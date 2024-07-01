Cali folks love to gamble. Whether it’s the massive Commerce Casino in LA to any of the tribal casinos that dot the state, you’re never too far from a good time in the Golden State.

But what about California online casinos? Are there any options for players who want to experience the thrill of a casino from the comfort of their own home?

The answer is yes, and all you have to do is join top-tier casino sites like Ignition. It has everything you’d want from a gambling site, from a massive game selection to huge bonus offers (and even a bustling poker room).

It’s far from the only site catering to California players, though. Stick around and we’ll teach you about nine others that are worth exploring today.

Best Online Casinos in California

We’ll now explain how these real-money online casinos performed when we tested them, hands-on. The process included joining the gambling sites, checking the legal stuff, depositing funds, examining the games, and playing them.

1. Ignition – Best Online Casino in California Overall

Pros $25,000 average daily jackpots $3,000 bonus for poker and slot games 97.03% RTP on select games $10,000,000 poker tournament up and running You can use PayPal and crypto Cons Lower game count overall No less-known crypto banking methods

Ignition is the best real money online casino in California. It delivers the best options for fans of slots and poker, combined with a $3,000 welcome bonus.

Casino Games:

4.9 / 5.0

Ignition has about 300 games, which doesn’t seem like a massive library at a surface level. But, when you check the providers, the RTP rates, and the jackpots, you start to understand the praise this place has received.

As part of the Hot Drop Jackpots program, Ignition offers guaranteed hourly and daily jackpots, with pools reaching $25k daily. And if you hit one of the Epic Jackpots, well, your life will change.

If you want a few specific recommendations, Larry’s Lucky Tavern has an RTP rate of about 97% and 50 pay lines. The max win is 400x, so if you want something stronger, Lady’s Magic Charms is pretty cool with 9,000x win potential and a solid 96.26% RTP (the max wager is $100, too).

The site has all the classic table games and delivers the best online poker options. At the moment of writing, players can join the Black Diamond Poker Open with $10,000,000 GTD on the table.

Casino Bonuses:

4.85 / 5.0

If you’re using crypto, Ignition’s first deposit bonus is worth up to $3,000 at a 300% match rate, split evenly between poker and casino games. Just put down $20 to get started.

Prefer using a credit card? No problem. Ignition will match your first deposit up to $2,000.

Playing games at the casino grants you Ignition Miles loyalty points, which you can exchange for weekly boosts, among other things.

There’s a little something waiting for live dealer blackjack players, too. You can opt in for the Live Dealer 777 Progressive Jackpot and activate potential $100,000+ jackpots with just a $1 side wager.

Banking Experience:

4.9 / 5.0

Ignition makes it easy to pay your way, whether you like sticking to the basics or about digital currency.

You can use credit cards or MatchPay to add funds. And yes, you can connect MatchPay with your PayPal account and use the world’s leading e-wallet that way.

If you’re into crypto, you can use Bitcoin or altcoins like Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Tether (USDT).

When it’s time to take out your winnings, you can go with a bank wire or get a check in the mail. Plus, if you pick crypto for your transactions, you might just cut down on those pesky fees.

2. Super Slots – Best California Online Casino for Crypto

Pros 16 crypto banking methods $4,000 bonus just for crypto users Near-instant payouts 6 dozen live dealer games $500,000 BTC deposits Cons Free spins winnings capped at $100 Most fiat payouts start at $500

Super Slots is next as the No. 1 California online gambling platform for crypto users, boasting full support for 16 digital coins.

Casino Games:

4.7 / 5.0

The name says it all so it’s no surprise that slot games take center stage at Super Slots. We love a good Megaways game, and the one that drew our attention the most was Warhog Hellaways. 200,704 potential pay lines, Free Spins rounds, random reel changes – wow!

If that sounds too much, check out 7 Fortune Frenzy, a classic. Three reels, but spiced up with Instant Win and Multiplier Bonus prizes.

The catalog of live games is surprisingly large, too, with some 70 channels offering living, breathing croupiers on the other side of the internet line. They’re as friendly as $1 per stake for some lottery and roulette fun, soaring up to $50,000 per bet on certain blackjack games.

Casino Bonuses:

4.9 / 5.0

The Super Slots sign-up pack for newbies is worth up to $6,000 over your first six deposits. Just tap in codes SS250 and SS100 to grab your prizes. The match rate for the first one is 250%, while others offer a 100% rate. 100 spins are also included in the mix, with a $100 win cap.

If you’re all about crypto, there’s a special treat for you — a 400% bonus on your first deposit, going all the way up to $4,000.

There’s a 10% Weekly Rebate deal too, or you can jump into daily tournaments with $35,000 in prizes every day.

Banking Experience:

4.9 / 5.0

Super Slots is all about crypto, in our humble opinion. There are 16 coins you can use, starting with Bitcoin, but also including Avalanche, Polygon, and Solana. The minimum deposit is $20, regardless of the cryptocurrency.

If you use Bitcoin to play casino games, you can deposit a whopping $500,000 per transaction.

When the time comes to cash out, we strongly advise sticking to crypto. Minimum payouts start at $20 for most coins, and you can cash out up to $100k with BTC.

Fiat payouts, though? Not ideal. Bank wire transfers require at least $500 per transaction, and a $45 minimum flat fee applies.

3. PayDay Casino – Best California Online Casino Welcome Bonus

Pros $6,000 welcome pack + 150 spins Daily crypto reload up to $100 10% cash-back just for blackjack Super-high-payout video poker (99% RTP) Slot games with big multipliers and high RTP Cons No credit-card payouts $200 minimum payout for ETH

If your idea of the best California casinos involves the best casino bonuses, get started at PayDay Casino with a massive $6k sign-up pack.

Casino Games:

4.5 / 5.0

The PayDay Casino repertoire includes about 500 games from notable developers like Betsoft and Spinomenal.

Diving into the slot game collection, Midas Golden Touch grabbed our attention. Usually, online slots either offer lower win potential with higher RTP or big multipliers with lower payout rates. Well, this thing has an above-average 96.1% payout rate combined with a 10,100x top win.

If you want an even higher RTP, BetSoft’s Frankenslot’s Monster awaits with 96.83% payouts. Picking it up even further, the video poker selection includes 15 titles with superb RTP rates above 99%. Split Way Royal leads the charge, don’t miss it.

The rest of the catalog includes two dozen table games and a live casino section only available to registered users.

Casino Bonuses:

4.95 / 5.0

Your PayDay journey starts with a three-layered welcome offer that hooks you up with up to $6,000 and 150 free spins over your first three deposits.

If you’re into crypto, get ready for a cool 400% bonus match up to $4,000. And there’s more good stuff for everyone – think daily crypto bonuses, weekly cashbacks, and fun times with Blackjack Mondays and Slots Happy Hour.

PayDay’s got your back, every visit, whether your first or your fiftieth, is packed with something extra to make your gaming even better.

Banking Experience:

4.75 / 5.0

Getting started at PayDay requires a $20 minimum deposit. They’ve got you covered whether you’re into Bitcoin or like to keep it old school with more than 20 ways to pay.

Fast Bitcoin transactions? Check. Want to use Ethereum or Dogecoin instead? No problem, and no extra fees either.

You can experience the fastest payouts with Bitcoin, which requires cashing out at least $100. Ethereum is even more demanding at $200. And bank wire cash-outs? $500 minimum with a $45 minimum fixed fee. We dropped a few points because of that.

4. Slots.lv – Best Table Games of all Online Casinos in California

Pros A dozen blackjack variants Half a dozen live table games $3,000 welcome offer with 30 spins Up to $1,500,000 Epic Jackpots Has a public forum Cons Not as many slots as you might expect Limited payout methods

If table games are your thing, Slots.lv delivers a surprisingly action-packed collection of all the classics – plus a few unexpected variants.

Casino Games:

4.65 / 5.0

Slots.lv really shines with its Monthly Hot Drop Jackpots, where you can snag up to $1,500,000 through the Epic Jackpot!

Still, it’s the table games that surprised us the most. They’re top-tier, including 11 blackjack variants. You can play the classic single-deck games or dive into less-known options like Zappit Blackjack and Pirate 21.

The addition of French Roulette is huge for us because it’s the highest-paying variant of the iconic game.

The poker selection includes a dozen video poker games, and each of the classic table games is available in a live-dealer variant, except for poker.

Casino Bonuses:

4.7 / 5.0

If you’re new to Slots.lv, they’ve got a cool welcome offer for you. Use crypto for your first deposit and grab a 200% match up to $3,000, plus 30 free spins. Prefer using fiat cash? You’ll still get a 100% match up to $2,000 and 20 spins for Golden Buffalo.

And hey, even though it might not seem like there are many deals for the regulars, bringing a buddy gets you an easy $225 referral bonus.

Banking Experience:

4.6 / 5.0

Paying and cashing out is pretty straightforward. You can drop in some cash using your credit card or a bank transfer. Into crypto? They’ve got you covered with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether.

Need to get your hands on your winnings? Cards are a no-go for pulling money out, but you can use a bank wire or have them send you a check. And if you’re all about that crypto life, withdrawing your stash is quick and easy.

5. BC.Game – Top California Casino Site for Crypto

Pros Multipliers as high as 36,000x Plenty of titles with 96% RTP and higher 180% boost on your first deposit 7,000+ casino games Also among the best online sports betting sites in CA Cons Geo limitations for live table games Lacks bonuses, welcome deal is in on-site currency

The top option if you’re looking to play slots online, with high payout rates and several thousand titles to pick from.

Casino Games:

4.85 / 5.0

At BC.Game, you’re in for a treat with a massive choice of over 7,000 games from over 30 game makers.

Some of these titles are top-tier. It makes us understand how this site rose above the industry veterans despite only a few years of operation.

Anyway, don’t miss Road Rage. The RTP is 96.3%, and the max top win is 36,000x. 259 pay-lines. There are enough mechanics and features in this one to write a separate article.

But now – the coolest part? Their exclusive games, more than 30 of them! Games like Crash and Coinflip look amazing and give you great chances to win big.

Not everything is perfect, though, as live games are geo-restricted for US players. And yes, that includes the Golden State crowd.

Casino Bonuses:

4 / 5.0

BC.Game gang spreads out a cool bonus over your first four deposits and even toss in a spin on their lucky wheel.

You start with a 180% match on your first deposit, and it just gets better from there, hitting up to 360% by your fourth. You could end up with as much as 20,000 BCD, that’s BC.Game’s special digital cash.

And that lucky wheel spin? You might land yourself up to 1 BTC. Plus, if you’re hanging around, there’s a Weekly Raffle with more goodies. Not a whole lot of promos, but decent nonetheless.

Banking Experience: 4.8/5

4.8 / 5.0

BC.Game makes handling money easy. They take almost 20 different cryptocurrencies, so whether you’re into Bitcoin, Ethereum, or USDT, you’re covered.

And when you want to cash out? It’s super quick. Your money shows up fast, making everything from start to finish smooth and worry-free.

How We Rated the Best Online Casinos in California

Online Casino Games

Our team accessed these safe online casinos from California. The first step was verifying that Cali players could play these games. Then, we rated the catalog based on the variety of titles, verified RTP rates, availability of demo mode, and exclusive games.

Casino Bonuses

Similarly to the first benchmark, we claimed the bonus deals from the Golden State. Once we know you can grab the deal, we examine the terms to see if it’s worth your while in the first place. We checked the wagering requirements, deadlines, and contribution charts.

Banking Experience

Cali players like their credit cards, but over 50% of them like e-wallets, so we looked for both of those options. However, as the crypto sphere rapidly expands thanks to fast payments with zero fees, we also checked for digital coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Why Is Ignition the Best California Online Casino?

In case you missed the rundown at the start of this article, Ignition is our No. 1 pick. Here are some factors that helped it trump other online casinos in California.

$25,000 Daily Jackpots: Ignition is part of the Hot Drop Jackpots program, which guarantees hourly jackpots and an average of about $25,000 in jackpot prizes daily. And if you hit Epic Jackpots, you’re looking at winnings over a million bucks.

$3,000 Welcome Bonus: There’s a lot to like about Ignition’s first-deposit bonus. The 300% match rate is highly generous, the 25x playthrough is significantly below the 40x industry standard, and it’s interesting that 50% of the money is valid for poker. While most casinos only cover slot games, Ignition takes a different route.

Covers Traditional Banking, E-Wallets & Crypto: Not many California online casinos cover all three major payment groups. And yes, Ignition is one of them. You can opt for credit and debit cards, bank transfers, PayPal payments via MatchPay, or about half a dozen crypto coins.

The site also dominates other states like Ohio and Texas gambling scene.

Why Should I Use Online Casinos in California?

Unlike land-based casinos – the likes of the Thunder Valley Casino Resort or other tribal casinos – online casinos offer three distinct advantages that we simply can’t get over.

Tech-Savvy and Crypto-Ready: Being in California, it’s almost a given to be ahead of the curve on tech and payment trends. Cryptocurrencies, e-wallets – you name it, Cali folks are using it. Many local places might still be figuring out digital payments, but international casinos? They’re already there.

Big Cali Wallets, Big Stakes: Let’s not beat around the bush – California has a fair share of high-income residents looking to play big. We’ve got tech giants and entertainment moguls walking among us. High stakes, exclusive rooms? Yes, please. Online casinos allow you to deposit as much as $500,000 per transaction.

No Time Wasted on Travel (No Travel Costs, Either): California has over 70 tribal casinos, sure. But as any California resident can tell you, even a short drive can turn into an all-day battle with traffic. With online casinos, though, you’re a click away from hundreds of slots and table games – 24/7, with 0 travel costs.

Comparing the Top 5 California Casino Apps and Sites

Ignition: The best real-money online casino in California offers millions of dollars in GTD jackpots and some of the best California online poker rooms. Get the $3,000 bonus now.

Super Slots: The No. 1 crypto online casino California where you can use 16 crypto coins, with BTC deposits going up to $500,000 per transaction. Grab a $4,000 special crypto bonus.

PayDay Casino: The finest casino bonus available to online casino players in California. We’re looking at a 3-tiered package worth up to $6,000, combined with 150 extra spins on the side.

Slots.lv: The best online casino gaming site in California if table games are your thing. This includes both live dealer games and classic online titles. You can claim up to $3,000 + 30 spins.

BC.Game: The king of online casino California sites for anyone looking to play online slots. Select slot games offer as much as 36,000x max wins, and the welcome package is solid, too.

How to Join Online Gambling Sites in California

We’re aware that not everyone is tech-savvy or experienced in online gambling. So here’s how to join an online casino and play games in just four steps.

step 01 First, Register Your Online Casino Account Take your pick from the available California casinos. We recommend Ignition.

Visit the online gambling site.

Click the sign-up button. A registration form will pop up.

Fill out the required info and accept the T&Cs. step 02 Then, Briefly Verify Your Sign-Up Most online casinos in California either send you a code via SMS or a link via email.

Enter the code on the site, or click the link from the email.

Log in to your new online gambling account. step 03 Load Up Some Cash Open your profile and find the cashier section.

Set your payment preference.

Make the minimum deposit required (usually $20+).

This will likely activate the welcome bonus. step 04 Play Online Casino Games Find your favorite casino game from the available titles.

We recommend trying the free-play mode first.

Once confident, you can play casino games online with real money.

Enjoy responsible gambling!

Important Tips for Using CA Online Casino Sites

So, joining California casinos online is easy. There are many online casinos to choose from, but what’s very important is that you know how to read the fine print. Here are a few tips to help you avoid the pitfalls and recognize if the casino is legit.

Mind the Geo-Restrictions for Cali Residents: Some international online casinos may have geo-restrictions that affect Californians.

Check the Licensing and SSL Encryption: Legit online casinos display their licensing info like a badge of honor. Curacao eGaming is one of the most widespread regulatory bodies for online gambling, and you can rest easy playing games at these casinos.

Know How to Read Bonus Terms: Understand the wagering requirements, time limits, and game restrictions. Know how much you need to bet before withdrawing bonus winnings. Check if certain games contribute less to wagering requirements and note any time constraints for using the bonus.

Think You’re Ready to Experience California Online Gambling?

If that’s OK with you, we think it’s time to part ways now. We want to leave you with a few words of advice, though.

The gambling scene in Cali is a bit complex, so it’s wise to stick to the verified California gambling sites outlined in our rundown. Ignition is the best of them all.

To navigate the scene with ease, please have another look at our California online casino FAQs, too. That said, stick to responsible gambling and enjoy the show!

DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this guide may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local laws.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: