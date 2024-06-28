Table of Contents :

Cafe Casino is a charming real money online casino that has developed a following in the online gambling community. In this article, we go through Cafe Casino’s nitty-gritty to see if it deserves all the acclaim it gets or if you’d be better off betting elsewhere.

The bad news? It isn’t a real cafe.

The good news? Pretty much everything else.

But read our complete Cafe Casino review to find out more as we take you though its bonuses, payouts, games, and more.

Pros Been around since 2016 Up to $2,500 crypto welcome offer Fantastic mobile support Over 170 exciting slots and table games Cafe Perks loyalty program 24/7 support Accepts several cryptocurrencies Cons Low weekly payout cap on some methods Bonuses for crypto players are better

If that piques your interest and you want to see what we found in our deep-dive into Cafe Casino’s features, read on.

#1 5/5 5/5 Welcome Bonus Get a 350% match deposit of up to $2,500 Key Features Operating since 2016

24/7 customer support Play Now

Every Cafe Casino bonus you can claim (June, 2024)

Crypto Welcome Bonus 350% crypto first deposit bonus for up to $2,500 Fiat Welcome Bonus 250% up to $1,500 on your first deposit Weekly Mystery Bonus A different bonus each week $100 Referral Bonus Invite your friends and get $100 when you convince them to sign up BESTCASINO125 125% match up to $250 + 25 free spins on Golden Buffalo

Best Cafe Casino Bonuses for June, 2024

Cafe Casino Welcome Bonus

Depending on your preferred payment method, you can access one of two great welcome bonuses. The first bonus – available to players who use their credit cards to load up – will receive a generous 250% deposit match bonus of up to $1,500 on their first deposit.

Players who use cryptocurrency to pad out their bankroll will receive a 350% deposit match bonus doling out up to $2,500 in bonus cash instead.

Once you’ve played through your generous welcome bonus, you can keep your account topped up with Cafe Casino’s exciting weekly mystery bonus.

What are the terms for the mystery bonus? Who knows! It’s different every week. But the great news is that if you are unhappy with what is being offered one week, you only have to wait until Thursday when they roll out a new bonus.

If you can talk your friends into signing up at Cafe Casino using your unique referral code, Cafe Casino will give you a $100 bonus for each friend that signs up and makes a deposit of $20 or more. And if they make their first deposit with one of the approved forms of crypto, you’ll get an additional $25 on top of that.

Players can activate the BESTCASINO125 promo code in their account to get a 125% match up to $250 on their next deposit with 30x wagering requirements. Not only that, but this bonus comes with 25 free spins on the popular Golden Buffalo slot machine, with each spin being worth $0.40.

Is Cafe Casino Legit?

Yes, we consider Cafe Casino legit and trustworthy by just about every metric you can imagine.

First, it is owned and operated by Lynton Limited, a fantastic company that owns several respected online casino properties, including a few casinos we like to play at ourselves.

Secondly, Cafe Casino holds a Curacao gaming license through the Curacao eGaming Licensing Authority. This organization has been licensing casinos, bingo halls, online bookmakers, and more since 1999 and is well-regarded in the industry.

Additionally, thanks to industry-leading SSL encryption, you should feel safe and secure using the Cafe Casino website. You can rest assured that every bit of data you transfer to and from the casino will be protected from prying eyes.

And you can take this protection even further by playing with one of the approved forms of cryptocurrency, which adds an additional layer of anonymity and security to your transactions.

Finally, Cafe Casino only works with some of the most trustworthy names in online gambling software. Bodog, RealTime Gaming, Revolver Gaming, Rival, and more were tapped to build Cafe Casino’s exciting selection of slots and table games.

Cafe Casino also uses the well-respected Visionary iGaming for the impressive collection of live dealer games.

#1 5/5 5/5 Welcome Bonus Get a 350% match deposit of up to $2,500 Key Features Operating since 2016

24/7 customer support Play Now

How to Sign Up and Claim Cafe Casino Bonuses

If you’re ready to commit, you can follow this step-by-step guide to create your account and claim your first bonus – and it will only take a few minutes from start to finish.

step 01 Getting Started Use this link to make your way to the Cafe Casino landing page and click the “JOIN” button at the top of your screen. step 02 Creating an Account Fill out the form with all your personal information. Cafe Casino will require your name, date of birth, and phone number. You also have to pick your local currency and create a password. Once you’ve completed everything, you can agree to the Terms of Service and click Register. step 03 Claiming your Bonus After you’re verified and able to log in, click on the profile icon at the top right of the screen, and you’ll be able to make your first deposit and claim your welcome. That’s it, you’re all done!

How Does Cafe Casino Treat Its Players?

From what we’ve seen while doing our research and first-hand experience, Cafe Casino puts in the work to offer a safe and secure experience for its players. We looked into everything from what customer support measures they have in place to their various KYC and responsible gambling policies and came back pleasantly surprised. Check it out.

Customer Support

No matter your issues or questions, Cafe Casino offers incredible support options to get you the help/information you need. And every one of them is available 24/7.

The first place we recommend checking out, regardless of what the particular issue is, is the Help Center. This casino is packed with many articles and FAQ topics with answers to almost every basic question, whether it’s what sort of deposit fees you can expect or questions about back betting at the live dealer tables.

If you can’t find an answer in the Help Center or prefer your support to have the human touch, you can contact the Cafe Casino support staff 24/7 via live chat or email.

When we tested these options a couple of hours before, we got a response via email, which is great for email – but if you’re in a hurry, we recommend the live chat. Not only did we have a response over live chat within a couple of minutes, but the representative on the other end was extremely helpful and patiently answered a few questions for us.

That alone would be a perfect array of help options, but it doesn’t stop there. There’s also an on-site forum where you can communicate with – and get answers from – a ton of people on the support team and in the Cafe Casino community. This is a great way to get answers to less clear-cut questions.

KYC Policies

To not only ensure that you are who you say you are – and that whoever you are is old enough to gamble – Cafe Casino reserves the right to use a 3rd party verification service. This is a straightforward and painless process but does require you to provide honest, accurate information when creating your account.

This way, if you are subject to KYC verification, everything matches up with any documents you must send to prove who you are – usually some form of government ID or other such documentation.

Responsible Gaming

Cafe Casino is dedicated to responsible gaming, including the prevention of people under the age of 18 from gambling at all by requiring age certification at sign-up. This casino also actively monitors potentially underage accounts and may require photo IDs to be used and verified via a 3rd party.

Additionally, you will have the ability to reach out to the Cafe Casino staff to set betting limits on your account or to self-exclude for a time so you can take a break. They will permanently disable your account if you need all forms of temptation removed. Regardless.

#1 5/5 5/5 Welcome Bonus Get a 350% match deposit of up to $2,500 Key Features Operating since 2016

24/7 customer support Play Now

Cafe Casino Review: Why Play Casino Games at Cafe Casino

In this next section, we break down what makes Cafe Casino shine – but we’ll also point out anything we are not thrilled about. We’ll provide scores for criteria like game variety, available promotions, customer support, etc. This should help you decide whether or not Cafe Casino is the right casino for you.

Game Variety

4.6 / 5.0

The Cafe Casino game library consists of a wealth of exciting online slots, table games, and specialty games from some of the top providers in the industry. And with almost 200 games, you’ll surely find something to scratch your itch, regardless of the game style you crave.

Slots

As with the other best online casinos, most games in Cafe Casino’s arsenal consist of various slot machines. You’ll find everything from games styled after old-school 3-reel slots from the eighties – like Luxe 555 – to more modern video slots that feature exciting rule variants.

We enjoyed cozying up to more popular titles like Golden Buffalo, A Night with Cleo, Instant Inferno, etc.

Cafe Casino is also constantly updating its library of games as well, so among the fan favorites, you’ll find shiny new gems like Vikings, Galapagos Islands, Oasis Dreams, and the beautifully styled Opera of the Masks – an excellent choice for players who want an exciting game backed up by beautiful Chinese-styled artwork…….

There’s also a massive selection of progressive jackpot slots, with jackpot prizes ranging from $1,000 up to Shopping Spree’s $1.19 million.

Then you have the Hot Drop Jackpot slots, a collection of fantastic games like Golden Buffalo and 777 Deluxe with additional jackpots. Players will try their luck with each spin for one of three must-drop jackpots, including an Hourly, Daily, and $300,000 Super Jackpot.

If you’re looking for a little extra excitement in your progressive jackpot slots, it’s an excellent addition.

Table Games

We found a wide range of table games at Cafe Casino. Players will be able to enjoy American and European roulette, single and double-deck blackjack (as well as some other exciting varieties), baccarat, craps, Caribbean Stud poker, Caribbean Hold ‘em, Tri-card poker, Let’em ride, Pai Gow poker, Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, and Roll the Dice.

This isn’t even counting the impressive collection of 1, 3, and 10-hand video poker games, the keno, jackpot bingo, or the Thunder Crash crash gambling game… okay, so the last one isn’t anything like a table game. Still, it’s well worth checking out if you want to put your luck and intuition to the test.

Live Dealer Games

The Cafe Casino site hosts a decent collection of live dealer games from the Visionary iGaming studio. Players can enjoy European and American roulette, baccarat, super 6, and blackjack. There are two tables for each game except for blackjack, where we found a couple of dozen tables, including two Early Payout blackjack games with unlimited seats.

Bonuses and Promotions

4.8 / 5.0

Cafe Casino starts your bankroll off strong with a 250% match welcome bonus of up to $1,500 for credit card deposits and a 350% match of up to $2,500 for players who use cryptocurrency.

After that, you’ll have access to a mystery bonus that changes what is offered every Thursday and a nice referral program letting you cash in on many rewards if you can get your friends to join using your referral link.

Then there are a variety of promo codes they release, offering special bonuses. Like the BESTCASINO125 bonus code, you can use it to get a 125% match bonus worth up to $250. This bonus code also includes 25 free spins on the fan-favorite Golden Buffalo slot game.

Finally, there’s the Cafe Casino Perks program, where you can level up your account by earning loyalty points by playing casino games. As you level up your account, the conversion rate from points into bonus cash decreases, so the more you play, the faster you earn. This is a fantastic, simple loyalty program and one of the best we’ve found.

Banking Methods

4.7 / 5.0

Players can top up their accounts with various deposit and withdrawal methods. Deposits can be made with major credit cards, bank transfers, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether at Cafe Casino. Due to this variety of crypto options, it should come as no surprise it’s listed in our article on the top BTC casinos.

You’ll also be able to use a variety of e-wallets like Paypal and Zelle through MatchPay – but you may lose access to promotions with this method.

Cafe Casino payout methods are mostly the same as the deposit options, and fees are reasonable regardless of method… which is to say crypto transactions are free, while credit card deposits have a small transaction fee after your first deposit. Most withdrawals are free except for Cheque by Courier.

Payout times are blazing fast except for some old-school options, but payout max limits are lackluster for most non-crypto options (with no caps).

Mobile Compatibility

4.7 / 5.0

While we would like to see downloadable mobile apps for Android and iOS devices, we can’t complain too much. Cafe Casino has created a fantastic mobile website that runs beautifully on every device we tested.

Not only is the website easily navigated from mobile phones and tablets, but all of the games we tested looked and ran great, with hardly any appreciable load times (though that may vary depending on the quality of your network).

The live dealer casino also ran nicely from our test devices. However, we always recommend players connect to a WiFi network before streaming live dealer games, as many mobile networks do not deliver a consistent experience.

Customer Support

4.8 / 5.0

Cafe Casino offers some of the best support in the industry. Not only will you have 24/7 access to the excellent and considerate customer support team through the live chat function and email, but there is a surprisingly in-depth help center and an on-site support forum.

This gives players a wide range of options for getting answers to questions, solutions to problems, and ears to bend.

Software

4.9 / 5.0

One of the things that stood out for us was Cafe Casino’s dedication to using reputable software providers. We found various games from Genesis Gaming, RTG, NetEnt, Bovada Gaming, and more.

This means you’ll not only be able to play some of the most popular casino games around but also that they are powered by companies well known for their dedication to fairness and fun.

Even Visionary iGaming – the studio providing live dealer blackjack, baccarat, and roulette to Cafe Casino – is considered one of the most trustworthy studios by many players, even if they lack some of the game diversity some of their competitors deliver.

Security and Fair Play

4.9 / 5.0

We strongly recommend Cafe Casino as a secure and fair place to play casino games for several reasons. A proper igaming license helps lend credibility to this gambling site and proper end-to-end SSL encryption.

Unfortunately, unlike its sister-site Slots.lv, Cafe Casino has not yet received eCogra certification. However, this doesn’t worry us much because they’re both owned by Lynton Limited, well-known for its industry-leading casino standards.

Café Casino Review Score

4.8 / 5.0

This casino nails a lot of what it sets out to accomplish. While it does have some minor areas for improvement, overall, we consider this a fantastic casino ideal for the best online slot machines and table game players.

The welcome package was one of the big highlights for us. Getting up to 350% match on your first deposit is a great way to start your account. With the easy-to-understand loyalty program, a huge amount of free play is available… and plenty of great games to use that free play on, especially if you like progressive jackpot slots, cards, and bingo.

#1 5/5 5/5 Welcome Bonus Get a 350% match deposit of up to $2,500 Key Features Operating since 2016

24/7 customer support Play Now

Things To Consider Before Signing Up at Cafe Casino

While Cafe Casino is a solid, high-scoring casino – it’s not for everyone. With that in mind, here are a few things to remember before signing up.

One of the most important things to recognize is that Cafe Casino has several geo-restrictions. You need to check the site’s terms and conditions page for a list of the restricted countries or regions.

Australia is one of the countries where Cafe Casino isn’t available. If you come from the Land Down Under, check out our list of the best online casinos in Australia.

Only a few cryptocurrencies are accepted, as outlined above in the Banking Methods section. Also, players who deposit using MatchPay may not qualify for some promotions.

And as always, we encourage players to research their local laws and regulations before engaging in online gambling.

Other Amazing Online Casinos Like Cafe Casino

This is a solid choice for players looking for a perfect blend of slots and online poker. The casino game selection at Ignition Casino is very similar to what you’ll find at Cafe Casino (there is a lot of crossovers).

Still, adding high-stakes poker tournaments and exciting poker games against other players adds a new dimension to your betting. If you’d like to learn more about this, read our Ignition Casino review.

This blend is further supported by Ignition’s welcome package, which offers not one but two 100% match bonuses worth $1,000 each. One bonus for slots and table games, the other for the poker tables. Deposit with crypto, and you’ll get two 150% bonuses worth $1,500 each instead.

If you’re looking for a little sports betting alongside your casino games, MyBookie might be just the thing. This fantastic gambling site not only offers up to over 250 casino games – primarily focusing on BetSoft’s library of slots and table games – but one of the best sportsbooks in the business. You’ll find competitive odds on over 20 sports and plenty of promotions.

The MYB50 promo code gives players a 50% match on their first deposit of up to $1,000 in bonus cash to use on the sportsbook. This bonus comes with a delightful 10x wagering requirement and only scratches the bonuses’ surface.

If you like almost everything about Cafe Casino but want a little more game variety and a welcome bonus that doesn’t require so much commitment up front, Slots.lv is that casino. Another Lynton LTD casino, Slots.lv has a very similar website layout with even more software providers under its belt. And it just so happens to have its eCOGRA certification.

Instead of one big bonus up front, new players will get a 200% match up to $1,000 on their first deposit plus a 100% match up to $500 on the next eight deposits with 35x wagering requirements.

Or, if they deposit with crypto, they’ll get a 300% match up to $1,500 on the first deposit plus eight 150% match bonuses worth $750 each, making it a whopping $7,500 in bonuses with the same 35x wagering requirements.

Not quite what you were looking for? Check out more reviews:

Other Cafe Casino Reviews Online

Because we don’t think you should just take our word on Cafe Casino’s viability as your next online gambling site, we’ve compiled a few reviews from players like you. This way, you can see what Cafe Casino looks like from someone who doesn’t play games and write reviews for a living.

#1 5/5 5/5 Welcome Bonus Get a 350% match deposit of up to $2,500 Key Features Operating since 2016

24/7 customer support Play Now

Cafe Casino Review: Does it Live Up to its Reputation?

Cafe Casino offers a solid online gambling experience thanks to top-notch customer service, a solid selection of popular games from some of the industry’s best-loved providers, and generous bonuses. The site lives up to its reputation as one of the best gambling sites.

That said, we’d still like to see a wider range of accepted cryptocurrencies and a broader games library, but even without those things, this is still a good choice for experienced and rookie gamblers.

Remember to focus on having fun and never wager more than you can afford to lose.

Frequently Asked Questions About Cafe Casino