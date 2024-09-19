Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.
Looking for exciting free spins bonuses, games with sky-high RTP rates – or just want the best shot at winning jackpots from one fortunate spin? We hear you. And we know exactly where the best online slots in Canada are.
For your convenience, we’ve compiled a list of the top Canadian slots sites with games that focus on the above highlights plus more.
Topping our list is PlayOJO, where new users can claim wager-free spins on the Big Bass Bonanza slot.
But don’t leave just yet — we’ve got an impressive collection of exciting online slots that are perfect for Canadians.
Ready to spin the reels? Let’s dive in!
|🥇 Best overall
|PlayOJO (Big Bass Bonanza)
|💸 Impressive jackpots
|Jackpot City (Mega Moolah)
|🎲 Lowest wagering requirement
|Jokersino (Book Of Dead)
|🎰 High RTP online slots
|Spin Casino (Wheel of Wishes)
|🚀 Top crypto site
|SkyCrown (Big Atlantis Frenzy)
|🔝 Ideal for beginners
|Lucky8 (Fruit Party)
|💎 Best for classic slots
|Wild Sultan (Big Buffalo Megaways)
|🤑 Exciting tourneys
|BetOnline (Golden Dragon Inferno)
|💰 Exclusive real-money slot games
|Rabona (Gates of Hades)
|📱 Top-notch mobile site
|Wildz (Sweet Bonanza)
Read on to find out how the best online slots sites in Canada perform in several critical areas, including welcome bonuses and RTP rates.
Are you ready to reel in some serious rewards? Try your hand at Big Bass Bonanza, a thrilling game with 5 reels and 3 rows.
Boasting an RTP of over 96.5% and higher volatility, this game provides the opportunity to multiply your stakes by up to x2,100! And that’s not all — this online slot is sprinkled with unique surprises throughout the gameplay.
PlayOJO boasts a vast assortment of games exceeding 3,000, sourced from over 30 esteemed software creators, with BetSoft being one of the notable contributors.
While slot games take center stage in their offerings, they also cater to blackjack aficionados with an array of more than 150 different versions of this classic card game.
And to experience the real-time thrill of a Canadian online casino without leaving your home, delve into PlayOJO’s live dealer games.
With a modest deposit of C$10 at PlayOJO, you’ll be rewarded with 50 bonus spins to enjoy the popular slot game, Big Bass Bonanza.
The first deposit will instantly grant you 50 spins, and you can claim another 30 spins by visiting the Kickers section.
Interestingly, this promotion is devoid of any wagering requirements. While the absence of a deposit bonus might seem disappointing, the ability to keep your winnings without the need for additional wagering is a generous offer, in our opinion.
Furthermore, you’ll also be granted a free spin on PlayOJO’s prize twister. Added to this are the loyalty rewards, which, true to form, are exempted from any rollover requirements.
PlayOJO provides an extensive variety of transaction methods, including Interac, MuchBetter, Paysafecard, ecoPayz, ecoVoucher, Jeton, credit cards, and more.
An exceptional attribute of PlayOJO is the lack of a lower limit for withdrawals, allowing you to take out as little as you like.
While the processing of payments usually occurs within 24 hours, the arrival time of your withdrawn funds depends on your selected payment method, with e-wallets typically offering the fastest service.
Mega Moolah is an iconic progressive slot machine that holds massive potential for massive payouts.
With an RTP hovering around 90%, steep volatility, and 25 paylines offering numerous opportunities for six-figure windfalls, this game ensures a thrilling experience!
The progressive jackpot of Mega Moolah kicks off with a base amount of C$1 million, but it can skyrocket to over C$10 million before a lucky player clinches it – a scenario that has occurred previously when a fortunate Canadian player bagged an astonishing prize amounting to a whopping C$17,000,000!
Jackpot City features a carefully curated selection of over 400 video slots from more than a dozen distinguished providers.
Whether you’re aiming for a monumental jackpot or prefer to relish high-RTP games, Jackpot City’s offerings promise not to disappoint.
The main draw at Jackpot City is the Progressive Jackpots section. With a total prize pool surpassing C$40 million, it’s unlikely you’ll locate slot games with more generous payouts!
When you register as a new player at Jackpot City, you are eligible for a generous deposit bonus pack of up to C$1,600.
This bonus is structured to match your initial four deposits 100%, up to C$400 each. Plus, you’ll also get 150 free spins on 9 Masks of Fire.
Furthermore, ongoing promotional activities offer you the opportunity to obtain loyalty rewards and cashback bonuses, making you feel right at home here.
With diverse payment options such as Interac, EcoPayz, Neosurf, Paysafecard, and regular bank cards, Jackpot City ensures a smooth transaction process.
Starting your gaming adventure is as easy as making a minimum deposit of just C$10. Most of these payment methods also facilitate withdrawals.
E-wallet transactions are usually processed within a day, while bank transfers may take up to a week to be completed.
Play N’ Go’s Book of Dead is a captivating 5-reel slot offering 10 paylines, boasting an impressive RTP of 96.2%, and presenting a mesmerizing design that immerses you into a different realm!
This game has been crafted to cater to both seasoned players and those who are making their initial foray into the digital casino landscape.
Jokersino is a recent entrant in the online gambling industry that offers an extensive range of over 4,000 real money casino games.
Besides sports betting, it features classic table games, slots, and live dealer experiences.
With thousands of slot games, players are spoilt for choice. Apart from the Book Of Dead, we warmly recommend checking out Buffalo King and Gonzo’s Quest.
Traditional games like Baccarat and Blackjack are also available, appealing to those who prefer classic casino play.
Casino Bonus Offers and Free Spins
Jokersino Casino offers a generous welcome deal to new Canadian players. Upon making your first deposit, you can receive a 200% match bonus up to C$500.
Your second deposit is doubled up to C$750, and the third one is also matched at a 100% rate, going up to C$1,250.
In total, Jokersino’s welcome bonus pack could reward you with up to C$2,500 over your first three deposits.
The casino site also has a low wagering requirement of only 5 times the bonus amount and boasts regular weekly promos that could grant you up to $1,250 in reload bonuses.
Jokersino Casino provides a broad range of banking options for its users.
It is recognized as a Bitcoin-friendly casino, welcoming various cryptocurrencies for transactions. Apart from Bitcoin, it also accepts Litecoin, Tether, and Ethereum.
For those that prefer traditional methods, Jokersino offers numerous choices, including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Maestro.
Additionally, it supports e-wallet services such as Skrill and Neteller.
The Wheel of Wishes is a captivating slot game, drawing inspiration from timeless stories such as Arabian Nights.
The game features enchanting symbols like magic lamps, treasure chests, and mystical spellbooks, all adding to the thrill of pursuing four impressive progressive jackpots.
This slot game comes with a 93.34% RTP, which, despite being slightly less than preferred, is quite commendable given the colossal jackpot it offers. The most significant of these jackpots — dubbed the WOWpot! — boasts an impressive prize pool exceeding C$2 million.
Spin Casino offers Canadian players an array of over 600 of the best casino games sourced from more than 30 reputable providers like Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, and Microgaming.
You can indulge in top-notch slot machines such as 9 Pots of Gold and Cash N’ Riches, in addition to Wheel Of Wishes.
Although their game catalogue may not be as expansive as PlayOJO’s, Spin Casino is a licensed online casino that provides high RTP value games, ensuring an optimal gaming experience for all gamblers.
Apart from slots with high RTPs, Spin Casino is also one of the highest paying casino sites in Canada.
Spin Casino Online greets new Canadian players with an impressive sign-up package worth C$1,000. This offer is divided over your first three deposits.
Your first deposit at the casino is matched 100% up to C$400, and the subsequent two deposits can fetch you up to C$300 each.
To qualify for these bonuses, a minimum deposit of C$20 is necessary.
Besides the initial bonus offer, it’s advisable to frequently check the promotions page of Spin Casino, as they regularly update it with the latest offers and special deals.
Spin stands out for its ample array of payment options, offering as many as 15 different methods.
This includes traditional banking solutions, credit and debit cards, ecoPayz, and Interac. Unfortunately, cryptocurrency is not currently accepted as a payment method.
When it comes to claiming your winnings, Spin Casino has earned a reputation for its swift and efficient processing.
With an average turnaround time of 24 to 48 hours, it’s recognized as one of Canada’s quickest online casinos for withdrawals.
With a 96.7% RTP, this slot game combines playful visuals with hefty payouts, thanks to its medium-high volatility and a max win potential of 4,320x your bet.
Unique features include selectable bet-ways (5, 10, or 20), up to 20 free spins triggered by scatter symbols, and a bonus round that collects wilds for extra spins.
Big Atlantis Frenzy also includes rewarding fish symbols that offer direct credit rewards when three or more are collected in one go.
SkyCrown Casino boasts a vast assortment of games.
The gaming hub features an impressive collection of over 7,000 online slots and table games. Plus, you’ll find 600+ live dealer games, making this one of the best blackjack sites in Canada.
With so many games on offer, SkyCrown’s clean interface makes it easy for you to spot your preferred title.
The site’s “Collections” section neatly organizes games into different categories, such as instant win games, cascading reels, mythology-themed slot machines, classic slots, high-volatility jackpot slots, and much more.
SkyCrown offers Canadian players the opportunity to claim a match deposit of C$3,000, along with an extra 350 spins.
To start off, apply the “SKY100” bonus code with your first deposit using the link provided. This will get you a double match up to $300, plus 100 complimentary spins on Wacky Panda.
Then just follow the instructions and apply the listed codes for the subsequent four deposits.
For those using cryptocurrency, SkyCrown offers up to 10% cashback every week with no wagering requirements.
SkyCrown provides a high degree of convenience by accepting a variety of payment options. This includes ten different cryptocurrencies and numerous conventional payment methods.
The cryptocurrencies accepted include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and more. It’s one of the best crypto casinos in Canada!
To take advantage of their welcome package, a minimum deposit equivalent to C$30 is necessary.
The quality of slot machines offered by a casino significantly impacts its ranking. We looked at the graphics, gameplay, and variety of slots available.
Additionally, we considered the Return to Player (RTP) rates. Higher RTP rates mean players have a better chance of winning, making such casinos more attractive.
Online casinos that provide generous bonus offers and free spins tend to attract more players.
We factored in the quality and quantity of bonus offers when ranking the sites, taking into account the deposit bonuses, free spins wagering requirements, minimum deposits, and other terms.
An online casino site should offer a variety of secure banking options for deposits and withdrawals.
Fast payout casinos ranked higher, as players appreciate quick access to their winnings.
The overall user experience, including the site’s design, ease of navigation, customer support, and mobile compatibility, plays a significant role in our ranking process.
A well-designed, user-friendly website makes for a more enjoyable gaming experience.
There are many reasons why PlayOJO is the best online slots casino in Canada.
PlayOJO outshines its counterparts in the Canadian online casino landscape by delivering an impeccable slot gaming experience.
While this guide only recommends legitimate online casinos, PlayOJO reigns supreme, and here’s why.
In case you haven’t noticed, online casino gambling is taking over, giving players several reasons as to why they should use online slots sites in Canada.
Online casinos beat the experience of land-based casinos by a mile — just check this out!
If you’re new to online gambling in the Great White North, check out our helpful guide to the best gambling sites in Canada.
Yes, you can play online slots for real money in Canada. If you are not sure where to start, check out our top picks – we feature the most trusted online casinos that offer Canadian players various slot games.
If you’re looking for the best online slots casino sites in Canada, we recommend the following:
PlayOJO is the best real money online casino overall, offering thousands of online casino slots combined with 50 free spins as a welcome bonus. The best part – unlimited winnings on those bonus spins!
Jackpot City is the best option for progressive jackpot slots, while Jokersino packs the best welcome bonus for online gambling (C$2,500, only 5x wagering).
Spin Casino is the place to play online slots with high RTP rates, while SkyCrown stands out among the best online casinos in Canada for cryptocurrency users.
Yes, you certainly can play free online slots in Canada.
Numerous websites and real money online casinos offer a wide range of free online slot machines that you can play without any downloads or sign-ups.
It's a great way to familiarize yourself with different casino games, understand their mechanics, and have fun without any financial risk.
No. Canadian online slots aren’t rigged as long as you’re playing them at licensed and reputable online casinos like those that we’ve featured.
If you need a refresher, here are our top 5 best online gambling sites for real money online slots in Canada and their standout features.
If you’re eager to dive into the world of online slots in Canada, joining a site like PlayOJO is quite simple.
The following steps will guide you through this process, which is quite similar across many Canadian online casino sites.
Choose the Best Canadian Slots Site
Register for a New Account
Verify Your Account
Deposit and Claim the Welcome Bonus
When playing online slots in Canada, it’s vital to apply the right strategy. Here are some of our top tips for getting the most from all the real-money slots out there.
Now you know where to find the best slots online in Canada as well as the best casino sites offering them.
We’ll say it once more: PlayOJO is the best casino Canada offers for real money slots, offering the mighty Big Bass Bonanza slot machine and 50 extra spins to all new Canadian players.
But don’t hesitate to revisit our Top 10 if you’re looking for other Canadian online casinos. Just stick to licensed online casinos, gamble responsibly, and have a good one!
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!
If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-626-960-3500 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only. Not valid in Ontario.
Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.
Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:
