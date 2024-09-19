Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

Table of Contents

Looking for exciting free spins bonuses, games with sky-high RTP rates – or just want the best shot at winning jackpots from one fortunate spin? We hear you. And we know exactly where the best online slots in Canada are.

For your convenience, we’ve compiled a list of the top Canadian slots sites with games that focus on the above highlights plus more.

Topping our list is PlayOJO, where new users can claim wager-free spins on the Big Bass Bonanza slot.

But don’t leave just yet — we’ve got an impressive collection of exciting online slots that are perfect for Canadians.

Ready to spin the reels? Let’s dive in!

Best Online Slots in Canada – September, 2024

Read on to find out how the best online slots sites in Canada perform in several critical areas, including welcome bonuses and RTP rates.

1. PlayOJO (Big Bass Bonanza) – Best Online Slots in Canada Overall

Pros 50 extra spins for newcomers

Absence of wagering requirements or winning limits

30+ game developers

2,000+ online slots

Over 3,000 games in total

Unique OJO perks without hidden conditions Cons Lacks a deposit match bonus

No sports betting

Best Slot Machine: Big Bass Bonanza

Are you ready to reel in some serious rewards? Try your hand at Big Bass Bonanza, a thrilling game with 5 reels and 3 rows.

Boasting an RTP of over 96.5% and higher volatility, this game provides the opportunity to multiply your stakes by up to x2,100! And that’s not all — this online slot is sprinkled with unique surprises throughout the gameplay.

Quality of Slot Games and RTP Rates

5 / 5.0

PlayOJO boasts a vast assortment of games exceeding 3,000, sourced from over 30 esteemed software creators, with BetSoft being one of the notable contributors.

While slot games take center stage in their offerings, they also cater to blackjack aficionados with an array of more than 150 different versions of this classic card game.

And to experience the real-time thrill of a Canadian online casino without leaving your home, delve into PlayOJO’s live dealer games.

Casino Bonus Offers and Free Spins

4.95 / 5.0

With a modest deposit of C$10 at PlayOJO, you’ll be rewarded with 50 bonus spins to enjoy the popular slot game, Big Bass Bonanza.

The first deposit will instantly grant you 50 spins, and you can claim another 30 spins by visiting the Kickers section.

Interestingly, this promotion is devoid of any wagering requirements. While the absence of a deposit bonus might seem disappointing, the ability to keep your winnings without the need for additional wagering is a generous offer, in our opinion.

Furthermore, you’ll also be granted a free spin on PlayOJO’s prize twister. Added to this are the loyalty rewards, which, true to form, are exempted from any rollover requirements.

Banking Options and Payout Times

4.95 / 5.0

PlayOJO provides an extensive variety of transaction methods, including Interac, MuchBetter, Paysafecard, ecoPayz, ecoVoucher, Jeton, credit cards, and more.

An exceptional attribute of PlayOJO is the lack of a lower limit for withdrawals, allowing you to take out as little as you like.

While the processing of payments usually occurs within 24 hours, the arrival time of your withdrawn funds depends on your selected payment method, with e-wallets typically offering the fastest service.

2. Jackpot City (Mega Moolah) – Best Jackpot Online Slots Canada

Pros Progressive jackpots exceeding C$30 million

Generous welcome package worth C$1,600

150 free spins on 9 Masks of Fire

400+ popular slots

A top-tier mobile casino experience

Established in 1998 Cons Could use more regular promos

Registration required to see entire catalogue of online slots

Best Slot Machine: Mega Moolah

Mega Moolah is an iconic progressive slot machine that holds massive potential for massive payouts.

With an RTP hovering around 90%, steep volatility, and 25 paylines offering numerous opportunities for six-figure windfalls, this game ensures a thrilling experience!

The progressive jackpot of Mega Moolah kicks off with a base amount of C$1 million, but it can skyrocket to over C$10 million before a lucky player clinches it – a scenario that has occurred previously when a fortunate Canadian player bagged an astonishing prize amounting to a whopping C$17,000,000!

Quality of Slot Games and RTP Rates

4.9 / 5.0

Jackpot City features a carefully curated selection of over 400 video slots from more than a dozen distinguished providers.

Whether you’re aiming for a monumental jackpot or prefer to relish high-RTP games, Jackpot City’s offerings promise not to disappoint.

The main draw at Jackpot City is the Progressive Jackpots section. With a total prize pool surpassing C$40 million, it’s unlikely you’ll locate slot games with more generous payouts!

Casino Bonus Offers and Free Spins

4.85 / 5.0

When you register as a new player at Jackpot City, you are eligible for a generous deposit bonus pack of up to C$1,600.

This bonus is structured to match your initial four deposits 100%, up to C$400 each. Plus, you’ll also get 150 free spins on 9 Masks of Fire.

Furthermore, ongoing promotional activities offer you the opportunity to obtain loyalty rewards and cashback bonuses, making you feel right at home here.

Banking Options and Payout Times

4.85 / 5.0

With diverse payment options such as Interac, EcoPayz, Neosurf, Paysafecard, and regular bank cards, Jackpot City ensures a smooth transaction process.

Starting your gaming adventure is as easy as making a minimum deposit of just C$10. Most of these payment methods also facilitate withdrawals.

E-wallet transactions are usually processed within a day, while bank transfers may take up to a week to be completed.

3. Jokersino (Book Of Dead) – Best Online Slots Site in Canada for Bonuses

Pros C$2,500 welcome bonus pack

Only 5x wagering requirements

Crypto-friendly

Weekly offers for regular players

Also supports sports betting and live casino games Cons Registration is required to see the games

No phone support

Best Slot Machine: Book Of Dead

Play N’ Go’s Book of Dead is a captivating 5-reel slot offering 10 paylines, boasting an impressive RTP of 96.2%, and presenting a mesmerizing design that immerses you into a different realm!

This game has been crafted to cater to both seasoned players and those who are making their initial foray into the digital casino landscape.

Quality of Slot Games and RTP Rates

4.8 / 5.0

Jokersino is a recent entrant in the online gambling industry that offers an extensive range of over 4,000 real money casino games.

Besides sports betting, it features classic table games, slots, and live dealer experiences.

With thousands of slot games, players are spoilt for choice. Apart from the Book Of Dead, we warmly recommend checking out Buffalo King and Gonzo’s Quest.

Traditional games like Baccarat and Blackjack are also available, appealing to those who prefer classic casino play.

Casino Bonus Offers and Free Spins

4.9 / 5.0

Jokersino Casino offers a generous welcome deal to new Canadian players. Upon making your first deposit, you can receive a 200% match bonus up to C$500.

Your second deposit is doubled up to C$750, and the third one is also matched at a 100% rate, going up to C$1,250.

In total, Jokersino’s welcome bonus pack could reward you with up to C$2,500 over your first three deposits.

The casino site also has a low wagering requirement of only 5 times the bonus amount and boasts regular weekly promos that could grant you up to $1,250 in reload bonuses.

Banking Options and Payout Times

4.7 / 5.0

Jokersino Casino provides a broad range of banking options for its users.

It is recognized as a Bitcoin-friendly casino, welcoming various cryptocurrencies for transactions. Apart from Bitcoin, it also accepts Litecoin, Tether, and Ethereum.

For those that prefer traditional methods, Jokersino offers numerous choices, including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Maestro.

Additionally, it supports e-wallet services such as Skrill and Neteller.

4. Spin Casino (Wheel of Wishes) – Best RTP Online Slots Canada

Pros A welcoming offer of up to C$1,000

Superior RTP compared to numerous online casinos

Collaboration with 30+ software providers

500+ slots with impressive graphics and animations

Dedicated iOS and Android apps

A fantastic array of jackpot slots Cons Mandatory registration to view the game selection

No crypto banking

Best Slot Machine: Wheel Of Wishes

The Wheel of Wishes is a captivating slot game, drawing inspiration from timeless stories such as Arabian Nights.

The game features enchanting symbols like magic lamps, treasure chests, and mystical spellbooks, all adding to the thrill of pursuing four impressive progressive jackpots.

This slot game comes with a 93.34% RTP, which, despite being slightly less than preferred, is quite commendable given the colossal jackpot it offers. The most significant of these jackpots — dubbed the WOWpot! — boasts an impressive prize pool exceeding C$2 million.

Quality of Slot Games and RTP Rates

4.7 / 5.0

Spin Casino offers Canadian players an array of over 600 of the best casino games sourced from more than 30 reputable providers like Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, and Microgaming.

You can indulge in top-notch slot machines such as 9 Pots of Gold and Cash N’ Riches, in addition to Wheel Of Wishes.

Although their game catalogue may not be as expansive as PlayOJO’s, Spin Casino is a licensed online casino that provides high RTP value games, ensuring an optimal gaming experience for all gamblers.

Apart from slots with high RTPs, Spin Casino is also one of the highest paying casino sites in Canada.

Casino Bonus Offers and Free Spins

4.65 / 5.0

Spin Casino Online greets new Canadian players with an impressive sign-up package worth C$1,000. This offer is divided over your first three deposits.

Your first deposit at the casino is matched 100% up to C$400, and the subsequent two deposits can fetch you up to C$300 each.

To qualify for these bonuses, a minimum deposit of C$20 is necessary.

Besides the initial bonus offer, it’s advisable to frequently check the promotions page of Spin Casino, as they regularly update it with the latest offers and special deals.

Banking Options and Payout Times

4.8 / 5.0

Spin stands out for its ample array of payment options, offering as many as 15 different methods.

This includes traditional banking solutions, credit and debit cards, ecoPayz, and Interac. Unfortunately, cryptocurrency is not currently accepted as a payment method.

When it comes to claiming your winnings, Spin Casino has earned a reputation for its swift and efficient processing.

With an average turnaround time of 24 to 48 hours, it’s recognized as one of Canada’s quickest online casinos for withdrawals.

5. SkyCrown (Big Atlantis Frenzy) – Best Slots Online in Canada for Crypto

Pros Generous C$3,000 welcome offer + 350 extra spins

10% cashback on crypto transactions

Over 7,600 slots and table games

Supports 10 different cryptocurrencies

Zero charges on deposits and withdrawals

Instant VIP program available Cons No sports betting

Lacks phone support

Best Slot Machine: Big Atlantis Frenzy

With a 96.7% RTP, this slot game combines playful visuals with hefty payouts, thanks to its medium-high volatility and a max win potential of 4,320x your bet.

Unique features include selectable bet-ways (5, 10, or 20), up to 20 free spins triggered by scatter symbols, and a bonus round that collects wilds for extra spins.

Big Atlantis Frenzy also includes rewarding fish symbols that offer direct credit rewards when three or more are collected in one go.

Quality of Slot Games and RTP Rates

4.65 / 5.0

SkyCrown Casino boasts a vast assortment of games.

The gaming hub features an impressive collection of over 7,000 online slots and table games. Plus, you’ll find 600+ live dealer games, making this one of the best blackjack sites in Canada.

With so many games on offer, SkyCrown’s clean interface makes it easy for you to spot your preferred title.

The site’s “Collections” section neatly organizes games into different categories, such as instant win games, cascading reels, mythology-themed slot machines, classic slots, high-volatility jackpot slots, and much more.

Casino Bonus Offers and Free Spins

4.55 / 5.0

SkyCrown offers Canadian players the opportunity to claim a match deposit of C$3,000, along with an extra 350 spins.

To start off, apply the “SKY100” bonus code with your first deposit using the link provided. This will get you a double match up to $300, plus 100 complimentary spins on Wacky Panda.

Then just follow the instructions and apply the listed codes for the subsequent four deposits.

For those using cryptocurrency, SkyCrown offers up to 10% cashback every week with no wagering requirements.

Banking Options and Payout Times

4.8 / 5.0

SkyCrown provides a high degree of convenience by accepting a variety of payment options. This includes ten different cryptocurrencies and numerous conventional payment methods.

The cryptocurrencies accepted include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and more. It’s one of the best crypto casinos in Canada!

To take advantage of their welcome package, a minimum deposit equivalent to C$30 is necessary.

How We Ranked the Best Slots Online in Canada

Quality of Online Slot Games and RTP Rates

The quality of slot machines offered by a casino significantly impacts its ranking. We looked at the graphics, gameplay, and variety of slots available.

Additionally, we considered the Return to Player (RTP) rates. Higher RTP rates mean players have a better chance of winning, making such casinos more attractive.

Casino Bonus Offers and Free Spins

Online casinos that provide generous bonus offers and free spins tend to attract more players.

We factored in the quality and quantity of bonus offers when ranking the sites, taking into account the deposit bonuses, free spins wagering requirements, minimum deposits, and other terms.

Banking Options and Payout Times

An online casino site should offer a variety of secure banking options for deposits and withdrawals.

Fast payout casinos ranked higher, as players appreciate quick access to their winnings.

User Experience

The overall user experience, including the site’s design, ease of navigation, customer support, and mobile compatibility, plays a significant role in our ranking process.

A well-designed, user-friendly website makes for a more enjoyable gaming experience.

Why Is PlayOJO the Best Online Casino in Canada for Slots?

There are many reasons why PlayOJO is the best online slots casino in Canada.

PlayOJO outshines its counterparts in the Canadian online casino landscape by delivering an impeccable slot gaming experience.

While this guide only recommends legitimate online casinos, PlayOJO reigns supreme, and here’s why.

50 Free Spins With Zero Wagering Conditions : Upon making your first deposit of C$10 or more, you’ll be granted 50 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza – devoid of any wagering stipulations. Also, no limits on how much you can win!

: Upon making your first deposit of C$10 or more, you’ll be granted 50 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza – devoid of any wagering stipulations. Also, no limits on how much you can win! An Array of Over 3,000 Online Casino Games : PlayOJO boasts the most diverse assortment of slots in Canada. All the casino games are sourced from top-tier software providers, with each slot game being available in practice mode before wagering real money.

: PlayOJO boasts the most diverse assortment of slots in Canada. All the casino games are sourced from top-tier software providers, with each slot game being available in practice mode before wagering real money. Regular Tournaments : OJO’s Reel Spinoffs provide the opportunity to participate in daily live competitions and consistently win thousands of free spins.

: OJO’s Reel Spinoffs provide the opportunity to participate in daily live competitions and consistently win thousands of free spins. Fully Mobile Optimized: Known as one of the leading mobile online casino platforms in Canada, PlayOJO offers a vast range of casino games that are completely compatible with any mobile device via its Android and iOS casino apps.

Why Should I Play Real Money Online Slots in Canada?

In case you haven’t noticed, online casino gambling is taking over, giving players several reasons as to why they should use online slots sites in Canada.

Online casinos beat the experience of land-based casinos by a mile — just check this out!

Bigger Bonuses : Due to lower overhead costs, online slot sites in Canada can offer more generous bonuses to attract new players and retain existing ones. These incentives can take various forms, such as welcome bonuses, deposit matches, cashback, and loyalty rewards.

: Due to lower overhead costs, online slot sites in Canada can offer more generous bonuses to attract new players and retain existing ones. These incentives can take various forms, such as welcome bonuses, deposit matches, cashback, and loyalty rewards. Lower Expenses : When playing at an online casino, you are essentially cutting the costs associated with travel, food, drinks, and accommodation that are typically incurred when visiting a traditional casino. All you need is internet access, saving you time and money.

: When playing at an online casino, you are essentially cutting the costs associated with travel, food, drinks, and accommodation that are typically incurred when visiting a traditional casino. All you need is internet access, saving you time and money. Better RTP (Return to Player) : Online casinos usually offer higher RTP rates compared to retail casinos. This is primarily because online casinos have lower operational costs, allowing them to set a higher return percentage on their games. Higher RTP means a better chance of winning over the long run.

: Online casinos usually offer higher RTP rates compared to retail casinos. This is primarily because online casinos have lower operational costs, allowing them to set a higher return percentage on their games. Higher RTP means a better chance of winning over the long run. More Game Choices: Online gambling sites offer a wider variety of games compared to traditional ones. From classic table games like blackjack and roulette to a vast selection of slots, the options are virtually limitless. Moreover, you can switch between games with just a few clicks, something that’s not possible in a land-based casino.

If you’re new to online gambling in the Great White North, check out our helpful guide to the best gambling sites in Canada.

Best Online Slots Canada – FAQ

Can You Play Slots Online for Real Money in Canada? Yes, you can play online slots for real money in Canada. If you are not sure where to start, check out our top picks – we feature the most trusted online casinos that offer Canadian players various slot games. What Are the Best Online Slots Casino Sites in Canada? If you’re looking for the best online slots casino sites in Canada, we recommend the following: PlayOJO

Jackpot City Casino

Jokersino

Spin Casino

SkyCrown PlayOJO is the best real money online casino overall, offering thousands of online casino slots combined with 50 free spins as a welcome bonus. The best part – unlimited winnings on those bonus spins! Jackpot City is the best option for progressive jackpot slots, while Jokersino packs the best welcome bonus for online gambling (C$2,500, only 5x wagering). Spin Casino is the place to play online slots with high RTP rates, while SkyCrown stands out among the best online casinos in Canada for cryptocurrency users. Can I Play Free Slots Online in Canada? Yes, you certainly can play free online slots in Canada. Numerous websites and real money online casinos offer a wide range of free online slot machines that you can play without any downloads or sign-ups. It's a great way to familiarize yourself with different casino games, understand their mechanics, and have fun without any financial risk. Are Canadian Online Slots Rigged? No. Canadian online slots aren’t rigged as long as you’re playing them at licensed and reputable online casinos like those that we’ve featured.

Comparing the Best Canadian Online Slots Sites

If you need a refresher, here are our top 5 best online gambling sites for real money online slots in Canada and their standout features.

PlayOJO : This is undoubtedly the best Canadian online casino for slot fans. PlayOJO offers an abundance of over 2,000 slot games and extends a warm welcome to new patrons with 50 complimentary spins that have no rollover requirements.

: This is undoubtedly the best Canadian online casino for slot fans. PlayOJO offers an abundance of over 2,000 slot games and extends a warm welcome to new patrons with 50 complimentary spins that have no rollover requirements. Jackpot City : If progressive slots are your preference, Jackpot City is the leading Canadian online casino for you. It’s renowned for its substantial jackpot pools reaching into the 8-figure range, largely due to popular games like Mega Moolah. The site offers a generous welcome promo going up to C$1,600 + 150 free spins on 9 Masks of Fire.

: If progressive slots are your preference, Jackpot City is the leading Canadian online casino for you. It’s renowned for its substantial jackpot pools reaching into the 8-figure range, largely due to popular games like Mega Moolah. The site offers a generous welcome promo going up to C$1,600 + 150 free spins on 9 Masks of Fire. Jokersino : At Jokersino, you can look forward to a solid selection of video slots combined with all the classic online gambling games and even a sports betting section. This online casino in Canada also offers the best welcome deal around, going up to C$2,500 with only 5x wagering.

: At Jokersino, you can look forward to a solid selection of video slots combined with all the classic online gambling games and even a sports betting section. This online casino in Canada also offers the best welcome deal around, going up to C$2,500 with only 5x wagering. Spin Casino : Spin Casino is another top contender, housing more than 1,000 slot machines and boasting the highest average RTP rates. Newcomers are greeted with an enticing bonus of up to C$1,000.

: Spin Casino is another top contender, housing more than 1,000 slot machines and boasting the highest average RTP rates. Newcomers are greeted with an enticing bonus of up to C$1,000. SkyCrown: When it comes to playing online casino games with crypto, SkyCrown takes the lead. With a massive collection of 7,000+ games, this joint offers a superb welcome bonus of up to C$3,000 and an additional 350 bonus spins.

How to Sign Up and Play Online Slots in Canada

If you’re eager to dive into the world of online slots in Canada, joining a site like PlayOJO is quite simple.

The following steps will guide you through this process, which is quite similar across many Canadian online casino sites.



Choose the Best Canadian Slots Site Take a look at our top picks

Choose a casino site that fits your interests the best

We recommend PlayOJO, our #1 pick Register for a New Account Visit the PlayOJO website

Click on ‘Play Now’ to start your sign-up process

Complete the form that appears on your screen

Ensure you read and agree to the Terms and Conditions Verify Your Account Check your email for a message from PlayOJO

Click on the link within the email to verify your account

If you’re not redirected automatically, use your new login details to access your PlayOJO account Deposit and Claim the Welcome Bonus Navigate to the cashier section

Choose your preferred payment method

Make your first deposit (C$10 minimum) and redeem your welcome bonus

Play online slots in Canada

Tips and Strategies for Online Slots Players in Canada

When playing online slots in Canada, it’s vital to apply the right strategy. Here are some of our top tips for getting the most from all the real-money slots out there.

Master the Art of Payline Selection : At some of the best online casinos in Canada, you’ll find slots where you can choose the no. of paylines you want to bet on. Betting on more paylines increases your chances of winning but also depletes your bankroll faster. An advanced strategy is balancing the no. of paylines, your budget, and the game’s volatility.

: At some of the best online casinos in Canada, you’ll find slots where you can choose the no. of paylines you want to bet on. Betting on more paylines increases your chances of winning but also depletes your bankroll faster. An advanced strategy is balancing the no. of paylines, your budget, and the game’s volatility. Utilize Slot Variance to Your Advantage : High-variance slots provide larger but less frequent payouts, while low-variance slots offer smaller but more regular wins. Depending on your risk tolerance and bankroll size, choose the variance that suits your play style and goals as you play slots online.

: High-variance slots provide larger but less frequent payouts, while low-variance slots offer smaller but more regular wins. Depending on your risk tolerance and bankroll size, choose the variance that suits your play style and goals as you play slots online. Understand and Exploit Bonus Rounds : Many modern slots have bonus rounds that offer higher payouts. Mastering these can significantly increase your winnings. Learn how to trigger these bonus rounds and understand their mechanics.

: Many modern slots have bonus rounds that offer higher payouts. Mastering these can significantly increase your winnings. Learn how to trigger these bonus rounds and understand their mechanics. Study the Slot’s Paytable : The paytable provides crucial information about individual video slots, like symbols, payouts, and special features. Understanding the paytable can help you make strategic decisions during gameplay.

: The paytable provides crucial information about individual video slots, like symbols, payouts, and special features. Understanding the paytable can help you make strategic decisions during gameplay. Leverage Progressive Jackpots : If you’re aiming for massive wins, consider playing progressive slots. These games pool a portion of each bet to create enormous jackpots. However, they typically require maximum bets to qualify for the pot, so ensure your bankroll can handle it.

: If you’re aiming for massive wins, consider playing progressive slots. These games pool a portion of each bet to create enormous jackpots. However, they typically require maximum bets to qualify for the pot, so ensure your bankroll can handle it. Join Several Casinos, Claim Multiple Welcome Bonuses: Don’t limit yourself to just one real money online casino. By joining several Canadian online casinos, you can take advantage of multiple welcome bonuses. This strategy allows you to maximize your initial bankroll and potentially increase your winning chances.

Ready to Play the Best Online Slots in Canada?

Now you know where to find the best slots online in Canada as well as the best casino sites offering them.

We’ll say it once more: PlayOJO is the best casino Canada offers for real money slots, offering the mighty Big Bass Bonanza slot machine and 50 extra spins to all new Canadian players.

But don’t hesitate to revisit our Top 10 if you’re looking for other Canadian online casinos. Just stick to licensed online casinos, gamble responsibly, and have a good one!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-626-960-3500 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only. Not valid in Ontario.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources: