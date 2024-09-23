Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

For Ontario-based based audience only. All sites are 19+.

Ontario’s online gambling scene is flourishing, with new sites popping up every day, making it difficult to track down the top casino sites in the province.

Fortunately, our team of gambling experts can spot a diamond in the rough from a mile away.

So, we’re here to settle the debate about the best online casinos in Ontario once and for all.

We have crowned Jackpot City as the #1 online casino for its popular casino games from top studios, lightning-fast payouts, and a user-friendly interface.

We’ve also reviewed nine other fantastic ON gambling sites, giving you plenty of options to find your perfect casino.

Let’s take a look!

Best Online Casinos in Ontario

We’ve revealed our top 10 online casinos Ontario list, so what’s left for you to do is pick one and start playing. The decision might not be easy, which is why we’ll dive deeper into the details and highlight the pros and cons of each gambling site in the next section.

1. Jackpot City – Best Online Casino Ontario Overall

Pros 700+ casino games from top studios

Regularly adds new titles

20+ years of experience

Mobile apps for iOS and Android

Over 65 high-quality table games

24/7 live chat and email support Cons No sports betting markets

Must log in to access games

If you are looking for the best Ontario online casino for a well-rounded experience, Jackpot City is the way to go.

Since 1998, it has consistently maintained a strong reputation among Ontario online casino players for providing fair games, fast payments, and a smooth mobile experience.

Online Casino Games:

4.9 / 5.0

Jackpot City features all the popular real money games, including over 700 Ontario online slots. You can easily find a game you like, as the user interface is super intuitive, classifying titles into New & Exclusive, Popular, Instant Bingo, Recent Big Wins, and others.

You can also explore over 65 table games, covering many blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and video poker titles. For example, you can find classics like Atlantic City Blackjack and unique variants like Premier Blackjack with Buster Blackjack.

Better yet, you can try all RNG games in demo mode and learn strategies without any financial risk. If you ever crave the interaction of a physical casino, you can turn to over 70 live casino games with friendly and professional dealers.

Payment Options:

5 / 5.0

Variety is not an issue when it comes to payments either. You can use Visa and Mastercard, e-wallets like MuchBetter, bank transfers, and other popular options for Ontario casino gambling, such as Interac, instaDebit, Paysafecard, and ApplePay.

Deposits and withdrawals are fast and simple. Usually, payouts take 24-48 hours, but traditional banking options can take up to 3-7 business days.

Reputation and Customer Support:

4.9 / 5.0

Jackpot City has over two decades of experience and works with some of the most reputable software companies, such as Microgaming. This means you can expect a secure and fair gaming environment.

Plus, help is always at hand. A knowledgeable team is available 24/7 via live chat, email, and a toll-free number in Canada to solve any issues you might face.

2. PlayOJO – Best Ontario Online Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros 40+ immersive live dealer games

No win or withdrawal limits

More than 45 trustworthy game suppliers

Super entertaining live shows

Over 3,000 RNG games

Excellent responsible gambling tools Cons Must be registered to use support

Could use more casino poker games

Land-based casinos are thrilling, but PlayOJO brings the Vegas experience to your fingertips. Whether you prefer playing on your desktop or using online casino apps for iOS and Android, you can enjoy all the excitement and glamor of an authentic casino from the comfort of your home.

Online Casino Games:

4.9 / 5.0

You can play online casino games from over 45 world-recognized software providers, including Big Time Gaming, Evolution, and NetEnt. PlayOJO’s gaming library includes popular slot games like Big Bass Bonanza and Starburst and many variations of classic table games.

Yet, where PlayOJO truly shines is the live casino. You can explore exciting roulette games, blackjack, and baccarat, such as XXXTreme Lightning Roulette with multipliers up to 2,000x, or Grand VIP Blackjack for a high-stakes experience.

Many exciting live shows are also offered, including Mega Wheel, Crazy Time, and Adventures Beyond Wonderland.

Payment Options:

4.9 / 5.0

PlayOJO supports numerous secure payment methods, including Mastercard, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, Visa, Interac, Paysafecard, Jeton, and ApplePay. You can deposit as little as $10 and withdraw even less—as little as $1 a pop.

All withdrawals are free and unlimited, making the casino a favorite among Ontarians. You can expect same-day withdrawals with e-wallets, though payment cards and Interac

might take longer to process.

Reputation and Customer Support:

4.9 / 5.0

Over the years, PlayOJO has won multiple awards for its excellence, including Rising Star, Best New Casino, and Casino of the Year. It’s a fully regulated and licensed casino with secure, SSL-encrypted transactions, ensuring your play is fair and safe.

Plus, PlayOJO strongly supports responsible gambling with tools like loss limits and self-exclusion.

Once you register, you can get assistance 24/7 using the live chat feature or by sending an email with any questions or queries you may have.

3. SpinAway – Best Online Casino in Ontario for Slot Games

Pros 1,500+ top-notch slot machines

Same-day, free withdrawals

45+ engaging live casino games

Features the latest slot releases

Supports 5+ popular cryptocurrencies

Comprehensive Help section Cons Needs better game filters

Live chat is not available 24/7

SpinAway is the perfect destination for flashy slot games with engaging themes and rewarding features. This Ontario online casino works with world-class studios, so you can expect exciting slot bonus rounds, multipliers, expanding wilds, and many more exciting slot features.

Online Casino Games:

4.9 / 5.0

The collection of games includes thousands of the hottest online slots, with new titles being added regularly.

You can find fresh releases like D Day, R.I.P. City, and Energy Joker: Hold and Win, alongside all-time favorites such as Sugar Rush 1000 and Buffalo King Megaways. Plus, SpinAway features many titles exclusive to the Ontario market, such as the Maple Moolah series.

If you ever get tired of the slot machines, you can explore over 40 table games, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and live poker. The live casino is impressive, featuring over 45 live dealer games, offering everything from Casino Hold’em to Mega Roulette and Power Blackjack.

Payment Options:

4.9 / 5.0

SpinAway features traditional payment methods like bank transfers, debit, and credit cards such as Visa and Mastercard. However, for faster transactions, you can also use modern solutions like Interac, Skrill, and MuchBetter.

All transactions are fast, secure, and free, meaning you’ll get your casino winnings in full.

Typically, withdrawals take up to 24 hours, especially with e-wallets. Meanwhile, traditional banking options can take a few days, so use them if you’re willing to wait a bit longer.

Reputation and Customer Support:

4.7 / 5.0

While SpinAway is a new Ontario casino, it has quickly earned players’ trust. Since 2020, it has gathered plenty of positive reviews. Like the rest of the Canadian online casinos on our list, it is licensed and regulated by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission (AGCO) and works with respected studios worldwide.

Although live chat is not available 24/7, you can email the customer support team or use the Help section for quick fixes.

4. Lucky Days – Top Table Games of All Ontario Online Casino Sites

Pros Over 55 popular table games

1,500+ high-RTP casino games

Rich live casino with 30+ tables

Fully optimized mobile casino site

Modern and user-friendly design

More than 30 roulette variants Cons No dedicated mobile casino apps

Demo mode available only upon registration

All roulette fans will find something to love at Lucky Days. The casino offers Low-Stakes Roulette for everyday players and unique versions like VIP Roulette—The Club for high rollers seeking an exclusive experience.

Online Casino Games:

4.8 / 5.0

There are more than 30 online roulette variants available at Lucky Creek, including 9 Masks Of Fire Roulette, which combines the popular slot game with the classic game of roulette, and Ultra Warp Roulette, which offers multipliers up to 5,000x.

Moreover, you can explore themed games like Vikings Multifire Roulette, Terminator 2 Roulette, and Immortal Romance Roulette, making spinning the wheel much more exciting.

The offerings don’t end at roulette—you can also explore over 1,600 high-RTP slots, 55+ table games, and a rich live casino with all the classic games and live shows. You can play anything from Speed Baccarat 2 to Infinite Blackjack and Caribbean Stud Poker.

Payment Options:

4.8 / 5.0

Lucky Creek supports payments through Visa, Mastercard, and standard bank transfers. Alternatively, you can use eChecks like iDebit and Instadebit, e-wallets like MuchBetter, or prepaid cards.

Deposits are free and instant, meaning you can start playing immediately. Withdrawals are just as easy. However, depending on the method, they can take 1-5 business days to process.

Reputation and Customer Support:

4.8 / 5.0

Players at Lucky Days can count on a fair and secure gaming experience. This Ontario casino uses extensive security measures and offers various responsible gambling options to keep your information safe and protected.

The customer support team at Lucky Days is very attentive. The Help Center is pretty handy, but if you need more assistance, you can leave a message on the website form and expect a reply within 24 hours. Plus, live chat agents are available during business hours.

5. Spin Casino – Best Ontario Online Casino for Mobile

Pros 300+ real money casino games

Works with 30+ reputable developers

More than 70 live dealer games

Helpful customer service 24/7

Hosts slot races and tournaments Cons Card withdrawals are slow

Slower live chat replies during peak hours

Spin Casino offers one of the best mobile casinos, allowing you to play games wherever you are.

You can use your mobile browser or download the best casino apps for iOS and Android. Either way, you’ll enjoy premium games with the best sound and graphics performance your device can deliver.

Online Casino Games:

4.8 / 5.0

There are plenty of options to explore at Spin Casino, from classic Vegas-style slots to the latest video slots with exciting themes and bonus features. Some of the most popular titles include Thunderstruck II, Hyper Gold, and Ancient Fortunes: Zeus.

In the table games section, you can find many variations of classic games, such as American, European, and French Roulette, European Blackjack, Vegas Strip Blackjack, Multi-Hand Vegas Single Deck Blackjack, and Multi-Hand Vegas Downtown Blackjack.

Plus, there’s a rich live casino, game shows, video poker, online bingo, keno, and many other options.

Payment Options:

4.7 / 5.0

At Spin Casino, you can use numerous banking methods, including payment cards like Visa and Mastercard, Interac, Instadebit, and e-checks.

You can deposit as little as C$10 and withdraw as little as C$50, with no upper limit at Spin.

Better yet, you can get your payout within hours if you use e-wallets, or up to 48 hours in the worst-case scenario. Bank transfers and cards can take 3 to 7 business days.

Reputation and Customer Support:

4.7 / 5.0

Licensed by iGaming Ontario, Spin Casino is a legitimate site with safe and fair games. It’s one of the real money casinos in Canada that employs best-in-class security measures to protect your data. Moreover, all of its mobile games are vetted for safety and transparency.

The quickest way to get help at Spin Casino is by using the live chat feature, with human agents on standby 24/7.

How We Ranked the Best Ontario Online Casinos

Casino Games

Top Ontario online casinos have a wide range of games to keep you entertained, including a huge selection of slots, classic tables, and live casino games.

We chose Canadian gambling sites that work with well-known developers known for sharp graphics and smooth, fair gameplay. Online casinos that stay updated with the latest trends and releases earned higher rankings on our list.

Variety of Secure Payment Methods

Our recommended Ontario online casinos offer multiple secure ways to deposit and withdraw money, including credit and debit cards, e-wallets, and prepaid cards. Local options like Interac are also a big plus.

We tested transaction speeds to ensure instant deposits, quick withdrawals (ideally within 24 hours), and low to no fees.

Overall Ease of Use and Support

Most Ontario online casinos are easy to navigate, but we also checked their compatibility across different devices.

All Ontario online casino sites on our list offer several ways to get help 24/7, including live chat, email, and phone support. You can expect quick and helpful answers, as these sites have an excellent market reputation.

Why is Jackpot City the #1 Ontario Online Casino?

All sites on our list provide a smooth online casino experience, but after our full Jackpot City Casino review, we ranked it as the #1 Ontario online casino site for these reasons:

Unique Game Selection: Jackpot City has over 700 games from top studios. What sets it apart from rivals is not just the quantity, but the quality of gameplay. There’s an unmatched balance of table and slot games, along with a live casino that brings you closer to the real deal.

Fast and Reliable Payouts: Withdrawals at Jackpot City typically take 24-48 hours, which is much quicker than most of its competitors. For example, some other top sites like Spin Casino might take up to 7 days.

User-Friendly Experience: Navigating Jackpot City is a breeze, whether you are a pro or a first-time visitor. While other Ontario online casinos rely solely on mobile browsers, Jackpot City offers dedicated mobile apps for both iOS and Android for smooth performance.

Unmatched Reliability and Support: With more than two decades of market experience, Jackpot City has built a solid reputation among Ontario players. Its customer support team is available 24/7 across multiple channels. Other casinos like PlayOJO and SpinAway offer great support but might not be available around the clock.

Reasons to Use the Best Online Casinos in Ontario

Land-based Ontario casinos are fun, but they also have some hassles, such as travel time, expenses, and crowded environments.

Here’s why you should give Ontario casinos online a chance:

Various Games To Try : Most Ontario gambling sites have hundreds, if not thousands, of casino games available. This means you can easily find a game you’ll enjoy and always have something new to try, keeping the online gaming experience fresh and exciting.

: Most Ontario gambling sites have hundreds, if not thousands, of casino games available. This means you can easily find a game you’ll enjoy and always have something new to try, keeping the online gaming experience fresh and exciting. They Are More Budget-Friendly : Physical casinos often imply extra costs like travel and dining. Online casinos let you play from anywhere and often have lower minimum bets, making it easier to stick to your budget and play casino games longer.

: Physical casinos often imply extra costs like travel and dining. Online casinos let you play from anywhere and often have lower minimum bets, making it easier to stick to your budget and play casino games longer. Online Gaming Keeps Improving: While physical casinos may not change much over time, the online gambling industry is always evolving. Online gambling Ontario sites keep updating their libraries with new games, offer innovative features, and improve their platforms to enhance your experience.

Best Online Casinos in Ontario – FAQs

What is the most trusted online casino in Ontario? Jackpot City is the most trusted online casino in Ontario, with a proven track record since 1998.



It partners with reputable financial institutions worldwide, uses SSL encryption, and provides 24/7 world-class support via live chat and email. What is the minimum gambling age in Ontario? The minimum gambling age in Ontario is 19 years old in both land-based and online casinos. Gambling activities within the province are overseen by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). Do Ontario online casinos really pay out? Yes, online casinos in Ontario do pay out. Just make sure you choose one of the licensed and regulated online casinos from our list, and you’ll get your winnings without any trouble.

Top 5 Online Casinos in Ontario, Compared

If you are short on time, let’s cut to the chase. Here’s a quick summary of the top 5 Ontario casinos to help you find your perfect match:

Jackpot City: This award-winning online casino offers more than 700 games, with a great balance of real money slots, table, and live casino games, making it suitable for all players.

PlayOJO: Popular for its 40+ live dealer games, PlayOJO is perfect for those who love variety. This Ontario casino is known for its user-friendly interface and responsible gambling features.

SpinAway: Ideal for slot fans, SpinAway features 1,500+ titles from top developers. Discover new favorites among a sea of classics and enjoy quick and free withdrawals.

Lucky Days: With a rich selection of 1,900 games, including over 30 online roulette variants, Lucky Days is a great choice for fans of classic table games and live dealer experiences.

Spin Casino: Recognized as the best casino app for iOS and Android, Spin Casino ensures an exceptional gaming experience. You can play over 800 real money casino games on mobile.

How to Sign up at the Best Ontario Online Casinos

Now that you know the best sites for online casino gambling, let’s walk you through creating an account.

step 01 Start the Registration Browse our list of the best online casinos

Choose your favorite (we recommend Jackpot City)

Click the Sign Up button in the top right corner

Fill out the registration form

Read and accept the Terms & Conditions

Click Register to wrap up step 02 Download the Casino App (Optional) Go to the App Store/Google Play Store

Download the mobile application step 03 Verify Your Account Log in to your account

Click I’m Fit to Play

Visit your Verification Dashboard

Upload the necessary documents step 04 Make Your First Deposit Navigate to the Cashier

Select a payment method

Choose a deposit amount

Optionally, set up responsible gambling tools step 05 Start Playing Explore the game library

Choose a game

Enjoy your gaming experience

Tips and Tricks for Playing Ontario Online Casino Games

Playing online casino games can quickly turn into a fun and rewarding experience with the right approach. Here are some tips to help you make the most of your time and money:

Learn the Game Rules: Each game has its own set of guidelines, and knowing them will increase your chances of winning and make your gaming experience more enjoyable.

Start with Free Games: Playing in demo mode is great for practice before you wager real money. It will help you develop strategies without any financial risk.

Stick to Your Budget: Many Canadian online casinos provide tools to help you gamble responsibly, such as deposit limits and self-exclusion options, to avoid overspending.

Play High-RTP Games: Choose games with higher RTP percentages, such as European Roulette (RTP 97.3%), Blackjack (RTP 99.5%), and slots with RTPs above 96%.

Learn When to Stop: Whether you’re facing losses or on a winning streak, by learning when to walk away, you can stay in control of your gaming experience.

Ready to Play at the Best Online Casinos Ontario Has to Offer?

Buckle up – you’re ready to go. We’ve given you the best Ontario online casino real money opportunities, so you’re well on your way to an exciting gaming adventure.

Jackpot City earned the ‘Best Casino Online Ontario’ award, but the nine other sites are also excellent choices.

Just remember, the main goal of playing online casino games is to have fun. Enjoy the experience, and don’t let chasing wins take away from the joy of the game.

Happy gaming!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it’s important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

You must be 19+ years old and physically located in Ontario to wager. If you have a gambling problem or somebody you know does, contact ConnexOntario or call 1-866-531-2600.

Visit the following websites for more free gambling addiction resources: