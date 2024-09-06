Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.
When it comes to online gambling, Mastercard casinos have built a reputation for being one of the safest to use.
One great example of a reliable online casino that accepts Mastercard is Slots Of Vegas, where you can score a generous $2,500 welcome bonus to play their many games.
It’s not the only trusted online casino on our list, though. We recommend 9 other sites that are nearly as good.
Let’s check them out.
|🥇 Best overall
|Slots of Vegas
|🎲 70+ live games
|Super Slots
|🎰 260% casino bonus
|Shazam
|💎 Best for online slots
|Slots.lv
|📱 Premium mobile experience
|Ignition
|💸 $15k cash tourneys
|Wild Casino
|🎮 50+ exclusive games
|BC.Game
|🃏 Best for table games
|Cafe Casino
|🤓 Very beginner-oriented
|Black Lotus
|♣ Provably fair games
|Bitstarz
Important: The sites listed in this guide are targeting English speakers around the world. Please remember to check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal where you live. Also Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues with our links.
Let’s now dive deeper and see how these online casinos performed during hands-on tests. This will cover casino games, promotional offers, banking experience when using Mastercard to transfer funds, and more.
Slots of Vegas is the top Mastercard online casino, bar none! It offers generous RTP rates, along with instant Mastercard deposits.
Quality of Casino Games & Payout Rates:
The best Mastercard casino online features classic slots, video poker, and popular table games. And you can try most games without signing up.
With hundreds of titles from Real Time Gaming (RTG), there’s always something new to play. We recommend video slot games with RTP rates as high as 99%, or check out Buffalo Mania Deluxe—we love that one!
This slot machine stands out with up to 46,656 ways to win on a 6×6 grid and the potential to win over 2k times your bet.
Promotions and Free Spins:
New players at Slots of Vegas can score up to $2,500 in bonus money and 50 free spins with the code WILD250.
You just need to make a Mastercard deposit of at least $30 to qualify. Once you’ve claimed your first bonus, you can visit their promotions page for other awesome offers. There’s always something exciting to look forward to.
Banking Experience & Payout Speed:
Mastercard deposits at Slots of Vegas are handled instantly with standard 3-10% fees. You must deposit at least $30 and no more than $1k per transaction.
In addition to Mastercard casino deposits, Slots of Vegas allows you to use Bitcoin, a few other major credit and debit cards, checks, and bank account wire transfers.
Super Slots is our top pick for anyone seeking Mastercard casino sites that combine the thrills of live casino gaming with the convenience of online gambling.
Quality of Casino Games & Payout Rates:
Super Slots has earned its high ratings thanks to its top-notch live dealer games. The site offers everything from classic blackjack tables to live game shows, all with stake sizes from $1 to $25,000.
Still, this online casino Mastercard site justifies its name thanks to machines like the Super Golden Dragon Inferno. This game combines a generous 96.4% RTP rate and max winnings of 2,916x – a rare combo.
Promotions and Free Spins:
Start at Super Slots with the code SS250 for your first deposit. For the next five deposits, use SS100. These codes can get you up to $6,000 in welcome bonuses spread over six deposits. You’ll receive a 250% bonus with SS250 and a 100% bonus on the next five with SS100. Plus, an extra $100 is up for grabs from 100 free spins.
Banking Experience & Payout Speed:
Mastercard users at Super Slots can deposit anywhere from $25 to $2,500 per transaction, all with industry-standard fees and near-instant processing times.
We have to add that Super Slots is also a fine choice for crypto users. It offers quick online casino payouts with over 15 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and various altcoins.
If you’re after a good promo at safe online casinos, it’s hard to beat the 260% match first deposit bonus available at Shazam Casino.
Quality of Casino Games & Payout Rates:
Shazam Casino impresses with its strong selection of games, particularly shining in the video poker and roulette categories. With over 20 video poker titles and 30 roulette variants, Shazam offers an excellent variety for fans of these genres.
The site offers some of the highest RTP rates in the industry, with video poker games like Deuces Wild reaching up to 99%.
Promotions and Free Spins:
Shazam Casino offers the best welcome bonus of all Mastercard casinos. New players are welcomed with a generous 260% match bonus, along with 40 free spins on selected slots.
Regular players can benefit from daily promotions and an attractive 5-tier VIP program that offers additional rewards, making it a top choice for those who enjoy ongoing bonuses and free spins.
Banking Experience & Payout Speed:
Shazam processes Mastercard deposits instantly, with a minimum requirement of just $25. You can deposit up to $1,000 using Mastercard.
For those preferring digital currencies, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and USDT are also available, offering flexibility and speed for your transactions.
Slots.lv stands out as the best option of all Mastercard casinos for slot fans. You can expect high payout rates and massive jackpot potential from one of the popular real money online casinos.
Quality of Casino Games & Payout Rates:
The sheer slot count of 250 titles at Slots.lv doesn’t seem impressive at first glance, but bear with us!
The quality is top-notch, as you would expect from one of the best Mastercard online casinos. On the one hand, you can dive into high-paying games like Quest To The West with its massive 97.53% RTP rate.
On the other hand, more than three dozen jackpot games await, with guaranteed hourly and daily prizes – not to mention $1,500,000 prize pools! The site even has exclusive games like Astro Cash.
Promotions and Free Spins: 4.75/5
New players at Slots.lv get up to $2,000 in sign-up bonus money and 20 free spins on Golden Buffalo – another top-tier slot game!
Even though regular promotions are limited, you can earn loyalty points while playing that can be redeemed for some of the best casino bonuses and rewards.
Banking Experience & Payout Speed:
Handling your money at Slots.lv is easy. You can use Mastercard credit or debit cards or go with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. In fact, it’s also one of the best BTC casinos online.
One of the best parts is the fast payout process, and yes, Mastercard deposits are instant.
Ignition stands out from other Mastercard online casinos by offering the smoothest mobile interface with a premium design.
Quality of Casino Games & Payout Rates:
If table games are your thing, Ignition is a solid choice, but don’t forget about their slots. They offer 40 live dealer games featuring online blackjack and roulette.
Poker fans can jump into monthly tournaments with prize pools over $10,000,000.
You can also bet on virtual sports or explore around 250 slot machines. The game selection might not be huge, but each one has its own unique charm.
Promotions and Free Spins:
Your first Mastercard deposit at Ignition is boosted by 200% up to $3,000, divided evenly between poker and slots. Some folks don’t like the poker part, but since Ignition is one of the leading poker destinations, we’re fine with it.
You earn rewards through the Ignition Miles loyalty program as you keep playing. Perks include the Weekly Boost, chances to win money in Poker Freerolls, and more.
Banking Experience & Payout Speed:
Ignition deposits with Mastercard are handled instantly but come with an above-average 15.9% fee. You can deposit as little as $10 if you opt for crypto. The platform also supports several other major debit and credit cards, including Visa and Amex.
The top MasterCard casinos host real money online slots, table games, and specialty games from reputable software providers like Betsoft and Pragmatic Play Games. We looked for high RTP rates and instant access on all mobile devices.
We checked the deposit bonuses for new and regular online casino players, cashback deals, and VIP programs. We also checked bonus terms and wagering requirements and ensured that bonuses were valid when using Mastercard debit cards (or Mastercard credit cards).
We checked that the online gambling sites accept Mastercard payments—or Mastercard deposits, at the very least. We also checked the banking fees, payout speed, and payment method variety if you want to switch from Mastercard casino deposits later.
We evaluated the availability and responsiveness of customer support teams across Mastercard credit card casinos. This included checking for 24/7 support via live chat, email, and phone and the quality of their responses. We also considered the presence of comprehensive FAQs and other helpful resources.
We ensured that the Mastercard online casinos are licensed by reputable authorities like the UK Gambling Commission or the Malta Gaming Authority. Additionally, we checked that these sites use advanced SSL encryption technology to protect your personal and financial information.
We assessed the overall user experience, including the ease of navigation and the design of the online casinos offering Mastercard withdrawals. We also tested how well the casinos perform on mobile devices, ensuring that you can enjoy a smooth gaming experience whether you’re on a smartphone, tablet, or desktop.
Put simply, Mastercard online casinos offer an additional layer of security compared to modern solutions like crypto or e-wallets while staying faster and more flexible than traditional bank account transfers. Here’s why you should use Mastercard casinos!
Mastercard is also a popular option at Nevada online casinos and top online gambling sites in Colorado.
Yes, you can select Mastercard as a payment method at many of the best online casinos, including Slots of Vegas and Ignition.
Mastercard prepaid cards are also an option at some sites, but credit and debit card payments are usually the main route.
Yes, using Mastercard as a payment method is 100% safe as long as you join reputable online gambling sites like Slots.lv.
The Mastercard brand is a global operation with a robust security system that makes online purchases very safe, and it's no wonder the top casinos support it.
Slots of Vegas is the top online casino that accepts Mastercard. It offers swift transactions, RTP rates above 96%, and a $2,500 welcome bonus with 50 free spins.
Ignition has the best app of all online casinos that accept Mastercard. The site has a premium mobile interface with no need to download any online casino apps or software.
Just log in using your iOS or Android mobile device and that's it.
Shazam Casino has the biggest match date of all Mastercard casinos, offering a massive 260% match boost.
Super Slots has the biggest welcome package, granting newcomers up to $6,000 in six deposit boosts, while Ignition stands out by making half of its $2,000 welcome promo valid exclusively for poker games.
Yes, many online casinos accept Mastercard for deposits and withdrawals. It's a convenient option, but always check the specific casino's payment policies and stick to reputable casino sites like Ignition or Slots of Vegas.
To pay with a Mastercard at an online casino, simply select it as your payment method during the deposit process, enter your card details, and confirm the transaction.
Your funds should be available instantly. Always ensure the casino is reputable and accepts Mastercard for both deposits and withdrawals.
Slots of Vegas: The best online casino that accepts Mastercard deposits overall. The site is known for RTP rates above 96% for many slot games and offers a $2,500 bonus with 50 spins.
Super Slots: The best Mastercard casino for live games, offering 70 live gaming channels with top-tier croupiers and stake sizes for all types of players. Claim up to $6,000 in bonuses.
Shazam: The best welcome bonus of all online casinos that accept Mastercard payments. We are looking at a 260% match first deposit bonus and 40 free spins.
Slots.lv: The top Mastercard casino site for slot fans, combining high RTP rates with epic jackpot pools of $1,500,000. You can claim up to $2,000 with 20 free spins.
Ignition: The king of mobile casinos that accept Mastercard deposits. It offers exceptional mobile design and some of the hottest poker events. The welcome bonus is worth up to $2k.
Joining Mastercard casinos takes about 5 minutes of your time. Here’s how it’s done at most online casinos.
Now that you know what the best Mastercard casinos are and why you should use Mastercard over traditional bank account transfers, let’s go through a few tips and tricks to make your Mastercard casino experience even better!
That’s a wrap, guys – time to use Mastercard at online casinos! As explained, using Mastercard credit and debit cards for online gambling couldn’t be easier.
Our top pick is Slots of Vegas grants you $2,500 in welcome bonus money for using your Mastercard account immediately.
But first, have another look at our list of Mastercard casinos and the FAQ section. Start by testing the games in free-play mode, and stick to responsible online gambling!
DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this guide may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local laws.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well:
When it comes to online gambling, Mastercard casinos have built a reputation for being one of the safest to use....
When it comes to online gambling, Mastercard casinos have built a reputation for being one of the safest to use....
When it comes to online gambling, Mastercard casinos have built a reputation for being one of the safest to use....
When it comes to online gambling, Mastercard casinos have built a reputation for being one of the safest to use....