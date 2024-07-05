Table of Contents

If you’re a seasoned online gambler, then you’ve likely come across the name Wild Casino a few times by now – it’s one of the most popular you can join out there.

Today, we’re here to give you the inside scoop and all the nitty gritty details you need to know about in our comprehensive Wild Casino review.

We’ve signed up, played the games, and requested a withdrawal – and it’s now time for a complete breakdown of our experience. Let’s get started.

Pros Up to $5,000 welcome offer Two live casinos (suitable for high-rollers and beginners) Multiple cryptocurrency options 24/7 customer support Exciting casino tournaments Blackjack tournaments Big withdrawal limits Cons You can’t try games for free as a guest No phone support

Wild Casino Bonuses:

WILD250 – Up to $5,000 welcome package on first five deposits

– Up to $5,000 welcome package on first five deposits CRYPTO300 – Crypto welcome bonus up to $9,000

– Crypto welcome bonus up to $9,000 WCTOPUP17 – $50 reload bonus on Tuesdays

– $50 reload bonus on Tuesdays 50WILD17 – 50% reload bonus up to $250 for regular players

– 50% reload bonus up to $250 for regular players WCSUNFUN16 – 50% bonus up to $500 available three times each Sunday

– 50% bonus up to $500 available three times each Sunday Refer-A-Friend Bonus – 200% referral bonus up to $200 + 50 free spins

Looking at some of the best features of Wild Casino alone makes it stand out like a lion in a pack of house cats. Sure, there might be some downsides, but let’s be real, all online casinos have them – it’s just a matter of how well-balanced the pros and cons are.

And now, let’s get down to the real stuff – why you should trust Wild Casino.

>> Create an account at Wild Casino

Is Wild Casino Legit?

We’ve done the research and can confidently say that Wild Online Casino is indeed a legit online gambling site that you can trust.

Wild Casino holds a Panama Gaming Control Board license, which means they’re playing by the rules and keeping it above board.

As a plus, Wild Casino has been in the game since 1991, and they’re not here to pull a fast one on you – they are here to stay, and the only way to do that is by playing by the book. Finally – and perhaps most importantly – this online casino is trusted by thousands of users who log in daily for their gambling sessions.

On top of that, this casino site has big withdrawal limits – up to $100,000 per crypto transaction – which is yet another way to determine how secure a casino is. This means Wild Casino is operating with a big revenue.

How to Sign Up and Claim a Bonus at Wild Online Casino

Signing up at Wild Casino is as easy as a sloth sliding down a tree! Of course, we’ll also show you how to create your own Wild Casino account in no time, so you can start swinging from one exciting game to another.

Here’s how you can sign up here:

step 01 Create a Wild Casino Account Go to the Wild Casino login page and click the Join Now button

Register with your info, including your name, email address, and mobile number

Complete your registration by clicking Create Account step 02 Make a Deposit and Claim a Wild Casino Bonus Go to the Wild Casino Cashier page and click Deposit Now

Select your preferred payment option and enter your deposit details

Choose a bonus from the list of Wild Casino Bonus codes by clicking View Promo Codes

Click on Deposit Now, and you’re all set to start your Wild Casino adventure!

How Does Wild Casino Treat its Players?

Wild Casino has super-reliable customer support available 24/7 via live chat and email – they’ve got your back faster than a cheetah on caffeine! Alright, that was probably a bit too far.

Another point would be Wild Casino’s quicker-than-average payouts. Where most online casino sites can drag your payouts for weeks, this platform will have your withdrawals request complete in a matter of hours or a few days if you’re going with crypto.

Bank transfers and card withdrawals are usually processed within 7 days, after which they are delivered to your account. Before requesting your first withdrawal, Wild Casino will have you go through an eKYC process to ensure it’s you who is the real owner of the account.

The good thing is that this process is fairly smooth and shouldn’t take longer than a few days.

Getting that done is just a one-time thing, and after that, the withdrawal of your casino winnings will be uninterrupted.

In-Depth Wild Casino Review: Why Should You Play Real Money Games Here?

With an epic game variety and some pretty slick Wild Casino promotions, we’re pretty confident that this casino is likely to suit whatever gambling preferences you might have.

Let’s dive into the thrilling world of Wild Casino and take a closer look at what it has to offer.

Gaming Variety: 4.7 / 5.0

Wild Casino is a treasure trove of gaming goodness. They have online slots ranging from classic fruity flavors to cutting-edge 3D adventures. All the slot games are presented in high-quality thumbnails, and you can even try them for free after creating an account.

If you’re into live dealer games, Wild Casino has partnered with two live casino developers to bring you not one but two live casinos – Black and Red. The Black Casino is filled with games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, and it is suitable for high-rollers with VIP tables.

Casino Red has pretty much the same games, but the stakes at each table are much lower and are suitable for lower-stakes players.

Above all, you can trust that all the games here are fair and square since they are provided by some of the most-trusted casino software providers like Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, and Fresh Deck Studios.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9 / 5.0

Wild Casino rolls out the red carpet with a sizzling hot welcome bonus package of up to $5,000 across 5 deposits. It doesn’t matter if you’ll be playing with crypto or USD – a generous welcome bonus awaits you.

It actually does matter a little bit since crypto players will be eligible to claim as much as $9,000 in deposit bonuses.

But that’s not all – they keep the party going with numerous reload incentives, cashback offers, and even referral bonuses.

We just wish that there were Wild Casino no deposit bonus codes you could redeem, but right now, there aren’t any.

Besides Wild Casino bonuses, you can also explore ongoing casino tournaments to get a chance to win major prizes. The bottom line is that there’s always something to look forward to when you join Wild Casino.

Banking: 5 / 5.0

Money matters are no sweat at Wild Casino. You can choose from a wide range of deposit and withdrawal options, including major credit cards like Visa and MasterCard, Money Orders, Bank Wire Transfers, and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and many more.

In total, Wild Casino accepts 18 different cryptocurrencies. That’s something you wouldn’t see at many online casinos. If you’re a crypto player, you’ll surely have a blast playing here.

Aside from lots of options, the Wild Casino payout process is quick. This is one of the online casinos that offer same-day payouts, and sometimes it only takes an hour for you to receive your casino winnings with crypto.

Payouts via fiat currencies are, of course, slower.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8 / 5.0

Want to play games on the go? Wild Casino has you covered with its mobile-friendly website that lets you play your favorite games anytime, anywhere.

Even if Wild Casino has no native mobile app you can download, web browsers like Chrome and Safari can let you experience a smooth gaming experience.

Customer Support: 5 / 5.0

Wild Casino’s customer support team is ready to jump in and save the day. They’re friendly, knowledgeable, and always there to assist you with any questions or concerns. Contact them via email or live chat; they’ll get you back to you in no time.

Wild Casino Review Overall Score: 4.7 / 5.0

Wild Casino is the ultimate destination for casino players who crave excitement and adventure. So we think it’s just right to give this top online casino an overall score of 4.7/5.

With its thrilling gaming variety, generous bonuses, convenient banking options, mobile compatibility, and reliable customer support, Wild Casino ticks all the boxes for a wild and wonderful online gambling experience.

>> Join Wild Casino

What to Consider Before Joining Wild Casino

Before you dive into the Wild Casino website, there are a few important factors to consider.

First off, let’s talk about country restrictions. While Wild Casino welcomes players from many countries – not everyone can get in. So, make sure to check if your country is on the guest list before grabbing your party hat.

We went through the list of restricted countries at Wild Casino, and it’s a long one. Here are some of the major countries that are on the casino’s restricted list:

Afghanistan, Angola, Australia, Central African Republic, Iraq, Korea, Myanmar, Pakistan, South Africa, United Kingdom, and Yemen. That’s just to name a few. You can check the full list on Wild Casino’s Terms and Conditions page.

Next up, currencies accepted on the site.

Wild Casino accepts various options, from good ol’ USD and CAD to crypto-cool kids like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Just make sure your preferred currency is on the menu so that you can bet easily.

Age is just a number, right? Not in the online gambling scene!

You will have to be at least 18 years old to join Wild Casino, and you will need to verify your ID before requesting a withdrawal – so keep that in mind.

Lastly, responsible gambling. Wild Casino has tools to help you stay in control, like deposit limits and self-exclusion options. So, play it cool, set your limits, and keep it fun.

Wild Casino Bonuses & Promotions

At Wild Casino, new players are welcomed with a generous $5,000 welcome bonus spread across their first five deposits, making it easy to claim and enjoy. Here’s how it works:

1st deposit: 250% up to $1,000 with code WILD250

2nd to 5th Deposits: 100% up to $1,000 with code WILD100

In addition, this welcome bonus comes with 35x wagering requirements, which is within the online gaming industry average. We recommend you play online slots when trying to meet the wagering requirements.

If you’re a cryptocurrency enthusiast, Wild Casino has a special treat for you! Their crypto deposit bonus offers an impressive $9,000 in bonus funds to players who deposit with eligible cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Here’s how the crypto deposit bonus is structured:

1st Crypto deposit: 300% up to $3,000 with bonus code CRYPTO300

Next four crypto deposits: 150% up to $1,500 with bonus code CRYPTO150

All the crypto bonuses you’ll get come with 45x wagering requirements. It’s a higher rollover than the regular bonus, but it’s not too bad, considering this bonus will be available 30 days after redemption.

Wild Casino knows how to make Tuesdays wild with their exciting “Tuesday Top Up” bonus.

This promotion offers players a chance to boost their bankroll and enjoy even more action-packed casino fun in the middle of the week.

To participate, simply make a deposit on a Tuesday using the code WCTOPUP17, and you’ll be rewarded an extra $50. Well, that’s as long as you deposit at least $50. What’s great is that you can use this Wild Casino bonus code up to 3x every Tuesday.

Ready for some mid-week excitement? Wild Casino has got new and existing players covered with their “Wild Wednesdays” bonus.

Here’s how it works: simply make a deposit on a Wednesday using the bonus code 50WILD17, and Wild Casino will match it with a 50% bonus up to $250.

If you deposit at least $200, use the bonus code 100WILD17 instead to get a 100% bonus up to $400. Don’t forget that so that you can take advantage of a bigger reward with a bigger deposit.

Both Wild Casino codes can be used twice every Wednesday, and the rollover requirements are 35x that should be completed in 7 days.

If you’re still busy on Tuesday and Wednesday and usually play on the weekends, there’s a Sunday reload bonus waiting for you.

Simply make a deposit on a Sunday using the bonus code WCSUNFUN16, and you’ll be rewarded with a 50% match bonus of up to $500.

That’s right. Wild Casino will add extra bonus funds to your deposit, giving you more playing power to enjoy its wide range of casino table games section. The best part? You can use the same bonus code up to 3x on a Sunday.

Refer friends to Wild Casino and get rewarded! When your friends make a successful first deposit, you’ll receive a 200% bonus up to $200, plus 50 free spins.

What’s also great is that you can refer as many as you want, and you’ll be rewarded for all your successful referrals. You can use your extra funds to play slots, table games, and video poker games like Deuces Wild and Oasis Poker.

Important Wild Casino Bonus Terms & Conditions

At Wild Casino, there are some important bonus terms that you should keep in mind to ensure a smooth and enjoyable bonus redemption process.

First and foremost, make sure to review the wagering requirements associated with each bonus. Wagering requirements specify the number of times you need to wager the bonus funds before you can withdraw any winnings. Understanding these requirements is essential to avoid any surprises when cashing out your winnings.

Additionally, familiarize yourself with the games that contribute towards fulfilling the wagering requirements. Here’s how certain games at Wild Casino contribute to the rollover:

Slot games (except progressive jackpots): 100%

Draw High-Lo and 3 Card Rummy: 20%

Blackjack games, Roulette games, Baccarat, Pai Gow: 5%

Craps, Live Dealer Games, Ride’m Poker, Progressive Jackpots: 0%

Furthermore, there is a $10 max bet limit if you have an active bonus. Breaching the max bet limit could result in the forfeiture of your bonus and winnings, so it’s crucial to stay within the allowed bet amounts.

Lastly, keep in mind that some bonuses may have expiration dates. Therefore, use your bonuses within the specified time frame, as any unused bonuses or winnings may be forfeited after the expiration date.

Other Amazing Online Casinos Similar to Wild Casino

Not feeling the vibes of Wild Casino? No worries – we’ve prepared a list of 3 other online casinos that excel in different areas. Whatever your gambling preferences may be – you won’t leave this article empty-handed.

Ignition — Best for Online Poker

Ignition Casino stands out with low wagering requirements on its bonuses and what is likely the best poker experience on the internet.

New players at Ignition can use the promo code IGWPCB100 for a combined casino and poker bonus of up to $2,000. That’s a 100% casino bonus and another 100% poker bonus up to $1,000 each.

If you’re a crypto player, use the bonus code IGWPCB150 to get up to $3,000 instead.

In addition, as soon as you start playing at Ignition Casino, you’ll earn Ignition Miles or casino points that you can save and eventually use to redeem exclusive rewards. That’s something we wish Wild Casino would also have.

Based on this welcome offer alone, you can tell that Ignition wants you to play poker games on their site – and you should. This is better than Wild Casino if you’re more of a poker player because of its poker tournaments and anonymous tables.

Don’t worry if poker isn’t your game. Ignition still has more to offer, including live casino online games and virtual sports betting.

>> Read our in-depth Ignition Casino review

MyBookie — Best for Sports Betting

MyBookie is a slam dunk choice for casino players who also happen to be sports bettors.

From football and basketball to baseball and soccer, MyBookie’s sportsbook has you covered with a huge lineup of sports and events to bet on.

While this top online gambling site is mainly known as a bookie, it’s a delight that it also offers a great range of real money casino games like slot machines, video poker, specialty games, live dealer casino games, and many more.

If you decide to go with MyBookie, you’ll be welcomed with a 150% match bonus of up to $750. You can also opt for a 50% sports welcome bonus instead if you feel like betting on your favorite sports first.

Either way, you’ll be rewarded nicely when you make your first deposit at MyBookie.

In addition, MyBookie has a VIP program that can benefit you if you play a lot of casino games or bet on sports often. If you become a VIP here, you get to have a dedicated account manager and enjoy tailored bonuses, including a VIP reload bonus, monthly cashback, and more.

Those are offers that Wild Casino is lacking. So, if you want to go with a gambling platform where it pays to be loyal, head on over to MyBookie.

>> Up to $750 welcome bonus available (MyBookie)

Slots.lv — Best for Progressive Jackpots

If you’re someone who prefers a casino with a sleek and modern feel, then Slots.lv might just be the perfect fit.

Based on the name of this online casino alone, this is where you’ll find the most popular slots online. There are over 400 casino games you can play here, and the majority are online slots from top software providers like RealTime Gaming and Spinomenal.

There are over 30 jackpot slots alone and a dedicated Hot-Drop Jackpot network that pays out over $5 million monthly to lucky winners.

If you need a break from playing slots online, Slots.lv casino offers a decent selection of live games and table games like video poker, baccarat, roulette, European blackjack, and specialty games.

Of course, Slots.lv also has an exciting bonus package for new casino players. Deposit funds with your credit card and get a 200% match bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit.

It doesn’t stop there because you’ll also get 100% match bonuses up to $500 each on your next eight deposits. That’s up to $5,000 worth of bonuses on your first nine deposits.

How awesome is that?

Crypto players are in for a better treat because they can get up to $7,500 in welcome bonuses instead. That’s a 300% bonus up to $1,500 on your first deposit and a 150% bonus up to $750 each on your next eight deposits.

Overall, Slots.lv is a fantastic alternative to Wild Casino, offering a modern and user-friendly experience with plenty of jackpots and generous bonuses.

>> Up to $7,500 casino bonuses available (Slots.lv)

Not quite what you had in mind? Check out these:

Wild Casino Reviews: What Other Players Have to Say

When it comes to choosing an online casino, checking online reviews can provide valuable insights. To that end, we scoured the internet to find Wild Casino reviews by other players like us.

Let’s check out some of them.

Wrapping Up Our Wild Casino Review: Is it Worth It?

In conclusion, Wild Casino offers a thrilling gaming experience with its diverse game selection, fast crypto payouts, and exciting bonuses and promotions.

When getting started, you can claim up to a $5,000 welcome package or up to $9,000 if you handle your deposits with cryptocurrencies.

If you didn’t find what you were looking for in Wild Casino – we’re sure another brand from our list of alternative casinos above will suit your needs.

Thanks for reading, and remember to gamble responsibly!

Wild Casino Frequently Asked Questions

Are the Casino Games Rigged at Wild Casino?

No, casino games aren’t rigged at Wild Casino, as it’s operated by a trusted company that’s been around since 1991. If that long-standing reputation isn’t enough, know that Wild Casino is trusted by thousands of players, and it has paid out millions in winnings by now.

How Old Must I Be to Gamble at Wild Casino?

You must be 18 years old to gamble at Wild Casino or higher if the gambling laws in your local jurisdiction say so. Wild Casino will ask for proof of age and identity before you can withdraw your winnings.

Does Wild Casino Have an App?

Wild Casino doesn’t have an app at the moment. However, even without a Wild Casino app, you can play your favorite Wild Casino games on the go via your mobile browser. No downloads needed.

Does Wild Casino Have a Sportsbook?

Unfortunately, Wild Casino doesn’t have a sportsbook. So you’ll have to try a different online casino if you also enjoy sports betting, like MyBookie.

Does Wild Casino Offer Free Online Casino Games?

Yes, Wild Casino offers free online casino games, including free slots. Once logged in, you can access the free version of the games they offer. Taking advantage of demo versions of the games is wise, so you get a feel of how they work before you bet with real money.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: