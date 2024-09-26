Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

Ready to double down on your blackjack experience?

Our list of the 10 best Bitcoin blackjack sites makes it easy to do just that — and because we’ve already vetted them, you don’t have to worry about whether or not there are any bummers.

These blackjack sites are shining examples of how great a combination gambling and blockchain can be, and none of them demonstrate that better than Ignition Casino.

But don’t take our word for it. Let’s dive into Ignition and its top competitors to make sure you find which crypto blackjack site is your perfect pair.

Best Bitcoin Blackjack Sites

🥇 Best overall Ignition ♣ Top European blackjack games Bovada ₿ 5 BTC in bonuses BitStarz 💸 Great cashback offers Wild.io 🃏 Top pick for live dealer blackjack MyStake 💎 1,110% bonus + 555 free spins Dreams Casino 🤑 Unique blackjack variants mBit 🥎 505% match up to 1 BTC Crypto Loko 🎰 High RTP casino games Lucky Red Casino 💰 325% match bonus + 250 free spins 7Bit

Important: The sites listed in this guide are targeting English speakers around the world. Please remember to check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal where you live. Also Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues with our links.

1. Ignition – Best Bitcoin Blackjack Site Overall

Pros Up to $3,000 in bonus cash

30+ live dealer blackjack tables

250+ casino games

Single and Multi-deck blackjack variants

Personalized reload bonuses

24/7 customer support Cons Promotions favor poker players

Can be difficult to access customer support

Ignition Casino is no stranger to the world of online card games (they’re one of the best poker sites in the industry), but we were blown away by this casino’s live blackjack games — and the classic single-player casino games weren’t half bad, either.

Virtual Blackjack Games:

5 / 5.0

We found 13 casino-style blackjack variations, including 22 Blackjack, 21 Burn, Perfect Pair 21+3, Dragon Blackjack, double deck and single-deck blackjack, European, and more. Every game looks great and loads fast.

And with each game having a “Practice” mode, you can test them all to find your perfect fit before spending a dime — which is a perfect way to hone your basic blackjack strategies.

The live Bitcoin blackjack table games are a whole different ballgame. We found over 30 tables powered by Visionary iGaming, offering table limits as low as $5 for the Early Payout blackjack tables up to the $50k high-roller tables. Every table is staffed by personable, professional croupiers.

Welcome Bonus:

4.8 / 5.0

New players are in for a treat as Ignition serves up a twin welcome package. First-time Bitcoin depositors can get a 300% bonus up to $3,000, which actually acts as two separate bonuses for casino and poker.

The first $1,500 is dedicated to Ignition’s poker app and is unlocked over time by staking real money at the tables and earning Ignition Miles reward points. The second bonus is available on many of the games offered by the best Bitcoin blackjack casino.

Like most online casino bonuses, Ignition offers reduced wagering contributions for using your bonus on blackjack games. In this case, you’ll have a 5% or 10% contribution, depending on the version you play. This does mean you’ll have to work through the bonus a few more times than with slots, but it’s worth it.

Crypto Banking Options:

4.9 / 5.0

The best Bitcoin blackjack casino accepts BTC, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether deposits. All deposits and withdrawals are free at Ignition when you use cryptocurrency — which is great, as the credit card processing fees are fairly steep.

2. Bovada – Best Crypto European Blackjack Games

Pros Up to $3,750 in crypto bonuses

200+ slots and table games

Zappit and other great blackjack variants

Competitive sports betting options

24/7 live chat support Cons Bonuses favor online sportsbook

Could add more crypto banking options

Bovada is to crypto gambling what Ignition is to poker — but due to some strange twist of fate (they are sister sites overseen by the same parent company), they both are known as top Blackjack casinos that offer an incredible experience.

Virtual Blackjack Games:

4.9 / 5.0

You’ll find a similar collection of blackjack games at Bovada as you would at Ignition — which is a compliment.

We found 15 Bitcoin blackjack games, including Zappit blackjack (an excellent variant that lets you “zap” away your hand if it meets certain criteria), Pirate 21, Pontoon, and European blackjack.

If you’re not familiar with European — which would be odd, as it might be the second-most popular format after classic American — it is a double-deck blackjack variant that ups the difficulty a little bit by not revealing the dealer’s hole card until after all players have committed to their action.

This puts more luck into play than standard variations, which increases the house edge slightly — but can also increase potential payouts, making it a great choice for clever players looking to challenge their BTC blackjack skills.

Welcome Bonus:

4.9 / 5.0

Bovada’s Bitcoin blackjack bonuses serve up $3,750 spread across players’ first three deposits, starting with a 125% match bonus worth up to $1,250 when they use the BTCCWB1250 promo code.

The next two bonuses are activated using BTC2NDCWB when making the deposits and will also give players a 125% match up to $1,250 on each deposit.

Similar to Ignition’s bonuses, blackjack contributes either 5% or 10% depending on which blackjack variant you’re playing, so take your time to go over the Wagering Contribution Chart so you don’t make your job harder than it needs to be.

Crypto Banking Options:

4.8 / 5.0

This top Bitcoin blackjack site accepts not just BTC, but Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether deposit methods too. All crypto deposits are free from additional fees and offer blazing-fast payouts every time.

3. BitStarz – Best Crypto Blackjack Casino Welcome Bonus

Pros Over 4,000 casino games available

Up to 5 BTC over 4 deposits

180 free spins on some excellent games

Excellent single and multi-hand blackjack options

Award-winning cryptocurrency blackjack casino Cons Geo-restricted live dealer games

Limited table game selection

The award-winning BitStarz casino has become a fan-favorite for crypto gambling enthusiasts worldwide — and it’s no wonder. From the welcome bonus (up to 5 BTC in bonus cash) to its massive collection of top-quality casino games, it has something for everyone. Including blackjack fanatics.

Virtual Blackjack Games:

4.7 / 5.0

It’s no surprise that BitStarz has at least a few blackjack games tucked away in its massive library… though we were surprised to only find 9 BJ casino games given that there are over 4,000 slots alone.

However, the games on offer were excellent and included a few variants, such as three different multi-hand blackjack games, a VIP blackjack game, and a dedicated Provably Fair BitStarz original BTC blackjack title.

“Provably Fair” casino games use cryptographic algorithms to ensure that the outcome of every single game is not only fair and transparent but also reproducible and verifiable by players. This makes them the perfect sort of casino game for untrusting (or just discerning) players.

Welcome Bonus:

5 / 5.0

The welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC at this Bitcoin blackjack casino is absolutely mindblowing. In addition to the first 1 BTC bonus, players will get 180 free spins spread across their first 8 days, with 25 being given out immediately after signing up.

The next two deposits will get a 50% match bonus, each worth 1 and 2 BTC, respectively, followed by a 100% match up to 1 BTC on the fourth deposit.

Blackjack games contribute 5% towards wagering requirements, meaning you’ll have your work cut out for you, but a clever player should make short work of this small obstacle.

Crypto Banking Options:

4.9 / 5.0

As one of the top online casinos, it’s no surprise that BitStarz accepts Bitcoin and several other options, such as Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, Binance, Tron, and Tether.

Both deposits and withdrawals are fast, with many payouts processing within 10 minutes.

4. Wild.io – Best Crypto Blackjack Site for Cashback

Pros $10,000 welcome package

300 free spins included

20% weekly cashback bonus

Over 4,000 casino games

Cashback on live dealer games

Instant payouts Cons Live dealer games heavily geo-restricted

No dedicated mobile app

Another phenomenal crypto blackjack site, Wild.io does everything right. From its impressive collection of Bitcoin slots and table games to a variety of generous promotions — including multiple cashback offers — Wild.io is a great choice for players looking for help keeping their bankroll topped up.

Virtual Blackjack Games:

4.7 / 5.0

Wild.io offers table games from industry-leading providers like Platipus, BGaming, and Betsoft. Players can access a wide range of titles, including European and American Blackjack, VIP Blackjack, Multi-hand blackjack in casual and pro versions, and even a game of side bet-heavy blackjack.

Every one of them looks and runs great and is available pretty much anywhere we tested from.

There are also quite a few great live dealer blackjack variations available, but unfortunately, they have strict geo-restrictions applied, so if your computer doesn’t appear to be connecting from certain locations, they won’t show up. Though that’s a small hurdle easily cleared for the technologically savvy.

Welcome Bonus:

4.9 / 5.0

First-time depositors can get a 400% match bonus worth up to $10,000 in bonus cash plus 300 free spins across some fan-favorite slots.

Unfortunately, as generous as this bonus is, it only applies to slot games (with some specific exceptions). While you could use the bonus funds to play blackjack and other table games, that gameplay will not contribute to the wagering requirements.

There are some exciting cashback offers, though — including a 10% cashback on live dealer games — that make up for it and can keep you hitting and doubling down late into the night.

Crypto Banking Options:

4.8 / 5.0

Wild.io accepts deposits via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether, and Tron. Like any decent Ethereum Blackjack casino, payouts are incredibly fast, putting your winnings in hand in no time.

5. MyStake – Best Bitcoin Blackjack Site for Live Dealers

Pros 170% crypto casino bonus

10% Bitcoin cashback on live and casino games

Solid blend of live and casino blackjack games

Over 1,100 slots and table games

24/7 live chat support Cons Reduced game availability due to geo-restrictions

Navigation system could be improved

Wrapping up our top five Bitcoin blackjack sites is MyStake. Though a relatively new online casino by most measures, MyStake has proven itself a real contender by offering a wide range of exciting games, generous bonus offers, and a surprisingly deep sportsbook.

Virtual Blackjack Games:

4.6 / 5.0

A relatively small number of Bitcoin live blackjack games are available at MyStake, but they’ve gone for quality over quantity. Under the regular casino games, you’ll find two versions of classic American blackjack as well as Multihand and Multihand Pro blackjack games and Blackjack Lucky Sevens.

Under the live dealer section, you’ll find Infinite Blackjack, Power Blackjack, and Free Bet Blackjack (where you can double down and split for free — a particularly handy feature if you know what you’re doing), all powered by Evolution Gaming.

Welcome Bonus:

4.6 / 5.0

New Bitcoin depositors can get a 170% match worth up to $1,000. In addition, MyStake offers a 10% cashback on all crypto deposits, regardless of whether you use it at the live dealer games, casino, or sports book. Even better? The cashback is offered as real money, meaning you can make instant withdrawals without even wagering, if you want.

Crypto Banking Options:

5 / 5.0

Like many other best Bitcoin blackjack sites, MyStake accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies, aside from Bitcoin, including Binance, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, Ripple, Monero, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, and Tron.

How We Scored the Top Crypto Blackjack Casinos

Blackjack Games

It was a labor of love, but we tested the online gambling sites to ensure they offered a diverse selection of high-quality blackjack action with plenty of great variants and (when possible) stunning live dealer games.

Other Games

While blackjack is our main focus, a good gaming experience demands variety. We checked the game selections of the top blackjack sites, exploring everything from progressive crypto slots to live roulette and niche options like baccarat and craps.

Welcome Bonus

We evaluated the bonuses each blackjack casino offers, starting with the welcome bonus. We looked for generous offers with lots of free play, clear terms, and reasonable wagering requirements.

Additionally, we considered the variety of ongoing promotions, such as reload bonuses, free spins, and loyalty rewards.

Crypto Banking Options

While Bitcoin is the king of blockchain technologies, all the best crypto blackjack sites on this list accept a variety of other quality crypto options and have been scored not just on the variety, but on banking terms and fees (if any apply).

User Interface

We looked for a smooth and engaging user interface at blackjack casino sites. We looked at the design and usability of various platforms, focusing on how intuitively a user can navigate to essential features like game selection, account settings, and customer support.

Mobile Compatibility

Mobile gambling is no longer just an option, it’s a necessity. We tested how well Bitcoin casino blackjack sites perform across different devices, checking for consistent game performance, interface responsiveness, and overall stability.

Customer Support

Strong customer support is important for a positive experience at blackjack casinos. We evaluated the effectiveness of support teams at safe casinos by testing their availability and responsiveness across live chat, email, and phone.

Why Is Ignition the Best Bitcoin Casino Blackjack Site?

Not quite sure why Ignition Casino topped our list of the best Bitcoin blackjack casinos? Here’s a quick rundown on what makes it so great:

Fast Bitcoin Transactions: Players can enjoy fast deposits and withdrawals thanks to Ignition’s use of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and several other trusted cryptocurrencies.

Players can enjoy fast deposits and withdrawals thanks to Ignition’s use of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and several other trusted cryptocurrencies. High-Quality Games: From the exciting casino game variants like Zappit and Dragon Blackjack to the 30+ live dealer blackjack tables — the best Bitcoin blackjack casino proves it knows more about cards than just fancy poker tournaments.

From the exciting casino game variants like Zappit and Dragon Blackjack to the 30+ live dealer blackjack tables — the best Bitcoin blackjack casino proves it knows more about cards than just fancy poker tournaments. Generous Bonuses: Not only does Ignition offer a generous doubled-up welcome bonus to new players, but this casino continues delivering affordable play thanks to weekly personalized Bitcoin casino bonuses based on how you spend your time at the casino.

Not only does Ignition offer a generous doubled-up welcome bonus to new players, but this casino continues delivering affordable play thanks to weekly personalized Bitcoin casino bonuses based on how you spend your time at the casino. Reliable Platform: The best Bitcoin blackjack casino has proven time and again it knows how to treat its players by offering industry-leading encryption, a surprisingly deep Help Center, and around-the-clock support via live chat, email, and on-site forum.

If you’re reading from Canada, then Ignition might not be available in your location. So, make sure to check our list of top crypto casinos for Canadians, all of which offer Bitcoin blackjack games.

Bitcoin Blackjack Sites – FAQs

Top 5 Online Bitcoin Blackjack Sites – Quick Comparison

Ignition: With over 30 live dealer blackjack tables and a robust collection of single-player blackjack games available, it is the best Bitcoin blackjack casino online. Get up to $3,000 in bonus cash.

Bovada: Bovada offers some of the best real-money action on European blackjack games, plus several other innovative blackjack formats. New players can sign up and get up to $3,750 in crypto bonuses.

BitStarz: With over 4,000 slots and table games, it’s no surprise that BitStarz offers an amazing blackjack experience. BitStarz also serves up a 5 Bitcoin welcome bonus + 180 free spins to get you started.

Wild.io: If you’re looking for a robust online Bitcoin blackjack site offering great cashbacks and many live and casino game blackjack options, Wild.io has just the thing. New players can get up to $10,000.

MyStake: With a robust casino, powerful sportsbook, and plenty of bonuses, MyStake is a great choice for players who want it all. Depositing with Bitcoin will get you a 170% bonus worth up to $1,000.

How to Play Bitcoin Blackjack Online

Signing up at new crypto casinos has never been easier. We’ve put together a guide to help you sign up and play blackjack online at our #1 Bitcoin blackjack casino: Ignition.

Choose a Bitcoin Blackjack Casino Check out our list of the best Bitcoin blackjack casinos

Consider your preferences

We recommend Ignition Casino

You can sign up for multiple sites to play online blackjack Create an Account Visit the Ignition Casino website

Locate and click on the “Play Now” button

Complete the registration form

Set a strong password

Agree to the terms and conditions Confirm Your Account Check your email for a verification message

Open the email and click the verification link

This will activate your new account Make a Deposit Log into your best Bitcoin blackjack casino account

Navigate to the ‘Cashier’ section

Select Bitcoin as your preferred deposit method

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete your deposit Play Blackjack Bitcoin Games Go to the blackjack section of the casino

Browse through the available Bitcoin blackjack games

Select a game and adjust your betting limits

Start playing Bitcoin blackjack and have fun!

Tips for Playing Blackjack with Bitcoin

Winning at online blackjack casinos takes more than just luck. It also requires strategy and cunning decision-making. If you find yourself getting the short end of the stick too often, try implementing some of these tips and tricks to see if you can turn the tides.

Learn Basic Strategy

“Basic Blackjack Strategy” is a specific set of rules that tells you the optimal way to play each hand based on the cards you have and the dealer’s upcard.

Using basic strategy reduces the house edge to as low as 0.5% and can help you stop hemorrhaging money. There are online guides and even printable spreadsheets that are tailored to different blackjack variants that help ensure you always play your best.

Practice Bankroll Management

Set a budget for your blackjack session and stick to it. Keep your bets small to ensure that you don’t burn through your entire bankroll in a single losing streak, and be sure to avoid chasing losses by spending more than you can afford.

Use Your Bonuses

Many online casinos will offer a deposit match bonus that you can use to play blackjack and other casino games. This will give you more time to play (and more chances to win) without risking any more of your money.

Try Advanced Betting Strategies

Once you’ve gotten comfortable with playing blackjack, you may want to try upping your game by using strategies like the Martingale System. These are often mathematically derived strategies designed to give you better odds in the long term — though they can’t change the winds of fate on their own.

The Martingale Strategy, for example, involves starting with a small wager and doubling that amount every time you lose. Once you’ve won a hand, you start over from your initial wager. The thought process here is that when you finally do win, you will recoup all your losses with one win.

The downside is that doubling with each loss can burn through a bankroll swiftly with a long losing streak — so use this strategy with caution.

We’ve shared more tips in our guide about the top sites to play blackjack in Australia.

Are You Ready to Play the Best Bitcoin Blackjack Games?

Now that you know where all the hit Bitcoin casinos to play crypto blackjack are, our jobs are done.

While we think that Ignition Casino is the best bet for most players, thanks to its extensive live dealer blackjack tables selection, exciting deposit match welcome bonus, and fast payout options, we’re certain that you’ll be happy with any of the online crypto casino sites on this list.

No matter where you decide to settle in, remember to have fun and always wager responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: This article is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling is risky, and it’s important to approach it with caution. Check your local laws to ensure that online gambling is legal in your jurisdiction. All websites on this page are 21+ only.

If you have a gambling addiction problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help as well: