Ohio gamblers are flocking to online casinos in record numbers, and it’s not hard to see why. Internet casinos offer huge bonuses, incredible game selection, and unbeatable convenience.

The best Ohio online casinos make it next to impossible for their physical counterparts to compete. Ignition, for example, sets the bar very high with its $3,000 welcome bonus, high payout rates, top-tier games, and high-traffic poker rooms.

Other sites out there have million-dollar jackpots, huge deposit bonuses, and a whole lot more.

Want to see what else OH online casinos have in store? Let’s get started.

Best Ohio Online Casinos

In the following section, we will explain how these Ohio online casinos performed during our reviews. This will cover game variety, payment methods, promotional deals, and more.

1. Ignition – Best Ohio Online Casino Overall

Pros Multi-million dollar jackpots

Payout rates over 98% on some slots

$3,000 welcome deal

Top-notch poker room

$10,000,000+ monthly cash prizes on poker tourneys Cons VIP members get the best rewards

Extra step to reach customer assistance

We will kick things off with Ignition, the best online casino in Ohio when all is said and done. If you want epic real money online poker in Ohio, this one is for you!

Casino Games & Payout Rates:

4.95 / 5.0

Ignition is packed with a great selection of 300+ games. What makes the site top-tier isn’t the sheer number of casino games but how every game is worth your time.

You’ll find everything from jackpot slots to those Megaways everyone loves and the classic table games that never go out of style.

If you’re all about slots with good odds, check out Gold Rush Gus – it’s got an impressive RTP of 98.48%.

And if you’re dreaming of big wins, Ignition’s got hot drop jackpots that could land in your lap every hour or even daily, not to mention the huge jackpots that can hit the million-dollar mark.

For poker fans, there’s plenty to get excited about too. This OH online casino hands out over $10 million in guaranteed cash prizes monthly through its poker tournaments.

Bonuses and Promos:

4.9 / 5.0

Ignition greets new folks with a cool welcome offer. If you’re paying with crypto, you can grab a bonus of up to $3,000. It’s a deal where you get $1,500 for poker and another $1,500 to play around with in the casino.

All you need to start is a $20 deposit and to play through it 25 times. And if you’re using a credit card for your first deposit, no worries – Ignition hooks you up with a 100% match up to $2,000 under the same play rules. And if you refer a friend to the casino, you can score up to $125.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed:

4.9 / 5.0

At Ignition, you’ve got options, whether you’re into crypto or prefer to stick with the usual cash methods. You can drop in your cash using credit cards or MatchPay, and if crypto’s more your style, they take Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether (USDT) for moving money in and out.

When you want to pull out cash, Ignition sends it over via bank wire or a check in the mail. But here’s a heads-up: going the crypto route could save you some bucks on fees.

2. Super Slots – Best Online Casino in Ohio for Live Dealer Games

Pros Over 70 live dealer games

$6,000 welcome pack

15+ cryptos accepted

$50,000 live blackjack wagers

Half a dozen tourneys and $10k cash races Cons Average RTP for slots

Website needs an update

If live casino games are what you’re after, Super Slots is packed with 70 top-notch live gaming channels, with pots varying from just $1 to a whopping $50k for high-rollers.

Casino Games & Payout Rates:

4.7 / 5.0

As noted, live games are where Super Slots shines the most. This real money online casino in Ohio has over 6 dozen live dealer channels. We’re looking at pro-tier croupiers and over 25 blackjack games alone.

Stakes vary from $1 on lottery games and online roulette channels, and go all the way up to $50,000 on select blackjack channels. Perfect for high rollers!

Super Slots also has something for slot lovers. It hosts several hundred titles from big names like Betsoft, Nucleus, and Fresh Deck.

The Wild West Gold slot is a hit in our books. It’s a fun 40-payline game where you can win big – up to 10,000 times what you bet! Plus, it looks amazing and has a solid 96.51% RTP rate.

Bonuses and Promos:

4.65 / 5.0

At this Ohio online casino, new players get a warm hello with a welcome bonus of up to $6,000 over the first six deposits. Just use the codes SS250 and SS100 to get in on the deal.

What’s great about this offer is that it has no harsh limits on how much you can cash out, making it a sweet deal. Plus, if your first payment exceeds $100, you’ll get an additional 100 spins.

For crypto players, this online casino has a 400% match deposit bonus worth up to $4,000 on your initial deposit. And for regular gamblers, there’s the 10% weekly rebate worth up to $250 every single week.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed:

4.95 / 5.0

Super Slots makes dealing with money easy. You can use common banking ways or use their standout crypto options, including Bitcoin and Litecoin. There are over 15 crypto banking options for you to explore here!

You’ll need at least $20 to start, no matter how you pay. And when you want to pull out cash, you have choices like wire transfers or cryptos.

3. PayDay Casino – Best Ohio Online Casino Welcome Bonus

Pros $6,000 welcome bonus with 150 spins

20+ payment methods

About 600 games

Special crypto bonus

Daily Reload + Weekly Rebate promos Cons Still new to the industry

Lacks search filters

PayDay casino caught our attention as one of the new online casinos that offer the best casino bonuses to Ohio gamblers. That $6,000 welcome deal is really something!

Casino Games & Payout Rates:

4.5 / 5.0

At this OH online casino, you’ve got a catalog of 580+ titles to dive into, coming from game makers like Rival Gaming, Betsoft, and Spinomenal. Looking for table games? They’ve got two dozen of them, and if video poker is more your thing, there’s a cool section with 15 games from Betsoft.

Live games are also included in the mix, but we do wish they made it a bit easier to sift through the catalog with advanced filtering.

And let’s not forget about the slots. Dragon’s Cave is a standout with awesome features like respins, free spins, a Walking Wild feature, and a Pick A Bonus Round that spice things up.

Bonuses and Promos:

4.9 / 5.0

Your PayDay journey starts with a welcome bonus that packs a punch with up to $6,000 and 150 free spins across your first three deposits.

Prefer crypto? A 400% match is up to $4,000 waiting for you. Regulars aren’t left out either – daily crypto boosts, weekly rebates, and themed days like Blackjack Mondays and Slots Happy Hour keep the excitement levels high.

Whether it’s your first time at this online casino in Ohio or you’re a seasoned player, there’s always a little something to make your day.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed:

4.65 / 5.0

With a low minimum deposit of just $20, PayDay Casino supports traditional money movers and crypto enthusiasts with a broad spectrum of over 20 payment methods.

Dive into your gaming adventure with hassle-free Bitcoin transactions or explore a variety of cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Dogecoin without worrying about fees.

Even if you’re more old-school, using cards like Mastercard or American Express is an option, albeit with a small fee. Withdrawals are just as flexible, covering crypto and fiat.

4. Slots.lv – Best OH Online Casino for Slot Games

Pros $1,500,000 Epic Jackpots

$1k hourly and $25k daily jackpots

Over 200 slot machines

$3,000 sign-up promo with 30 spins

Low BTC payout limits Cons Average variety of regular promos

Lacks poker rooms

Jackpot thrill seekers, your search is over! Slots.lv offers guaranteed hourly and daily jackpot cash prizes, which is nice, but also Epic Jackpots worth up to a whopping $1,500,000!

Casino Games & Payout Rates:

4.75 / 5.0

Slots.lv stands out with its Monthly Hot Drop Jackpots, allowing players to bag up to $1,500,000 in hourly and daily rewards.

The platform boasts a vast library of the best real money online slots in Ohio, with 200 titles crafted by leading developers. Favorites among players include titles such as Golden Buffalo and A Night With Cleo.

Fans of slot action will find plenty to get excited about, while those who prefer table games have a diverse range to enjoy, from European roulette to Zappit blackjack. Not much poker action, though.

Bonuses and Promos:

4.5 / 5.0

When you join Slots.lv, you can claim a 200% match crypto deposit bonus worth up to $3,000 with 30 free spins or a 100% match boost going up to $2,000 with 20 spins. In both cases, the bonus spins are valid for Golden Buffalo.

Although regular players can’t claim a whole lot of bonuses, there’s a $225 refer-a-friend bonus waiting.

Check our Slots.lv review to find more bonuses.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed:

4.55 / 5.0

The list of deposit methods at Slots.lv is OK but nothing out of the ordinary. You can use credit cards and bank transfers for fiat deposits or Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether if crypto is your thing.

When cashing out, cards are not an option, but you can use bank wire transfers or checks by courier. Each of the crypto coins we mentioned is also an option.

5. BC.Game – Best Ohio Online Casino for Crypto

Pros About 20 crypto banking options

Over 7,000 games

$20,000 welcome bonus

Near-instant payouts

Also one of the best online sports betting sites in OH Cons Busy homepage

Geo-restrictions for live games

BC.Game gets to close out our Top 5 as the No. 1 Ohio casino online for crypto users. If you like cutting-edge payment options and lighting-fast cashouts, this site is for you.

Casino Games & Payout Rates:

4.6 / 5.0

BC.Game has a huge lineup of over 7,000 games, teaming up with more than 30 top-notch game providers.

It’s easy to find exactly what you’re looking for on their platform, whether you’re sorting by the type of game or who made it. Plus, the whole experience just feels smooth and fun.

What sets this OH online casino apart are its 30-something exclusive games, including crowd-pleasers like Crash and Coinflip, which not only look great but also offer better chances to win than many other games out there.

Bonuses and Promos:

4.2 / 5.0

When signing up at BC Game, you can claim a welcome pack covering your first four deposits. And there’s a cherry on top: a free spin on their prize wheel.

The whole welcome deal can net you around $20,000 (over 200,000 BCD, which is BC Game’s currency). It starts with a 180% match on your first deposit and gets better from there, going up to 240%, then 300%, and peaking at a 360% match by your fourth deposit.

Don’t forget about that free spin – you could land yourself up to 1 BTC. For regular users, there’s the Weekly Raffle!

Payment Methods and Payout Speed:

4.9 / 5.0

BC.Game supports about 20 crypto coins, including all the big names like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT.

And when it’s time to cash out, it’s super quick. You get your winnings almost right away, making the whole experience smooth and hassle-free.

How We Ranked the Best Ohio Casino Sites

Online Casino Games & Payout Rates

Whether you’re a fan of spinning the reels on slots while chilling in Cincinnati or prefer strategizing over a game of blackjack in Columbus, diversity is key. But it’s not just about having lots of games; it’s about having games that not only entertain but also have favorable payout rates. Because, let’s face it, playing is fun, but winning is even better.

Bonuses and Promos

We zeroed in on online gambling sites that greet you with generous welcome bonuses and keep the vibe going with ongoing promos. We went beyond the bonus sums and checked all the terms such as wagering requirements, minimum deposits, deadlines, and more.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed

We prioritized Ohio online casinos with a variety of payment methods, whether you’re all about traditional banking or the latest crypto coins. And payout speed? Absolutely crucial – the faster, the better. Transaction fees? We want none of that, please!

Why Is Ignition the Best Ohio Online Casino Site?

We would now like to dedicate a few lines to explain why Ignition is the No. 1 pick of all the online casinos in Ohio. Sounds OK?

Guaranteed Jackpots Every Hour and Day: Ignition is part of the Hot Drop Jackpots network, offering guaranteed hourly and daily jackpots on select slot machines. Epic Jackpots are also included in the mix for life-changing gambling winnings.

$3,000 Sign-Up Bonus: When you sign up at Ignition, you are greeted with a 300% first deposit bonus worth up to $3,000. The bonus funds are equally split between poker rooms and slot games.

Extra Transparency: Ignition hosts a public forum where you can check out customer support inquiries from the past and how they were resolved. Assistance is available 24/7 through the Help Center.

Why Should I Use Online Casinos in Ohio?

Compared to brick-and-mortar casinos, the best Ohio online gambling sites offer many benefits. They basically blow the traditional commercial casinos out of the water. Just check this out!

Bigger Bonuses: Real money online casinos in Ohio offer big bonuses that significantly surpass the promos at land-based casinos like Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati. Welcome bonuses can range from $1,000 to $6,000 for new players. The match rates, regular reload bonuses and cash-back deals – all things classic commercial casinos can only dream of.

Higher Payout Rates: The best casinos in Ohio boast some of the most competitive RTP rates in the industry. It’s common to find slot games offering RTPs between 95% to 98%, considerably higher than the average 88% to 90% found in physical commercial casinos.Games like online blackjack can offer even more favorable conditions, with RTPs reaching up to 99.5%, giving players a near-even playing field against the house.

Lower Fees: Many online casinos in Ohio often offer low to zero costs. Deposit fees are often completely waived, regardless of the payment method chosen. Withdrawal fees follow suit, with many platforms not charging for e-wallet and cryptocurrency withdrawals.When fees are applied, they’re minimal, typically not exceeding $1-$2 for traditional banking transactions.

Enhanced Security: Ohio online gambling sites provide a level of security and privacy that can be hard to match by land-based casinos. Digital platforms use state-of-the-art encryption technologies to protect player data and transactions. Furthermore, playing online offers anonymity.

Best Ohio Online Casinos – FAQs

Comparing the Top 5 Ohio Casino Apps and Sites

Ignition: The best Ohio casino site overall and the leading destination for fans of real-money online poker in Ohio, with multi-million dollar events every month. New players can claim a welcome bonus worth up to $3,000.

Super Slots: The leading real-money online casino in Ohio for live dealer games, boasting 70+ live gaming channels. The site is also very crypto-friendly and offers a generous $6,000 welcome bonus package.

PayDay Casino: The best welcome bonus in the online casino space. We’re looking at a $6,000 package with 150 free spins, wrapped in three deposit bonuses. The site is also packed with crypto promos, reload bonuses and special deals for blackjack and slot machines.

Slots.lv: As the No. 1 option for fans of real-money online slots in Ohio, Slots.lv has a great mix of high-RTP online slot machines with lower volatility and highly volatile beasts with life-changing jackpot sums. The welcome promo grants you up to $3,000 plus 30 free spins.

BC.Game: The king of Ohio online casinos for crypto players, offering support for Bitcoin and multiple major and minor altcoins. The payouts are nearly instant and with zero fees. New players are greeted with up to 20,000 worth of BCD.

How to Join a Real-Money Online Casino in Ohio

You can join Ohio casinos online in a matter of minutes, even as a complete newbie. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it!

step 01 Register Your Online Casino Account Visit your preferred online casino site.

We recommend Ignition as the best Ohio casino.

Click the sign-up button.

Fill out the registration form.

Accept the T&Cs. step 02 Verify Your Registration The online gambling site will send you a verification code via SMS (some casinos send emails).

Enter the code at the online casino (or click the email verification link).

Log in to your new online casino account. step 03 Fund Your Account Enter the Cashier section and set your payment method.

Deposit $20 or more.

Claim your first deposit bonus. step 04 Play Online Casino Games Enter the casino section to see all the popular games.

Pick your favorite casino games.

Try the demo mode or dive into online casino gaming.

Enjoy responsible online gambling!

Tips for Real Money Online Gambling in Ohio

Before you start gambling at safe online casinos, we urge you to read this brief guide.

Finding the Best Slot Games: Focus on slot machines with high Return to Player (RTP) percentages, ideally above 96%. Also, consider the game’s volatility — low to medium volatility slots are recommended for more frequent wins, even smaller ones.

Approaching Casino Bonuses: Understand the wagering requirements attached to all deposit bonuses. Look for deals with low wagering requirements to increase your chances of withdrawing winnings. Also, ensure that the wagering deadline is reasonable so you can get your hands on your gambling winnings.

Avoiding Deposit and Withdrawal Fees: Select payment methods that minimize or eliminate transaction fees. E-wallets like PayPal and Skrill or crypto coins like Bitcoin often provide fee-free transactions. Plan your withdrawals to avoid multiple fees, taking advantage of any free withdrawal options or thresholds set by the online casinos.

Join Several Online Casinos for Multiple Bonuses: This strategy can significantly extend your playtime and potential winnings without requiring additional deposits. Keep track of the offers available across the online casinos you’ve joined, and manage your bankroll wisely to make the most of these opportunities.

Are You Ready to Experience the Best Online Casinos in Ohio?

We hope you enjoyed this deep dive into Ohio online casinos because that’s a wrap, folks!

We’ll point out again that Ignition is the king of Ohio casinos thanks to its high-RTP slot games, fantastic poker events, and the cool $3,000 welcome bonus you can claim right now.

Now, take your time, go through our FAQ and our full list of gambling sites, and take your pick. Stay safe, gamble responsibly, and have fun!

