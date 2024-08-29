Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

If you want online gambling done right, then only the best paying online casinos in Canada are going to cut it. These sites offer three main things: games with high payout rates, bonus offers to play them with, and big withdrawal limits for high rollers.

One site that stands out the most is Jackpot City. It offers some of the highest-payout games in the industry and a fantastic mobile casino app for iOS and Android devices.

That said, we’ve listed more high-payout casinos in this guide – so read on to learn more about them!

Best Paying Online Casinos in Canada

🥇 Best overall Jackpot City 🎰 Best for slots Spin Casino 📱 300+ live casino games Casino Infinity 💰 Up to $10,000 and 100 FS offer Neospin 🚀 Instant payout processing Lucky7even 💥 Dozens of crash games Spinch 💸 Instant crypto payout processing Skycrown 🍀 C$5,000 and 300 FS offer Roosterbet 💰 No wagering requirements on bonuses PlayOJO ⚽️ Top casino with sports betting QBet Casino

Now that you know the top 10 highest payout online casinos in Canada, it’s time to learn more about them. Let’s take a closer look.

1. Jackpot City – Best Paying Online Casino in Canada Overall

Pros Total C$1,600 welcome offer

Daily matched deposits

99.5% RTP blackjack options

Up to $10,000 payouts every 24 hours

10 shots at $1 million Cons Dated website design

Customer support can take a while to respond during peak hours

The number one place to play high payout online games in Canada is the Jackpot City casino. Here’s why.

High RTP & Jackpot Games:

5 / 5.0

You’ll find tons of the best payout casino games in Canada at Jackpot City, both with regard to high RTPs and high jackpots.

The highest average payout percentages at Jackpot City can be found through the live casino games. Jackpot City is home to over 50 of these, and they’re almost exclusively supplied by Pragmatic Play and Evolution Gaming.

These two developers are well-known suppliers of some of the highest RTP games in the world. A key example of this is Evolution Gaming’s Live Blackjack Early Payout, which comes in at a giant 99.5%.

But if it’s large jackpots you’re looking for, you should check out the jackpot slots. Jackpot City hosts some excellent options from the likes of Microgaming.

Bonuses & Offers:

4.9 / 5.0

Everyone who signs up for a Jackpot City account can grab up to C$1,600 across their first four deposits. That’s broken down into four lots of 100% up to C$400 to make it easier for you to claim.

Another thing we like is that you’ll get the chance to claim a daily bonus of up to C$200.

You can also take part in the Jackpot City Loyalty Club. This is a six-tier loyalty program that helps get more serious casino players even more for their money.

Withdrawal Limits & Payout Speed:

4.9 / 5.0

Withdrawals at Jackpot City are processed in 24-48 hours most of the time. You won’t have to wait ages to see your cash here. And there are a handful of fast payout banking options to speed things up further, such as Interac and iDebit.

The fastest, however, is crypto, and there are a few examples of this like Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

Players will be able to withdraw up to an impressive $10,000 every 24 hours at Jackpot City as well. That’s a lot more than most other Canadian casinos, and as a result, it’s going to be a lot easier to cash out any jackpots you might have won.

Final Score:

4.9 / 5.0

With this many high payout games and bonuses so generous to help you enjoy them more, it’s kind of a no-brainer that we picked Jackpot City as the best high paying casino in Canada.

2. Spin Casino – Best Paying Canadian Casino for High Payout Slots

Pros Mega Moolah jackpot slot games

Up to C$1,000 new customer bonus

High payout video poker games

$10,000 per day max withdrawal

Instant INSTADEBIT payouts Cons Can’t explore games without an account

Fewer live casino games than competition

Online slot games can be some of the best ways to have a chance of winning high payouts at online casinos… especially at Spin Casino. The payout rates here are some of the best in the industry.

High RTP & Jackpot Games:

4.8 / 5.0

The highest payouts at Spin Casino are found through the progressive jackpots. The famous Mega Moolah network has tons of slot games, including the classic Mega Moolah slot, which has won players $10,000,000s in the past!

It’s not just about jackpots here, though. The average casino payout percentage at Spin Casino is also good. We found plenty of high payout percentage non-jackpot slots, although the live casino game selection is slightly more limited.

The video poker games at Spin Casino have particularly high payouts. There are a good handful of these, and some have payout percentages way above 98%, making it one of the best poker sites in Canada.

You won’t be able to see all of the games until you’re signed up, in case you were wondering where they were!

Bonuses & Offers:

4.9 / 5.0

If you’re new to Spin Casino, you’ll have the chance to get up to C$1,000 for the welcome bonus. This is split between a 100% up to C$400 deposit match and then two 100% up to C$300 ones.

After you’ve finished with this, there is a selection of daily offers to grab and a six-tier loyalty program to take part in that will reward the more regular players.

Withdrawal Limits & Payout Speed:

4.9 / 5.0

Like Jackpot City, it’s possible to cash out up to C$10,000 per day at Spin Casino. That is more than enough of a threshold for most Canadian casino fans.

You can use VISA, Interac, and eCheck as payment methods. However, you can’t cash out with Mastercard.

For most of these methods, the payout time is 24-48 hours. One key exception is INSTADEBIT, which lets you cash out instantly.

Final Score:

4.8 / 5.0

Spin Casino’s jackpot slots are some of the highest paying in Canada, and its bonuses go a long way to help players get the best out of them.

3. Casino Infinity – Best Payout Online Casino Canada Site for Live Games

Pros C$750 and 200 FS bonus

Over 300 live dealer games

Up to C$1050 reload bonus

12 fast payout withdrawal methods

Payouts processed same day Cons C$10,500 max monthly withdrawal for new players

Some games are missing from mobile

With over 300 live casino games, Casino Infinity is the place to be if you want the immersion of the real world casino experience from the comfort of your own home. And high payouts, too, of course.

High RTP & Jackpot Games:

4.8 / 5.0

There are plenty of high payout casino game options to pick from at Casino Infinity. And most of them come in the form of live casino games.

The site is home to over 300 of these, which is substantially more than just about all the high payout casinos in Canada. Within these 300+ options, there are loads of high payout percentage options.

You’ll find live dealer contributions from top providers like Pragmatic Play and SwinttLive, both known for their generous payout percentages. They’ve sent some fantastic online blackjack, roulette, game shows, poker… you name it.

The only downside is that if you choose to access Casino Infinity from your mobile device, you might find a few of these games missing.

Bonuses & Offers:

4.7 / 5.0

New Casino Infinity players can choose to get a 100% matched deposit of up to C$750 when they first sign up, plus 200 free spins.

If you prefer, you can opt for the live casino welcome cashback offer. It’s a one time 10% cashback up to C$300, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but the good news is that there are no wagering requirements at all.

Players can also get up to C$1050 every week through one of the several reload bonuses Casino Infinity has to offer.

Withdrawal Limits & Payout Speed:

4.7 / 5.0

The maximum payout at Casino Infinity is C$10,000 per month mostly for crypto and some e-wallets. This won’t be an issue for many players but it could cause issues for jackpot winners.

You’ll have to work your way through the VIP program to raise this. The fifth and final tier allows you to cash out up to C$30,000 per month, which is more like it.

The good news is that payouts are generally quick, especially if you play with crypto. They’ll be processed on the same day most of the time and can be sent to a wide range of eWallets and cards.

This makes Casino Infinity one of the best crypto casinos for Canadian players.

Final Score:



4.7 / 5.0

It might not be the best option for those looking to take home truly life-changing amounts of cash. Still, realistically, Casino Infinity is easily one of the best payout casinos in Canada. Its high payout percentage live casino games and fast payouts see to that.

4. Neospin – Best Payout Online Casino Welcome Bonus in Canada

Pros $10,000 and 100 spins bonus offer

100 free spins every week

More than 5,800 games

Instant processing of payouts

Specializes in crash games Cons High deposits required for cashback

Some lesser-known providers

You could get up to $10,000 as a new player at Neospin, which is more cash than in any other welcome bonus we’ve seen among new Canada online casinos.

High RTP & Jackpot Games:

4.6 / 5.0

The best options for high payouts at Neospin are all the crash games they offer. Neospin is home to games like Aviator and Spaceman, which offer players high RTPs and potentially big max wins.

There are also thousands of online slots, making up for most of the 5800+ strong game selection. Most of these are very good and offer high payouts, although a few are from newer, lesser-known developers, so we can’t vouch for every game.

You can play most of the games in demo mode for free as well, so be sure to do this if you want to try one out before spending any money.

Bonuses & Offers:

4.9 / 5.0

New players at Neospin will get the best welcome bonus of all Canadian online gambling sites. It’s a 100% up to $10,000 on your first deposit at this site that also comes with 100 free spins.

To claim the bonus, you’ll need to use the bonus code NEO100 when you make the deposit. That’s not bad at all, considering how much bonus cash is on offer here.

Players at Neospin will also be able to get involved with up to 100 free spins a week, as well as a couple of other weekly reload offers, like a 66% matched deposit.

It is also possible to get up to 20% cashback on your deposits, but you’ll need to deposit a lot of cash to get much out of that particular deal.

Withdrawal Limits & Payout Speed:

4.7 / 5.0

Your Neospin payments, both deposits and withdrawals, will be processed instantly the majority of the time. The maximum you can cash out at once is C$15,000 daily and up to C$30,000 weekly.

Final Score:

4.7 / 5.0

A good welcome bonus goes a long way, and Neospin’s goes a very long way based on that logic.

5. Lucky7even – Fastest Payouts of all Online Casinos in Canada

Pros C$3,000 and 200 FS welcome offer

24 payment methods

Up to 110 free spins every day

All payouts processed in under an hour

Pragmatic Play live dealer games Cons C$5,000 weekly payout maximum

Desktop website navigation not easy

All payouts at Lucky7even will be processed in the blink of an eye, so you can get your high payouts into your bank account, eWallet, or coin wallet as conveniently as possible.

High RTP & Jackpot Games:

4.6 / 5.0

There are thousands of games at Lucky7even, most of which are real money online slots. But we also like the live casino games. Many of these come from Pragmatic Play, so you can play blackjack, roulette, game shows and more with RTPs higher than 98%.

Lucky7even is also a good place to be for crash games like CrashX and Triple Cash or Crash. These offer high payout percentages and quick-fire rounds.

It would be fair to say that a few of these games don’t offer the highest payouts, as there are just so many of them. It could be said that there are almost too many games. You’ll just have to do some extra scrolling to get through to the best bits.

Bonuses & Offers:

4.7 / 5.0

There’s another of the best welcome bonuses in Canada available at Lucky7even. This one is worth up to C$3,000 and 200 free spins across your first four deposits. That’s not bad at all.

You’ll also be able to trigger each of the four deposit matches with as little as C$30, so it’s very accessible.

Make sure to come back for the weekly reload offers at Lucky7even. Up to 110 free spins are available every week.

Players will also be able to buy extra bonuses through the Bonus Store.

Withdrawal Limits & Payout Speed:

4.8 / 5.0

One of the best things about Lucky7even is the speed at which they pay out. You’ll never have to wait longer than an hour for the team to process your withdrawal requests, and things are even faster if you opt for one of the fast payout banking options.

There are 24 ways to pay here. A few options for the fastest payouts are Tether, iDebit, and MuchBetter.

It’s possible to withdraw up to C$5,000 per week, which isn’t a massive amount. It should be enough to suit most players, though.

Final Score:

4.7 / 5.0

There’s no need to wait for ages to get your casino winnings when there are sites like Lucky7even sending you your cash instantly.

Ranking the Best Payout Online Casinos in Canada

High RTP & Jackpot Games

The highest payout casino games must have either high RTPs, high max wins (or jackpots), or, ideally, both. Looking for these figures is one of the key ways we analyzed the game selections at each of our top 10 picks.

Bonuses & Offers

A strong bonus offer can boost our chances of getting the best online casino payouts. The best of these is usually the welcome bonus, so we’re looking for large matched deposits and free spins when we sign up for a new high-payout casino site.

Withdrawal Limits & Payout Speed

The top payout casinos need high withdrawal limits so that players can cash out all of their big wins in one go rather than having to spread out the payments over several withdrawals. Payouts also need to be processed quickly!

Why Jackpot City is the Best Paying Online Casino Canada Site

How is it that Jackpot City came to claim the number one spot in our list of the highest paying casinos? These four points are the main reasons.

High payout games: Most of Jackpot City’s games have the potential to pay out well, either by way of high payout percentage rates, large jackpots, or both.

Generous bonuses: You can get the best out of those games with four large matched deposits when you first sign up at Jackpot City. And there are even more deposit bonuses up for grabs every day that you sign into your account.

Large payout limits: Jackpot City players can cash out up to C$10,000 every 24 hours, more than most other online casinos in Canada.

Quick payouts: You’ll also be able to get paid out quickly at Jackpot City so that your winnings will be back in your bank account way before the next time you want to cash out.

Here’s a full Jackpot City review to learn more about this top Canadian online casino.

Canada Online Casinos with High Payouts vs Land-Based Casinos

High payouts at Canadian online casinos are just that little more rewarding than at land-based casinos. Here’s why.

More games: There are a lot more games to play online than there are in brick-and-mortar casinos. Some online casinos have 1000s of games to play.

Higher payout percentages: Not only is there a more diverse game selection online, but the games themselves tend to pay out more on average than their land-based casino counterparts.

Better promotions: You can get the most out of these games with free spins and bonus funds online. That’s not going to be possible at a land-based casino.

All-day access: Online casinos never close, so you can play anytime. On land, of course, the doors will close at some point.

Best Paying Online Casinos Canada – FAQs

Summary of the Best Payout Online Casinos for Canadians

Here are the five best online casinos for high payouts in Canada in comparison, to help you decide where to start.

Jackpot City: Our pick of the bunch is Jackpot City. And one of the key reasons for that is the welcome bonus offer, worth up to C$1,600.

Spin Casino: The number one casino in Canada for high payout slots is Spin Casino. When you sign up there, you can get up to C$1,000 in matched deposits.

Casino Infinity: Those looking for high payout live casino games are going to want to draw their attention to Casino Infinity. This site also offers up to C$750 and 200 free spins bonus.

Neospin: The most generous welcome bonus of all online casinos in Canada is at Neospin. The code NEO100 will get you 100% up to $10,000 and 100 free spins.

Lucky7even: There are countless instant payout banking options at Lucky7even. You could use one of these to trigger the welcome bonus package, worth up to C$3,000 and 200 free spins.

How to Sign Up at the Best Payout Online Casinos in Canada

If you feel like you’re ready to go then check out these four easy steps to get your new account at one of the top payout casino sites.

1. Register via the Form

Press the “Sign Up” button (Jackpot City or any of out top casinos)

Enter a few details

Create your password

2. Confirm Your Details

Verify your email via the link

Verify your phone number

Send over any required documents

3. Make a Deposit

Head to the cashier

Choose a payment method

Enter an amount and transact

4. Use Your Bonus

Play some casino games

Use up your deposit and bonus funds

Meet the wagering requirements

Tips for Playing at the Best Payout Casino Canada Sites

Look for High RTP Games

The RTPs (Return to Player rates) of games are your payout percentages. They show you how much of your stake you’ll win back on average from a particular game. So, the higher the RTP, the more you’re going to win back on average. It’s a no brainer to look for high RTP games!

Stake Little and Often

The best tactic for playing online casino games is to bet small amounts more frequently. It gives you a better chance of winning, and it elongates the gaming experience, which is just more fun. It’s particularly important to do this on highly volatile games, as these have the lowest hit rates.

Sign Up for Multiple Welcome Bonuses

There are a lot of great bonuses up for grabs throughout the real money online casinos in Canada we’ve recommended today. And if you want to try out a few of those sites, you can get a lot of bonus cash and a few free spins for doing so.

Consider Reload Offers and Loyalty Programs

Be sure to come back for additional bonuses at the online casino you choose to stay at for good. There are some great daily bonuses, loyalty programs and more throughout our top picks as well.

Always Read the Terms and Conditions

On the subject of bonus offers, it’s fundamental to read the terms for all of them. A bonus might seem like it has the potential to offer you high payouts, but it’s packed with tight wagering requirements and time limits, it’s probably not going to be worth claiming.

Manage Your Bankroll

Online gambling can be dangerous, so it’s important to consider your gameplay. Make sure to set a budget and a time limit for every online gambling session you go into for this reason. You can often use deposit limits and time checks at the casinos themselves to help you with this.

Still Looking for the Best Online Casino Payouts in Canada?

Canada is home to some of the best paying online casinos in the world. We’re lucky to be spoiled for choice in that way! There are so many that it can be hard to decide which one to check out first.

We’ve narrowed things down by selecting the top 10, with Jackpot City leading the pack. But it’s hardly miles ahead, as all of our other top picks are pretty great as well.

So what do you think? Which one is going to be best for you? That’s up to you to decide, and while you do that, grab those top bonus offers. Have fun and good luck.

