so many other generous bonuses and promotions available for the users of Casino Extreme. Some of the other bonuses we found here use a 200% no-rules deposit bonus, a 225% low-wagering promo, and many more.

Payment Methods:

4.85 / 5.0

Casino Extreme accepts a variety of banking methods, including cryptocurrencies and fiat options. You can use everything from Bitcoin, to credit/debit cards, as well as popular e-Wallets, including Neteller and Skrill.

There are no fees attached to the withdrawals, and Casino Extreme ensures to process your payouts in no time. Keep in mind that the minimum withdrawal is $50.

Customer Support:

4.6 / 5.0

There’s an excellent customer support team available 24/7 at Casino Extreme. They also feature a dedicated blog, where you can find the latest updates about the casino. You can also follow them on different social media channels to keep in touch.

4. Wild Casino – Best New Casino Site for Live Dealer Games

Pros 30+ live casino games 378+ slots and tables $5,000 welcome bonus Crypto bonuses up to $9,000 Accepts 18 forms of crypto 24/7 chat + email support Cons No phone/social media support Dark design might not be for everyone

Wild Casino offers an “in-person” betting experience from home with 18+ live dealer games of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette. You’ll feel like you’re inside the online casino site with this powerhouse!

Game Variety:

4.3 / 5.0

Most players at Wild Casino stick around for their high-powered collection of live games.

We found 10+ blackjack games, 2+ live roulette wheels, a pair of live baccarat tables, and a singular game of Super 6 in their “Live Casino Red” section alone.

Their “Black” section hosts 10+ more live games with even higher betting limits. Although you can reserve your seat at the table for just $5, there’s ample room to play for six-figure prizes.

In between rounds, you can explore 378+ online slots and virtual table games!

Deposit Bonus:

4.4 / 5.0

Cash players should use the promo code “WILD250” with their first-ever deposit.

You’ll claim a 250% bonus up to $1,000! If you’re still not satisfied, use the code “WILD100” with your next four cash transactions.

For each, you’ll receive a 100% match bonus worth up to $1,000. In total, you can get up to $5,000 from this welcome package.

Crypto bettors can double the stakes by using promo code “CRYPTO300” with their first transaction.

They’ll receive a 300% crypto match up to $1,500! Then, use the code “CRYPTO150” with your next four crypto deposits. For each, you’ll snag a 150% bonus worth up to $1,500, which totals to a $9,000 crypto welcome package.

Payment Methods:

4.1 / 5.0

You can use a debit or credit card, P2P transfer, money order, bank transfer, cashier’s check, and 18 forms of cryptocurrency to deposit funds at Wild Casino.

Card users must deposit $25 or more to get started, but this minimum drops to just $20 for crypto gamblers.

Although high rollers won’t have any issue using cash here, you must withdraw at least $50 – $500 per fiat payout.

Comparatively, crypto bettors can request as little as $20 or as much as $100,000 per transaction. Better still, all crypto payouts at Wild Casino are fee-free and instant!

Customer Support:

4.2 / 5.0

Wild Casino’s customer support team aligns with online casino industry standards. You can contact a real person around-the-clock via email or live chat!

Players with basic questions are encouraged to use their live chat feature, but gamblers with a real problem on their hands might have better luck with their email hotline.

Regardless of how you choose to get in touch, our experts enjoyed lightning-fast responses across the board.

5. BoVegas – Best Slots Variety of All New Online Casino Sites

Pros Bingo, keno + arcade titles Welcome bonus up to $6,000 200 exclusive slots + table casino games Accepts 4 forms of crypto Phone, chat + email support Cons $100 withdrawal minimum Cluttered homepage

BoVegas brings Ceasar’s Palace to your computer screen with 300+ slots, table games, and unique specialty titles. If you’re looking for a lineup you’ve never seen before, stick around!

Game Variety:

4.1 / 5.0

From their black-on-red user interface to their exclusive game library, BoVegas steals a page from Las Vegas in more ways than one.

In recent years, they’ve skyrocketed to mainstream popularity for their unique collection of specialty titles!

You can play keno, bingo, and other arcade titles here. Check out Fish Catch, Banana Jones, or Magic 7’s whenever you get the itch to play something light-hearted! Of course, BoVegas has a great deal of betting options in store for casino traditionalists.

Although we only found 20+ virtual table games here, 200+ exclusive slot reels and 7+ live casino games round out BoVegas’ selection.

Deposit Bonus:

4.3 / 5.0

Looking for some generous bonuses? BoVegas’s got you covered!

We found a very exciting offer here – it features a welcome bonus of up to $6,000, and that’s just a small part of what you’ll find here.

As an existing user, you can enjoy various reload promos here, including exciting tournaments and much more.

Payment Methods:

4 / 5.0

You can deposit funds with all major debit card brands alongside 4 cryptocurrencies. BoVegas accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and USDT payments of $25 or more.

On that note, debit and credit card users must deposit at least $25 before claiming any bonuses here.

However, regardless of your chosen payment method, you must withdraw $100 or more per transaction.

As a new player, you’re limited to requesting a maximum of $2,000 at once. Even though all transactions are free of charge, you’ll wait 3-7 days to see your winnings delivered.

Customer Support:

4.8 / 5.0

This new online casino offers phone, live chat, and email support around the clock! It’s rare to find a new casino with dedicated phone support, so we have to give them credit where it’s due.

However, if you require immediate assistance, we’d recommend consulting their 24/7 live chat team. Every agent we spoke to at BoVegas was professional, courteous, and quick to respond!

How We Selected Top New Casinos – Our Ranking Criteria

Game Variety

We prioritized new casinos with the largest selection of video slots, table games, live games, and specialty titles!

No matter how you like to gamble online, you’ll have thousands of betting options at your fingertips. Additionally, we prioritized new casinos with a dedicated sportsbook.

Welcome Bonuses & Promotions

Our top new online casino sites give away free spins and valuable offers like candy on Halloween!

We prioritized new casinos with the most generous bonuses. Our team also gave a higher ranking to new casinos with the lowest wagering requirements and most accessible deposit minimums.

Secure Payment Methods

The best brand-new online casinos are compatible with various modern, popular payment methods.

Our team paid attention to new casinos that accept e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and regular banking options! Finally, we prioritized new casino sites with the fastest payout speeds.

Customer Support Options

Most new online casino sites fall short in the “customer service” department, but all our top gambling sites offer 24/7 chat and email support.

Our team gave a higher ranking to new casino sites with a dedicated phone line and/or presence on popular social media platforms!

Mobile Compatibility

We focused on the newest online casinos that offer an enjoyable mobile experience. This includes intuitive interfaces, full game access, and stable performance on various devices.

We gave higher rankings to new casino sites with dedicated mobile apps alongside their web platforms.

User Interface and Experience

A great casino online isn’t just about the casino games – it’s about the overall experience. We looked for new online casinos with user-friendly designs, easy navigation, and a pleasant aesthetic.

Casinos that provide clear information and smooth gameplay scored higher in our assessment.

Why is Ignition the Best of All New Casino Sites?

We’ve reviewed many online casinos over the past few years, but Ignition stands out from the competition time and time again.

Here’s why they’re the best real money casino available right now!

Triple-Tiered Betting: Ignition is a triple threat. The site offers poker, virtual sports, and casino games under one roof! Not all casinos can make this claim, but Ignition sets the standard for their newer competitors.

Generous Welcome Bonus: Like many new casinos, Ignition welcomes their players aboard with an exclusive bonus package. Use the promo code "IGWPCB150" with your first two BTC deposits — you'll score two separate 150% casino and poker matches, each worth up to $1,500!

Quick Payouts: Using cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, players can expect payouts in under 1 hour!

Why Should I Play at New Casinos Online?

Many online casinos are more than happy to accommodate your next wager, but only new casinos offer the degree of convenience and entertainment you deserve.

Here’s why new online casinos offer more than their traditional counterparts:

Modern-Day Interface: Not all casinos are created equal, but most new casinos are compatible with mobile devices. Additionally, the newest casino sites utilize cutting-edge technology and graphics in their quest to provide a sleek user interface and the modern-day gambling experience.

Not all casinos are created equal, but most new casinos are compatible with mobile devices. Additionally, the newest casino sites utilize cutting-edge technology and graphics in their quest to provide a sleek user interface and the modern-day gambling experience. More Fun & Games: Established casinos tend to rest on their laurels, but the newest casinos are always hungry for more popularity. They’re continuously adding more games to their libraries, so you’ll find something new and exciting to play every time you log in for a session!

Established casinos tend to rest on their laurels, but the newest casinos are always hungry for more popularity. They’re continuously adding more games to their libraries, so you’ll find something new and exciting to play every time you log in for a session! You Can Use Crypto: Many established casinos don’t accept cryptocurrencies, but new casinos happily take Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash, among other coins. If you’d rather not use your credit card to play casino games, betting with crypto is an easy way to keep your favorite pastime anonymous.

How to Choose a Good New Casino

The best tip is to choose safe online casinos that are licensed and regulated.

First, verify the casino’s licensing with a reputable authority, which ensures fairness and security. Next, evaluate the variety of games on offer, prioritizing online casinos that feature a wide range from top software providers.

Additionally, consider the value of welcome bonuses and promotions, but be mindful of their terms and conditions. Finally, assess the casino’s user experience, including website navigation, mobile compatibility, and the quality of customer support.

By carefully examining these elements, you can confidently choose the newest online casinos that align with your preferences and security needs.

Best New Online Casinos – FAQs

Are New Online Casino Games Rigged? So long as you’re playing real money games with a licensed online casino, you won’t have to worry about facing unfair odds.



All the games from licensed casinos are independently tested for a random outcome before they’re approved, which means you’re guaranteed a fair shake!



On that note, our experts only review licensed and regulated online casinos. You can expect timely payouts, legitimate deposit bonuses, fair casino games, and helpful customer support from all our top picks!



If you choose to deviate from our list, be careful to avoid unlicensed sites. Are New Online Casinos Better Than Established Online Casinos? New online casinos are here to stay, and they’re quickly replacing established online casinos across the industry.



New online casinos set the standard in terms of betting variety, deposit bonuses, modern-day graphics, and mobile compatibility! Is it Safe to Deposit at the Newest Online Casinos? Absolutely! Depositing at a new online casino site is as safe as at any established casino online, provided you choose a licensed and reputable platform.



New online casino sites must adhere to strict regulatory standards to ensure player safety, just like long-established casinos. They use advanced encryption technology to protect your personal and financial information.



We’ve used similar benchmarks to track down the best Inclave login casinos available right now. Which New Casino Website Has the Best Deposit Bonus? We found that Casino Extreme is the best option for generous bonuses. It has a 500% welcome bonus for new users.

Ignition : Ignition is the best new casino site for players looking for fresh new sites! They have 250+ casino titles, a 24/7 online poker room, and 8+ virtual sports betting categories. Here's the cherry on top — they're offering a $3,000 casino and poker welcome bonus for new sign-ups.

Slots.lv : Slots.lv is home to 36+ high-limit progressives and 14+ "Hot Drop" jackpot machines. High rollers can battle it out for six-figure prizes, and their "Hot Drop" reels are guaranteed to "drop" hundreds of dollars every hour. Don't forget to score your $3,000 welcome bonus.

Casino Extreme : Make your way to Casino Extreme if you are after the most generous bonuses of all new online casinos. Sign up for a new account and activate a 500% deposit match.

Wild Casino : Wild Casino is the best new casino for live games. Play 30+ variants of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette while a professional dealer calls the shots on camera! You'll also claim up to $5,000 in fiat bonuses or $9,000 in crypto bonuses with your first 5 deposits at Wild Casino.

BoVegas: BoVegas has a unique lineup of specialty games for light-hearted enjoyment. Play Banana Jones, Fish Catch, keno, bingo, dice, and Magic 7's with this Vegas-style gaming site! Make sure to activate your $6,000 welcome bonus once you sign-up here.

How to Sign Up for New Online Real Money Casinos Getting started at new online casinos is straightforward. Let’s use Ignition as an example to guide you through the process. Step 1: Choose Your Favorite New Online Casino Browse through new online casinos on our list

We recommend Ignition

Feel free to sign up for several new casinos Step 2: Create a New Casino Account Go to the Ignition website

Locate and click the orange ‘Join’ button

This will open up the registration page

Enter your personal information

Choose a strong password Step 3: Verify Your Phone Number Check your phone for an SMS from Ignition

Grab the code received in the SMS

Enter the code on the site to verify your number Step 4: Make a Deposit Return to Ignition Casino’s homepage

Navigate to the ‘Deposit’ section

Choose your preferred payment method

Complete your transaction Step 5: Start Playing Your account is now verified and funded

Explore Ignition’s real money games

Choose your favorite game

Start playing and have fun!

Expert Tips & Tricks for Playing Games at Newest Casino Sites

Our team wants you to have the best possible experience with new casinos. That’s why we created a simple list of tips for you to follow! Read this section before diving in headfirst.

Play Free Games First: Before you play online slots and table games for real money, you can play them for free with most of our top picks. “Demo” online casino games are just like their higher-stakes counterparts, but there’s no commitment involved! You’ll find new favorites and get a feel for each casino site.

Before you play online slots and table games for real money, you can play them for free with most of our top picks. “Demo” online casino games are just like their higher-stakes counterparts, but there’s no commitment involved! You’ll find new favorites and get a feel for each casino site. Keep Your Eyes Peeled: Our experts covered all the latest bonuses currently available, but new casinos tend to swap out existing promotions quite frequently. Feel free to check back with our site for the most recent updates or get your news straight from the horse’s mouth!

Our experts covered all the latest bonuses currently available, but new casinos tend to swap out existing promotions quite frequently. Feel free to check back with our site for the most recent updates or get your news straight from the horse’s mouth! Read the Fine Print: Online casino bonuses appear generous at first glance, but it’s important to read the fine print before getting started. New casinos reserve the right to change their bonus terms without notice, so it’s always a good idea to look at those pesky T&Cs every once in a while.

Online casino bonuses appear generous at first glance, but it’s important to read the fine print before getting started. New casinos reserve the right to change their bonus terms without notice, so it’s always a good idea to look at those pesky T&Cs every once in a while. Set Spending Limits: Online gambling is supposed to be fun, but we all know it’s easy to get carried away. If you’re the kind of player who likes to go big or go home, we’d suggest creating a dedicated “fun” budget and setting deposit limits with your chosen online casino.

Still Searching for the Best Brand-New Online Casinos?

The best brand new online casinos offer cutting-edge games, mega-generous bonuses, and an unparalleled user experience.

You can explore thousands of online slots, tables, and sports betting options from your smartphone, tablet, or computer!

We’d recommend Ignition to players on the fence. 250+ casino games, a 24/7 poker room, 8+ virtual sports betting options, a downloadable poker app, and up to $3,000 in bonuses earned them a seat on our proverbial throne!

Still, we’d encourage you to get started with any of our runner-ups.

No matter where you decide to gamble online, be sure to have fun and play responsibly!

