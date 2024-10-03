Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered is set to release on Halloween, October 31, 2024.

Originally launched in 2011, this remastered version updates the original game with improved graphics, new gameplay features, and additional content that fans have been eager for.

We’re happy that legendary developers Suda51 and Shinji Mikami are back to give this cult classic a modern makeover.

Today, we’ll break down all the details and features you can expect from the Hella Remastered edition.

Why This Remaster is Happening

So, why is Shadows of the Damned getting remastered after all these years?

When it first came out in 2011, the game had a rough time during production, mainly because of creative interference from the publisher, EA.

Put these issues aside, and it has developed a dedicated fanbase. People clearly love the unique horror, humor, and action.

Over time, the game became something of a hidden gem, and that’s why the developers decided it was time to bring it back.

Suda51, the game’s director, said they had always wanted to do more with the original game but couldn’t because of time and budget constraints.

Now, with Hella Remastered, they’ve added features they couldn’t include back then, like a New Game+ mode and new costumes for the main character, Garcia.

Suda51 and Mikami also mentioned how much the gaming world has changed since the original game.

Nowadays, games focus a lot more on graphics and realism, but Shadows of the Damned has a focus on fast, intense action.

With this remaster, they hope to remind players how fun and quick-paced action games can be.

What’s New in Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered?

For those familiar with the original game, there’s plenty to get excited about.

So, here’s a breakdown of what’s been added to the remaster:

New Costumes: Garcia’s wardrobe is getting a serious upgrade. In addition to his iconic jacket, “Purple Reign,” there are four brand-new outfits: Placa Garcia, Ocho Corazones, Demonio Garcia, and Kamikaze Garcia. Interestingly, these outfits do more than change his look—some come with special abilities, like the Demonio Garcia costume, which doubles your attack power.

Garcia’s wardrobe is getting a serious upgrade. In addition to his iconic jacket, “Purple Reign,” there are four brand-new outfits: Placa Garcia, Ocho Corazones, Demonio Garcia, and Kamikaze Garcia. Interestingly, these outfits do more than change his look—some come with special abilities, like the Demonio Garcia costume, which doubles your attack power. New Game+ Mode: This was one of the most requested features from fans of the original game. With New Game+, you can keep your weapons and upgrades from your previous playthrough, making the next run even more fun and action-packed.

This was one of the most requested features from fans of the original game. With New Game+, you can keep your weapons and upgrades from your previous playthrough, making the next run even more fun and action-packed. 60fps/4K Support: The game has never looked this good. The remaster runs at 60 frames per second, and if you’re playing on a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or a high-end PC, you can enjoy it in stunning 4K resolution. But heads up—if you’re on the Nintendo Switch, it’ll run at 30fps and doesn’t support 4K.

The Story and Gameplay – What’s It About?

The story in Shadows of the Damned is as wild as you’d expect from a Suda51 game.

You play as Garcia Hotspur, a demon hunter on a mission to rescue his girlfriend Paula from Fleming, the king of Hell.

Accompanied by his snarky, talking skull sidekick, Johnson, Garcia fights through Hell in an over-the-top third-person shooter.

However, if one thing sets the game apart, it’s the mix of horror and humor.

One minute, you’re taking on terrifying enemies, and the next, you’re chuckling at the absurd jokes and the ridiculous situations Garcia finds himself in.

It’s this unique tone that has kept fans of the game coming back for more over the years, and it makes sense.

Behind the Scenes: Suda51 and Shinji Mikami Reunite

One of the biggest reasons this remaster is so special is the reunion of Suda51 and Shinji Mikami, two legends in the video game world.

During a showcase for Hella Remastered, the two developers sat down for a candid interview.

They reflected on their previous collaborations, like Killer7, and discussed how their working relationship has evolved.

Suda51 mentioned that working with Mikami gives him a sense of security, as he knows his creative vision will be respected.

On the other hand, Mikami joked that Suda’s biggest challenge is his tendency to constantly change ideas mid-project.

Of course, there’s going to be obstacles, but both developers seem thrilled to bring back Shadows of the Damned for this remaster.

Mikami also touched on how the gaming industry has split between big-budget AAA titles and smaller indie games since the original release.

With Hella Remastered, they’re hoping to give a wider audience a taste of the fast-paced, quirky action that made the original so memorable.

Why Fans Are Excited About the Remaster

Fans of Shadows of the Damned have been waiting for years to see the game return, and Hella Remastered finally makes that a reality.

Not only does it make the game accessible again after being unavailable on modern platforms, but it also improves the experience with better visuals and new content.

For the first time, Shadows of the Damned will be available on PC and Nintendo Switch, which has fans even more excited.

Plus, the addition of New Game+ and new costumes brings more replayability and customization, making it worth revisiting even if you played the original.

Release Info and Platforms

You can look forward to playing Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered on these platforms:

PlayStation 4 and 5

Xbox One and Series X/S

Nintendo Switch

PC (via Steam)

Get Ready for Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered!

So there you have it—everything you need to know about Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered.

With its Halloween release just around the corner, there’s plenty to get excited about.

Get ready to slay some demons and have a blast!