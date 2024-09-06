Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

When it comes to online gambling, Mastercard casinos have built a reputation for being one of the safest to use.

One great example of a reliable online casino that accepts Mastercard is Slots Of Vegas, where you can score a generous $2,500 welcome bonus to play their many games.

It’s not the only trusted online casino on our list, though. We recommend 9 other sites that are nearly as good.

Let’s check them out.

Best Mastercard Casinos

Let’s now dive deeper and see how these online casinos performed during hands-on tests. This will cover casino games, promotional offers, banking experience when using Mastercard to transfer funds, and more.

1. Slots of Vegas – Best Mastercard Online Casino Overall

Pros 99% RTP on select video poker games

$2,500 casino bonus + 50 spins

Instant Mastercard deposits

Low fees for Mastercard users

2,000x max wins on some slot games Cons Website looks a bit dated

Must deposit to see live games

Slots of Vegas is the top Mastercard online casino, bar none! It offers generous RTP rates, along with instant Mastercard deposits.

Quality of Casino Games & Payout Rates:

5 / 5.0

The best Mastercard casino online features classic slots, video poker, and popular table games. And you can try most games without signing up.

With hundreds of titles from Real Time Gaming (RTG), there’s always something new to play. We recommend video slot games with RTP rates as high as 99%, or check out Buffalo Mania Deluxe—we love that one!

This slot machine stands out with up to 46,656 ways to win on a 6×6 grid and the potential to win over 2k times your bet.

Promotions and Free Spins:

4.9 / 5.0

New players at Slots of Vegas can score up to $2,500 in bonus money and 50 free spins with the code WILD250.

You just need to make a Mastercard deposit of at least $30 to qualify. Once you’ve claimed your first bonus, you can visit their promotions page for other awesome offers. There’s always something exciting to look forward to.

Banking Experience & Payout Speed:

4.95 / 5.0

Mastercard deposits at Slots of Vegas are handled instantly with standard 3-10% fees. You must deposit at least $30 and no more than $1k per transaction.

In addition to Mastercard casino deposits, Slots of Vegas allows you to use Bitcoin, a few other major credit and debit cards, checks, and bank account wire transfers.

2. Super Slots – Best Mastercard Casino Online for Live Dealer Games

Pros 70+ live casino games

$2,500 deposits with Mastercard

$6,000 welcome bonus package

Games with high RTP rates & high win potential

Instant Mastercard payments Cons Could add a VIP program

Bonuses are more crypto-focused

Super Slots is our top pick for anyone seeking Mastercard casino sites that combine the thrills of live casino gaming with the convenience of online gambling.

Quality of Casino Games & Payout Rates:

4.85 / 5.0

Super Slots has earned its high ratings thanks to its top-notch live dealer games. The site offers everything from classic blackjack tables to live game shows, all with stake sizes from $1 to $25,000.

Still, this online casino Mastercard site justifies its name thanks to machines like the Super Golden Dragon Inferno. This game combines a generous 96.4% RTP rate and max winnings of 2,916x – a rare combo.

Promotions and Free Spins:

4.95 / 5.0

Start at Super Slots with the code SS250 for your first deposit. For the next five deposits, use SS100. These codes can get you up to $6,000 in welcome bonuses spread over six deposits. You’ll receive a 250% bonus with SS250 and a 100% bonus on the next five with SS100. Plus, an extra $100 is up for grabs from 100 free spins.

Banking Experience & Payout Speed:

4.8 / 5.0

Mastercard users at Super Slots can deposit anywhere from $25 to $2,500 per transaction, all with industry-standard fees and near-instant processing times.

We have to add that Super Slots is also a fine choice for crypto users. It offers quick online casino payouts with over 15 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and various altcoins.

3. Shazam – Best Online Casino Mastercard Welcome Bonus

Pros 260% welcome bonus + 40 spins

20+ roulette variants

Excellent 5-tiered VIP program

Superb user interface

Daily promotions for regular players Cons Could use more live dealer games

Mobile interface could be improved

If you’re after a good promo at safe online casinos, it’s hard to beat the 260% match first deposit bonus available at Shazam Casino.

Quality of Casino Games & Payout Rates:

4.7 / 5.0

Shazam Casino impresses with its strong selection of games, particularly shining in the video poker and roulette categories. With over 20 video poker titles and 30 roulette variants, Shazam offers an excellent variety for fans of these genres.

The site offers some of the highest RTP rates in the industry, with video poker games like Deuces Wild reaching up to 99%.

Promotions and Free Spins:

4.95 / 5.0

Shazam Casino offers the best welcome bonus of all Mastercard casinos. New players are welcomed with a generous 260% match bonus, along with 40 free spins on selected slots.

Regular players can benefit from daily promotions and an attractive 5-tier VIP program that offers additional rewards, making it a top choice for those who enjoy ongoing bonuses and free spins.

Banking Experience & Payout Speed:

4.7 / 5.0

Shazam processes Mastercard deposits instantly, with a minimum requirement of just $25. You can deposit up to $1,000 using Mastercard.

For those preferring digital currencies, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and USDT are also available, offering flexibility and speed for your transactions.

4. Slots.lv – Best Mastercard Online Casino for Slot Games

Pros $1,500,000 jackpot prizes

10+ years in business

Jackpots guaranteed to drop hourly + daily

$2k bonus + 20 free spins

Many games have above-average RTP Cons Fewer games on mobile

Mainly focused on slot games

Slots.lv stands out as the best option of all Mastercard casinos for slot fans. You can expect high payout rates and massive jackpot potential from one of the popular real money online casinos.

Quality of Casino Games & Payout Rates:

4.75 / 5.0

The sheer slot count of 250 titles at Slots.lv doesn’t seem impressive at first glance, but bear with us!

The quality is top-notch, as you would expect from one of the best Mastercard online casinos. On the one hand, you can dive into high-paying games like Quest To The West with its massive 97.53% RTP rate.

On the other hand, more than three dozen jackpot games await, with guaranteed hourly and daily prizes – not to mention $1,500,000 prize pools! The site even has exclusive games like Astro Cash.

Promotions and Free Spins: 4.75/5

4.75 / 5.0

New players at Slots.lv get up to $2,000 in sign-up bonus money and 20 free spins on Golden Buffalo – another top-tier slot game!

Even though regular promotions are limited, you can earn loyalty points while playing that can be redeemed for some of the best casino bonuses and rewards.

Banking Experience & Payout Speed:

4.75 / 5.0

Handling your money at Slots.lv is easy. You can use Mastercard credit or debit cards or go with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. In fact, it’s also one of the best BTC casinos online.

One of the best parts is the fast payout process, and yes, Mastercard deposits are instant.

5. Ignition – Best Online Casino That Accepts Mastercard for Mobile

Pros Exceptional mobile design

$2k bonus with low wagering requirements

One of the best Mastercard casinos for poker

$350,000+ wins on slot games

Operational since 2016 Cons Half the bonus is for poker only

Extra step to find customer support contact

Ignition stands out from other Mastercard online casinos by offering the smoothest mobile interface with a premium design.

Quality of Casino Games & Payout Rates:

4.8 / 5.0

If table games are your thing, Ignition is a solid choice, but don’t forget about their slots. They offer 40 live dealer games featuring online blackjack and roulette.

Poker fans can jump into monthly tournaments with prize pools over $10,000,000.

You can also bet on virtual sports or explore around 250 slot machines. The game selection might not be huge, but each one has its own unique charm.

Promotions and Free Spins:

4.75 / 5.0

Your first Mastercard deposit at Ignition is boosted by 200% up to $3,000, divided evenly between poker and slots. Some folks don’t like the poker part, but since Ignition is one of the leading poker destinations, we’re fine with it.

You earn rewards through the Ignition Miles loyalty program as you keep playing. Perks include the Weekly Boost, chances to win money in Poker Freerolls, and more.

Banking Experience & Payout Speed:

4.65 / 5.0

Ignition deposits with Mastercard are handled instantly but come with an above-average 15.9% fee. You can deposit as little as $10 if you opt for crypto. The platform also supports several other major debit and credit cards, including Visa and Amex.

How We Rated Online Casinos That Accept Mastercard

Quality of Casino Games & Payout Rates

The top MasterCard casinos host real money online slots, table games, and specialty games from reputable software providers like Betsoft and Pragmatic Play Games. We looked for high RTP rates and instant access on all mobile devices.

Promotions and Free Spins

We checked the deposit bonuses for new and regular online casino players, cashback deals, and VIP programs. We also checked bonus terms and wagering requirements and ensured that bonuses were valid when using Mastercard debit cards (or Mastercard credit cards).

Banking Experience & Payout Speed

We checked that the online gambling sites accept Mastercard payments—or Mastercard deposits, at the very least. We also checked the banking fees, payout speed, and payment method variety if you want to switch from Mastercard casino deposits later.

Customer Support & Service Quality

We evaluated the availability and responsiveness of customer support teams across Mastercard credit card casinos. This included checking for 24/7 support via live chat, email, and phone and the quality of their responses. We also considered the presence of comprehensive FAQs and other helpful resources.

Security & Licensing

We ensured that the Mastercard online casinos are licensed by reputable authorities like the UK Gambling Commission or the Malta Gaming Authority. Additionally, we checked that these sites use advanced SSL encryption technology to protect your personal and financial information.

User Experience & Mobile Compatibility

We assessed the overall user experience, including the ease of navigation and the design of the online casinos offering Mastercard withdrawals. We also tested how well the casinos perform on mobile devices, ensuring that you can enjoy a smooth gaming experience whether you’re on a smartphone, tablet, or desktop.

Why You Should Use Online Casinos That Take Mastercard

Put simply, Mastercard online casinos offer an additional layer of security compared to modern solutions like crypto or e-wallets while staying faster and more flexible than traditional bank account transfers. Here’s why you should use Mastercard casinos!

Global Acceptance: Mastercard is widely accepted worldwide, making it a reliable choice for online gambling. Over 85% of online casinos support Mastercard transactions. This extensive acceptance means you can access many casinos without worrying about payment compatibility.

Speed and Convenience: Using Mastercard as a banking method allows instant casino deposits and relatively quick withdrawal options at online casinos. For example, Slots Of Vegas offers a minimum deposit of just $30 and processes Mastercard withdrawals within 24-48 hours.

Incentives and Bonuses: All the best casinos allow you to claim their bonuses using Mastercard. These incentives can include match bonuses, free spins, and cashback offers. For example, the 260% match welcome bonus at Shazam.

Transaction Limits: Mastercard offers higher transaction limits than other payment methods, such as e-wallets or prepaid cards. Many Mastercard casinos allow deposits of up to $10,000 per transaction.

Mastercard is also a popular option at Nevada online casinos and top online gambling sites in Colorado.

Best Mastercard Casinos – FAQs

Do Online Casinos Accept Mastercard? Yes, you can select Mastercard as a payment method at many of the best online casinos, including Slots of Vegas and Ignition. Mastercard prepaid cards are also an option at some sites, but credit and debit card payments are usually the main route. Are Online Mastercard Casinos Safe? Yes, using Mastercard as a payment method is 100% safe as long as you join reputable online gambling sites like Slots.lv. The Mastercard brand is a global operation with a robust security system that makes online purchases very safe, and it's no wonder the top casinos support it. What Is the Best Mastercard Casino? Slots of Vegas is the top online casino that accepts Mastercard. It offers swift transactions, RTP rates above 96%, and a $2,500 welcome bonus with 50 free spins. Which Mastercard Casino Has the Best App? Ignition has the best app of all online casinos that accept Mastercard. The site has a premium mobile interface with no need to download any online casino apps or software. Just log in using your iOS or Android mobile device and that's it. What Are the Best Bonuses at Mastercard Casinos? Shazam Casino has the biggest match date of all Mastercard casinos, offering a massive 260% match boost. Super Slots has the biggest welcome package, granting newcomers up to $6,000 in six deposit boosts, while Ignition stands out by making half of its $2,000 welcome promo valid exclusively for poker games. Can I Use Mastercard for Online Gambling? Yes, many online casinos accept Mastercard for deposits and withdrawals. It's a convenient option, but always check the specific casino's payment policies and stick to reputable casino sites like Ignition or Slots of Vegas. How to Pay at Online Casinos with a Mastercard? To pay with a Mastercard at an online casino, simply select it as your payment method during the deposit process, enter your card details, and confirm the transaction. Your funds should be available instantly. Always ensure the casino is reputable and accepts Mastercard for both deposits and withdrawals.

Top Mastercard Online Casinos – Quick Comparison

Slots of Vegas: The best online casino that accepts Mastercard deposits overall. The site is known for RTP rates above 96% for many slot games and offers a $2,500 bonus with 50 spins.

Super Slots: The best Mastercard casino for live games, offering 70 live gaming channels with top-tier croupiers and stake sizes for all types of players. Claim up to $6,000 in bonuses.

Shazam: The best welcome bonus of all online casinos that accept Mastercard payments. We are looking at a 260% match first deposit bonus and 40 free spins.

Slots.lv: The top Mastercard casino site for slot fans, combining high RTP rates with epic jackpot pools of $1,500,000. You can claim up to $2,000 with 20 free spins.

Ignition: The king of mobile casinos that accept Mastercard deposits. It offers exceptional mobile design and some of the hottest poker events. The welcome bonus is worth up to $2k.

How to Sign up for Mastercard Casino Sites

Joining Mastercard casinos takes about 5 minutes of your time. Here’s how it’s done at most online casinos.

Choose a Mastercard Casino Site Review our list of recommended Mastercard casino sites

Consider game variety, bonuses, and other features

We suggest Slots of Vegas

Feel free to sign up for others, too Register Your Online Casino Account Navigate to the Slots Of Vegas website

Click the “Sign Up” button

Fill in the required fields

Agree to the Terms and Conditions

Submit your registration Verify Your Email Check your email inbox for a verification message

If not visible, browse through your spam or junk mail

Click the verification link to confirm your email address

Log back into your casino account Make a Mastercard Deposit Go to the cashier section on your casino dashboard

Choose Mastercard from the list of payment methods

Enter your card details and the amount you wish to deposit

Confirm the transaction Play Online Casino Games Explore the game lobby to discover slots, table games, and more

Choose the game you like

Have fun playing real money casino games!

Online Casinos & Mastercard Payments – Tips & Tricks

Now that you know what the best Mastercard casinos are and why you should use Mastercard over traditional bank account transfers, let’s go through a few tips and tricks to make your Mastercard casino experience even better!

Track Real-Time Transactions : Mastercard’s integration with mobile banking apps allows you to monitor transactions from your Mastercard account in real-time. Use this feature to keep tabs on your spending and quickly identify any unauthorized activity. Also, consider setting up instant transaction alerts.

: Mastercard’s integration with mobile banking apps allows you to monitor transactions from your Mastercard account in real-time. Use this feature to keep tabs on your spending and quickly identify any unauthorized activity. Also, consider setting up instant transaction alerts. Join Multiple Online Casinos That Accept Mastercard : By signing up at multiple Mastercard casinos, you will be able to claim several deposit bonuses and test the waters without risking any significant real money.

: By signing up at multiple Mastercard casinos, you will be able to claim several deposit bonuses and test the waters without risking any significant real money. Use Advanced Security Measures : In addition to strong passwords, consider using biometric authentication if your device supports it. Mastercard also offers SecureCode, an additional layer of verification for online transactions. You can also register with Inclave casinos to better protect your user information.

: In addition to strong passwords, consider using biometric authentication if your device supports it. Mastercard also offers SecureCode, an additional layer of verification for online transactions. You can also register with Inclave casinos to better protect your user information. Be Mindful of Fees and Limits: While many online casinos accept Mastercard, transaction fees can vary. Some casinos offer fee-free deposits but may charge for withdrawals. Always read the fine print to avoid unexpected costs.

Are You Ready to Start Playing at Mastercard Casinos Online?

That’s a wrap, guys – time to use Mastercard at online casinos! As explained, using Mastercard credit and debit cards for online gambling couldn’t be easier.

Our top pick is Slots of Vegas grants you $2,500 in welcome bonus money for using your Mastercard account immediately.

But first, have another look at our list of Mastercard casinos and the FAQ section. Start by testing the games in free-play mode, and stick to responsible online gambling!

