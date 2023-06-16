Dead Cells Animation Series: A Gaming Saga Reborn on the Small Screen

Next year, brace yourself for an epic animated adventure! Dead Cells joins the ranks of games turned animated series, produced by the French studio Bobbypills.

KEY TAKEAWAYS The action roguelike game Dead Cells is set to get its animated series adaptation, premiering next year, crafted by the French animation studio Bobbypills. The plot revolves around a cursed island plagued by a catastrophic event, awaiting a reluctant flame-headed hero to save the day. Initially, the series will air exclusively on the French anime streaming service ADN before a worldwide release. Other games like Vampire Survivors and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World are also getting animated adaptations.

Animated Adaptation of Dead Cells Hits Screens Next Year

Friends, buckle up, because a thrilling revelation is about to unfold! Adding to the ever-expanding repertoire of video games morphing into animated series, we’ve got Dead Cells set to premiere next year. Yes, you heard it right! This widely-acclaimed action roguelike game will soon mesmerize you on the small screen.

Bobbing into the animation world, the French animation studio Bobbypills is the creative force behind this venture. Known for their notable animation work, Bobbypills is already in the limelight for their engagement in Netflix’s forthcoming animated series, Captain Laserhawk, a derivative of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

You’ve been asking for years and now it’s here! Well almost… a Dead Cells animated series drops in 2024! Made by the crazy talented team behind our animated trailers, @Bobbypills_, and co-produced by @ADNanime, the show blends humour, action and a dollop of madness! #deadcells pic.twitter.com/V8JnBxKiuG — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) June 14, 2023

The Cursed Island Awaits a Reluctant Savior

Much like the game, the plot weaves an intriguing narrative around a plagued, cursed island. The once idyllic location has suffered a terrible metamorphosis, transforming its hapless inhabitants into ferocious beasts. Now, the island’s only hope lies with a legendary, flame-headed hero. Yet, here’s the twist – our savior seems far from enthused about his destined role. Imagine, the island’s fate depends on a hero who’d rather be anywhere else!

This ambitious adaptation of Dead Cells will bring to life 10 episodes, each spanning a tight, adrenaline-fueled seven minutes. Our French anime fans are in for a special treat, as the series will make its first exclusive appearance on the French anime streaming service ADN, the co-producer of the show. But don’t you worry, folks across the globe! The series will soon be within your reach, ready to binge!

Dead Cells and Beyond: Animation Meets Gaming

For those who can’t get enough of Dead Cells, let’s take a quick stroll down memory lane to its last major crossover expansion, Return to Castlevania. If you’re like me and can’t help but crave more animated series derived from your cherished games, keep an eye out for Vampire Survivors and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. They’re among the slew of titles slated for animation adaptations.

So there you have it, friends – your gaming world is about to leap onto the screen, as the much-loved Dead Cells prepares to wow audiences in animated form.