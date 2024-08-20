Buckle up because 2024 will be an absolute rollercoaster for PC gaming! This year is packed with new releases that will keep you glued to your screens for hours on end.
Whether you’re into action-packed adventures, deep strategy games, or quirky indie titles, this year’s release lineup has something for everyone.
From August through the end of the year, there’s a lot to be excited about.
So, prepare your wishlist, start clearing some space on your hard drive, and prepare to dive into what’s shaping up to be an unforgettable year in PC gaming.
Keep scrolling to check out the complete list of what’s coming, and start planning your game nights now!
Concord, developed by Firewalk Studios, will debut on August 23, 2024, for PC and PS5. This 5v5 PvP shooter combines fast-paced, team-based action with a rich, story-driven experience.
Based on the energetic and colorful style seen in games like Guardians of the Galaxy, Concord sets itself apart with its competitive gameplay and character-focused storytelling mix.
It’s safe to say Concord is a must-play if you love the thrill of tactical multiplayer battles and the depth of a compelling narrative, making it a standout title to watch this year.
Massive Entertainment’s upcoming game, Star Wars Outlaws, is scheduled for release on August 30, 2024.
Breaking away from the usual Jedi-focused adventures, this game invites players to explore the galaxy’s underworld as a daring scoundrel navigating the Outer Rim.
Rather than wielding lightsabers, you’ll rely on cunning and blasters to take on enemies, complete high-stakes contracts, and carve out a reputation as the galaxy’s top outlaw.
Whether you engage foes head-on or sneak past them, Star Wars Outlaws offers a fresh take on the Star Wars universe, centered around a new kind of action hero.
The Casting of Frank Stone, developed by Supermassive Games, the creators of The Quarry and Until Dawn, will be released on September 3, 2024.
Set within the eerie world of Dead by Daylight, this multiplayer adventure game thrusts players into a narrative shaped by their choices.
The story follows four teenagers attempting to create a student film about a notorious local killer, only to find themselves trapped in a chilling reality far more terrifying than any movie.
As they uncover the dark secrets of their hometown, the players’ decisions will determine who survives in this suspenseful journey.
The highly acclaimed action-adventure game God of War Ragnarök will finally be released for PC on September 19, 2024.
This release includes the Valhalla DLC, unlocked frame rates, and support for NVIDIA DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1, and Intel XeSS 1.3.
Join Kratos and his son Atreus as they journey through the Nine Realms, seeking answers to prevent the catastrophic event known as Ragnarök.
Armed with the iconic Blades of Chaos, players will battle fearsome creatures and Norse gods in this epic follow-up to the 2018 hit God of War.
Bloober Team is set to release a remake of Konami’s iconic game, “Silent Hill 2,” for PC on October 8, 2024.
The game follows James Sunderland’s journey into the mysterious town of Silent Hill after he receives a letter from his late wife.
This version features updated graphics, a new camera perspective, and enhanced combat mechanics, aiming to refresh the experience for today’s audience.
Get ready as you navigate through complex puzzles and interact with haunting characters, all while confronting the terrifying forces that lurk within the town.
Are you ready to dive into a gripping single-player campaign that features espionage and betrayal?
“Call of Duty: Black Ops 6,” the latest installment from Activision, continues the series with a thrilling new entry set to release on October 25, 2024.
You’ll play as a rogue agent tasked with safeguarding the US government from internal threats. After the campaign, jump into intense online battles with 2v2 and 6v6 multiplayer modes spread across 16 fresh maps.
Not to mention, the beloved Zombies mode returns with two new maps, challenging players to fend off endless waves of the undead.
The “DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake” brings a fresh look to the November 14, 2024 classic.
In this updated version, players will step into the shoes of Erdrick, a hero charged with continuing his father’s heroic quest to defeat the evil archfiend Baramos and prevent the world’s destruction.
The game combines crisp pixel art with vibrant 3D backgrounds, giving it a unique visual flair. Alongside an improved turn-based combat system, the remake introduces handy quality-of-life tweaks that make the gameplay smoother and more enjoyable.
As you explore its vast and mysterious world, you’ll uncover secrets and delve into a richly crafted story.
Ubisoft is finally bringing the Assassin’s Creed series to Japan with the upcoming release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows on November 15, 2024.
Set during the turbulent late Sengoku era, the game introduces players to two main characters: Naoe Fujibayashi, a shinobi assassin out for revenge after her village is destroyed, and Yasuke, the legendary African samurai who’s finding his way after parting from the warlord Nobunaga Oda.
As Naoe, you’ll slip through the shadows, staying hidden to take out your targets stealthily, true to the Assassin’s Creed roots.
On the other hand, taking control of Yasuke brings a different flavor. It involves more direct and action-packed combat, where you can showcase your samurai skills by blocking and striking down enemies.
Don’t let these awesome releases pass you by—keep an eye on those release dates, add your favorites to your wishlist, and get ready to jump into some of the most exciting gaming experiences.
And with some of the biggest games already delayed to 2025, you’ve got the perfect excuse to savor every release this year.
So, grab your controller, fire up your PC, and make 2024 a gaming year to remember!
