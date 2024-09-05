Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

They don’t call it Texas Hold’em for nothing. The best Texas online gambling sites don’t mess around with their thrilling games, huge bonuses, and double-tight security.

That’s why if you’re looking for serious poker gaming, you go straight to Ignition. It’s popular for its high-traffic poker rooms and combined $3,000 casino and poker bonus.

It’s far from the only worthwhile site that accepts players from the Lone Star State, however, and we’ll reveal nine others you should try ASAP. One even has slot jackpots that can reach into the millions — how’s that for big-time action?

Read on to find out which online casinos made our list.

Best Texas Online Gambling Sites

We’ll now talk about how these casino gambling sites performed when we tested them. The reviews will cover online games, promotional deals, banking options, and more. Let’s dive in!

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.

Table of Contents

1. Ignition – Best Online Gambling Site in Texas Overall

Pros 98% payout rate on select games

$3,000 poker + casino promo

Hot drop slot jackpots

One of the best poker sites in Texas

Also offers virtual sports betting Cons Needs a site revamp

Biggest rewards reserved for most active players

Ignition is No. 1 for today. Licensed, transparent, and around for almost a decade, this online casino offers some of the highest-paying slot games and top-tier poker events.

Casino Games & RTP Rates:

5 / 5.0

The top choice among the best Texas online casinos hosts over 300 games. It’s not just about the quantity here; each game is designed to pull you right in with its top-notch quality and fun gameplay.

You’ve got everything from online slots that get bigger with every spin, the much-loved Megaways series, to classic table games that never go out of style.

For slot fans chasing good odds, don’t miss out on Gold Rush Gus. It’s a winner with an RTP rate of 98.48%, which means your chances of winning are pretty sweet.

And, as we’ve mentioned, Ignition is home to one of the top online poker rooms on the internet. You can get a game at any limit and any time of day, regardless of your budget.

What better way to celebrate your heritage than by taking advantage of some fish at Texas hold’em?

Bonuses:

4.9 / 5.0

The best Texas online gambling site greets new players with a sweet welcome bonus that’s hard to ignore. If you’re into crypto, you can grab a bonus as high as $3,000. This cool deal splits evenly – $1,500 for hitting the poker tables and another $1,500 for diving into casino games.

Kick things off with a $20 deposit and meet a 25x playthrough requirement to get in on the action.

Not a crypto fan? No worries. Credit card holders can still score a 100% match bonus up to $2,000, sticking to the same easy conditions. And hey, if you bring a buddy on board, you could pocket an extra $125.

Banking Experience:

4.9 / 5.0

Ignition is all about giving you options, whether you’re a fan of traditional payments or lean towards cryptocurrency.

You’ve got the freedom to deposit using credit cards or MatchPay, and for those who prefer crypto, there’s Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether (USDT) to make things smooth.

When it’s time to cash out, you can go the bank wire route or mail a check. And if you choose to withdraw cryptocurrency, you might even save on transaction fees.

2. Super Slots – Fastest-Paying Texas Online Gambling Site

Pros Near-instant payouts with 15+ cryptos

$6,000 welcome pack

70+ live virtual table games

$500,000 deposits with BTC

Cash-outs up to $100k per transaction Cons No demo mode for games

$500 min payout for bank transfer

Despite its name, Super Slots is known as one of the best spots for live gaming in Texas. But most people overlook how fast and smooth this place is on the banking side.

Casino Games & RTP Rates:

4.85 / 5.0

The spotlight here shines brightly on live dealer games, with over 70 channels handled by expert dealers. The variety is especially notable in blackjack, with over two dozen live variants.

For those who gravitate towards online slots, Super Slots doesn’t disappoint, showcasing a broad selection of games from top-notch providers like Betsoft and Nucleus.

A highlight among these is the Wild West Gold slot, a riveting game with 40 pay-lines that offers the chance to win up to 10,000 times your bet. Not only is the gameplay exciting, but we’re also dealing with a generous 96.51% RTP rate.

Bonuses:

4.85 / 5.0

If you’re new here, you’ve got a $6,000 bonus package waiting over your first six deposits. Just remember to use the codes SS250 and SS100 when you deposit.

And hey, if you’re into crypto, there’s something special for you too. Your first deposit can get a massive 400% boost, up to $4,000.

Those who stick around will get a little cash back every week — 10% up to $250 in reload bonus money, to be exact.

Banking Experience:

4.95 / 5.0

At this Texas online gambling website, managing your funds is a breeze. You’ve got the usual payment methods plus a solid lineup of over 15 cryptocurrencies, including big names like Bitcoin and Litecoin.

You can kick things off with a $20 deposit, no matter your chosen payment method. If you play with Bitcoin, you can fund your account with a whopping $500,000 per transaction.

And when it’s time to cash out, all crypto payouts are handled nearly instantly and you can withdraw up to $100k per transaction.

3. PayDay Casino – Best Bonuses of all Texas Online Casinos

Pros $6,000 welcome pack

150 free spins included

Daily reload bonus + Weekly Rebate

600+ casino games

400% boost for crypto users Cons Clunky search

New to the casino industry

PayDay Casino is one of the best new online casinos you can join right now. It checks all the boxes of a solid online gambling site but truly excels when it comes to bonuses.

Casino Games & RTP Rates:

4.65 / 5.0

At this Texas online gambling site, you’ve got a playground of about 600 games waiting for you, all thanks to some of the best in the biz like Rival Gaming and BetSoft.

If hitting the tables is your thing, there’s a solid lineup of over 20 table games. They’ve also got live dealer games on tap, but finding your way around the huge collection could be smoother.

And if you’re all about slots, you’ve got to check out Dragon’s Cave. It’s packed with awesome stuff like respins, free spins, and a fun Pick A Bonus Round.

Bonuses:

4.95 / 5.0

Jump into PayDay and grab a whopping welcome deal that hooks you up with up to $6,000 and 150 free spins over your first three deposits.

If you’re into crypto, a killer 400% bonus is waiting for you, maxing out at $4,000. And for the regulars, PayDay keeps things spicy with daily crypto perks, weekly cash-back, and special treats for real money blackjack and slots lovers.

Banking Experience:

4.7 / 5.0

This Texas online casino supports classic payment methods and cryptocurrency banking thanks to a diverse selection of over 20 payment options, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more.

When it’s time to cash out, you’re covered with both crypto and regular money withdrawal choices to get your hands on your earnings.

4. Slots.lv – Best TX Casino Gambling Site for Slots

Pros Up to $1,500,000 jackpot cash prizes

$25,000 guaranteed daily jackpots

$3,000 sign-up bonus with 30 spins

Above-average RTP slots Cons Limited poker options

Lackluster promos after the sign-up deal

As the name suggests, Slots.lv is the best online gambling site in Texas if slot machines are what you’re after. The RTP rates regularly exceed 96%, and jackpot cash prizes soar up to $1.5 million!

Casino Games & RTP Rates:

4.85 / 5.0

The excitement is always high at this Texas online gambling site with their Monthly Hot Drop Jackpots, offering up to $1,500,000 in Epic Jackpot cash prizes.

The platform also offers guaranteed $1,000+ hourly jackpots and $25,000 daily jackpot prizes. We’re looking at about 300 slot machines, and our favorite has to be the Golden Buffalo, which is included in the welcome bonus.

And if table games are more your style, you’ll find a wide variety, including multiple roulette and blackjack variants. However, poker enthusiasts may wish for a broader range of options.

Bonuses:

4.6 / 5.0

When you sign up to Slots.lv, you can receive a 200% match on your initial crypto deposit, going up to $3,000, along with 30 free spins.

Or, you can opt for a 100% match up to $2,000 plus 20 extra spins if you use traditional payment methods. Both promotions come with free spins for the game Golden Buffalo.

While frequent players may notice fewer bonus opportunities, inviting friends can earn you a bonus of $225.

Fun fact: Slots.lv is also one of the best Florida gambling sites online!

Banking Experience:

4.65 / 5.0

The options for making deposits and withdrawals at this TX online casino are varied yet straightforward. Traditional payment methods include the use of credit cards and bank transfers. For enthusiasts of digital currency, the platform supports BTC, BCH, ETH, and USDT.

When it’s time to withdraw funds, card transactions are not an option. Users can withdraw their winnings through bank wire transfers or opt for checks by courier. Additionally, the cryptocurrencies listed above can be used for withdrawals as well.

5. BC.Game – Top Texas Gambling Site for Crypto

Pros Several thousand games

360% welcome package

Fast cash-outs

Dozens of exclusive titles

15+ crypto payment methods Cons Geo-restrictions apply

Support can take up to 20 minutes to respond

BC.Game is the leading online gambling site in Texas if you’re looking to bet with Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency online — and that also means they have some of the fastest, most hassle-free cashouts in the business.

Casino Games & RTP Rates:

4.8 / 5.0

BC.Game also stands out with its impressive collection of 5,000+ games, partnering with over 30 top-tier game creators.

Finding your preferred game on their platform is effortless, thanks to the intuitive navigation that allows you to sort games by their type or the developer. We also like that BC Game has about 30 exclusive games you won’t find anywhere else.

Another fun feature is that they’ll show you which titles have been hot over the past 24 hours, so you can spend your money on titles that have been known to pay out lately.

Bonuses:

4.2 / 5.0

When you sign up at BC Game, you’re treated with a 4-tiered welcome package that can hook you up with up to 20,000 BCD, BC Game’s special currency.

The deal gets better with each deposit: beginning with a 180% bonus on your first one, then jumping up to 240%, soaring to 300%, and finally hitting a whopping 360% by your fourth.

And hey, don’t skip out on your free spin – who knows, you might land yourself up to 1 BTC. Plus, if you stick around, there’s a Weekly Raffle waiting for you!

Banking Experience:

4.8 / 5.0

This Texas online gambling site supports around 20 diverse cryptocurrencies for transactions, including well-known ones such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT. And yes, fiat payments are also an option.

The platform stands out for its quick withdrawal process, allowing players to get their hands on their winnings almost immediately.

Best Texas Gambling Sites Online – Our Ranking Criteria

Online Casino Games & RTP Rates

We like to see a variety of games – from slots to blackjack, roulette, lottery, and classic bingo games offered by Texas gambling sites and online casinos. We also like to see the presence of industry-leading software studios like Pragmatic Play, as well as RTP rates of 96% and above.

Online Casino Bonuses

We rated the online casino bonuses not just for the money value they offer but for the fine print. We examined the crucial details like wagering requirements, deadlines, wagering contribution charts, and more when choosing online casinos with the best bonuses.

Banking Experience

The best online casino sites in Texas don’t waste time – they allow you to collect your winnings instantly using traditional fiat banking or cryptocurrency. We also checked the fee structure. And yes, online casinos with lower fees received higher ratings.

We used similar criteria to rank the best online casinos in Ohio and top casino sites in Maryland.

Why Is Ignition the Best Texas Online Casino?

Ignition is good – very good, actually! Here are the main reasons why it climbed to the very top of our rundown of Texas gambling sites.

High Payout Rates: Ignition hosts games with RTP rates as high as 98%. They also offer generous jackpot cash prizes and even some virtual sports betting on the side.

Transparent and Reputable: Ignition has been around since 2016, and is fully licensed and regulated. In addition to SSL encryption and 24/7 support channels, this online casino offers a public forum where you can talk to fellow gamblers or support reps.

$3,000 Welcome Bonus: When you join Ignition, you score up to $3,000 in bonus money with lower 25x wagering. The interesting bit is that the money is split evenly between online slots and poker games – you won’t see such an impressive offer at other real money online casinos in Texas.

Why Should I Use Online Gambling Texas Real Money Websites?

Compared to Texas commercial casinos and tribal casinos, online gambling sites offer so much more. Here are the top 3 benefits Texas players like the most.

Bigger Bonuses: A bonus offer like the $6,000 welcome package at PayDay Casino (with 150 extra spins) is something land-based casinos in Texas can only dream of. This massive difference comes from the lack of overhead costs that the best Texas online casinos have compared to retail sportsbooks and casinos.

Better Payout Rates: Similarly to the bonus situation, online casinos can boost their RTP rates as high as 98% because of the lower operation costs. For comparison, tribal casinos usually don’t have payout rates exceeding 85% and go as low as 75%.

Way More Games: The lack of physical constraints allows Texas online casinos to offer plenty of games. In some instances, we’re talking about upwards of 4,000 gambling titles per casino!

Texas Online Gambling – FAQs

Top 5 Best Online Gambling Texas Sites – Quick Comparison

Ignition: The No. 1 choice among real money online casinos in Texas offers RTP rates as high as 98%, combined with guaranteed daily jackpots, some of the best poker tourneys online, and even virtual online sports betting. The welcome bonus is worth up to $3,000.

Super Slots: The fastest-paying online Texas casino, offering 15+ crypto banking methods with guaranteed near-instant payouts. Super Slots offers 70+ live casino rooms and greets new players with a generous $6,000 sign-up package.

PayDay Casino: The best welcome bonus of all Texas online casinos. New gamblers can claim a whopping $6,000 cash bonus over their first three deposits, combined with 150 free spins and a host of regular promos.

Slots.lv: The best Texas online casino site for slot games, boasting 300+ premium-tier titles and guaranteed jackpots reaching up to $1,500,000. As a new player, you can claim a $3,000 first-deposit bonus with 30 free spins on the popular slot game Golden Buffalo.

BC.Game: The No. 1 spot if you want to bet online, with over 3 dozen sports to wager on. The platform also hosts several thousand gambling games and ranks among the industry leaders for crypto gambling. Newcomers are greeted with a 360% welcome package.

How to Join Real Money Gambling Sites in Texas

Ready to start real money online gambling in the Lone Star State? All it takes is a few easy steps. Let’s take it from the top, shall we?

step 01 Register Your Casino Gambling Account Pick your top online gambling site (we recommend Ignition).

Visit the site and click the sign-up button.

Fill out the registration form.

Accept the T&Cs. step 02 Verify Your Registration The online gambling site will send you a verification link or SMS code.

Click the link or enter the code you received via SMS.

Log in to your new online casino gambling account. step 03 Make the First Deposit (And Get Bonus Money) Head over to the casino’s cashier.

Set your payment method.

Fund your account ($20 is the usual minimum deposit for the welcome boost).

Claim your sign-up bonus. step 04 Start Gambling in Texas & Play Online Casino Games Explore sports betting markets or play online casino games.

Test the demo mode if available, or start real money gambling.

Have fun at online gambling Texas sites!

Advice & Strategies for Online Gambling in Texas

Before joining online casinos in Texas, we recommend going through this brief list of tips and tricks. It will actually help you!

Join More Than One Online Gambling Site: When online gambling in Texas, you shouldn’t just pick one site and blindly stick to it. The best option is to register at several Texas online casinos and legal gambling sites. This way, you’ll get more wagering money by claiming multiple welcome bonuses. More importantly, you’ll test the waters and find your best fit.

Read the Bonus Terms: This applies to online casino and sports betting deals. Check the rollover and the deadline to meet it. It’s better to claim $100 with 25x wagering at Ignition than thousands of dollars you’ll struggle with because the wagering is too high.

Plan Your Withdrawals, Save Money on Fees: Many TX online casinos offer payouts with no fees, but only for your first withdrawal of the month. So, plan your cash-outs accordingly. Similarly, the fees vary depending on your payment preference. Using crypto is not the same as using prepaid cards or bank transfers.

So, What Are the Best Online Gambling Sites in Texas?

And that’s a wrap for the best online casinos in Texas! We’ll say it once more in case you missed it – Ignition is the best casino in the Lone Star State right now.

Why? Because it has the highest-paying games, fantastic poker events, a $3,000 sign-up bonus, and even some virtual online sports betting on the side.

Still, don’t rush it. Take your time, have another look at our list of Texas online gambling sites, and then take your pick.

Please stick to responsible gambling, try the free-play mode first, and always have fun!

DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this guide may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local laws.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: