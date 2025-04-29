Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

We’re taking an in-depth look at 10 of the best online casinos in Canada right now. These online casinos are trusted by players and offer high payout rates, top-notch customer service, and speedy payments.

Best Online Casinos in Canada

Best overall Jackpot City 50 FS with no wagering PlayOJO C$3,000 + 350 free spins SkyCrown 300+ online slots Spin Casino Fastest payouts TonyBet 18 different blackjack tables Neospin Top choice for beginners LuckyDays 1,700+ games Spinaway 70+ live dealer games Slotimo Low wagering bonuses Jokersino

After reviewing them one by one for their quality of games, bonuses, and fairness, we have discovered that Jackpot City stands out as the best Canadian online casino.

It delivers a superb portfolio of casino games, accepts low deposits in Canadian Dollars, and offers some of the biggest progressive jackpots.

It’s not the only option, though – so read on to learn more about the rest.

Table of Contents

1. Jackpot City — Best Online Casino in Canada Overall

Pros Up to C$1,600 welcome package

C$5 minimum deposit

Streamlined Android and iOS apps

15+ payment methods

Approved by eCOGRA Cons Can’t explore games without an account

Simple website design

Jackpot City has been operating for over 2,5 decades and is frequently found on the list of safe Canadian online casinos around. It’s licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) – and all software is audited by eCOGRA.

Casino Games:

4.7 / 5.0

Jackpot City hosts around 500 of the best online casino games from a list of over 30 first-class providers, such as Novomatic, Rival, Evolution Gaming, Triple Edge Studios, and Just For The Win.

The games include a good mix of online slots, table games, video poker, and live dealer games. And, if it’s progressive slots you’re after – you definitely won’t be disappointed here!

Fun fact: In 2020, a lucky Canadian playing at Jackpot City won a C$16 million jackpot on the progressive slot Mega Moolah – so you can see why we’ve named this casino the best one for jackpots.

Some other games to look out for are Immortal Romance and Wheel of Wishes.

Welcome Bonus:

4.5 / 5.0

Open a new player account at the best online casino in Canada to qualify for a 4-part welcome offer where each of your first four deposits will be matched with a 100% bonus up to C$400.

The total welcome package includes four deposit matches for up to $C1,600 in bonus funds.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to claim each bonus. The offers have higher wagering requirements that you need to meet to withdraw your bonus winnings, but your real-cash balance is not locked with your bonus, making this a very generous welcome offer.

This means you can withdraw your cash balance at any time, but your bonus balance will be forfeited, and you won’t be eligible for the remaining sign-up bonuses.

Banking & Payouts:

5 / 5.0

The top online casino accepts ultra-low deposits of C$5, regardless of the deposit method that you use.

There’s a wide range of payment options available: MasterCard, Visa, Visa Debit, Interac, MuchBetter, iDebit, Electronic Check, InstaDebit, Paysafecard, Instant Payments, Flexepin, Neosurf, ecoPayz, ecoVoucher, and Instant Transfers from all Canadian banks.

Player Experience:

4.8 / 5.0

The overall user experience at the best casino online is exactly what you can expect from a veteran site that’s won numerous awards and is licensed in multiple jurisdictions.

The casino provides 24/7 telephonic and live chat support and has a dedicated Canadian Casino Support team to assist you in English, French, and several other languages.

If you’re a mobile player, you can download the lightning-fast apps for iOS or Android.

2. PlayOJO — Best Online Casino Canada With No Wagering Bonuses

Pros 50 free spins without wagering

No wagering on bonuses

Over 2000 games

Cashback on every wager

Apps for Android and iOS devices Cons Relatively few live roulette tables

No traditional deposit match bonus

PlayOJO is fully regulated by AGCO, the Malta Gaming Authority, and a few more prominent gambling commissions – providing Canadian players with peace of mind and award-winning games from the industry’s most respected game developers.

The casino is also independently tested by iTech Labs and has raked in loads of accolades over the years, including two “Rising Star of the Year” awards at the 2019 SBC Awards and the 2017 EGR Operator Awards, respectively.

