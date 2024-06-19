21 was the gambling game of choice long before anybody could play blackjack online.

Online casinos have taken this love affair to a whole new level, and with so much choice, finding the best online blackjack sites can be a bit of a chore.

Thankfully, we’ve got the answer right here.

Best Online Blackjack Sites

Important: The sites listed in this guide are targeting English speakers around the world. Please remember to check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal where you live. Also Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues with our links.

Our team has chosen Ignition Casino as the top place to play blackjack online for real money thanks to its huge menu of blackjack tables, impressive welcome bonus, and superior customer service.

Let’s see how Ignition stacks up against its nine top competitors.

1. Ignition – Best Online Blackjack Site Overall

Pros 30 live dealer blackjack games Impressive poker app Generous $3,000 bonus 24/7 support Over 150 real money casino games Cons High fees on credit card deposits Design could use an update

If you’re hoping to satisfy your blackjack cravings, you need to look no further than Ignition Casino. With a remarkable collection of both live dealer and casino blackjack games, Ignition is the best blackjack site among card enthusiasts everywhere.

Not only for its impressive selection of casino games but for its feature-rich poker app, phenomenal customer support, and an exciting doubled-up welcome bonus.

Blackjack and Other Casino Games –

4.9/5

We found an impressive variety of real money blackjack games and features to choose from including a classic blackjack game, European blackjack, single deck blackjack, double-deck, and more, with each online blackjack game having its own unique spin and strategies.

If you’re looking to spice your blackjack experience up a little, we recommend checking out Perfect Pairs and 21 Burn.

In addition to the impressive selection of virtual blackjack casino games, you’ll have access to over 30 live dealer tables as well as a wide variety of table limits. Early Payout Blackjack and its 99.5% RTP really stands out here.

And Ignition Casino doesn’t stop there. The site offers a plethora of other casino games to suit all preferences and play styles including slots, video poker, baccarat, roulette, and more.

These games are served by some of the most highly regarded software providers in the industry. Providers like RealTime Gaming, Betsoft, Rival, and more.

Welcome Bonus –

4.8/5

New players at Ignition Casino can claim a fairly unique welcome bonus… two welcome bonuses if we’re being precise. When players make their first crypto deposit of $20 or more, they’ll get a 300% match bonus up to $3,000 added to their account.

The first bonus is for Ignition’s premier poker app while the second is usable on its casino games. The poker bonus is gradually unlocked by staking real money at the poker tables while the casino bonus has an impressively low 25x wagering requirement.

If you prefer to play with fiat, you’ll get up to 100% bonuses worth up to $1,000 each.

Extra Features –

5/5

While Ignition Casino’s blackjack is phenomenal, it might be even more well-known for another card game. Ignition’s world-class poker room offers an extensive selection of cash games and tournaments suitable for players of any and all skill levels.

You’ll find Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and even Zone Poker, which will keep you moving from table to table after you fold, letting you severely increase your hands per hour.

There is also a constant supply of tournaments available with guaranteed prize pool events, and as with all Ignition poker games – every table is fully anonymous. This keeps your identity secret and safe and makes it difficult for other players to track and exploit your weaknesses.

2. BetOnline – Top Blackjack Online Casino Tournaments and Prizes

Pros 250% and 350% welcome bonuses Several varieties of virtual blackjack Great hot drop jackpot slots selection Weekly mystery bonus Guides for each blackjack game Cons Could use more reload bonuses Limited selection of live dealer games

You might not expect a real money gambling site known primarily for its sportsbook to be a top competitor in the world of online blackjack, but you’d be surprised.

Not only does BetOnline have one of our favorite selections of real money blackjack casino games (and two whole casino sections packed with live dealer blackjack tables) but you’ll find daily blackjack tournaments with free entry if you’ve deposited within the last month.

Blackjack and Other Casino Games –

4.8/5

We were truly impressed with the blackjack selection we found including American, Single Deck blackjack, Multi-Hand, European, 21 Burn, Double Exposure, Pirate 21, and many, many more.

In addition to that, there are two live dealer casinos – powered by Fresh Deck Studios and Visionary iGaming – offering even more exciting real money blackjack action.

While the Visionary iGaming consists exclusively of classic blackjack, the Fresh Deck Studios offers a variety of rulesets like Baltic and Latin blackjack. So if you love live dealer blackjack games, BetOnline is a great option.

The rest of the BetOnline casino is similarly robust with lots of fantastic slots from providers like Betsoft and Yggdrasil, as well as a wealth of roulette, poker, and baccarat.

Welcome Bonus –

4.7/5

New players at BetOnline can get 100 free spins on their first deposit. You’ll receive 10 spins each day, so there’s something exciting to look forward to for the first 10 days. The maximum winning amount is capped at $100.

There also is a separate promotion called Game of the Week – you can play a preselected title for a chance to win 1 of 10 weekly $100 cash prizes. All you have to do is play 100 spins between Monday and Thursday and you’re in!

Extra Features –

4.8/5

BetOnline offers daily Cash Races for its slots, roulette, and blackjack.

So long as you’ve recently made a qualifying deposit, you’ll get free entry. Depending on which day of the week you play, you’ll be competing for part of a prize pool worth up to $20,000.

3. Slots.lv – Best Online Blackjack Casino for Mobile Users

Pros Fantastic mobile app Generous welcome package on first 9 deposits Live dealer blackjack powered by Visionary iGaming Fast payouts $3,000 welcome bonus Cons Limited selection of bonuses after welcome package Only four video poker games available

Slots.lv is the perfect casino for the blackjack player on the go thanks to being optimized for mobile play. Whether you’re using a phone or tablet, the Slots.lv mobile site is easy to navigate and use – and looks fantastic on pretty much all iOS and Android devices.

While Slots.lv doesn’t have the most expansive array of payment options, its payout speed is some of the best in the industry with most options putting your winnings in hand within 24hrs, especially with cryptocurrency withdrawals.

Blackjack and Other Casino Games –

4.7/5

Slots.lv is a sister site to Cafe Casino with a similar layout and an equally delightful collection of real money blackjack games including classic blackjack, single-deck, European blackjack, and more.

Each free online blackjack game has a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to read and play on your mobile device.

Additionally, the live dealer casino features several tables where players can play against an actual croupier in real-time. These tables are not as varied as Ignition’s, though there’s still a nice range of table limits as well as a couple of Early Payout Blackjack options.

We were surprised with how clean the stream was, even when using our device’s mobile data.

Welcome Bonus –

4.7/5

There are two welcome packages available to new players. Fiat players will be able to score up to $2,000 welcome package with 20 free spins.

Crypto depositors, on the other hand, will get up to a $3,000 welcome bonus with 30 free spins – both fiat and crypto players can use these free spins on a famous online slot game called Golden Buffalo.

Make sure to take a look at Slots.lv’s website to find out more about their bonuses and promos.

Extra Features –

4.6/5

We were very impressed with the withdrawal speed here – it’s one of the fastest payout online casinos available right now.

Our favorite Slots.lv feature has to be its instant-play mobile site that lets you play online blackjack on the go.

Not only do you not have to download any cumbersome apps to enjoy your favorite games (saving you precious space on your phone or other mobile device) but it just looks so clean.

Every game – even live dealer games – loaded fast and ran great on every device we tested with.

4. Cafe Casino – Best Site to Play Live Dealer Blackjack Games

Pros Daily blackjack tournaments 20+ blackjack varieties Accepts 18 forms of crypto Competitive sports betting odds 100 free spins for newcomers Cons Website design could be better Fees for credit card deposits

Cafe Casino is one of the best online casinos and only barely got beat out by other blackjack sites on our list.

With its impressive selection of online blackjack games, including Zappit Blackjack, as well as a wealth of other fantastic casino games, Cafe Casino offers one of our favorite gaming experiences online.

Blackjack and Other Casino Games –

4.7/5

We found a decent array of real money blackjack casino games including single-deck, double-deck, Perfect Pairs, and more – but what really reeled us in was the Zappit Blackjack.

Zappit is a variation on the classic casino game that allows players to “zap” their hands and receive new ones when dealt a hard 15, 16, or 17. This feature offers an exciting break from the traditional gameplay and injects a new level of strategy.

In addition, this online blackjack site has a robust selection of popular casino games with plenty of video poker, slots, several progressive jackpots, bingo games, and poker.

Welcome Bonus –

4.6/5

New players will get one of two generous welcome bonuses, depending on whether they prefer to play with credit cards or cryptocurrency.

Credit card depositors will get a 250% match bonus up to $1,500 on their first deposit while crypto players will get a 350% bonus up to $2,500 instead.

Much like Ignition Casino, this is easily handled if you’re playing slots but it will take more time when playing blackjack online. Single and Double Deck blackjack has a 5% contribution while the rest of them have a much improved 10% contribution.

Extra Features –

4.5/5

One of our favorite features with Cafe Casino is their weekly mystery bonus. Every Thursday they offer players a new deposit bonus. What is it? We don’t know! It’s a mystery.

But if you don’t like it you just have to wait a week and then you’ll have access to a completely different offer.

There’s also a pretty sweet Cafe Perk program that rewards loyal players with points that can be redeemed for cash prizes as you level up. You can check more details about it in our Cafe Casino review guide.

5. 7Bit Casino – Best Online Blackjack Site for Crypto Players

Pros Excellent crypto casino Amazing mobile compatibility Over 15 blackjack games 1,200+ casino games 24/7 live chat customer support Cons No fiat payments Visually busy homepage

If you appreciate the privacy, security, and lightning-fast payouts that cryptocurrencies provide, you’ll love 7Bit! It’s a top destination for blackjack players who prefer to bank with crypto.

Blackjack Games:

4.8/5

7Bit offers more than 15 blackjack variants, which is enough to keep even the most demanding player occupied.

A high number of game providers – 23 to be exact – includes some of the most innovative names in the industry like Yggdrasil and Booming Games.

So, be sure that among the 1,200+ titles on offer, you will have a game to suit you.

Welcome Bonus –

4.7/5

If you’re on the hunt for bonuses, you’ve come to the right place. At this blackjack casino, all new players receive a welcome offer of a 325% match up to 5 BTC plus 250 free spins.

Instead of using up the entire blackjack bonus funds on your first deposit, the rewards are distributed across your initial four deposits, ensuring you have additional funds to extend your gameplay.

Extra Features –

4.6/5

This blackjack casino site accepts eight different cryptos – BTC, LTC, XRP, BCH, DOGE, ETH, USDT, and TRX.

There are no fees charged for deposits and withdrawals at this crypto casino, and all the payouts are processed instantly, which is a huge advantage.

Best Blackjack Casinos Online – Our Ranking Criteria

RNG & Live Blackjack Games

We score this criterion primarily on the quality and variety of the casino’s blackjack offerings, but will take into consideration the rest of the gaming library as well since half the fun of online gambling is having access to so many games. Our top picks feature both live casino and video blackjack games. Some real money blackjack sites also offer free blackjack games in the demo mode.

Welcome Bonus

A major selling point for many reputable blackjack online casino sites is the welcome bonus, which comes in various shapes and sizes. We assess these bonuses thoroughly, considering not just the size of the bonus but also the wagering requirements and other factors, whether we’re evaluating top new online casinos or well-established ones.

Banking Options

Since you’ll be playing online blackjack real money games, you need to have reliable banking options that you can count on.

With that in mind, we only selected the best online blackjack casino sites that offer popular payment options, especially those that prioritize core factors like fast withdrawals.

Mobile Compatibility

For the most convenient and best online blackjack casino experience, you’ll probably want to play on your mobile instead of a laptop or PC.

That’s why we only featured the best blackjack online sites that offer exceptional mobile casinos, even if they don’t have a downloadable app.

Other Online Casino Games

While the primary focus of our evaluation is on the quality and diversity of blackjack options, we also consider the overall range of online casino games available. Recognizing that even the most devoted blackjack players may seek variety, our rankings factor in the availability of other games.

The top casinos on our list offer a broad selection of slots, roulette, baccarat, and poker games. This ensures that players have plenty of options if they want to take a break from blackjack or simply try something new.

We also used other similar benchmarks to rank other table game casinos, including the best online roulette sites and the top real money poker casinos online.

Why Is Ignition the Best Blackjack Site?

After looking over the list, there are clearly a ton of great online blackjack casinos.

So why is Ignition the best blackjack online casino? Let’s break it down.

21 for Everyone: Ignition Casino hosts over 30 live dealer blackjack tables with some of the friendliest croupiers we’ve encountered. Not only that, but the betting limits show such a broad range that Ignition can offer tables to casual bettors and high-rollers alike, and everyone will have something in their budget.

Fantastic Support: With 24/7 live chat, email, a robust help center, and even an on-site help forum, there are a ton of great ways to get answers to your questions and help with any problems that arise.

Doubled-Up Welcome Bonus: The Ignition Casino welcome bonus is actually two deposit bonuses in one, with the first match bonus being available for the impressive poker app and the other being usable on the broad selection of casino games.

Why Should I Start Playing Blackjack Online Real Money Games?

As the best online blackjack casinos become more popular, the reasons to sign up and play your favorite table games become more numerous.

Here are a few reasons why we think you should make the switch to online blackjack.

Convenience and Flexibility: Play anytime and anywhere, so long as you have a device with an internet connection. Gone are the days when you had to get dressed up and drive to a physical location confined to a casino’s operating hours.

Blackjack Variety: Many land-based casinos specialize in and offer one or two varieties of blackjack. When you play blackjack online for real money at one of our reviewed casinos you’ll have access to a variety of great games like Pontoon, single-deck, double-deck, Las Vegas Strip, and many more. Each of them with its own flair, rules, and odds. And you can also try out free blackjack games at online casinos!

Bonuses: When’s the last time a land-based casino gave you a fist full of cash just for walking in the door? Probably never. But that’s exactly what happens when you claim a welcome bonus after signing up to play online blackjack. Many online casinos offer robust welcome packages chock full of bonus funds that can double, triple or quadruple your first deposit.

The Most Popular Online Blackjack Games

Blackjack is a straightforward game that’s easy to learn but offers endless variations to keep things exciting!

Here are some popular titles and variants that are offered by the best online casinos we’ve listed:

Classic Blackjack

This is the traditional version of blackjack that you’ll find at most blackjack online casinos — the goal is to beat the dealer’s hand without going over 21.

It’s the most widely recognized variant known for its straightforward gameplay.

European Blackjack

In this iteration of the game, the dealer only receives one face-up card initially, reducing their advantage compared to other variants.

You’ll also have a few doubling opportunities but can still enjoy the classic blackjack experience, just with a slight twist.

Atlantic City Blackjack

Named after the famous gambling destination, Atlantic City Blackjack features a slightly similar ruleset to the classic version but often allows late surrender and may have different payout rules for specific hands.

Vegas Strip Blackjack

As the name suggests, this variation is more prevalent in Las Vegas casinos and offers slightly more liberal rules than classic blackjack.

When playing this online blackjack game, you’ll be able to split pairs multiple times, including Aces, and you’ll also have additional options like doubling down after splitting.

Blackjack Switch

This online blackjack casino game variant is more innovative but is still available at many of the best online casinos. Players receive two hands and can switch the second cards dealt between the hands.

Adding this strategic element enhances the overall gameplay, making it a go-to option for players seeking a fresh take on classic blackjack.

Best Online Blackjack Sites – FAQ

Is It Safe to Play Online Blackjack for Real Money? Yes, so long as you choose a safe online casino site – like the ones we’ve reviewed here – it should be perfectly safe to play real money blackjack online. What Is the Best Online Casino for Blackjack? After countless hours of research and testing, we found Ignition Casino to be the best place to play online blackjack games. Not only are there a fantastic variety of blackjack casino games available, but over 30 live dealer games as well, giving players an impressive array of options. Does Anyone Ever Win Online Blackjack? Yes, there are many top online blackjack players who combine both skill and strategy to win online blackjack. Plus, blackjack games have higher RTPs compared to online slots and other table games.



That said, this is still a game of chance, so make sure to approach both online live blackjack and virtual games with caution while playing at the top online gambling sites. Can I Play Blackjack for Real Money Online? Yes, you can play blackjack for real money online. All the best blackjack sites on this list, like Ignition and BetOnline, offer real money games along with attractive blackjack bonus offers. What Are the Odds of Winning Blackjack Online? The odds of winning blackjack online depend on various factors, such as the number of decks being used, game rules, and the payback rate of the blackjack variant you’re playing.



Still, Blackjack is known for having a higher RTP rate, with some live blackjack online casino titles, such as those from Evolution Gaming, boasting an RTP that goes up to 99.5%.



This makes it easy for skilled players to win online blackjack hands more often than not.

How Do I Pick the Best Online Blackjack Websites for Me?

The first thing you need to do when choosing which of the top online blackjack sites is for you is to know what you’re looking for. Here are a few questions to ask yourself to get started:

What kind of blackjack do you like? There are a lot of varieties available. American blackjack. European blackjack. We are big fans of Zappit blackjack, which has useful features like being able to get a redeal on your hand if you’re sitting at a 15, 16, or 17.

Do you play with cryptocurrency? Playing with crypto generally means you’ll have access to bigger bonuses on top of all the security benefits that come with crypto.

What sort of reputation does the casino have? We recommend reading user reviews when signing up for real money blackjack sites to get an idea of what other players like you think. This can give great insight into the fairness of terms, quality of support, and so on.

Top 5 Best Online Blackjack Sites – Quick Comparison

Ignition knows cards. From an amazing poker app to its great selection of casino and live dealer blackjack variants, you’ll quickly understand why Ignition Casino is our top pick. New players looking to play blackjack can sign up and claim up to $3,000 in bonuses.

BetOnline: BetOnline has a robust collection of popular blackjack variants, and their casino offers daily blackjack tournaments giving another chance to win real money. You can get 100 free spins after you make your first deposit.

Slots.lv: If you’re the sort of person looking to play online real money blackjack wherever your day may take you, you’ll love Slots.lv’s mobile casino site. Not only is it built from the ground up to look and run great on all mobile devices, but you’ll also have access to a $3,000 welcome bonus.

Cafe Casino is the best live blackjack casino to play Zappit blackjack – an exciting variation on this classic card game. Deposit with crypto to get up to a massive 350% welcome bonus or sign up and try out their free blackjack games with no money down.

PayDay Casino: Not only does PayDay Casino offer a nice blend of live dealer casino blackjack and several casino blackjack variations, but players can also take advantage of some of the best bonuses online – including an up to $6,000 welcome offer.

How To Get Started at the Best Online Blackjack Sites If you’re on the hunt for the best online blackjack casinos – especially if you like live dealer blackjack games – we recommend checking out our #1 choice – Ignition Casino. Not only do they offer a broad range of blackjack casino games for you to play, but you’ll be able to sign up and start playing blackjack online in mere minutes by following this simple guide: Step 1: Visit the Blackjack Casino Website Pull up the Ignition Casino registration form

If that form doesn’t automatically pop up, click on the Join button in the top right corner Step 2: Register for a New Account Fill out the form in its entirety with your details

Accept the terms and conditions and click on Register Step 3: Make Your Deposit Log in to your account

Head on over to the Ignition Casino cashier

Make your first deposit

Activate the welcome package Step 4: Play Blackjack Online! Open the casino blackjack games section

Look for your favorite titles

Start playing online blackjack for real money!

Expert Tips & Tricks for Playing Blackjack Online for Real Money

Learn the Basic Blackjack Strategy: Blackjack basic strategy is a simple set of rules that tell you when to hit, stand, double, or split based on your hand and the dealer’s upcard. Following the basic blackjack strategy (either by memorizing it or using a cheat sheet) is the best way to improve your odds of winning.

Avoid Insurance and Other Side Bets: Insurance (a side bet that pays 2:1 if the dealer gets an Ace and a 10-value card) and other side bets give more chances to win – and can certainly make the game a little more exciting – but if your goal is winning money or extending the play, you would be better served to save your money to play another regular hand with better odds.

Manage Your Bankroll: It’s important when playing online blackjack (or any online casino game) to set a budget and stick with it. It’s very easy to get carried away and bet more than we intend to. Setting a budget beforehand makes it easy to monitor where your spending is at.

So, What Are the Best Blackjack Sites Online?

That’s it. That’s all we can teach you about where to find the best online blackjack games. What you choose to do with this awesome knowledge is up to you.

While we staunchly believe Ignition Casino to be the overall best online blackjack site, it wouldn’t hurt to check out each casino in-depth. All of our top picks offer something special, whether it’s special live blackjack games, options with different blackjack rules, or exciting blackjack bonuses.

No matter where you decide to sign up it’s important to prioritize having a good time and always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: