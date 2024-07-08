Quentin Tarantino has canceled his highly anticipated film, The Movie Critic, despite extensive early production efforts.

What are the reasons behind the cancellation, and what may come next for the legendary filmmaker? Check out this article for the details!

Key Takeaways Quentin Tarantino canceled his planned last movie, The Movie Critic.

The movie was about a real-life movie critic who wrote for a porn magazine.

Tarantino got a $20 million tax credit for the film but decided to explore other ideas instead.

Vision Behind ‘The Movie Critic’

Quentin Tarantino initially announced that The Movie Critic would be his tenth and final film, aiming to make it his biggest and most memorable project ever.

However, reports from The Hollywood Reporter on April 17 stated that the project had been canceled.

Despite receiving $20 million from the California Film Commission and entering “pre-pre-production” in June 2023, the film never progressed due to numerous rewrites and the lack of a committed studio.

The Intriguing Character of ‘The Movie Critic’

The movie’s protagonist was based on a real-life movie critic for an unnamed porn magazine, a figure Tarantino admired during his teenage years when he worked restocking a pornography-magazine vending machine.

This critic was known for his cynical and sharp reviews of mainstream movies, resembling a mix of early Howard Stern and a film critic version of Travis Bickle.

Tragically, the real critic died in his late 30s, likely due to complications from alcoholism. Tarantino wanted to stay true to this character’s age, which ruled out casting older stars like Brad Pitt or Leonardo DiCaprio.

Filming in California

The Movie Critic was set to be filmed in Los Angeles starting in the fall. Tarantino loves filming in L.A. and praised the local crews and locations.

He also secured a $20 million tax credit from California, showing his dedication to making his final film in his hometown.

Casting Rumors

While Brad Pitt was rumored to be involved, possibly reprising his role as stuntman Cliff Booth from Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, it was clear that Pitt was too old to play the lead role.

Instead, Tarantino sought a new leading man in his mid-30s, with Paul Walter Hauser being a rumored candidate, although this was never confirmed.

The potential inclusion of Pitt as a different character remained a topic of speculation.

Moving on to New Ideas

Despite initial plans, Tarantino decided to cancel The Movie Critic. He considered different plots, including a meta-story with characters from his other films and a young Tarantino working as a movie usher.

However, he got more excited about other projects and chose to explore new ideas for his last film, leading him to scrap the project altogether.

Sony Pictures, unofficially attached to The Movie Critic, is expected to work with Tarantino on whatever he decides next.

What’s Next for Tarantino?

Now that The Movie Critic has been canceled, Tarantino’s next move is unclear. He previously considered making an R-rated Star Trek film and an eight-episode TV series, but neither happened.

Fans are still eagerly waiting to see his final film, with the iconic director committed to making ten films before possibly retiring.

For now, Tarantino is focusing on his revival theaters in L.A. Whatever his next project may be, it will surely captivate audiences and generate buzz in the film world.