The lottery is a centuries-old pastime – but what happens when it meets the digital age? Well, you get to buy lottery tickets online, and we’re happy to say it’s easier than ever!

To point you in the right direction, we’ve singled out the best USA online lottery sites today.

Powerball tickets are particularly popular, but we would like to give you more of an in-depth look into these instant-win games so you can find your ideal fit.

Ready to pick your lucky numbers? Let’s go!

Where to Buy Online Lottery in the USA in September, 2024

🥇 Best overall Powerball 💸 Up to $90,000 payout Lucky99 🎲 Special lotto view feature BetAnySports 💰 Over $800M estimated jackpot Mega Millions

Read on to find out how these sites performed in multiple key areas, including a variety of online games and promotional offers for online lottery purchases!

1. Powerball – Best US Online Lottery Tickets Overall

Pros Wide range of lottery games

Plenty of special features, including Quick Pick

Generous bundle discounts

Up to $28M current estimated jackpot

Highly responsive live chat support Cons Not the greatest web design

No support via phone

Powerball gets to kick things off today as the best online lottery site in the US. It still reigns supreme among all online lotteries, leading online lottery sales by a mile.

Variety and Quality of Lottery Games

5 / 5.0

The primary betting types at Powerball are Standard, Syndicate, and Bundle.

Standard is the traditional way of playing the lottery. Players purchase official Powerball tickets directly or through a service like The Lotter if they’re not US-based. All winnings from these tickets belong solely to the player. In this category, players can bet on 3, 5, 7, 10, 15, 20, or 25 lines, with each “line” representing a ticket.

The Syndicate option introduces a group play element. Multiple players come together to play the Powerball lottery, pooling their winnings. Each player buys “shares,” determining their percentage of the total earnings. The Syndicate uses pre-picked lines randomly selected by a number generator.

There are two types: betting on 200 randomly selected lines or 65 lines with a guaranteed number match. The latter ensures at least one main number featured in the upcoming draw matches one of your own.

The Bundle option combines the best of both worlds, featuring personal entries with pre-picked numbers (Standard) and a share in the Syndicate lines. It offers a balanced approach, allowing players to enjoy individual and group play benefits.

Each betting type presents unique opportunities and strategies for playing the Powerball lottery, providing a versatile and engaging experience.

Special Features

4.9 / 5.0

Powerball offers a range of special features to enhance the lottery playing experience. One such feature is the Quick Pick option, available on all lottery tickets where numbers can be changed, including Standard betting lines and Bundles.

Quick Pick generates five random numbers for each ticket, providing an easy and fast way to fill out your ticket.

Another unique feature is Power Play, a booster that multiplies non-jackpot winnings by 2-10x, based on the size of the jackpot and the type of draw. The cost of using this feature is $2.50 per line.

For players looking to participate in multiple draws with the same number selection, Powerball offers the Multi-Draw option.

This allows players to purchase up to 52 draws at a reduced price, offering significant savings. The Subscription option is also available for those who wish to automate their ticket purchases.

Lastly, Powerball’s Jackpot feature provides a thrilling incentive for players. If a player’s ticket matches all five main numbers, they win the jackpot prize, currently at $20 million. Additionally, eight second-place prizes worth over $1,000,000 make the game exciting even if you don’t hit the jackpot.

Bonuses and Promos

4.85 / 5.0

Powerball offers attractive promotions through its “Bundles” feature, combining personal entries with Syndicate betting lines while offering ticket discounts. Three bundles are available: Classic, Deluxe, and Premium.

The Classic bundle includes one personal entry with customizable numbers and a share of the 65 Lines Syndicate, priced at a discounted $15.80. The Deluxe bundle offers one personal entry and a share of the larger 200 Lines Syndicate for $17.92, down from $18.89.

The Premium bundle, boasting the “best odds,” includes a personal entry, a share in both the 200 Lines and 65 Lines Syndicates, and is priced at a reduced $28.44.

Customer Support

5 / 5.0

Powerball offers robust customer support, including a live chatbot accessible to all visitors.

Their dedicated Support Center provides in-depth explanations of the lottery and betting options, while on-site descriptions offer quick insights into various features. For personalized queries, players can reach out via an email contact form.

2. Lucky99 – Best Bonus Deals of all USA Online Lottery Sites

Pros Four classic lottery options

Straight and Boxed wagers are also available

Up to $90,000 payout

Quick Pick feature

Easy navigation + additional profile settings

Wide range of odds for different player preferences Cons $100,000 cap per drawing

Looks outdated

Lucky99 launched in 2020, so it’s one of the new games sites that offer a range of classic lottery games, combined with some of the most generous promotional offers in the industry.

Variety and Quality of Lottery Games

4.8 / 5.0

Lucky99 offers four standard betting categories for online lottery fans. First is the Pick 2 category, where players can choose numbers from 00 through 99. For a standard ticket price of $1, the potential payout is an enticing $90.

Next is the Pick 3 category, which expands the number range to include 000 through 999. A $1 ticket could net the player a whopping $900.

The stakes get even higher with the Pick 4 and Pick 5 categories. In Pick 4, players choose from numbers ranging from 0000 to 9,999, and a $1 ticket could result in a $9,000 payout. The Pick 5 category is the ultimate game, with numbers from 00000 to 99,999 and an incredible potential payout of $90,000 for just a $1 ticket.

In addition to these standard bets, Lucky99 also offers “Straight” and “Boxed” wagers. Straight wagers require players to match all the numbers on their tickets in the correct order, offering higher potential payouts. Boxed wagers, on the other hand, only require the selected numbers to appear in any order, albeit with a reduced payout.

Despite the high potential payouts, it’s important to note that Lucky99 caps the maximum profit for each drawing at $100,000.

Bonuses and Promos

4.95 / 5.0

The 25% Cash Bonus at Lucky99 is specifically designed for new players. After making their first deposit (minimum $25, maximum $2,000), they receive a bonus of up to $500. However, this bonus must be requested within 24 hours of the deposit and has a 6x rollover requirement.

For existing players, the Rebate Program offers a percentage-based rebate on all losses at Lucky99, including Lotto Pro. The program provides a 5% daily rebate, a 10% weekly rebate, or a 25% monthly rebate. To avail of this, players need to contact Lucky99’s support team.

Another exciting bonus for existing players is the House Money Program. After making six deposits, the seventh deposit is free. The free deposit is calculated as the average of the previous six deposits. All six deposits must be played through in full before claiming the seventh free deposit.

Special Features

4.8 / 5.0

Special features at Lucky99 include the Quick Pick feature. It allows players to instantly generate a random combination of numbers for an upcoming draw. Quick Pick is highly customizable, with options to apply one combination to various drawings, one drawing to different combinations, or different combinations and drawings.

The My Tickets tab helps players navigate their placed tickets at Lucky 99 conveniently. It displays pending, won, lost, and refunded tickets, with a separate section listing all tickets. There’s also the Winning Lotto Numbers section that previews the winning numbers.

Similarly, the Check Winning Numbers section lets you verify the winning numbers for the Lucky 99 lottery.

We should also note that the Profile section lets players personalize their accounts by setting nicknames, adding profile pictures, and viewing their available balance.

Aside from online lottery, Lucky99 offers sports betting, classic casino games, and live casino sections.

Customer Support

4.7 / 5.0

Lucky99 provides customer support through various channels. Registered players can engage with representatives via live chat, while all users can reach out through email or via phone. Their comprehensive Help Center offers detailed information about Lotto Pro features.

3. BetAnySports – Best Features for Playing Online Lottery in USA

Pros Highly reputable online gambling platform

Up to $500 in welcome bonus money

Solid range of lottery games

Fully mobile-optimized

Quick Pick

Rebate promos Cons Needs a visual revamp

Average load times

BetAnySports is a highly reputable gambling website that also covers multiple online lotteries. If safety is your priority, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Variety and Quality of Lottery Games

4.6 / 5.0

BetAnySport offers a Lottery Room and Lotto Pro features, both of which make playing numbers easy, especially using your mobile device.

Once logged in, players can navigate to the Lottery Room, where they will find different options. BetAnySports offers Pick 2, Pick 3, Pick 4, and Pick 5 options in their Lotto Pro section.

It caters to both Straight and Boxed wagers, accommodating a variety of betting preferences. The rules and payouts are identical to those found at Lucky 99, ensuring an easy transition for players familiar with that platform.

The maximum profit per drawing is capped at $100,000, providing an exciting incentive for lottery enthusiasts.

Bonuses and Promos

4.85 / 5.0

Under the “Explore” tab, then “Promotions”, BetAnySports offers a variety of bonuses that can be used for Lotto Pro betting. These include a 25% Cash Bonus for new players, which provides up to $500 bonus on their first deposit.

The Rebate Program is available for existing players, offering a percentage-based rebate on all losses. This can be a 5% daily rebate, a 10% weekly rebate, or a 25% monthly rebate.

After making six deposits, the House Money Program gives players a seventh deposit for free. The free deposit is calculated as the average of those six transactions.

Special Features

4.7 / 5.0

BetAnySports offers the Quick Pick feature with three customizable options, allowing for fast and easy number selection.

The Winning Lotto Numbers and Check Winning Numbers features provide a convenient way to track winning numbers in each state or manually check the winning combinations in Pick 2-5 games.

The My Tickets section provides a detailed overview of all your tickets, be they pending, won, lost, or no action. It also includes filter options for easy navigation. We also like the Favorites department, which allows players to create customizable presets for their favorite wagers and wager amounts, serving as a shortcut for placing bets.

And then there’s the Profile section. It allows players to personalize their gaming experience, enabling them to set a nickname, add a profile picture, and check their account balance.

Customer Support

4.6 / 5.0

BetAnySports offers dedicated customer support to its users. Registered players can utilize the live chat for immediate assistance.

Inquiries can also be made via email or through a toll-free phone line. The site’s Help Center, similar to Lucky 99’s, provides comprehensive information for all users.

4. Mega Millions – Biggest Online Lottery Jackpot Prize in the US ($820 M)

Pros Top-notch bundle deals

Solid range of games

Reputable and established

Quick Pick and Megaplier features

Easy to navigate Cons Lower multipliers compared to Powerball

Lacks some of the advanced features

If you prefer buying lottery tickets online in bundles, head to Mega Millions and try your luck!

Variety and Quality of Lottery Games

4.6 / 5.0

Mega Millions offers three betting options: Standard, Syndicate, and Bundle bets.

In the Standard bet mode, players can bet on 3, 5, 7, 10, 15, 20, or 25 lines, just like in Powerball. Additionally, they can choose the Systematic method for their betting strategy.

The Syndicate option works on the same principle but with different offerings. In this mode, players buy shares, determining the percentage of potential winnings they gain. The options within the Syndicate mode include:

1,000 Lines: These are randomly generated, and players can preview each line by tapping “View”. A maximum of 385 share slots are available for $25.97 each.

These are randomly generated, and players can preview each line by tapping “View”. A maximum of 385 share slots are available for $25.97 each. 500 Lines: Also randomly generated, a maximum of 280 share slots are available for $17.86 each.

Also randomly generated, a maximum of 280 share slots are available for $17.86 each. 200 Lines: Again, these are randomly generated with a maximum of 50 share slots available at $11.20 each.

Again, these are randomly generated with a maximum of 50 share slots available at $11.20 each. 56 Lines with Systematic x8 Numbers: These randomly generated numbers feature all possible combinations of the selected numbers. A maximum of 50 share slots are available for $11.20 each.

Unlike Powerball, Mega Millions does not include the “main number match guaranteed” option. This wide range of betting options allows players to tailor their gaming experience to their preferences, increasing their chances of winning.

Bonuses and Promos

4.9 / 5.0

The Bundle option at Mega Millions works similarly to the Powerball bundles. It allows players to purchase personal entries and Syndicate tickets at a discounted price. Three different bundles are available:

Deluxe: This bundle includes one personal entry with pre-picked numbers, which can be manually changed or picked quickly. Additionally, it provides one share of the 200 Lines Syndicate. The cost of the Deluxe bundle is reduced to $17.40 from the original price of $18.33.

This bundle includes one personal entry with pre-picked numbers, which can be manually changed or picked quickly. Additionally, it provides one share of the 200 Lines Syndicate. The cost of the Deluxe bundle is reduced to $17.40 from the original price of $18.33. Premium: The Premium bundle offers one personal entry with pre-picked numbers that can also be changed. It includes one share of the 200 Lines Syndicate and one share of the 56 Lines with Systematic x8 Syndicate. The price for the Premium bundle is reduced to $27.55 from the original price of $29.53.

The Premium bundle offers one personal entry with pre-picked numbers that can also be changed. It includes one share of the 200 Lines Syndicate and one share of the 56 Lines with Systematic x8 Syndicate. The price for the Premium bundle is reduced to $27.55 from the original price of $29.53. Extra: The Extra bundle offers the most comprehensive package. It includes one personal entry with pre-picked numbers that are changeable.

In addition, it offers one share of the 1,000 Lines Syndicate, one share of the 500 Lines Syndicate, one share of the 200 Lines Syndicate, and one share of the 56 Lines with Systematic x8 Syndicate. The price for the Extra bundle is reduced to $63.10 from the original price of $73.36.

Special Features

4.5 / 5.0

Mega Millions offers several special betting types to enhance the player experience and increase the chances of winning. These features are similar to Powerball’s and include options like Quick Pick, Megaplier, Multi-Draw and Subscription, and Jackpot.

The Megaplier option functions similarly to Powerball’s “Power Play.” However, it has a few unique mechanics. The Megaplier can be x2, x3, x4, or x5 (not x10 like Power Play) and is randomly selected. It affects all non-jackpot wins, meaning any multiplier can affect any win.

The Multi-Draw feature allows players to pre-purchase 5, 10, 15, 25, or 52 draws with 15%, 20%, 21.5%, 22.5%, and 25% discounts, respectively. The Subscription method allows players to repeat the selected wagers automatically.

The Jackpot feature works the same as Powerball’s Jackpot feature. As soon as the 5 main numbers are drawn, players with them on their tickets can claim the Jackpot. If there are multiple winners, the total jackpot pool is evenly split among them. However, it’s important to note that Jackpot prizes are not affected by Megaplier multipliers.

Customer Support

4.55 / 5.0

Mega Millions offers robust customer support. This includes a live chat feature, accessible via the chat bubble on the screen, and a comprehensive Help Center similar to Powerball’s.

Additionally, on-site descriptions and explanations guide players, while queries can be sent through an email/contact form.

How We Ranked USA Online Lottery Tickets

Variety and Quality of Online Lottery Games

We prioritized sites that offered a diverse selection of high-quality lottery games. Whether it’s traditional draw lotteries, instant win games, or unique variations, the best sites cater to a wide range of player preferences and ensure a top-notch gaming experience.

Bonuses and Promos

We also considered the bonuses and promotions offered by each site. Those that provide attractive welcome bonuses, regular discounts, and loyalty programs scored higher on our list. After all, who doesn’t like a little extra value for their money?

Special Features

We favored sites offering unique features like Quick Pick, Power Play, Multi-Draw, and Subscription options. Platforms providing substantial prizes, such as multi-million dollar jackpots and sizable second-place rewards, were also highly ranked for enhancing player engagement and reward.

Customer Support

A user-friendly mobile platform is essential in today’s on-the-go world. And when issues arise, responsive and helpful customer support can make all the difference. We want to see 24/7 support via live chat, email, and phone.

Why Is Powerball the Best Online Lottery in the USA?

There are several good reasons why Powerball is the most popular lottery online among so many American players. In fact, here they are!

Recognizable Brand : Powerball is one of the most widely recognized lottery games in the United States. It has become synonymous with life-changing jackpots and mindblowing payouts, creating a level of excitement and anticipation that few other online lotteries can match.

: Powerball is one of the most widely recognized lottery games in the United States. It has become synonymous with life-changing jackpots and mindblowing payouts, creating a level of excitement and anticipation that few other online lotteries can match. Straightforward Gameplay : The game rules are simple and straightforward, making it accessible to both beginners and seasoned lottery enthusiasts. Players simply choose five main numbers and one Powerball number, offering a straightforward yet fun gaming experience.

: The game rules are simple and straightforward, making it accessible to both beginners and seasoned lottery enthusiasts. Players simply choose five main numbers and one Powerball number, offering a straightforward yet fun gaming experience. Frequent Draws : Powerball draws take place twice a week, providing constant opportunities for players to win and adding to its appeal. This regularity keeps the game fresh and exciting, maintaining player engagement and keeping the Powerball ticket sales high.

: Powerball draws take place twice a week, providing constant opportunities for players to win and adding to its appeal. This regularity keeps the game fresh and exciting, maintaining player engagement and keeping the Powerball ticket sales high. Widespread Accessibility : Powerball can be played across various online platforms, ensuring that anyone in the US can participate, regardless of their location. This easy accessibility makes it a convenient choice for lottery enthusiasts nationwide.

: Powerball can be played across various online platforms, ensuring that anyone in the US can participate, regardless of their location. This easy accessibility makes it a convenient choice for lottery enthusiasts nationwide. Multi-State Participation : Powerball is not limited to one state but involves multiple states across the country. This multi-state participation increases the pool of players, leading to larger jackpots.

: Powerball is not limited to one state but involves multiple states across the country. This multi-state participation increases the pool of players, leading to larger jackpots. Power Play Option : Powerball offers a Power Play option that allows players to multiply non-jackpot prizes. This added feature provides an extra layer of excitement and potential winnings.

: Powerball offers a Power Play option that allows players to multiply non-jackpot prizes. This added feature provides an extra layer of excitement and potential winnings. Charitable Cause: A portion of Powerball ticket sales goes towards good causes, such as education and social welfare programs. This means that by participating in the game, players also contribute to society.

Why Should I Purchase Lottery Tickets Online?

The online lottery offers a host of benefits compared to traditional lottery kiosks. Here’s why you should buy lottery tickets online.

Better Promotions and Bonuses : Online lottery platforms often run special promotions and bonuses, such as discounted tickets or extra entries. These offers can enhance your playing experience and potentially increase your chances of winning.

: Online lottery platforms often run special promotions and bonuses, such as discounted tickets or extra entries. These offers can enhance your playing experience and potentially increase your chances of winning. Time-Saving : Buying lottery tickets online saves you the time you would spend traveling to a retail location and potentially waiting in line. This is particularly beneficial if you have a busy schedule, allowing you to use your time more efficiently.

: Buying lottery tickets online saves you the time you would spend traveling to a retail location and potentially waiting in line. This is particularly beneficial if you have a busy schedule, allowing you to use your time more efficiently. Never Lose Your Ticket : When you purchase your lottery ticket online, it’s stored digitally in your account. This eliminates the risk of losing or misplacing a physical ticket, ensuring your potential winnings are always secure.

: When you purchase your lottery ticket online, it’s stored digitally in your account. This eliminates the risk of losing or misplacing a physical ticket, ensuring your potential winnings are always secure. Easy Tracking : Online lottery websites often provide features that allow you to track your tickets and see if you’ve won easily. This not only saves you the trouble of manually checking results but also allows you to stay updated on the latest draws and jackpots.

: Online lottery websites often provide features that allow you to track your tickets and see if you’ve won easily. This not only saves you the trouble of manually checking results but also allows you to stay updated on the latest draws and jackpots. Automatic Payouts : If you win, fast payout casinos and online lottery sites will automatically pay out your winnings to your chosen account. This removes the hassle of claiming your prize in person and ensures that your winnings reach you promptly.

: If you win, fast payout casinos and online lottery sites will automatically pay out your winnings to your chosen account. This removes the hassle of claiming your prize in person and ensures that your winnings reach you promptly. Environmentally Friendly: When you purchase online lottery tickets, you reduce paper waste, making it a more environmentally friendly option. Every digital ticket purchased is one less paper ticket produced, contributing to environmental conservation.

Guide to Online Lotteries in the US

Comparing the Top US Online Lottery Websites

Powerball: The best lottery site in the US overall. We are looking at national coverage and a chance to win the iconic Powerball jackpot – very hard to beat!

Lucky99: Some of the best promotional deals in the online lottery world. The platform supports multiple lottery types and greets all new players with up to $500 in welcome bonus money.

BetAnySports: A highly reputable mobile lottery online platform, operational for over 20 years. The site boasts four classic lottery options and gives up to $500 in sign-up bonus cash.

Mega Millions: If you like buying lottery tickets in bundles, Mega Millions has some of the best promotions you can find. The platform is effortless to navigate, making it very easy to purchase a lottery ticket.

How to Buy Lottery Tickets Online in USA

All it takes to buy lottery tickets online is about five to ten minutes of your time. Here’s how to do it quickly and efficiently at the Powerball website!

step 01 Create an Account Visit the Powerball website and register for an account. You’ll typically need to provide your name, address, email, and date of birth. step 02 Verify Your Account After registration, you will likely receive an email to verify your account. Click on the provided link in the email to confirm your account. step 03 Navigate to Powerball Once logged in, navigate to the Powerball section on the website. step 04 Select Your Numbers Choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. You can usually opt for a Quick Pick, where the system randomly selects your numbers. step 05 Choose the Number of Draws Decide if you want your numbers to run for more than one draw. Most sites allow you to play the same numbers for up to ten consecutive draws. step 06 (Optional )Add Power Play You can choose the Power Play option for a small fee, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes. step 07 Purchase Your Ticket Add your ticket to your cart and proceed to checkout. Most sites offer various payment methods, such as credit cards, debit cards, or digital wallet options. step 08 Check the Results Powerball drawings occur every Wednesday and Saturday. You can check the results on the lottery website, and most sites will also email you if you win. Good luck!

Tips and Strategies for Playing Lottery Online in the US

Before diving into online lotteries, we believe it’s paramount to set a strategy and stick to it. Below are some of our top tips and tricks for playing lottery online.

Choose Your Game Wisely : Not all lottery games offer the same winning odds or prize amounts. Some games might have better odds but smaller prizes, while others might offer massive jackpots but have lower winning odds. Choose a game that fits your risk tolerance and lottery goals.

: Not all lottery games offer the same winning odds or prize amounts. Some games might have better odds but smaller prizes, while others might offer massive jackpots but have lower winning odds. Choose a game that fits your risk tolerance and lottery goals. Play Regularly : Consistency can potentially increase your chances of winning. If you enjoy a particular lottery game, consider playing it regularly. However, make sure that this does not lead to excessive spending.

: Consistency can potentially increase your chances of winning. If you enjoy a particular lottery game, consider playing it regularly. However, make sure that this does not lead to excessive spending. Secure Your Account : Be proactive in securing your online lottery account. Use complex, unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication if available. This ensures your account and potential winnings are protected.

: Be proactive in securing your online lottery account. Use complex, unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication if available. This ensures your account and potential winnings are protected. Try Advanced Strategies : Some seasoned players use advanced strategies like wheeling or tracking hot and cold numbers. Research these strategies and see if they might enhance your gameplay.

: Some seasoned players use advanced strategies like wheeling or tracking hot and cold numbers. Research these strategies and see if they might enhance your gameplay. Review Payout Options : Before playing, review the available payout options. Some may offer lump-sum payments, while others offer annuities. Understanding these can help you plan what to do if you win.

: Before playing, review the available payout options. Some may offer lump-sum payments, while others offer annuities. Understanding these can help you plan what to do if you win. Set Loss Limits: Similar to setting a budget, consider setting a loss limit. If you hit this limit, take a break from playing. This helps prevent chasing losses and promotes responsible play.

Get Your Online Lottery Tickets Today!

Now that you know where to buy lottery tickets and how to purchase them, we believe you are ready to buy that online lottery ticket!

Again, our No. 1 recommendation is taking a shot at that Powerball jackpot, but you might also want to consider Mega Millions.

Whichever online lotteries you pursue, make sure to stay responsible and always play for fun!

DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

