Playing online slots sure is fun, but do you know what’s even better? Playing online slots with crypto.

That’s right! The best crypto slots have everything you know and love but with a few cherries on top — higher payouts, better bonus features, and faster cashouts, just to name a few.

If you’re looking for a great place to try these games, our top pick is Ignition, where you can spin high-quality titles like Rise of Triton and kick things off with a generous welcome bonus.

But Ignition isn’t your only option, though. We’ve got a full list of the best Bitcoin slots worth spinning, so stick around!

Best Crypto Slots

In the next segment, we’ll review the top 5 crypto slot games online. Read on to quickly determine which games will appeal to you the most based on our evaluations.

1. Fury of Zeus at Ignition – Best Crypto Slot Game Overall

Fury of Zeus by Woohoo Games isn’t your average crypto slot. This high-volatility game is known for its thrilling bonus features, especially the free spins round, where you can win 10 free spins with a 2x multiplier.

The key is to land three or more scatter symbols, triggering the Fury of Zeus himself and potentially unlocking a cascade of wins.

Plus, there’s a progressive jackpot that can be triggered at any point.

2. Leprechaun’s Golden Trail at Bovada – Highest Max Win of Any Crypto Online Slot

Leprechaun’s Golden Trail by Woohoo Games is a charming crypto slot with medium volatility, so it’s a good choice for both casual players and those seeking decent payouts.

Its unique feature is the Golden Trail bonus, triggered by landing three bonus symbols. This leads to a trail of multipliers, potentially boosting your winnings significantly.

3. Elvis Frog in Vegas at Bitstarz – Best Bitcoin Slot Game Bonus Features

Elvis Frog in Vegas is a rock-and-roll-themed crypto slot with medium-high volatility.

The game features a unique Blazing Reels feature, where colossal symbols can land on the reels, increasing your chances of winning big.

Players will also find plenty of exciting bonus features, including an in-game jackpot, respins, a gamble round, and a bonus game.

4. Rise of Triton at Wild.io – Best Free Spins Round of All Crypto Slots

Rise of Triton is a high-volatility crypto slot that takes you on an underwater adventure with the Greek god of the sea.

Its unique Hold & Win bonus round lets you collect pearls for potential big payouts, while you can get up to 12 free spins during the bonus round.

5. Extra Chilli at MyStake – Highest RTP Bitcoin Slot Machine

Extra Chilli is a high-volatility crypto slot known for its Megaways feature, offering up to 117,649 ways to win.

The game’s unique Free Spins gamble feature allows you to risk your free spins for a chance to win even more.

Plus, it’s the highest RTP game of all the crypto casino slots featured here, with a superb 96.81% RTP.

Best Bitcoin Slots Sites

In this section, we will review the top casinos for playing crypto slot games. Stick around to learn everything there is to know about them!

1. Ignition – Best Crypto Slots Site Overall

Pros Welcome bonus up to $3,000

400+ casino games to play

Same-day payouts

No login is required for demo play

Extensive FAQs page Cons Extra steps to find live chat support

No free spins on welcome bonus

Ignition Casino takes the crown as our top pick for the best online slots for BTC players overall. Launched in 2016 and licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board, Ignition is a crypto online casino you can trust.

Slots Selection:

5 / 5.0

With over 400 crypto slots to choose from, Ignition Casino can keep you busy for hours.

Our top picks include the high-volatility Fury of Zeus, the thrilling underwater adventure Rise of Triton, and the seductive A Night With Cleo, where landing five wild Cleopatras on a payline can lead to a massive 10,000x payout.

If you need a break from slots, Ignition also offers a full suite of other crypto casino games, including online poker, roulette, and live dealer options.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.95 / 5.0

Ignition’s crypto welcome bonus lets you score up to $3,000 in bonus cash, split between a 150% casino bonus of up to $1,500 and another 150% online poker bonus of up to $1,500.

The online casino bonus comes with a fair 25x wagering requirement, while the poker bonus unlocks as you play poker games and earn Ignition Miles.

Payment Methods:

5 / 5.0

Ignition Casino accepts a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, USD Tether, and Bitcoin SV.

The minimum deposit and withdrawal amount for crypto is a reasonable $10. Once approved, Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals are typically completed within 24 hours, while for other digital currencies, it’s even faster.

2. Bovada – Best Bitcoin Slots Site for Crypto Rewards

Pros $3,750 welcome bonus

Crypto-exclusive member rewards

400+ crypto slots

Easily track your last played games

Exclusive Bitcoin slot titles Cons Could add more ways to filter games

Lacks phone support

While Bovada is a household name for sports betting fans, their diverse selection of slot machines might surprise you.

But what truly sets Bovada apart and earned them a spot on our list is their exclusive crypto rewards program.

Slots Selection:

4.95 / 5.0

With over 400 online Bitcoin slots, Bovada has something for every kind of player. Dive into the magical world of Leprechaun’s Golden Trail or discover exclusive Bitcoin slots like Fruit Fortune that you won’t find anywhere else.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.95 / 5.0

Bovada rolls out the red carpet for crypto users with up to $3,750 in bonuses across your first three deposits.

Remember to use the code BTCSWB750 for your first deposit and BTC2NDCWB for your second and third deposits.

The real kicker at Bovada is their crypto-exclusive membership, which lets you enjoy premium benefits including exclusive bonuses, faster payouts, and personalized customer support.

Payment Methods:

5 / 5.0

Bovada welcomes a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, USDT (Tether), Litecoin, and Ethereum.

Instant deposits start at a reasonable $10 for most of these methods. The same goes for withdrawals, except for Ethereum, which requires a minimum of $50.

3. BitStarz – Fastest Withdrawals of all Bitcoin Casino Slots Sites

Pros 5 BTC deposit bonus +180 free spins

Crypto payouts within 10 minutes

Buy crypto with MoonPay

Play exclusive BTC slots

Dozens of provably fair games Cons FAQ section can be improved

A few Geo-restrictive game

At BitStarz, you won’t be left hanging after a big win. This crypto online gambling site is known for its lightning-fast payouts and a massive library of over 5,000 crypto slot casino games.

Slots Selection:

4.9 / 5.0

BitStarz partners with top software providers like BGaming, Betsoft, and Platipus and even creates its own exclusive games under the BitStarz Originals label. It also features dozens of provably fair games!

Some online casino games might not accept crypto yet, so you’ll have to exchange your crypto for USD at the Cashier. But BitStarz has an in-game currency conversion feature that lets you switch between Bitcoin and various fiat currencies without leaving your game.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.95 / 5.0

This online casino site welcomes new players with a cosmic bonus: up to 5 BTC spread across your first four deposits. On your very first deposit, you can get as much as 1 BTC bonus.

They’re also throwing in 180 free spins to get you started nicely.

Payment Methods:

4.9 / 5.0

BitStarz accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ethereum, etc. Minimum deposit? Just 0.0001 BTC.

If you run out of crypto, BitStarz allows you to buy crypto with MoonPay using your credit or debit card or even Google Pay.

Best of all, crypto withdrawals are processed in minutes!

4. Wild.io – Best Crypto Slot Casino Online for Bonuses

Pros 400% bonus up to $10,000

300 free spins included

Weekly cashback

Fast withdrawals

3,000+ casino games Cons Could add more game filters

Lacks phone support

As one of the top new online casinos, Wild.io lives up to its name, offering a wild ride through a wide variety of crypto slots, fast withdrawals, and a roaring first-deposit bonus.

Slots Selection:

4.8 / 5.0

Wild.io’s library offers BTC slots from software providers like Betsoft and Pragmatic Play.

From the underwater kingdom of Rise of Triton to the Egyptian-themed Book of Dead, there’s a slot for your every mood.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.95 / 5.0

Wild.io’s welcome package will give you up to $10,000 in casino bonuses + 300 free spins on their Bitcoin slots.

The Bitcoin casino online bonuses don’t end there! This site is also generous with cashback rewards. You can score daily and weekly cashback with 0x wagering requirements.

Payment Methods:

4.85 / 5.0

Wild.io accepts a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and more. Deposits should be at least 0.00006 BTC or around $20.

Withdrawals are processed rapidly, often within one hour.

5. MyStake – Top Bitcoin Slots Casino for Bonus Buy Games

Pros Welcome bonus up to $1,000

Supports 10+ cryptocurrencies

3,000+ Bitcoin slots

Great variety of bonus buy games

70+ software providers Cons Relatively smaller welcome bonus

No phone support

If you’re the impatient type who loves the thrill of buying your way into bonus rounds, MyStake might interest you. They have some of the most fun bonus buy online crypto video slots today.

Slots Selection:

4.8 / 5.0

MyStake boasts an impressive collection of over 3,000 BTC slots from over 70 software providers like Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, and NetEnt.

But we recommend you give their bonus buy online slots like Extra Chilli and Space Miners a spin. These games let you skip the base game grind and jump straight into the heart-pounding action of free spins and special features.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.8 / 5.0

MyStake welcomes new online gamblers with a generous 170% crypto deposit bonus worth up to $1,000.

Since this is a crypto bonus, deposits must be made using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Dash, Monero, or Stellar to be eligible.

Payment Methods:

4.7 / 5.0

MyStake accepts a wide variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, BNB, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and more.

Deposits and withdrawals for most of these start at around $20.

How We Choose the Best Online Bitcoin Slots Sites

We didn’t just throw a dart at a list of online Bitcoin casinos and call it a day — we put in the work to find only the best options.

If you’re curious about how we chose the top crypto casinos, here’s how we narrowed down our list.

Bitcoin Slot Games

We want hundreds of Bitcoin slots from the biggest names in the crypto online gambling industry. Classic slots, movie-themed adventures, and those progressive jackpots — we want it all.

Bonus points if the casino throws in some other crypto casino games for variety. Many of our top picks also feature provably fair games, which are very popular in the online gambling industry.

Crypto Bonuses & Ongoing Promotions

A good casino welcome bonus is a must, whether it’s free spins to test the waters or a deposit match to boost your bankroll.

But we also checked for ongoing promotions, VIP programs, and loyalty rewards that can keep the good times rolling.

Crypto Payment Methods

We’re talking fast, secure, and hassle-free deposits and withdrawals in a variety of cryptocurrencies. Instant withdrawals? Even better.

Security & Fair Play

Security is non-negotiable. We prioritize casinos that use advanced encryption technology to protect your transactions and personal data.

Fair play is equally important, so we only recommend casinos that use certified RNGs (Random Number Generators) to ensure the games are unbiased and fair.

Customer Support

Top-notch customer service is essential for a smooth gaming experience. We look for casinos that offer 24/7 support via live chat, email, or phone, so help is always available when you need it.

We want you to focus on spinning those reels without worrying about your money, so we only included the fastest-paying online casinos.

Best Bonuses to Play Bitcoin Slots Online

Getting ready to spin those reels? Before you do, don’t forget that the best Bitcoin slots casinos have bonuses waiting for you.

Up to $3,000 casino and poker bonus Ignition $3,750 welcome bonus on first three deposits Bovada 5 BTC deposit bonus + 180 free spins BitStarz 400% bonus up to $10,000 + 300 free spins Wild.io 170% deposit bonus up to $1,000 MyStake

How to Sign Up at the Best Slot Sites for Crypto Players

Not sure how to start your online crypto casino gaming journey? No worries; we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to join our top pick, Ignition Casino:

Create an Account Go to the Ignition Casino site and click “ Join “

“ Fill out your details (name, email, etc.), and set a password you won’t forget

Click “Register” to complete the sign-up process Get Verified Ignition will send you a text message with a verification code

Enter the code on their website, and you’re all set Make Your First Deposit Click “ Deposit ” and select your preferred crypto to play slots

” and select your preferred crypto to play slots Get the info needed to make the crypto deposit and follow the instructions Play Crypto Slots Once the funds are in your account, go back to the lobby

Choose a crypto slot

Play online slot machines!

Different Types of Bitcoin Slot Machine Games

There are different types of Bitcoin slots that you can play at the top real money casino sites. Let’s take a closer look at them here:

Three-Reel Slots

These are the OG slots — the ones that started it all. They’re simple, straightforward, and perfect for a quick spin when you’re feeling nostalgic.

Five-Reel Slots

If you’re looking for a bit more action, five-reel slots are the way to go. They usually have more paylines and bonus features, so they can keep your excitement levels high.

If you’re into 5-reel slots, make sure to check our Buffalo slots review.

Multi-Payline and Multi-Reel Slots

These types of crypto slots boast a ton of paylines and sometimes even extra reels, so they can give you more chances of hitting that winning combination.

Video Slots

These are the eye candy of the slot world. They have stunning graphics and immersive themes and often include bonus rounds that feel like mini-games within the game.

3D Slots

These take the graphics of modern slots to the next level. These crypto slot games have three-dimensional graphics that can make you feel like you’re right in the middle of the action.

Progressive Slots

Progressive slots feature a jackpot that grows with every bet placed on the game, often reaching millions of dollars – and they are available to play in basically all legit online casinos. While the odds of winning jackpot games are slim, the potential for a life-changing win is what keeps players coming back for more.

Branded Slots

If you’re a fan of a particular movie, TV show, or brand, chances are there’s a slot game based on it. These Bitcoin slot machines are a fun way to combine your fandom with the thrill of online gambling.

Want to play live dealer games? Check out this guide instead.

Tips for Playing Crypto Slot Games Online

Are you ready to up your crypto casino game? Here are a few tips to ensure you have a great online gambling experience:

Don’t Just Spin, Strategize : Every Bitcoin slot has its own characteristics. Some are volatile, with big wins but infrequent payouts, while others offer smaller, steadier wins. Choose games that match your risk tolerance and playing style.

: Every Bitcoin slot has its own characteristics. Some are volatile, with big wins but infrequent payouts, while others offer smaller, steadier wins. Choose games that match your risk tolerance and playing style. Hunt for the Hidden Gems : Don’t be afraid to venture off the beaten path. While popular slots at online casinos have their appeal, some lesser-known games offer unique features, themes, or bonus rounds that might surprise you.

: Don’t be afraid to venture off the beaten path. While popular slots at online casinos have their appeal, some lesser-known games offer unique features, themes, or bonus rounds that might surprise you. Community is Key: Join online forums or social media groups dedicated to crypto gambling. Try to connect with fellow players, share experiences, and learn from their strategies.

Best Bitcoin Slots – FAQs

Have more questions about the best Bitcoin slots? We have the answers to your most pressing questions here.

Can You Play Slots with Bitcoin? Yes, you can play slots with Bitcoin. Many online casinos now accept Bitcoin as a payment method, allowing you to enjoy a variety of casino games using cryptocurrency.



Just make sure the online casino supports Bitcoin transactions before you start! Are Online Crypto Slot Games Safe? Yes, online crypto slot games are safe if you choose a reputable and licensed crypto casino.



Online crypto casinos, like our top picks, employ robust security measures to protect your funds and personal information. What’s the Best Cryptocurrency Slot Online? The best cryptocurrency slot game online is none other than Fury of Zeus, which is available at Ignition Casino.



This game features a superb 96% RTP and an intriguing free spins round. Can I Play Free Bitcoin Slots Online? Yes, you can play Bitcoin slot games online. Many Bitcoin slots sites offer free versions of their casino games, so you can try them out without risking any of your own funds. This is a great way to learn the games and practice your strategies before you start playing slots for real money.

Comparing the Best Bitcoin Slots Sites Online

Still unsure which Bitcoin slots site is for you? Let’s review our top picks real quick:

Ignition: Play the hottest crypto slots, like Fury of Zeus. But first, sign up and enjoy a welcome bonus of up to $3,000 when you make your first crypto deposit.

Bovada: Thinking of sticking to crypto when playing slots? Bovada’s crypto-exclusive membership will give you great exclusive perks. Make your first three crypto deposits here and score up to $3,750 in bonuses.

BitStarz: Celebrate your wins right away at BitStarz because they process payouts in just a few minutes. Kickstart your gaming journey here with up to 5 BTC in bonuses + 180 free spins.

Wild.io: Had a bad run? Wild.io has your back with their daily and weekly cashback offers. Make that first crypto deposit and score up to $10,000 in bonus + 300 free spins.

MyStake: Get right into the action when you play the best bonus buy crypto slots at MyStake. Make your first deposit and get a 170% crypto bonus up to $1,000.

So, What’s the Best Crypto Slots Casino?

Ignition reigns supreme when it comes to Bitcoin slot games. They’ll even hook you up with a welcome package with up to $3,000 in bonuses.

But don’t count out the other crypto casino slots sites featured here — they’re also capable of giving you a fantastic slot gaming experience.

Whatever crypto slots site you pick, don’t forget to gamble online responsibly. Good luck, and may the spins be in your favor!

