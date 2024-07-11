If you’ve been spinning reels for a while now, then you know Illinois online casinos are on a different level.

We’re talking about real money games from top-tier developers, awesome casino deals, and big payouts available at top IL casino sites like Slots of Vegas.

But that’s not the only online casino that offers a fantastic gambling experience for Illinois players. If you’re interested in seeing what the best online casinos on our list can offer, let’s dive right in.

Best Illinois Online Casinos

1. Slots of Vegas – Best Illinois Online Casino Overall

Pros 250% match welcome bonus + 50 free spins 200+ high-RTP slot games Instant payouts with crypto banking Advanced security with Inclave registration process Daily jackpot prizes Cons Must deposit to see live dealer games Table game selection can be improved

Slots of Vegas is an impressive online casino that offers some of the best-paying slots in the industry — and backs them up with some seriously advanced security measures and a handsome welcome bonus. This is a perfect pick for budding bettors and high-rollers alike.

Real Money Games:

4.8 / 5.0

We found the Slots of Vegas library of games packed to the gills with great slots and table games from RealTime Gaming — and only RTG.

Anyone who has been playing for a while is likely aware of RTG’s dedication to offering exciting games with a high payout rate (most of their slots have a 96% RTP or higher), so the fact that Slots of Vegas only has one software provider isn’t a cause for concern.

In fact, we embrace it. We found many of the provider’s biggest and brightest games waiting for us, including the Crash Bandits series of slots, Asgard Deluxe, Achilles, and even a couple of Three Stooges progressive jackpot titles.

Table game fans will find an excellent selection of classics, such as baccarat, roulette, Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, Tri Card Poker, and over a dozen high-quality video poker machines.

Welcome Bonus:

5 / 5.0

New players can use the WILD250 promo code when signing up to get a generous 250% match bonus worth up to $2,500 plus 50 free spins.

Though this bonus can only be used on slots and keno games, its no-maximum-payout limit makes it one heckuva deal.

Secure Payment Options:

4.95 / 5.0

Slots of Vegas accepts Visa, Mastercard, and AMEX credit cards and a limited selection of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin. Crypto payouts are processed the same day, and many withdrawals clear within an hour.

2. Super Slots – Best Illinois Online Casino Site for Slot Games

Pros $6,000 welcome package Over 700 slots and table games Daily slots, blackjack, and roulette tournaments Live dealer games from two top studios Over 20 secure banking options Cons Some games are not available on mobile No progressive jackpot prizes

From its impressive collection of real money slots (where do you think Super Slots got its name?) to the online roulette Illinois players love, unique blackjack variants, and slots tournaments paying out $35,000 in cash every day — it’s easy to see why this casino was an instant hit with our team.

Real Money Games:

4.9 / 5.0

The Super Slots library consists of over 700 slots and table games from some of the industry’s biggest names, such as BetSoft, Nucleus, and Yggdrasil.

This means you’ll be able to enjoy a ton of fan-favorite games like Super Golden Dragon Inferno, Wild Chicago, Faerie Spells, and the porcine powerhouse that is WarHogs HellaWays (a rather exciting pig-viking hybrid slot with action-packed bonus rounds).

The table game selection at Super Slots is nearly as diverse, with a huge selection of classic table games like American and European roulette, single and multi-hand blackjack, craps, WAR, and more.

Welcome Bonus:

4.8 / 5.0

Using the SS250 promo code will give new players a 250% match up to $1,000 on their first bonus—and if they deposit $100 or more, they’ll also get 100 free spins to boot.

This bonus can be followed up with five 100% match bonuses worth $1,000 each for a total bonus potential of $6,000.

If you prefer to play with crypto, you might like the CRYPTO400 promo code, which gives you a 400% match up to $4,000 instead.

Secure Payment Options:

4.85 / 5.0

We were impressed with the diversity of banking options available at Super Slots. In addition to most major credit cards, players can load up their accounts with bank wire transfers, cashier checks, money orders, and 15 different forms of cryptocurrency, including Binance, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Stellar, Shiba Inu, and Tron.

3. Lucky Red Casino – Best Welcome Bonus of all IL Online Casinos

Pros 400% match up to $4,000 $75 casino chip when you deposit with crypto 200+ high-RTP slots Multiple $1 million+ jackpot prizes Generous reload offers Cons Lackluster table game selection Only one software provider

Lucky Red Casino is another RTG-powered casino, which would be reason enough to include it on this list — but when we saw the massive progressive jackpot prizes available and all of the bonus codes — we knew it had to go right near the top.

Real Money Games:

4.7 / 5.0

Like our #1 Illinois casino, Lucky Red is powered exclusively by RealTime Gaming.

This means there are over 200 high-RTP online slots Illinois players can explore, like the Bubble Bubble series or Icy Hot Multi-Game, which lets you play two 3-reel slot games at the same time.

But what Lucky Red Casino manages to do that even our #1 casino misses out on is to deliver life-changing jackpot prizes thanks to two key titles. Aztec Millions and Megasaur offer massive $1 million+ prizes without sacrificing payout odds.

Both games tend to sit at around 95% RTP at most real money online casinos — though we could not find the exact numbers here.

Welcome Bonus:

4.8 / 5.0

You can use the LUCKYRED400 bonus code to get a 400% match up to $4,000 when making your first deposit. This bonus comes with an additional $75 in bonus casino chips if the deposit is made using cryptocurrency.

And this is just the first of many bonus codes available. Honestly, you’d have to work hard to avoid qualifying for a bonus with any deposit you make at this casino — and why would anyone do that?

Secure Payment Options:

4.9 / 5.0

Lucky Red Casino accepts most major credit cards, Interac, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Binance Coin, and USD Coin.

We recommend crypto for most players thanks to the faster payout speeds and additional $75 in casino chips.

4. Slots.lv – Best IL Online Casino Site for Mobile

Pros 200% match up to $3,000 + 30 free spins Seamless mobile casino experience 250+ real money casino games Over 30 progressive jackpot slots 24/7 customer support Cons Not a great casino for poker fanatics Lower weekly payout limits on fiat transactions

When it comes to mobile gaming, it’s hard to beat Slots.lv’s incredible mobile-ready website. Not only does it make it easy to find — and play — popular table games and online slots real money Illinois players love, but there is no cumbersome app to download, meaning you have more space on your phone for pictures of your poor old cat.

Real Money Games:

4.8 / 5.0

We found over 250 exciting slots, table games, and live dealer games from providers like Visionary iGaming, BetSoft, Genesis, Rival, and RTG.

This gives players a wide range of exciting options ranging from fast-paced, progressive jackpot slots (of which Slots.lv has over 30) to video bingo, roulette, baccarat, and some truly excellent online blackjack Illinois players will love — we recommend checking out Zappit Blackjack, which introduces a lot of new rules to mix things up.

Slots.lv even has a bunch of slots games connected to the Hot Drop Jackpot network, which means you can play games you already know and love — like A Night with Cleo, Golden Buffalo, and 777 Deluxe — with the added benefit of must-drop hourly and daily jackpot prizes.

There’s also an Epic Jackpot that can drop at any time and tends to pay out hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Welcome Bonus:

4.7 / 5.0

Two welcome bonuses are available, depending on whether you deposit using crypto or credit cards.

Crypto depositors will get a 200% match worth up to $3,000 + 30 free spins on Golden Buffalo, while credit card bettors will get a 100% match up to $2,000 instead — with 20 free spins.

Secure Payment Options:

4.75 / 5.0

You can deposit using Visa and Mastercard credit cards, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether. We recommend playing with crypto at this casino to avoid the somewhat limited weekly withdrawal limits — also, the bonus is better.

It’s also worth noting that Slots.lv has a MatchPay feature that lets you deposit using popular e-wallets like PayPal and Zelle, but this option does not qualify for any bonuses.

5. Ignition – Best Illinois Online Casino Real Money Site for Live Dealer Games

Pros Up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses 200+ slots and table games Over 30 live dealer blackjack Illinois tables Incredible online poker rooms Virtual online sports betting Cons Fees on some banking options Limited bonus variety

Ignition dabbles in a little bit of everything. It’s primarily known for its poker games and tournaments, but it also has a generous slots catalog, an exciting virtual online sportsbook, and a whole host of table games — including some of the best live poker action on the net.

Real Money Games:

4.8 / 5.0

As a sister site to Slots.lv, you’ll find a lot of overlap between the casino game selections. Everything from Elvis Frog in Vegas to Gemhalla and the RTG progressive jackpot giant Shopping Spree can be found here — plus a great selection of classic table games.

And table games are where Ignition shines. From the massive real money poker tables where you can go head-to-head against other players in Texas Hold’em and Omaha for generous prizes to the 30+ live dealer blackjack tables with table limits as low as $5 and as high as $50,000. Everyone can find their favorite live casino games to enjoy.

Welcome Bonus:

4.7 / 5.0

First-time depositors will get two deposit match bonuses at once thanks to Ignition’s generous welcome package. Depositing up to $1,000 will see two 100% match bonuses added to their account — or two 150% match bonuses if they deposit with cryptocurrency, for $3,000 in bonus cash.

Instead of traditional wagering requirements, the poker bonus unlocks in small chunks as you stake real money at the tables.

Secure Payment Options:

4.7 / 5.0

Ignition lets players deposit using Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether. Much like with Slots.lv above, Ignition accepts deposits through MatchPay, letting you use your favorite e-wallet options, but also like Slots.lv — these deposits will not qualify for bonuses.

Ranking the Best Illinois Real Money Online Casino Sites

Real Money Games

One of the hallmarks of great Illinois casinos is their dedication to a varied gambling experience. To that end, we’ve ensured every casino on this list offers a wide range of video slot machines, table games, live dealer games, and so on, ensuring boredom is a thing of the past.

Welcome Bonus

To ensure your casino journey starts on the right foot, we’ve only selected casinos offering the best casino bonuses like bonus cash, free play offers, and fair wagering requirements.

Secure Payment Options

Whether you’re a blockchain bro or a fiat fiend, you’ll find secure payment options that meet your needs. Expect fast payouts with reasonable fees—if any at all.

These are the same set of criteria you should be looking for in top Ohio online casinos and the best Colorado online gambling sites.

Why is Slots of Vegas the Best Online Casino in Illinois?

After testing dozens of IL online casinos, we had to go with Slots of Vegas as our #1 once all was said and done. Curious about why it came out on top? We’ll break it down for you.

High-Quality Games: Slots of Vegas is powered by RealTime Gaming, one of our favorite providers in the industry. RTG is known for its high-RTP slots, diverse video poker machines, and superior mobile compatibility.

Generous Bonuses: Not only does Slots of Vegas start you off with a generous $2,500 bonus (with only 10x wagering requirements), but many great reload bonuses are on offer, with more being sent to you regularly.

Secure Inclave Registration: Slots of Vegas is one of the few Inclave casinos. Instead of sending your personal information to every casino, increasing the odds of your data being compromised, you can just login right away. Not only will your information be tucked safely away from prying eyes, but you can instantly sign up with any other casino on the Inclave network.

Best Illinois Online Casinos – FAQs

Comparison of the Top Real Money Online Casino Illinois Sites

Slots of Vegas: With over 200 high-RTP slots, generous bonuses, and some of the most advanced security features around, it’s easy to see why Slots of Vegas is No.1. Get a 250% match bonus + 50 spins.

Super Slots: Enjoy over 700 top-notch slots and table games and compete for your slice of $35,000 in daily tournament prizes. Super Slots also offers players up to $6,000 in welcome bonuses.

Lucky Red Casino: This incredible RealTime Gaming slots site offers a ton of high-quality games including some truly monstrous progressive jackpot prizes. Get a 400% first deposit bonus.

Slots.lv: Thanks to Slots.lv’s incredible mobile-ready website, you can enjoy hundreds of great games, dozens of progressive jackpot prizes, and a generous $3,000 welcome bonus (plus 30 free spins).

Ignition: Die-hard fans of table games like blackjack, poker, and roulette will find a lot to love at Ignition Casino. Ignition has over 30 live blackjack tables for casual and high-rollers. Grab $3,000 bonus cash.

How to Create an Illinois Online Casino Account

Did you know that signing up with IL online casino sites is so easy that you can create your account and start to play online casino games in under 10 minutes? It’s true — and to prove it we’ve created this step-by-step guide to registering at our #1 Illinois casino site: Slots of Vegas.

Getting Started

Head to Slots of Vegas and click “Play Now”

Click “I don’t have an account”

Fill out the form with your name, and email, and create a new password

Create Your Account

Provide the rest of your details (address, DOB, et cetera )

) Choose your preferred currency from the dropdown

Click “Sign Up” and then check your email for verification

Deposit and Start Playing

You’ve created your first online casino account.

All you have to do now is log in and make your first deposit

Use WILD250 to claim the generous $2,500 welcome bonus + 50 free spins.

Experience the Best Illinois Online Casino Real Money Games!

That’s it. We’ve taught you everything we know about where you should play online casino games for real money in Illinois.

To recap, we believe that Slots of Vegas is the best pick for most players. It offers hundreds of great games with high payout rates, an incredible $2,500 welcome bonus, and a wealth of advanced security features to keep you and your winnings safe.

But even if you decide to play casino games with one of Slots of Vegas’ competitors (and there’s nothing wrong with that), you’ll be fine. Just remember to focus on having fun and to always practice responsible gambling.

DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this guide may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local laws.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: