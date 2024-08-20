Culture
Gaming

Hottest New PC Games Coming in 2024: Must-Play Titles and Release Dates

  Marilyn Walters
  • |
  August 20, 2024
  • |
  10 minute read
  • |
Buckle up because 2024 will be an absolute rollercoaster for PC gaming! This year is packed with new releases that will keep you glued to your screens for hours on end.

Whether you’re into action-packed adventures, deep strategy games, or quirky indie titles, this year’s release lineup has something for everyone.

From August through the end of the year, there’s a lot to be excited about.

So, prepare your wishlist, start clearing some space on your hard drive, and prepare to dive into what’s shaping up to be an unforgettable year in PC gaming.

Keep scrolling to check out the complete list of what’s coming, and start planning your game nights now!

Key Takeaways
  • 2024 is filled with various PC games, from big titles like Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin's Creed Shadows to indie gems and remakes.
  • New games are dropping consistently throughout the year, with heavy hitters in August, October, and November.
  • While 2024 is packed with releases, some highly anticipated games like Avowed and Civilization 7 have been delayed to 2025, giving developers more time to perfect them.

August 2024 Game Releases Highlights

Concord

Concord, developed by Firewalk Studios, will debut on August 23, 2024, for PC and PS5. This 5v5 PvP shooter combines fast-paced, team-based action with a rich, story-driven experience.

Based on the energetic and colorful style seen in games like Guardians of the Galaxy, Concord sets itself apart with its competitive gameplay and character-focused storytelling mix.

It’s safe to say Concord is a must-play if you love the thrill of tactical multiplayer battles and the depth of a compelling narrative, making it a standout title to watch this year.

Star Wars Outlaws

Massive Entertainment’s upcoming game, Star Wars Outlaws, is scheduled for release on August 30, 2024.

Breaking away from the usual Jedi-focused adventures, this game invites players to explore the galaxy’s underworld as a daring scoundrel navigating the Outer Rim.

Rather than wielding lightsabers, you’ll rely on cunning and blasters to take on enemies, complete high-stakes contracts, and carve out a reputation as the galaxy’s top outlaw.

Whether you engage foes head-on or sneak past them, Star Wars Outlaws offers a fresh take on the Star Wars universe, centered around a new kind of action hero.

Oh, and on the off chance that you’re a Sims player, here’s everything we know about Sims 5: Project Rene.

August 2024 Releases

August 20

  • Dustborn

August 21

  • Mika and The Witch’s Mountain

August 22

  • Tactical Breach Wizards

August 23

  • Concord

August 27

  • Smite 2

August 28

  • Gundam Breaker 4

August 29

  • Memoriapolis
  • Visions of Mana

August 30

  • Star Wars Outlaws

August 31

  • Breachway

September 2024 Game Releases Highlights

The Casting of Frank Stone

The Casting of Frank Stone, developed by Supermassive Games, the creators of The Quarry and Until Dawn, will be released on September 3, 2024.

Set within the eerie world of Dead by Daylight, this multiplayer adventure game thrusts players into a narrative shaped by their choices.

The story follows four teenagers attempting to create a student film about a notorious local killer, only to find themselves trapped in a chilling reality far more terrifying than any movie.

As they uncover the dark secrets of their hometown, the players’ decisions will determine who survives in this suspenseful journey.

God of War Ragnarok

The highly acclaimed action-adventure game God of War Ragnarök will finally be released for PC on September 19, 2024.

This release includes the Valhalla DLC, unlocked frame rates, and support for NVIDIA DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1, and Intel XeSS 1.3.

Join Kratos and his son Atreus as they journey through the Nine Realms, seeking answers to prevent the catastrophic event known as Ragnarök.

Armed with the iconic Blades of Chaos, players will battle fearsome creatures and Norse gods in this epic follow-up to the 2018 hit God of War.

September 2024 Releases

September 3

  • Prison Architect 2
  • The Casting of Frank Stone
  • Star Trucker

September 9

  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

September 10

  • I Am Your Beast
  • Yars Rising
  • Elsie
  • Hive Jump 2: Survivors

September 11

  • Mirthwood
  • Demolish & Build 3

September 12

  • Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
  • Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP
  • Wild Bastards
  • Selfloss
  • Garden Witch Life

September 13

  • Demonschool
  • Evotinction
  • Funko Fusion
  • Slender: The Arrival VR

September 16

  • Starstruck: Hands of Time
  • Phoenix Springs
  • Hands of Necromancy II
  • Fairy Tail: Beach Volleyball Havoc

September 17

  • Throne and Liberty
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Marko: Beyond Brave

September 19

  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Enotria: The Last Song
  • Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
  • Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars – Reforged

September 20

  • Frostpunk 2
  • The Karate Kid: Street Rumble
  • WWE 2K24 DLC 4: Global Superstars Pack

September 23

  • Zoochosis
  • Athena Crisis
  • Anarkade

September 24

  • Ara: History Untold
  • Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
  • Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Void Shadows
  • Crusader Kings 3: Roads to Power

September 26

  • Iron Meat
  • 63 Days
  • Shadows of Doubt

September 27

  • REYNATIS
  • EA Sports FC 25

October 2024 Game Releases Highlights

Silent Hill 2 (Remake)

Bloober Team is set to release a remake of Konami’s iconic game, “Silent Hill 2,” for PC on October 8, 2024.

The game follows James Sunderland’s journey into the mysterious town of Silent Hill after he receives a letter from his late wife.

This version features updated graphics, a new camera perspective, and enhanced combat mechanics, aiming to refresh the experience for today’s audience.

Get ready as you navigate through complex puzzles and interact with haunting characters, all while confronting the terrifying forces that lurk within the town.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Are you ready to dive into a gripping single-player campaign that features espionage and betrayal?

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 6,” the latest installment from Activision, continues the series with a thrilling new entry set to release on October 25, 2024.

You’ll play as a rogue agent tasked with safeguarding the US government from internal threats. After the campaign, jump into intense online battles with 2v2 and 6v6 multiplayer modes spread across 16 fresh maps.

Not to mention, the beloved Zombies mode returns with two new maps, challenging players to fend off endless waves of the undead.

October 2024 Releases

October 4

  • Until Dawn (Remake)

October 8

  • Silent Hill 2 (Remake)

October 10

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO

October 11

  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

October 17

  • Blazing Strike
  • Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh
  • A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

October 18

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed
  • RetroRealms: Halloween
  • Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem

October 22

  • Streets of Rogue 2 (Early Access)
  • Wildermyth
  • Dead Island 2 (Update 6)

October 24

  • Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
  • The Smurfs: Dreams
  • Card-en-Ciel
  • Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake

October 25

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Sonic X Shadow Generations
  • Ys X: Nordics
  • Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast

October 28

  • Reel Fishing: Days of Summer

October 29

  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure

November 2024 Releases Highlights

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

The “DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake” brings a fresh look to the November 14, 2024 classic.

In this updated version, players will step into the shoes of Erdrick, a hero charged with continuing his father’s heroic quest to defeat the evil archfiend Baramos and prevent the world’s destruction.

The game combines crisp pixel art with vibrant 3D backgrounds, giving it a unique visual flair. Alongside an improved turn-based combat system, the remake introduces handy quality-of-life tweaks that make the gameplay smoother and more enjoyable.

As you explore its vast and mysterious world, you’ll uncover secrets and delve into a richly crafted story.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Ubisoft is finally bringing the Assassin’s Creed series to Japan with the upcoming release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows on November 15, 2024.

Set during the turbulent late Sengoku era, the game introduces players to two main characters: Naoe Fujibayashi, a shinobi assassin out for revenge after her village is destroyed, and Yasuke, the legendary African samurai who’s finding his way after parting from the warlord Nobunaga Oda.

As Naoe, you’ll slip through the shadows, staying hidden to take out your targets stealthily, true to the Assassin’s Creed roots.

On the other hand, taking control of Yasuke brings a different flavor. It involves more direct and action-packed combat, where you can showcase your samurai skills by blocking and striking down enemies.

November 2024 Releases

November 1

  • Farmagia
  • Cozynauts
  • Reindeer Story
  • Aero the Acro-Bat: Rascal Rival Revenge

November 4

  • Aeon Wars: Maschinen Crisis

November 7

  • Empire of the Ants
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership
  • River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next

November 8

  • Slitterhead
  • Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster (Physical release)

November 11

  • Rogue Rollout

November 12

  • Farming Simulator 25
  • Antonblast

November 13

  • WWE 2K24 DLC 5: WCW Pack

November 14

  • Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
  • Skydance’s Behemoth

November 15

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  • Medieval Apocalypse

November 19

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
  • Stray (Switch release)

November 20

  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

November 21

  • AMEDAMA

November (TBD)

  • Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
  • Football Manager 2025
  • Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop

New PC Games in 2024 With Dates to Be Announced

  • 33 Immortals
  • Alliance of the Sacred Suns
  • Aloft
  • The Alters
  • Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator
  • Ark 2
  • Ascent of Ashes (Early Access)
  • Awaken: Astral Blade
  • Baby Steps
  • Beastieball
  • Beyond These Stars
  • Blue Protocol
  • Bounty Star
  • Brighter Shores
  • Broken Arrow
  • Bugaboo Pocket
  • The Constructors
  • Corpus Edax
  • Crashlands 2
  • Creature Keeper
  • Critter Cove (Early Access)
  • Dead Season
  • Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Earthblade
  • Earth from Another Sun
  • Europa
  • Follow the meaning
  • GI Joe: Wrath of Cobra
  • Hyper Light Breaker (Early Access)
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Intergalactic Pawn Shop
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • Kingmakers
  • Lego Horizon Adventures
  • Light Odyssey
  • Lost Isle
  • Lost Records: Bloom and Rage
  • The Lost Wild
  • Metal Slug Tactics
  • Neva
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Pragmata
  • Remnant Protocol
  • Replaced
  • The Rise of the Golden Idol
  • Simon the Sorcerer Origins
  • Skate Story
  • Starfield: Shattered Space
  • Sulfur
  • Surviving Deponia
  • Tales of the Shire
  • Tempest Rising
  • Thrasher
  • Tiny Glade
  • Trash Goblin
  • Unknown 9: Awakening
  • Unrailed 2: Back on Track (Early Access)
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
  • Voidwrought
  • Voyagers of Nera (Early Access)
  • Wanderstop
  • Warside
  • We Might Die
  • Windblown (Early Access)
  • Worshippers of Cthulhu (Early Access)
  • Zenless Zone Zero

More Upcoming Games

  • Arknights: Endfield
  • As We Descend
  • Big Boy Boxing
  • Blade
  • Blue Prince
  • Cart Life
  • Chrono Odyssey
  • Crimson Desert
  • Crisol: Theater of Idols
  • Deer & Boy
  • Delta Force: Hawk Ops
  • Den of Wolves
  • Edge of Sanity
  • Eternal Strands
  • Everywhere
  • Exoborne
  • Exodus
  • The First Berserker: Khazan
  • Grave Seasons
  • Harmonium: The Musical World
  • Hordes of Hunger
  • I Am Jesus Christ
  • Industria 2
  • Jump Ship
  • Jurassic Park: Survival
  • Kemuri
  • Killer Bean
  • Knights in Tight Spaces
  • Last Sentinel
  • Light No Fire
  • Mecha Break
  • NAIAD
  • Nighthawks
  • No Players Online
  • OD
  • Off the Grid
  • Outward 2
  • QubiQuest: Castle Craft
  • R-Type Tactics I – II Cosmos
  • Realm of Ink
  • Ruffy and the Riverside
  • She Dreams Elsewhere
  • The Simulation
  • Sleep Awake
  • Stellar Blade
  • Sunset Devils
  • Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter
  • Tears of Metal
  • Towers of Aghasba
  • Witchbrook
  • Wrestle Story

Games Delayed Until 2025

  • Atomfall
  • Avowed
  • Cairn
  • Civilization 7
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Cuffbust
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Falling Frontier
  • Little Nightmares 3
  • Nivalis
  • South of Midnight
  • Tenebris Somnia
  • Umbratica Tactics
  • Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori (Early Access)
  • Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Anticipate Exciting New PC Games Coming in 2024!

Don’t let these awesome releases pass you by—keep an eye on those release dates, add your favorites to your wishlist, and get ready to jump into some of the most exciting gaming experiences.

And with some of the biggest games already delayed to 2025, you’ve got the perfect excuse to savor every release this year.

So, grab your controller, fire up your PC, and make 2024 a gaming year to remember!

Marilyn Walters

Marilyn Walters

Marilyn is a seasoned journalist known for her investigative reporting and insightful analysis. Her relentless pursuit of truth and dedication to journalistic integrity have established her as a respected voice in today's dynamic news landscape.

Read Full Biography

