When it comes to painting with oil or acrylic, canvas is the go-to choice for most artists.

Believe it or not, painters used wood panels until the Renaissance, when canvas became the new favorite.

Why?

Because it’s lighter, more flexible, and easy to move around—you can even roll it up! Plus, canvas doesn’t warp or crack like wood does.

The first canvases were actually made from hemp sailcloth (yep, “canvas” comes from “cannabis”), and later, linen and cotton took over as the top materials.

Evidently, canvas has come a long way, but it’s still the top pick for artists everywhere.

So, this guide will cover everything you need to know about canvas types, materials, textures, and preparation to help you make the right choice for your next project.

Key Takeaways Choose between stretched canvases, panels, pads, or rolls depending on your project, style, and budget.

Cotton is affordable and easy to use, while linen offers more durability. A smooth texture works for fine details, while rough textures are great for bold, expressive strokes.

Primed canvases keep colors vibrant and last longer. Unprimed canvases absorb more paint, giving them a more muted, natural look.

Why Do Artists Use Canvas?

Well, canvas has been a favorite for hundreds of years, replacing heavier wooden panels for a good reason—it’s flexible, durable, and just plain fun to paint on.

Here’s what makes canvas so great:

It has a nice “springy” feel under your brush, making the painting experience more enjoyable.

It’s lightweight, so even large pieces are easy to move around or hang.

Canvas works well for oil and acrylic painting, holding the paint in place and keeping your artwork vibrant for years.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Canvas

There are a few things to consider when choosing your canvas, like what it’s made from, how rough or smooth it is, and whether it’s already primed.

But don’t worry—it’s not as complicated as it sounds.

Canvas Fabric: Cotton vs. Linen

The two most common materials for canvases are cotton and linen, and choosing one can make a big difference in the outcome of your painting.

Cotton Canvas: Cotton is affordable, which makes it perfect if you’re starting or experimenting. It’s also easy to stretch over a frame. While cotton isn’t as durable as linen, it’s still a solid choice for most projects.

Linen Canvas: Linen is the high-end option, and it’s the go-to for pros who want their paintings to last a long time. It’s stronger and smoother than cotton, which makes it great for detailed work. That said, it’s more expensive and a bit trickier to stretch, but if you’re after quality, linen is worth the investment.

Canvas Texture: Fine vs. Rough

Canvas texture, also called the “weave,” is another thing to keep in mind.

How tightly the threads are woven will change how your paint looks and feels when applied.

Fine weave: A smooth, tight weave is great for small, detailed work. If you’re painting something that requires precision—like a portrait or intricate patterns—this is what you want.

Rough weave: If you’re working on a bigger, more abstract piece with bold, sweeping strokes, a rougher texture gives your painting more character. The bumps and grooves in the canvas add dimension and interest, especially if you’re layering on thick paint.

Priming: Primed vs. Unprimed Canvas

Priming is the process of applying a base coat (usually gesso) to the canvas before painting.

And when you buy a canvas, it can come either primed or unprimed.

Primed Canvas: Most canvases are already primed with a layer of gesso (plaster, chalk, and glue) that seals the fabric and prepares it for painting. Priming helps your paint sit on the surface, giving your colors a vibrant pop. A primed canvas is your best friend if you want bright, smooth results.

Unprimed Canvas: Some artists like to go rogue and use unprimed canvases. The raw texture soaks up the paint, giving it a muted, earthy tone. This is great if you’re after a more natural, textured look—but be warned, it’s a bit trickier to work with since the paint can seep into the fabric.

Different Types of Canvases: Which Is Right for You?

Now that you’ve learned the basics, let’s explore the different types of canvases from which you can choose.

It’s worth noting that there’s no “one-size-fits-all” here—it depends on your style, where you’re painting, and how you like to work.

1. Stretched Canvas

Stretched canvas is the classic choice and the most common type you’ll find.

It comes pre-stretched over a wooden frame (called stretcher bars), and it’s usually primed and ready to go right out of the package.

Frame Thickness: You can get traditional (thinner) or gallery-wrapped (thicker) frames. If you plan to frame your painting, the traditional thickness is best. If you’re going for that modern, unframed look, go with the thicker canvas so you can paint the sides, too.

Pro tip: If you don’t want to frame your painting, opt for the gallery-wrapped canvas and paint the edges to keep everything looking clean.

2. Canvas Panels

Canvas panels are primed canvas glued onto a rigid board and are affordable.

Thus, panels are a solid option if you’re still experimenting or want something easy to transport.

Durability: Panels are great for practice but not as long-lasting as stretched canvases. They can warp over time, so they’re best for temporary projects or studies.

3. Canvas Pads

Imagine a sketchpad but with sheets of primed canvas instead of paper. That’s a canvas pad in a nutshell.

Due to this, it’s a great option for practice, quick studies, or experimenting with new techniques.

Usage: You can paint directly on the pad or pull a sheet to stretch or mount later. Just remember, these are more for casual work—they’re not meant for pieces you want to last forever.

4. Canvas Rolls

If you like doing things your way or working on large-scale pieces, canvas rolls give you the most freedom.

You can buy cotton or linen canvas rolls, then stretch it over a custom frame yourself.

Flexibility: Rolls are perfect if you need a specific size or shape and ideal for giant paintings. However, they require more effort (and skill) since you’ll have to stretch and prime the canvas yourself.

Specially Treated Canvases for Oil and Acrylic Painting

Some canvases are specifically treated to suit certain painting styles and materials.

So, knowing the treatment method can help you choose the best surface for your painting.

Oil Canvas: These canvases are primed with zinc white and titanium white, making them suitable for oil paints only. The primer seals the fabric, allowing the oil paint to sit on the surface without damaging the fibers.

Absorbent Canvas: These canvases are treated with a water-based primer, such as rabbit skin glue, making them ideal for water-based mediums like tempera. The absorbent nature allows the paint to penetrate the fabric for a distinct matte finish.

Universal Canvas: Primed with acrylic gesso, universal canvases are versatile and can be used with both oil and acrylic paints. The primer creates a smooth, absorbent surface that holds color well, regardless of the medium.

How to Choose the Right Canvas for You

Now that you know what’s out there, it’s time to figure out what’s right for you.

Here’s a quick cheat sheet to help you pick:

For Beginners: Start with canvas panels or pads—they’re affordable, easy to use, and great for practice.

Pick Your Canvas and Start Creating Now!

Now that you understand canvas types, materials, and priming, it’s time to take the next step.

Start by exploring different options and find the canvas that best suits your artistic style, budget, and project goals.

With the right canvas in hand, you’re ready to create stunning, lasting artwork that reflects your creative passion.

Don’t wait—grab your canvas and start your next masterpiece today!