Casino Games:

5 / 5.0

PlayOJO hosts over 2,000 games provided by more than 30 respected gaming studios and developers, such as Booming Games, Evolution Live, NetEnt, Quickspin, and Red Tiger – to name a few.

If you’re into slots, feast your eyes on this stellar collection of over 1,800 slot machines. The highlight of the moment is “Wolf Gold,” the casino’s highest-paying game that pays out six-figure progressive jackpots!

This online casino Canada offers dozens of live dealer games, live game shows, and high-speed tournaments where you stand a chance to win awesome prizes, like real cash, cars and gadgets. The buy-ins are low, averaging around C$1 – freerolls are also available

Welcome Bonus:

5 / 5.0

Get 50 free spins with no wagering requirements when you complete your first successful deposit at PlayOJO. A minimum deposit of C$10 is required to unlock the free spins.

Since the bonuses and free spins at this casino are wager-free, your winnings will be paid in cash, and you can withdraw your balance whenever you feel like it.

Aside from the welcome free spins, you’ll receive exclusive daily offers and promotions. Log into your account and click on the “Kickers” tab to find them.

Banking & Payouts:

4.9 / 5.0

The casino facilitates payments via Canada’s most popular e-wallets: MuchBetter and Interac. You can also use MasterCard, Visa, ecoPayz, Paysafecard, Astropay, Jeton or ecoVoucher to deposit.

Deposits start at C$10, and there are no withdrawal limits.

Player Experience:

4.9 / 5.0

In addition to all the daily promotions, wager-free bonuses, and unlimited withdrawals, the casino gives you money back on every single wager – whether it’s a winning or losing bet. You can click the “Collect” button to cash out your “OJOplus money” at any time.

The casino offers around-the-clock support and a clear, intuitive, user-friendly website.

3. SkyCrown — Top Bonus of All the Best Online Casinos Canada

Pros Over 6,000 casino games

$1,000,000+ prize pool for tournaments

100+ live dealer games

C$3,000 welcome bonus + 350 free spins

$30 minimum payout Cons No dedicated mobile app

Visually busy homepage

SkyCrown stands tall as our top recommendation for bonus hunters, offering a welcome package that includes a C$3,000 deposit match and 350 free spins.

Casino Games:

4.6 / 5.0

SkyCrown has a game library filled with some of the best online casino games. With over 6,000 options, you will never get bored exploring their impressive selection.

While the absolute majority of them (over 5,000 titles) are slots, you can also explore over 100 live casino games.

Apart from classic table games, the live casino section includes TV game shows such as Teen Patti and Sweet Bonanza Candy Land.

This online casino Canada also prides itself on its exclusive games. Titles like Power of Olympus and Mighty Egypt Riches can only be found within this catalogue.

Welcome Bonus:

4.9 / 5.0

SkyCrown takes its rightful place among the top Canadian real money online casinos thanks to its generous bonuses. The welcome offer includes a C$3,000 deposit match and an additional 350 free spins on a selection of five slots.

The deal starts by doubling your initial deposit of up to $300, and you also get 100 spins here. The second deposit is doubled up to $500 with 75 spins, and then the third deposit is matched 75% up to $700 with another 50 free spins.

The fourth deposit bonus is a 50% match worth up to $1,000 with 50 spins, and then lastly, you will receive a 75% match of up to $500 and 75 spins the fifth time you fund your account.

Banking & Payouts:

4.5 / 5.0

SkyCrown caters to a wide variety of payment methods, accepting everything from Visa/MasterCard, Skrill, iDebit, MiFinity, MuchBetter, and PaySafeCard, to instant banking transfers.

Additionally, it’s one of the best crypto casinos in Canada, accepting over 10 different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and DOGE, among others.

In order to access each segment of SkyCrown’s bonus, players must make a deposit of at least $30 in cash.

When the time comes for you to cash out your winnings, you can withdraw amounts ranging from $30 to $6,000 per transaction.

Player Experience:

4.7 / 5.0

While no dedicated app is available, the platform operates full instant-play support, allowing you to enjoy the entire selection with no downloads.

Given the extensive size of their collection, it’s a noteworthy achievement that SkyCrown has managed to fully optimize nearly all of their games for mobile play.

If help is ever needed, you can enter the live chat 24/7 and drop a query. Alternatively, you can send them an email and expect a reply between 1 and 12 hours in most cases.

4. Spin Casino — Top Online Casino in Canada for Slot Games

Pros 100% welcome bonus up to C$1,000

Low minimum deposit

Wide range of payment options

Slot tournaments

Android and iOS apps Cons You can’t play games for free

Dark website theme might not appeal to everyone

Spin Casino has been around since 2001. It’s licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, approved by eCOGRA, and offers applications for Android and iOS mobile devices.

The casino provides an RTP report on its virtual online gambling games, which will save strategic players heaps of research time. The link to the report is located on the casino’s website. Overall, it’s the best online casino in Canada for slots.

Casino Games:

4.6 / 5.0

As one of the best Canadian casino sites online, Spin Casino hosts more than 480 games from the likes of Microgaming, Neon Valley Studios, Snowborn Games, and more than 25 other cutting-edge software providers.

There are around 380 online slot games consisting of classic online slots, video slots, progressive jackpot slots, and “Must-Win-Jackpots.” The site also hosts slot tournaments.

The remainder of the games include variations of online blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and video poker. You can also enjoy live tables and game shows in the live casino area.

Welcome Bonus:

4.5 / 5.0

Take advantage of welcome bonuses to the value of C$1,000 when you sign up at Spin Casino and claim the offer within 7 days.

Here’s a breakdown of the offer:

1st Deposit: 100% match up to C$400

2nd Deposit: 100% match up to C$300

3rd Deposit: 100% match up to C$300

The bonuses come with higher rollover requirements, but you have 2 months to meet them, so it’s very achievable.

Banking & Payouts:

5 / 5.0

Spin Casino offers 15 payment methods, including Interac, MuchBetter, Visa, Mastercard, debit cards, InstaDebit, iDebit, e-wallets, e-vouchers, and other prepaid solutions. It also facilitates payments via electronic checks and Canadian bank transfers.

The site accepts low deposits of C$5, and you can expect to receive your withdrawals within 3 business days.

Player Experience:

5 / 5.0

Spin Casino delivers a 5-star player experience, offering multi-language, 24-hour customer support as well as daily, weekly, and monthly promotions.

You can enjoy the games in the browser on any device or download the iOS app from the App Store. The Android version is available to download on the casino’s website.

5. TonyBet — Best Casino Online Canada for Fast Payouts

Pros Over two dozen roulette variants

100% match welcome bonus

Several hundred live dealer games

Multiple slot machines with 96%+ RTPs

One of the best online sportsbooks in Canada Cons A bit busy layout

Lacks live poker games

TonyBet is one of the best real money online casinos in Canada, offering up to a C$2,500 bonus, high RTP slots, and an amazing variety of roulette games.

Casino Games:

4.5 / 5.0

With an impressive collection of over 3,000 slot games from over 60 different software providers, TonyBet Casino packs a solid punch.

The No. 1 game in the catalogue is roulette, with 25 variants of the iconic table game, including less-known options like Roulette Royal, Zoom Roulette, and the classic French Roulette, which has the lowest house edge of all roulette variations.

In the slots department, don’t miss Big Bass Splash from Pragmatic Play or Halloween Bonanza by BGaming – offering a massive potential win of up to 15,000x your stake.

If you like to play real money online casino games with live dealers, you can also enjoy those at TonyBet, with over 45 different blackjack variations alone.

Welcome Bonus:

4.3 / 5.0

TonyBet Casino’s welcome package includes bonuses on your first two deposits, going up to C$2,500 in total.

This is how this welcome bonus works:

1st deposit: 100% up to $1,000

2nd deposit: 50% up to $500

3rd deposit: 50% up to $500

4th deposit: 50% up to $500

Plus, if you’re into sports betting, this is one of the best Canadian sportsbooks. You’ll be thrilled with their 100% match bonus offer up to C$350 in free bet credits.

Banking & Payouts:

4.6 / 5.0

Transactions at TonyBet can be made using various methods tailored for Canadian players, such as Interac, as well as standard credit cards, Jeton, and even cryptocurrencies.

If you’re using any non-crypto method, the minimum deposit required is C$10, although the maximum limit varies depending on the particular method used. On the other hand, those opting to use cryptocurrencies can deposit up to a maximum of C$10,000.

Regarding withdrawals, the standard processing times for most traditional currency methods typically fall between 1-5 business days – or just 12 hours with cryptocurrency.

Player Experience:

4.45 / 5.0

TonyBet offers a seamless mobile gaming experience through two user-friendly applications for its sports betting site and online casino.

Although the interface is a tad too busy for our taste, the apps are compatible with both Android and iOS devices and can be downloaded from their official website.

For assistance, TonyBet’s customer service is available 24/7. Use the live chat via the purple button on the bottom-right of the screen, or submit a letter through the contact page form.

Best Canadian Online Casinos — Our Ranking Criteria

Safety

Safety was our #1 priority when creating this list of the best real money casinos online in Canada. We checked each online casino’s licensing situation and whether it had any payout issues in the past.

Only those who had a crystal-clear history of operating above board made it onto our list. So, whichever you go for, you can be sure you are signing up for legitimate online casino Canada offers.

Casino Games

Whether we’re reviewing new online casinos in Canada or well-established ones, we focus on game selection quality, assessing portfolio size, providers, and variety. We also assess attributes of the games, such as variance, hit frequency, max win, bet sizes, bonus games, and return to player percentage.

Welcome Bonus

The welcome bonus is the first bonus that players encounter when they sign up, and it can be pivotal in a good online gaming strategy. It’s not only the size of the bonus that counts – the conditions and limitations attached to bonuses are just as important. So, we analyze the ins and outs of every bonus we test at all online gambling casino sites in Canada.

Banking & Payouts

We verify that the banking and payment systems offered at the best Canadian online casinos are secured by the latest protection to prevent fraudulent activity from uninvited third parties.

Since we’re playing from Canada, it’s important that the payment methods offered by popular online casinos are widely available and accessible. We also test the cashout times and establish any fees associated with deposits and withdrawals at Canadian online gambling sites.

Player Experience

We’re avid online casino players, so you can be sure that we thoroughly test every casino site that we review – and we’re regulars at many of them. The overall player experience can make or break a Canadian online gambling site. Contributing factors include the design and layout, mobile casinos, the responsiveness of the casino site, customer support, and game load times.

Other Factors

There are dozens of factors that we take into consideration when we rank online Canadian casinos – way too many to dive into on a page. But, you can rest assured that we’ve researched the backgrounds of all of these top Canada online casinos, paying particular attention to aspects such as their parent companies, sister online casino sites, reputations, and existing customer feedback.

Why is Jackpot City the Best Online Casino in Canada?

Jackpot City emerges as a front-runner among legitimate online casinos Canada has to offer. Let’s have a look at what sets it apart from the competition.

Generous Welcome Bonuses : Jackpot City welcomes its players with a remarkable online casino bonus package. Newcomers are greeted with a series of deposit matches that can total up to C$1,600, providing a substantial boost to start their gaming journey.

: Jackpot City welcomes its players with a remarkable online casino bonus package. Newcomers are greeted with a series of deposit matches that can total up to C$1,600, providing a substantial boost to start their gaming journey. Expansive Game Library : With around 500 of the best online casino games from over 30 leading providers, including Evolution Gaming and Triple Edge Studios, Jackpot City’s catalogue is both high-quality and diverse. It’s particularly notable for its progressive slots, including titles like Mega Moolah.

: With around 500 of the best online casino games from over 30 leading providers, including Evolution Gaming and Triple Edge Studios, Jackpot City’s catalogue is both high-quality and diverse. It’s particularly notable for its progressive slots, including titles like Mega Moolah. Accessible and Fair Gaming : The casino stands out for its approachable entry-level deposit of just C$5, accommodating a wide range of players. It also maintains a fair gaming environment, as evidenced by its eCOGRA approval and Malta Gaming Authority license.

: The casino stands out for its approachable entry-level deposit of just C$5, accommodating a wide range of players. It also maintains a fair gaming environment, as evidenced by its eCOGRA approval and Malta Gaming Authority license. Efficient Banking and Withdrawals : Offering a wide range of payment methods, from MasterCard to ecoPayz, this legit online casino caters to various preferences. It’s also commendable for its low deposit requirements and fast transaction processes.

: Offering a wide range of payment methods, from MasterCard to ecoPayz, this legit online casino caters to various preferences. It’s also commendable for its low deposit requirements and fast transaction processes. Exceptional User Experience: This Canadian real money online casino excels in providing a smooth user experience, backed by 24/7 customer support in multiple languages. Its high-speed mobile apps for iOS and Android further improve the gaming experience for players on the go.

Want to know more details about our top pick? Then check out our Jackpot City Casino review.

Best Online Casinos Canada — FAQ

Do Canadian Online Casinos Offer Bonuses? Yes, each top Canadian online casino featured on this page offers a generous welcome bonus that you can claim. We suggest Jackpot City's welcome offer that can go all the way up to C$1,600. Is It Safe To Play the Best Real Money Online Casino Games in Canada? Yes, playing real money casino games in Canada is safe when you play at legitimate online casinos – such as the ones on this list. The same rules apply to all casinos, so be vigilant and do your checks before you deposit. If a casino has millions of happy customers, you can assume it’s a safe bet. Which is the Best Canadian Casino Online? Jackpot City is the top choice among online gambling casino sites in Canada. We shop around a lot – because we’re gaming fanatics, and, well, what’s life without some spice? But we always circle back to Jackpot City, and we’re pretty sure you will too. The casino sets itself apart with an impressive welcome bonus of up to C$1,600, a wide range of over 500 games, and the flexibility of low minimum deposits.

Comparing the 5 Top Online Casinos in Canada

Jackpot City: This is the best online casino Canada real money players can join. Make a minimum deposit of at least $10 to get a 100% match bonus of up to C$400 on your first four deposits.

PlayOJO: Best no wagering offer. Deposit a minimum of C$10 when you sign up and deposit $10 and get 50 no-wager free spins to use on Book of Dead.

SkyCrown: The finest welcome bonus available to Canadian players. We are looking at a five-tiered package worth up to C$3,000, along with 350 free spins.

Spin Casino: The best casino in Canada online for slots. Claim a 100% match bonus on your first 3 deposits up to a total of $1,000. Take advantage of the daily, weekly, and monthly promotions to boost your bankroll.

TonyBet: The best online casino in Canada for roulette players. The platform offers 25 variations of the iconic table game, including live dealer options and up to a C$2,500 welcome bonus.

How to Sign Up At the Top Online Casinos Canada Has to Offer

If you’re new to online casino gambling, you may want to follow this step-by-step guide to ensure you ace it right off the bat. It’s a guide to signing up at Jackpot City – our top choice. You can use the basic steps to sign up at any of the recommended Canada online casinos on our list.

Select Your Favourite Canadian Online Casino Go through our list of top online casinos in Canada

Choose the one that suits you best

For this guide, we’re using Jackpot City

Feel free to sign up for several legitimate online casinos Start Your Registration Go to the Jackpot City website

Click on the yellow ‘Sign Up’ button

The registration form will appear on your screen Fill in Your Registration Details Create a unique username and password for your account

Provide necessary personal details

Make sure all the information is accurate Complete the Registration After entering all details, agree to the terms and conditions

Click on the button to finalize your registration

Your Jackpot City account will now be created Verify Your Email Address Check your email inbox

Look for a verification message from Jackpot City

If you don’t find it in your main inbox, check your spam or junk folder

Click on the verification link in the email to activate your account Deposit Funds and Start Playing Once logged in, go to the cash section

Choose from the available deposit methods

Enter the amount you wish to deposit

Follow the instructions to complete the transaction

Play online casino games and have fun!

Best Casinos in Canada Online — Tips & Strategies

We all know that gambling is a game of chance – the outcomes can never be sure. However, practice and experience have proven that implementing a solid strategy and using certain tips can help you increase your winning chances.

Get Informed About Casino Bonuses for CA Players

Online casino bonuses are a pivotal part of Internet gambling, so you shouldn’t avoid getting educated about them. They offer many benefits:

Bonuses let you explore online casinos with less of your own money

They boost your bankroll – increasing your time at the slots and other games

They increase the variety of games you can experience and practice

Bonuses let you play a little riskier than you usually would

They improve your chances of winning

Since playing with a bonus increases your bankroll and lowers your risk, you have more freedom to explore casino games. You can test games that you might not have if you were playing solely with your own money. This can help you find games that provide you with the most entertainment and pay you more frequently.

It’s not enough to only familiarize yourself with the types of bonuses available. If you want to get the most out of bonus offers, you should educate yourself on how wagering requirements work and the various restrictions and limitations that online casinos attach to bonuses.

When you claim bonuses, read through the terms and conditions to ensure that you meet the wagering requirements within the allotted time. The terms will confirm which casino games to play to meet the wagering requirements quickly and the types of wagers that might cause your bonus to be forfeited.

Sign Up at Numerous Canadian Online Casinos

Creating accounts at multiple real money online casinos in Canada will keep you in the loop about where the best bonuses are being offered at any point in time. When you feel like playing, you’ll know exactly which online casino to log into to get the most bang for your buck.

Another advantage of registering multiple online casino accounts is that you can claim the sign-up bonuses at each of them. Welcome offers are typically the biggest bonuses that top online casinos offer because they’re designed to attract new players. So, take advantage of as many sign-up bonuses as you can.

Learn the Strategy and Rules of High RTP Games

High RTP games are casino games that return a higher percentage of wagers to players in the long run. These games have a lower house edge, which means that the online casino makes less money on them in the long run than on lower RTP games.

These are a few games with high RTPs:

Video Poker

Blackjack

Live Dealer Games

You can find tons of video poker and blackjack games at online casinos in Canada that offer RTPs of over 99%. Since these are online casino games that you can incorporate strategies into, you can learn the strategies and test them at online casinos.

When you’re confident in your strategy, you can move over to the live dealer tables and try them out on your own.

There are also plenty of real money slots with RTPs exceeding 97%. You can search the title of just about any casino game in Google, or your favourite search engine, to discover its RTP. Here are just a few examples:

Moody Fruits (Relax Gaming) – 99.91%

Fruity Beats (Spinmatic) – 99.08%

Thrones of Persia (Tom Horn Gaming) – 98.83%

1429 Uncharted Seas (Thunderkick) – 98.5%

Try Casino Games in Free Mode First

Most online casinos let you play online casino games in free mode, which is helpful if you’ve never played a specific game before. The games are run on the same random number generators whether they’re operating in real or free mode, so you’ll get a good idea of how the game plays even when you’re not playing with real money.

Playing free casino games can help you determine things about the game, like its volatility, hit frequency, and whether or not you enjoy the bonus games and free spins features.

You can also use free mode to practice your strategies in games like online poker, blackjack, roulette, and craps.

So, What Is the Best Canadian Online Casino?

Hopefully, our guide to the best online casinos in Canada will give you a head start on your journey through the exciting online gambling world.

We recommend starting your way at the top of the list with Jackpot City – our unequivocal number 1 choice.

There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to online gambling, though. So enjoy yourself while you shop around for the site that provides you with just the right mix of gambling action.

