The Ultimate Ranking of Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Haunted Houses

Get ready for a spine-chilling experience at Halloween Horror Nights 2023! We’ve ranked the 10 haunted houses from slightly spooky to absolutely terrifying. Don’t miss our top pick!

KEY TAKEAWAYS Halloween Horror Nights returns in its 32nd year, featuring 10 haunted houses based on both original stories and popular IPs like The Exorcist and Stranger Things. The event's icon, Dr. Oddfellow, sets a distinctive tone this year, threading his eerie narrative across multiple Scare Zones. Each haunted house offers a unique experience, catering to different scare levels and horror tastes.

From The Last of Us to Dueling Dragons: A Sneak Peek into the Haunted Houses

As the days get shorter and the air gets cooler, the lure of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando is impossible to ignore. Now in its 32nd year, the event is reaching new heights of fright. Universal has rolled out a roster of both original and franchise-based haunted houses, including high-profile IPs like Stranger Things, The Last of Us, and The Exorcist.

Beyond the haunted houses, the atmosphere is amped up with five Scare Zones, all under the sinister control of this year’s mastermind, Dr. Oddfellow. Let’s not forget the show-stopping live performances and sinfully delicious themed foods. All these elements combine to create a frightfully fun evening, running on select nights until November 4.

The IP Corner: Popular Franchises Take the Stage

If you’re a fan of terrifying tales, the roster this year is like a dream—albeit a nightmare. The Exorcist: Believer and Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count join the ranks, along with a returning favorite—Stranger Things, which takes a leaf from its upcoming fourth season. Then there’s The Last of Us, offering nostalgia and homage but missing that spine-chilling factor.

An Homage to Originality: Dr. Oddfellow Steals the Show

Dr. Oddfellow isn’t just another face in the crowd; he’s the soul of Halloween Horror Nights this year. Resurfacing after decades, he’s setting the Scare Zones ablaze with his eerie quest for immortality, inviting you to partake—though beware, his offerings might just cost you your soul.

Must-Visit Haunted Houses According to Horror Aficionados

10. Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate

Universal has always known how to give nods to nostalgia, and this house based on the Dueling Dragons roller coaster is no exception. It’s less of a horror story and more of an epic medieval drama.

9. The Last of Us

Despite its iconic status in the gaming world, this house may not give you the creeps. But if you’re a fan of the franchise, the impeccable design and sound effects will sweep you off your feet.

8. Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

This house perfectly recreates scenes from the Child’s Play franchise, delivering a genuine blast of nostalgia, but it falls short of being consistently terrifying.

Stepping into the World of Monsters and Myths

7. Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Experience classic horror icons like Dracula and the Invisible Man reimagined for a modern audience. The Paris setting adds a new layer of charm to this house.

6. Stranger Things 4

Elevated by the recent season’s darker tone, this house delivers more chills than previous Stranger Things houses at Halloween Horror Nights.

5. YETI: Campground Kills

Don’t be deceived by the humorous marketing—this house is eerily lifelike, featuring genius use of silhouettes and ambient screams.

The Ultimate Terrifying Experiences

4. Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins

Delving into the world of carnivals, this house offers an unsettling atmosphere where Dr. Oddfellow lurks around every corner, ready to trade your soul for something far more sinister.

3. The Darkest Deal

A unique blend of music and horror, this house surprises visitors with its thematic depth and unnerving aura.

2. Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings

Drawing inspiration from Colonial-era history and dark witchcraft, this house offers a relentless series of scares that leave you deeply unsettled.

1. The Exorcist: Believer

Prepare for an unprecedented level of horror. This haunted house based on the upcoming Exorcist sequel takes the top spot for its intense scares and the unsettling feeling it leaves in your bones.

Don’t let this Halloween pass without a visit to Halloween Horror Nights 32 at Universal Orlando. Grab your tickets and optional add-ons now at universalorlando.com/hhn.