Forget road trips to Rocky Gap Casino Resort or braving the crowds at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore — the action is coming straight to you, thanks to the best Maryland online casinos!

Since the number of options is vast, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to feature the state’s top casinos. Whether you’re after high-payout games, exciting bonuses, or unique game libraries, our roundup features something for every type of MD player.

Our top pick is Black Lotus Casino, but there are plenty of other fantastic Maryland casinos on our list.

Let’s check them out!

Best Maryland Online Casinos

Want to know more about these Maryland online casinos? Go ahead and read our casino reviews, where we’ll explore what casino games they’re offering and the bonuses you can get to boost your bankroll.

Table of Contents

1. Black Lotus – Best Maryland Online Casino Overall

Pros Up to $7,000 welcome bonus

30 free spins on your first deposit

300+ high-payout slots

Extensive game filters

10+ years of operation

Regular casino tournaments Cons Website sometimes loads slowly

Higher minimum withdrawal limit

Black Lotus has been around since 2011, but aside from years of solid reputation to back them up, their sweet bonuses and a solid selection of games make them stand out.

Their impressive 97% payout ratio is a testament to their commitment to player winnings, making it a perfect spot for online gambling in Maryland.

Gaming Library:

5 / 5.0

Black Lotus knows how to keep things exciting, especially since they’ve teamed up with reputable game providers like Saucify, Betsoft, and Rival Gaming to offer players over 300 casino games to choose from.

Slots are definitely a highlight, with everything from classic fruit machines to the latest video slots packed with bonus features. If table games are your thing, you’re in luck! They’ve got all the essentials like blackjack, roulette, and more.

Black Lotus spices things up even further with regular casino tournaments. We also like their extensive game filters, which make it easy to find games with jackpots, max ways, and free spins.

Payment Methods:

4.95 / 5.0

Black Lotus keeps things straightforward by accepting traditional USD and popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Their $20 minimum deposit is easy to manage, but the $150 minimum withdrawal might be a consideration for some players.

Casino Bonuses and Promotions:

5 / 5.0

Score a hefty 200% up to $7,000 signup bonus with the bonus code “200BLACK” when you make your first deposit. To sweeten the deal, they’ll also toss in 30 free spins on the exciting safari-themed slot, Big Game.

Slots contribute 100% to the wagering requirements, so it’s best to stick with such games.

Aside from their generous welcome offer, Black Lotus also makes sure you have more to be excited about as a regular. They also have hefty reload bonuses and promos that even include car giveaways.

2. Super Slots – Best Maryland Online Casino Site for Slot Games

Pros $6,000 welcome bonus

Fast crypto withdrawals

600+ slot games

Accepts 15 cryptocurrencies

Weekly rebates

Phone, live chat, and email support Cons Some fees on fiat banking

Could use more ways to filter games

For Maryland casino players who can’t get enough of spinning reels, Super Slots should be their first stop.

This online gambling site caters to slot lovers looking for a diverse selection of reels to spin. No worries if you enjoy other casino games; they also have more for you to enjoy.

Gaming Library:

4.95 / 5.0

All the online casino gambling games at Super Slots are from software providers like Betsoft, Rival Gaming, and Nucleus Gaming.

They do have a heavy focus on slot machines, which is no surprise since they are the best Maryland online slots casino site.

This comes in handy, as you can play online slots in different varieties, including classic games, 3D slots, the hottest modern video slots, and even those exciting progressive jackpots.

If you ever need a break from the reels, you’ll find some table games and a few online poker options. Want something more immersive? They also offer live casino games.

Payment Methods:

4.95 / 5.0

Super Slots makes banking hassle-free for Maryland players. They support credit cards, bank transfers, and 15+ popular crypto choices like Bitcoin.

Their $20 minimum deposit is about average, but keep an eye on those withdrawal fees for certain fiat methods. Crypto is your best bet for quick and easy payouts.

Casino Bonuses and Promotions:

4.9 / 5.0

Super Slots goes big on bonuses to give slot lovers a significant boost right out of the gate. New players can claim a whopping $6,000 welcome bonus package.

The bonus code to use on your first deposit is “SS250.” You’ll also get 100 free spins if your initial deposit exceeds $100.

After that, the code to use on your next five deposits is “SS100” for a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 each time.

Want more? Every Friday, Super Slots calculates your total losses from Monday to Thursday. If you end up in the negative (meaning your losses are more than your wins), they’ll credit your account with a 10% rebate.

3. PayDay Casino – Largest Bonuses of All Online Casinos in Maryland

Pros $6,000 welcome bonus + 150 free spins

Weekly cashback and rebates

Demo mode available

Great referral program

Mobile-friendly casino website

Supports 15+ cryptocurrencies Cons Login required to access live chat support

Card deposit fees

Next up, we have PayDay Casino, which also stole third place in this guide to the best California online casinos.

If you love chasing those big bonuses, PayDay is definitely worth a look. This Maryland online gambling casino lives up to its name with a constant stream of exciting promotions and reload offers designed to keep your bankroll topped up.

Gaming Library:

4.85 / 5.0

PayDay Casino gambling site focuses on quality over quantity when it comes to their game selection. You’ll find a strong focus on slots, with a mix of classics and thrilling new titles. They’ve also got your table game staples covered.

While their library might not be the biggest, you can be sure they’re offering fair gameplay because all their games are from reputable providers like Betsoft, Saucify, and Rival Gaming.

Payment Methods:

4.9 / 5.0

PayDay Casino keeps banking easy for Maryland players. You can choose from traditional options like credit cards and bank transfers or go the crypto route with Bitcoin and 15 different cryptocurrencies.

Their minimum deposit amount is a standard $20, but know that there’s a 9.75% fee associated with card deposits. Withdrawals can be as low as $20 with cryptocurrency options.

Casino Bonuses and Promotions:

5 / 5.0

PayDay Casino drops welcome bonuses like confetti, with something for every type of player.

If you’re new here, you’re eligible to get the casino’s $6,000 welcome bonus package applicable on your first three deposits:

1st Deposit: 300% bonus up to $3,000 + 50 free spins on Mythic Wolf

300% bonus up to $3,000 + 50 free spins on 2nd Deposit: 200% deposit bonus up to $2,000 + 50 free spins on Ten Times Wins

200% deposit bonus up to $2,000 + 50 free spins on 3rd Deposit: 150% bonus up to $1,000 + 50 free spins on Big Cash Win

Aside from this generous welcome offer, PayDay casino also has weekly cash back, rebates, and free spins you shouldn’t miss out on.

4. Lucky Creek – Best MD Online Casino for Table Games

Pros Up to $7,500 deposit bonus

15+ high-quality blackjack games

Regular casino tournaments

Sign-up bonus includes 30 free spins

Generous reload bonuses Cons Confusing website layout

Withdrawals limited to specific days

Blackjack enthusiasts rejoice—Lucky Creek Casino is the place to be if those perfect 21s are your lucky charm.

This Maryland online casino pays homage to the classics, offering a solid selection of blackjack variations and a lot of Wild West charm, which has also made it one of the top Texas online gambling sites.

Gaming Library:

4.8 / 5.0

Lucky Creek partners with reputable casino game providers like Saucify, Betsoft, and Rival Gaming to bring you a mix of slots, table games, and a few video poker options.

Blackjack takes center stage, with options like Single Deck Blackjack and Atlantic City Blackjack to test your skills.

They also have live dealer blackjack games for a more social online gambling experience.

Payment Methods:

4.8 / 5.0

Lucky Creek makes banking easy. You can use your credit/debit cards, prepaid cards, gift cards, and even cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

The $20 minimum deposit is a breeze to start, but the relatively high minimum withdrawal limit might make you think twice before cashing out smaller wins.

Remember that the KYC (Know Your Customer) process is necessary for payouts, so have your ID ready.

Casino Bonuses and Promotions:

4.85 / 5.0

Get those boots stompin’ because Lucky Creek is rolling out a hefty welcome bonus.

New Maryland players can claim a 200% match bonus up to $7,500 and 30 free spins on Big Game by using the code “200GETLUCKY.”

Beyond the welcome offer, Lucky Creek keeps those bonuses flowing with regular reload offers, free spins, and thrilling casino game tournaments.

5. BC.Game – Top Maryland Online Casino Site for Crypto

Pros $20,000 welcome bonus

Offers online sports betting

60+ high-quality live dealer games

Fast payouts

Offers online lottery games Cons Could have more deposit bonuses

No phone support

Are you craving that authentic casino buzz without leaving your couch? BC.Game is your Maryland online casino destination if live dealer games and fast payouts are your thing.

This MD casino delivers an immersive experience with a selection of live games hosted by friendly dealers.

Gaming Library:

4.9 / 5.0

Live dealer fans, get ready to be impressed. BC.Game boasts over 60 live dealer games from top providers like Evolution Gaming and TV Bet.

From classic blackjack to thrilling roulette variations and even exciting game shows, there’s something for every type of player at this Maryland live online casino.

Love the Maryland lottery? Ditch those sweepstakes casino sites—BC.Game has a whole selection of online lottery games to keep that luck flowing.

The fun doesn’t stop there—they also offer a solid selection of slots, table games, and a full-fledged online sportsbook for those online betting enthusiasts.

Payment Methods:

4.7 / 5.0

BC.Game is a crypto lover’s dream — it’s hard to find a better Bitcoin online casino for crypto compatibility and fast payouts.

They embrace a massive range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and Cardano.

As a crypto-only casino online, you can be assured that transactions here are fast and private.

The lowest amount you can deposit is $10, while minimum withdrawal limits depend on your chosen cryptocurrency.

Casino Bonuses and Promotions:

4.75 / 5.0

Prepare for a bonus bonanza! BC.Game welcomes new players with a jaw-dropping package of up to 220,000 BCD, which is about a $20,000 welcome bonus. Here’s how it works:

First deposit : 180% match up to 20,000 BCD

: 180% match up to 20,000 BCD Second deposit : 240% match up to 40,000 BCD

: 240% match up to 40,000 BCD Third deposit : 300% match up to 60,000 BCD

: 300% match up to 60,000 BCD Fourth deposit: 360% match up to 100,000 BCD

That’s a potential total of 220,000 BCD in welcome bonuses. Keep in mind that the bonus wagering requirement applies.

How We Ranked the Best Maryland Casino Apps

Choosing the perfect Maryland online casino isn’t about rolling the dice. Just like when we were searching for the best Ohio online casinos, we dug deep to find those top contenders — here’s what we looked for:

Online Casino Gaming Selection

Variety is the spice of life, especially when playing casino games. The best casinos online offer a thrilling mix of slots (classic and the latest releases), table games galore, and even immersive live casino games. But of course, we should always consider their quality.

Banking

Banking shouldn’t be a headache. Our top picks make it easy with options like your usual cards, bank transfers, and lightning-fast crypto choices. Are you getting your winnings quickly? That’s always a major plus. Casinos shouldn’t take forever to send you your payout.

Maryland Casino Bonuses

Who doesn’t love some extra cash to play with? For that reason, we hunted down the best casino bonuses for new users as well as other regular promos to keep those chips stacked.

But hey, those bonuses have to be worth your while, so we made sure the terms were actually fair.

Best Online Casinos in Maryland – FAQ

Got more questions about gambling online in Maryland? Let’s clear things up with answers to those burning questions:

Is Gambling Legal in Maryland? Yes, sports betting and several forms of gambling, as well as land based casinos, are legal in Maryland.



As long as you're within state lines and meet the legal gambling age, you're good to go. Are Maryland Online Casinos Rigged? No, Maryland online casino games aren’t rigged. The best Maryland online casinos use software from trusted providers to ensure fair play.



These games utilize Random Number Generators (RNGs) to guarantee that results are completely unpredictable and truly random. Can You Play Online Casino Games in Maryland? Yes, you can play casino games online in Maryland. However, it’s important to choose trusted casino sites before you start playing with real money – like the ones on our list.



If you decide to explore other casino sites, always make sure to check their licensing information and read reviews from other players.

Comparing the Top 5 Maryland Casino Sites Online

Decision time! Let’s recap our top picks and help you choose the Maryland online casino that’s your perfect online gambling getaway:

Black Lotus: As our top pick for all-around excellence, Black Lotus delivers a sweet mix of thrilling games, generous bonuses, and convenient banking. Their welcome bonus of up to $7,000 is one of the biggest around.

Super Slots: Slot lovers, be sure to drop by Super Slots online casino. They offer a dizzying selection of online slot machines with high RTPs and exciting bonus features. Get started with their massive welcome bonus worth up to $6,000.

PayDay Casino: If you’re all about those sweet bonuses, PayDay Casino Maryland will be your next favorite online gambling site. They keep the promotions and reload offers flowing to boost your bankroll.

Lucky Creek: Blackjack enthusiasts will love this online casino Maryland with its solid selection of blackjack variations and a classic Wild West vibe. Snag its 200% match bonus up to $7,500, and try your luck on those cards.

BC.Game: Craving the excitement of a real casino? BC.Game brings the thrill of live dealer games right to your screen, and its selection is awe-inspiring. Its welcome bonus, spread across your first four deposits, lets you unlock up to a $20,000 welcome bonus.

How To Sign Up and Play Online Casino Games in MD

The process of joining Maryland casinos is quick and easy.

Here’s how to sign up at our top pick for Maryland online casino players, Black Lotus Casino:

step 01 Choose a Maryland Online Casino to Use Take a look at our top picks

Choose your favorite casino in Maryland

We recommend using Black Lotus Casino, our #1 pick step 02 Create a Casino Account Visit Black Lotus Casino’s website or choose another casino

Click “ Sign Up “

“ Enter your details and contact info, then click “Create Account“ step 03 Deposit Funds and Claim a Casino Bonus After a successful sign-up, click “ Deposit ” on your casino account dashboard

” on your casino account dashboard Select a payment method, click “ Claim a Bonus, ” and enter your deposit details

” and enter your deposit details Complete your transaction step 04 Start Playing Maryland Online Casino Games Check if your deposit is already in your casino account, then return to the casino lobby

Find a real money casino game, and have fun gambling online!

Tips for Playing at a Real Money Online Casino in Maryland

Ready to try your luck at a Maryland online casino? Keep these real money gambling tips in mind to boost your winning chances and have a fun, safe experience:

Stretch that Bankroll: Make your money last longer by setting a budget for each time you play and spreading it out into smaller bets at Maryland online casino sites. Winning streaks are great, but knowing when to call it a night is always a smart move.

Practice Makes Perfect: Tons of Maryland real money online casinos let you play in “demo mode.” Test out those new games, nail down that blackjack strategy, or just spin some slots for fun without risking a dime.

Cash Out Regularly: Hit a nice win? Don’t leave it all sitting in your casino account. Withdraw some of those winnings regularly to lock in those profits and keep your bankroll healthy.

So, What Are the Best MD Casinos Online?

In our book, Black Lotus Casino is the ultimate all-rounder for Maryland players. They’ve got a fantastic mix of exciting games, generous bonuses, and convenient banking options—perfect for an incredible online casino experience.

A little variety never hurts, and MD online casinos like Super Slots, with its incredible selection of online slots, or PayDay Casino, with its never-ending bonuses, are definitely worth checking out, too.

No matter where you play, gambling online should always be fun. Set limits, take breaks when necessary, and just enjoy the ride.

Good luck, and here’s to those big wins.

