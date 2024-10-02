Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

Welcome Bonus – Get a 410% match bonus of up to $4,100, 75 free spins + a $75 FREE chip!

Payment Methods – VISA, MasterCard, American Express (AMEX), Discover, Diners Club International, Interac, ecoPayz, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and more.

Quick Overview

Ratings

Overall Rating – 4.85/5

Withdrawal Speed – 4.9/5

Bonuses & Offers – 4.7/5

Security – 5/5

Software & Games – 4.8/5

Key Features

Operating since 2004

250+ exclusive games

Dark, crisp user interface

Earn comp points as you play

24/7 live chat, email, and phone support

410% bonus up to $4,100 +75 free spins + $75 free chip for crypto

General Information

Casino Name: Buzzluck Casino

Owner: BeSoftware N.V. C-142955

Year Established: 2004

Devices: Windows, Android, iOS, MacOS

License: Curacao Gaming Authority

Language: English

Support: Email, Live Chat, Phone

Games

Games Offered: Slots, Table Games, Poker, and Specialty Titles

Number of Games: 322

Software: Realtime Gaming (RTG)

Max Jackpot: $1.2+ million

Payout Percentage: 94%

Payments

Banking Options: Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin + 10 more

Minimum Deposit: $35

Max Withdraw: $5,001

Payout Speed: 2-5 days

Buzzluck Casino opened its doors in 2004, and the site has been a trusted name in the online gambling industry for nearly two decades! The casino briefly closed in the early 2000s, but it re-launched under Club World Casino in 2011 and changed hands again in 2016.

Even with its storied history, Buzzluck is one of the oldest and most reputable online casinos.

Still, it’s hard to remain competitive in a saturated market. With so many other online casinos vying for your attention and loyalty, is Buzzluck Casino worth your time (and money)?

In this Buzzluck casino review, we’ve dug deep to show the positives and negatives of signing up with this online casino.

After discussing Buzzluck’s available bonuses, we’ll dive into its background, game library, customer support team, banking flexibility, mobile compatibility, and how the site treats its players.

Pros Around 300 slots, table games, and specialties

Daily bonuses + 410% match up to $4,100

Compatible with iOS & Android devices

Licensed, reputable RTG online casino

Simple, quick, hassle-free KYC process

Email, live chat, and phone support Cons No live dealer games

Low maximum withdrawal threshold

Buzzluck works closely with Realtime Gaming under the authority of its Curacao license, so the casino site is held to a much higher standard. For more than 18 years, Buzzluck has maintained an international audience with its stand-out game collection, daily bonuses, and helpful support!

We’re not the biggest fans of their $35 deposit minimum, but you must pay to play. Thankfully, Buzzluck more than offsets your first crypto deposit with their own $75 free chip – this special, no-deposit bonus is offered alongside their 250% initial match up to $2,500!

Speaking of Buzzluck’s latest promotions, we’ve compiled a list of their most recent bonuses.

Table of Contents

All the Buzzluck Casino bonuses you can claim:

BZL410 – All new players at Buzzluck Casino can grab a 410% match up to $4,100 and 75 spins, plus $75 in free chips.

WELCOMEBUZZ – Get an alternative 250% welcome bonus up to $2,500 + $75 free chip for crypto gamblers.

BUZZMON – Deposit up to $100 every Monday and claim two 70% reload bonuses. If you deposit over $100, you’ll score two 75% bonus slots. Crypto bettors get an extra 5%!

BUZZTUE – You’ll get an unlimited 70% slots bonus every Tuesday! Crypto bettors will receive an extra 5% when they use the promo code “BUZZTUE” with their qualifying deposit.

BUZZWED – On Wednesdays, online casino players will receive three 80% reload bonuses up to any amount. Crypto gamblers will score an extra 5% in slots bonus funds.

BUZZTHU – Every time you use the code “BUZZTHU” on Thursdays, you’ll receive a 65% reload promo and 25 bonus free spins on Cleopatra’s Gold. Crypto bettors get an extra 5%!

BUZZFRI – There’s more fun to be had at Buzzluck! Use the bonus code “BUZZFRI” every Friday and score two 70% reload bonuses. Crypto bettors will get a $20 free chip + 5% extra!

BUZZWEEKEND – The weekend is here, and Buzzluck’s game library looks lonely! Use the code “BUZZWEEKEND” every Saturday and Sunday. You’ll receive an unlimited 75% slots bonus, and Bitcoin bettors will score an extra 5%.

CRYPTO80 – Bitcoin rollers should use the promo code “CRYPTO80” at Buzzluck. You’ll score an unlimited 80% bonus up to $1,000, but they’re just getting started. If you redeem this bonus seven times in seven days, you’ll receive a $70 no-deposit free chip!

Other Top Online Casinos Like Buzzluck

Casinos & Details Ignition MyBookie Slots.lv Number of Games 300+ 550+ 350+ Payment Methods MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover, MatchPay, eCheck, Wire Transfer, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether MasterCard, Visa, P2P, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, BNB, Solana, Cardano, Tether, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover, MatchPay, eCheck, Wire Transfer, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether Payout Speed Crypto: 24 Hours Bank: 3-7 Days Courier: 5-15 Days Crypto: 24+ Hours Bank: 5-10 Days Courier: 5-15 Days Crypto: 24 Hours Bank: 3-7 Days Courier: 5-15 Days Most Suitable For Poker Games Casino & Sports Betting Jackpot Slots Bonuses 300% Up to $3,000 Casino + Poker Bonus 150% Up to $750 Casino Bonus (Code: MYB150) $3,000 Welcome Package ($2,000 For FIAT)

Best Buzzluck Casino Bonuses

Before diving into the action with your first deposit, you should know that you can only claim one welcome bonus per account or IP address. Trying to circumvent these restrictions is known as bonus abuse, and getting caught in the act may have disastrous consequences.

If your online casino account gets flagged, you’ll lose any money you’ve already deposited and any winnings you might have earned. Trust us when we tell you – it’s not worth it.

On a more positive note, we’ve discussed the fine print regarding each bonus down below!

Buzzluck has one of the most generous welcome packages for new players. Once you sign up here, fund your account, and enter the code “BZL410”, you will receive a 410% match up to $4,100 plus 75 free spins on the Cash Bandits 3 slot game.

However, the fun doesn’t stop here. Make your first deposit with one of the digital coins supported by Buzzluck Casino, and you’ll earn $75 in free chips. The bonus can be used on slots, keno, and scratch cards, while a free chip is only valid for slot machines.

Need an alternate sign-up bonus? Use the code “WELCOMEBUZZ” with your first qualifying deposit of $35 or more. Both crypto and fiat players will secure a 250% match up to $2,500, but only Bitcoin bettors will take advantage of a $75 free chip!

This promotion comes with wagering requirements, and you can play online slots with your funds. You can bet a maximum of $10 per spin without voiding your bonus winnings. Your bonus has no max cash out, but your $75 free chip has a 10x cashout limitation.

Start your week on the right foot and use the code “BUZZMON” with two qualifying deposits every Monday. For each deposit up to $100, you’ll get a 70% slots bonus. If you deposit more than $100, you’ll get a 75% slots bonus. Crypto players get an extra 5%.

You can wager up to $10 per spin, and this promotion is for slots only. New sign-ups must satisfy 35x wagering requirements, but no maximum cashout restrictions exist.

Use the Buzzluck Casino bonus code “BUZZTUE” every single Tuesday. You’ll score a 70% slots bonus redeemable up to any amount, and crypto bettors will get an extra 5%. New sign-ups must satisfy 35x wagering requirements, and you can wager up to $10 per spin.

It’s rare to find truly unlimited bonuses from the top-rated real money online casinos, but Buzzluck stands out!

Celebrate the middle of the week at Buzzluck Casino! Every hump day, use the code “BUZZWED” thrice. For each qualifying deposit, you’ll receive an 80% slots bonus! Of course, if you’d rather get an 85% deposit bonus, fund your account with Bitcoin.

New sign-ups will have to meet Buzzluck’s 35x playthrough, and you can wager up to $10 for each spin. Additionally, this promo is only for slot games.

On Thursdays, fiat players can redeem a 65% slots bonus and 25 free spins on Cleopatra’s Gold when they use the code “BUZZTHU” with a cash deposit! Crypto bettors will secure a more generous 70% reload bonus.

You can spend a maximum of $10 per game, round, or spin. However, each free slot spin on Cleopatra’s Gold is worth $5. New sign-ups must satisfy Buzzluck’s 35x playthrough.

Get a head-start on your weekend using the code “BUZZFRI” every Friday. Make two qualifying deposits and score a 70% slots bonus for each! Crypto bettors will receive an extra 5%, and if you decide to redeem this code twice, you’ll claim a $20 no-deposit free chip for your troubles.

Your Friday deposit bonus and $20 free chip have 35x wagering requirements attached, and you’re now limited to playing online slots. You can also wager a maximum of $10 per spin without voiding your bonus. Finally, your $20 free chip comes with a 10x cashout limit.

Weekends are special at this online casino. Buzzluck’s celebratory reload package marks the occasion! Use the code “BUZZWEEKEND” as often as possible, every Saturday and Sunday. Each time you make a qualifying deposit, you’ll score a 75% slots bonus up to any amount!

Crypto bettors will receive an 80% slots bonus instead, but you’ll have to satisfy 35x wagering requirements either way. You can wager a maximum of $10 per spin without voiding your bonus!

Buzzluck is one of the best Bitcoin casino sites where crypto depositors get a better deal with most promotions. Use the code “CRYPTO80” whenever you deposit with Bitcoin! With each qualifying transaction, you’ll get a staggering 80% match up to $1,000!

If you redeem this code seven times in seven days, you’ll get a $70 free chip. Contact Buzzluck’s customer support team to claim your online casino no deposit bonus!

The code “CRYPTO80” comes with 35x wagering requirements and no cashout limit! However, your $70 free chip has a higher playthrough and 10x maximum cashout restriction.

Is Buzzluck Casino Legit?

Buzzluck Casino is 100% safe, trustworthy, and reputable! The site has changed ownership a few times but has never lost its operating license. Since the Club World Group took over in 2016, they haven’t looked back!

Since 2004, Buzzluck has earned a positive track record and reputation for its fair gaming practices. Our team of experts only reviews licensed and regulated online casinos. In short, we’ve done the research, so you can just sit back and relax.

Licensed casino sites are held to a higher operating standard than many other casinos.

Buzzluck Casino operates under the authority of BeSoftware N.V., which is an offshoot of Curacao’s stringent online licensing board. You can expect fair games, legitimate bonuses, helpful customer support, and secure payment options! In this case, it’s not too good to be true.

Still, before you start playing online casino real money games, check your local laws. Even if Buzzluck Casino offers its services in your jurisdiction, regional laws take precedence.

How to Sign Up & Play Casino Games At Buzzluck

If you’re new to gambling online, you’re probably wondering how to start with Buzzluck Casino. We’ve created a simple, step-by-step guide for claiming your first deposit bonus!



Create A New Online Casino Account Access Buzzluck Casino

Click the “Join Now & Play” button

Enter your preferred email address

Create a Buzzluck Casino casino login

Fill out any required personal information

Certify that you’re 21+ years of age

Click the green “Join Now” button Verify Your Phone Number With Buzzluck Check your SMS text messages for a new code

Enter your unique code on Buzzluck’s website

Verify your mobile phone number to continue Enter Your Bonus Code & Deposit Funds! Go back to Buzzluck’s home page

Navigate to their “Cashier” section

Choose any payment method listed

Enter your preferred bonus code

Deposit $35 or more to your account

Start playing around 300 real money games!

How Does Buzzluck Casino Treat Its Players?

Before you sign up with any online casino, you should be concerned with how they treat their players. Our experts did the research in this department, so you can rest assured that Buzzluck treats its players like royalty!

From their helpful customer support team to their daily bonuses and simple KYC procedures, they’ve made it easy for new players to sign up and start having fun immediately! Unlike many other gambling sites, Buzzluck has a dedicated phone hotline and 24/7 chat and email.

Our team received lightning-quick replies, and we guarantee you’re in good hands.

Bank transfers and debit card payouts can take 2-5 days, but this time frame largely depends on your primary financial institution. Comparatively, Buzzluck delivers crypto and e-wallet payouts to your account in just a few hours.

While we’re on the subject, Buzzluck Casino won’t make you jump through hoops to verify your identity. Just upload a photo of your ID card, most recent utility bill, and credit card information (if applicable) to their 24/7 email hotline. Generally, Buzzluck verifies new sign-ups in just 1-3 days.

Finally, Buzzluck cares about its players beyond the latest game launch. If you need support, visit their Responsible Gambling webpage. Get in touch using any of the customer service options – their team is more than happy to set deposit limits and force a break on your behalf.

Buzzluck Review: Why Play Online Casino Games Here?

Game Variety

4.8 / 5.0

Buzzluck Casino has something for everyone, but we found no live games in their collection. As such, their line-up mostly appeals to casual players! Still, new sign-ups are spoiled for choice with 320+ exclusive slots, virtual table games like online roulette, and specialty options.

High rollers can play Aztec’s Millions and take home up to $1.2+ million with a single lucky spin!

If you ever get tired of playing classic casino games, you’ll have some room to breathe. Broaden your horizons with Hot Dice, Joker Poker, Deuces Wild, scratch cards, and arcade-style titles!

Bonus Codes

4.7 / 5.0

Buzzluck Casino incentivizes its players to stick around with daily bonuses. No matter when you decide to log on for a gaming session, you’ll have the opportunity to score bonus cash and free spins. Still, their 410% welcome package up to $4,100 and 75 spins is arguably our favorite promotion.

Here’s the cherry on top – crypto gamblers will receive an extra $75 free chip with their first deposit. Use the promo code “BZL410” to secure your pie slice!

Banking Options

4.9 / 5.0

You can use all major debit card brands, Bitcoin, Litecoin, ETH, USDT, and Bitcoin Cash, to make deposits at Buzzluck Casino. They also accept payments via Diners Club International.

Before playing games and scoring bonuses, you’ll need to deposit a minimum of $35. However, their BTC withdrawal minimum is set to $50 equivalent. If you’re requesting a bank transfer or check payout, you’ll have to earn between $200 – $300 before seeing your winnings delivered.

If you are into Bitcoin gambling, this will be a perfect fit since crypto withdrawals take 24 hours to reach you, while fiat payouts take 2-5 days.

Mobile Compatibility

4.7 / 5.0

Buzzluck doesn’t have a native mobile app for iOS or Android devices, but you can download their desktop software to enjoy an even smoother game experience. Mobile bettors must access Buzzluck’s instant-play app using their smartphone’s native web browser.

Either way, Buzzluck’s user interface feels crisp and responsive. All their best games load within seconds, and it’s easy to pinpoint your favorite titles using their beginner-friendly search filters!

Customer Support

4.9 / 5.0

Buzzluck Casino makes it easy and convenient for players to contact a real person. They offer 24/7 live chat support, a dedicated email hotline, and a phone support number. Not many casinos have a phone number, so we commend their willingness to go the extra mile!

Our experts received an immediate chat reply from a real person, and we waited on hold for less than 10 minutes before speaking with an agent over the phone. You’re in excellent hands!

Software Providers

4.8 / 5.0

Buzzluck Casino works exclusively with Real Time Gaming (RTG). This software company was established in 1998. RTG is a well-respected, provably fair, and entertaining game provider!

In addition to Buzzluck, RTG sponsors some of the best gambling sites like Ignition and Slots.lv. They deliver an immersive, detail-oriented, and cutting-edge gaming experience at Buzzluck!

Security & Fair Play

5 / 5.0

The Buzzluck website is licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Authority, and BeSoftware N.V. owns them Although Buzzluck has changed management once or twice, they’ve never lost their focus on secure, fair gaming practices.

They utilize top-level encryption practices to shield your personal information from harm’s way, and they rely on random number generators to verify the authenticity of each game they offer.

Buzzluck Casino Overall Review Score

After considering our benchmarks, we concluded this Buzzluck Casino review with a 4.85 out of 5-star rating. Saying that Buzzluck is a good casino would be an egregious understatement – even after 19 years in the business, they’re still one of the best.

Still, there’s no perfect online casino, and Buzzluck has one major flaw to correct. Firstly, their deposit and payout minimums are too high for our liking. Crypto players get a better deal in this area, but cash players should be wary of their $200/$300 payout minimum.

What To Consider Before Signing Up for a Buzzluck Account

Before you sign up with Buzzluck Casino, you should consider your country of residence. They don’t accept players from the Netherlands, Antilles, Russian Federation, Costa Rica, Romania, Portugal, Australia, Austria, Slovenia, or Slovakia. This is entirely due to licensing restrictions.

You should also consider their accepted forms of currency. Buzzluck Casino accepts deposits made through Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, USDT, Ethereum, Diners Club International, and all major debit/credit cards. Payouts are issued via bank wire, courier check, and Bitcoin.

As always, please check your local laws before signing up with Buzzluck. While it may be perfectly legal to play free casino games with Buzzluck, real-money gambling regulations will vary depending on your jurisdiction. Local laws should take precedence.

Other Amazing Online Casinos Similar to Buzzluck

Ignition and Buzzluck have a similar number of games, but seasoned poker players and skill gamers will have a better time with Ignition. They host a 24/7 online poker room, 8+ video poker variants, and 34+ live dealer games of online blackjack, baccarat, and roulette!

Some players argue that Ignition is the best live casino online, and we agree.

When you join their live poker room, you’ll connect with thousands of players in real time. Ignition’s tables are 5-10% softer than average, and they don’t hire professionals to skew the house edge – as such, you’ll enjoy the amateur competition for huge cash prizes.

Check out Ignition’s “Monthly Milly” tournament whenever you’re ready to up the stakes!

As the name would suggest, MyBookie doubles as an online sportsbook and casino platform. They specialize in horse racing events! You can wager on thoroughbred, greyhound, and harness races from 45+ popular international tracks. They also cover 30+ mainstream sports!

If you’d rather bet on the latest NFL game than spin through slots, use the code “MYB50” and redeem their 50% sportsbook match up to $1,000. Alternatively, you can play 250+ online slots, tables, and specialty games with MyBookie’s 150% casino bonus of up to $750!

Whether you’re here to play Perfect Pairs or cheer your favorite horse to the finish line, MyBookie is a “one-stop-shop” for casino traditionalists and sportsbook veterans.

Slots.lv caters towards high rollers with over 40 progressive jackpots and around a dozen “Hot Drop” jackpot machines. If you’re the kind of player who likes to go big or go home, you can play Reels & Wheels XL or Shopping Spree to win seven-figure prizes.

Right now, the luckiest jackpot hunters at Slots.lv can potentially take home $1.17 million. This figure is bound to climb unless somebody pops the bubble! Still, if you’re looking for something virtually guaranteed, their “Hot Drop” Jackpots drop five-figure sums of cash daily.

Somebody has to win – could it be you? Find out with their generous welcome package and boost your chances with up to $3,000 in additional bonus funds.

If you’re interested in more bonuses offered by this casino, check out Slots.lv review guide, where you will find all the available promos.

Buzzluck Casino Review Wrap-up: Is It Right For You?

Buzzluck Casino is a top online casino in 2024. Their game library mostly appeals towards casual players, but they have plenty of dedicated options for seasoned veterans! Our experts were most impressed with Buzzluck’s phone support hotline and their daily reload bonuses.

Buzzluck delivers a full-featured, premium gaming experience from start to finish. We’d sooner suggest MyBookie for sports enthusiasts, but casino traditionalists are sure to have a blast. So, what are you waiting for? Use the code “BZL410” and score up to $4,100 in bonuses.

You’d better do it quickly, because generous offers like these could disappear without warning

Buzzluck Review – FAQs

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: