The lottery is a centuries-old pastime – but what happens when it meets the digital age? Well, you get to buy lottery tickets online, and we’re happy to say it’s easier than ever!
To point you in the right direction, we’ve singled out the best USA online lottery sites today.
Powerball tickets are particularly popular, but we would like to give you more of an in-depth look into these instant-win games so you can find your ideal fit.
Ready to pick your lucky numbers? Let’s go!
|🥇 Best overall
|Powerball
|💸 Up to $90,000 payout
|Lucky99
|🎲 Special lotto view feature
|BetAnySports
|💰 Over $800M estimated jackpot
|Mega Millions
Read on to find out how these sites performed in multiple key areas, including a variety of online games and promotional offers for online lottery purchases!
Powerball gets to kick things off today as the best online lottery site in the US. It still reigns supreme among all online lotteries, leading online lottery sales by a mile.
The primary betting types at Powerball are Standard, Syndicate, and Bundle.
Standard is the traditional way of playing the lottery. Players purchase official Powerball tickets directly or through a service like The Lotter if they’re not US-based. All winnings from these tickets belong solely to the player. In this category, players can bet on 3, 5, 7, 10, 15, 20, or 25 lines, with each “line” representing a ticket.
The Syndicate option introduces a group play element. Multiple players come together to play the Powerball lottery, pooling their winnings. Each player buys “shares,” determining their percentage of the total earnings. The Syndicate uses pre-picked lines randomly selected by a number generator.
There are two types: betting on 200 randomly selected lines or 65 lines with a guaranteed number match. The latter ensures at least one main number featured in the upcoming draw matches one of your own.
The Bundle option combines the best of both worlds, featuring personal entries with pre-picked numbers (Standard) and a share in the Syndicate lines. It offers a balanced approach, allowing players to enjoy individual and group play benefits.
Each betting type presents unique opportunities and strategies for playing the Powerball lottery, providing a versatile and engaging experience.
Powerball offers a range of special features to enhance the lottery playing experience. One such feature is the Quick Pick option, available on all lottery tickets where numbers can be changed, including Standard betting lines and Bundles.
Quick Pick generates five random numbers for each ticket, providing an easy and fast way to fill out your ticket.
Another unique feature is Power Play, a booster that multiplies non-jackpot winnings by 2-10x, based on the size of the jackpot and the type of draw. The cost of using this feature is $2.50 per line.
For players looking to participate in multiple draws with the same number selection, Powerball offers the Multi-Draw option.
This allows players to purchase up to 52 draws at a reduced price, offering significant savings. The Subscription option is also available for those who wish to automate their ticket purchases.
Lastly, Powerball’s Jackpot feature provides a thrilling incentive for players. If a player’s ticket matches all five main numbers, they win the jackpot prize, currently at $20 million. Additionally, eight second-place prizes worth over $1,000,000 make the game exciting even if you don’t hit the jackpot.
Powerball offers attractive promotions through its “Bundles” feature, combining personal entries with Syndicate betting lines while offering ticket discounts. Three bundles are available: Classic, Deluxe, and Premium.
The Classic bundle includes one personal entry with customizable numbers and a share of the 65 Lines Syndicate, priced at a discounted $15.80. The Deluxe bundle offers one personal entry and a share of the larger 200 Lines Syndicate for $17.92, down from $18.89.
The Premium bundle, boasting the “best odds,” includes a personal entry, a share in both the 200 Lines and 65 Lines Syndicates, and is priced at a reduced $28.44.
Powerball offers robust customer support, including a live chatbot accessible to all visitors.
Their dedicated Support Center provides in-depth explanations of the lottery and betting options, while on-site descriptions offer quick insights into various features. For personalized queries, players can reach out via an email contact form.
>> Buy lottery tickets at Powerball!
Lucky99 launched in 2020, so it’s one of the new games sites that offer a range of classic lottery games, combined with some of the most generous promotional offers in the industry.
Lucky99 offers four standard betting categories for online lottery fans. First is the Pick 2 category, where players can choose numbers from 00 through 99. For a standard ticket price of $1, the potential payout is an enticing $90.
Next is the Pick 3 category, which expands the number range to include 000 through 999. A $1 ticket could net the player a whopping $900.
The stakes get even higher with the Pick 4 and Pick 5 categories. In Pick 4, players choose from numbers ranging from 0000 to 9,999, and a $1 ticket could result in a $9,000 payout. The Pick 5 category is the ultimate game, with numbers from 00000 to 99,999 and an incredible potential payout of $90,000 for just a $1 ticket.
In addition to these standard bets, Lucky99 also offers “Straight” and “Boxed” wagers. Straight wagers require players to match all the numbers on their tickets in the correct order, offering higher potential payouts. Boxed wagers, on the other hand, only require the selected numbers to appear in any order, albeit with a reduced payout.
Despite the high potential payouts, it’s important to note that Lucky99 caps the maximum profit for each drawing at $100,000.
The 25% Cash Bonus at Lucky99 is specifically designed for new players. After making their first deposit (minimum $25, maximum $2,000), they receive a bonus of up to $500. However, this bonus must be requested within 24 hours of the deposit and has a 6x rollover requirement.
For existing players, the Rebate Program offers a percentage-based rebate on all losses at Lucky99, including Lotto Pro. The program provides a 5% daily rebate, a 10% weekly rebate, or a 25% monthly rebate. To avail of this, players need to contact Lucky99’s support team.
Another exciting bonus for existing players is the House Money Program. After making six deposits, the seventh deposit is free. The free deposit is calculated as the average of the previous six deposits. All six deposits must be played through in full before claiming the seventh free deposit.
Special features at Lucky99 include the Quick Pick feature. It allows players to instantly generate a random combination of numbers for an upcoming draw. Quick Pick is highly customizable, with options to apply one combination to various drawings, one drawing to different combinations, or different combinations and drawings.
The My Tickets tab helps players navigate their placed tickets at Lucky 99 conveniently. It displays pending, won, lost, and refunded tickets, with a separate section listing all tickets. There’s also the Winning Lotto Numbers section that previews the winning numbers.
Similarly, the Check Winning Numbers section lets you verify the winning numbers for the Lucky 99 lottery.
We should also note that the Profile section lets players personalize their accounts by setting nicknames, adding profile pictures, and viewing their available balance.
Aside from online lottery, Lucky99 offers sports betting, classic casino games, and live casino sections.
Lucky99 provides customer support through various channels. Registered players can engage with representatives via live chat, while all users can reach out through email or via phone. Their comprehensive Help Center offers detailed information about Lotto Pro features.
>> Get your lottery tickets now at LUCKY99
BetAnySports is a highly reputable gambling website that also covers multiple online lotteries. If safety is your priority, you can’t go wrong with this one.
BetAnySport offers a Lottery Room and Lotto Pro features, both of which make playing numbers easy, especially using your mobile device.
Once logged in, players can navigate to the Lottery Room, where they will find different options. BetAnySports offers Pick 2, Pick 3, Pick 4, and Pick 5 options in their Lotto Pro section.
It caters to both Straight and Boxed wagers, accommodating a variety of betting preferences. The rules and payouts are identical to those found at Lucky 99, ensuring an easy transition for players familiar with that platform.
The maximum profit per drawing is capped at $100,000, providing an exciting incentive for lottery enthusiasts.
Under the “Explore” tab, then “Promotions”, BetAnySports offers a variety of bonuses that can be used for Lotto Pro betting. These include a 25% Cash Bonus for new players, which provides up to $500 bonus on their first deposit.
The Rebate Program is available for existing players, offering a percentage-based rebate on all losses. This can be a 5% daily rebate, a 10% weekly rebate, or a 25% monthly rebate.
After making six deposits, the House Money Program gives players a seventh deposit for free. The free deposit is calculated as the average of those six transactions.
BetAnySports offers the Quick Pick feature with three customizable options, allowing for fast and easy number selection.
The Winning Lotto Numbers and Check Winning Numbers features provide a convenient way to track winning numbers in each state or manually check the winning combinations in Pick 2-5 games.
The My Tickets section provides a detailed overview of all your tickets, be they pending, won, lost, or no action. It also includes filter options for easy navigation. We also like the Favorites department, which allows players to create customizable presets for their favorite wagers and wager amounts, serving as a shortcut for placing bets.
And then there’s the Profile section. It allows players to personalize their gaming experience, enabling them to set a nickname, add a profile picture, and check their account balance.
BetAnySports offers dedicated customer support to its users. Registered players can utilize the live chat for immediate assistance.
Inquiries can also be made via email or through a toll-free phone line. The site’s Help Center, similar to Lucky 99’s, provides comprehensive information for all users.
>> Enjoy awesome lotto features at BetAnySports
If you prefer buying lottery tickets online in bundles, head to Mega Millions and try your luck!
Mega Millions offers three betting options: Standard, Syndicate, and Bundle bets.
In the Standard bet mode, players can bet on 3, 5, 7, 10, 15, 20, or 25 lines, just like in Powerball. Additionally, they can choose the Systematic method for their betting strategy.
The Syndicate option works on the same principle but with different offerings. In this mode, players buy shares, determining the percentage of potential winnings they gain. The options within the Syndicate mode include:
Unlike Powerball, Mega Millions does not include the “main number match guaranteed” option. This wide range of betting options allows players to tailor their gaming experience to their preferences, increasing their chances of winning.
The Bundle option at Mega Millions works similarly to the Powerball bundles. It allows players to purchase personal entries and Syndicate tickets at a discounted price. Three different bundles are available:
In addition, it offers one share of the 1,000 Lines Syndicate, one share of the 500 Lines Syndicate, one share of the 200 Lines Syndicate, and one share of the 56 Lines with Systematic x8 Syndicate. The price for the Extra bundle is reduced to $63.10 from the original price of $73.36.
Mega Millions offers several special betting types to enhance the player experience and increase the chances of winning. These features are similar to Powerball’s and include options like Quick Pick, Megaplier, Multi-Draw and Subscription, and Jackpot.
The Megaplier option functions similarly to Powerball’s “Power Play.” However, it has a few unique mechanics. The Megaplier can be x2, x3, x4, or x5 (not x10 like Power Play) and is randomly selected. It affects all non-jackpot wins, meaning any multiplier can affect any win.
The Multi-Draw feature allows players to pre-purchase 5, 10, 15, 25, or 52 draws with 15%, 20%, 21.5%, 22.5%, and 25% discounts, respectively. The Subscription method allows players to repeat the selected wagers automatically.
The Jackpot feature works the same as Powerball’s Jackpot feature. As soon as the 5 main numbers are drawn, players with them on their tickets can claim the Jackpot. If there are multiple winners, the total jackpot pool is evenly split among them. However, it’s important to note that Jackpot prizes are not affected by Megaplier multipliers.
Mega Millions offers robust customer support. This includes a live chat feature, accessible via the chat bubble on the screen, and a comprehensive Help Center similar to Powerball’s.
Additionally, on-site descriptions and explanations guide players, while queries can be sent through an email/contact form.
>> Buy your lottery tickets at Mega Millions
We prioritized sites that offered a diverse selection of high-quality lottery games. Whether it’s traditional draw lotteries, instant win games, or unique variations, the best sites cater to a wide range of player preferences and ensure a top-notch gaming experience.
We also considered the bonuses and promotions offered by each site. Those that provide attractive welcome bonuses, regular discounts, and loyalty programs scored higher on our list. After all, who doesn’t like a little extra value for their money?
We favored sites offering unique features like Quick Pick, Power Play, Multi-Draw, and Subscription options. Platforms providing substantial prizes, such as multi-million dollar jackpots and sizable second-place rewards, were also highly ranked for enhancing player engagement and reward.
A user-friendly mobile platform is essential in today’s on-the-go world. And when issues arise, responsive and helpful customer support can make all the difference. We want to see 24/7 support via live chat, email, and phone.
There are several good reasons why Powerball is the most popular lottery online among so many American players. In fact, here they are!
The online lottery offers a host of benefits compared to traditional lottery kiosks. Here’s why you should buy lottery tickets online.
Not all of them are legit, so don’t be quick to trust online lottery sites. Our top picks have been fully vetted, but if you want to try other sites, check their licenses and read online reviews from actual players.
Powerball is the best lottery online for most US players. Lucky99 has some of the best bonuses, while BetAnySports stands out as one of the most reputable platforms. As for Mega Millions, we are looking at some of the best bundle deals of all the online lotteries.
Yes, playing the lottery online in the US is safe and legal if you go for reputable options like Mega Millions and Powerball. As the online lottery industry grows, many services offer licensed and regulated environments where players can feel safe and at ease. Most online lottery sites are controlled and licensed by authorized bodies and independent regulators.
Absolutely. Mega Millions doesn’t have a dedicated mobile app but the site is fully optimized to for your mobile browser. You can play and watch the draw from anywhere using your mobile device.
Of course! Most online lottery sites have a dedicated section for past winners and jackpot history, where they publish information on previous wins. For example, one of Mega Millions’ recent wins is a $483 million ($256.9 million cash) by Johnnie Taylor of Queens, N.Y., last April 14, 2023.
Powerball: The best lottery site in the US overall. We are looking at national coverage and a chance to win the iconic Powerball jackpot – very hard to beat!
Lucky99: Some of the best promotional deals in the online lottery world. The platform supports multiple lottery types and greets all new players with up to $500 in welcome bonus money.
BetAnySports: A highly reputable mobile lottery online platform, operational for over 20 years. The site boasts four classic lottery options and gives up to $500 in sign-up bonus cash.
Mega Millions: If you like buying lottery tickets in bundles, Mega Millions has some of the best promotions you can find. The platform is effortless to navigate, making it very easy to purchase a lottery ticket.
All it takes to buy lottery tickets online is about five to ten minutes of your time. Here’s how to do it quickly and efficiently at the Powerball website!
Visit the Powerball website and register for an account. You’ll typically need to provide your name, address, email, and date of birth.
After registration, you will likely receive an email to verify your account. Click on the provided link in the email to confirm your account.
Once logged in, navigate to the Powerball section on the website.
Choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. You can usually opt for a Quick Pick, where the system randomly selects your numbers.
Decide if you want your numbers to run for more than one draw. Most sites allow you to play the same numbers for up to ten consecutive draws.
You can choose the Power Play option for a small fee, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes.
Add your ticket to your cart and proceed to checkout. Most sites offer various payment methods, such as credit cards, debit cards, or digital wallet options.
Powerball drawings occur every Wednesday and Saturday. You can check the results on the lottery website, and most sites will also email you if you win. Good luck!
Before diving into online lotteries, we believe it’s paramount to set a strategy and stick to it. Below are some of our top tips and tricks for playing lottery online.
Now that you know where to buy lottery tickets and how to purchase them, we believe you are ready to buy that online lottery ticket!
Again, our No. 1 recommendation is taking a shot at that Powerball jackpot, but you might also want to consider Mega Millions.
Whichever online lotteries you pursue, make sure to stay responsible and always play for fun!
