Jackpot City Casino is the most popular online casino in Canada, so right from the get-go it has a lot of expectations to deliver on. Are they able to, though?

That’s what we’ll talk about in this comprehensive Jackpot City Casino Canada review. We will lay down all the pros and cons of playing here, the bonuses for new players, and other vital information players should know.

Before we dive in, here’s an overview of the site’s pros and cons.

Pros Up to C$1,600 welcome offer Over C$2M Mega Moolah jackpot C$5 minimum deposit for bonuses Reliable 24/7 support More than 500 top-tier games Six-tier loyalty program Fully mobile-optimized casino Cons No crypto options Needs more live dealer games

Jackpot City Casino Bonuses

Welcome Package: Claim up to C$1,600 in bonuses across your first four deposits

10 Free Shots to Win C$1M: Get 10 free shots to win $1 million on your first deposit

Daily Deal: Get a new bonus personally tailored to your account every day

Loyalty Program: Play games to earn points and exchange them for cash prizes

With the basics out of the way, it’s time to start reviewing Jackpot City Casino in-depth. Let’s begin with the casino’s stand-out features and then slowly cover everything else.

Most Outstanding Features of Jackpot City Casino Canada

With a wide selection of high-quality casino games, brilliant features, and great bonuses, Jackpot City is worth all the praise they have received over the years. And there have been many years indeed.

Jackpot City Casino opened its doors in 1998 and is considered one of the oldest online casinos out there.

But what really makes it stand out in a fiercely competitive industry?

Style and Feel of Jackpot City Casino: Jackpot City Casino has a jazzy Atlantic City look and feel to it with a slightly retro twist. The layout and design is busy with a lot going on. While some might prefer a more simple and uncluttered look, the site serves up a lot of excitement with its user interface.

VIP and Loyalty Program: Jackpot City Casino’s loyalty rewards program consists of six levels: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Prive. How often you play and the amounts you bet will determine how you progress up the loyalty program ladder.

It doesn’t cost you anything extra, and loyalty points can be redeemed for bonus credit added to your balance. The Prive level allows you VIP access to a number of additional services, such as bigger bonuses, access to exclusive events, and more personalized service with a personal VIP host.

Exclusive Bonuses: This Canadian online casino is a little like Santa when it comes to the exclusive rewards it offers. You can enjoy bonus spins, daily deals, cashback rewards, and additional loyalty points.

Payments and Withdrawals: Jackpot City Casino has a brilliant array of banking deposit and withdrawal options from credit and debit card facilities, Interac, Paysafecard, EcoPayz, iDebit and Instant Payments by Citadel to MuchBetter, Neosurf and Flexepin.

Quality Customer Service: Jackpot City Casino has a great customer support function. You can contact their customer support via 24/7 via live chat and email. Additionally, they have a super helpful FAQs section, which covers just about anything you need to know about online gambling at Jackpot City Casino.

Is Jackpot City a Legit Canadian Online Casino?

Jackpot City Casino has built up a fantastic reputation in its long history of exceptional quality gambling as one of the safest online casinos in Canada. Licensed and regulated by a Malta Gaming Authority license and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, this online casino enjoys over two decades of reliability from a fair gaming perspective and positive customer reviews.

Malta Gaming Authority is one of the most trusted licensing and regulation authorities out there, providing valuable services such as player fairness and transparency, crime prevention, anti-money laundering protocols, the prevention of underage gambling, and the protection of vulnerable gamblers.

Equally, the Kahnawake Gaming Commission is also a well-respected regulator within the Mohawk territory of Kahnawake. This body regulates some of the biggest names in online gambling, and their seal of approval is a feather in any legal online casino site’s cap.

In the user reviews sections of most review websites, you will find a host of positive feedback for Jackpot City Casino. As with all casinos that have been around for as long as Jackpot City Casino has, you will find a few unfavorable reviews; however, no company can ever claim to be perfect.

How to Sign Up and Claim a Bonus at JackpotCity Online Casino

Are you excited to jump on the incredible games available at Jackpot City? No worries, we’ve got your back. Here’s how you can set up an account and start playing at Jackpot City Casino Canada.

step 01 Create your Online Casino Account Go to Jackpot City Casino’s homepage and click the “Sign Up” button in the top right-hand corner

Enter your username, password and email address

Enter your name, surname and date of birth

Fill in your details, such as your address and telephone number, and click “Register” step 02 Verify your Email Address Remember to verify your email before depositing money

To verify your email go to your inbox. Check your junk folder if you do not find the email in your inbox\Verify your email step 03 Deposit Funds into Your Online Casino Account Go to the Cashier’s tab under “Bank” at the top right-hand side of the page

Click the third “Bonuses” tab to see what bonuses you qualify for

Click “Redeem” next to your bonus of choice

How Does Jackpot City Casino Treat its Canadian Players?

As we have already mentioned, Jackpot City Casino has an excellent customer support department that demonstrates their players are important to them. The support team is accessible 24 hours a day via email and live chat. You do need to be real money players who are logged in to contact their live chat support.

Additionally, Jackpot City Casino has a brilliant, comprehensive FAQ section that details everything you need to know about gambling on the platform.

As a standard player, there are always some kinds of bonuses, additional rewards, and relevant promotions on offer, and VIP players are treated like royalty through their dedicated VIP program. The program includes access to exclusive events, additional rewards and bonuses, and a personal VIP host at your disposal.

Jackpot City also makes it as easy as possible to manage funds on its platform, and even better, they charge absolutely no fees on either of their deposits or withdrawals. This is just another way that Jackpot City Casino likes to make its players feel at home.

Plus, a fantastic selection of great online casino games, including a top-tier mobile browser version, cements its commitment to an excellent gaming experience for its players. The site cares about the quality of its offering and has partnered with Microgaming, a pioneer in the early online gambling industry and current industry leader in software.

Responsible Gambling Support

As with all online casinos in Canada that offer online casino games, Jackpot City Casino offers valuable responsible gambling support. Jackpot City Casino offers players a self-assessment test to determine their online gambling habits and highlight any areas that require caution going forward.

They offer two options for players who need to reexamine their online gambling habits. A take-a-break option locks you out of your account for 24 hours, and a self-exclusion option locks you out of your account for 6 months.

Should players still need further support, particularly when it comes to problem gambling, Jackpot City Casino provides access to a decent list of responsible gambling and problem support organizations.

In-Depth Jackpot City Review: Why Should Canadians Play Casino Games Here?

There are quite a few reasons why Jackpot City is one of the best gambling sites in Canada. And we’ll discuss each in this section.

Game Selection:

4.7 / 5.0

Jackpot City has a fantastic selection of over 400 different casino games for players to enjoy. They have partnered with Microgaming, an industry leader when it comes to online gambling software.

The graphics and animations of the games are of exceptionally high quality, and you will find a host of different games from traditional online slot games, table games, a great live dealer casino and a superb selection of great video poker games.

Slots

The selection of real money online slots at Jackpot City Casino is sensational. They offer a wide range of casino games ranging from traditional online slot games to more imaginative casino games that carry a lot of wow factors.

You will find many of the internet’s most popular slot titles in their stable and a few lesser-known games that are worth a look-see. If you are looking for excellent progressive jackpot slot games, you will not be disappointed with their amazing array of bumper jackpots.

Incidentally, Jackpot City has some of the highest-paying progressive jackpots in the industry.

Table Games

The table games selection at Jackpot City Casino is especially good, but then again, we would say the same about their online slots. They offer everything from French, American, and European Roulette to a superb selection of blackjack, Texas Hold’em, and bingo games.

Additionally, they have a few specialty games, such as Super Snowball and Golden Quest, that offer hours of entertainment and fun for all players.

Video Poker

If you are looking for a fantastic selection of great video poker games, you will find one of the best titles available at Jackpot City Casino. You have some of the internet’s most popular real money games, such as Deuces Wild Poker, Hold ‘Em Poker and Double Double Bonus Poker.

The competition varies, but you can come across some pretty decent games if you are an experienced player, and if you are a relative newbie, then there is great gameplay to be had. If you are looking for high-stakes games, then there are one or two options for you to enjoy, and the playing gets more exciting the higher up in the loyalty program you go.

Live Dealer Casino

Jackpot City Casino has one of the most exciting live dealer casinos with phenomenal quality live casino games on offer. Players can enjoy real money games live, and there is a large selection of different tables for you to choose from.

The live dealer games mostly consist of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette games, but you will find a handful of different games such as a Mega Wheel and Candy Land Sweet Bonanza.

Mobile Compatibility:

4.7 / 5.0

Jackpot City Casino has a decent mobile casino that you can access via a mobile-adapted browser or a dedicated downloadable app. It is very well designed with a near-perfect display and website responsiveness.

Specialty Games and Features:

4.7 / 5.0

Jackpot City Casino manages to stay fresh and exciting, even though it is one of the oldest online casinos because they pay attention to the quality of their games and always have something unique and exciting to offer.

They offer a sensational lineup of great tournaments, and you will also find a handful of specialty games among their online offering.

Banking Options:

4.8 / 5.0

Jackpot City has some of the best banking options available today. They offer debit and credit cards as well as Interac, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, EcoPayz, iDebit, Instant Payments By Citadel, Neosurf, and Flexepin.

We would like to see them add the popular Neteller and Skrill e-wallets to their list of options, and perhaps a cryptocurrency or two would also be advantageous, but on the whole, we think their banking options are stellar.

Additionally, Jackpot City charges no deposit or withdrawal fees on any of their transactions. Their withdrawal times are not ideal. Players can expect to wait between 24 to 48 hours for web wallets to payout, which is superb, but there is a considerable waiting period on other transactions.

Bank transfers and credit card transactions take between 3 and 7 days. While this is not ideal, they do have a great reputation when it comes to payouts, and players may have to wait a bit, but they are good at honoring their winners.

If you’re a crypto player, then check out this guide to learn more about the best crypto casinos in Canada.

Jackpot City Review Score

4.7 / 5.0

Jackpot City Casino may be an old online casino, but it is anything but stale and boring. With so many fantastic mobile casino games on offer, coupled with some sensational features, it is definitely an online casino worth spending time at.

Everything is well-designed and put together. The site has sensational bonuses, rewards, promotions, and loyalty programs that make any player feel appreciated and well looked after. Additionally, they have a very high safety and security rating, so you know your money is in safe hands with them.

They are constantly adding to their gaming library so players are sure never to get bored, and the gameplay will never become stale. The software providers are world-class, and they have a sensational mobile casino offering for those who prefer an app and those who like to play via a mobile-adapted browser.

On the whole, they are one of the best online casinos out there, and players of all levels will find more than enough to keep themselves occupied for hours on end.

Things to Consider Before Signing Up to Jackpot City Casino

Jackpot City online casino is an online gambling site with a lot to offer its players from all over the world; however, it is not available in all countries.

The Casino does not accept residents of a few countries, including Belgium, Hong Kong, Iran, Turkey, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, South Africa, Denmark, etc.

Available currencies include AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, NZD, PLN, RUB, SEK, and USD. While it is nice to see such a long list of currencies on offer, we would like to see some cryptocurrencies available in the future.

What Bonuses are Available at Jackpot City Canada?

There are a number of bonuses and rewards at Jackpot City online casino, and they are great at rolling out the red carpet for their new and existing players alike.

This Canadian online casino does not hold back when welcoming new sign-ups. It offers players up to C$1,600 in welcome bonuses, which can be redeemed on your 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th deposits.

As part of this offer, you will also get 10 free shots at winning C$1 million.

Based on how much you’ve wagered the previous day, you will receive a new casino bonus in your account that’s personally tailored to you. The more you wager, the higher the bonus will be.

Most of the time, you can use these daily bonuses to play online slot games selected by the casino.

You can enjoy awesome perks and other promotions as you go up each tier of Jackpot City’s loyalty program.

Jackpot City Casino Canada Honest Customer Reviews

User reviews of Jackpot City Casino are, for the most part, excellent. While there are a few reviews from angry customers, it is to be expected in the industry, and there are very few compared to some other online casinos.

The main gripe seems to be about the time it takes to payout, which, as we mentioned in our review, is a bit longer than the industry standard. That being said, they have a good track record of payouts, and players should have no issue cashing out legitimate winnings.

So, Should Canadians Join Jackpot City Casino?

Jackpot City Casino is one of the most trusted gambling sites among Canadian players where you can guarantee a great online casino experience. It is not hard to see why it is a popular online casino as it has so many great features and offers essential web services for Canadian players.

And you can’t forget its generous welcome bonus of up to C$1,600 and amazing progressive jackpot slots.

They have a sensational customer support department who are always on hand to assist with any issues you may come across.

But whether you explore its slot selection or enjoy its live dealer games, always remember to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying “the house always wins” is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer. Remember that all gaming websites are for people aged 18 and above. Not valid in Ontario.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: