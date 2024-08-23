Art has a special way of getting people to think, feel, and even take action.

This year, with the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, art installations and events are making an impact. In particular, they’re being used to engage people in civic activities and spark key conversations.

Key Takeaways Artist billboards near the Democratic Convention encourage people to get involved in the upcoming election.

Exhibits like Hostage Square Chicago bring attention to serious global problems, such as hostages held by Hamas.

Events like Into Action and Heart + Craft on Lake focus on bringing joy and community spirit to the political conversation.

The Power of Art to Drive Civic Engagement

Six billboards by well-known artists, like Carrie Mae Weems and Christine Wong Yap, have been placed around the city to catch people’s attention before the big election in November.

Additionally, these billboards are part of a larger project led by For Freedoms, a nonpartisan group of artists that started in 2016.

The project, notably, challenges traditional views on political involvement through art.

Eric Gottesman, one of For Freedom’s co-founders, explained that the group’s goal isn’t just to stay neutral. Instead, it aims to challenge how we think about political involvement.

Because each piece of art is designed to make people stop and think, hopefully, it will encourage them to talk to each other about what they see.

Art Installations Bringing Attention to Global Issues

One of the most powerful exhibits during the DNC is Hostage Square Chicago, a one-day event in the West Loop. This exhibit, set up by a pro-Israeli group, focuses on the hostages still being held by Hamas, including eight American citizens.

Six Israeli artists contributed to the exhibit, one standout piece being the “Milk Carton Project.” This project features 10-foot-tall milk cartons with the faces of American hostages, a throwback to the 1980s when photos of missing children were put on milk cartons.

This exhibit not only brings attention to the ongoing hostage crisis but also honors those who lost their lives on October 7, 2023. More importantly, it’s a powerful reminder of the human side of these conflicts and the urgent need for solutions.

Family members of the hostages, along with Israeli Ambassador Michael Herzog, attended the event.

Herzog expressed hope that the U.S. government’s ongoing efforts might lead to the release of more hostages, showing that the exhibit is about raising awareness and pushing for action.

Bringing Joy and Community to Political Spaces

While some art around the DNC addresses heavy and serious topics, there’s also a solid effort to bring joy and a sense of community to the political conversation.

For Freedoms has organized several events to bring people together positively, even amid the usual political tension.

From August 17 to 22, the Into Action art festival took place and offered a space for people to come together and express themselves creatively.

On August 21, the youth visual arts center SkyArt hosted “Heart + Craft on Lake,” an all-day event focused on art-making and building community.

According to Taylor Brock, associate director at For Freedoms, these events are less about directly engaging with the DNC and more about bringing joy and community spirit to the public space.

Michelle Woo, another co-founder of For Freedoms, shared how people have told her that their previous art projects have changed their lives or sparked new ideas.

Even though it’s hard to measure, these stories show how influential art can be in making a difference in people’s lives.

Art as a Connection Between Politics and People

Whether they’re getting people to vote, raising awareness about global crises, or bringing communities together, these art projects emphasize the unique role of creative expression in civic life.

As the DNC continues, these art installations will stay up, giving both delegates and the public a chance to think about important issues through the lens of art.