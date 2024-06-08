New online casinos in Canada are designed to meet the standards of modern online gamblers.

They offer more exciting casino games, generous bonuses with better terms, and more convenient payment options, including cryptocurrencies.

PlayOJO is one such example of a promising new Canadian casino site. Its rich gaming library, unique bonuses, and flexible payment options make it stand out above the rest.

But there are a handful of other options that are not far off the pace, so be sure to check out our thoughts on those too. They’re coming right up.

Best New Online Casinos in Canada

🥇 Best overall PlayOJO 💎 500+ high-quality online slots Jackpot City< 💸 Up to C$2,500 welcome bonus Jokersino 🎲 Best for live casino games Spin Casino 🃏 Best game variety Skycrown 🔝 Over 2000 games to try out Lucky8 🎰 High RTP slot machines Wild Sultan ⚽️ Best pick for sports betting markets BetOnline 🤑 Exciting casino tournaments Rabona 🎁 200 free spins for new players Wildz

In the following part of this guide, we will review each of the newest online casinos in Canada based on their game selection, bonuses, payment methods, and mobile compatibility.

Read on to find the best new casino for you!

1. PlayOJO – Best New Online Casino in Canada Overall

Pros Downloadable mobile app with high ratings No wagering requirements on welcome bonus Over 2,000 online casino games Live dealer games from Evolution Gaming Extra promotions through Kickers Cons Doesn’t accept crypto No matched deposit bonus

There’s not much you won’t love about this new Canadian online gambling site. PlayOJO treats customers very fairly and provides a whole lot of entertainment.

Casino Game Selection:

4.95/5

PlayOJO has one of the most impressive game portfolios we’ve ever seen, with over 2000 games available.

You might think that having this sheer number of games means the quality might be lacking in some parts, but that’s not the case.

These games mostly come from highly established providers such as NetEnt and Pragmatic Play so you can enjoy the very best of online casino gaming action.

Bonus Offers:

4.9/5

When you sign up and put down your first deposit of C$10 or more at PlayOJO, you’ll be instantly credited with 50 free spins on the Thor and the Trials of Asgard slot, valued at C$0.10 per spin.

The beautiful thing about this welcome bonus is that you can instantly withdraw any winnings you’ve made. There are no wagering requirements, which is a real treat. Not many online casino sites have bonuses like this!

You’ll have more chances to win free spins and more through the Kickers section and even a VIP program called A-Listers.

Mobile App and Support:

5/5

PlayOJO is one of Canada’s best new mobile casino sites today, thanks to a very enjoyable, downloadable mobile app through the Play Store or the App Store. It has fantastic ratings for its ease of use, attractive graphics, and enhanced mobile game compatibility.

You don’t have to use the mobile app, as the regular mobile site is as pleasing as the desktop version.

We don’t think you’ll have any issues here, but if you do, you can get help quickly through a 24/7 live chat support function.

Banking:

4.8/5

You won’t be able to get instant withdrawals with crypto at PlayOJO but that’s pretty insignificant for most people, especially considering that they aim to process all withdrawal requests in under a day. That’s quicker than the vast majority of the competition.

There are a lot of methods to do this as well. PlayOJO supports several eWallets, such as Interac and PayPal, on top of the standard VISA and Mastercard.

Overall Score:

4.95/5

PlayOJO gets as close as possible to a perfect score. With this many games, casino bonuses, and an all-around engaging user experience, it will be hard for any other online gambling site to topple this effort.

2. Jackpot City – Best New Casino Canada for Online Slots

Pros Slot games from all the best providers Four matched deposits up to C$1,600 Downloadable mobile app Handy FAQ support section Cons Must create an account to browse games Can’t try any game for free

Jackpot City has more than earned its second spot on our list thanks to an incredible slot game selection, a top mobile app, and a couple of extra cool features.

Casino Game Selection:

4.9/5

As the name suggests, Jackpot City is home to many jackpot slots. But it’s not just big progressive jackpots they’re about here, as you can choose from nearly 400 slot titles.

These are some of the best online slots in Canada, as they’re also from elite developers. We found games from the likes of NetEnt, Novomatic, and Microgaming. These are some of the biggest names in the online gambling industry, so you can be assured of quality here.

If you ever want a break from the slot games at Jackpot City, there are a few other options to keep you entertained. For example, they offer around 50 live games, many of which are from Evolution Gaming, another very popular provider.

Bonus Offers:

4.6/5

New Jackpot City customers will be able to grab four matched deposits of 100% up to C$400 for a total value of up to C$1600. That’s not a bad way to get up and running on the new online casino site.

Aside from the lovely welcome offer, players at Jackpot City can be part of a loyalty programme. They accrue points as soon as they sign up. New accounts get 2,500 reward points and you earn more as you continue playing at the site.

Mobile App and Support:

4.7/5

There’s a pretty handy FAQ page at Jackpot City which is good to have, as it’s not immediately obvious how to access the live chat support.

But that’s only a small blip on how good the site actually is. Even though it’s not super modern looking, the Jackpot City website is intuitive in its design and there’s a pretty neat app to download should you wish to take your games on the go with you.

It’s a little frustrating that Jackpot City won’t show you which of these games they provide without you having an account though, both on the app or the desktop site.

Banking:

5/5

Jackpot City is one of the best Canadian online casinos out there for banking options. The list goes on and on, and includes the likes of Flexepin, Neosurf, MuchBetter and many more indeed.

Overall Score:

4.8/5

There’s a slightly different range of benefits to Jackpot City compared to PlayOJO and some Canadian players may actually prefer it here. We love it, that’s for sure!

3. Jokersino – Best New Online Casino Canada for Bonuses

Pros Incredible list of software providers Up to C$2500 for new players Additional perk of sports betting markets 5x welcome bonus wagering requirements Easy to access live chat team Cons No dedicated mobile app Impossible to see games without an account

If you love a good welcome bonus (and let’s be honest, who doesn’t?), then you might find that Jokersino is the perfect place for you.

Casino Game Selection:

4.7/5

You can play games from all the best software providers at Jokersino. There are dozens of providers here bringing all kinds of great games, including Scientific Gaming and Merkur Gaming, amongst a few other titans.

We should also note that Jokersino offers a wide range of sports betting markets, making it one of the most versatile online gambling sites in Canada.

Bonus Offers:

5/5

Here’s the best bit. Jokersino is offering up to C$2500 to all new customers who sign up and make a qualifying deposit.

Your first deposit will be matched some 200% up to C$500. Then, your second will be matched 100% up to C$750, followed by a third and final 100% up to C$1250.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that bonuses of this size would have high wagering requirements, but that’s not the case. Jokersino only asks customers to play through their bonus five times, which will be a walk in the park compared to most of the competition.

Mobile App and Support:

4.7/5

Generally, the Jokersino website is very nice to use, thanks to its sleek design. It’s minimal and smooth, and that’s all we could ask for.

If you want to play on a mobile device, you’ll need to do so through your smartphone browser, as Jokersino is yet to offer a mobile app. It has the same features as the desktop site, though, and you can play most of the games there too.

We also like that it’s easy to get hold of the customer support team whenever you need them just by pressing a button in the bottom corner of the screen.

The only downside here is that, like Jackpot City, it’s impossible to see the games without an account.

Banking:

4.7/5

Jokersino offers instant deposits and withdrawals with a handful of cryptocurrencies, which it has over a lot of the competition. You can pay with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether. It’s one of the best crypto casinos in Canada we could find!

If crypto isn’t your thing, it’s still possible to bank with a handful of fiat currency methods like AstroPay and Neteller.

Overall Score:

4.8/5

The best welcome bonus on the market? Check. Tons of great games? Check. Plenty of ways to pay? Check. Fast payouts? Check. No wonder Jokersino has found its way into our top five brand-new online casinos.

4. Spin Casino – Newest Online Casino in CA for Live Dealer Games

Pros Around 50 live dealer games Rooms from Evolution Gaming and more Long list of software providers Downloadable mobile app Cons Under 500 games in total Can’t play for free

Live dealer games are one of the most engaging forms of online gambling, and Spin Casino has got their selection of them down to a tee.

Casino Game Selection:

4.6/5

You’ll find a very impressive 50 or so live dealer games at Spin Casino. But they’re not just any old games – they come from some of the finest names in the world of live casino games, including Evolution Gaming.

These live games make up about 10% of the overall game portfolio as there are a little under 500 casino games in total. If you’re the sort of player who gets bored easily or is picky then this figure might not be ideal, but we think there’s still plenty of entertainment for most players.

Bonus Offers:

4.1/5

A simple trio of 100% matched deposits awaits new Spin Casino players for up to C$1,000. That’s broken down into C$400, C$300, and another C$300.

After going through your welcome bonus funds, you can take advantage of Spin Casino’s loyalty programme with six tiers. As you wager more, you earn loyalty points that you can exchange for bonus credits later.

Mobile App and Support:

4.8/5

Spin Casino is home to a downloadable mobile app that features most of the games from the desktop site. This is something we always love to see.

Both the desktop site and the mobile app look good as well. Spin Casino has opted for a modern and minimal aesthetic that works nicely. It’s engaging to the eye and easy to navigate.

If you have an error that persists, there’s always the option of contacting the 24/7 live chat.

Banking:

4.9/5

There are many ways to pay at Spin Casino, so take your pick. Skrill, Visa, and Paysafecard are available. Interac, Citadel, MuchBetter, Instadebit, Neosurf, and e-check can also be used. Payout times are usually processed within three business days.

Unfortunately, Spin Casino does not support crypto transactions for now, but there are other crypto online casinos in Canada you can check out if you’re into crypto gambling.

Overall Score:

4.6/5

With over four dozen exciting live dealer games, Spin Casino is absolutely one of the best new Canadian casinos online.

5. Skycrown – Biggest Game Library of all New Online Casinos Canada

Pros Beautiful desktop and mobile site design 350 free spins with your welcome bonus Over 7,000 casino games Fantastic VIP program Instant withdrawals with crypto Cons Minimum deposit of C$30 No dedicated mobile app

Of all new casinos online, Skycrown is the best place when you’re looking for variety. It’s no wonder they manage to retain so many of their customers.

Casino Game Selection:

4.4/5

You should find most of the best and brand new casino games at Skycrown. They’re sporting games from the likes of Playson, Betsoft, and BGaming, but you’ll need to filter through some unknown providers to find these games.

There are almost too many games here, but a bit of persistence will reveal the good stuff. Plus, you can filter by provider.

Bonus Offers:

5/5

You get up to $3,000 welcome bonus and 350 free spins when you sign up for an account at SkyCrown. But there’s a lot to check out when you’re finished with the welcome bonus.

You can get infinite free spins every Sunday, 10% cash back for live dealer games, and a whole lot more at any one time.

If you’re planning on playing a lot of games, make sure to check out the Skycrown VIP program. It rewards players with extra bonuses after they rise through the levels based on how often they play.

Mobile App and Support:

4.5/5

Mobile gaming at Skycrown will need to be carried out through your smartphone browser as there’s no app to download.

The site looks great on both mobile and desktop devices, although the navigation isn’t perfect at all times, as the layout isn’t super intuitive.

You can still get 24/7 support through the live chat function, though!

Banking: 4.5/5

Skycrown supports instant withdrawals if you choose to pay with one of the many cryptocurrencies it supports, such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin.

But if you don’t want to do that, you can bank with a handful of eWallets. Although you should be aware that the minimum deposit might be considered a little high by some at C$30.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

We have no doubt that Skycrown is the best of the new casinos for ongoing promotions. It’s really thrown the kitchen sink at the effort, ensuring that its current crop of customers stay loyal and don’t move elsewhere.

Ranking the Best New Canadian Online Casinos

Casino Game Selection

The number of games at a new online casino site needs to be high so that there’s a lot to choose from, but they can’t just be any old games. We need to see a variety of different forms, and from good providers to, so that we can ensure the quality of them.

We looked for games like online roulette, slots, blackjack, live games, and more when looking for the newest online casino sites in CA.

Bonus Offers

A good casino bonus goes a long way. It’s great to see plenty of free spins and matched deposits being dished out by new online casino sites, but only if the terms and conditions make actually withdrawing any winnings achievable.

Mobile App and Support

We’re looking for good-looking and easy-to-use desktop and mobile sites, or preferably actual downloadable mobile apps, as these are usually much more engaging. It’s also important that we see 24/7, responsive customer support.

Banking

It’s always useful to have a wide range of payment methods to choose from as this will allow an online casino to accommodate more players. Furthermore, it’s important for the new casinos online to process withdrawals quickly, not hold onto our cash for an unfair amount of time.

What Makes PlayOJO the Best New Casino Online in Canada?

We’re super confident that PlayOJO is the best brand-new online casino in Canada but it could in fact be up there with the best new online casinos overall! Here’s why:

No wagering free spins: PlayOJO is one of the rare Canadian new online casinos offering free spins without any wagering requirements whatsoever. All you need to do to claim them is sign up and deposit C$10.

PlayOJO is one of the rare Canadian new online casinos offering free spins without any wagering requirements whatsoever. All you need to do to claim them is sign up and deposit C$10. Enormous game portfolio: With over 2,000 games to offer, PlayOJO has an amazing range of choices from top developers. You should be able to play just about everything you could possibly want to here.

With over 2,000 games to offer, PlayOJO has an amazing range of choices from top developers. You should be able to play just about everything you could possibly want to here. Highly-rated mobile app: There’s no wonder PlayOJO’s app has such great reviews in the App Store and the Play Store. It features most of the main site’s games and other casino functions, and it looks great too.

There’s no wonder PlayOJO’s app has such great reviews in the App Store and the Play Store. It features most of the main site’s games and other casino functions, and it looks great too. Fantastic customer support: If you have any queries or issues at PlayOJO, the live chat customer support team is just a click away, no matter the time of day.

Established vs New Casinos Online in Canada

We love a brick and mortar casino, but there are a few things about their online counterparts that are worth getting a little more excited about…

Welcome bonuses: Which traditional casinos do you know that give you anything more than a glass of cava when you first walk through the doors? Online, you get the best casino bonuses through free spins, matched deposits, and more.

Which traditional casinos do you know that give you anything more than a glass of cava when you first walk through the doors? Online, you get the best casino bonuses through free spins, matched deposits, and more. Play wherever you go: If you sign up with a good mobile casino, you can play casino games to your heart’s content on the move, just as long as you can maintain an internet connection.

If you sign up with a good mobile casino, you can play casino games to your heart’s content on the move, just as long as you can maintain an internet connection. More games: There are a lot more games to choose from when you play online too. Some online casinos, like PlayOJO, offer thousands of slot games. You really will be spoiled for choice.

There are a lot more games to choose from when you play online too. Some online casinos, like PlayOJO, offer thousands of slot games. You really will be spoiled for choice. General convenience: Perhaps the most obvious benefit (that’s still important to consider!) is that you don’t have to go anywhere to play casino games online. Get stuck in from the comfort of your own home.

New Online Casinos Canada – FAQ

Which are the Best Brand New Casino Sites in Canada? The best new online casinos Canada has to offer are PlayOJO, Jackpot City, Jokersino, Spin Casino, and Skycrown, in that order. But they’re all elite!



These sites offer generous bonuses and excellent game libraries – some of the newest Canadian casinos even have dedicated sports betting sections! Which Games Should I Play at the Newest Canadian Online Casinos? The most popular type of online casino game in Canada is the trusty slot, and there’s a whole lot of choice for that. But you could always branch out and check out some roulette, blackjack, and poker as well. Which New Canadian Casinos Have the Best Bonuses? If you’re after unique bonuses, PlayOJO’s 50 bonus spins with no wagering requirements is definitely on top of the list. But if you prefer standard bonuses, the best welcome bonuses for Canadian players on our list are from Jokersino, which is a 100% bonus of up to C$2,500, and Skycrown’s C$3,500 max bonus.



Some online casinos also offer dedicated promos for different games, like online poker, blackjack, slots, and so on. Which Newest Online Casinos in Canada Have the Fastest Payouts? Jackpot City and Spin Casino both provide fast payouts for Canadian players. This is even more impressive, considering these casinos do not support cryptocurrencies.

Comparing the Top 5 New Casinos Canada Has to Offer

Before we begin to wrap up, let’s take one last look back at our top real-money Canadian casinos that have been launched recently.

PlayOJO: You’ll get 50 free spins with no wagering requirements at all when you sign up and put down your first C$10 at the best new Canadian online casino overall.

Jackpot City: You could grab four lots of 100% up to C$400 matched deposits when you sign up here. That’s up to C$1600 to check out some of the finest online slot games.

Jokersino: The best new Canadian casino welcome bonus overall is here. It’s worth up to C$2,500 across three matched deposits, and the wagering requirements are ludicrously low at just 5x, making it super easy to claim any winnings you’ve made.

Spin Casino: Grab three 100% matched deposits when you sign up here for up to C$1000 to get you started. What better way to enjoy this epic selection of live casino games?

Skycrown: We love the beautiful site design at Skycrown. It’s immersive to use and packed with great games, which you can explore with a welcome bonus of up to C$3500 in matched deposits and a fantastic 350 free spins!

Tips for Using the Best New Online Casinos Canada

Look Out for Transaction Fees

Some new Canadian real money casinos will charge you a fee when you place a deposit or request a withdrawal with certain payment methods, so look out for these and try to avoid them when you can.

Play High RTP Games

The higher the RTP of a game, the more money you’ll win back from it on average, so look for games with 96%!

Try Out Free Casino Games

Not sure whether you’re going to like a new game or feeling like you need some practice? You can often try it out for free online in demo mode with a quick search.

Look at Casino Reviews of New Online Casino Sites

Many new online casinos will still have reviews, as the newest online casinos tend to get feedback online pretty quickly. So check these out if you’re unsure about a particular new site.

Read Up on the Terms and Conditions for Casino Bonuses

All deposit bonuses, free spins, etc, will have some terms and conditions to meet, like time limits and wagering requirements, so make sure you familiarise yourself with these.

Be Sure Always to Practice Responsible Gambling

Last but not least, it’s always wise to at least take note of the responsible gambling tools at your disposal. The top new online casinos will offer deposit limits, time check-ins, and more.

Plus, there are plenty of numbers to call should you ever feel like things are getting out of control so make sure to look out for them as well.

Ready to Get Started at the Newest Casinos Online in Canada?

So, what’s your new favorite casino online in Canada? Do you agree with us that PlayOJO is the best online casino overall, or do you prefer Jackpot City and Jokersino?

Nothing is stopping you from finding out for yourself. You could well sign up for a handful of our top picks and grab a whole bunch of matched deposits and free spins while you do so. There’s a lot to be claimed throughout our top picks.

Just make sure that you play responsibly if you decide to do that and continue to do so throughout your online gambling experience. Have fun!

