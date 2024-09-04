Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

The best American Express casinos are all about secure deposits, epic wins, and the sweet convenience of using your trusty card.

Many casino sites fall short in accepting AMEX, but don’t worry – we’ve done the legwork for you. Our list boasts top-tier platforms like Ignition, offering extensive game libraries and great credit card bonuses.

For those who crave a bit more variety, we’ve got plenty of other AMEX casinos where you can play real money games without worrying about safety issues.

Ready to discover the rest? Let’s begin!

Best American Express Casinos

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.

Now, that’s the first look at our recommended AMEX casinos and they’re not just about secure deposits. We’ll spill more tea below in detailed reviews, so you won’t have to go elsewhere.

Table of Contents

1. Ignition – Best American Express Casino Overall

Pros $3,000 crypto welcome bonus

$2,000 fiat sign-up offer

Offers virtual sports betting

Quality online poker rooms

$5M+ monthly Hot Drop jackpot prizes Cons Few games aren’t compatible with smartphones

Website could use a revamp

American Express card casino players, listen up. Ignition Casino is our top pick for a reason. It checks all the boxes – fun casino games, sweet online casino bonuses, and fast transactions with your trusty American Express card.

Gaming Options:

4.95 / 5.0

Ignition delivers the goods when it comes to game variety. They’ve got some of the most reputable casino software providers on board including Rival Gaming, Realtime Gaming, and Visionary iGaming.

That’s why, whether you’re a slot machine fanatic, an online poker shark, or into those live dealer games, you’ll find something to get you entertained for days.

Miss sports betting? You should check out their betting odds on virtual sports like horse racing, soccer, greyhounds, and more.

Promos & Bonuses:

4.9 / 5.0

New players at Ignition Casino get a welcome bonus of up to $2,000 with their first American Express deposit – that’s a 100% casino bonus and a 100% poker bonus, up to a cool $1,000 each.

Want a better deal? Consider depositing with crypto to get a combined 300% bonus of up to $3,000 for both casino games and poker rooms.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Ignition has ongoing promos and a loyalty program to keep the rewards coming for their regulars. That’s always a win in our book.

Banking:

4.9 / 5.0

Using your AMEX at Ignition is quick and easy. You must register your AMEX card on your first deposit, but don’t worry; it’s a one-time thing unless, of course, you use new or different AMEX cards.

Want more options? This AMEX casino also accepts other credit and debit cards like Visa, Mastercard, and Discover. It caters to the crypto crowd as well, so you can use Bitcoin along with several other digital coins.

Other Features:

5 / 5.0

Now, let’s talk about the user-friendliness of this AMEX online casino. Ignition’s website is easy to navigate, even for casino newbies.

Have a question about your AMEX deposit or any of their juicy casino bonuses? Their reliable customer support team’s got your back 24/7 via live chat and email.

2. Super Slots – Best Slots Variety of All AMEX Online Casinos

Pros Up to $6,000 welcome bonus

10% weekly rebate

670+ high-quality slots

24/7 live chat feature

Regular slot tournaments Cons Could use more ways to filter games

Not the best choice for poker players

Slots enthusiasts gather around because Super Slots Casino is our top pick for spinning those reels with your American Express card. The site offers a great selection of the most popular slot machines right now.

Gaming Options:

4.9 / 5.0

The name of this casino site should tell you what to expect here. Super Slots has some of the most popular AMEX games powered by top-tier providers like Nucleus Gaming and Rival Gaming.

If you miss classic fruit machines, want to try the best video slots, or even those with life-changing progressive jackpots, you’ll likely find a fun option here. Our top recommendations are Gemhalla, Rags to Witches, and Jungle Stripes.

They even throw in a good mix of table games and live dealer games when you want to mix things up.

Promos & Bonuses:

4.8 / 5.0

Super Slots welcomes new players with a generous bonus of up to $6,000.

Make sure to use the promo code “SS250” for a 250% match up to $1,000 on your first AMEX deposit. You can then keep the action going with the code “SS100” which unlocks a 100% match up to $1,000 on your next 5 American Express deposits.

Let’s not forget about the 10% weekly rebate. If by the end of the week (Friday), your casino balance reflects more losses than wins, Super Slots will credit 10% of your losses up to $250.

Banking:

4.9 / 5.0

Funding your slot adventures with your American Express card is super easy. To start depositing, you should fund your account with at least $25.

There are over 20 secure payments to choose from and they all come with reasonable limits and fast withdrawal times, usually taking no more than 24 hours, except for wire transfers.

Other Features:

4.9 / 5.0

Super Slots keeps things user-friendly with a vibrant casino website that’s easy to navigate. Their responsive customer support team is available 24/7 to answer any questions about your AMEX deposits or casino account.

There are many ongoing slot tournaments as well. With them, you can compete against others and claim cash prizes.

3. Payday Casino – Best AMEX Casino for Generous Bonuses

Pros $6,000 bonus and 150 free spins

10% blackjack cashback

Up to $200 referral bonus

Supports practice mode

Excellent table games Cons Site can sometimes be slow

Login required to see live casino games

Bonus hunters, this one’s for you. PayDay Casino is our top pick for scoring epic promotions. Whether you’re shopping for welcome offers, reload bonuses, cashbacks, rebates, or even sweet referral deals, this AMEX-friendly casino delivers the goods.

Plus, beginners can try free online casino games in the practice mode before they are ready to spend real money.

Gaming Options:

4.8 / 5.0

PayDay Casino offers a solid mix of online slots, video poker, and classic table games like blackjack and roulette. We enjoyed playing Pai Gow, Teen Patti, and Card Clash.

They have software providers like Betsoft and Rival Gaming on board, so you’ll find plenty of familiar titles and exciting hidden gems.

Plus, their selection of live dealer games can bring that extra social element to your online gaming experience.

Promos & Bonuses:

4.9 / 5.0

PayDay Casino offers new players a fantastic welcome package worth up to $6,000. Here’s the breakdown:

First Deposit: 300% match bonus up to $3,000 + 50 free spins on Mythic Wolf

Second Deposit: 200% bonus up to $2,000 + 50 free spins on Ten Times Wins

Third Deposit: 150% bonus up to $1,000 + 50 free spins on Big Cash Win

This site keeps the goodies coming with regular reload bonuses, weekly rebates, 10% cashback on blackjack, and up to $200 free chips for successful referrals. It surely knows how to make it feel like payday.

Banking:

4.8 / 5.0

American Express users should deposit a minimum of $25 to get started at PayDay Casino.

If for whatever reason you can’t use your AMEX card, PayDay casino also accepts cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, and Solana, along with traditional options like bank wire transfers, money orders, and checks by courier.

Other Features:

4.8 / 5.0

We love how simple Payday Casino’s website is. The mobile version also runs smoothly, although you might occasionally experience slow loading times during peak hours.

Their extensive FAQs section is a great resource, and if you need help with something complicated, feel free to contact customer support via live chat.

4. BetOnline.ag – Best Live Dealer Games of all AMEX Casinos

Pros Up to $3,000 welcome bonus

25+ years in the casino industry

Fun sports-themed casino games

70+ live dealers

Great VIP program Cons Game filtering options can be improved

Lacks reload bonus offers

If you are looking for high-quality live casinos, BetOnline.ag is the first one to check out.

It’s also one of the best sports betting sites – a perfect fit if you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all your gaming needs.

Gaming Options:

4.7 / 5.0

This AMEX casino indeed covers all the bases. Its online casino lobby offers popular slots, strategic table games, and immersive live dealers.

If you want to communicate with professional hosts and other players, don’t miss out on live casino games. There are over 70 tables to join, suitable for players with different budgets.

Sports fans can enjoy some of the most competitive pre-game and in-game betting odds on various events.

Promos & Bonuses:

4.75 / 5.0

Casino players who use the code “BETCASINO” and deposit $25 or more, will get a welcome bonus of up to $3,000.

If you stick to the site and become a member of the VIP club, you will get prioritized withdrawals, the highest betting limits, a dedicated manager, birthday rewards, and many more. The higher your level, the bigger the rewards and benefits.

You can find more bonuses in our dedicated BetOnline review.

Banking:

4.7 / 5.0

At this online casino, you can deposit as low as $25 with your American Express card.

While we believe that withdrawals could be a bit faster, there are enough banking options to provide flexibility for different player preferences. For instance, Bitcoin deposits and cashouts are completely free and processed super quickly.

Other Features:

4.6 / 5.0

BetOnline’s website favors a streamlined and minimalist color palette. Since it has a large gaming catalog, we think it should offer advanced filtering options for its online casino games.

Regarding customer support, their team is available via live chat, email, and phone to answer any questions you might have.

5. Sportsbetting.ag – Best AMEX Online Casino for Table Games

Pros Up to a $3,000 casino bonus

Weekly table cash races

Excellent poker games and tournaments

Fast payouts Cons Could have a better website design

No VIP rewards program

You can find table games at almost any AMEX casino. However, not all of them offer cash races where you can show off your skills. Sportsbetting.ag is an exception and that’s why it landed in our top picks.

Gaming Options:

4.6 / 5.0

This AMEX casino has a solid gaming library, but we were mostly impressed with its rich selection of table and live dealer games.

If you are into online blackjack or roulette, make sure to check out cash races that are available weekly and offer a prize pool of $1,500. Those who are lucky enough to finish up at the leaderboard will win a share of it.

This platform also has competitive live poker tournaments; even sports fans can enjoy live sports wagering.

Promos & Bonuses:

4.7 / 5.0

Want to get started with an extra boost? Sportsbetting.ag has a sweet welcome bonus of up to $3,000. To claim it, you need to use the promo code “SBCASINO” and make a minimum deposit of $25.

There are many other bonuses in the promotions section. For instance, each week this AMEX casino features a different slot game for you to enjoy. All you have to do to qualify is play 100 spins between Monday and Thursday and earn a $25 free chip.

Banking:

4.6 / 5.0

To successfully deposit using AMEX, you must fund your account with at least $25.

If you’re looking for alternative payment methods, Sportsbetting.ag has got you covered with Money Order and wire transfers, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and more.

Other Features:

4.5 / 5.0

This AMEX casino site is a piece of cake to use, and if you’re an old-school player, you can even switch back to their classic website layout. Need help? Their customer support has got your back 24/7 via live chat and email. They also offer support over the phone.

How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos That Take American Express

Gaming Selection

The best AMEX casinos shouldn’t make your gaming options feel limited. We made sure our top picks offer a diverse and exciting library of casino games from reputable software providers. The more variety, the better.

AMEX Casino Bonuses

We love online casinos that are generous enough to boost your bankroll. That’s why we paid close attention to their bonuses and, of course, terms and conditions (because fairness is the key!).

Payment Methods

While secure AMEX deposits are crucial, we also champion casinos that cater to diverse payment preferences. Our top picks offer a mix of traditional online payments and a solid selection of cryptos. Easy deposits and timely AMEX withdrawals are non-negotiable for us.

Other Important Features

Who wants to join an online casino that’s hard to navigate? We understand not all casino players are tech-savvy, so we made sure our best picks had intuitive websites and casino apps. It’s also essential that they have responsive customer support in case you run into trouble.

Why Is Ignition the Best American Express Casino?

We understand that everyone’s preferences vary and there’s no unique option to fit all kinds of needs. However, Ignition comes closest to the best for the following reasons:

Generous Welcome Bonuses: Whether you are a crypto or fiat player, this AMEX casino has got your back. If you deposit with digital coins, you’ll grab $3,000 in bonus funds, while credit card depositors can claim a $2,000 sign-up offer.

Whether you are a crypto or fiat player, this AMEX casino has got your back. If you deposit with digital coins, you’ll grab $3,000 in bonus funds, while credit card depositors can claim a $2,000 sign-up offer. Fantastic Gaming Variety: Ignition is home to more than 300 casino games and the list covers everything you might be craving. From slots to live dealers and virtual sports betting options, there’s something for everyone.

Ignition is home to more than 300 casino games and the list covers everything you might be craving. From slots to live dealers and virtual sports betting options, there’s something for everyone. Outstanding Customer Support: Not only can you get help at Ignition from 24/7 live chat but you can also seek advice in a separate forum where fellow players share their thoughts and experiences.

On top of all that, Ignition is one of the best online slots sites, offering high-RTP games from top-notch software companies.

Why Should I Play at Online Casinos that Accept AMEX?

The main reason you might want to play at American Express online casinos is that they accept AMEX! But they also come with many other perks you can take advantage of:

Exclusive Bonuses: Many secure online casinos offer special bonuses and rewards for using AMEX cards, such as cashback offers, loyalty points, or enhanced deposit bonuses.

Many secure online casinos offer special bonuses and rewards for using AMEX cards, such as cashback offers, loyalty points, or enhanced deposit bonuses. Global Acceptance: AMEX is widely accepted worldwide, making it convenient for players to fund their casino accounts from virtually anywhere. Whether you’re traveling or playing from the comfort of your home, AMEX ensures accessibility and ease of use.

AMEX is widely accepted worldwide, making it convenient for players to fund their casino accounts from virtually anywhere. Whether you’re traveling or playing from the comfort of your home, AMEX ensures accessibility and ease of use. VIP Treatment: At many online casinos that accept AMEX, you’ll also become a member of the VIP club which offers privileges such as personalized customer service, faster withdrawals, and invitations to special events or tournaments.

Best American Express Casinos – FAQ Guide

Comparing the Top 5 AMEX Casinos

Still unsure about which American Express online casino you should pick? Let’s quickly go over what our top picks have to offer to help you decide.

Ignition: This is the best AMEX casino overall. It offers generous cash bonuses, great gaming variety, and an easy-to-navigate website. New players can claim a $3,000 welcome pack.

Super Slots: Can’t get enough of spinning reels? Enjoy the most popular slot games when you sign up at Super Slots. If you’re new, they offer up to $6,000 in welcome bonuses.

PayDay Casino: Joining PayDay Casino will feel like payday, especially if you’re all about scoring generous bonuses. For a great start, you can grab up to $6,000 plus 150 free spins.

BetOnline.ag: If you love the feel of land-based casinos and crave it from time to time, live dealers at BetOnline should help it. Use bonus code “BETCASINO” to get up to a $3,000 welcome bonus.

Sportsbetting.ag: Love playing strategic games like roulette and blackjack? Sportsbetting.ag has a great selection of them plus excellent cash races. Don’t forget to use the code “SBCASINO” to kickstart your journey with a $3,000 sign-up pack.

How To Join the Top Online Casinos That Accept AMEX Deposits

Not sure how to start your gaming journey? Check out this quick guide on how to join your favorite AMEX casino.

step 01 Choose an Online Casino Have a look at the list of our top picks

Choose your favorite or visit Ignition

Click the orange Join button

Enter your personal and contact details

Click Register to proceed step 02 Verify Your Online Casino Account Go to your email inbox

Look for a message from your chosen casino site

Follow the confirmation link to verify your account step 03 Deposit Funds Log into your new account

Click the Deposit button at the upper side of your account dashboard

Choose AMEX as your main payment method

Make a minimum deposit to claim a welcome package Note: You’ll need to register your American Express card info before you can complete a deposit. Don’t worry, you won’t have to go through this process every time. This is only applicable to your first online casino AMEX deposit. step 04 Start Playing Casino Games After a successful AMEX deposit, go back to the casino lobby

Find a real money casino game and start playing.

Tips for Playing at Online Casinos That Accept American Express

For an enjoyable experience at AMEX casinos, make sure you keep the following tips in mind:

Set a Budget: Establish a clear budget for your online casino gaming experience. While it might be tempting to spend a lot, responsible gambling practices are essential to avoid overspending.

Establish a clear budget for your online casino gaming experience. While it might be tempting to spend a lot, responsible gambling practices are essential to avoid overspending. Review Withdrawal Options: Since not all casinos offer AMEX in withdrawal options, it might be a good idea to familiarize yourself with available methods. We advise you to opt for Bitcoin cashouts as they are quick and free from transaction fees.

Since not all casinos offer AMEX in withdrawal options, it might be a good idea to familiarize yourself with available methods. We advise you to opt for Bitcoin cashouts as they are quick and free from transaction fees. Claim AMEX Rewards: Take advantage of any bonuses or cashback offers provided by American Express when using their card at online casinos. They will help you play for longer with more money than you originally had.

So, What Are the Best American Express Online Casinos?

This guide will put an end to endless scrolling and searching for online casinos that accept AMEX. The decision is up to you now.

For us, Ignition takes the crown when it comes to the ultimate AMEX online casino experience. This online casino simply strikes an outstanding balance between excellent gaming and a seamless user experience.

But hey, that doesn’t mean our other top picks aren’t fantastic either. Make sure to take a look at the list once again and choose the one that sparks your interest.

No matter what, please remember to play for fun and gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. While online gambling can be fun, you should always wager what you can afford to lose.

If you think you may have a gambling problem, it’s crucial to call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 and seek help from an advisor. All gambling sites and guides are for those who are 21+ only.

Casino sites listed in our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it’s necessary to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.

For resources free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: