Like the sound of playing casino games with virtual coins – but for a chance to win real money? Well, let us introduce you to the best sweepstakes casinos.

Not all sweep coins casinos are created equal, so we’ve made quite the effort to uncover the diamonds in the rough. Based on its bonus offers, casino games, and other cool features, we’ve picked out Stake.us as the overall best sweepstakes casino.

But this is just one of many websites, so stick around to find out what else is in store.

Best Sweepstakes Casinos

While we consider Stake.us to be the best sweepstakes casino site – all of the rest have something unique going for them. In the section below, we will review the top 5 in depth.

1. Stake.us – Best Sweepstakes Casino Overall

Pros Over 200 casino-style games

Intricate VIP program with many tiers

Weekly tournaments worth 250M GC + 25k SC

18 Stake.us original games

Highly reputable brand Cons No downloadable mobile app

Only accepts cryptocurrencies for making a purchase

You won’t find a more entertaining sweepstakes casino online than Stake.us. Everything from top-quality games by renowned developers to exclusive titles and some of the biggest tournaments is available here. Let’s see everything it has to offer.

Games: 5/5

Stake.us is one of the best social casinos to play casino-style games. There are over 200 games to choose from here, and most of them are of a very high quality indeed.

You can play games from some big names, including Betsoft and Hacksaw Gaming, but what we found most impressive is that there are 18 original games from Stake themselves. They’re pretty awesome, and you won’t find them anywhere else, so props to them for this!

Also, Stake.us has just added a handful of live dealer games to the site. It’s one of the only sweeps casinos to offer this form of gaming, and this really helps it to stand out from the crowd.

Bonuses: 4.8/5

When you sign up for a new account at Stake.us, you’ll be able to choose from a range of promotions, including the chance to win Gold Coins every day via daily login bonuses.

You can also win tons of GC when you take part in the range of races and tournaments on the site. One of the biggest tournaments is the weekly 250M GC + 25k SC Raffle. Simply play games to earn tickets.

More regular players may also wish to check out the VIP program. You’ll be able to progress through the rankings when you play, and as you do so, you’ll collect extra perks and promotions every day, week, and month.

It’s a pretty intricate program with a wide range of tiers and plenty of benefits.

App and Website: 4.8/5

Using Stake.us on a desktop site is a walk in the park, thanks to some clever layout design, pleasing graphics, and a minimal color scheme that helps you to find what you’re looking for quickly.

If we had to pick something negative about Stake.us as a whole, it would be that there’s no downloadable mobile app. But then again, this is pretty common with sweeps cash casinos, so we can’t be too harsh about that.

Plus, you can still play casino games and place sports bets through your mobile phone browser.

Overall Score: 4.85/5

With bonuses, games, and design work this good, there’s no surprise that Stake.us flew to the top of our rankings.

Being a sweepstakes casino, Stake.us also allows you to exchange your sweeps coins winnings into real cash prizes. Just be aware that you can only purchase packages and redeem real cash prizes via cryptocurrencies.

2. WOW Vegas – Best Variety of Sweepstakes Casino Games

Pros Over 400 games to choose from

Responsive customer support team

Games from Pragmatic Play and Betsoft

5000 Free Coins for new players

New games every week Cons Slightly confusing site layout

Hard to see much info without an account

Our second favorite sweeps coins casino right now is WOW Vegas. It has hundreds of fantastic games and some neat bonuses to boot.

Games: 5/5

We could go so far as to say that WOW Vegas is actually the best place to play casino games right now. That’s because there are over 400 games to play in total, which is about as good as it gets for choice in the world of online sweepstakes casinos.

The list of software providers is impressive as well. It features Pragmatic Play and Betsoft, two names widely considered to be amongst the very best in the world.

This means you’ll be able to play some of the finest sweepstakes slots in the world, as well as a handful of keno games, online blackjack, and more.

And, you’ll never have to pay a penny to play these games as WOW Vegas lets you play just for fun if you want to.

Bonuses: 4.8/5

Everybody who signs up for a WOW Vegas account will get 200% extra free right now.

After this, there are a handful of ways to get your hands on extra offers, such as bundle packages, tournaments, and more.

App and Website: 4.6/5

Using the WOW Vegas website might cause a little confusion if you’re new. The layout is a bit unusual, but it’s not too difficult to get used to, and we do like the aesthetics of the site. It looks old school in a way that’s satisfying to the eye.

They also seem like they want to play their cards quite close to their chest. There isn’t a lot of information available about the casino until you actually get an account.

You can see a few of the games on offer, which is good, but it’s not possible to read about further promotions until you’re logged in.

Like Stake.us, the WOW Vegas Gold Coins have no real money value, but by purchasing a package, you will get free sweeps coins, which you can then exchange for real prizes.

Overall Score: 4.8/5

If you’re the type of player who gets bored of casino games easily, then WOW Vegas will suit you well. It has more than enough to keep even the most skeptical players entertained.

3. Funrize – Most Generous Promotion for New Players

Pros Funrize Wheel for extra coins and promotional entries

Beautiful desktop and mobile site design

Responsive live chat and email support

700,000 coins extra on first purchase

Responsive mobile app Cons Under 100 games in total

No table games

Funrize is the place to be for promotions, and they’re all wrapped up in a beautiful website and mobile app!

Games: 4.4/5

The one thing that lets Funrize a little is the number of games they have. We counted less than 100 in total – with no table games available.

This all being said, a low number of games is quite common for these types of gaming sites, and one redeeming factor of Funrize is that the actual quality of the games is very high.

You can still play some pretty neat jackpot and fishing games like Golden Tree, Fishing Kingdom, Cactus Riches, and more.

Promotions: 5/5

This is the area that Funrize specializes in the most. You’ll have a hard time running out of the two currencies at Funrize – Tournament Coins and Promotional Entries. There is an abundance of both of them to claim!

When you create a new account, verify your identity, and make the first purchase, you’ll get an extra 125,000 coins.

App and Website: 4.7/5

We’re big fans of the Funrize desktop site and would go so far as to say that it’s one of the best-looking gaming websites out there.

The modern, purple theme is a treat for the eyes, and we’re particularly big fans of how easy it is to find games. You can even save your favorites to come back to the next time you log into your account.

There’s also a Funrize app that you can grab from the Play Store or the App Store for Android and iOS devices.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

Funrize might not have the best selection of games, but with promotions of this caliber and such fantastic design, it’s still very much deserving of our number three spot today.

4. NoLimit Coins – Best Sweepstakes Casino Site for Jackpots

Pros 14 jackpot games

Multiple customer support options

100,000 free coins when you sign up

Daily tournaments with 20,000+ SC in prizes

Accepts multiple payment methods Cons No table games

Under 80 casino-style games overall

If you’re new to the world of sweepstakes casinos, then a great place to start would be NoLimit Coins. It’s a really easy social online casino to use, and the customer help is second to none – not to mention the big jackpot slots that you can play.

Games: 4.4/5

The total number of games at NoLimit Coins is a little under 80, and that’s pretty low compared to some of our other top picks today.

This total consists of just the two types of games: slots and fishing. It is possible to find a good range of jackpot slots and low-variance ones, but we would have liked to have seen some table games and more in order to dish out higher points here.

This is common at a sweepstakes casino, though, so we can’t be too harsh. Plus, it’s not to say you won’t be entertained here. The actual slots and fishing games at NoLimit Coins are all very good – and there are 14 jackpot games that you can play.

Bonuses: 4.8/5

There are a lot of Gold Coins up for grabs for new and existing players alike at NoLimit Coins.

New players can get as much as 1,250,000 Gold Coins when they sign up for an account for just $29,99!

App and Website: 4.6/5

Perhaps our favorite thing about NoLimit Coins overall is that their customer support team is so good. You can reach out to the live chat team 24 hours a day here, and they’re pretty quick to reply.

But that’s not the only way to get hold of them. NoLimit Coins is one of the few sweepstakes casinos that lets you call them, although this is only really for payment issues.

For less urgent inquiries, you can simply send the team an email or drop them a message on one of their numerous social media accounts.

All of this is easy to find as well, thanks to a well-designed website. NoLimit Coins is really easy to navigate, and it’s a good-looking piece of software as well. There’s no wonder they’re rated 4* on Trustpilot. That’s very high for an online casino.

A final note on the matter is that it’s really easy to sign up for a new account as this sweepstakes casino only asks for minimal details, or you can sign up with Google or Facebook.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

NoLimit Coins is a great place to play sweepstakes online as a beginner or even a more advanced player just looking for a relaxed gaming experience. Even better is the fact that you can win real money prizes.

5. Tao Fortune – Best Welcome Bonus of All Sweepstakes Casinos Online

Pros 88,000 Tao Coins for new players

Fantastic, intuitive website

Quest mode for extra coins

Possible to redeem real prizes Cons Lower game count overall

No mobile app to download

A beautiful website really makes the whole sweepstakes gaming experience that much more entertaining, and perhaps the best-looking example out there right now is Tao Fortune.

This site is really impressive, and there are a few extra things to enjoy about the sweeps casino as a whole.

Games: 4/5

The only types of games you’ll be able to play here are fishing games and slot machines. Of course, it would’ve been nice to have seen a few other types of games, but table games are rare at a sweepstakes casino.

The games themselves are pretty good here, and you’ll find a wide range of slots, including plenty of Hold ‘n’ Win games, which are a lot of fun to play.

Bonuses: 4.6/5

Everyone who signs up for a Tao Fortune account will get Tao Coins. It’s as simple as that.

You can also engage in the Quest bonus if you plan on spending more time with Tao Fortune. This is effectively like a VIP Program but in an exciting format, and we’re big fans.

App and Website: 4.8/5

We love the Chinese theme of Tao Fortune in itself, but the way it’s been executed is quite magnificent. This is perhaps the most beautiful sweepstakes casino site we’ve ever come across.

Everything just makes so much sense. The menu bar on the left of the screen is really handy, and it’s super easy to get hold of the customer support team with a floating help button in the bottom-right of the screen at all times.

The site scales perfectly on a mobile device as well. Most of the games are available through the mobile site, which is just as attractive and easy to use as the desktop version.

Overall Score: 4.5/5

Tao Fortune looks amazing, but it matches up behind the scenes with some cool bonuses and a wide range of slot games.

How We Narrowed Down Our List of Sweepstakes Casinos

Sweepstakes Games Available

Our primary focus while ranking sweepstakes casinos was the number and quality of games they offer. While you won’t see as many games at sweepstakes casinos as you will at traditional safe online casinos – you will still be able to play a whole lot of online slots and table games.

Bonuses

Almost every sweepstakes casino on our list offers a generous amount of Gold Coins to get you started. Then, you can redeem even more GC through daily login bonuses, tournaments, and so on.

All of our top-rated sweeps cash casinos also offer discounts on their packages, allowing you to get extra Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins with every purchase.

App and Website

A good-looking website on a desktop computer or mobile device really goes a long way. Not only is it more engaging, but it’s easier to use when it’s sensibly laid out.

To this end, we only featured sweepstakes casinos we had no trouble navigating.

Payment Options & Speed

We prioritized sweepstakes casinos that offer a wide variety of secure payment options and fast payout online casinos that process withdrawals quickly. This ensures that players have access to seamless transactions without unnecessary delays when redeeming their Sweeps Coins for cash prizes.

Customer Support

Reliable and responsive customer support is essential for a smooth gaming experience. We ranked the best online gambling sites higher if they offered 24/7 support through multiple channels, such as live chat, email, and phone, ensuring that players can resolve issues quickly.

What Makes Stake.us the Best Online Sweepstakes Casino?

You won’t find many who disagree that Stake.us is the best sweepstakes casino out there right now. Here are the main factors that help it stand out from the crowd:

Exclusive Casino Games: We love the fact that Stake.us has taken the time to develop its own casino game titles. There are 18 casino-style games here that you won’t be able to play anywhere else, and that’s pretty cool if you ask us.

We love the fact that Stake.us has taken the time to develop its own casino game titles. There are 18 casino-style games here that you won’t be able to play anywhere else, and that’s pretty cool if you ask us. Live Dealer Games: It’s rare to find real-life dealers at sweepstake casinos, but Stake.us has a handful of great quality ones. Live casino games are some of the major reasons driving people to sign up here right now, and that makes a lot of sense to us.

It’s rare to find real-life dealers at sweepstake casinos, but Stake.us has a handful of great quality ones. Live casino games are some of the major reasons driving people to sign up here right now, and that makes a lot of sense to us. Easy to Use: Stake.us is a really easy site to navigate. The layout makes sense, and the site just looks good in general. Plus, it’s easy to get hold of the 24/7 customer support team if you do find yourself running into an issue.

Legit Sweepstakes Casinos vs Traditional Real Money Casinos

What’s the point of signing up for sweepstakes casinos instead of the best online casinos for real money in the first place? Here are some of the major benefits:

No need to spend real money: Sweepstakes casinos allow you to play sweepstakes games for free thanks to the Gold Coins they offer upon sign-up and via other daily promos. This means you won’t need to spend real money to play games.

Sweepstakes casinos allow you to play sweepstakes games for free thanks to the Gold Coins they offer upon sign-up and via other daily promos. This means you won’t need to spend real money to play games. Win real cash prizes : You can also redeem your sweep coins as real prizes when you collect enough of them at sweepstakes casinos. You can get SC for free when you purchase GC packages and win them via promotions.

: You can also redeem your sweep coins as real prizes when you collect enough of them at sweepstakes casinos. You can get SC for free when you purchase GC packages and win them via promotions. More promotions: There are usually tons of promotions at sweepstakes casinos. More so, in fact, than a lot of real money casinos online. You’ll usually find the chance to win GC throughout the week.

There are usually tons of promotions at sweepstakes casinos. More so, in fact, than a lot of real money casinos online. You’ll usually find the chance to win GC throughout the week. Available in more locations: There tend to be fewer geographical restrictions to sweepstake casinos in comparison to real money online casinos. So, you’re going to be more likely to play from home or when traveling.

There tend to be fewer geographical restrictions to sweepstake casinos in comparison to real money online casinos. So, you’re going to be more likely to play from home or when traveling. More social scene: Sweepstake casinos are often referred to as social casinos, and this is because many of them prioritize a community aspect. You’ll find community tools such as chat rooms, the chance to add friends, and more, which is pretty fun.

Guide to Playing Sweepstakes Casino Games: FAQ

Which are the Best Sweepstake Casinos?

Stake.us: Best overall

WOW Vegas: Best variety of games

Funrize: Best offers across the board

NoLimit Coins: Best for jackpots

Tao Fortune: Best welcome bonus

The very best sweepstake casinos around right now are Stake.us and WOW Vegas, both of which allow players to redeem their SC winnings as real cash prizes.

Can I Swap Sweepstake Coins for Real Money Cash Prizes?

Yes, many sweepstakes casinos allow you to redeem your sweep coins as real cash prizes, though there are some that are purely social casinos that do not offer this option.

To get SC at sweepstakes casinos, you will need to participate in tournaments or purchase Gold Coins packages, which always carry free sweep coins.

Which are the Best Games to Play at Sweepstakes Casinos?

The most popular type of game at sweepstake casinos is slots. You’ll find a lot of these, in addition to other online casino games such as online roulette and blackjack.

Finding live dealer versions of these games is rare but not impossible.

Comparing the Top 5 Sweepstakes Social Casinos

Let’s take a quick look back at our top 5 list of sweepstakes casinos before we move on so that you know exactly which casino bonuses are at your disposal.

Stake.us: The overall best sweepstakes casino manages to excel in almost every area. There are over 200 games to play at Stake.us, including live dealer games and slots.

The overall best sweepstakes casino manages to excel in almost every area. There are over 200 games to play at Stake.us, including live dealer games and slots. WOW Vegas: You will find the best game variety at WOW Vegas, with over 400 games at your disposal.

You will find the best game variety at WOW Vegas, with over 400 games at your disposal. Funrize: This promotional games platform offers over 80 games that you can play – and new players can get started with 125,000 coins. Make sure to check out more of their gold coin packages!

This promotional games platform offers over 80 games that you can play – and new players can get started with 125,000 coins. Make sure to check out more of their gold coin packages! NoLimit Coins: This is the sweepstakes casino for big jackpots. There are 14 jackpot slot games that you can play, and you can get started with 1,250,000 Gold Coins when you sign up for just $29,99.

This is the sweepstakes casino for big jackpots. There are 14 jackpot slot games that you can play, and you can get started with 1,250,000 Gold Coins when you sign up for just $29,99. Tao Fortune: Extra Tao Coins will be awarded to all new players at Tao Fortune, and you can use them to explore 80 different slots, finishing games, and jackpots.

Prefer real money gaming? Check out our top real money sites online.

How to Get Started at the Best Online Sweepstakes Casinos

Let’s take a look at the steps needed to sign up and get free gold coins at our number one sweepstakes casino, Stake.us.

Step 1: Take a Look at Our Top Sweepstakes Online Casinos

Take a look at our top picks

Choose a casino that fits your needs the best

Step 2: Create an Online Sweepstakes Account

Visit Stake.us and press the “Register” button

Enter an email address, password, and username

Enter your DOB

Read the terms and conditions and click to agree to them

Alternatively, you can choose to log in with Facebook, Google or Twitch

Step 3: Verify Your Account

Scan the QR code on the screen to bring up the verification app

Alternatively, enter a number to get an SMS text sent out with the link

Upload the required documents to verify your account

Step 4: Play Sweepstakes Games

Once logged in, you will get free Gold Coins to play

Navigate to the ‘Games’ section

Open a game

Start playing!

Tips & Tricks for Playing at Sweepstakes Casinos Online

Check Out Different Types of Slots

Sweepstakes casinos are very slot-centric, but you can mix things up a bit by playing jackpot slots, Hold ‘n’ Win sweepstakes slots, and games with different themes at the best sweepstakes casinos. You won’t get bored easily that way.

Use All the Promotions

Sweepstakes casinos usually have tons of bonuses to use, where you can grab Gold Coins to play with just for signing up or for carrying out other tasks on the site.

You can also get discounts on GC packages and plenty of free sweeps coins to go along with them when you make the purchase. Then, you can exchange your SC for real cash prizes.

Try Out Demo Sweepstakes Games

Some sweepstake casinos will offer demo versions of their sweepstakes games that you can try out to see if you like them or not. But this is also a good opportunity to practice the games. This could help you avoid wasting your sweep coins if you don’t know how to use them.

Be Responsible When You Play Games at a Sweepstakes Casino

There’s no requirement to spend real money at free sweeps cash casinos, even with cash prizes, but a lot of them do offer the chance to top up your coins with cash.

If you’re going to do this, we encourage you to consider how much you want to spend and never pay any more than you would be willing to lose.

Read the Slot Game Paytable

Different slot game symbols have different values, and you can usually read these in the paytable within each game. This will give you an idea of how much you can expect to win each time you land a winning spin.

Which Online Sweepstakes Casino Do You Want to Join?

We’ve spent a lot of time weighing up the pros and cons of a whole lot of sweepstake casinos, and with all that work concluded, we’re pretty sure that the best option out there is the fantastic Stake.us.

It offers the most in the way of general entertainment thanks to its sports betting markets, casino games from great providers, and even a handful of high-quality original games that you won’t find on any other site.

In a close second, WOW Vegas has a lot to offer, and there are a handful of other websites we wholeheartedly recommend.

Just make sure you play responsibly!

