Thanks to the best Florida online gambling sites, you can get a game going anytime of day or night, and you don’t even have to leave your house to do it. No matter what you want to play — or at what stakes — you can find action rivaling the best Vegas has to offer right on your PC or mobile device.

Of course, it’s not enough to know those games are out there — you also have to find them. Currently, Ignition Casino has the best gambling action on the ‘net, plus some pretty incredible bonus offers.

Our team of experts has also tracked down nine other sites you should check out, including one that’s perfect for Bitcoin lovers. Want to see which sites made the list? Read on to find out!

Best Florida Online Gambling Sites

Table of Contents

1. Ignition – Best Florida Gambling Site Overall

Pros $3,000 casino and poker welcome bonus

One-hour cryptocurrency payouts

Anonymous poker tables

Relatively low wagering on bonuses

Detailed help center Cons Limited mobile game selection

No eWallets

Since 2016, Ignition Casino has done much to cement its position as the premier Florida online gambling site. The site offers a generous $3,000 welcome bonus and huge jackpots of up to $1M.

Games:

4.8 / 5.0

When it comes to casino games, this Florida online casino real money site plays a different card, focusing more on quality than quantity. The site offers 300 high-quality slots, making it an ideal gateway for slot lovers.

The list is updated regularly, and there are progressive jackpots attached to these slot games where you can win up to $1M.

We recommend Hot Drop Jackpots, a new feature that lets you stand a chance to win either time-based or amount-based prizes. Time-based Hot Drop Jackpots are offered at a specific time, while amount-based ones are provided before they reach their maximum prize.

Another thing that sets Ignition apart is its world-class poker room. No matter what game or stakes you want, you can get a game here anytime. Their MTT selection is excellent as well, especially their Sunday lineup.

Bonuses:

4.9 / 5.0

Once you sign up at Ignition, you’ll be eligible for up to a $3,000 welcome bonus if you fund your account through cryptocurrencies. However, you’ll receive a $2,000 sign-up bonus if you prefer using a credit card.

The minimum deposit required to claim these offers is $20.

Other noteworthy bonuses include a weekly boost, which is a collection of bonuses that are offered to players once a week. You can also participate in the live dealer blackjack tables for a chance at winning huge jackpot prizes.

Payment Options:

4.9 / 5.0

Overall, the banking options at Ignition Casino are impressive. You can make payments on the site through Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Voucher, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express.

The site accepts a minimum deposit of $20, making it ideal for low-rollers, and most payouts are usually processed within 24 hours.

Customer Support:

4.9 / 5.0

Ignition Casino offers a very reliable help center that has answers to common questions. To access it, click on the Menu and then the ‘Help’ button on the dropdown that appears. This will lead you to a page where you can get an answer to your question by typing in the ‘Search’ bar.

2. Super Slots – Best Florida Gambling Site for Slots

Pros 255 top-tier slots

Extensive selection of bonuses and promotions

24/7 live chat support

Super-responsive live dealer section

Deposits of up to $500,000 through Bitcoin Cons Bonus split over multiple deposits

User interface can be improved

Established in 2020, Super Slots takes your casino experience to a new level with a generous $6,000 welcome bonus, over 300 casino games, and various super-fast banking options.

Games:

4.9 / 5.0

Super Slots boasts over 300 casino games, most of them being real money slots that you won’t find at any other casino. These games are from reliable software providers such as Betsoft, Magma, and Nucleus Gaming.

There’s a wide variety to choose from, with a combination of 3-reel and 5-reel slots and modern and classic themes. If you’re unsure which slot game to try, we recommend ‘Book of Dead.’ This Egyptian-themed slot comes with unique promotions and potential for fantastic wins. Most slots have an RTP of 96% or more.

That aside, the site also offers an impressive selection of table games, with 25 blackjack games, four Baccarat variants, and 14 roulette variants. Lastly, you’ll have up to 20 options in the live casino.

Bonuses:

4.8 / 5.0

Signing up to Super Slots gives you access to a $6,000 welcome bonus that’s spread across six deposits. The first one is a 250% bonus of up to $1,000, followed by five 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000.

The bonus is valid on select slots, table games, and video poker games. Using it on live dealer casino games won’t contribute towards meeting the rollover requirements.

Also, the maximum amount you can cash out from the offer is 5x your deposit amount up to $5,000. This is an excellent deal compared to other trusted online casinos in Florida that place a 10x – 15x playthrough requirement on such offers.

Payment Options:

4.8 / 5.0

Making payments at Super Slots is easy, as the site accepts cryptocurrencies and credit cards. Deposit options include Bitcoin, Avalanche, Binance, Mastercard, and Visa, while withdrawal options include Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Bitcoin Cash.

With Bitcoin, you can deposit a minimum of $100 and a maximum of $500,000. However, only withdrawals between $100 and $100,000 are allowed with Bitcoin, making it a perfect option for mid-range players and high rollers.

If you intend to deposit low amounts, we recommend using Binance and Bitcoin Cash. Both accept deposits between $20 and $100,000 and withdrawals between $20 and $10,000. Cryptocurrency payments are usually processed within 24 hours (versus up to five business days for other options).

Customer Support:

4.8 / 5.0

If you encounter any issues at Super Slots, you can seek support through live chat and email. Live chat support is more reliable as you’ll receive instant replies to your queries. We asked a few questions regarding bonuses and payments, and the replies were quick and helpful.

3. PayDay Casino – Best Florida Online Casino Welcome Bonus

Pros Up to $6,000 welcome bonus

24-hour crypto transactions

Low deposit limits via Bitcoin ($20)

Fully-optimized for mobile

Weekly cashbacks available Cons Few game filters

No eWallet banking options

PayDay casino guarantees the ultimate gaming experience with a $6,000 welcome bonus, low deposit limits that are good for low rollers, and quick withdrawals within 24 hours.

Games:

4.8 / 5.0

The site offers classic games that guarantee a brick-and-mortar experience. There are popular table games, online slots, and a decent collection of video poker games.

The online casino lobby is well-organized, allowing you to access games with one click. We tried one of the casino’s new games (Tiger’s Luck) and were impressed by the graphics. With a 5-star rating from players, the game features a simple design with some twists.

Moreover, you’ll have access to less-popular titles, including scratch cards, bingo, and crash games, which are gaining popularity globally, especially among cryptocurrency players.

Bonuses:

4.9 / 5.0

You’ll be rewarded with a $6,000 sign-up bonus upon creating an account at PayDay casino. The offer comes with 150 free spins that you’ll get after making a qualifying deposit.

You’ll be required to make a minimum deposit of $20 to claim the offer. Although it isn’t valid in the live casino, you can use it on slots, video poker, and table games.

However, if cryptos are your thing, you should try your luck with the 400% crypto welcome bonus. The offer is valid for all cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Apecoin, and Avalanche.

Payment Options:

4.8 / 5.0

PayDay casino accepts both cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. You can fund your account through Bitcoin, Avalanche, Binance, and Bitcoin Cash, among others. Unsurprisingly, Bitcoin outshines other deposit options in every possible way.

You can deposit as little as $20 (suitable for low rollers) and as high as $500,000 (ideal for high rollers). Moreover, there are no transaction fees on deposits.

Customer Support:

4.9 / 5.0

The site offers several communication channels if you require support. It’ll help if you first proceed to the help section, where you’ll find answers to popular questions regarding registration and banking.

You can also reach customer reps through email or live chat. Once you provide your name and email, an agent will contact you.

4. Slots.lv – Best FL Gambling Site for Live Games

Pros Top-tier live dealer section

400+ quality casino games

Dedicated cryptocurrency sign-up bonus

Quick and reliable payouts Cons Few deposit options

Lacks sports betting

Founded in 2013, Slots.lv offers a jaw-dropping 200% sign-up bonus, an immersive gaming experience in the live dealer section, and lightning-fast live chat support.

Games:

4.8 / 5.0

As the name suggests, slots are the dominant games in this casino. In this pool of 244 games, you’ll find 195 top-rated slots.

All casino games are divided into different sections to make it easier to find your favorites. Slots aside, you’ll find a tab for Jackpots, specialty games, table games, video poker, and live dealer. There are six live dealer games: Live blackjack, Live Baccarat, Live European Roulette, Live American Roulette, Live Blackjack Early Pay payout, and Super 6.

Live dealer roulette was our favorite live game. The game features high-level tech and works just like a normal roulette game. The game is super straightforward, and you’ll have two versions to choose from (American and European versions) to help you expand your skills.

The most popular slots include Golden Buffalo, Caesar’s Victory, Mythic Wolf, and Lawless Ladies. If you’re a newbie, we recommend trying Golden Buffalo. The slot game has a 96% RTP and an American Prairie theme. And the best part? Each spin has maximum winnings of up to $500,000.

Bonuses:

4.9 / 5.0

There are two different bonuses here for initial card and crypto deposits. If you deposit through crypto, you’ll receive a 200% match bonus of up to $3,000 plus 30 free spins on Golden Buffalo.

However, if you deposit through cards, you’ll get a 100% match bonus of up to $2,000 plus 20 free spins on Golden Buffalo.

Unless otherwise stated, you’ll be required to make a minimum deposit of $20 to activate your bonus.

Payment Options:

4.8 / 5.0

Slots.lv allows you to make deposits and withdrawals using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and credit cards such as Mastercard and Visa.

The minimum deposit limit is capped at $20 for credit cards, $10 for cryptos, and $10 for player transfers. Thus, if you love splitting your bets into small amounts, you’ll love this site.

To promote responsible gambling further, you’ll be allowed to stake 20% of your deposit amount. Lastly, the site guarantees fast payouts; most withdrawals take an hour to process.

Customer Support:

4.9 / 5.0

You have three communication channels to assist you if you encounter any issues. You can contact them through email and live chat or use the exclusive Help Center at the bottom of the landing page.

Live chat support is instant. However, emails may take up to 72 hours. But before using these options, it’ll help if you scroll through topics in the help center and watch video tutorials that will give you an insight into the information you’re searching for.

5. BC.Game – Best Online Casino in Florida for Crypto

Pros Accepts 60+ cryptocurrencies

Exclusive VIP club

Excellent graphics and animations

Instant deposits and withdrawals

Over 6,000 games available Cons Accepts cryptocurrencies only

Fewer promotions than other top sites

BC.Game excels in every aspect, offering an astounding $20,000 welcome bonus distributed across four deposits, over 8,000 casino games, and seamless transactions with 60+ cryptocurrencies.

Games:

4.8 / 5.0

The casino’s lobby boasts over 8000 casino games, including classics and modern games that players love. Like Slots.lv, the majority of these games are slots, accounting for roughly 75% (6000) of the games.

These games are from leading software providers like Pragmatic Play and Evoplay. You can sort these games by alphabet or popularity. The most popular slot titles include Fortune Gems, Golden Empire, and Crazy 777.

You’ll find several blackjack, roulette, and baccarat variations in the table games category. And if you’re a fan of live games, you can select from over 500 options. We tried Lightning Roulette, and we were pretty impressed. The game features an electric atmosphere with unique visual elements and sound, offering enhanced payouts through promotions.

Bonuses:

4.7 / 5.0

Signing up at BC.Game gives you access to a couple of promotions. Although not as many as you’ll find at other new casinos, they give you a decent edge over the house when playing.

You can claim up to $20,000 on your first deposit. The minimum deposit required to unlock your first deposit bonus is $10. Also, the bonus amount will be credited to Rakeback and unlocked at a standard rate (wager x 1% x 20%) until the whole bonus is unlocked.

Payment Options:

4.8 / 5.0

The site allows you to make payments through over 60 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Solana, and Ethereum, and fiat currency options such as Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, and Trustly (Direct Bank Transfer).

There’s no minimum deposit limit. However, there are different withdrawal limits depending on your chosen method — For Bitcoin, our most preferred option, the limit is 0.002 BTC. Withdrawals usually take between one hour and five business days to process.

Customer Support:

4.7 / 5.0

You can contact customer reps through live chat and email. Live chat support is instant, while email responses may take up to 4 hours to arrive.

For answers to commonly asked questions, you can visit the FAQ section. Additionally, you can reach out to them through a Telegram link in the support section.

Choosing the Best Florida Online Gambling Sites

Bonuses and Promotions

We recommend Florida online gambling sites that offer quality welcome bonuses and a broad range of regular promotions. We double-check the best casino bonuses for critical features such as the rollover requirements, bonus validity period, and eligible casino games.

Casino Games

Our recommended top Florida online gambling sites passed the check for the number and quality of games offered. They guarantee a traditional and modern feel by offering popular classic casino games with top-tier graphics and animations.

Payment Options

What’s the point of playing online casino games if you can’t deposit funds and withdraw your winnings quickly? Our list includes Florida online casino sites that accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash and fiat currencies through Visa, Mastercard, and Skrill.

Additionally, these real money online casinos guarantee quick withdrawals within one hour and, at maximum, five business days.

Customer Support

If you encounter issues while playing at these online casino gambling sites, you can contact customer support through multiple communication channels, including live chat and email. In most cases, live chat is instant, while emails take 24 hours to get a response.

What Makes Ignition the Best Florida Online Gambling Site

Ignition tops our rankings as the best Florida online gambling site for a few reasons:

Great bonuses: On signing up at Ignition, you’ll receive a $3,000 welcome bonus split equally between the casino and poker sections. Every day, players can take advantage of promotions such as the weekly boost and the live dealer jackpot.

Exciting games: The site boasts over 300 top-tier slots and an impressive collection of other casino games, such as blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker. The live dealer section is super-responsive and gives you access to 34 games with excellent themes.

Flexible payment options: Ignition Casino allows players to fund their accounts through cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and cards such as Mastercard. The site accepts a minimum deposit of $20; withdrawals are usually processed within 24 hours.

Reliable customer Support: Ignition Casino offers a detailed help center with answers to commonly asked questions about online gambling in Florida. The help center is neatly arranged, helping you find answers to your specific questions. You can use the search bar to find a topic you’re interested in.

Ignition is also a favorite in other states like Ohio and Texas online gambling sites, especially when it comes to poker.

Guide to Florida Online Gambling Sites – FAQs

Comparison of the Best Florida Online Casinos

Ignition: This Miami online casino boasts both an incredible game library and a world-class poker room. Get up to a $3,000 crypto welcome bonus to play poker and other casino games.

Super Slots: Super Slots boasts up to a $6,000 welcome bonus. The site accepts deposits as low as $20 and cashouts as high as $5,000, making it ideal for low and high rollers.

PayDay Casino: PayDay Casino offers up to a $6,000 fiat sign-up bonus spread across three deposits. Crypto users get to take advantage of the 400% crypto welcome bonus.

Slots.lv: Making your first deposit through cryptocurrencies gives you access to a welcome bonus of up to $3,000, while depositing through cards has a welcome bonus up to $2,000.

BC.Game: BC.Game boasts a massive welcome bonus worth up to $20,000. Also, the platform offers over 8,000 casino games. You’ll also have access to over 60 cryptocurrencies.

How to Join Online Gambling Sites in Florida

Can you gamble in Florida? Yes, we’ll use our top pick, Ignition Casino, to explain how you can sign up for the best online gambling sites in Florida.

step 01 Visit the casino’s official website Click the appropriate link to visit Ignition’s website

Click the orange ‘Join’ button at the top-right corner

Fill in your personal details, including name, date of birth, email, password, and zip code

Agree to the terms and conditions and click the orange ‘Register’ button below the form.

Follow the prompts that appear to set up your username and password. Also, provide your contact information and select your preferred currency. step 02 Email verification You’ll get an email confirmation link in your inbox

Click it to verify your account step 03 Fund your account Once logged in, click your profile icon at the top of your screen

Click ‘Deposit’ on the window that appears

Select your preferred payment option and enter the amount

Click ‘Deposit’ to confirm — Remember to claim the welcome bonus

Explore the casino and play online casino games

Get Started at the Best Online Gambling Sites in Florida!

We hope this guide was able to answer your question, “Is gambling legal in Florida?” We ranked the best online gambling sites in Florida according to critical features such as casino bonuses, games, customer support, and available banking options.

Ignition tops our list for offering a $3,000 welcome bonus, 300+ top-tier casino games, and a low minimum deposit limit ($20). However, each site listed here is worth your time, and you may find a feature that suits you perfectly in any of them.

That said, ensure you gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this guide may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local laws.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: