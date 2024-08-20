Buckle up because 2024 will be an absolute rollercoaster for PC gaming! This year is packed with new releases that will keep you glued to your screens for hours on end.

Whether you’re into action-packed adventures, deep strategy games, or quirky indie titles, this year’s release lineup has something for everyone.

From August through the end of the year, there’s a lot to be excited about.

So, prepare your wishlist, start clearing some space on your hard drive, and prepare to dive into what’s shaping up to be an unforgettable year in PC gaming.

Keep scrolling to check out the complete list of what’s coming, and start planning your game nights now!

Key Takeaways 2024 is filled with various PC games, from big titles like Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin's Creed Shadows to indie gems and remakes.

New games are dropping consistently throughout the year, with heavy hitters in August, October, and November.

While 2024 is packed with releases, some highly anticipated games like Avowed and Civilization 7 have been delayed to 2025, giving developers more time to perfect them.

August 2024 Game Releases Highlights

Concord

Concord, developed by Firewalk Studios, will debut on August 23, 2024, for PC and PS5. This 5v5 PvP shooter combines fast-paced, team-based action with a rich, story-driven experience.

Based on the energetic and colorful style seen in games like Guardians of the Galaxy, Concord sets itself apart with its competitive gameplay and character-focused storytelling mix.

It’s safe to say Concord is a must-play if you love the thrill of tactical multiplayer battles and the depth of a compelling narrative, making it a standout title to watch this year.

Star Wars Outlaws

Massive Entertainment’s upcoming game, Star Wars Outlaws, is scheduled for release on August 30, 2024.

Breaking away from the usual Jedi-focused adventures, this game invites players to explore the galaxy’s underworld as a daring scoundrel navigating the Outer Rim.

Rather than wielding lightsabers, you’ll rely on cunning and blasters to take on enemies, complete high-stakes contracts, and carve out a reputation as the galaxy’s top outlaw.

Whether you engage foes head-on or sneak past them, Star Wars Outlaws offers a fresh take on the Star Wars universe, centered around a new kind of action hero.

August 2024 Releases

August 20

Dustborn

August 21

Mika and The Witch’s Mountain

August 22

Tactical Breach Wizards

August 23

Concord

August 27

Smite 2

August 28

Gundam Breaker 4

August 29

Memoriapolis

Visions of Mana

August 30

Star Wars Outlaws

August 31

Breachway

September 2024 Game Releases Highlights

The Casting of Frank Stone

The Casting of Frank Stone, developed by Supermassive Games, the creators of The Quarry and Until Dawn, will be released on September 3, 2024.

Set within the eerie world of Dead by Daylight, this multiplayer adventure game thrusts players into a narrative shaped by their choices.

The story follows four teenagers attempting to create a student film about a notorious local killer, only to find themselves trapped in a chilling reality far more terrifying than any movie.

As they uncover the dark secrets of their hometown, the players’ decisions will determine who survives in this suspenseful journey.

God of War Ragnarok

The highly acclaimed action-adventure game God of War Ragnarök will finally be released for PC on September 19, 2024.

This release includes the Valhalla DLC, unlocked frame rates, and support for NVIDIA DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1, and Intel XeSS 1.3.

Join Kratos and his son Atreus as they journey through the Nine Realms, seeking answers to prevent the catastrophic event known as Ragnarök.

Armed with the iconic Blades of Chaos, players will battle fearsome creatures and Norse gods in this epic follow-up to the 2018 hit God of War.

September 2024 Releases

September 3

Prison Architect 2

The Casting of Frank Stone

Star Trucker

September 9

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

September 10

I Am Your Beast

Yars Rising

Elsie

Hive Jump 2: Survivors

September 11

Mirthwood

Demolish & Build 3

September 12

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP

Wild Bastards

Selfloss

Garden Witch Life

September 13

Demonschool

Evotinction

Funko Fusion

Slender: The Arrival VR

September 16

Starstruck: Hands of Time

Phoenix Springs

Hands of Necromancy II

Fairy Tail: Beach Volleyball Havoc

September 17

Throne and Liberty

The Plucky Squire

Marko: Beyond Brave

September 19

God of War Ragnarok

Enotria: The Last Song

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars – Reforged

September 20

Frostpunk 2

The Karate Kid: Street Rumble

WWE 2K24 DLC 4: Global Superstars Pack

September 23

Zoochosis

Athena Crisis

Anarkade

September 24

Ara: History Untold

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Void Shadows

Crusader Kings 3: Roads to Power

September 26

Iron Meat

63 Days

Shadows of Doubt

September 27

REYNATIS

EA Sports FC 25

October 2024 Game Releases Highlights

Silent Hill 2 (Remake)

Bloober Team is set to release a remake of Konami’s iconic game, “Silent Hill 2,” for PC on October 8, 2024.

The game follows James Sunderland’s journey into the mysterious town of Silent Hill after he receives a letter from his late wife.

This version features updated graphics, a new camera perspective, and enhanced combat mechanics, aiming to refresh the experience for today’s audience.

Get ready as you navigate through complex puzzles and interact with haunting characters, all while confronting the terrifying forces that lurk within the town.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Are you ready to dive into a gripping single-player campaign that features espionage and betrayal?

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 6,” the latest installment from Activision, continues the series with a thrilling new entry set to release on October 25, 2024.

You’ll play as a rogue agent tasked with safeguarding the US government from internal threats. After the campaign, jump into intense online battles with 2v2 and 6v6 multiplayer modes spread across 16 fresh maps.

Not to mention, the beloved Zombies mode returns with two new maps, challenging players to fend off endless waves of the undead.

October 2024 Releases

October 4

Until Dawn (Remake)

October 8

Silent Hill 2 (Remake)

October 10

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO

October 11

Metaphor: ReFantazio

October 17

Blazing Strike

Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

October 18

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed

RetroRealms: Halloween

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem

October 22

Streets of Rogue 2 (Early Access)

(Early Access) Wildermyth

Dead Island 2 (Update 6)

October 24

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven

The Smurfs: Dreams

Card-en-Ciel

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake

October 25

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Ys X: Nordics

Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast

October 28

Reel Fishing: Days of Summer

October 29

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

November 2024 Releases Highlights

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

The “DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake” brings a fresh look to the November 14, 2024 classic.

In this updated version, players will step into the shoes of Erdrick, a hero charged with continuing his father’s heroic quest to defeat the evil archfiend Baramos and prevent the world’s destruction.

The game combines crisp pixel art with vibrant 3D backgrounds, giving it a unique visual flair. Alongside an improved turn-based combat system, the remake introduces handy quality-of-life tweaks that make the gameplay smoother and more enjoyable.

As you explore its vast and mysterious world, you’ll uncover secrets and delve into a richly crafted story.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Ubisoft is finally bringing the Assassin’s Creed series to Japan with the upcoming release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows on November 15, 2024.

Set during the turbulent late Sengoku era, the game introduces players to two main characters: Naoe Fujibayashi, a shinobi assassin out for revenge after her village is destroyed, and Yasuke, the legendary African samurai who’s finding his way after parting from the warlord Nobunaga Oda.

As Naoe, you’ll slip through the shadows, staying hidden to take out your targets stealthily, true to the Assassin’s Creed roots.

On the other hand, taking control of Yasuke brings a different flavor. It involves more direct and action-packed combat, where you can showcase your samurai skills by blocking and striking down enemies.

November 2024 Releases

November 1

Farmagia

Cozynauts

Reindeer Story

Aero the Acro-Bat: Rascal Rival Revenge

November 4

Aeon Wars: Maschinen Crisis

November 7

Empire of the Ants

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next

November 8

Slitterhead

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster (Physical release)

November 11

Rogue Rollout

November 12

Farming Simulator 25

Antonblast

November 13

WWE 2K24 DLC 5: WCW Pack

November 14

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Skydance’s Behemoth

November 15

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Medieval Apocalypse

November 19

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Stray (Switch release)

November 20

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

November 21

AMEDAMA

November (TBD)

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Football Manager 2025

Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop

New PC Games in 2024 With Dates to Be Announced

33 Immortals

Alliance of the Sacred Suns

Aloft

The Alters

Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator

Ark 2

Ascent of Ashes (Early Access)

Awaken: Astral Blade

Baby Steps

Beastieball

Beyond These Stars

Blue Protocol

Bounty Star

Brighter Shores

Broken Arrow

Bugaboo Pocket

The Constructors

Corpus Edax

Crashlands 2

Creature Keeper

Critter Cove (Early Access)

Dead Season

Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Earthblade

Earth from Another Sun

Europa

Follow the meaning

GI Joe: Wrath of Cobra

Hyper Light Breaker (Early Access)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Intergalactic Pawn Shop

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Kingmakers

Lego Horizon Adventures

Light Odyssey

Lost Isle

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage

The Lost Wild

Metal Slug Tactics

Neva

The Plucky Squire

Pragmata

Remnant Protocol

Replaced

The Rise of the Golden Idol

Simon the Sorcerer Origins

Skate Story

Starfield: Shattered Space

Sulfur

Surviving Deponia

Tales of the Shire

Tempest Rising

Thrasher

Tiny Glade

Trash Goblin

Unknown 9: Awakening

Unrailed 2: Back on Track (Early Access)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Voidwrought

Voyagers of Nera (Early Access)

Wanderstop

Warside

We Might Die

Windblown (Early Access)

Worshippers of Cthulhu (Early Access)

Zenless Zone Zero

More Upcoming Games

Arknights: Endfield

As We Descend

Big Boy Boxing

Blade

Blue Prince

Cart Life

Chrono Odyssey

Crimson Desert

Crisol: Theater of Idols

Deer & Boy

Delta Force: Hawk Ops

Den of Wolves

Edge of Sanity

Eternal Strands

Everywhere

Exoborne

Exodus

The First Berserker: Khazan

Grave Seasons

Harmonium: The Musical World

Hordes of Hunger

I Am Jesus Christ

Industria 2

Jump Ship

Jurassic Park: Survival

Kemuri

Killer Bean

Knights in Tight Spaces

Last Sentinel

Light No Fire

Mecha Break

NAIAD

Nighthawks

No Players Online

OD

Off the Grid

Outward 2

QubiQuest: Castle Craft

R-Type Tactics I – II Cosmos

Realm of Ink

Ruffy and the Riverside

She Dreams Elsewhere

The Simulation

Sleep Awake

Stellar Blade

Sunset Devils

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter

Tears of Metal

Towers of Aghasba

Witchbrook

Wrestle Story

Games Delayed Until 2025

Atomfall

Avowed

Cairn

Civilization 7

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Cuffbust

Doom: The Dark Ages

Falling Frontier

Little Nightmares 3

Nivalis

South of Midnight

Tenebris Somnia

Umbratica Tactics

Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori (Early Access)

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Anticipate Exciting New PC Games Coming in 2024!

Don’t let these awesome releases pass you by—keep an eye on those release dates, add your favorites to your wishlist, and get ready to jump into some of the most exciting gaming experiences.

And with some of the biggest games already delayed to 2025, you’ve got the perfect excuse to savor every release this year.

So, grab your controller, fire up your PC, and make 2024 a gaming year to remember!