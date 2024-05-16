Europe is home to some of the world’s greatest sports leagues – and the best European betting sites make wagering on them easy and exciting!

We’ve found that MyStake is the top online betting site in Europe at the end of our research, with all new customers eligible for a €500 welcome bonus as well as a 3 + 1 free bet offer.

But on the off-chance you might want something else, we’ve rated nine other Euro betting sites that you’ll surely enjoy.

Let’s check them out.

Best European Betting Sites

🥇 Best overall MyStake 🤑 Wide variety of futures bets GoldenBet ⚽️ Great for live betting FreshBet 💎 Top sportsbook for bonuses DonBet 🔝 Excellent prop bets Winstler ₿ Best for Bitcoin users JackBit 📱 Top-Rated mobile betting app Gxmble 🎁 €10,000 welcome bonus Palm Casino 🥎 Regular betting tournaments Seven Casino 🏈 Ideal for European football betting Prive Casino

Wherever you’re based, the best European betting sites cover most of the EU with their generous odds and regular deals. Read on as we review each of the top EU bookmakers in-depth.

1. MyStake – Best European Betting Site Overall

Pros 100% up to €500 sign-up bonus Multiple languages available SSL-secure website 25+ sports betting markets Cashback for regular players Reverse withdrawals Great Bet Builder tool Cons No weekend withdrawals Lacks a loyalty program

Widely available across Europe, MyStake is the best betting site for Europeans. You can bet on over two dozen sports, browse thousands of markets, as well as claim a €500 welcome bonus wherever you’re located.

Available European Countries:

5/5

MyStake is extensively available in the European continent. You can access the site in the UK, France, Germany, Georgia, the Netherlands and Italy.

It’s SSL-secure, and you can also switch the default language at the touch of a button.

Online Sports Betting:

4.95/5

Whether you want to bet on top leagues and sports like the English Premier League, the NBA, and the NRL, or whether you get your kicks betting on live Serbian basketball, there’s practically nothing you can’t bet on at MyStake.

Leagues in all European nations are covered comprehensively, with no stone left unturned.

A Bet Builder and an early cashout tool are both excellent features you’ll find here. Alternative handicaps are available in all the top sports, and you can bet pre-game and in-play. Bet limits are high, too.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.9/5

Regardless of where you’re based, you can join MyStake and start things off with a 100% matched deposit bonus worth up to €500. The minimum deposit is €20, and you can use your bonus funds on every market except outright bets.

After that, MyStake will reward you with bonus bets anytime you place 3 bets on the spin at the stipulated minimum odds.

And while there’s no loyalty program, you can request a 10% “loyalty bonus” if you’ve deposited more than €100 over a set period of time.

Payment Methods:

4.85/5

MyStake accepts a wide range of payment methods, so much so that any European bettor should be able to find one that suits them.

Your options include credit and debit cards, eWallets like Skrill and Neteller, and MiFinity, bank transfer and cryptocurrencies, the latter of which is available in every country.

The minimum deposit and withdrawal is a fair €20, but payout times are lengthy, partly due to the fact that weekend withdrawals aren’t available. On the other hand, you can reverse a withdrawal at MyStake.

2. GoldenBet – Best Variety of Futures Bets of all European Sportsbooks

Pros €50 bonus bet every weekend Huge range of futures bets €10 minimum deposit Prompt customer support Cons Can’t withdraw via debit card No live chat feature

GoldenBet is our top pick for bettors who want to dip into the futures markets and bet on sporting events well in advance. These include the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup 2026.

There are also plenty of markets to choose from for individual games, while all bettors can start things off with a 100% up to €500 welcome bonus.

Available European Countries:

4.85/5

GoldenBet is another reputable sports betting site that’s available in multiple European countries. You can access it in the UK, Belgium, Denmark, Italy and Lithuania.

Estonian and French bettors can also access GoldenBet, as can Swedish bettors, with the interface exactly the same for everyone.

Online Sports Betting:

4.85/5

GoldenBet covers over 25 sports excellently. Niche categories include stock car racing, lacrosse, and Gaelic hurling, which should give you some idea of how varied things are.

As mentioned, it stands out for futures bets, with early market prices available for a wide range of competitions, including the NHL playoffs, the Super Bowl, the Copa America – and many more.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.6/5

A 100% matched deposit bonus is available when you create your GoldenBet account. This is a first deposit bonus; the maximum amount you can claim is €500. A second deposit bonus is also available, and it’s basically the same deal as the first deposit bonus.

There’s also a €50 bonus bet available every weekend for regular bettors, and you just need to head over to the “promotions” page to activate it. 10% cashback is also up for grabs.

Payment Methods:

4.8/5

Depending on your exact location, GoldenBet accepts credit and debit cards like VISA and MasterCard, as well as Interac and AstroPay. Neteller and Skrill are available, but PayPal is missing for all European countries.

You can also transact with crypto at this EU betting site, with the minimum deposit for all methods set at €10. The most you can deposit per transaction is €2,000, but a €50 minimum withdrawal for many banking options might be a sticking point for some players.

You also can’t withdraw via card.

3. FreshBet – Best EU Sportsbook Online for Live Betting

Pros 100% up to €500 welcome offer Bet live on 20+ sports Competitive in-play odds Available in 120+ countries Well-structured VIP program Cons Lengthy withdrawals No sports reload bonus

FreshBet is one of the European online casinos and sportsbooks that has all the tools you need for in-play betting, including alternative betting lines and an early cashout tool.

Available European Countries:

4.75/5

FreshBet is available in 120+ countries, many of them European. These include the UK, Belgium, Croatia, France, Germany and Iceland.

FreshBet’s sportsbook is also accessible to Irish bettors, as well as Hungarian bettors and Norwegian bettors.

Online Sports Betting:

4.85/5

As mentioned, FreshBet stands out for its live betting markets. You can bet on all sports 24/7, with FreshBet going deep with its coverage of worldwide leagues and tournaments. From Challenger tennis events to Germany’s second-tier football, it’s all here.

Odds are competitive and FreshBet also releases their lines early so that you can bet pre-game, too. There are plenty of handicap bets to choose from, as well as a wide range of props on all the major sports.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.5/5

When you sign up for FreshBet today, you can instantly opt into a 100% matched deposit bonus to be used on regular sports. This is worth €500 with a minimum deposit of €20. Alternatively, you can opt for a 100% eSports welcome bonus.

By becoming a FreshBet VIP, you’ll get access to various rewards, including faster payouts. However, you do need to be a regular bettor to unlock the best perks.

Payment Methods:

4.7/5

FreshBet supports a variety of secure payment methods across the continent, including VISA, MasterCard, and Interac.

AstroPay is available in some countries, as is PayOp. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin are accepted everywhere. The minimum deposit for most methods is just €10.

Payouts can take as long as 3 days due to there being no weekend withdrawals here. You can speed things up by becoming a VIP for priority withdrawals.

4. DonBet – Best European Betting Site for Bonuses

Pros 120% up to €600 welcome bonus 30+ sports categories Asian handicap bets available Reliable live chat feature Dedicated e-sports section Cons Customer support is not 24/7 Cashback isn’t credited automatically

The bonuses come thick and fast at Donbet, with new customers across Europe entitled to a €500 welcome bonus, as well as 10% cashback every day. As well as sports, Donbet is also one of the top casino sites not listed on Gamstop, offering games of all shapes and sizes.

Available European Countries:

4.8/5

Licensed by Curacao, DonBet is eligible to operate in various European nations. You can play in the UK, France and Germany, as well as the Netherlands.

You can also access this sports betting site in Sweden and Italy, as well as Lithuania. What’s more, DonBet is multilingual, meaning you can easily switch to your preferred language.

Online Sports Betting:

4.7/5

DonBet offers markets on more than 30 regular sports, as well as a plethora of eSports like Starcraft and Counter-Strike. All the top leagues are collected together at the top of the screen, and they include La Liga (football), the latest F1 Grand Prix, and the NBA playoffs.

Football is by far the most popular, but you can choose from an excellent range of bet types, including the alternative handicap, on sports like tennis, basketball, and the NFL.

Bonuses and Promotions:

4.65/5

You can opt-in to a 120% up to €600 sign-up bonus at DonBet, which comes with a €20 min deposit. Bonus bets are available on the regular, too, and all you need to do is place 3 consecutive bets at qualifying odds to get a fourth bet on the house.

Payment Methods:

4.6/5

Credit cards and debit cards are available for deposits at DonBet, as is Neteller, Skrill and PaySafeCard. Bank transfer and Trustly are available in some countries, while cryptocurrencies are available in all European nations.

The minimum deposit and withdrawal is generally €20, while maximum payout limits per transaction are high. Payout times can be quite lengthy but there are no fees involved.

5. Winstler – Best EU Bookmaker Online for Props Betting

Pros Fast sign-up process Huge range of props bets 100% Friday reload bonus Bet Builder tool Easy site navigation Cons Tight withdrawal limits No loyalty program

If you’re the kind of bettor who prefers to bet on specific outcomes, such as a tennis player to strike over 3.5 aces in a match, Winstler might be for you. It’s our recommended choice for props bets.

Available European Countries:

4.6/5

Winstler has been around since 2003, making it one of the newest European sports betting sites you can join. UK players are eligible to bet here, as are bettors in France, Germany and Italy.

Other countries where Winstler is available include Sweden and Ireland.

Online Sports Betting:

4.5/5

Whether you want to bet on the corner handicap on a football match, a player to score over 1.5 goals in an NHL game or a tennis player to win a set, there’s no shortage of props betting options at Winstler.

You can also choose from more traditional betting markets like the moneyline, while a Bet Builder tool will help with props betting.

Winstler covers lots of competitions across Europe and beyond, with niche sports including volleyball, futsal, and cycling.

Bonuses and Promotions

4.6/5

Winstler is offering new players a €9,500 welcome bonus. But this is not specifically a sports bonus. To claim the full amount, you need to opt-in five times since it covers your first five deposits.

A 100% Friday reload bonus is then available, worth a further €2,500.

There’s no loyalty program here, but Winstler typically notifies you of their latest offers via SMS.

Payment Methods:

4.55/5

The exact payment methods available at Winstler will depend where you’re based. Most players, though, should be able to deposit via credit and debit cards, as well as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Other options may include PaySafeCard, Skrill and Neteller.

The minimum deposit is set at €25 across Europe but a €1,000 daily withdrawal limit might frustrate some players.

How We Chose the Best EU Betting Sites

European Betting Locations

As rich as the European betting market is, not all the best betting sites are available in every country. We therefore made it our mission to bring you online sportsbooks that are accessible in dozens of countries so that you can access them securely.

Sports Betting Markets & Odds

All the online sportsbooks in this guide offer competitive odds on a wide variety of betting markets, including handicaps, props and futures. You can place single bets, parlays/accas, as well as bet in-play on all sports.

Bonuses & Promotions

You’ll find a number of generous promotions at the European bookmakers in this list, starting out with first deposit bonuses that are available to all new customers.

We also made sure to include sports betting sites that keep the fun going with reload bonuses, cashback bonuses, and bonus bets.

Payment Methods

Lastly, we added European bookmakers that support trustworthy payment methods widely accepted across the continent, including major credit and debit cards and eWallets.

We also researched their payout times, as well as their deposit limits, so that you won’t be left waiting for your winnings.

Why is MyStake the Best European Bookmaker?

There are some stellar online bookmakers that offer their services in Europe. MyStake came out on top of them all – and here’s why:

Best Odds : Whether you want to place a moneyline bet on a Champions League game or a handicap bet on the NFL, MyStake consistently offers the best odds across all markets.

: Whether you want to place a moneyline bet on a Champions League game or a handicap bet on the NFL, MyStake consistently offers the best odds across all markets. Unlimited Bonus Bets : Anytime you place 3 consecutive bets at qualifying odds, MyStake will match your aggregate stake with a bonus bet.

: Anytime you place 3 consecutive bets at qualifying odds, MyStake will match your aggregate stake with a bonus bet. High Bet Limits : MyStake gives you the chance to bet with freedom. It won’t limit winners and is willing to accept large stakes.

: MyStake gives you the chance to bet with freedom. It won’t limit winners and is willing to accept large stakes. Super Fast Bet Settlement: As soon as your bet has won, MyStake settles up straight away and adds your sports betting winnings to your account. This means you don’t need to wait around but can start planning your next bet or withdraw your winnings.

Advantages of Betting on Sports Online in Europe

Betting in Europe is very unrestricted. You can walk up to a brick-and-mortar European bookies and place a sports bet in most towns and cities.

On the other hand, online betting sites offer plenty of advantages that you won’t find at a retail sportsbook:

You Can Bet In-Play

European bookmakers let you bet on all sporting events after they’ve started. From soccer to tennis, you can bet on a range of markets in play and use up-to-date in-game statistics to help you make informed betting decisions.

You Can Cashout Early

Early cashout tools are available at all the best sports betting sites, giving you more control over how you bet.

Lots of Sports Bonuses to Claim

Online sports betting operators pull out all the stops with regular deals, including sign-up bonuses, reload bonuses, and cashback. You can claim these offers whenever you want and use them to top up your bankroll.

Best European Betting Sites: FAQs

Is it Safe to Join an EU Sportsbook? Joining an EU sportsbook is safe, provided you sign up for an online sportsbook that's legal and licensed in your country.



Licensed sportsbooks are regulated. They care about their customers more, and they've put in place a range of security measures, such as SSL encryption, to keep you safe. How Do I Find the Best European Online Bookmakers in My Country? The easiest way to find out which European betting companies are the best in your country is to read review guides like this, which give you the lowdown on all the best available European sportsbooks.



You can also read reviews written by customers in your location, as these will further point you in the direction of the best gambling sites you can join. Which is the Best Betting Site in Europe? Based on its odds, bonuses, and overall user-friendliness, MyStake is the best European betting site. You can join now and get a €500 welcome bonus.

Comparing the Top 5 Best European Betting Sites

MyStake: Best for Euro betting overall. Best odds on popular and niche sports, thousands of markets to choose from, and unlimited bonus bets to claim. Join now for a €500 bonus.

GoldenBet: Top online bookies for futures markets. Bet on major sporting events in advance, bag the best early prices before the odds shorten, and enjoy a €500 welcome bonus.

FreshBet: Recommended for live betting, FreshBet gives you all the tools needed for a top in-play betting experience, including up-to-date stats, an early cashout tool, and a €500 bonus.

DonBet: Explore fun and competitive e-sports betting at Donbet. Get your account set up and claim a 120% match bonus of up to €600 now.

Winstler: With so many props betting options, this is our top pick for anyone who wants to place game, team, and player props bets on sports like football, the NBA, tennis, and the NFL.

How to Create a European Sportsbook Account It takes just a minute to join European betting sites. The sign-up process generally consists of 3 or 4 steps, as we’ll demonstrate by using our top pick, MyStake, as an example: 1. Get the Registration Process Started Use our link to head to MyStake’s homepage

Click the red “REGISTER” button at the top of the page 2. Fill Out the Form You need to fill in just one form

Details you’ll be asked for include your full name, your country, and a valid email address 3. Accept the T&Cs Tick the box to confirm you accept the terms

Click “REGISTER” 4. Make a Deposit and Place Bets Once your account is launched, head to the “cashier” to make your first deposit

Place a €20 minimum deposit to unlock the €500 welcome bonus

Tips & Tricks for Online Betting in Europe

Online betting is fun, but it can also be a profitable venture. To help you get started in the best way possible, let’s look at a few handy tips, tricks, and shortcuts.

Join Multiple European Bookies

The smart thing to do is sign up for a few different top betting sites. This will allow you to claim more bonuses, as well as shop around for the best odds each time you want to bet.

Claim the Welcome Bonus

When you join a European betting site, the first thing you can do is make a qualifying deposit and claim the welcome bonus. This is often a matched deposit bonus that boosts your bankroll.

Grab the Odds Boosts

Most bookmakers offer regular odds boosts on popular sports like football. These are a great way to maximize your potential profits and are worth looking out for. They also come with no wagering requirements.

Set Deposit Limits

The best betting sites help sports bettors stay in control via safer gambling tools. With these, you can set your own deposit limits, loss limits, and wagering limits.

While not everyone may need them, these tools are ideal if you think you might get carried away. They help to make placing sports bets more fun by preventing you from betting more than you can afford to lose.

Bet On Your Favourite Sports Teams at the Best EU Bookies!

These are the best EU sports betting sites you can join today, each ranked according to availability, odds, and sports promos.

MyStake is the best for EU betting overall, and you can opt-in for a €500 welcome bonus as soon as you sign up.

Whatever you decide, please remember to have fun, stay in control, and gamble responsibly.

